Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 9 этапа

Альфаро - Вальдескарай, 195,5 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
4:32:10
|
|
|
2
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
00:24
|
|
|
3
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
01:02
|
|
|
5
|
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
01:46
|
|
|
6
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
01:52
|
|
|
19
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
01:54
|
|
|
22
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
01:57
|
|
|
23
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
02:03
|
|
|
27
|
|
Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
02:08
|
|
|
28
|
|
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
03:58
|
|
|
29
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
04:08
|
|
|
32
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
04:54
|
|
|
33
|
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
04:57
|
|
|
39
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
06:10
|
|
|
40
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
06:46
|
|
|
41
|
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
06:49
|
|
|
46
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
07:47
|
|
|
47
|
|
Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
07:50
|
|
|
48
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
08:29
|
|
|
49
|
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
08:33
|
|
|
Генеральная классификация после 9 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
33:35:46
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
00:37
|
|
|
3
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
01:15
|
|
|
4
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
01:35
|
|
|
5
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
02:14
|
|
|
6
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
02:42
|
|
|
7
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
02:47
|
|
|
8
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
02:49
|
|
|
9
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
02:53
|
|
|
10
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
02:55
|
|
|
12
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
03:04
|
|
|
13
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
03:20
|
|
|
14
|
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
03:39
|
|
|
15
|
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
03:53
|
|
|
16
|
|
Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
04:00
|
|
|
17
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
04:21
|
|
|
18
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
06:30
|
|
|
19
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
06:48
|
|
|
20
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
07:36
|
|
|
21
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
07:44
|
|
|
22
|
|
Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
07:58
|
|
|
23
|
|
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
08:36
|
|
|
24
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
09:23
|
|
|
25
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
26
|
|
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
27
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
28
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
29
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
30
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
31
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
32
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
33
|
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
34
|
|
Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
20:06
|
|
|
35
|
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
21:22
|
|
|
36
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
21:36
|
|
|
37
|
|
Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team
|
|
22:26
|
|
|
38
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
23:53
|
|
|
39
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
24:12
|
|
|
40
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
25:18
|
|
|
41
|
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
25:25
|
|
|
42
|
|
Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
25:31
|
