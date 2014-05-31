Джиро д'Италия-2022. Результаты 17 этапа

- Категория:
|Понте-ди-Леньо - Лавароне, 168 км
|1
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|4:27:41
|2
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|00:35
|3
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|02:28
|4
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers
|02:53
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe
|7
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|02:57
|8
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|02:59
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2r - Citroën
|03:02
|12
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|03:06
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|03:23
|14
|Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|04:03
|15
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ
|04:54
|16
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|04:56
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|05:01
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|05:20
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|05:21
|20
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|21
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) INEOS Grenadiers
|22
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo
|05:25
|24
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|05:50
|Промежуточный спринт Pergine Valsugana - 121.8 км
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|2
|Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2r - Citroën
|8
|3
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|4
|6
|David De La Cruz (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|7
|Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Очки на финише
|1
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|2
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|12
|3
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|9
|4
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|7
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|8
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|3
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|10
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Горная премия 3 кат. Giovo - 85.8 км
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|9
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|1
|Горная премия 1 кат. Passo del Vetriolo - 134.3 км
|1
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|40
|2
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|18
|3
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|4
|Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2r - Citroën
|9
|5
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|6
|6
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|7
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|8
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Горная премия 1 кат. Monterovere - 160.1 км
|1
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|40
|2
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|18
|3
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|12
|4
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|9
|5
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|7
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|2
|8
|Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2r - Citroën
|1
|Генеральная классификация после 17 этапа
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers
|73:19:40
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe
|00:03
|3
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|01:05
|4
|Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|01:54
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|05:48
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|06:19
|7
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|07:12
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|07:13
