Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 6 этапа

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 18:09
|
|
Олот - Паль (Андорра), 169,3 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
4:12:36
|
|
|
2
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
00:54
|
|
|
3
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
01:10
|
|
|
4
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
01:15
|
|
|
5
|
|
Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
01:52
|
|
|
6
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
02:05
|
|
|
7
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
02:15
|
|
|
8
|
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
02:19
|
|
|
9
|
|
Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
02:42
|
|
|
10
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
04:19
|
|
|
11
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
04:41
|
|
|
23
|
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
04:47
|
|
|
24
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
04:53
|
|
|
30
|
|
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
05:05
|
|
|
32
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
05:09
|
|
|
34
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
05:38
|
|
|
35
|
|
Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
05:40
|
|
|
36
|
|
Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
05:49
|
|
|
37
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
06:03
|
|
|
39
|
|
Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
06:14
|
|
|
40
|
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
07:00
|
|
|
41
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
07:09
|
|
|
42
|
|
Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team
|
|
07:16
|
|
|
43
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
07:47
|
|
|
44
|
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
07:58
|
|
|
45
|
|
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
09:42
|
|
|
51
|
|
Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
57
|
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
58
|
|
Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
60
|
|
Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
61
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
62
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
63
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
65
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
66
|
|
Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
67
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
68
|
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
69
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
74
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
76
|
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
77
|
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
83
|
|
David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
85
|
|
Esteban Chavez (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Eric Fagundez (Uru) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
19:56
|
|
|
112
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
23:00
|
|
|
113
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
24:05
|
|
|
114
|
|
Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
24:09
|
|
|
116
|
|
Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
24:18
|
|
|
117
|
|
David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
Oliver Knight (Gbr) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
172
|
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
27:44
|
|
|
175
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
37:08
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|
|
0
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Simon Carr (Gbr) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Arjen Livyns (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
Промежуточный спринт. Andorra La Vella - 143.3 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
20
|
|
|
2
|
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
17
|
|
|
3
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
15
|
|
|
4
|
|
Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
13
|
|
|
5
|
|
Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
10
|
|
|
Финиш
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
20
|
|
|
2
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
17
|
|
|
3
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
15
|
|
|
4
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
13
|
|
|
5
|
|
Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
11
|
|
|
6
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
10
|
|
|
7
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
9
|
|
|
8
|
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
8
|
|
|
9
|
|
Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
7
|
|
|
10
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
6
|
|
|
11
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
5
|
|
|
12
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
4
|
|
|
13
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
3
|
|
|
14
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
2
|
|
|
15
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1
|
|
|
Горная премия 3 кат. Coll De Sentigosa - 10.4 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
3
|
|
|
2
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
1
|
|
|
Горная премия 1 кат. Collada De Toses - 65.4 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
10
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
6
|
|
|
3
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1
|
|
|
Горная премия 2 кат. Alto La Comella - 148.2 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
5
|
|
|
2
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
1
|
|
|
Горная премия 1 кат. Pal. Andorra - 169.3 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
10
|
|
|
2
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
6
|
|
|
3
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
|
Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
1
|
|
|
Командный зачет этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)
|
|
12:46:54
|
|
|
2
|
|
EF Education-EasyPost (USA)
|
|
00:46
|
|
|
3
|
|
Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|
|
00:48
|
|
|
4
|
|
Soudal Quick Step (Bel)
|
|
03:01
|
|
|
5
|
|
Movistar (Spa)
|
|
03:47
|
|
|
6
|
|
Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)
|
|
03:51
|
|
|
7
|
|
XDS Astana Team (Kaz)
|
|
04:07
|
|
|
8
|
|
Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
|
|
04:26
|
|
|
9
|
|
Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)
|
|
09:22
|
|
|
10
|
|
INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
11
|
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
12
|
|
Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
13
|
|
Lidl-Trek (USA)
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
14
|
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
15
|
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
16
|
|
Jayco AlUla (Aus)
|
|
20:23
|
|
|
17
|
|
Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)
|
|
25:17
|
|
|
18
|
|
Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)
|
|
27:00
|
|
|
19
|
|
Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)
|
|
32:49
|
|
|
20
|
|
Cofidis (Fra)
|
|
36:33
|
|
|
21
|
|
Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)
|
|
40:36
|
|
|
22
|
|
Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)
|
|
48:46
|
|
|
23
|
|
Lotto (Bel)
|
|
59:18
|
|
|
Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
20:25:46
|
|
|
2
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
00:31
|
|
|
3
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
01:01
|
|
|
4
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
01:58
|
|
|
5
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
02:33
|
|
|
6
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
02:41
|
|
|
7
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
02:42
|
|
|
8
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
02:49
|
|
|
9
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
02:53
|
|
|
10
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
02:55
|
|
|
12
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
02:58
|
|
|
13
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
03:03
|
|
|
14
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
03:09
|
|
|
15
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
03:17
|
|
|
16
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
03:20
|
|
|
17
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
03:26
|
|
|
18
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
03:31
|
|
|
19
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
03:34
|
|
|
20
|
|
Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
03:38
|
|
|
21
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
03:49
|
|
|
22
|
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
03:53
|
|
|
23
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
03:57
|
|
|
24
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
04:15
|
|
|
25
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
04:44
|
|
|
26
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
04:53
|
|
|
27
|
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
04:57
|
|
|
28
|
|
Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
04:59
|
|
|
29
|
|
Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
05:21
|
|
|
30
|
|
Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
05:22
|
|
|
32
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
05:49
|
|
|
33
|
|
Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
05:58
|
|
|
34
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
06:10
|
|
|
35
|
|
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
06:30
|
|
|
36
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
06:38
|
|
|
37
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
06:59
|
|
|
38
|
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
08:59
|
|
|
39
|
|
Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team
|
|
09:18
|
|
|
40
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
09:39
|
|
|
41
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
09:49
|
|
|
42
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
43
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
44
|
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
45
|
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
46
|
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
47
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
48
|
|
Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
49
|
|
Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
50
|
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
51
|
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
52
|
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
53
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
54
|
|
Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
56
|
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
57
|
|
Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
58
|
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
59
|
|
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
60
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
61
|
|
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
62
|
|
Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
63
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
64
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
65
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
66
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
67
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
68
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
69
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
70
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
71
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
72
|
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
73
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
74
|
|
David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
19:58
|
|
|
75
|
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
20:12
|
|
|
76
|
|
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
20:23
|
|
|
77
|
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
20:36
|
|
|
78
|
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
21:04
|
|
|
79
|
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
21:24
|
|
|
80
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
21:44
|
|
|
81
|
|
Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
22:28
|
|
|
82
|
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
23:24
|
|
|
83
|
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
24:39
|
|
|
84
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
25:12
|
|
|
85
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
25:41
|
|
|
86
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
26:28
|
|
|
88
|
|
Eric Fagundez (Uru) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
26:39
|
|
|
89
|
|
Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
26:58
|
|
|
90
|
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
|
27:27
|
|
|
91
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
27:35
|
|
|
92
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
27:43
|
|
|
93
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
28:14
|
|
|
94
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
28:23
|
|
|
96
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
28:38
|
|
|
97
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
28:41
|
|
|
98
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
28:42
|
|
|
99
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
28:51
|
|
|
100
|
|
Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
28:53
|
|
|
101
|
|
Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
28:54
|
|
|
102
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
29:07
|
|
|
103
|
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
29:09
|
|
|
104
|
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
|
|
29:27
|
|
|
105
|
|
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
|
|
29:41
|
|
|
106
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
30:03
|
|
|
107
|
|
Esteban Chavez (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
30:12
|
|
|
108
|
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
30:46
|
|
|
109
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
31:19
|
|
|
110
|
|
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|
|
31:25
|
|
|
111
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
31:48
|
|
|
112
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
32:23
|
|
|
113
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
32:29
|
|
|
114
|
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
32:37
|
|
|
115
|
|
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
33:03
|
|
|
116
|
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
33:20
|
|
|
117
|
|
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
33:51
|
|
|
118
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
33:54
|
|
|
120
|
|
George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
34:23
|
|
|
121
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
34:29
|
|
|
122
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
34:50
|
|
|
123
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
34:57
|
|
|
124
|
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
35:25
|
|
|
125
|
|
Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
35:27
|
|
|
126
|
|
Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
35:30
|
|
|
127
|
|
Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto
|
|
35:39
|
|
|
128
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
35:52
|
|
|
129
|
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
35:55
|
|
|
130
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
36:17
|
|
|
131
|
|
David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
36:28
|
|
|
132
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
|
|
36:31
|
|
|
133
|
|
Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
36:34
|
|
|
134
|
|
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
36:42
|
|
|
135
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
37:45
|
|
|
136
|
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
38:22
|
|
|
137
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
38:55
|
|
|
138
|
|
Oliver Knight (Gbr) Cofidis
|
|
39:01
|
|
|
139
|
|
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
39:15
|
|
|
140
|
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto
|
|
39:23
|
|
|
141
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
39:24
|
|
|
142
|
|
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
39:46
|
|
|
143
|
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
40:34
|
|
|
144
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
40:49
|
|
|
145
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
40:53
|
|
|
146
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
41:08
|
|
|
147
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
42:12
|
|
|
148
|
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
42:15
|
|
|
149
|
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
42:20
|
|
|
150
|
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
42:24
|
|
|
151
|
|
Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
42:30
|
|
|
152
|
|
Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
43:16
|
|
|
153
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
43:35
|
|
|
154
|
|
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
43:41
|
|
|
155
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
43:47
|
|
|
156
|
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
|
44:52
|
|
|
157
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
44:53
|
|
|
158
|
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
45:30
|
|
|
159
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
45:36
|
|
|
160
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
45:43
|
|
|
161
|
|
Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
45:48
|
|
|
162
|
|
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
46:07
|
|
|
163
|
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
46:22
|
|
|
164
|
|
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
46:39
|
|
|
165
|
|
Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
47:55
|
|
|
166
|
|
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
48:46
|
|
|
167
|
|
Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
49:14
|
|
|
168
|
|
Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
49:38
|
|
|
169
|
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
49:40
|
|
|
170
|
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
|
|
49:54
|
|
|
171
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
50:51
|
|
|
172
|
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
52:33
|
|
|
173
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
54:10
|
|
|
174
|
|
Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
57:22
|
|
|
175
|
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
1:05:16
|
|
|
Классификация по очкам после 6 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
78
|
|
|
2
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
76
|
|
|
3
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
75
|
|
|
4
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
71
|
|
|
5
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
70
|
|
|
6
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
62
|
|
|
7
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
46
|
|
|
8
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
35
|
|
|
9
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
35
|
|
|
10
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
32
|
|
|
11
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
29
|
|
|
12
|
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
25
|
|
|
13
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
24
|
|
|
14
|
|
Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
24
|
|
|
15
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
23
|
|
|
16
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
20
|
|
|
17
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
20
|
|
|
18
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
20
|
|
|
19
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
20
|
|
|
20
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
19
|
|
|
21
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
19
|
|
|
22
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
18
|
|
|
23
|
|
David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
18
|
|
|
24
|
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
|
|
18
|
|
|
25
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
17
|
|
|
26
|
|
Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
17
|
|
|
27
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
17
|
|
|
28
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
17
|
|
|
29
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
17
|
|
|
30
|
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
17
|
|
|
31
|
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
17
|
|
|
32
|
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
16
|
|
|
33
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
16
|
|
|
34
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
15
|
|
|
35
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
15
|
|
|
36
|
|
Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
15
|
|
|
37
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
13
|
|
|
38
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
13
|
|
|
39
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
13
|
|
|
40
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
13
|
|
|
41
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
13
|
|
|
42
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
11
|
|
|
43
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
10
|
|
|
44
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
10
|
|
|
45
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
9
|
|
|
46
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
9
|
|
|
47
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
7
|
|
|
48
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
6
|
|
|
49
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
6
|
|
|
50
|
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
5
|
|
|
51
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
5
|
|
|
52
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
5
|
|
|
53
|
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
4
|
|
|
54
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
3
|
|
|
55
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
2
|
|
|
56
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
2
|
|
|
57
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
2
|
|
|
58
|
|
Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
2
|
|
|
59
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1
|
|
|
Горная классификация после 6 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
24
|
|
|
2
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
23
|
|
|
3
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
11
|
|
|
4
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
10
|
|
|
5
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
9
|
|
|
6
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
8
|
|
|
7
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
6
|
|
|
8
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
5
|
|
|
9
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
3
|
|
|
10
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
3
|
|
|
11
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
2
|
|
|
12
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
2
|
|
|
13
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1
|
|
|
14
|
|
Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
1
|
|
|
15
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
1
|
|
|
16
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla
|
|
1
|
|
|
17
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
1
|
|
|
18
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
1
|
|
|
Молодежная классификация после 6 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
20:28:39
|
|
|
2
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
00:27
|
|
|
3
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
00:38
|
|
|
4
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
01:22
|
|
|
5
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
01:51
|
|
|
6
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
02:00
|
|
|
7
|
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
02:04
|
|
|
8
|
|
Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
02:06
|
|
|
9
|
|
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
02:29
|
|
|
10
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
02:56
|
|
|
11
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
03:17
|
|
|
12
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
03:45
|
|
|
13
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
04:06
|
|
|
14
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
06:56
|
|
|
15
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
07:20
|
|
|
16
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
08:17
|
|
|
17
|
|
Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
09:04
|
|
|
18
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
19
|
|
Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
20
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
21
|
|
Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
22
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
23
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
24
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
25
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
26
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
27
|
|
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
28
|
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
29
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
22:48
|
|
|
30
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
24:50
|
|
|
32
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
25:21
|
|
|
33
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
25:30
|
|
|
35
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
25:58
|
|
|
36
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
26:14
|
|
|
37
|
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
|
|
26:34
|
|
|
38
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
27:10
|
|
|
39
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
28:26
|
|
|
40
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
28:55
|
|
|
41
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
29:36
|
|
|
42
|
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
29:44
|
|
|
43
|
|
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
30:58
|
|
|
44
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
32:04
|
|
|
45
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
32:59
|
|
|
46
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
|
|
33:38
|
|
|
47
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
34:52
|
|
|
48
|
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
35:29
|
|
|
49
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
36:02
|
|
|
50
|
|
Oliver Knight (Gbr) Cofidis
|
|
36:08
|
|
|
51
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
36:31
|
|
|
52
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
38:15
|
|
|
53
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
39:19
|
|
|
54
|
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
39:22
|
|
|
55
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
40:42
|
|
|
56
|
|
Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
42:55
|
|
|
57
|
|
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
43:14
|
|
|
58
|
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
43:29
|
|
|
59
|
|
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
43:46
|
|
|
60
|
|
Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
45:02
|
|
|
61
|
|
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
45:53
|
|
|
62
|
|
Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
46:21
|
|
|
63
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
47:58
|
|
|
64
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
51:17
|
|
|
Командная классификация после 6 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)
|
|
60:30:38"
|
|
|
2
|
|
Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|
|
01:57
|
|
|
3
|
|
Soudal Quick Step (Bel)
|
|
03:49
|
|
|
4
|
|
EF Education-EasyPost (USA)
|
|
03:55
|
|
|
5
|
|
Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)
|
|
03:57
|
|
|
6
|
|
Movistar (Spa)
|
|
05:40
|
|
|
7
|
|
XDS Astana Team (Kaz)
|
|
05:42
|
|
|
8
|
|
Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
|
|
05:51
|
|
|
9
|
|
Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
10
|
|
INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
11
|
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
12
|
|
Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
13
|
|
Lidl-Trek (USA)
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
14
|
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
15
|
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)
|
|
22:07
|
|
|
16
|
|
Jayco AlUla (Aus)
|
|
24:34
|
|
|
17
|
|
Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)
|
|
27:49
|
|
|
18
|
|
Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)
|
|
30:42
|
|
|
19
|
|
Cofidis (Fra)
|
|
41:12
|
|
|
20
|
|
Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)
|
|
46:33
|
|
|
21
|
|
Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)
|
|
51:30
|
|
|
22
|
|
Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)
|
|
56:59
|
|
|
23
|
|
Lotto (Bel)
|
|
1:18:41
|
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 1 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 2 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2024. Результаты 3 этапа
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 4 этапа
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (23)
- Просмотров
- (2 385)