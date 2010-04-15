VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 19 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 19 этапа


 

 

 Руэда - Гихуэло, 161,9 км 

 

 

1

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

3:50:35

 

 

2

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

4

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

5

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

6

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

7

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

8

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

9

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

10

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

11

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

12

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

13

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

14

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

15

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

16

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

17

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

18

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

19

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

20

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

21

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

22

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

23

 

Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

24

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

25

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

26

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

27

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

28

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

29

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

30

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

31

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

32

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

33

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

34

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

35

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

36

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

37

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

38

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

39

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

 

 

 

40

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

41

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

42

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

43

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

44

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

45

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

46

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

47

 

Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

48

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

49

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

50

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

51

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

52

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

53

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

54

 

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

55

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

 

 

 

56

 

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

57

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

58

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

59

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

60

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

61

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

62

 

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

63

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

64

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

65

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

66

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

67

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

0:00:22

 

 

68

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

69

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

70

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

71

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

72

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

73

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

74

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

75

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:33

 

 

76

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

77

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

78

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

79

 

Dion Smith (NZL) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

80

 

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

81

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

82

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

83

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

84

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

85

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

86

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

87

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:00:51

 

 

88

 

Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:00:55

 

 

89

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:00:58

 

 

90

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers

 

+1:08

 

 

91

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

92

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

93

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

 

+1:18

 

 

94

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

95

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

96

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

+1:26

 

 

97

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

98

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

99

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

100

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

101

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

102

 

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

103

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

104

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

+1:56

 

 

105

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

106

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

107

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

+2:13

 

 

108

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

109

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

110

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

111

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

112

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

113

 

Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

114

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

115

 

Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

116

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

117

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

118

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

119

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

120

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

121

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

122

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

123

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

124

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

125

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

126

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+2:35

 

 

127

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

+2:53

 

 

128

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

129

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

130

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

131

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

132

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+2:59

 

 

133

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

+3:20

 

 

134

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

+3:27

 

 

135

 

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

136

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

137

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

+3:44

 

 

138

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

+4:47

 

 

139

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

140

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

141

 

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

 

 

 

 

142

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

143

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+5:13

 

 

144

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

+5:55

 

 

145

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

+6:13

 

 

146

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

+6:34

 

 

147

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

148

 

David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

+7:06

 

 

149

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

150

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

+8:04

 

 

151

 

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

152

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

153

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

+12:02

 

  

 

Промежуточный спринт. Salamanca, Sprint Intermedio - 103 км

 

 

1

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

20

 

 

2

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

17

 

 

3

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

15

 

 

4

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

13

 

 

5

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

10

 

 

 

Финиш

 

 

1

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

30

 

 

2

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

25

 

 

3

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

22

 

 

4

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

19

 

 

5

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

17

 

 

6

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

15

 

 

7

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

13

 

 

8

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

11

 

 

9

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

9

 

 

10

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

7

 

 

11

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

6

 

 

12

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

5

 

 

13

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

4

 

 

14

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

3

 

 

15

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

2

 

 

 

Командный зачет этапа

 

 

1

 

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)

 

11:31:45

 

 

2

 

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)

 

-

 

 

3

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

 

 

 

4

 

XDS Astana Team (Kaz)

 

 

 

 

5

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

 

 

 

6

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

 

 

 

7

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

 

 

 

8

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

 

 

 

9

 

Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)

 

 

 

 

10

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

 

 

 

11

 

UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)

 

 

 

 

12

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

 

 

 

13

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

 

 

 

14

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

0:00:22

 

 

15

 

Lotto (Bel)

 

 

 

 

16

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

0:00:33

 

 

17

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

0:00:51

 

 

18

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

0:00:55

 

 

19

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

0:01:08

 

 

20

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

0:01:26

 

 

21

 

Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)

 

0:03:39

 

 

22

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

 

 

 

23

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

0:04:48

 

  

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 19 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

68:57:44

 

 

2

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

+0:44

 

 

3

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

+2:43

 

 

4

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

+3:22

 

 

5

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

+4:23

 

 

6

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+5:21

 

 

7

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

+5:24

 

 

8

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

+7:30

 

 

9

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

+7:46

 

 

10

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

+10:21

 

 

11

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

+12:28

 

 

12

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

+15:49

 

 

13

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

+24:51

 

 

14

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

+26:24

 

 

15

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

+34:23

 

 

16

 

Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+36:04

 

 

17

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

+40:10

 

 

18

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

+41:25

 

 

19

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

+42:06

 

 

20

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

+46:56

 

 

21

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

+52:15

 

 

22

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

+52:52

 

 

23

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

+53:30

 

 

24

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

+54:51

 

 

25

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

+1:00:18

 

 

26

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

+1:02:17

 

 

27

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

+1:15:55

 

 

28

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

+1:16:17

 

 

29

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+1:19:21

 

 

30

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

+1:20:22

 

 

31

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

+1:21:20

 

 

32

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

+1:24:02

 

 

33

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

+1:26:44

 

 

34

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

+1:30:05

 

 

35

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

+1:32:58

 

 

36

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

+1:33:50

 

 

37

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

+1:34:25

 

 

38

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

+1:35:26

 

 

39

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

+1:35:49

 

 

40

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

+1:37:58

 

 

41

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

+1:45:47

 

 

42

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

+1:48:07

 

 

43

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

+1:48:40

 

 

44

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

+1:49:03

 

 

45

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

+1:50:09

 

 

46

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

+1:50:19

 

 

47

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+1:54:16

 

 

48

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

+1:57:27

 

 

49

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

+1:57:55

 

 

50

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+1:58:56

 

 

51

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

+2:02:16

 

 

52

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

+2:03:38

 

 

53

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

+2:04:22

 

 

54

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

+2:06:17

 

 

55

 

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

+2:06:35

 

 

56

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

+2:06:49

 

 

57

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

+2:10:16

 

 

58

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

+2:10:17

 

 

59

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

+2:14:20

 

 

60

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

+2:15:24

 

 

61

 

Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers

 

+2:16:24

 

 

62

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

+2:21:48

 

 

63

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

+2:23:55

 

 

64

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+2:25:00

 

 

65

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

+2:25:42

 

 

66

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

+2:26:10

 

 

67

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+2:27:02

 

 

68

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

+2:27:25

 

 

69

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

+2:28:46

 

 

70

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

+2:29:10

 

 

71

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

+2:29:36

 

 

72

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

+2:30:42

 

 

73

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

+2:31:10

 

 

74

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

75

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

+2:31:34

 

 

76

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

+2:32:52

 

 

77

 

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

+2:33:10

 

 

78

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

+2:33:40

 

 

79

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

+2:33:42

 

 

80

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

+2:33:53

 

 

81

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

+2:37:11

 

 

82

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

+2:37:18

 

 

83

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

+2:39:13

 

 

84

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

+2:41:44

 

 

85

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

+2:43:38

 

 

86

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

+2:44:56

 

 

87

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+2:45:14

 

 

88

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

+2:46:24

 

 

89

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

+2:47:35

 

 

90

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

+2:48:42

 

 

91

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

+2:51:15

 

 

92

 

David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

+2:51:45

 

 

93

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

+2:51:57

 

 

94

 

Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

+2:52:26

 

 

95

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+2:53:41

 

 

96

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

+2:53:57

 

 

97

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

+2:55:06

 

 

98

 

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+2:55:27

 

 

99

 

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

 

+2:55:28

 

 

100

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

+2:55:38

 

 

101

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+2:56:11

 

 

102

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

 

+2:56:31

 

 

103

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

+3:00:38

 

 

104

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

+3:00:39

 

 

105

 

Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+3:02:53

 

 

106

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+3:03:57

 

 

107

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

108

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

+3:07:18

 

 

109

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

+3:09:21

 

 

110

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

+3:12:49

 

 

111

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+3:12:51

 

 

112

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

+3:13:21

 

 

113

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+3:13:49

 

 

114

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

+3:14:28

 

 

115

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

+3:15:11

 

 

116

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

+3:15:44

 

 

117

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro

 

+3:15:51

 

 

118

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

+3:17:35

 

 

119

 

Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

+3:18:17

 

 

120

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+3:19:19

 

 

121

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

+3:19:58

 

 

122

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

+3:23:02

 

 

123

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

+3:24:05

 

 

124

 

Dion Smith (NZL) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+3:24:36

 

 

125

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+3:24:40

 

 

126

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+3:26:05

 

 

127

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+3:32:11

 

 

128

 

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+3:32:59

 

 

129

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

+3:35:34

 

 

130

 

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

+3:36:28

 

 

131

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

+3:37:20

 

 

132

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

+3:37:32

 

 

133

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+3:38:37

 

 

134

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers

 

+3:40:03

 

 

135

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

+3:40:37

 

 

136

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

+3:42:04

 

 

137

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

+3:43:40

 

 

138

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

+3:44:05

 

 

139

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

+3:44:24

 

 

140

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

 

+3:46:09

 

 

141

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+3:54:54

 

 

142

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+3:55:54

 

 

143

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

+3:56:26

 

 

144

 

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

+3:57:07

 

 

145

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+3:58:02

 

 

146

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+3:59:50

 

 

147

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

+4:06:06

 

 

148

 

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

+4:07:11

 

 

149

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

+4:08:55

 

 

150

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

+4:09:26

 

 

151

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

+4:17:06

 

 

152

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

+4:19:39

 

 

153

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+4:31:45

 


 

 

Классификация по очкам после 19 этапа

 

 

1

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

277

 

 

2

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

177

 

 

3

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

135

 

 

4

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

123

 

 

5

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

115

 

 

6

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

112

 

 

7

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

93

 

 

8

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

91

 

 

9

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

85

 

 

10

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

84

 

 

11

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

84

 

 

12

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

73

 

 

13

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

65

 

 

14

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

63

 

 

15

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

63

 

 

16

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

62

 

 

17

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

61

 

 

18

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

60

 

 

19

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

60

 

 

20

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

57

 

 

21

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

52

 

 

22

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

50

 

 

23

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

49

 

 

24

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

48

 

 

25

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

48

 

 

26

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

44

 

 

27

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

42

 

 

28

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

42

 

 

29

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

42

 

 

30

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

38

 

 

31

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

37

 

 

32

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

37

 

 

33

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

36

 

 

34

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

35

 

 

35

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

35

 

 

36

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

34

 

 

37

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

34

 

 

38

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

33

 

 

39

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

33

 

 

40

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

32

 

 

41

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

30

 

 

42

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

29

 

 

43

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

28

 

 

44

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

28

 

 

45

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

26

 

 

46

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

26

 

 

47

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

24

 

 

48

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

24

 

 

49

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

23

 

 

50

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

23

 

 

51

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

23

 

 

52

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

23

 

 

53

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers

 

20

 

 

54

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

20

 

 

55

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

20

 

 

56

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

20

 

 

57

 

Dion Smith (NZL) Intermarche - Wanty

 

20

 

 

58

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

20

 

 

59

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

20

 

 

60

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

20

 

 

61

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

19

 

 

62

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

18

 

 

63

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

17

 

 

64

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

17

 

 

65

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

17

 

 

66

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

16

 

 

67

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

16

 

 

68

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

15

 

 

69

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

15

 

 

70

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

15

 

 

71

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

15

 

 

72

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

14

 

 

73

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

14

 

 

74

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

14

 

 

75

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

13

 

 

76

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

13

 

 

77

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

13

 

 

78

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

12

 

 

79

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

12

 

 

80

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

11

 

 

81

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

11

 

 

82

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

11

 

 

83

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

11

 

 

84

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

10

 

 

85

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

10

 

 

86

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

10

 

 

87

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

10

 

 

88

 

Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers

 

9

 

 

89

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

9

 

 

90

 

Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

9

 

 

91

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

7

 

 

92

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

7

 

 

93

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

7

 

 

94

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

6

 

 

95

 

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

6

 

 

96

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

5

 

 

97

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

5

 

 

98

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

5

 

 

99

 

Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

5

 

 

100

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

4

 

 

101

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

3

 

 

102

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

3

 

 

103

 

Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

3

 

 

104

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

2

 

 

105

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

2

 

 

106

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2

 

 

107

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1

 

 

108

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

-5

 

 

 

 

Горная классификация после 19 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

61

 

 

2

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

41

 

 

3

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

32

 

 

4

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

30

 

 

5

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

28

 

 

6

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

26

 

 

7

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

23

 

 

8

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

22

 

 

9

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

22

 

 

10

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

18

 

 

11

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

16

 

 

12

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

16

 

 

13

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

15

 

 

14

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

12

 

 

15

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

12

 

 

16

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

11

 

 

17

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

11

 

 

18

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

10

 

 

19

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

9

 

 

20

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

8

 

 

21

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

8

 

 

22

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

7

 

 

23

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

7

 

 

24

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

6

 

 

25

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

6

 

 

26

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

6

 

 

27

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

6

 

 

28

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

5

 

 

29

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

5

 

 

30

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

4

 

 

31

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

4

 

 

32

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

4

 

 

33

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

3

 

 

34

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

3

 

 

35

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

3

 

 

36

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

3

 

 

37

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

3

 

 

38

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

1

 

 

39

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1

 

 

40

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1

 

 

41

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1

 

 

42

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1

 

 

43

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

1

 

 

44

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

1

 

 

45

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1

 

 

46

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

1

 

 

47

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1

 

 

48

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1

 


 

 

Молодежная классификация после 19 этапа

 

 

1

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

69:02:07

 

 

2

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+0:58

 

 

3

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

+8:05

 

 

4

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

+20:28

 

 

5

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

+22:01

 

 

6

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

+35:47

 

 

7

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

+49:07

 

 

8

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

+55:55

 

 

9

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+1:14:58

 

 

10

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

+1:15:59

 

 

11

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

+1:30:02

 

 

12

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

+1:31:26

 

 

13

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

+1:44:40

 

 

14

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

+1:45:46

 

 

15

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

+1:53:32

 

 

16

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+1:54:33

 

 

17

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

+1:59:59

 

 

18

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

+2:02:26

 

 

19

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

+2:05:54

 

 

20

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

+2:11:01

 

 

21

 

Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers

 

+2:12:01

 

 

22

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

+2:19:32

 

 

23

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

+2:21:47

 

 

24

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+2:22:39

 

 

25

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

+2:24:23

 

 

26

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

+2:25:13

 

 

27

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

+2:26:19

 

 

28

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

+2:32:55

 

 

29

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

+2:39:15

 

 

30

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

+2:40:33

 

 

31

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+2:40:51

 

 

32

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

+2:43:12

 

 

33

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

+2:44:19

 

 

34

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

+2:47:34

 

 

35

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

+2:51:15

 

 

36

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+2:51:48

 

 

37

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+2:59:34

 

 

38

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

+3:02:55

 

 

39

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

+3:04:58

 

 

40

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+3:08:28

 

 

41

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

+3:08:58

 

 

42

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+3:09:26

 

 

43

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

+3:10:05

 

 

44

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

+3:10:48

 

 

45

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

+3:11:21

 

 

46

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

+3:13:12

 

 

47

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

+3:21:42

 

 

48

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

+3:31:11

 

 

49

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

+3:34:14

 

 

50

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

+3:36:14

 

 

51

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

+3:40:01

 

 

52

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+3:50:31

 

 

53

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+3:51:31

 

 

54

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

+4:04:32

 

 

55

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

+4:12:43

 

 

 

Командная классификация после 19 этапа

 

 

1

 

UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)

 

205:44:05

 

 

2

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

29:17

 

 

3

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

1:07:49

 

 

4

 

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)

 

1:32:47

 

 

5

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

1:35:35

 

 

6

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

1:48:26

 

 

7

 

XDS Astana Team (Kaz)

 

1:49:31

 

 

8

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

1:51:24

 

 

9

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

2:40:54

 

 

10

 

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)

 

3:06:50

 

 

11

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

3:09:33

 

 

12

 

Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)

 

3:16:51

 

 

13

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

3:18:46

 

 

14

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

3:21:09

 

 

15

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

4:10:06

 

 

16

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

4:37:17

 

 

17

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

4:56:08

 

 

18

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

5:16:32

 

 

19

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

5:22:43

 

 

20

 

Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)

 

5:42:11

 

 

21

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

6:32:35

 

 

22

 

Lotto (Bel)

 

6:38:07

 

 

23

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

7:45:04

 

 

  

 

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Превью

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 1 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 2 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2024. Результаты 3 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 4 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 5 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 6 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 7 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 8 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 9 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 10 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 11 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 12 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 13 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 14 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 15 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 16 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 17 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 18 этапа

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Вуэльта Испании Vuelta a Espana Вуэльта Испании-2025 маршрут Вуэльты Испании-2025 Гранд-тур Яспер Филипсен

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
  1. Имя: Yuriy 17

    Yuriy 17

    Сегодня, 18:52 | Регистрация: 8.07.2017

    Вот она разница - между настоящим полковником спринтером, и прочие человецы

    Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité (рус. Свобода, Равенство, Братство) — национальный девиз Республики Гаити и Французской Республики

    1. MVDP

      Сегодня, 18:55 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

      Вот спринтер, вот это настоящий спринтер! Ускоряется он обычно не издалека, как положено финишеру, но очень редко проигрывает.

  2. Имя: Серафим

    Серафим

    Сегодня, 18:57 | Регистрация: 4.08.2018

    Таки заборол Филерсон Петерсена. Но не считаю Мадса прочая человецы. Он как спринтер получше многих чистых спринтеров будет.

  3. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Сегодня, 19:00 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Апельсины сегодня просто красиво сработали. А Петерсону нужен силовой финиш, там он не победим.

  4. Имя: Андрей Аблёхин

    Андрей Аблёхин

    Сегодня, 19:02 | Регистрация: 29.05.2015

    Аьсолютная классика спринта. Без вопросов.

  5. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Сегодня, 19:09 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    В зачет зеленой майки осталось разыграть 110 очков, Винни проигрывает Мадсу ровно 100, так что практически Педерсону осталось только финишировать в Мадриде, больше за очками можно и не гоняться.

  6. Имя: Yuriy 17

    Yuriy 17

    Сегодня, 19:10 | Регистрация: 8.07.2017

    Странные люди из команды ОАЭ дали Й. Вингегору взять 4 бонусных секунды 

    Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité (рус. Свобода, Равенство, Братство) — национальный девиз Республики Гаити и Французской Республики
  7. Имя: Алекс

    zalex567

    Сегодня, 19:15 | Регистрация: 13.03.2015

    Яспер Филипсен, всё понятно и закономерно. Хочется сказать о том, какими тяжкими и опасными к концу трёхнедельных туров становятся подобные скоростные и сумасшедшие спринтерские этапы для гонщиков генеральной классификации. Это похуже горных перевалов для них, наверное. Сидеть в середине или в конце "мамы", где так легко и уютно, нельзя из-за возможности завала. Этого они себе позволить не могут. За ними все командные интересы. Приходится пахать впереди, что и делал Ионас сегодня. Какое-то даже сочувствие это вызывает.

  8. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    Сегодня, 21:09 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    наконец-то Яспер научился финишировать прямолинейно. вот что значит один раз оштрафовать 

Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2025/26

Ближайшие старты

23 августа - 14 сентября 2025

Vuelta a Espana

23 августа - 14 сентября 2025

Маршрут Вуэльты Испании-2025

12 сентября 2025

Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

14 сентября 2025

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

ОПРОС

Кто станет победителем Вуэльты Испании-2025?

Комментарии

  • Джамайка
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (9)
    Джамайка-Фото

    наконец-то Яспер научился финишировать прямолинейно. вот что значит один раз оштрафовать 

  • qwinter
    Вуэльта Испании-2025, превью э ... (4)
    qwinter-Фото
    ни на сколько. Власти очень даже грамотно дозируют нужные им протесты))
  • MVDP
    Вуэльта Испании-2025, превью э ... (4)
    MVDP-Фото

    Делаем ставки, на сколько урежут финишный подъем.

  • zalex567
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (9)
    zalex567-Фото
    Яспер Филипсен, всё понятно и закономерно. Хочется сказать о том, какими тяжкими и опасными к концу трёхнедельных туров становятся подобные скоростные и сумасшедшие спринтерские этапы для гонщиков генеральной классификации. Это похуже горных перевалов для них, наверное. Сидеть в середине или в конце "мамы", где так легко и уютно, нельзя из-за возможности завала. Этого они себе позволить не могут. За ними все командные интересы. Приходится пахать впереди, что и делал Ионас сегодня. Какое-то даже сочувствие это вызывает.
  • kwwk
    Вуэльта Испании-2025, превью э ... (4)
    kwwk-Фото

    Финишный бой генералов.

    Вайн уедет в отрыв, что б на первых горках закрепить горох.

    Предположу, что победа будет за отрывом, так как Висме тяжко будет тянуть пелотон. Но начала этапа должно быть жесткое за возможность уехать в отрыв.

  • Yuriy 17
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (9)
    Yuriy 17-Фото

    Странные люди из команды ОАЭ дали Й. Вингегору взять 4 бонусных секунды 

  • kwwk
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (9)
    kwwk-Фото

    В зачет зеленой майки осталось разыграть 110 очков, Винни проигрывает Мадсу ровно 100, так что практически Педерсону осталось только финишировать в Мадриде, больше за очками можно и не гоняться.

  • Николай Н.
    Вуэльта Испании-2025, превью э ... (4)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Решающий этап для генералов.

  • Андрей Аблёхин
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (9)
    Андрей Аблёхин-Фото

    Аьсолютная классика спринта. Без вопросов.

  • Николай Н.
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (9)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Апельсины сегодня просто красиво сработали. А Петерсону нужен силовой финиш, там он не победим.

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Результаты: ПроТур-2025

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Телеграм VeloLIVE

Одноклассники

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

12 сентября

Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Simone Consonni (Lidl - Trek)

Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 11465
2 Педерсен М. (Den) (LTK) 4555
3 Ван дер Пул М.(Ned) (ADC) 4366
4 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SOQ) 4291
5 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TVL) 3862
6 Роглич П. (Slo) (RBH) 3825
7 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TVL) 3751
8 Онли О. (GBr) (TPP) 3278
9 О'Коннор Б. (Aus) (JAY) 3260
10 Липовиц Ф. (Ger) (RBH) 3207

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Сентябрь 2025 (88)
Август 2025 (181)
Июль 2025 (229)
Июнь 2025 (172)
Май 2025 (215)
Апрель 2025 (166)