Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 6 этапа

Сегодня, 18:09 Олот - Паль (Андорра), 169,3 км 1 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 4:12:36 2 Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious 00:54 3 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team 01:10 4 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 01:15 5 Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team 01:52 6 James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost 02:05 7 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 02:15 8 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 02:19 9 Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 02:42 10 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 04:19 11 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 13 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r 14 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 15 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 16 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike 17 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro 18 Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike 19 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 20 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 21 Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech 22 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 04:41 23 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla 04:47 24 Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step 25 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team 26 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 27 Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team 28 Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG 29 Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 04:53 30 Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 31 Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost 05:05 32 William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 33 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step 05:09 34 Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros 05:38 35 Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla 05:40 36 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty 05:49 37 Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros 38 Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis 06:03 39 Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team 06:14 40 Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech 07:00 41 Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech 07:09 42 Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team 07:16 43 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 07:47 44 Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro 07:58 45 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 46 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers 47 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r 48 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike 49 Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers 50 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 09:42 51 Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious 52 Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek 53 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 54 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team 55 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 56 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 10:02 57 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step 10:16 58 Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team 59 Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 10:24 60 Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 11:01 61 Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 11:25 62 Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG 11:51 63 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG 64 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 12:17 65 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 12:25 66 Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 12:47 67 Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros 12:50 68 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r 13:21 69 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r 70 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike 71 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 72 Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious 73 Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team 15:18 74 Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro 75 George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 17:16 76 Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team 19:02 77 Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team 78 Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers 79 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla 80 Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL 81 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL 82 Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 19:06 83 David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro 84 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty 19:48 85 Esteban Chavez (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 86 Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 87 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels 88 Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL 89 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck 90 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 91 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 92 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 93 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 94 Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 95 Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost 96 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros 97 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck 98 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro 99 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 100 Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros 101 Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team 102 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 103 Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 104 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 105 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 106 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike 107 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto 108 Eric Fagundez (Uru) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 109 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla 110 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 111 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 19:56 112 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 23:00 113 Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 24:05 114 Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty 115 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 24:09 116 Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro 24:18 117 David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro 118 Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros 119 Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team 120 Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros 121 Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto 122 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla 123 Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 124 Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla 125 Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 126 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 127 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 128 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 129 Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech 130 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 131 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL 132 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto 133 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto 134 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto 135 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 136 Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost 137 Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL 138 Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team 139 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 140 Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 141 Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 142 Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 143 Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 144 Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto 145 Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto 146 Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek 147 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels 148 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike 149 Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers 150 Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 151 Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 152 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 153 Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty 154 Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 155 Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla 156 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers 157 Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 158 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 159 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros 160 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG 161 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 162 Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro 163 Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost 164 Oliver Knight (Gbr) Cofidis 165 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 166 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 167 Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 168 Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 169 Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 170 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 171 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 172 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 173 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 174 Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL 27:44 175 Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 37:08 DNF Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla 0 DNS Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) T-Rex Quick-Step DNS Simon Carr (Gbr) Cofidis DNS Arjen Livyns (Bel) Lotto Промежуточный спринт. Andorra La Vella - 143.3 км 1 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team 20 2 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 17 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 15 4 Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team 13 5 Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 10 Финиш 1 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 20 2 Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious 17 3 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team 15 4 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 13 5 Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team 11 6 James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost 10 7 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 9 8 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 8 9 Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 7 10 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 6 11 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike 5 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 4 13 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r 3 14 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 2 15 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1 Горная премия 3 кат. Coll De Sentigosa - 10.4 км 1 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 3 2 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 2 3 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team 1 Горная премия 1 кат. Collada De Toses - 65.4 км 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 10 2 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 6 3 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team 4 4 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step 2 5 James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost 1 Горная премия 2 кат. Alto La Comella - 148.2 км 1 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 5 2 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 3 3 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team 1 Горная премия 1 кат. Pal. Andorra - 169.3 км 1 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 10 2 Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious 6 3 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team 4 4 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 2 5 Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team 1

Командный зачет этапа 1 UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE) 12:46:54 2 EF Education-EasyPost (USA) 00:46 3 Bahrain Victorious (Brn) 00:48 4 Soudal Quick Step (Bel) 03:01 5 Movistar (Spa) 03:47 6 Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned) 03:51 7 XDS Astana Team (Kaz) 04:07 8 Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra) 04:26 9 Israel - Premier Tech (Isr) 09:22 10 INEOS Grenadiers (GBr) 11:09 11 Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger) 12:53 12 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 13:30 13 Lidl-Trek (USA) 14:37 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa) 15:11 15 Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi) 18:29 16 Jayco AlUla (Aus) 20:23 17 Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra) 25:17 18 Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa) 27:00 19 Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel) 32:49 20 Cofidis (Fra) 36:33 21 Intermarche - Wanty (Bel) 40:36 22 Team Picnic PostNL (Ned) 48:46 23 Lotto (Bel) 59:18 Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа 1 Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious 20:25:46 2 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 00:31 3 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team 01:01 4 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 01:58 5 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike 02:33 6 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 02:41 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 02:42 8 Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike 02:49 9 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 02:53 10 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 11 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 02:55 12 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r 02:58 13 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro 03:03 14 Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG 03:09 15 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 03:17 16 Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech 03:20 17 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team 03:26 18 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 03:31 19 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 03:34 20 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike 03:38 21 James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost 03:49 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla 03:53 23 Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step 03:57 24 William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 04:15 25 Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team 04:44 26 Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost 04:53 27 Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 04:57 28 Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 04:59 29 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty 05:21 30 Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team 31 Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 05:22 32 Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros 05:49 33 Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla 05:58 34 Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech 06:10 35 Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis 06:30 36 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step 06:38 37 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike 06:59 38 Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 08:59 39 Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team 09:18 40 Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team 09:39 41 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 09:49 42 Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers 10:09 43 Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG 10:13 44 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step 10:34 45 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r 10:38 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 10:46 47 Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros 11:10 48 Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team 11:21 49 Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 11:57 50 Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech 12:30 51 Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro 12:44 52 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 12:54 53 Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros 13:01 54 Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 55 Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team 13:12 56 Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r 13:18 57 Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 13:44 58 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 14:04 59 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 14:58 60 Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 15:00 61 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 15:46 62 Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious 16:03 63 Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek 16:09 64 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers 16:21 65 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r 17:35 66 Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team 18:03 67 Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 18:08 68 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL 18:36 69 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 18:43 70 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 18:53 71 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike 19:15 72 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 19:25 73 Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team 19:31 74 David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro 19:58 75 Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team 20:12 76 Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious 20:23 77 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros 20:36 78 Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team 21:04 79 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 21:24 80 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG 21:44 81 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 22:28 82 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis 23:24 83 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 24:39 84 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers 25:12 85 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 25:41 86 Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost 87 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike 26:28 88 Eric Fagundez (Uru) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 26:39 89 Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek 26:58 90 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis 27:27 91 Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers 27:35 92 Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 27:43 93 Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL 28:14 94 Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro 95 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels 28:23 96 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 28:38 97 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 28:41 98 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 28:42 99 Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 28:51 100 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 28:53 101 Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 28:54 102 Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 29:07 103 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL 29:09 104 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto 29:27 105 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto 29:41 106 Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL 30:03 107 Esteban Chavez (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 30:12 108 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 30:46 109 Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost 31:19 110 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla 31:25 111 Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 31:48 112 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 32:23 113 Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 32:29 114 Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team 32:37 115 Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 33:03 116 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL 33:20 117 Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 33:51 118 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla 119 Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla 33:54 120 George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 34:23 121 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 34:29 122 Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 34:50 123 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 34:57 124 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 35:25 125 Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers 35:27 126 Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros 35:30 127 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto 35:39 128 Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro 35:52 129 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 35:55 130 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 36:17 131 David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro 36:28 132 Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto 36:31 133 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty 36:34 134 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck 36:42 135 Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 37:45 136 Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech 38:22 137 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck 38:55 138 Oliver Knight (Gbr) Cofidis 39:01 139 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike 39:15 140 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto 39:23 141 Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost 39:24 142 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla 39:46 143 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 40:34 144 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 40:49 145 Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 40:53 146 Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 41:08 147 Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team 42:12 148 Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 42:15 149 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels 42:20 150 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros 42:24 151 Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty 42:30 152 Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros 43:16 153 Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 43:35 154 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG 43:41 155 Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros 43:47 156 Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek 44:52 157 Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 44:53 158 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 45:30 159 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 45:36 160 Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL 45:43 161 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL 45:48 162 Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty 46:07 163 Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla 46:22 164 Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 46:39 165 Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 47:55 166 Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL 48:46 167 Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 49:14 168 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 49:38 169 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro 49:40 170 Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto 49:54 171 Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 50:51 172 Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG 52:33 173 Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto 54:10 174 Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro 57:22 175 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 1:05:16 Классификация по очкам после 6 этапа 1 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 78 2 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 76 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 75 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 71 5 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike 70 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 62 7 Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team 46 8 Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers 35 9 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team 35 10 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 32 11 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 29 12 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 25 13 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 24 14 Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team 24 15 Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG 23 16 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 20 17 Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost 20 18 Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto 20 19 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 20 20 Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros 19 21 Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro 19 22 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r 18 23 David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro 18 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto 18 25 Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious 17 26 Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 17 27 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 17 28 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels 17 29 Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team 17 30 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels 17 31 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros 17 32 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 16 33 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 16 34 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro 15 35 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 15 36 Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 15 37 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 13 38 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious 13 39 Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 13 40 Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost 13 41 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck 13 42 Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG 11 43 James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost 10 44 Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros 10 45 Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike 9 46 Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL 9 47 Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 7 48 Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team 6 49 Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 6 50 Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike 5 51 Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 5 52 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 5 53 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla 4 54 Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro 3 55 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step 2 56 Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers 2 57 Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team 2 58 Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 2 59 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 1 Горная классификация после 6 этапа 1 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG 24 2 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 23 3 Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros 11 4 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team 10 5 Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost 9 6 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels 8 7 Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious 6 8 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike 5 9 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 3 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 3 11 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 2 12 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step 2 13 James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost 1 14 Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team 1 15 Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek 1 16 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla 1 17 Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 1 18 Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team 1 Молодежная классификация после 6 этапа 1 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 20:28:39 2 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech 00:27 3 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 00:38 4 William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step 01:22 5 Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team 01:51 6 Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost 02:00 7 Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels 02:04 8 Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 02:06 9 Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 02:29 10 Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros 02:56 11 Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech 03:17 12 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step 03:45 13 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike 04:06 14 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 06:56 15 Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG 07:20 16 Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros 08:17 17 Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 09:04 18 Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros 10:08 19 Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team 10:19 20 Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 12:07 21 Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious 13:10 22 Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers 13:28 23 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r 14:42 24 Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team 15:10 25 Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 15:15 26 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL 15:43 27 Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious 17:30 28 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 18:31 29 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r 22:48 30 Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost 31 Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 24:50 32 Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL 25:21 33 Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro 34 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels 25:30 35 Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 25:58 36 Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 26:14 37 Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto 26:34 38 Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL 27:10 39 Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost 28:26 40 Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 28:55 41 Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 29:36 42 Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team 29:44 43 Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 30:58 44 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 32:04 45 Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro 32:59 46 Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto 33:38 47 Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 34:52 48 Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech 35:29 49 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck 36:02 50 Oliver Knight (Gbr) Cofidis 36:08 51 Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost 36:31 52 Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 38:15 53 Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team 39:19 54 Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels 39:22 55 Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty 40:42 56 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL 42:55 57 Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty 43:14 58 Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla 43:29 59 Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 43:46 60 Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 45:02 61 Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL 45:53 62 Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH 46:21 63 Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe 47:58 64 Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto 51:17 Командная классификация после 6 этапа 1 UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE) 60:30:38" 2 Bahrain Victorious (Brn) 01:57 3 Soudal Quick Step (Bel) 03:49 4 EF Education-EasyPost (USA) 03:55 5 Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned) 03:57 6 Movistar (Spa) 05:40 7 XDS Astana Team (Kaz) 05:42 8 Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra) 05:51 9 Israel - Premier Tech (Isr) 10:27 10 INEOS Grenadiers (GBr) 12:31 11 Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger) 13:28 12 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 16:08 13 Lidl-Trek (USA) 18:05 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa) 18:08 15 Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi) 22:07 16 Jayco AlUla (Aus) 24:34 17 Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra) 27:49 18 Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa) 30:42 19 Cofidis (Fra) 41:12 20 Intermarche - Wanty (Bel) 46:33 21 Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel) 51:30 22 Team Picnic PostNL (Ned) 56:59 23 Lotto (Bel) 1:18:41 Вуэльта Испании-2025. Вуэльта Испании-2025. Превью Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 1 этапа Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 2 этапа Вуэльта Испании-2024. Результаты 3 этапа Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 4 этапа Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 5 этапа



