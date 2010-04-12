VeloNEWS
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 13 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 13 этапа


 

 

Кабесон-де-ла-Саль - Англиру, 202,7 км 

 

 

1

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

4:54:15

 

 

2

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

3

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

00:28

 

 

4

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

00:30

 

 

5

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

00:52

 

 

6

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

01:11

 

 

7

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

01:16

 

 

8

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

9

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

02:15

 

 

10

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

03:06

 

 

11

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

03:43

 

 

12

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

13

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

14

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

04:09

 

 

15

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

04:26

 

 

16

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

04:32

 

 

17

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

18

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

06:12

 

 

19

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

06:47

 

 

20

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

21

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

07:07

 

 

22

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

07:14

 

 

23

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

07:57

 

 

24

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

08:03

 

 

25

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

08:18

 

 

26

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

27

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

09:11

 

 

28

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

09:35

 

 

29

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

10:38

 

 

30

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

10:56

 

 

31

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

11:07

 

 

32

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

11:51

 

 

33

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

12:17

 

 

34

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

12:34

 

 

35

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

12:36

 

 

36

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

13:58

 

 

37

 

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

 

16:00

 

 

38

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

16:59

 

 

39

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

40

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

17:16

 

 

41

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

17:29

 

 

42

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

43

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

17:41

 

 

44

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech

 

17:42

 

 

45

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

17:47

 

 

46

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

18:03

 

 

47

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

18:15

 

 

48

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

49

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

50

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

51

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

18:30

 

 

52

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

18:52

 

 

53

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

54

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

55

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

19:05

 

 

56

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

19:55

 

 

57

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

20:05

 

 

58

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

20:10

 

 

59

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

20:12

 

 

60

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

20:26

 

 

61

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

62

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

20:42

 

 

63

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

20:51

 

 

64

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

21:27

 

 

65

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

66

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

22:38

 

 

67

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

23:16

 

 

68

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

69

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

70

 

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

23:22

 

 

71

 

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

72

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

73

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

23:26

 

 

74

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

24:15

 

 

75

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

25:03

 

 

76

 

Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

25:07

 

 

77

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

25:16

 

 

78

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

25:31

 

 

79

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

80

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro

 

25:42

 

 

81

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

25:50

 

 

82

 

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

25:56

 

 

83

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

26:04

 

 

84

 

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

26:15

 

 

85

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

26:19

 

 

86

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

26:29

 

 

87

 

Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

26:39

 

 

88

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

89

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

26:48

 

 

90

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

26:51

 

 

91

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

27:05

 

 

92

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

27:28

 

 

93

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

94

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

95

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

96

 

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

97

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

27:38

 

 

98

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

27:49

 

 

99

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

 

 

 

100

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

27:54

 

 

101

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

27:58

 

 

102

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

28:20

 

 

103

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

28:22

 

 

104

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

28:36

 

 

105

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

106

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

29:03

 

 

107

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

108

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

109

 

David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

29:17

 

 

110

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

111

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

112

 

Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

113

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

29:27

 

 

114

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

29:40

 

 

115

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

29:44

 

 

116

 

Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty

 

30:31

 

 

117

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

118

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

30:52

 

 

119

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

31:13

 

 

120

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

31:41

 

 

121

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

32:27

 

 

122

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

32:29

 

 

123

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

124

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

125

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

126

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

127

 

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

128

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

129

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

130

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

131

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

32:50

 

 

132

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

33:53

 

 

133

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

34:01

 

 

134

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

34:06

 

 

135

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

136

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

34:09

 

 

137

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

34:30

 

 

138

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

139

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

34:32

 

 

140

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

35:10

 

 

141

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers

 

35:12

 

 

142

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

35:33

 

 

143

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

35:55

 

 

144

 

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

145

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

146

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

147

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

148

 

Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

149

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

150

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

151

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

36:07

 

 

152

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

153

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

36:18

 

 

154

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

36:23

 

 

155

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

36:35

 

 

156

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

37:27

 

 

157

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

158

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

41:10

 

 

DNF

 

Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0

 

 

DNF

 

Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Промежуточный спринт. La Vega Sprint Intermedio - 175 км

 

 

1

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

20

 

 

2

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

17

 

 

3

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

15

 

 

4

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

13

 

 

5

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

10

 

 

 

Финиш

 

 

1

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

20

 

 

2

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

17

 

 

3

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

15

 

 

4

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

13

 

 

5

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

11

 

 

6

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

10

 

 

7

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

9

 

 

8

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

8

 

 

9

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

7

 

 

10

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

6

 

 

11

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

5

 

 

12

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

4

 

 

13

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

3

 

 

14

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

2

 

 

15

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

1

 

 

 

 

Горная премия 1 кат. Alto De La Mozqueta - 153.6 км

 

 

1

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

10

 

 

2

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

6

 

 

3

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

4

 

 

4

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

2

 

 

5

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

1

 

 

 

Горная премия 1 кат. Alto Del Cordal - 181.6 км

 

 

1

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

10

 

 

2

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

6

 

 

3

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

4

 

 

4

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

2

 

 

5

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

1

 

 

 

Горная премия кат. Cima Alberto Fernandez - Alto De L'Angliru - 202.7 км

 

 

1

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

20

 

 

2

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

15

 

 

3

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

10

 

 

4

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

6

 

 

5

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

4

 

 

6

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2

 

    

 

Командный зачет этапа

 

 

1

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

14:47:47

 

 

2

 

UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)

 

04:53

 

 

3

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

13:36

 

 

4

 

XDS Astana Team (Kaz)

 

14:13

 

 

5

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

17:59

 

 

6

 

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)

 

18:49

 

 

7

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

21:28

 

 

8

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

24:52

 

 

9

 

Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)

 

26:13

 

 

10

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

28:00

 

 

11

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

31:37

 

 

12

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

31:58

 

 

13

 

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)

 

32:47

 

 

14

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

44:58

 

 

15

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

47:06

 

 

16

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

47:28

 

 

17

 

Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)

 

50:39

 

 

18

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

56:52

 

 

19

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

59:35

 

 

20

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

1:00:03

 

 

21

 

Lotto (Bel)

 

1:06:41

 

 

22

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

1:11:11

 

 

23

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

1:18:35

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 13 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

49:30:54

 

 

2

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

00:46

 

 

3

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

02:18

 

 

4

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

03:00

 

 

5

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

03:15

 

 

6

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

04:01

 

 

7

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

04:33

 

 

8

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

04:54

 

 

9

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

05:21

 

 

10

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

05:26

 

 

11

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

07:04

 

 

12

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

08:01

 

 

13

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

08:23

 

 

14

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

10:00

 

 

15

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

12:04

 

 

16

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

15:21

 

 

17

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

16:07

 

 

18

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

16:10

 

 

19

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

18:03

 

 

20

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

28:24

 

 

21

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

31:49

 

 

22

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

34:05

 

 

23

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

36:33

 

 

24

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

41:32

 

 

25

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

42:22

 

 

26

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

42:54

 

 

27

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

43:16

 

 

28

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

43:42

 

 

29

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

49:56

 

 

30

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

51:21

 

 

31

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

51:33

 

 

32

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

52:18

 

 

33

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

54:32

 

 

34

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

55:44

 

 

35

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

59:25

 

 

36

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

1:00:03

 

 

37

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:00:11

 

 

38

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1:02:18

 

 

39

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

1:03:44

 

 

40

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:03:54

 

 

41

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:04:18

 

 

42

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

1:05:18

 

 

43

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:05:31

 

 

44

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

1:07:31

 

 

45

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

1:08:17

 

 

46

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:08:24

 

 

47

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:08:33

 

 

48

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:10:27

 

 

49

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:10:45

 

 

50

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:11:24

 

 

51

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

1:12:25

 

 

52

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:14:01

 

 

53

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

1:16:29

 

 

54

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

1:17:41

 

 

55

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:20:49

 

 

56

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

1:22:11

 

 

57

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1:22:40

 

 

58

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1:24:57

 

 

59

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:25:13

 

 

60

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:26:02

 

 

61

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:26:20

 

 

62

 

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

1:26:56

 

 

63

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:28:06

 

 

64

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:29:57

 

 

65

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

1:31:53

 

 

66

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

1:32:06

 

 

67

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

1:32:31

 

 

68

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:33:50

 

 

69

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:34:05

 

 

70

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:34:35

 

 

71

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

1:34:54

 

 

72

 

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

1:35:22

 

 

73

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:36:10

 

 

74

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:37:24

 

 

75

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

1:37:37

 

 

76

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1:37:46

 

 

77

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

1:38:24

 

 

78

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:38:39

 

 

79

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

1:39:26

 

 

80

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:40:22

 

 

81

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

1:40:48

 

 

82

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

1:44:20

 

 

83

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:45:25

 

 

84

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:45:44

 

 

85

 

Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

1:46:34

 

 

86

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:47:23

 

 

87

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:48:35

 

 

88

 

David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:48:55

 

 

89

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:50:35

 

 

90

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:53:05

 

 

91

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:53:24

 

 

92

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:56:04

 

 

93

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

1:57:49

 

 

94

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

1:58:31

 

 

95

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

 

1:59:03

 

 

96

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:59:19

 

 

97

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1:59:39

 

 

98

 

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

 

2:00:12

 

 

99

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

2:00:50

 

 

100

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

2:01:37

 

 

101

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2:02:41

 

 

102

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

2:03:07

 

 

103

 

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:04:19

 

 

104

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

2:05:00

 

 

105

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:05:49

 

 

106

 

Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

2:07:39

 

 

107

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:08:40

 

 

108

 

Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

2:08:44

 

 

109

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

2:09:07

 

 

110

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:09:14

 

 

111

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:10:11

 

 

112

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

2:10:24

 

 

113

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

2:11:01

 

 

114

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:11:39

 

 

115

 

Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

2:12:09

 

 

116

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:12:45

 

 

117

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

2:12:52

 

 

118

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

2:12:57

 

 

119

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:14:26

 

 

120

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

2:16:05

 

 

121

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

2:17:27

 

 

122

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:17:45

 

 

123

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:18:07

 

 

124

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2:18:18

 

 

125

 

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

2:19:09

 

 

126

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:20:35

 

 

127

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

2:23:39

 

 

128

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:25:10

 

 

129

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:25:17

 

 

130

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

2:25:53

 

 

131

 

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

2:26:03

 

 

132

 

Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:26:46

 

 

133

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

2:27:02

 

 

134

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

2:28:50

 

 

135

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers

 

2:29:16

 

 

136

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

2:30:09

 

 

137

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:30:52

 

 

138

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

 

2:32:39

 

 

139

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

2:32:41

 

 

140

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

2:38:28

 

 

141

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:42:35

 

 

142

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

2:43:19

 

 

143

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:43:37

 

 

144

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

2:45:23

 

 

145

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

2:45:42

 

 

146

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

2:47:26

 

 

147

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2:47:41

 

 

148

 

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

2:48:19

 

 

149

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:49:10

 

 

150

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

2:49:12

 

 

151

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:51:03

 

 

152

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

2:52:56

 

 

153

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

2:54:21

 

 

154

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

2:55:21

 

 

155

 

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

2:55:42

 

 

156

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

3:04:59

 

 

157

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

3:05:47

 

 

158

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

3:16:19

 

 

 

Классификация по очкам после 13 этапа

 

 

1

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

192

 

 

2

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

122

 

 

3

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

111

 

 

4

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

105

 

 

5

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

105

 

 

6

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

71

 

 

7

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

66

 

 

8

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

62

 

 

9

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

61

 

 

10

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

57

 

 

11

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

56

 

 

12

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

53

 

 

13

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

47

 

 

14

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

46

 

 

15

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

46

 

 

16

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

42

 

 

17

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

41

 

 

18

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

40

 

 

19

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

40

 

 

20

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

40

 

 

21

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

36

 

 

22

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

35

 

 

23

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

34

 

 

24

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

34

 

 

25

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

31

 

 

26

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

31

 

 

27

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

30

 

 

28

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

30

 

 

29

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

30

 

 

30

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

30

 

 

31

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

26

 

 

32

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

25

 

 

33

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

23

 

 

34

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

22

 

 

35

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

22

 

 

36

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

22

 

 

37

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

20

 

 

38

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

20

 

 

39

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

20

 

 

40

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

20

 

 

41

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

20

 

 

42

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

19

 

 

43

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

19

 

 

44

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

19

 

 

45

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

19

 

 

46

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

17

 

 

47

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

17

 

 

48

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

17

 

 

49

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

17

 

 

50

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

17

 

 

51

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

16

 

 

52

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

16

 

 

53

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

15

 

 

54

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

15

 

 

55

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

15

 

 

56

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

15

 

 

57

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

15

 

 

58

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

14

 

 

59

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

13

 

 

60

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

13

 

 

61

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

13

 

 

62

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

13

 

 

63

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

13

 

 

64

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

13

 

 

65

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

13

 

 

66

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

12

 

 

67

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

11

 

 

68

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

11

 

 

69

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

11

 

 

70

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

10

 

 

71

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

10

 

 

72

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

10

 

 

73

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

10

 

 

74

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

10

 

 

75

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

10

 

 

76

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

9

 

 

77

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

8

 

 

78

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

7

 

 

79

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

6

 

 

80

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

5

 

 

81

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

5

 

 

82

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

5

 

 

83

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

4

 

 

84

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

3

 

 

85

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

2

 

 

86

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

2

 

 

87

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

2

 

 

88

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1

 

 

 

Горная классификация после 13 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

46

 

 

2

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

33

 

 

3

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

26

 

 

4

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

25

 

 

5

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

25

 

 

6

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

21

 

 

7

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

20

 

 

8

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

20

 

 

9

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

18

 

 

10

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

13

 

 

11

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

13

 

 

12

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

12

 

 

13

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

11

 

 

14

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

10

 

 

15

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

10

 

 

16

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

10

 

 

17

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

8

 

 

18

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

7

 

 

19

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

7

 

 

20

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

6

 

 

21

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

6

 

 

22

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

6

 

 

23

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

5

 

 

24

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

5

 

 

25

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

4

 

 

26

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

3

 

 

27

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

3

 

 

28

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

3

 

 

29

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

3

 

 

30

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

3

 

 

31

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2

 

 

32

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

2

 

 

33

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

2

 

 

34

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

1

 

 

35

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1

 

 

36

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1

 

 

37

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1

 

 

38

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1

 

 

39

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

1

 

 

40

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

1

 

 

41

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1

 

 

 

Молодежная классификация после 13 этапа

 

 

1

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

49:34:55

 

 

2

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

00:32

 

 

3

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

04:22

 

 

4

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

11:20

 

 

5

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

12:09

 

 

6

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

14:02

 

 

7

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

38:21

 

 

8

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

38:53

 

 

9

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

39:15

 

 

10

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

47:20

 

 

11

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

47:32

 

 

12

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

59:53

 

 

13

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:00:17

 

 

14

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:01:30

 

 

15

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:04:23

 

 

16

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

1:08:24

 

 

17

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:16:48

 

 

18

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

1:18:10

 

 

19

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1:18:39

 

 

20

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1:20:56

 

 

21

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:22:01

 

 

22

 

Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:22:19

 

 

23

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

1:27:52

 

 

24

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

1:28:30

 

 

25

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:29:49

 

 

26

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:33:23

 

 

27

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:34:38

 

 

28

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:36:21

 

 

29

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

1:36:47

 

 

30

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:41:24

 

 

31

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:46:34

 

 

32

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:49:23

 

 

33

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:52:03

 

 

34

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

1:53:48

 

 

35

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

1:54:30

 

 

36

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:55:18

 

 

37

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:01:48

 

 

38

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:04:39

 

 

39

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:05:13

 

 

40

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:06:10

 

 

41

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:07:38

 

 

42

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:08:44

 

 

43

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

2:08:51

 

 

44

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:10:25

 

 

45

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:16:34

 

 

46

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

2:19:38

 

 

47

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:21:09

 

 

48

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:21:16

 

 

49

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:26:51

 

 

50

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

2:28:40

 

 

51

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:39:36

 

 

52

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

2:41:41

 

 

53

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2:43:40

 

 

54

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

2:45:11

 

 

55

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

2:50:20

 

 

56

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

3:00:58

 

 

 

Командная классификация после 13 этапа

 

 

1

 

UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)

 

147:40:07

 

 

2

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

07:32

 

 

3

 

XDS Astana Team (Kaz)

 

40:01

 

 

4

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

56:15

 

 

5

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

58:11

 

 

6

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

1:04:47

 

 

7

 

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)

 

1:07:34

 

 

8

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

1:16:33

 

 

9

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

1:33:25

 

 

10

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

1:43:06

 

 

11

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

1:44:18

 

 

12

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

1:50:38

 

 

13

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

1:56:03

 

 

14

 

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)

 

2:08:54

 

 

15

 

Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)

 

2:27:51

 

 

16

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

2:49:13

 

 

17

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

2:50:40

 

 

18

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

3:11:49

 

 

19

 

Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)

 

3:28:05

 

 

20

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

3:48:30

 

 

21

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

4:09:06

 

 

22

 

Lotto (Bel)

 

4:27:02

 

 

23

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

5:01:30

 

 

 

  Yuriy 17

    Yuriy 17

    Вчера, 18:07 | Регистрация: 8.07.2017

    Ж. Алмейда молодец, атаковал, работал, делал что мог.

    Да, не сбросил Й. Вингегора - но ему не в чем себя упрекнуть.

    По крайней мере, укрепил свою вторую позицию в генерале.

     

    Й. Вингегор проявил уважение - дал взять победу на этапе португальцу.

    Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité (рус. Свобода, Равенство, Братство) — национальный девиз Республики Гаити и Французской Республики
    Сергей

      error

      Не не дал.. сам Вини еле доехал

      Не не дал.. сам Вини еле доехал

  Николай

    Невозмутимый

    Он же даже не попытался

    Он же даже не попытался

  Васисуалий

    kabachok

    чё, красавец.

    чё, красавец.

  андрей

    andr100

    Винигегор молодец, Пидкок герой, Алмейда- первый

    Винигегор молодец, Пидкок герой, Алмейда- первый

  Сергей

    error

    Вчера, 18:09 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

    Фантастика этапище!..

    Алмейда могуч и блестящая работа Эмиратов...

    Красавчики Бора...

  Арман

    Джамайка

    Вчера, 18:10 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    отличная компенсация за второе место - победа на легендарной горе .

    МОжет, у Винегора последствия падения - не в самой пиковой форме ? Или как всегда - осторожен, мало ли, дернет и тут бац - кризис foolpilot

  Александр

    kwwk

    Вчера, 18:11 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Алмейдище! В одно лицо протянул, было бы несправедливо по духу Англиру, если бы Винни сошел с колеса на победу. А так в целом все справедливо.

    Удивительно, но Пидкок выжил.

    Хиндли пожалуй главный претендент на третье место.

     

    п.с 79 победа эмиратов в сезоне, до рекорда осталось три, могут и на Вуэльте взять с такими темпами.

  Lucky

    Lucky

    Жао Алмейда, шапо!

    Жао Алмейда, шапо!

  Alik

    Astanaforever

    Короче... Вини ваще не шоумен. От слова вообще.

    Короче... Вини ваще не шоумен. От слова вообще.

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  Виталий

    Геродот

    Вчера, 18:13 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

    Вини конечно фантастический колхозник и фантастический д...ипломат))

    Алмейда гигант!

    Юрий

      Крайний

      Да просто он привык за Погачаром сидеть. :)

      Да просто он привык за Погачаром сидеть. :)

  Alik

    Astanaforever

    Вчера, 18:17 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Цитата: Yuriy 17
    Ж. Алмейда молодец, атаковал, работал, делал что мог.
    Да, не сбросил Й. Вингегора - но ему не в чем себя упрекнуть.
    По крайней мере, укрепил свою вторую позицию в генерале.
     
    Й. Вингегор проявил уважение - дал взять победу на этапе португальцу.
    Воо рассмешил.. Да он на закаточный велосипед еле залез. Какой подарок? Кто же делает подарки на одной из самой знаменитой горе, вписать свое имя в историю? Это надо быть таким профаном. Просто не потянул финиш и вся причина. Посмотрим , что будет на разделке. Алмейда может его натянуть свободно. Все впереди.

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
    Yuriy 17

      Yuriy 17

      Вчера, 18:57 | Регистрация: 8.07.2017

      Твоё предположение, несмешной Alik - ничем не лучше противоположного мнения

      Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité (рус. Свобода, Равенство, Братство) — национальный девиз Республики Гаити и Французской Республики
    Drew

      ittrainbow

      Вчера, 23:12 | Регистрация: 16.07.2022

      кто делает подарки на знаменитой горе?

      ну например Контадор младшему Шлеку на Турмале в 2010-м

       

      что не отменяет того факта что сегодня Йонас не атаковал потому что, ну, как минимум, не был достаточно силен чтобы сам сбросить Альмейду

  Михаил

    motte

    Вчера, 18:17 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Да уж, какое-то двоякое чувство... Бог с этим, главное, Алмейда вписал себя в историю покорения Англиру, а это дорогого стоит и ведь как пахал? Как карданил, везя маечку за собой... Железный парень этот португалец, вот это точно!

  Алексей

    Стриж

    Вчера, 18:18 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    Йонас ещё раз показал что человек, а не биоробот который бы короткими шатунами крутанул и за 7-8-9км и ушел бы от всех в точку на своих газах. И Винни молодец вдвойне, что не стал вырезать финиш у Альмейды! Пидкок - красавчик. Добрал. Вуэльта очень интересна , в отличии от Тура где все было однобоко

  Сергей

    error

    Вчера, 18:22 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

    Пеллицари понравился... умеет не дергаться а ехать по часам.. нервы железные не по годам.. далеко пойдет надеюсь..

  Алекс

    zalex567

    Вчера, 18:22 | Регистрация: 13.03.2015

    Рад за Альмейду, хотя я и не фанат команды, за которую он сейчас гоняется. Помню , как "болел" за него, когда он только начал отмечаться на гонках мирового тура. Но не помню, в какой команде он тогда был.

    Михаил

      Mik61

      У Квиков ездил

      У Квиков ездил

  Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 18:25 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Болел за Пидкока, думал что он будет атаковать, но выпал на крутом месте. Молодец что всё же удержал своё 3 место. Вингегор не сторался атаковать, его устраивала такая позиция, вить впереди будут ещё очень крутые этапы.

    Юрий

      Крайний

      Вчера, 21:56 | Регистрация: 21.05.2014

      Пидкок удивляет. Вернее даже удивляет что не приуныл в такой команде.

  Гонщик

    Вчера, 18:26 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: Yuriy 17
    Ж. Алмейда молодец, атаковал, работал, делал что мог.
    Да, не сбросил Й. Вингегора - но ему не в чем себя упрекнуть.
    По крайней мере, укрепил свою вторую позицию в генерале.
     
    Й. Вингегор проявил уважение - дал взять победу на этапе португальцу.
    Что-то как-то я не заметил его атак , вёз на колесе мыша как раб .

  lazhu

    Вчера, 18:26 | Регистрация: 14.03.2021

    Цитата: motte
    Да уж, какое-то двоякое чувство... Бог с этим, главное, Алмейда вписал себя в историю покорения Англиру, а это дорогого стоит и ведь как пахал? Как карданил, везя маечку за собой... Железный парень этот португалец, вот это точно!
    Кого он там вез? Вини работал не меньше. "Сидел на колесе" лол. Посидите, не работая, на 20% склоне.

  Гонщик

    Вчера, 18:28 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: Стриж
    Йонас ещё раз показал что человек, а не биоробот который бы короткими шатунами крутанул и за 7-8-9км и ушел бы от всех в точку на своих газах. И Винни молодец вдвойне, что не стал вырезать финиш у Альмейды! Пидкок - красавчик. Добрал. Вуэльта очень интересна , в отличии от Тура где все было однобоко
    Виня такой-же биоробот , просто послабее .

  Sherhan

    Sheridan

    Я проспал, а что с Беном О`коннором?

    Я проспал, а что с Беном О`коннором?

    Сергей

      error

      сошел не стартуя

      сошел не стартуя

  diplomat

    Вчера, 18:30 | Регистрация: 12.03.2011

    Хороший этап! Первая пятёрка генерала в плане команд приобретает очертания топ-5 Тур де Франс. За победу борются UAE и Visma, за третье Q36.5 и Red Bull и Галь опять пятым. Интересно сдюжит ли в итоге Пидкок. За него болею.

  Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Вчера, 18:36 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    Профиль завтра будет почти то самое, что было сегодня.У многих аукнется последствия  сегоднешнего штурма. Так что 13 этап в полной мере оценится завтра.

  Александр Анатольевич

    shoooster

    Вчера, 18:50 | Регистрация: 7.07.2021

    Сомневаюсь, что Винни не хотел взять этап. Алмейда не дал шанса. Чего, кстати, от него не ожидал. А так арабы продолжают собирать победы на этапах, но за счёт чего они могут перехватить красную майку - не видно

    Цитата: kwwk
    Алмейдище! В одно лицо протянул, было бы несправедливо по духу Англиру, если бы Винни сошел с колеса на победу. А так в целом все справедливо.
    Удивительно, но Пидкок выжил.
    Хиндли пожалуй главный претендент на третье место.
     
    п.с 79 победа эмиратов в сезоне, до рекорда осталось три, могут и на Вуэльте взять с такими темпами.
    Три прбеды, я так понял, до их личного командного рекорда. А так сать мировой, то ли 85, то ли 87 командных побед за сезон. По разному пишут.

  Гонщик

    Вчера, 19:21 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: error
    Не не дал.. сам Вини еле доехал
    Вид конечно делал , чего уж .

  Damiano Vychcka

    JetRevel

    Вчера, 19:53 | Регистрация: 12.05.2023

    Пидкок однако хорош,рад за него,расскрылся в новой команде,Инеос его помнится даже не брали на ГТ.Ровненько пока,на все никто не едет.Пеллидзари молодец,да в целом у Боры на перспективу много интересных ребят.

     

     

    Пы.Сы.Алмейда конечно молодец и все такое,но Винни носом дышал до средины Англиру

  Михаил

    motte

    "вез на колесе мыша как раб"... Ни дать ни взять:)

    Цитата: Гонщик
    Цитата: Yuriy 17
    Ж. Алмейда молодец, атаковал, работал, делал что мог.
    Да, не сбросил Й. Вингегора - но ему не в чем себя упрекнуть.
    По крайней мере, укрепил свою вторую позицию в генерале.
     
    Й. Вингегор проявил уважение - дал взять победу на этапе португальцу.
    Что-то как-то я не заметил его атак , вёз на колесе мыша как раб .

    Это вписать в цитаты нашего форума!

    "вез на колесе мыша как раб"... Ни дать ни взять:)

  Виталий

    Геродот

    Вчера, 20:51 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

    Гляньте фотку на cyclingnews - Алмейда скалится от напряжения, а Вини на колесе чуть не улыбается. Комментарии излишни, так сказать.

  Виктор

    dyneema

    Вчера, 22:22 | Регистрация: 16.09.2020

    Этап, если честно, разочаровал. Всё-таки покорение такой горы предполагает какие-то атаки, неожиданные отъезды и отвалы, преодоление себя и соперников. А тут... Заехали все как по нотам, Эмираты тянули, Йонас вообще поступил как обычно поступает в последнее время -- пристроился за самой быстрой майкой с надписью UAE, и спокойно ехал. Тяжело на финише было всем, но прямо не супер-пупер-смерть. Пидкок молодец. Не бросил. Хотя болею против него, не понимаю его как гонщика. Все прочие экзамен сдали. Но, повторюсь, скучно...

    Велоспорт -- это шоу. Когда-то шоу давал Саган, хватая хостесс и делая вилли в горку; Фрум стирал шипы на пробежку, волчья стая ездила весело с Терпстрой и Алафилипом, Китель получал по лицу за нарушение «не так сидим». Сейчас гонки без Погачара скучные. Сегодня шоу дал стул, привязанный к собаке...

  Олег

    Karmatron

    Вчера, 22:34 | Регистрация: 6.06.2019

    Не ожидал, конечно, увидеть на этом этапе победителем Алмейду, очень рад за него. Но, боюсь, завтра он об этом пожалеет, почти уверен, что Йонас кинет ему с минуту (хотя я и сегодня был в этом уверен).

  Александр Анатольевич

    shoooster

    Вчера, 22:59 | Регистрация: 7.07.2021

    Цитата: dyneema
    Этап, если честно, разочаровал. Всё-таки покорение такой горы предполагает какие-то атаки, неожиданные отъезды и отвалы, преодоление себя и соперников. А тут... Заехали все как по нотам, Эмираты тянули, Йонас вообще поступил как обычно поступает в последнее время -- пристроился за самой быстрой майкой с надписью UAE, и спокойно ехал.
    Это как про анекдот про Ватсона и сигары в заднице. Так же и Винни - без надписи UAE впереди уже не может))

  Алексей

    sixpack

    Вчера, 23:44 | Регистрация: 20.11.2012

    Англиру настолько крутая, что "атака" там не особо получается Едут, как могут. Этап для атак как раз субботний -- короткий, градиент постоянный без полок и не сверхвысокий, закрыт лесом. В воскресениье негенеральщицкий этап. Сценария с засылкой в отрыв и атакой еще на первой горе мы не увидим здесь, а жаль.

  32. Имя: Саша

    VeloVelo

    Вчера, 23:51 | Регистрация: 4.07.2013

    Укатал Алмейда Винегора 100%. Я не ожидал )
    Йонас даже рывок свой фирменный на финише не пытался сделать — сил не осталось.

     

    И, как точно подметил Alik, на закатку Йонас еле залез, настолько его гора и Алмейда измоталали. 

    Возникает вопрос — а так ли уж очевидна победа Винегора в генерале?

     

    Всё будет зависеть от способности восстанавливаться.

    ЗЫ: Винегор проехал весь ТДФ во все жилы. Алмейда с ТДФ рано сошел.

     

  33. Имя: Алексей

    sixpack

    Вчера, 23:58 | Регистрация: 20.11.2012

    Цитата: VeloVelo
    Возникает вопрос — а так ли уж очевидна победа Винегора в генерале?

     

    а с чего она очевидна? После пачки горных этапов разрыв 46 сек. Впереди еще пачка горных и разделка, с которой у Альмейды все хорошо. 

