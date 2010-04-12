VeloNEWS
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 9 этапа

 

Альфаро - Вальдескарай, 195,5 км 

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

4:32:10

 

 

2

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

00:24

 

 

3

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

4

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

01:02

 

 

5

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

01:46

 

 

6

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

7

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

8

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

9

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

10

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

11

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

12

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

13

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

14

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

15

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

16

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

17

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

18

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

01:52

 

 

19

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

20

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

21

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

01:54

 

 

22

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

01:57

 

 

23

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

24

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

25

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

26

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

02:03

 

 

27

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

02:08

 

 

28

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

03:58

 

 

29

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

30

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

31

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

04:08

 

 

32

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

04:54

 

 

33

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

34

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

35

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

36

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

37

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

38

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

04:57

 

 

39

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

06:10

 

 

40

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

06:46

 

 

41

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

42

 

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

43

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

44

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

45

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

06:49

 

 

46

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

07:47

 

 

47

 

Paul Ourselin (Fra) Cofidis

 

07:50

 

 

48

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

08:29

 

 

49

 

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

50

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

51

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

52

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

53

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

54

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

55

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

56

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

57

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

08:33

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 9 этапа

 

 

1

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

33:35:46

 

 

2

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

00:37

 

 

3

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

01:15

 

 

4

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

01:35

 

 

5

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

02:14

 

 

6

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

02:42

 

 

7

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

02:47

 

 

8

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

02:49

 

 

9

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

02:53

 

 

10

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

11

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

02:55

 

 

12

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

03:04

 

 

13

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

03:20

 

 

14

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

03:39

 

 

15

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

03:53

 

 

16

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

04:00

 

 

17

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

04:21

 

 

18

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

06:30

 

 

19

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

06:48

 

 

20

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

07:36

 

 

21

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

07:44

 

 

22

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

07:58

 

 

23

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

08:36

 

 

24

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

09:23

 

 

25

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

10:44

 

 

26

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

11:58

 

 

27

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

12:23

 

 

28

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

12:40

 

 

29

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

13:01

 

 

30

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

13:26

 

 

31

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

14:31

 

 

32

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

14:55

 

 

33

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

19:18

 

 

34

 

Chris Harper (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

20:06

 

 

35

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

21:22

 

 

36

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

21:36

 

 

37

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

22:26

 

 

38

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

23:53

 

 

39

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

24:12

 

 

40

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

25:18

 

 

41

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

25:25

 

 

42

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

25:31

 

 

 

 

 

  1. qwinter

    Сегодня, 18:12 | Регистрация: 16.07.2021

    Ответил всем))))

  2. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Сегодня, 18:13 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Винни сегодня уволился из правления колхоза и утащил с собой Пидкока и Алмейду. Чико возглавил колхоз, хотя тоже была попытка уйти, но не шмог.

    Пидкок в генерале это конечно интересно, но думаю не сдюжит.

    Винни конечно молодец, но сильно не отъехал.

    Алмейда в неплохой форме, работает в своем стиле.

    Нельзя не ометить бойца в красной майке, сегодня отбился и еще один этап в майке проведет.

    1. Имя: Васисуалий

      kabachok

      Сегодня, 18:41 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

      отпочковался в единоличники

  3. Имя: Алекс

    zalex567

    Сегодня, 18:19 | Регистрация: 13.03.2015

    Кто-то скучал по Тадею? Скучно было с Винни? Ну вот, немного поживее.

    1. Имя: Серафим

      Серафим

      Сегодня, 18:22 | Регистрация: 4.08.2018

      Включил Погачара на минималках?

      1. Имя: Александр

        kwwk

        Сегодня, 18:24 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

        на очень маленьких минималках)))

  4. Имя: Виталий

    Геродот

    Сегодня, 18:21 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

    Говорит, ехал, а потом подумал почему бы не атаковать... цирк с конями)) вини соперников походу вообще за людей не считает.

  5. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 18:25 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Вини финишировав так сильно и долго ехав руки раскинул, как будто выиграл чемпионат галактики. Только вот майка там же и на том же.Хахаааааааа! Ну ладно пусть порадуется в отсутствии кибер чемпиона Поги.

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  6. Имя: Михаил

    Mik61

    Сегодня, 18:29 | Регистрация: 25.11.2023

    Что-то не могу найти причитаний, что домиирование одного человека - это скучно, и что после одного гран-тура нельзя быть в такой форме на другом

    1. Имя: Александр

      kwwk

      Сегодня, 18:33 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

      Это другое)))

  7. Имя: Александр Анатольевич

    shoooster

    Сегодня, 18:42 | Регистрация: 7.07.2021

    Чтобы гонка была интересной в ней должны участвовать оба киборга!

  8. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Сегодня, 18:46 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Вингегор в стиле Погачара, дёрнул и поехал в своём темпе, а Чикони попытался усидеть, но этот темп оказался ему не по силам. Вингегор видно не старался выкладываться по полной, вить всё ещё впереди.

  9. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Сегодня, 19:20 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Visma - это команда, в то время как UAE - это группа хороших велосипедистов. Алмейда находится в невыгодном положении из-за этого. Но одно можно сказать наверняка: на той части подъема, где градиент был высоким, Алмейда не уступал Вингегарду. Когда подъем стал легче, никто не захотел помогать Алмейде.
    Давайте подождем Англиру. Я верю, что Алмейда выиграет время.

    ---

    Так пишут комментаторы.

    --

    А я вот не верю и точка.

    1. Имя: Михаил

      Mik61

      Сегодня, 19:49 | Регистрация: 25.11.2023

      Пишут правильно))

  10. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Сегодня, 19:54 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    Пидкок в начале отрыва почти не работал,но, будь напарником Альмейды кто-то другой, разрыв между ним и победителем был бы больше,ибо Пидкок вначале выхолостил Алмейду, а затем стал  придерживатся своей цели: быть повыше в общем и обыграть Альмейду на этапе. И сделал это прекрасно!

  11. Имя: Алексей

    Стриж

    Сегодня, 20:04 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    Винни,,молодцом- по причинам не могу смотреть ни кабельное тв, ни интернет тв , только текстовые данные. Но думаю через 3-5 дней все будет ок ,,вернусь. А что Чикконе , не усидел ? Подбаливаю за него. Пидкок - это интересно

