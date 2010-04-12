Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 13 этапа

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 18:06
|
|
Кабесон-де-ла-Саль - Англиру, 202,7 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
4:54:15
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
00:28
|
|
|
4
|
|
Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
00:30
|
|
|
5
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
00:52
|
|
|
6
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
01:11
|
|
|
7
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
01:16
|
|
|
8
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
02:15
|
|
|
10
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
03:06
|
|
|
11
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
03:43
|
|
|
12
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
04:09
|
|
|
15
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
04:26
|
|
|
16
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
04:32
|
|
|
17
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
06:12
|
|
|
19
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
06:47
|
|
|
20
|
|
Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
07:07
|
|
|
22
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
07:14
|
|
|
23
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
07:57
|
|
|
24
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
08:03
|
|
|
25
|
|
Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team
|
|
08:18
|
|
|
26
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|
|
09:11
|
|
|
28
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
09:35
|
|
|
29
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
30
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
31
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
32
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
33
|
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
34
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
35
|
|
Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
36
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
37
|
|
Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
38
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
39
|
|
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
41
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
42
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
44
|
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
45
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
46
|
|
David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
47
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
48
|
|
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
52
|
|
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
53
|
|
Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
56
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
19:55
|
|
|
57
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
20:05
|
|
|
58
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
20:10
|
|
|
59
|
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
20:12
|
|
|
60
|
|
Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
20:26
|
|
|
61
|
|
Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
20:42
|
|
|
63
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
20:51
|
|
|
64
|
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
21:27
|
|
|
65
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
22:38
|
|
|
67
|
|
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
23:16
|
|
|
68
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
23:22
|
|
|
71
|
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
23:26
|
|
|
74
|
|
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
24:15
|
|
|
75
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
25:03
|
|
|
76
|
|
Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
25:07
|
|
|
77
|
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
25:16
|
|
|
78
|
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
25:31
|
|
|
79
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
25:42
|
|
|
81
|
|
Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
25:50
|
|
|
82
|
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
25:56
|
|
|
83
|
|
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
26:04
|
|
|
84
|
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
26:15
|
|
|
85
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
26:19
|
|
|
86
|
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
26:29
|
|
|
87
|
|
Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
26:39
|
|
|
88
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
26:48
|
|
|
90
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
26:51
|
|
|
91
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
27:05
|
|
|
92
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
27:28
|
|
|
93
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
27:38
|
|
|
98
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
27:49
|
|
|
99
|
|
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
27:54
|
|
|
101
|
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
27:58
|
|
|
102
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
28:20
|
|
|
103
|
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
28:22
|
|
|
104
|
|
Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
28:36
|
|
|
105
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
29:03
|
|
|
107
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
29:17
|
|
|
110
|
|
Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
29:27
|
|
|
114
|
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
|
|
29:40
|
|
|
115
|
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
29:44
|
|
|
116
|
|
Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
30:31
|
|
|
117
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
30:52
|
|
|
119
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
31:13
|
|
|
120
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
31:41
|
|
|
121
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
32:27
|
|
|
122
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
32:29
|
|
|
123
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
32:50
|
|
|
132
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
33:53
|
|
|
133
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
34:01
|
|
|
134
|
|
Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
34:06
|
|
|
135
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
34:09
|
|
|
137
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
34:30
|
|
|
138
|
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
34:32
|
|
|
140
|
|
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
35:10
|
|
|
141
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
35:12
|
|
|
142
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
35:33
|
|
|
143
|
|
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
35:55
|
|
|
144
|
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
36:07
|
|
|
152
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
|
|
36:18
|
|
|
154
|
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
36:23
|
|
|
155
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
36:35
|
|
|
156
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
37:27
|
|
|
157
|
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
41:10
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Pablo Castrillo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Archie Ryan (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
|
|
|
Промежуточный спринт. La Vega Sprint Intermedio - 175 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
20
|
|
|
2
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
17
|
|
|
3
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
15
|
|
|
4
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
13
|
|
|
5
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
10
|
|
|
Финиш
|
|
|
1
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
20
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
17
|
|
|
3
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
15
|
|
|
4
|
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
13
|
|
|
5
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
11
|
|
|
6
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
10
|
|
|
7
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
9
|
|
|
8
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
8
|
|
|
9
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
7
|
|
|
10
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
6
|
|
|
11
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
5
|
|
|
12
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
4
|
|
|
13
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
3
|
|
|
14
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
2
|
|
|
15
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
1
|
|
|
Горная премия 1 кат. Alto De La Mozqueta - 153.6 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
10
|
|
|
2
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
6
|
|
|
3
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
1
|
|
|
Горная премия 1 кат. Alto Del Cordal - 181.6 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
10
|
|
|
2
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
6
|
|
|
3
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
1
|
|
|
Горная премия кат. Cima Alberto Fernandez - Alto De L'Angliru - 202.7 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
20
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
15
|
|
|
3
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
10
|
|
|
4
|
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
6
|
|
|
5
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
4
|
|
|
6
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
2
|
|
|
Командный зачет этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)
|
|
14:47:47
|
|
|
2
|
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)
|
|
04:53
|
|
|
3
|
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
4
|
|
XDS Astana Team (Kaz)
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
5
|
|
Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
6
|
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
7
|
|
Soudal Quick Step (Bel)
|
|
21:28
|
|
|
8
|
|
INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)
|
|
24:52
|
|
|
9
|
|
Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)
|
|
26:13
|
|
|
10
|
|
Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|
|
28:00
|
|
|
11
|
|
Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)
|
|
31:37
|
|
|
12
|
|
Lidl-Trek (USA)
|
|
31:58
|
|
|
13
|
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)
|
|
32:47
|
|
|
14
|
|
Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|
|
44:58
|
|
|
15
|
|
Movistar (Spa)
|
|
47:06
|
|
|
16
|
|
Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)
|
|
47:28
|
|
|
17
|
|
Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)
|
|
50:39
|
|
|
18
|
|
Jayco AlUla (Aus)
|
|
56:52
|
|
|
19
|
|
Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)
|
|
59:35
|
|
|
20
|
|
Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)
|
|
1:00:03
|
|
|
21
|
|
Lotto (Bel)
|
|
1:06:41
|
|
|
22
|
|
Cofidis (Fra)
|
|
1:11:11
|
|
|
23
|
|
EF Education-EasyPost (USA)
|
|
1:18:35
|
|
|
Генеральная классификация после 13 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
49:30:54
|
|
|
2
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
00:46
|
|
|
3
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
02:18
|
|
|
4
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
03:00
|
|
|
5
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
03:15
|
|
|
6
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
04:01
|
|
|
7
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
04:33
|
|
|
8
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
04:54
|
|
|
9
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
05:21
|
|
|
10
|
|
Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
05:26
|
|
|
11
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
07:04
|
|
|
12
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
08:01
|
|
|
13
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
08:23
|
|
|
14
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
15
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
16
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
17
|
|
Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
18
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
19
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
20
|
|
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
28:24
|
|
|
21
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
31:49
|
|
|
22
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
34:05
|
|
|
23
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
36:33
|
|
|
24
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
41:32
|
|
|
25
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
42:22
|
|
|
26
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
42:54
|
|
|
27
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
43:16
|
|
|
28
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
43:42
|
|
|
29
|
|
Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team
|
|
49:56
|
|
|
30
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
51:21
|
|
|
31
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
51:33
|
|
|
32
|
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
52:18
|
|
|
33
|
|
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|
|
54:32
|
|
|
34
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
55:44
|
|
|
35
|
|
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
59:25
|
|
|
36
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
1:00:03
|
|
|
37
|
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
1:00:11
|
|
|
38
|
|
Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
1:02:18
|
|
|
39
|
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
1:03:44
|
|
|
40
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1:03:54
|
|
|
41
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:04:18
|
|
|
42
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
1:05:18
|
|
|
43
|
|
Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:05:31
|
|
|
44
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
1:07:31
|
|
|
45
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
1:08:17
|
|
|
46
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
1:08:24
|
|
|
47
|
|
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
1:08:33
|
|
|
48
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
1:10:27
|
|
|
49
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
1:10:45
|
|
|
50
|
|
Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1:11:24
|
|
|
51
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
1:12:25
|
|
|
52
|
|
Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
1:14:01
|
|
|
53
|
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
1:16:29
|
|
|
54
|
|
Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek
|
|
1:17:41
|
|
|
55
|
|
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
1:20:49
|
|
|
56
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
1:22:11
|
|
|
57
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
1:22:40
|
|
|
58
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
1:24:57
|
|
|
59
|
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
1:25:13
|
|
|
60
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
1:26:02
|
|
|
61
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
1:26:20
|
|
|
62
|
|
Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
1:26:56
|
|
|
63
|
|
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
1:28:06
|
|
|
64
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
1:29:57
|
|
|
65
|
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
|
|
1:31:53
|
|
|
66
|
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
1:32:06
|
|
|
67
|
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
1:32:31
|
|
|
68
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
1:33:50
|
|
|
69
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
1:34:05
|
|
|
70
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1:34:35
|
|
|
71
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
1:34:54
|
|
|
72
|
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
1:35:22
|
|
|
73
|
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1:36:10
|
|
|
74
|
|
Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
1:37:24
|
|
|
75
|
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
1:37:37
|
|
|
76
|
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
1:37:46
|
|
|
77
|
|
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
|
|
1:38:24
|
|
|
78
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
1:38:39
|
|
|
79
|
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
1:39:26
|
|
|
80
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1:40:22
|
|
|
81
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
1:40:48
|
|
|
82
|
|
Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
1:44:20
|
|
|
83
|
|
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:45:25
|
|
|
84
|
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:45:44
|
|
|
85
|
|
Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
1:46:34
|
|
|
86
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1:47:23
|
|
|
87
|
|
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
1:48:35
|
|
|
88
|
|
David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
1:48:55
|
|
|
89
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
1:50:35
|
|
|
90
|
|
David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
1:53:05
|
|
|
91
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
1:53:24
|
|
|
92
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
1:56:04
|
|
|
93
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
1:57:49
|
|
|
94
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
|
|
1:58:31
|
|
|
95
|
|
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
|
|
1:59:03
|
|
|
96
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1:59:19
|
|
|
97
|
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
1:59:39
|
|
|
98
|
|
Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto
|
|
2:00:12
|
|
|
99
|
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
2:00:50
|
|
|
100
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
2:01:37
|
|
|
101
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
2:02:41
|
|
|
102
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla
|
|
2:03:07
|
|
|
103
|
|
Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
2:04:19
|
|
|
104
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
2:05:00
|
|
|
105
|
|
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
2:05:49
|
|
|
106
|
|
Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|
|
2:07:39
|
|
|
107
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
2:08:40
|
|
|
108
|
|
Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
2:08:44
|
|
|
109
|
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
2:09:07
|
|
|
110
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
2:09:14
|
|
|
111
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
2:10:11
|
|
|
112
|
|
Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
2:10:24
|
|
|
113
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
2:11:01
|
|
|
114
|
|
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
2:11:39
|
|
|
115
|
|
Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
2:12:09
|
|
|
116
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
2:12:45
|
|
|
117
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
2:12:52
|
|
|
118
|
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
2:12:57
|
|
|
119
|
|
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
2:14:26
|
|
|
120
|
|
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
2:16:05
|
|
|
121
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
2:17:27
|
|
|
122
|
|
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
2:17:45
|
|
|
123
|
|
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
2:18:07
|
|
|
124
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
2:18:18
|
|
|
125
|
|
Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
2:19:09
|
|
|
126
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
2:20:35
|
|
|
127
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
2:23:39
|
|
|
128
|
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
2:25:10
|
|
|
129
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
2:25:17
|
|
|
130
|
|
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
2:25:53
|
|
|
131
|
|
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
2:26:03
|
|
|
132
|
|
Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
2:26:46
|
|
|
133
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
2:27:02
|
|
|
134
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
2:28:50
|
|
|
135
|
|
Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
2:29:16
|
|
|
136
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
2:30:09
|
|
|
137
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
2:30:52
|
|
|
138
|
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto
|
|
2:32:39
|
|
|
139
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
2:32:41
|
|
|
140
|
|
Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
2:38:28
|
|
|
141
|
|
Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
2:42:35
|
|
|
142
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
2:43:19
|
|
|
143
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
2:43:37
|
|
|
144
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
|
2:45:23
|
|
|
145
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
2:45:42
|
|
|
146
|
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
2:47:26
|
|
|
147
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
2:47:41
|
|
|
148
|
|
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
2:48:19
|
|
|
149
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
2:49:10
|
|
|
150
|
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
2:49:12
|
|
|
151
|
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
2:51:03
|
|
|
152
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
2:52:56
|
|
|
153
|
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
2:54:21
|
|
|
154
|
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
|
|
2:55:21
|
|
|
155
|
|
Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
|
2:55:42
|
|
|
156
|
|
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
3:04:59
|
|
|
157
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
3:05:47
|
|
|
158
|
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
3:16:19
|
|
|
Классификация по очкам после 13 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
192
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
122
|
|
|
3
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
111
|
|
|
4
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
105
|
|
|
5
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
105
|
|
|
6
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
71
|
|
|
7
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
66
|
|
|
8
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
62
|
|
|
9
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
61
|
|
|
10
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
57
|
|
|
11
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
56
|
|
|
12
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
53
|
|
|
13
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
47
|
|
|
14
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
46
|
|
|
15
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
46
|
|
|
16
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
42
|
|
|
17
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
41
|
|
|
18
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
40
|
|
|
19
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
40
|
|
|
20
|
|
Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
40
|
|
|
21
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
36
|
|
|
22
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
35
|
|
|
23
|
|
Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
34
|
|
|
24
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
34
|
|
|
25
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
31
|
|
|
26
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
31
|
|
|
27
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
30
|
|
|
28
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
30
|
|
|
29
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
30
|
|
|
30
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
30
|
|
|
31
|
|
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
|
|
26
|
|
|
32
|
|
David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
25
|
|
|
33
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
23
|
|
|
34
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
22
|
|
|
35
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
22
|
|
|
36
|
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
22
|
|
|
37
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
20
|
|
|
38
|
|
Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
20
|
|
|
39
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
20
|
|
|
40
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
20
|
|
|
41
|
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
20
|
|
|
42
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
19
|
|
|
43
|
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
19
|
|
|
44
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
19
|
|
|
45
|
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
19
|
|
|
46
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
17
|
|
|
47
|
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
17
|
|
|
48
|
|
Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
17
|
|
|
49
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
17
|
|
|
50
|
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
17
|
|
|
51
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
16
|
|
|
52
|
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
16
|
|
|
53
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
15
|
|
|
54
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
15
|
|
|
55
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
15
|
|
|
56
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
15
|
|
|
57
|
|
Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
15
|
|
|
58
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
14
|
|
|
59
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
13
|
|
|
60
|
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
13
|
|
|
61
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
13
|
|
|
62
|
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
13
|
|
|
63
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
13
|
|
|
64
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
13
|
|
|
65
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
13
|
|
|
66
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
12
|
|
|
67
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
11
|
|
|
68
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
11
|
|
|
69
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
11
|
|
|
70
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
10
|
|
|
71
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
10
|
|
|
72
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
10
|
|
|
73
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
10
|
|
|
74
|
|
Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
10
|
|
|
75
|
|
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
|
|
10
|
|
|
76
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
9
|
|
|
77
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
8
|
|
|
78
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
7
|
|
|
79
|
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
6
|
|
|
80
|
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
|
|
5
|
|
|
81
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
5
|
|
|
82
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
5
|
|
|
83
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
4
|
|
|
84
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
3
|
|
|
85
|
|
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|
|
2
|
|
|
86
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
2
|
|
|
87
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
2
|
|
|
88
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1
|
|
|
Горная классификация после 13 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
46
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
33
|
|
|
3
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
26
|
|
|
4
|
|
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
25
|
|
|
5
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
25
|
|
|
6
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
21
|
|
|
7
|
|
Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
20
|
|
|
8
|
|
Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
20
|
|
|
9
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
18
|
|
|
10
|
|
Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
13
|
|
|
11
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
13
|
|
|
12
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
12
|
|
|
13
|
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
11
|
|
|
14
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
10
|
|
|
15
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
10
|
|
|
16
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team
|
|
10
|
|
|
17
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
8
|
|
|
18
|
|
Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
7
|
|
|
19
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
7
|
|
|
20
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
6
|
|
|
21
|
|
Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
6
|
|
|
22
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
6
|
|
|
23
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
5
|
|
|
24
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team
|
|
5
|
|
|
25
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
4
|
|
|
26
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
3
|
|
|
27
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
3
|
|
|
28
|
|
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
3
|
|
|
29
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
3
|
|
|
30
|
|
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team
|
|
3
|
|
|
31
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
2
|
|
|
32
|
|
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team
|
|
2
|
|
|
33
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
2
|
|
|
34
|
|
Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|
|
1
|
|
|
35
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1
|
|
|
36
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
1
|
|
|
37
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
1
|
|
|
38
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1
|
|
|
39
|
|
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
|
|
1
|
|
|
40
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla
|
|
1
|
|
|
41
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
1
|
|
|
Молодежная классификация после 13 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
49:34:55
|
|
|
2
|
|
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
00:32
|
|
|
3
|
|
William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
04:22
|
|
|
4
|
|
Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
5
|
|
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
6
|
|
Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
7
|
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
38:21
|
|
|
8
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike
|
|
38:53
|
|
|
9
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step
|
|
39:15
|
|
|
10
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL
|
|
47:20
|
|
|
11
|
|
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
47:32
|
|
|
12
|
|
Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
59:53
|
|
|
13
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:00:17
|
|
|
14
|
|
Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:01:30
|
|
|
15
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
1:04:23
|
|
|
16
|
|
Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
|
1:08:24
|
|
|
17
|
|
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
1:16:48
|
|
|
18
|
|
Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG
|
|
1:18:10
|
|
|
19
|
|
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros
|
|
1:18:39
|
|
|
20
|
|
Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
1:20:56
|
|
|
21
|
|
Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
1:22:01
|
|
|
22
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers
|
|
1:22:19
|
|
|
23
|
|
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
|
|
1:27:52
|
|
|
24
|
|
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
1:28:30
|
|
|
25
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
1:29:49
|
|
|
26
|
|
Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
1:33:23
|
|
|
27
|
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
1:34:38
|
|
|
28
|
|
Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
1:36:21
|
|
|
29
|
|
Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL
|
|
1:36:47
|
|
|
30
|
|
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
1:41:24
|
|
|
31
|
|
Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
1:46:34
|
|
|
32
|
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r
|
|
1:49:23
|
|
|
33
|
|
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
1:52:03
|
|
|
34
|
|
Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team
|
|
1:53:48
|
|
|
35
|
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
|
|
1:54:30
|
|
|
36
|
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|
|
1:55:18
|
|
|
37
|
|
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
2:01:48
|
|
|
38
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
2:04:39
|
|
|
39
|
|
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
2:05:13
|
|
|
40
|
|
Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
2:06:10
|
|
|
41
|
|
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
2:07:38
|
|
|
42
|
|
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
2:08:44
|
|
|
43
|
|
Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
2:08:51
|
|
|
44
|
|
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
2:10:25
|
|
|
45
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
|
|
2:16:34
|
|
|
46
|
|
Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH
|
|
2:19:38
|
|
|
47
|
|
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
2:21:09
|
|
|
48
|
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro
|
|
2:21:16
|
|
|
49
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty
|
|
2:26:51
|
|
|
50
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
|
|
2:28:40
|
|
|
51
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels
|
|
2:39:36
|
|
|
52
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
2:41:41
|
|
|
53
|
|
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
|
2:43:40
|
|
|
54
|
|
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla
|
|
2:45:11
|
|
|
55
|
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
2:50:20
|
|
|
56
|
|
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL
|
|
3:00:58
|
|
|
Командная классификация после 13 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)
|
|
147:40:07
|
|
|
2
|
|
Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)
|
|
07:32
|
|
|
3
|
|
XDS Astana Team (Kaz)
|
|
40:01
|
|
|
4
|
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)
|
|
56:15
|
|
|
5
|
|
Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)
|
|
58:11
|
|
|
6
|
|
Soudal Quick Step (Bel)
|
|
1:04:47
|
|
|
7
|
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)
|
|
1:07:34
|
|
|
8
|
|
Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|
|
1:16:33
|
|
|
9
|
|
INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)
|
|
1:33:25
|
|
|
10
|
|
Lidl-Trek (USA)
|
|
1:43:06
|
|
|
11
|
|
Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)
|
|
1:44:18
|
|
|
12
|
|
Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|
|
1:50:38
|
|
|
13
|
|
Movistar (Spa)
|
|
1:56:03
|
|
|
14
|
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)
|
|
2:08:54
|
|
|
15
|
|
Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)
|
|
2:27:51
|
|
|
16
|
|
Jayco AlUla (Aus)
|
|
2:49:13
|
|
|
17
|
|
EF Education-EasyPost (USA)
|
|
2:50:40
|
|
|
18
|
|
Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)
|
|
3:11:49
|
|
|
19
|
|
Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)
|
|
3:28:05
|
|
|
20
|
|
Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)
|
|
3:48:30
|
|
|
21
|
|
Cofidis (Fra)
|
|
4:09:06
|
|
|
22
|
|
Lotto (Bel)
|
|
4:27:02
|
|
|
23
|
|
Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)
|
|
5:01:30
|
