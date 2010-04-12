VeloNEWS
Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результаты 15 этапа

 

 

Вегадео - Монфорте-де-Лемос, 167,8 км 

 

 

1

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

4:02:13

 

 

2

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

3

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

4

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

5

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

6

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

7

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

8

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

00:08

 

 

9

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers

 

00:00

 

 

10

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

00:23

 

 

11

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

12

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

13

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

14

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

15

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

16

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

17

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

18

 

Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

19

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

20

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

21

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

22

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

23

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

24

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

25

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

26

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

27

 

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

28

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

29

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

30

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

31

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

32

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

33

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

34

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

35

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

36

 

David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

37

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

38

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

39

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

40

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

41

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

42

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

02:04

 

 

43

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

02:52

 

 

44

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

11:01

 

 

45

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

11:04

 

 

46

 

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

13:22

 

 

47

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

13:31

 

 

48

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

49

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

50

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

51

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

52

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

53

 

Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

54

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

55

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

56

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

57

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

58

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

59

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

60

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

61

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

62

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

63

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

64

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

65

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

66

 

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

67

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

68

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

69

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

70

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

71

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

72

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

73

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

74

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

75

 

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

76

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

77

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

78

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

79

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

80

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

81

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

82

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

83

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

84

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

 

 

 

85

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

86

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

87

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

88

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

89

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

90

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

91

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

92

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

 

 

 

93

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

94

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

 

 

 

95

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

 

 

 

96

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

97

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

98

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

13:46

 

 

99

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

13:50

 

 

100

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

101

 

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

 

 

 

 

102

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

103

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

 

 

 

104

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

105

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

106

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

107

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

13:59

 

 

108

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

109

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

110

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

111

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

112

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

113

 

Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

114

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

115

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

116

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

117

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

118

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

119

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

 

 

 

120

 

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

 

 

 

121

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

122

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

123

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

124

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

125

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

126

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

127

 

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

128

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

129

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

 

 

 

130

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

131

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

132

 

Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

133

 

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

134

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

135

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

136

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

137

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

138

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

139

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

140

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

141

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

 

 

 

142

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

143

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

144

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

145

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

 

14:32

 

 

146

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

 

 

 

147

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

 

 

 

148

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

14:57

 

 

149

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

15:29

 

 

150

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

151

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

 

 

 

152

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

153

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

 

 

 

154

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

15:45

 

 

155

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

156

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

16:00

 

 

157

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

19:29

 

 

 

 

Промежуточный спринт. Sprint Intermedio - 133.1 км

 

 

1

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

20

 

 

2

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

17

 

 

3

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

15

 

 

4

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

13

 

 

5

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

10

 

 

 

Финиш

 

 

1

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

30

 

 

2

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

25

 

 

3

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

22

 

 

4

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

19

 

 

5

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

17

 

 

6

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

15

 

 

7

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

13

 

 

8

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

11

 

 

9

 

Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers

 

9

 

 

10

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

7

 

 

11

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

6

 

 

12

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

5

 

 

13

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

4

 

 

14

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

3

 

 

15

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2

 

 

 

 

Горная премия 1 кат. Puerto Da Garganta - 16.5 км

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

10

 

 

2

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

6

 

 

3

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

4

 

 

4

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

2

 

 

5

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

1

 

 

 

 

Горная премия 3 кат. Alto De Barbeitos - 54.7 км

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

5

 

 

2

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

3

 

 

3

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

1

 

 

 

 

Командный зачет этапа

 

 

1

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

12:07:02

 

 

2

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

00:23

 

 

3

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

 

 

 

4

 

Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)

 

00:46

 

 

5

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

 

 

 

6

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

11:24

 

 

7

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

13:31

 

 

8

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

 

 

 

9

 

UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)

 

13:39

 

 

10

 

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)

 

13:54

 

 

11

 

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)

 

 

 

 

12

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

13:59

 

 

13

 

Lotto (Bel)

 

14:13

 

 

14

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

15:54

 

 

15

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

16:23

 

 

16

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

26:39

 

 

17

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

27:02

 

 

18

 

XDS Astana Team (Kaz)

 

 

 

 

19

 

Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)

 

 

 

 

20

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

27:49

 

 

21

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

27:58

 

 

22

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

40:10

 

 

23

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

41:25

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 15 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

57:35:33

 

 

2

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

00:48

 

 

3

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

02:38

 

 

4

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

03:10

 

 

5

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

03:30

 

 

6

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

04:21

 

 

7

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Israel - Premier Tech

 

04:53

 

 

8

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

05:46

 

 

9

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

05:49

 

 

10

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

06:33

 

 

11

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

08:52

 

 

12

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

11:48

 

 

13

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

12:21

 

 

14

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

15:42

 

 

15

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

16:18

 

 

16

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

19:26

 

 

17

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

22:15

 

 

18

 

Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche - Wanty

 

26:36

 

 

19

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

28:52

 

 

20

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

33:50

 

 

21

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

33:53

 

 

22

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

39:45

 

 

23

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

44:34

 

 

24

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

45:10

 

 

25

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

45:31

 

 

26

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

49:27

 

 

27

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

54:10

 

 

28

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

56:50

 

 

29

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

57:57

 

 

30

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:03:41

 

 

31

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

1:04:31

 

 

32

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

1:05:06

 

 

33

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:06:23

 

 

34

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

1:08:13

 

 

35

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

1:09:37

 

 

36

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:12:32

 

 

37

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

1:14:29

 

 

38

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

1:15:44

 

 

39

 

Wout Poels (Ned) XDS Astana Team

 

1:18:01

 

 

40

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:20:06

 

 

41

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

1:24:09

 

 

42

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:25:34

 

 

43

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

1:25:54

 

 

44

 

Clement Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:26:21

 

 

45

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

1:27:16

 

 

46

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

1:27:54

 

 

47

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

1:29:43

 

 

48

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1:30:51

 

 

49

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

1:31:21

 

 

50

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel - Premier Tech

 

1:31:22

 

 

51

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:32:27

 

 

52

 

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:33:56

 

 

53

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:34:44

 

 

54

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:37:35

 

 

55

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:39:00

 

 

56

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:39:25

 

 

57

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1:39:54

 

 

58

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:39:55

 

 

59

 

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:40:21

 

 

60

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:40:54

 

 

61

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

1:41:30

 

 

62

 

Brandon Rivera (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:44:53

 

 

63

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:44:54

 

 

64

 

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

1:47:37

 

 

65

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:47:43

 

 

66

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

1:50:44

 

 

67

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1:50:45

 

 

68

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:51:07

 

 

69

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:51:23

 

 

70

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:51:25

 

 

71

 

Chris Hamilton (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

1:52:47

 

 

72

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

1:54:22

 

 

73

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:54:23

 

 

74

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1:55:04

 

 

75

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:57:50

 

 

76

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

1:58:41

 

 

77

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:59:12

 

 

78

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

2:00:17

 

 

79

 

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

2:00:39

 

 

80

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

2:01:04

 

 

81

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

2:01:39

 

 

82

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

2:03:25

 

 

83

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

2:04:06

 

 

84

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

2:05:42

 

 

85

 

David De La Cruz (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:06:13

 

 

86

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

 

2:08:01

 

 

87

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

2:10:48

 

 

88

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

2:12:02

 

 

89

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

2:13:05

 

 

90

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2:13:16

 

 

91

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

2:15:50

 

 

92

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

2:16:05

 

 

93

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

2:16:40

 

 

94

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

2:17:07

 

 

95

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

2:18:17

 

 

96

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

2:19:38

 

 

97

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

2:21:43

 

 

98

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:22:34

 

 

99

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:23:37

 

 

100

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

2:24:37

 

 

101

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

2:24:54

 

 

102

 

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

103

 

Kelland O'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla

 

2:24:57

 

 

104

 

Jonas Gregaard (Den) Lotto

 

2:25:54

 

 

105

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

2:28:03

 

 

106

 

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:29:42

 

 

107

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

2:30:51

 

 

108

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

2:31:06

 

 

109

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

2:31:12

 

 

110

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

2:31:43

 

 

111

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:32:27

 

 

112

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

2:34:45

 

 

113

 

Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

2:36:49

 

 

114

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:37:19

 

 

115

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:38:16

 

 

116

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

2:39:40

 

 

117

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:41:18

 

 

118

 

Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

2:41:56

 

 

119

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

2:42:30

 

 

120

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:42:33

 

 

121

 

Remi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

2:43:03

 

 

122

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

2:43:56

 

 

123

 

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:45:06

 

 

124

 

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:46:12

 

 

125

 

Dion Smith (Nzl) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:47:43

 

 

126

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2:48:44

 

 

127

 

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

2:49:26

 

 

128

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:49:46

 

 

129

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:53:43

 

 

130

 

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

2:54:36

 

 

131

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:55:16

 

 

132

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

2:58:23

 

 

133

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:58:34

 

 

134

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

2:58:42

 

 

135

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:58:57

 

 

136

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

2:59:35

 

 

137

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

 

 

 

138

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers

 

3:00:10

 

 

139

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

3:01:12

 

 

140

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

 

3:04:06

 

 

141

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

3:05:22

 

 

142

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

3:10:08

 

 

143

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

3:11:08

 

 

144

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

3:16:17

 

 

145

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

3:16:43

 

 

146

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

3:17:15

 

 

147

 

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

3:19:53

 

 

148

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

3:19:57

 

 

149

 

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

3:20:25

 

 

150

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

3:21:48

 

 

151

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

3:22:26

 

 

152

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

3:22:59

 

 

153

 

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

3:26:36

 

 

154

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

3:26:48

 

 

155

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

3:37:28

 

 

156

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

3:37:39

 

 

157

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

3:49:51

 

 

 

Классификация по очкам после 15 этапа

 

 

1

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

237

 

 

2

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

139

 

 

3

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

115

 

 

4

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

111

 

 

5

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

105

 

 

6

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

86

 

 

7

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

74

 

 

8

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

71

 

 

9

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

69

 

 

10

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

68

 

 

11

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

64

 

 

12

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

63

 

 

13

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

62

 

 

14

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

61

 

 

15

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

60

 

 

16

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

57

 

 

17

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

52

 

 

18

 

Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers

 

49

 

 

19

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

47

 

 

20

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers

 

46

 

 

21

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

42

 

 

22

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

42

 

 

23

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

40

 

 

24

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

40

 

 

25

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

39

 

 

26

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

39

 

 

27

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

35

 

 

28

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

34

 

 

29

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

33

 

 

30

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

31

 

 

31

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

30

 

 

32

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

30

 

 

33

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

27

 

 

34

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

26

 

 

35

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

26

 

 

36

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

25

 

 

37

 

David Gonzalez (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

25

 

 

38

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

24

 

 

39

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

24

 

 

40

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

24

 

 

41

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

23

 

 

42

 

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

22

 

 

43

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

20

 

 

44

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

20

 

 

45

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

20

 

 

46

 

Dion Smith (NZL) Intermarche - Wanty

 

20

 

 

47

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

20

 

 

48

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

20

 

 

49

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

19

 

 

50

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

19

 

 

51

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

19

 

 

52

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

17

 

 

53

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

17

 

 

54

 

Joan Bou (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

17

 

 

55

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

17

 

 

56

 

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

17

 

 

57

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

16

 

 

58

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) INEOS Grenadiers

 

15

 

 

59

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

15

 

 

60

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

15

 

 

61

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

15

 

 

62

 

Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

15

 

 

63

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

13

 

 

64

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro

 

13

 

 

65

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

13

 

 

66

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic PostNL

 

13

 

 

67

 

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ

 

13

 

 

68

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

13

 

 

69

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

13

 

 

70

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

13

 

 

71

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

12

 

 

72

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

12

 

 

73

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

11

 

 

74

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

11

 

 

75

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

11

 

 

76

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

10

 

 

77

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

10

 

 

78

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

10

 

 

79

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

10

 

 

80

 

Xabier Azparren (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

10

 

 

81

 

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

 

10

 

 

82

 

Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers

 

9

 

 

83

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

9

 

 

84

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

8

 

 

85

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

7

 

 

86

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

7

 

 

87

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

6

 

 

88

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

5

 

 

89

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

5

 

 

90

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

5

 

 

91

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

5

 

 

92

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

3

 

 

93

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

3

 

 

94

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) INEOS Grenadiers

 

2

 

 

95

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

2

 

 

96

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2

 

 

97

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1

 

 

98

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

-5

 

 

 

Горная классификация после 15 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

61

 

 

2

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

39

 

 

3

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

32

 

 

4

 

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

29

 

 

5

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

26

 

 

6

 

Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

26

 

 

7

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

22

 

 

8

 

Javier Romo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

20

 

 

9

 

Joel Nicolau (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

20

 

 

10

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

18

 

 

11

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

15

 

 

12

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

12

 

 

13

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) INEOS Grenadiers

 

12

 

 

14

 

James Shaw (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

11

 

 

15

 

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

11

 

 

16

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro

 

10

 

 

17

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana Team

 

10

 

 

18

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

8

 

 

19

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

8

 

 

20

 

Mikel Landa (Esp) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

7

 

 

21

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

7

 

 

22

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

7

 

 

23

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

7

 

 

24

 

Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

 

6

 

 

25

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

6

 

 

26

 

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

6

 

 

27

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar Team

 

5

 

 

28

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

4

 

 

29

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

4

 

 

30

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

4

 

 

31

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

3

 

 

32

 

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

3

 

 

33

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

3

 

 

34

 

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar Team

 

3

 

 

35

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

2

 

 

36

 

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana Team

 

2

 

 

37

 

Sergio Samitier (Esp) Cofidis

 

2

 

 

38

 

Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla

 

1

 

 

39

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1

 

 

40

 

Carlos Verona (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

1

 

 

41

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1

 

 

42

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1

 

 

43

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1

 

 

44

 

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

 

1

 

 

45

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1

 

 

46

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco AlUla

 

1

 

 

 

Молодежная классификация после 15 этапа

 

 

1

 

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

57:39:54

 

 

2

 

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel - Premier Tech

 

00:32

 

 

3

 

William Junior Lecerf (Bel) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

01:28

 

 

4

 

Abel Balderstone (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

15:05

 

 

5

 

Jaume Guardeno (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

17:54

 

 

6

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) T-Rex Quick-Step

 

29:32

 

 

7

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Picnic PostNL

 

35:24

 

 

8

 

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana Team

 

40:13

 

 

9

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Visma - Lease a Bike

 

40:49

 

 

10

 

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech

 

49:49

 

 

11

 

Finlay Pickering (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:02:02

 

 

12

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:08:11

 

 

13

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

1:15:45

 

 

14

 

Juan Martinez (Col) Picnic PostNL

 

1:25:22

 

 

15

 

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

 

1:27:00

 

 

16

 

Markel Beloki (Esp) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:28:06

 

 

17

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:30:23

 

 

18

 

Leo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

1:35:04

 

 

19

 

Carlos Canal (Esp) Movistar Team

 

1:35:33

 

 

20

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

1:35:34

 

 

21

 

Magnus Sheffield (USA) INEOS Grenadiers

 

1:36:33

 

 

22

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates XRG

 

1:46:23

 

 

23

 

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros

 

1:46:24

 

 

24

 

Jose Luis Faura (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:47:04

 

 

25

 

Finn Fisher-Black (Nzl) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

1:50:02

 

 

26

 

Sean Quinn (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost

 

1:53:29

 

 

27

 

Bjoern Koerdt (Gbr) Picnic PostNL

 

1:54:20

 

 

28

 

Hugo De La Calle (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:54:51

 

 

29

 

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

1:56:43

 

 

30

 

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

1:57:18

 

 

31

 

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

 

2:06:27

 

 

32

 

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

 

2:07:41

 

 

33

 

Nicolas Vinokourov (Kaz) XDS Astana Team

 

2:11:29

 

 

34

 

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon - Ag2r

 

2:12:46

 

 

35

 

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:18:13

 

 

36

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:19:16

 

 

37

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

2:20:16

 

 

38

 

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama - FDJ

 

2:20:33

 

 

39

 

Mario Aparicio (Esp) Burgos - Burpellet - BH

 

2:26:45

 

 

40

 

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:28:06

 

 

41

 

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:32:58

 

 

42

 

Marcel Camprubi (Esp) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:33:55

 

 

43

 

Nicolo Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

2:35:19

 

 

44

 

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:36:57

 

 

45

 

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:38:12

 

 

46

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

 

2:45:25

 

 

47

 

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:49:22

 

 

48

 

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro

 

2:50:55

 

 

49

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

 

2:54:02

 

 

50

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea - B&B Hotels

 

2:54:13

 

 

51

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarche - Wanty

 

2:54:36

 

 

52

 

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

 

3:05:47

 

 

53

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

3:12:22

 

 

54

 

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco AlUla

 

3:15:36

 

 

55

 

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

3:18:05

 

 

56

 

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic PostNL

 

3:33:07

 

 

 

Командная классификация после 15 этапа

 

 

1

 

UAE Team Emirates XRG (UAE)

 

171:29:19

 

 

2

 

Visma - Lease a Bike (Ned)

 

34:31

 

 

3

 

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe (Ger)

 

1:04:33

 

 

4

 

Decathlon - Ag2r La Mondiale (Fra)

 

1:07:11

 

 

5

 

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)

 

1:23:34

 

 

6

 

Soudal Quick Step (Bel)

 

1:24:39

 

 

7

 

XDS Astana Team (Kaz)

 

1:32:18

 

 

8

 

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

 

1:40:25

 

 

9

 

Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)

 

2:14:16

 

 

10

 

Lidl-Trek (USA)

 

2:21:20

 

 

11

 

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Swi)

 

2:33:31

 

 

12

 

INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)

 

2:33:39

 

 

13

 

Team Picnic PostNL (Ned)

 

2:55:19

 

 

14

 

Movistar (Spa)

 

3:03:18

 

 

15

 

Groupama - FDJ (Fra)

 

3:03:22

 

 

16

 

Jayco AlUla (Aus)

 

3:45:17

 

 

17

 

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

 

3:46:41

 

 

18

 

Intermarche - Wanty (Bel)

 

4:19:53

 

 

19

 

Burgos - Burpellet - BH (Spa)

 

4:34:17

 

 

20

 

Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra)

 

5:02:41

 

 

21

 

Lotto (Bel)

 

5:29:12

 

 

22

 

Cofidis (Fra)

 

5:32:11

 

 

23

 

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

 

6:35:36

 

 

 

 

