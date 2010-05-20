VeloNEWS
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 6 этапа

 

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 6 этапа

 

 

Олот - Паль (Андорра), 169,3 км

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

4:12:36

 

 

2

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

00:54

 

 

3

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

01:10

 

 

4

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

01:15

 

 

5

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

01:52

 

 

6

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

02:05

 

 

7

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

02:15

 

 

8

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

02:19

 

 

9

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

02:42

 

 

10

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

04:19

 

 

11

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

12

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

13

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

14

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

15

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

16

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

17

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

18

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

19

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

20

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

21

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

22

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

04:41

 

 

23

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

04:47

 

 

24

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

25

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

27

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

28

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

29

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

04:53

 

 

30

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

31

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

05:05

 

 

32

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

33

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

05:09

 

 

34

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

05:38

 

 

35

 

Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

05:40

 

 

36

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

05:49

 

 

37

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

38

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

06:03

 

 

39

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

06:14

 

 

40

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech

 

07:00

 

 

41

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

07:09

 

 

42

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

07:16

 

 

43

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

07:47

 

 

44

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

07:58

 

 

45

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

46

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

47

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

48

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

49

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

50

 

Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

09:42

 

 

51

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

52

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

53

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

54

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

55

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

56

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

10:02

 

 

57

 

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

10:16

 

 

58

 

Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

59

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

10:24

 

 

60

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

11:01

 

 

61

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

11:25

 

 

62

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

11:51

 

 

63

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

64

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

12:17

 

 

65

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

12:25

 

 

66

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

12:47

 

 

67

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

12:50

 

 

68

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

13:21

 

 

69

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

70

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

71

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

72

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

73

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

15:18

 

 

74

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

75

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

17:16

 

 

76

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

19:02

 

 

77

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

78

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

79

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

80

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

81

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

82

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

19:06

 

 

83

 

David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

84

 

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty

 

19:48

 

 

85

 

Esteban Chavez (Col) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

86

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

87

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

88

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

89

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

90

 

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

91

 

Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

92

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

93

 

Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

94

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

95

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

96

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

97

 

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

98

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

99

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

100

 

Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

101

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

102

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

103

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

104

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

105

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

106

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

107

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

 

 

 

108

 

Eric Fagundez (Uru) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

109

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

110

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

111

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

19:56

 

 

112

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

23:00

 

 

113

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

24:05

 

 

114

 

Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

115

 

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

24:09

 

 

116

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

24:18

 

 

117

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

118

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

119

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

120

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

121

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

122

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

123

 

Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

124

 

Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

125

 

Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

126

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

127

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

128

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

129

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

130

 

Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

131

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

132

 

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

 

 

 

 

133

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

134

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

135

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

136

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

137

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

138

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

139

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

140

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

141

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

142

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

143

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

144

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

145

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

 

 

 

146

 

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

147

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

148

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

149

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

150

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

151

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

152

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

153

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

154

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

155

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

156

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

157

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

158

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

159

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

160

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

161

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

162

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

163

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

164

 

Oliver Knight (Gbr) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

165

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

166

 

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

167

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

168

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

169

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

170

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

171

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

172

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

173

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

174

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

27:44

 

 

175

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

37:08

 

 

DNF

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco AlUla

 

0

 

 

DNS

 

Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Simon Carr (Gbr) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Arjen Livyns (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

 

 

Промежуточный спринт. Andorra La Vella - 143.3 км

 

 

1

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

20

 

 

2

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

17

 

 

3

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

15

 

 

4

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

13

 

 

5

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

10

 

 

 

Финиш

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

20

 

 

2

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

17

 

 

3

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

15

 

 

4

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

13

 

 

5

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

11

 

 

6

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

10

 

 

7

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

9

 

 

8

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

8

 

 

9

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

7

 

 

10

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

6

 

 

11

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

5

 

 

12

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

4

 

 

13

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

3

 

 

14

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

2

 

 

15

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1

 

 

 

 

Горная премия 3 кат. Coll De Sentigosa - 10.4 км

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

3

 

 

2

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

2

 

 

3

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

1

 

 

 

Горная премия 1 кат. Collada De Toses - 65.4 км

 

 

1

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

10

 

 

2

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

6

 

 

3

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

4

 

 

4

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

2

 

 

5

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1

 

 

 

Горная премия 2 кат. Alto La Comella - 148.2 км

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

5

 

 

2

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

3

 

 

3

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

1

 

 

 

Горная премия 1 кат. Pal. Andorra - 169.3 км

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

10

 

 

2

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

6

 

 

3

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

4

 

 

4

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

2

 

 

5

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1

 


    

 

Командный зачет этапа

 

 

1

 

UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)

 

12:46:54

 

 

2

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

00:46

 

 

3

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

00:48

 

 

4

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

03:01

 

 

5

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

03:47

 

 

6

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

03:51

 

 

7

 

XDS Astana Team (Kaz)

 

04:07

 

 

8

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

04:26

 

 

9

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

09:22

 

 

10

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

11:09

 

 

11

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

12:53

 

 

12

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

13:30

 

 

13

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

14:37

 

 

14

 

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)

 

15:11

 

 

15

 

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)

 

18:29

 

 

16

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

20:23

 

 

17

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

25:17

 

 

18

 

Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)

 

27:00

 

 

19

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

32:49

 

 

20

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

36:33

 

 

21

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

40:36

 

 

22

 

Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)

 

48:46

 

 

23

 

Lotto (Bel)

 

59:18

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

20:25:46

 

 

2

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

00:31

 

 

3

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

01:01

 

 

4

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

01:58

 

 

5

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

02:33

 

 

6

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

02:41

 

 

7

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

02:42

 

 

8

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

02:49

 

 

9

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

02:53

 

 

10

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

11

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

02:55

 

 

12

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

02:58

 

 

13

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

03:03

 

 

14

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

03:09

 

 

15

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

03:17

 

 

16

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

03:20

 

 

17

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

03:26

 

 

18

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

03:31

 

 

19

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

03:34

 

 

20

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

03:38

 

 

21

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

03:49

 

 

22

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

03:53

 

 

23

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

03:57

 

 

24

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

04:15

 

 

25

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

04:44

 

 

26

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

04:53

 

 

27

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

04:57

 

 

28

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

04:59

 

 

29

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

05:21

 

 

30

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

31

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

05:22

 

 

32

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

05:49

 

 

33

 

Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

05:58

 

 

34

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

06:10

 

 

35

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

06:30

 

 

36

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

06:38

 

 

37

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

06:59

 

 

38

 

Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

08:59

 

 

39

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

09:18

 

 

40

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

09:39

 

 

41

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

09:49

 

 

42

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

10:09

 

 

43

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

10:13

 

 

44

 

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

10:34

 

 

45

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

10:38

 

 

46

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

10:46

 

 

47

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

11:10

 

 

48

 

Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

11:21

 

 

49

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

11:57

 

 

50

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech

 

12:30

 

 

51

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

12:44

 

 

52

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

12:54

 

 

53

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

13:01

 

 

54

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

55

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

13:12

 

 

56

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

13:18

 

 

57

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

13:44

 

 

58

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

14:04

 

 

59

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

14:58

 

 

60

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

15:00

 

 

61

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

15:46

 

 

62

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

16:03

 

 

63

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

16:09

 

 

64

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers

 

16:21

 

 

65

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

17:35

 

 

66

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

18:03

 

 

67

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

18:08

 

 

68

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

18:36

 

 

69

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

18:43

 

 

70

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

18:53

 

 

71

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

19:15

 

 

72

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

19:25

 

 

73

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

19:31

 

 

74

 

David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

19:58

 

 

75

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

20:12

 

 

76

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

20:23

 

 

77

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

20:36

 

 

78

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

21:04

 

 

79

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

21:24

 

 

80

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

21:44

 

 

81

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

22:28

 

 

82

 

Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis

 

23:24

 

 

83

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

24:39

 

 

84

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

25:12

 

 

85

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

25:41

 

 

86

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

87

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

26:28

 

 

88

 

Eric Fagundez (Uru) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

26:39

 

 

89

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

26:58

 

 

90

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

 

27:27

 

 

91

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

27:35

 

 

92

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

27:43

 

 

93

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

28:14

 

 

94

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

95

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

28:23

 

 

96

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

28:38

 

 

97

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

28:41

 

 

98

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

28:42

 

 

99

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

28:51

 

 

100

 

Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

28:53

 

 

101

 

Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

28:54

 

 

102

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

29:07

 

 

103

 

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

29:09

 

 

104

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

29:27

 

 

105

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

29:41

 

 

106

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

30:03

 

 

107

 

Esteban Chavez (Col) EF Education-EasyPost

 

30:12

 

 

108

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

30:46

 

 

109

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

31:19

 

 

110

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

31:25

 

 

111

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

31:48

 

 

112

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

32:23

 

 

113

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

32:29

 

 

114

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

32:37

 

 

115

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

33:03

 

 

116

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

33:20

 

 

117

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

33:51

 

 

118

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

119

 

Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

33:54

 

 

120

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

34:23

 

 

121

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

34:29

 

 

122

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

34:50

 

 

123

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

34:57

 

 

124

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

35:25

 

 

125

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers

 

35:27

 

 

126

 

Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

35:30

 

 

127

 

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

 

35:39

 

 

128

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

35:52

 

 

129

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

35:55

 

 

130

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

36:17

 

 

131

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

36:28

 

 

132

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

36:31

 

 

133

 

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty

 

36:34

 

 

134

 

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

36:42

 

 

135

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

37:45

 

 

136

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

38:22

 

 

137

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

38:55

 

 

138

 

Oliver Knight (Gbr) Cofidis

 

39:01

 

 

139

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

39:15

 

 

140

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

 

39:23

 

 

141

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

39:24

 

 

142

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

39:46

 

 

143

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

40:34

 

 

144

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

40:49

 

 

145

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

40:53

 

 

146

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

41:08

 

 

147

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

42:12

 

 

148

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

42:15

 

 

149

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

42:20

 

 

150

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

42:24

 

 

151

 

Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty

 

42:30

 

 

152

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

43:16

 

 

153

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

43:35

 

 

154

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

43:41

 

 

155

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

43:47

 

 

156

 

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

44:52

 

 

157

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

44:53

 

 

158

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

45:30

 

 

159

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

45:36

 

 

160

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

45:43

 

 

161

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

45:48

 

 

162

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

46:07

 

 

163

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

46:22

 

 

164

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

46:39

 

 

165

 

Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

47:55

 

 

166

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

48:46

 

 

167

 

Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

49:14

 

 

168

 

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

49:38

 

 

169

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro

 

49:40

 

 

170

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

49:54

 

 

171

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

50:51

 

 

172

 

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

52:33

 

 

173

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

54:10

 

 

174

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

57:22

 

 

175

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:05:16

 

 

 

Классификация по очкам после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

78

 

 

2

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

76

 

 

3

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

75

 

 

4

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

71

 

 

5

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

70

 

 

6

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

62

 

 

7

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

46

 

 

8

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

35

 

 

9

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

35

 

 

10

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

32

 

 

11

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

29

 

 

12

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

25

 

 

13

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

24

 

 

14

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

24

 

 

15

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

23

 

 

16

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

20

 

 

17

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

20

 

 

18

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

20

 

 

19

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

20

 

 

20

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

19

 

 

21

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

19

 

 

22

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

18

 

 

23

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

18

 

 

24

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

18

 

 

25

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

17

 

 

26

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

17

 

 

27

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

17

 

 

28

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

17

 

 

29

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

17

 

 

30

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

17

 

 

31

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

17

 

 

32

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

16

 

 

33

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

16

 

 

34

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

15

 

 

35

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

15

 

 

36

 

Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

15

 

 

37

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

13

 

 

38

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

13

 

 

39

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

13

 

 

40

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

13

 

 

41

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

13

 

 

42

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

11

 

 

43

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

10

 

 

44

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

10

 

 

45

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

9

 

 

46

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

9

 

 

47

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

7

 

 

48

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

6

 

 

49

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

6

 

 

50

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

5

 

 

51

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

5

 

 

52

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

5

 

 

53

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

4

 

 

54

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

3

 

 

55

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

2

 

 

56

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

2

 

 

57

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

2

 

 

58

 

Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

2

 

 

59

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1

 

 

 

Горная классификация после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

24

 

 

2

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

23

 

 

3

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

11

 

 

4

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

10

 

 

5

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

9

 

 

6

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

8

 

 

7

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

6

 

 

8

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

5

 

 

9

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

3

 

 

10

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

3

 

 

11

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

2

 

 

12

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

2

 

 

13

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1

 

 

14

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1

 

 

15

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

1

 

 

16

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

1

 

 

17

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1

 

 

18

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

1

 

 

 

Молодежная классификация после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

20:28:39

 

 

2

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

00:27

 

 

3

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

00:38

 

 

4

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

01:22

 

 

5

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

01:51

 

 

6

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

02:00

 

 

7

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

02:04

 

 

8

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

02:06

 

 

9

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

02:29

 

 

10

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

02:56

 

 

11

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

03:17

 

 

12

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

03:45

 

 

13

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

04:06

 

 

14

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

06:56

 

 

15

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

07:20

 

 

16

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

08:17

 

 

17

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

09:04

 

 

18

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

10:08

 

 

19

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

10:19

 

 

20

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

12:07

 

 

21

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

13:10

 

 

22

 

Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers

 

13:28

 

 

23

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

14:42

 

 

24

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

15:10

 

 

25

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

15:15

 

 

26

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

15:43

 

 

27

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

17:30

 

 

28

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

18:31

 

 

29

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

22:48

 

 

30

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

31

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

24:50

 

 

32

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

25:21

 

 

33

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

34

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

25:30

 

 

35

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

25:58

 

 

36

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

26:14

 

 

37

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

26:34

 

 

38

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

27:10

 

 

39

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

28:26

 

 

40

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

28:55

 

 

41

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

29:36

 

 

42

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

29:44

 

 

43

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

30:58

 

 

44

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

32:04

 

 

45

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

32:59

 

 

46

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

33:38

 

 

47

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

34:52

 

 

48

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

35:29

 

 

49

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

36:02

 

 

50

 

Oliver Knight (Gbr) Cofidis

 

36:08

 

 

51

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

36:31

 

 

52

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

38:15

 

 

53

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

39:19

 

 

54

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

39:22

 

 

55

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

40:42

 

 

56

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

42:55

 

 

57

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

43:14

 

 

58

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

43:29

 

 

59

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

43:46

 

 

60

 

Daniel Cavia (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

45:02

 

 

61

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

45:53

 

 

62

 

Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

46:21

 

 

63

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

47:58

 

 

64

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

51:17

 

 

 

Командная классификация после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)

 

60:30:38"

 

 

2

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

01:57

 

 

3

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

03:49

 

 

4

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

03:55

 

 

5

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

03:57

 

 

6

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

05:40

 

 

7

 

XDS Astana Team (Kaz)

 

05:42

 

 

8

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

05:51

 

 

9

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

10:27

 

 

10

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

12:31

 

 

11

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

13:28

 

 

12

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

16:08

 

 

13

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

18:05

 

 

14

 

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)

 

18:08

 

 

15

 

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)

 

22:07

 

 

16

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

24:34

 

 

17

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

27:49

 

 

18

 

Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)

 

30:42

 

 

19

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

41:12

 

 

20

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

46:33

 

 

21

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

51:30

 

 

22

 

Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)

 

56:59

 

 

23

 

Lotto (Bel)

 

1:18:41

 

 

 

 

Теги к статье: Вуэльта Испании Vuelta a Espana Вуэльта Испании-2025 маршрут Вуэльты Испании-2025 Гранд-тур Джей Вайн

  1. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Сегодня, 18:18 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Почти полный успех эмиратов)))): победа на этапе Вайна, освободились от двухголовия, ну и Алмейда потыкал пальчиком слегка в Винни.

    А так без главного доминатора - в целом колхоз.

  2. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 18:19 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Да уж. С такой ездой Вини не взять больше тур. Еще и под вопросом, сможет ли он взять эту Вуэльту. А вот с Аюсо.. о чем я писал вчера .. Все понятно. По-видимому ОАЭ будут избавляться от него, делая основную ставку на Дель Торо.

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  3. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Сегодня, 18:19 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    ДРАМА для некоторых "знатоков" велоспорта.

  4. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 18:21 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Астана хочет Аюсо заполучить. Видимо после этого этапа и получит. Только вот Астане он зачем за такие большие деньги? Будущее его под большим вопросом? Способен ли он брать большие вершины? Не думаю.

    Вся жизнь это гонка.

  5. MVDP

    Сегодня, 18:34 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

    Эйкинг что-то совсем потерялся после красной майки на Вуэльте-2021. Посмотрим на другого норга.

  6. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Сегодня, 18:48 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Цитата: kwwk
    Почти полный успех эмиратов)))): победа на этапе Вайна, освободились от двухголовия, ну и Алмейда потыкал пальчиком слегка в Винни.
    А так без главного доминатора - в целом колхоз.

    Арабы идут на рекорд командных побед в сезоне за всю историю велоспорта, я так понимаю.

    1. Имя: Александр

      Alexma

      Сегодня, 18:53 | Регистрация: 27.05.2025

      Это кому-то интересно?

      1. Имя: Алексей

        sixpack

        Сегодня, 21:42 | Регистрация: 20.11.2012

        тебе, например

    2. Имя: Александр

      kwwk

      Сегодня, 21:14 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

      Уже 75 побед, в прошлом году было 81, так что наверно таки установят.

  7. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 19:02 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    А ты кто?

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  8. Имя: Александр

    Alexma

    Сегодня, 19:15 | Регистрация: 27.05.2025

    Классно Висма сегодя зашифровалась ))

    И зацените - перед началом этапа рядом с Вини было три эмиратовца, после этапа остался один. И даже работать для этого не пришлось ))

  9. Имя: Александр

    Cahko

    Сегодня, 19:42 | Регистрация: 20.03.2022

    когда никто не хочет разрывать темпом километров 10 до финиша и уезжать в закат, то получается колхозец

  10. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    Сегодня, 19:45 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    "Два капитана". если Аюсо так демонстрирует свое нежелание работать на другого - будет ли на него спрос, с таким то гонором? И кто сейчас может сказать, готов ли он к высоким горам? Может, он слаб по-настоящему, а не из-за плохих отношений и нежелания пахать на другого капитана.

  11. Имя: Александр Анатольевич

    shoooster

    Сегодня, 20:00 | Регистрация: 7.07.2021

    Цитата: Alexma
    Классно Висма сегодя зашифровалась ))
    И зацените - перед началом этапа рядом с Вини было три эмиратовца, после этапа остался один. И даже работать для этого не пришлось ))
    Арабы этап взяли, пока Висма шифровалась

  12. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Сегодня, 20:18 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Из интернета:

    У нового лидера общего зачета La Vuelta Торстена Трэна в 2022-м году был диагностирован рак яичек. 

    Торстену сделали операцию и через четыре месяца он вернулся на гонки.

    1. Имя: Александр

      Freejazz

      Сегодня, 20:31 | Регистрация: 27.08.2018

      Кого-то мне это напоминает?
      Надо поизучать статистику - может действительно помогает, а все на Лэнса набросились. :-)

  13. Имя: Сергей

    error

    Сегодня, 21:00 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

    Чисто командно развели Эмираты Висму.. и этап выиграли.. и в генерале ниче не потеряли.. а еще заставили Висму выложиться.. но ничего не получить взамен... Очень интересно было...

    1. nefto

      Сегодня, 21:40 | Регистрация: 13.09.2012

      Только кто кого развел, Висма в 3 приехала. А Алмейда один. Ну не те это ребята чтобы за каждый этап убиваться.

  14. Имя: Александр Анатольевич

    shoooster

    Сегодня, 21:46 | Регистрация: 7.07.2021

    Цитата: nefto
    Только кто кого развел, Висма в 3 приехала. А Алмейда один
    У Висмы приехал Винигор, а арабов - Альмейда. Зачем еще двое - непонятно

  15. Имя: Алексей

    sixpack

    Сегодня, 21:53 | Регистрация: 20.11.2012

    Цитата: Astanaforever
    Да уж. С такой ездой Вини не взять больше тур. Еще и под вопросом, сможет ли он взять эту Вуэльту

     

    Как можно выиграть Тур, он уже показывал не раз. А сейчас не Тур. Я, конечно, не знаю, как оно сложится, но почему Висма должна разрывать на каждом горном этапе? А итоги для них приемлемы, соперникам придется гоняться за Йогенсеном и Куссом, а у Висмы неплохая история использования такого преимущества.  

  16. Имя: Виктор

    dyneema

    Сегодня, 22:04 | Регистрация: 16.09.2020

    Пока в целом интересно. С 5го по 20ое места в минуте. А Йонас не демонстрирует какую-то супер уверенность. Не хватает ему Тадея как развозящего :))

  17. Имя: Александра

    Александра

    Сегодня, 22:13 | Регистрация: 18.09.2014

    Смотрю я эту Вуэльту... Без Погачара красную майку носят все подряд, отрыв делает,  что хочет. Как-то все не по-взрослому. 
    Аюсо мне начал Лопеса напоминать: темнит и дуется, того и гляди психанет.

    Плохой пост получился, одно обесценивание. Просто не радует Вуэльта почему-то.

    ... "стиль полемики важнее предмета полемики. Предметы меняются, а стиль создает цивилизацию".
    Г.С. Померанц
    1. Имя: Иван

      shekn

      Сегодня, 22:30 | Регистрация: 11.05.2017

      Насчёт Лопеса, прям , да очень похоже .Будем посмотреть , конечно, парень то очень молодой .

Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

