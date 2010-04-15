Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 19 этапа

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 18:49
|
|
Руэда - Гихуэло, 161,9 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
3:50:35
|
|
|
2
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:00
|
|
|
3
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
0:00:22
|
|
|
68
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:33
|
|
|
76
|
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Dion Smith (NZL) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:00:51
|
|
|
88
|
|
Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:00:55
|
|
|
89
|
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:00:58
|
|
|
90
|
|
Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
+1:08
|
|
|
91
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto
|
|
+1:18
|
|
|
94
|
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
+1:26
|
|
|
97
|
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+1:56
|
|
|
105
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+2:13
|
|
|
108
|
|
Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+2:35
|
|
|
127
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
+2:53
|
|
|
128
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+2:59
|
|
|
133
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
+3:20
|
|
|
134
|
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
|
|
+3:27
|
|
|
135
|
|
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
+3:44
|
|
|
138
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
+4:47
|
|
|
139
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+5:13
|
|
|
144
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
+5:55
|
|
|
145
|
|
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
+6:13
|
|
|
146
|
|
Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
+6:34
|
|
|
147
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
+7:06
|
|
|
149
|
|
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
+8:04
|
|
|
151
|
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
+12:02
|
|
|
Промежуточный спринт. Salamanca, Sprint Intermedio - 103 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
20
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
17
|
|
|
3
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
15
|
|
|
4
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
13
|
|
|
5
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
10
|
|
|
Финиш
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
30
|
|
|
2
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
25
|
|
|
3
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
22
|
|
|
4
|
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
19
|
|
|
5
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
17
|
|
|
6
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
15
|
|
|
7
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
13
|
|
|
8
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
11
|
|
|
9
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
9
|
|
|
10
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
7
|
|
|
11
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
6
|
|
|
12
|
|
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
5
|
|
|
13
|
|
David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
4
|
|
|
14
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
3
|
|
|
15
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
2
|
|
|
Командный зачет этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)
|
|
11:31:45
|
|
|
2
|
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)
|
|
-
|
|
|
3
|
|
Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
XDS Astana Team (Kaz)
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Lidl-Trek (USA)
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Soudal Quick Step (Bel)
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)
|
|
0:00:22
|
|
|
15
|
|
Lotto (Bel)
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)
|
|
0:00:33
|
|
|
17
|
|
Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)
|
|
0:00:51
|
|
|
18
|
|
Jayco AlUla (Aus)
|
|
0:00:55
|
|
|
19
|
|
INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)
|
|
0:01:08
|
|
|
20
|
|
Cofidis (Fra)
|
|
0:01:26
|
|
|
21
|
|
Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)
|
|
0:03:39
|
|
|
22
|
|
Movistar (Spa)
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
EF Education-EasyPost (USA)
|
|
0:04:48
|
|
|
Генеральная классификация после 19 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
68:57:44
|
|
|
2
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
+0:44
|
|
|
3
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
+2:43
|
|
|
4
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
+3:22
|
|
|
5
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
+4:23
|
|
|
6
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+5:21
|
|
|
7
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
+5:24
|
|
|
8
|
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
+7:30
|
|
|
9
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+7:46
|
|
|
10
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
+10:21
|
|
|
11
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
+12:28
|
|
|
12
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
+15:49
|
|
|
13
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
+24:51
|
|
|
14
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
+26:24
|
|
|
15
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+34:23
|
|
|
16
|
|
Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+36:04
|
|
|
17
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
+40:10
|
|
|
18
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
+41:25
|
|
|
19
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
+42:06
|
|
|
20
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+46:56
|
|
|
21
|
|
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|
|
+52:15
|
|
|
22
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
+52:52
|
|
|
23
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
+53:30
|
|
|
24
|
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
+54:51
|
|
|
25
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
+1:00:18
|
|
|
26
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
+1:02:17
|
|
|
27
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
+1:15:55
|
|
|
28
|
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
+1:16:17
|
|
|
29
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+1:19:21
|
|
|
30
|
|
Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+1:20:22
|
|
|
31
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
+1:21:20
|
|
|
32
|
|
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
+1:24:02
|
|
|
33
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
+1:26:44
|
|
|
34
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+1:30:05
|
|
|
35
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
+1:32:58
|
|
|
36
|
|
Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
+1:33:50
|
|
|
37
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
+1:34:25
|
|
|
38
|
|
Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team
|
|
+1:35:26
|
|
|
39
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
+1:35:49
|
|
|
40
|
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+1:37:58
|
|
|
41
|
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
+1:45:47
|
|
|
42
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
+1:48:07
|
|
|
43
|
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
+1:48:40
|
|
|
44
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
+1:49:03
|
|
|
45
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+1:50:09
|
|
|
46
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
+1:50:19
|
|
|
47
|
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+1:54:16
|
|
|
48
|
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
+1:57:27
|
|
|
49
|
|
Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
+1:57:55
|
|
|
50
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+1:58:56
|
|
|
51
|
|
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
+2:02:16
|
|
|
52
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
+2:03:38
|
|
|
53
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
+2:04:22
|
|
|
54
|
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
+2:06:17
|
|
|
55
|
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
+2:06:35
|
|
|
56
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
+2:06:49
|
|
|
57
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
+2:10:16
|
|
|
58
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
+2:10:17
|
|
|
59
|
|
Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+2:14:20
|
|
|
60
|
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
|
|
+2:15:24
|
|
|
61
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
+2:16:24
|
|
|
62
|
|
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
|
|
+2:21:48
|
|
|
63
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
+2:23:55
|
|
|
64
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+2:25:00
|
|
|
65
|
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
+2:25:42
|
|
|
66
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
+2:26:10
|
|
|
67
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+2:27:02
|
|
|
68
|
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
+2:27:25
|
|
|
69
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
+2:28:46
|
|
|
70
|
|
Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
+2:29:10
|
|
|
71
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
+2:29:36
|
|
|
72
|
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
+2:30:42
|
|
|
73
|
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+2:31:10
|
|
|
74
|
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
+2:31:34
|
|
|
76
|
|
David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
+2:32:52
|
|
|
77
|
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
+2:33:10
|
|
|
78
|
|
Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
+2:33:40
|
|
|
79
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
+2:33:42
|
|
|
80
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
+2:33:53
|
|
|
81
|
|
Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
+2:37:11
|
|
|
82
|
|
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+2:37:18
|
|
|
83
|
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
+2:39:13
|
|
|
84
|
|
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
+2:41:44
|
|
|
85
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
+2:43:38
|
|
|
86
|
|
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
+2:44:56
|
|
|
87
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+2:45:14
|
|
|
88
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
+2:46:24
|
|
|
89
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
+2:47:35
|
|
|
90
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
|
|
+2:48:42
|
|
|
91
|
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+2:51:15
|
|
|
92
|
|
David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
+2:51:45
|
|
|
93
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
+2:51:57
|
|
|
94
|
|
Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
+2:52:26
|
|
|
95
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+2:53:41
|
|
|
96
|
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
+2:53:57
|
|
|
97
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
+2:55:06
|
|
|
98
|
|
Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+2:55:27
|
|
|
99
|
|
Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto
|
|
+2:55:28
|
|
|
100
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
+2:55:38
|
|
|
101
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+2:56:11
|
|
|
102
|
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
|
+2:56:31
|
|
|
103
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla
|
|
+3:00:38
|
|
|
104
|
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
+3:00:39
|
|
|
105
|
|
Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+3:02:53
|
|
|
106
|
|
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+3:03:57
|
|
|
107
|
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
+3:07:18
|
|
|
109
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
+3:09:21
|
|
|
110
|
|
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
+3:12:49
|
|
|
111
|
|
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+3:12:51
|
|
|
112
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+3:13:21
|
|
|
113
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+3:13:49
|
|
|
114
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
+3:14:28
|
|
|
115
|
|
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
+3:15:11
|
|
|
116
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
+3:15:44
|
|
|
117
|
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
+3:15:51
|
|
|
118
|
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
+3:17:35
|
|
|
119
|
|
Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
+3:18:17
|
|
|
120
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+3:19:19
|
|
|
121
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+3:19:58
|
|
|
122
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
+3:23:02
|
|
|
123
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
+3:24:05
|
|
|
124
|
|
Dion Smith (NZL) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+3:24:36
|
|
|
125
|
|
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+3:24:40
|
|
|
126
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+3:26:05
|
|
|
127
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+3:32:11
|
|
|
128
|
|
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+3:32:59
|
|
|
129
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
+3:35:34
|
|
|
130
|
|
Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+3:36:28
|
|
|
131
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
+3:37:20
|
|
|
132
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
+3:37:32
|
|
|
133
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+3:38:37
|
|
|
134
|
|
Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
+3:40:03
|
|
|
135
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
+3:40:37
|
|
|
136
|
|
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
+3:42:04
|
|
|
137
|
|
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
+3:43:40
|
|
|
138
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
+3:44:05
|
|
|
139
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
+3:44:24
|
|
|
140
|
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto
|
|
+3:46:09
|
|
|
141
|
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+3:54:54
|
|
|
142
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+3:55:54
|
|
|
143
|
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
+3:56:26
|
|
|
144
|
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
+3:57:07
|
|
|
145
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+3:58:02
|
|
|
146
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+3:59:50
|
|
|
147
|
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+4:06:06
|
|
|
148
|
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+4:07:11
|
|
|
149
|
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
+4:08:55
|
|
|
150
|
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
|
|
+4:09:26
|
|
|
151
|
|
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
+4:17:06
|
|
|
152
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
+4:19:39
|
|
|
153
|
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+4:31:45
|
|
|
Классификация по очкам после 19 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
277
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
177
|
|
|
3
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
135
|
|
|
4
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
123
|
|
|
5
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
115
|
|
|
6
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
112
|
|
|
7
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
93
|
|
|
8
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
91
|
|
|
9
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
85
|
|
|
10
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
84
|
|
|
11
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
84
|
|
|
12
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
73
|
|
|
13
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
65
|
|
|
14
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
63
|
|
|
15
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
63
|
|
|
16
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
62
|
|
|
17
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
61
|
|
|
18
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
60
|
|
|
19
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
60
|
|
|
20
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
57
|
|
|
21
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
52
|
|
|
22
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
50
|
|
|
23
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
49
|
|
|
24
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
48
|
|
|
25
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
48
|
|
|
26
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
44
|
|
|
27
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
42
|
|
|
28
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
42
|
|
|
29
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
42
|
|
|
30
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
38
|
|
|
31
|
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
37
|
|
|
32
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
37
|
|
|
33
|
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
36
|
|
|
34
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
35
|
|
|
35
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
35
|
|
|
36
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
34
|
|
|
37
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
34
|
|
|
38
|
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
33
|
|
|
39
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
33
|
|
|
40
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
32
|
|
|
41
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
30
|
|
|
42
|
|
David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
29
|
|
|
43
|
|
Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
28
|
|
|
44
|
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
28
|
|
|
45
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
26
|
|
|
46
|
|
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
|
|
26
|
|
|
47
|
|
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|
|
24
|
|
|
48
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
24
|
|
|
49
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
23
|
|
|
50
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
23
|
|
|
51
|
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
23
|
|
|
52
|
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
23
|
|
|
53
|
|
Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
20
|
|
|
54
|
|
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
20
|
|
|
55
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
20
|
|
|
56
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
20
|
|
|
57
|
|
Dion Smith (NZL) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
20
|
|
|
58
|
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
20
|
|
|
59
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
20
|
|
|
60
|
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
20
|
|
|
61
|
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
19
|
|
|
62
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
18
|
|
|
63
|
|
Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
17
|
|
|
64
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
17
|
|
|
65
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
17
|
|
|
66
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
16
|
|
|
67
|
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
16
|
|
|
68
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
15
|
|
|
69
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
15
|
|
|
70
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
|
|
15
|
|
|
71
|
|
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
15
|
|
|
72
|
|
Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
14
|
|
|
73
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
14
|
|
|
74
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
14
|
|
|
75
|
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
13
|
|
|
76
|
|
Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
13
|
|
|
77
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
13
|
|
|
78
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
12
|
|
|
79
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
12
|
|
|
80
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
11
|
|
|
81
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
11
|
|
|
82
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
11
|
|
|
83
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
11
|
|
|
84
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
10
|
|
|
85
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
10
|
|
|
86
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla
|
|
10
|
|
|
87
|
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
|
|
10
|
|
|
88
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
9
|
|
|
89
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
9
|
|
|
90
|
|
Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
9
|
|
|
91
|
|
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
7
|
|
|
92
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
7
|
|
|
93
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
7
|
|
|
94
|
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
6
|
|
|
95
|
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
|
6
|
|
|
96
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
5
|
|
|
97
|
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
|
|
5
|
|
|
98
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
5
|
|
|
99
|
|
Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
5
|
|
|
100
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
4
|
|
|
101
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
3
|
|
|
102
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
3
|
|
|
103
|
|
Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
3
|
|
|
104
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
2
|
|
|
105
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
2
|
|
|
106
|
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
2
|
|
|
107
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1
|
|
|
108
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
-5
|
|
|
Горная классификация после 19 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
61
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
41
|
|
|
3
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
32
|
|
|
4
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
30
|
|
|
5
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
28
|
|
|
6
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
26
|
|
|
7
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
23
|
|
|
8
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
22
|
|
|
9
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
22
|
|
|
10
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
18
|
|
|
11
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
16
|
|
|
12
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
16
|
|
|
13
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
15
|
|
|
14
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
12
|
|
|
15
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
12
|
|
|
16
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
11
|
|
|
17
|
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
11
|
|
|
18
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
10
|
|
|
19
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
9
|
|
|
20
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
8
|
|
|
21
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
8
|
|
|
22
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
7
|
|
|
23
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
7
|
|
|
24
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
6
|
|
|
25
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
6
|
|
|
26
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
6
|
|
|
27
|
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
6
|
|
|
28
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
5
|
|
|
29
|
|
Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
5
|
|
|
30
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
4
|
|
|
31
|
|
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
4
|
|
|
32
|
|
Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
4
|
|
|
33
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
3
|
|
|
34
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
3
|
|
|
35
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
3
|
|
|
36
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
3
|
|
|
37
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
3
|
|
|
38
|
|
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|
|
1
|
|
|
39
|
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1
|
|
|
40
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
1
|
|
|
41
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1
|
|
|
42
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
1
|
|
|
43
|
|
Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
1
|
|
|
44
|
|
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
|
|
1
|
|
|
45
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
1
|
|
|
46
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla
|
|
1
|
|
|
47
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
1
|
|
|
48
|
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
1
|
|
|
Молодежная классификация после 19 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
69:02:07
|
|
|
2
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+0:58
|
|
|
3
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
+8:05
|
|
|
4
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
+20:28
|
|
|
5
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
+22:01
|
|
|
6
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
+35:47
|
|
|
7
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
+49:07
|
|
|
8
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
+55:55
|
|
|
9
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+1:14:58
|
|
|
10
|
|
Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+1:15:59
|
|
|
11
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
+1:30:02
|
|
|
12
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
+1:31:26
|
|
|
13
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
+1:44:40
|
|
|
14
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+1:45:46
|
|
|
15
|
|
Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
+1:53:32
|
|
|
16
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+1:54:33
|
|
|
17
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
+1:59:59
|
|
|
18
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
+2:02:26
|
|
|
19
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
+2:05:54
|
|
|
20
|
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
|
|
+2:11:01
|
|
|
21
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
+2:12:01
|
|
|
22
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
+2:19:32
|
|
|
23
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
+2:21:47
|
|
|
24
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+2:22:39
|
|
|
25
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
+2:24:23
|
|
|
26
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
+2:25:13
|
|
|
27
|
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
+2:26:19
|
|
|
28
|
|
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+2:32:55
|
|
|
29
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
+2:39:15
|
|
|
30
|
|
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
+2:40:33
|
|
|
31
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+2:40:51
|
|
|
32
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
+2:43:12
|
|
|
33
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
|
|
+2:44:19
|
|
|
34
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
+2:47:34
|
|
|
35
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
+2:51:15
|
|
|
36
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+2:51:48
|
|
|
37
|
|
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+2:59:34
|
|
|
38
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
+3:02:55
|
|
|
39
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
+3:04:58
|
|
|
40
|
|
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+3:08:28
|
|
|
41
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+3:08:58
|
|
|
42
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+3:09:26
|
|
|
43
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
+3:10:05
|
|
|
44
|
|
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
+3:10:48
|
|
|
45
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
+3:11:21
|
|
|
46
|
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
+3:13:12
|
|
|
47
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
+3:21:42
|
|
|
48
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
+3:31:11
|
|
|
49
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
+3:34:14
|
|
|
50
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
+3:36:14
|
|
|
51
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
+3:40:01
|
|
|
52
|
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+3:50:31
|
|
|
53
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+3:51:31
|
|
|
54
|
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
+4:04:32
|
|
|
55
|
|
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
+4:12:43
|
|
|
Командная классификация после 19 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)
|
|
205:44:05
|
|
|
2
|
|
Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)
|
|
29:17
|
|
|
3
|
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)
|
|
1:07:49
|
|
|
4
|
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)
|
|
1:32:47
|
|
|
5
|
|
Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
|
|
1:35:35
|
|
|
6
|
|
Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|
|
1:48:26
|
|
|
7
|
|
XDS Astana Team (Kaz)
|
|
1:49:31
|
|
|
8
|
|
Soudal Quick Step (Bel)
|
|
1:51:24
|
|
|
9
|
|
Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)
|
|
2:40:54
|
|
|
10
|
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)
|
|
3:06:50
|
|
|
11
|
|
Lidl-Trek (USA)
|
|
3:09:33
|
|
|
12
|
|
Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)
|
|
3:16:51
|
|
|
13
|
|
INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)
|
|
3:18:46
|
|
|
14
|
|
Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|
|
3:21:09
|
|
|
15
|
|
Movistar (Spa)
|
|
4:10:06
|
|
|
16
|
|
Jayco AlUla (Aus)
|
|
4:37:17
|
|
|
17
|
|
EF Education-EasyPost (USA)
|
|
4:56:08
|
|
|
18
|
|
Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)
|
|
5:16:32
|
|
|
19
|
|
Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)
|
|
5:22:43
|
|
|
20
|
|
Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)
|
|
5:42:11
|
|
|
21
|
|
Cofidis (Fra)
|
|
6:32:35
|
|
|
22
|
|
Lotto (Bel)
|
|
6:38:07
|
|
|
23
|
|
Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)
|
|
7:45:04
|
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 1 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 2 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2024. Результаты 3 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 4 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 5 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 6 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 7 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 8 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 9 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 10 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 11 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 12 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 13 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 14 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 15 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 16 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 17 этапа
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (9)
- Просмотров
- (1 207)