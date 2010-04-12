VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 10 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 10 этапа

 

 

Природный парк «Сендавива» - Ларра-Белагуа, 175,3 км 

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

3:56:24

 

 

2

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

00:35

 

 

3

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

01:04

 

 

4

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

01:05

 

 

5

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

6

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

7

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

8

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

9

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

10

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

11

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

12

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

13

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

14

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

15

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

01:27

 

 

16

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

01:31

 

 

17

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

18

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

01:42

 

 

19

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

20

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

02:08

 

 

21

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

22

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

23

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

24

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

25

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

26

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

27

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

28

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

29

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

30

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

31

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

32

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

33

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

34

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

02:24

 

 

35

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

02:37

 

 

36

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

02:46

 

 

37

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

03:45

 

 

38

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

39

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

04:58

 

 

40

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

06:12

 

 

41

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

42

 

Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

43

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

44

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

06:19

 

 

45

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

06:56

 

 

46

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

07:11

 

 

47

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

48

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

07:45

 

 

49

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

07:49

 

 

50

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

51

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers

 

08:58

 

 

52

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

53

 

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

54

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

55

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

56

 

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

57

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

58

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

59

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

60

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

61

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

62

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

63

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

64

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

65

 

Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

66

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

67

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

68

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

69

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

70

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

71

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

72

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

73

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

10:47

 

 

74

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

75

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

12:31

 

 

76

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

77

 

Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

78

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

79

 

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

80

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

81

 

Esteban Chavez (Col) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

82

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

83

 

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

84

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

85

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

13:40

 

 

86

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

13:53

 

 

87

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

88

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

89

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

90

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

91

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

92

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

93

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

94

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

95

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

96

 

Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

97

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

 

 

 

98

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

99

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

100

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

14:06

 

 

101

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

14:09

 

 

102

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

103

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

14:21

 

 

104

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

14:41

 

 

105

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

106

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

14:53

 

 

107

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

15:23

 

 

108

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

15:34

 

 

109

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

110

 

David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

16:10

 

 

111

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

16:22

 

 

112

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

113

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

114

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

115

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

17:41

 

 

116

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers

 

18:05

 

 

117

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

18:23

 

 

118

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

119

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

120

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

121

 

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

122

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

123

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

124

 

Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

125

 

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

 

 

 

 

126

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

127

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

128

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

129

 

Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

130

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

131

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

132

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

133

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

18:51

 

 

134

 

Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

19:07

 

 

135

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

 

20:07

 

 

136

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

20:13

 

 

137

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

20:36

 

 

138

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

139

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

140

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

141

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

142

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

21:15

 

 

143

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

21:31

 

 

144

 

Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis

 

22:37

 

 

145

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

22:45

 

 

146

 

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

24:15

 

 

147

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

148

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech

 

24:17

 

 

149

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

24:20

 

 

150

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

151

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

152

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

153

 

Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

154

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

26:37

 

 

155

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

156

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

26:54

 

 

157

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

158

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

159

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

160

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

161

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

162

 

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

163

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

164

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

165

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

166

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

167

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

27:18

 

 

DNF

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

0

 

 

DNS

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

 

 

Промежуточный спринт. Isaba Sprint Intermedio - 153 км

 

 

1

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

20

 

 

2

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

17

 

 

3

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

15

 

 

4

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

13

 

 

5

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

10

 

 

 

Финиш

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

20

 

 

2

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

17

 

 

3

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

15

 

 

4

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

13

 

 

5

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

11

 

 

6

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

10

 

 

7

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

9

 

 

8

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

8

 

 

9

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

7

 

 

10

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

6

 

 

11

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

5

 

 

12

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

4

 

 

13

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

3

 

 

14

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2

 

 

15

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1

 

 

 

Горная премия 3 кат. Alto De Las Coronas - 127.7 км

 

 

1

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

3

 

 

2

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

2

 

 

3

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1

 

 

 

Горная премия 1 кат. El Ferial Larra Belagua - 175.3 км

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

10

 

 

2

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

6

 

 

3

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

4

 

 

4

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2

 

 

5

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

1

 

 

 

Командный зачет этапа

 

 

1

 

UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)

 

11:52:25

 

 

2

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

00:39

 

 

3

 

XDS Astana Team (Kaz)

 

02:08

 

 

4

 

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)

 

02:30

 

 

5

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

05:22

 

 

6

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

06:34

 

 

7

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

06:46

 

 

8

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

08:04

 

 

9

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

08:15

 

 

10

 

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)

 

09:27

 

 

11

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

10:16

 

 

12

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

12:51

 

 

13

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

13:02

 

 

14

 

Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)

 

14:12

 

 

15

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

15:48

 

 

16

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

16:51

 

 

17

 

Lotto (Bel)

 

19:00

 

 

18

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

25:19

 

 

19

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

26:41

 

 

20

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

32:24

 

 

21

 

Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)

 

36:19

 

 

22

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

40:12

 

 

23

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

49:44

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 10 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

37:33:52

 

 

2

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

00:26

 

 

3

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

00:38

 

 

4

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

00:58

 

 

5

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

02:03

 

 

6

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

02:05

 

 

7

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

02:12

 

 

8

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

02:16

 

 

9

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

10

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

02:43

 

 

11

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

02:55

 

 

12

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

03:13

 

 

13

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

03:30

 

 

14

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

03:44

 

 

15

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

04:00

 

 

16

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

04:19

 

 

17

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

06:56

 

 

18

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

07:14

 

 

19

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

08:24

 

 

20

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

09:40

 

 

21

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

10:07

 

 

22

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

13:27

 

 

23

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

14:26

 

 

24

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

14:52

 

 

25

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

15:00

 

 

26

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

16:39

 

 

27

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

19:44

 

 

28

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

19:56

 

 

29

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

20:42

 

 

30

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

22:52

 

 

31

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

24:38

 

 

32

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

27:29

 

 

33

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

28:18

 

 

34

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

28:23

 

 

35

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

28:39

 

 

36

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

28:52

 

 

37

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

29:11

 

 

38

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

31:36

 

 

39

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

32:41

 

 

40

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

36:02

 

 

41

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

36:07

 

 

42

 

Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

36:47

 

 

43

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

36:54

 

 

44

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

37:09

 

 

45

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

38:38

 

 

46

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

39:09

 

 

47

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

39:24

 

 

48

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

42:22

 

 

49

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

42:46

 

 

50

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

43:14

 

 

51

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

44:14

 

 

52

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

44:20

 

 

53

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

44:25

 

 

54

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers

 

44:37

 

 

55

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

45:01

 

 

56

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

45:03

 

 

57

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

46:35

 

 

58

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

47:53

 

 

59

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

48:38

 

 

60

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

48:39

 

 

61

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

48:44

 

 

62

 

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

49:08

 

 

63

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

49:16

 

 

64

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

49:53

 

 

65

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

49:56

 

 

66

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

67

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

50:52

 

 

68

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

51:26

 

 

69

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

51:45

 

 

70

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

51:48

 

 

71

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

52:01

 

 

72

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

52:40

 

 

73

 

Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

54:25

 

 

74

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

54:28

 

 

75

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

54:38

 

 

76

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

55:34

 

 

77

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

56:03

 

 

78

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

56:57

 

 

79

 

Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis

 

57:24

 

 

80

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

58:09

 

 

81

 

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

58:16

 

 

82

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

58:24

 

 

83

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:00:14

 

 

84

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:00:53

 

 

85

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

1:01:07

 

 

86

 

David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:01:14

 

 

87

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:02:06

 

 

88

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:03:22

 

 

89

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:03:32

 

 

90

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:03:59

 

 

91

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

1:04:34

 

 

92

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

1:04:40

 

 

93

 

Esteban Chavez (Col) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:05:52

 

 

94

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1:06:05

 

 

95

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

 

1:07:13

 

 

96

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:07:22

 

 

97

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1:07:25

 

 

98

 

Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:08:49

 

 

99

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:08:54

 

 

100

 

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:09:09

 

 

101

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

1:10:04

 

 

102

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

1:10:27

 

 

103

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:11:28

 

 

104

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

1:12:24

 

 

105

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:12:40

 

 

106

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

1:13:13

 

 

107

 

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

 

1:14:13

 

 

108

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:14:16

 

 

109

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:14:20

 

 

110

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:15:08

 

 

111

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:15:09

 

 

112

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:15:50

 

 

113

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:15:51

 

 

114

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:16:05

 

 

115

 

Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:17:03

 

 

116

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:17:15

 

 

117

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:17:22

 

 

118

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1:17:30

 

 

119

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:17:55

 

 

120

 

Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

1:18:08

 

 

121

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:19:23

 

 

122

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

1:20:02

 

 

123

 

Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1:22:18

 

 

124

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

1:23:03

 

 

125

 

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:23:35

 

 

126

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:24:08

 

 

127

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:24:15

 

 

128

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1:25:01

 

 

129

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

1:25:24

 

 

130

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

1:26:10

 

 

131

 

Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:26:16

 

 

132

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:26:19

 

 

133

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:26:48

 

 

134

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:27:26

 

 

135

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

1:27:49

 

 

136

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:28:31

 

 

137

 

Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:28:33

 

 

138

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:28:47

 

 

139

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

1:29:58

 

 

140

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

 

1:30:11

 

 

141

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:30:23

 

 

142

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:30:45

 

 

143

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

1:31:43

 

 

144

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:37:09

 

 

145

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:37:13

 

 

146

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

1:38:02

 

 

147

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:39:13

 

 

148

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:39:29

 

 

149

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

150

 

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

1:39:47

 

 

151

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:39:48

 

 

152

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:41:12

 

 

153

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

1:42:37

 

 

154

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:44:41

 

 

155

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:45:03

 

 

156

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:45:13

 

 

157

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:45:38

 

 

158

 

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

1:48:17

 

 

159

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:48:27

 

 

160

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

1:49:04

 

 

161

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:50:28

 

 

162

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

1:50:51

 

 

163

 

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

1:56:12

 

 

164

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

1:57:42

 

 

165

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:58:21

 

 

166

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

2:02:31

 

 

167

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

2:09:57

 

 

 

Классификация по очкам после 10 этапа

 

 

1

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

120

 

 

2

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

111

 

 

3

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

105

 

 

4

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

105

 

 

5

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

98

 

 

6

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

62

 

 

7

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

58

 

 

8

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

57

 

 

9

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

56

 

 

10

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

51

 

 

11

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

46

 

 

12

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

46

 

 

13

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

42

 

 

14

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

42

 

 

15

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

41

 

 

16

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

40

 

 

17

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

40

 

 

18

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

35

 

 

19

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

34

 

 

20

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

32

 

 

21

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

31

 

 

22

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

31

 

 

23

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

31

 

 

24

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

31

 

 

25

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

30

 

 

26

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

30

 

 

27

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

26

 

 

28

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

25

 

 

29

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

25

 

 

30

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

24

 

 

31

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

23

 

 

32

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

22

 

 

33

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

22

 

 

34

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

22

 

 

35

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

20

 

 

36

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

20

 

 

37

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

19

 

 

38

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

18

 

 

39

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

17

 

 

40

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

17

 

 

41

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

17

 

 

42

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

17

 

 

43

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

17

 

 

44

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

17

 

 

45

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

17

 

 

46

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

17

 

 

47

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

16

 

 

48

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

15

 

 

49

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

15

 

 

50

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

15

 

 

51

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

15

 

 

52

 

Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

15

 

 

53

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

15

 

 

54

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

13

 

 

55

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

13

 

 

56

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

13

 

 

57

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

13

 

 

58

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

12

 

 

59

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

11

 

 

60

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

11

 

 

61

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

11

 

 

62

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

10

 

 

63

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

10

 

 

64

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

10

 

 

65

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

9

 

 

66

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

8

 

 

67

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

8

 

 

68

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

7

 

 

69

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

7

 

 

70

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

7

 

 

71

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

6

 

 

72

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

6

 

 

73

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

5

 

 

74

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

5

 

 

75

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

5

 

 

76

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

4

 

 

77

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

3

 

 

78

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

2

 

 

79

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

2

 

 

80

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1

 

 

 

Горная классификация после 10 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

46

 

 

2

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

23

 

 

3

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

20

 

 

4

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

18

 

 

5

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

16

 

 

6

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

15

 

 

7

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

10

 

 

8

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

8

 

 

9

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

8

 

 

10

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

7

 

 

11

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

7

 

 

12

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

7

 

 

13

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

7

 

 

14

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

6

 

 

15

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

4

 

 

16

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

3

 

 

17

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

3

 

 

18

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

2

 

 

19

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

2

 

 

20

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

2

 

 

21

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

2

 

 

22

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2

 

 

23

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1

 

 

24

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

1

 

 

25

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

1

 

 

26

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

1

 

 

27

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1

 

 

 

Молодежная классификация после 10 этапа

 

 

1

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

37:36:08

 

 

2

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

00:27

 

 

3

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

01:28

 

 

4

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

04:40

 

 

5

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

07:24

 

 

6

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

11:11

 

 

7

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

12:10

 

 

8

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

17:40

 

 

9

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

18:26

 

 

10

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

22:22

 

 

11

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

26:07

 

 

12

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

26:55

 

 

13

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

29:20

 

 

14

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

33:46

 

 

15

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

34:53

 

 

16

 

Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers

 

42:21

 

 

17

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

42:47

 

 

18

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

45:37

 

 

19

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

46:22

 

 

20

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

46:23

 

 

21

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

47:37

 

 

22

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

47:40

 

 

23

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

49:10

 

 

24

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

49:45

 

 

25

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

53:18

 

 

26

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

55:53

 

 

27

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

56:08

 

 

28

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

57:58

 

 

29

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:01:06

 

 

30

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:01:43

 

 

31

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:06:38

 

 

32

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

1:08:11

 

 

33

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:09:12

 

 

34

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

1:10:08

 

 

35

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:10:24

 

 

36

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

1:10:57

 

 

37

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:12:00

 

 

38

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:12:04

 

 

39

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:12:52

 

 

40

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:12:53

 

 

41

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:13:49

 

 

42

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:15:06

 

 

43

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:17:07

 

 

44

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:24:03

 

 

45

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

1:25:33

 

 

46

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:26:15

 

 

47

 

Sinuhe Fernandez (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:26:17

 

 

48

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:26:31

 

 

49

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:28:07

 

 

50

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

1:28:29

 

 

51

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:34:53

 

 

52

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:37:13

 

 

53

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:37:32

 

 

54

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:38:56

 

 

55

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

1:40:21

 

 

56

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:42:57

 

 

57

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:46:11

 

 

58

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

1:48:35

 

 

59

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:56:05

 

 

60

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

2:00:15

 

 

 

Командная классификация после 10 этапа

 

 

1

 

UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)

 

111:49:07

 

 

2

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

07:03

 

 

3

 

XDS Astana Team (Kaz)

 

16:23

 

 

4

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

33:59

 

 

5

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

37:22

 

 

6

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

39:52

 

 

7

 

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)

 

43:07

 

 

8

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

47:54

 

 

9

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

52:53

 

 

10

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

59:01

 

 

11

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

1:01:41

 

 

12

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

1:04:42

 

 

13

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

1:05:10

 

 

14

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

1:10:20

 

 

15

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

1:11:07

 

 

16

 

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)

 

1:13:37

 

 

17

 

Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)

 

1:50:20

 

 

18

 

Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)

 

1:50:46

 

 

19

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

1:51:44

 

 

20

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

1:52:24

 

 

21

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

2:11:44

 

 

22

 

Lotto (Bel)

 

2:35:37

 

 

23

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

2:43:29

 

 

 

 

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Превью

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 1 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 2 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2024. Результаты 3 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 4 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 5 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 6 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 7 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 8 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 9 этапа

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Вуэльта Испании Vuelta a Espana Вуэльта Испании-2025 маршрут Вуэльты Испании-2025 Гранд-тур Джей Вайн

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
  1. Имя: Васисуалий

    kabachok

    Вчера, 18:14 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

    в кои-то веки на ГТ правильная гороховая майка.

  2. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Вчера, 18:15 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    Захватывающий этап.

  3. Имя: Сергей

    error

    Вчера, 18:17 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

    Все выполнили что хотели, по-моемому.

    Вайн в шикарной форме.. красавчик.

    Чико хоть и выкарабкался.. но по-моему уже не соперник парочке..

     

  4. Имя: Алекс

    zalex567

    Вчера, 18:30 | Регистрация: 13.03.2015

    Не требовалось быть предсказательницей Кассандрой, чтобы догадаться, что Вайн выиграет этап. Алмейда проверил Йонаса, но понял, что тот живой и отложил это дело на будущее.

    1. Имя: Михаил

      Mik61

      Вчера, 23:49 | Регистрация: 25.11.2023

      Йонасом в принципе в другой лиге по сравнению с Алмейдой.

  5. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 19:23 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Этап довольно интересный получился. Вингегор не спеша уже в майке лидера, а дальше он её уже не отдаст.

  6. Имя: Александр Анатольевич

    shoooster

    Вчера, 19:26 | Регистрация: 7.07.2021

    Арабы, конечно, красавчики, создают шоу даже без Погги! Хотя, в конечном итоге, Висма скорей всего вымучает генерал

  7. Имя: Виталий

    Геродот

    Вчера, 19:31 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

    Какое шоу они создают?  Делают что могут в рамках дозволенных Висмой - вот и всё шоу.

     

    В-целом всё ожидаемо скучноватенько. А чего иного можно ожидать от команды гроссмейстеров от велоспорта? 

    1. Имя: Сергей

      SVS

      Вчера, 20:30 | Регистрация: 26.04.2017

      Да-да, именно. Визма ожидаемо выигрывает что дозволено Тадеем :). (ответ в том же стиле, в эту игру можно играть в обе стороны).

      1. Имя: Виталий

        Геродот

        Вчера, 21:21 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

        Тогда уж, не Тадеем, а руководством UAE. Потому как Тадей никому ничего не позволял и позволять не собирался))

Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2025/26

Ближайшие старты

23 августа - 14 сентября 2025

Vuelta a Espana

23 августа - 14 сентября 2025

Маршрут Вуэльты Испании-2025

2 - 7 сентября 2025

Tour of Britain

12 сентября 2025

Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

14 сентября 2025

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

ОПРОС

Кто станет победителем Вуэльты Испании-2025?

Комментарии

  • Mik61
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (10)
    Mik61-Фото
    Йонасом в принципе в другой лиге по сравнению с Алмейдой.
  • gumanoidd
    Вуэльта Испании-2025, превью э ... (43)
    gumanoidd-Фото

    смотрю все Грандтуры со времен Армстронга---и могу сравнивать

  • Bjoern
    Хуан Аюсо: «UAE Team Emirates ... (6)
    Bjoern-Фото
    «Молчи - за умного сойдёшь», этому его не научили.
    Сам по сути вынес сор из избы. Наболтал про то, что своими демаршами руководство достал так, что не смотря на устные договоренности они стали ждать конца гт, а сожгли все мосты уже сейчас. После таких откровений в цене он точно не прибавит
  • vova-55
    Вуэльта Испании-2025, превью э ... (5)
    vova-55-Фото

    Фаворитов несколько больше, но и так сойдет.
    Спасибо, хороший обзор этапа!

  • Геродот
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (10)
    Геродот-Фото
    Тогда уж, не Тадеем, а руководством UAE. Потому как Тадей никому ничего не позволял и позволять не собирался))
  • vova-55
    Хуан Аюсо: «UAE Team Emirates ... (6)
    vova-55-Фото

    Молод и глуп еще, похоже испытания "черной полосой" он пока не проходит.

    Обычно испытания проходят в таком порядке: «Пройти Крым, Рым и медные трубы». 

    Что значит: познать "войну", испытать "неволю", насладиться славой и триумфом. 

    А у Аюсо наоборот, в юношах и андерах были "медные трубы".

     

    «Молчи - за умного сойдёшь», этому его не научили. 

    Его заявления отрицательно влияют на имидж в несколько раз больше, чем возможная подстава со стороны руководства.

    Ну, задело его рукрводство своим действием, вместо обиды и борьбы с "ветряными мельницами", лучше бы включил спортивную злость. 

    В его заявлении какая-то детская обида, а самоуважение не прослеживается.

     

  • SVS
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (10)
    SVS-Фото
    Да-да, именно. Визма ожидаемо выигрывает что дозволено Тадеем :). (ответ в том же стиле, в эту игру можно играть в обе стороны).
  • Yuriy 17
    Вуэльта Испании-2025, превью э ... (5)
    Yuriy 17-Фото

    Об этом этапе.

     

    Ключевые моменты:

    Профиль «Арденнской классики» – серия коротких крутых подъёмов (до 8.9% градиента) создаёт идеальные условия для панчеров и агрессивных горняков. Организаторы сравнивают трассу с Амстел Голд Рейс, акцентируя техничные спуски после каждого восхождения. 

     

    Тактические сценарии:

    Ранний отрыв может сформироваться на первом подъёме Alto de Laukiz (кат. 3, км 1.1).

    Финал этапа решится на Alto del Pike (2.3 км, 8.9%) – здесь вероятны атаки генеральщиков вроде Йонаса Вингегора (Visma-Lease a Bike). 

     

    Фавориты:

    Специалисты холмов: Мадс Педерсен (Lidl-Trek), Серен Краг Андерсен (Lidl-Trek).

    Атакующие горняки: Марк Солер (UAE Team Emirates), Карлос Канал (Movistar).

    Тёмные лошадки: могут использовать техничный спуск после Pike для сольной атаки. 

  • kukudu
    Хуан Аюсо: «UAE Team Emirates ... (6)
    kukudu-Фото
    В командном спорте, чувак оказался не командным игроком. Удивительно, как его ещё год назад не турнули
  • Невозмутимый
    Хуан Аюсо и UAE Team Emirates ... (36)
    Невозмутимый-Фото
    А кто-то с сорокалетним Фрумом многолетний контракт заключал

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Результаты: ПроТур-2025

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Телеграм VeloLIVE

Одноклассники

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

1 сентября

Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla)

Arjen Livyns (Lotto)

Embret Svestad-Baardseng (Arkea - BB Hotels)

2 сентября

Sente Sentjens (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 11465
2 Педерсен М. (Den) (LTK) 4555
3 Ван дер Пул М.(Ned) (ADC) 4366
4 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SOQ) 4291
5 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TVL) 3862
6 Роглич П. (Slo) (RBH) 3825
7 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TVL) 3751
8 Онли О. (GBr) (TPP) 3278
9 О'Коннор Б. (Aus) (JAY) 3260
10 Липовиц Ф. (Ger) (RBH) 3207

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Сентябрь 2025 (12)
Август 2025 (181)
Июль 2025 (229)
Июнь 2025 (172)
Май 2025 (215)
Апрель 2025 (166)