Джиро д'Италия-2022. Результаты 17 этапа

Джиро д'Италия-2022. Результаты 17 этапа

 

  Понте-ди-Леньо - Лавароне, 168 км  
  1   Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious   4:27:41  
  2   Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   00:35  
  3   Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   02:28  
  4   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost      
  5   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers   02:53  
  6   Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe      
  7   Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   02:57  
  8   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   02:59  
  9   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis      
  10   Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious      
  11   Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2r - Citroën   03:02  
  12   Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix   03:06  
  13   Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious   03:23  
  14   Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates   04:03  
  15   Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ   04:54  
  16   Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   04:56  
  17   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   05:01  
  18   Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   05:20  
  19   Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   05:21  
  20   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious      
  21   Pavel Sivakov (Fra) INEOS Grenadiers      
  22   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  23   Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo   05:25  
  24   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   05:50  

 

  Промежуточный спринт Pergine Valsugana - 121.8 км  
  1   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis   12  
  2   Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2r - Citroën   8  
  3   Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   6  
  4   Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix   5  
  5   Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   4  
  6   David De La Cruz (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan Team   3  
  7   Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team   2  
  8   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   1  

 

  Очки на финише  
  1   Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious   15  
  2   Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   12  
  3   Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   9  
  4   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost   7  
  5   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers   6  
  6   Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe   5  
  7   Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   4  
  8   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   3  
  9   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis   2  
  10   Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   1  

 

  Горная премия 3 кат. Giovo - 85.8 км  
  1   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   9  
  2   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   4  
  3   Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   2  
  4   Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   1  

 

  Горная премия 1 кат. Passo del Vetriolo - 134.3 км  
  1   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   40  
  2   Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   18  
  3   Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix   12  
  4   Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2r - Citroën   9  
  5   Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   6  
  6   Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious   4  
  7   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost   2  
  8   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis   1  

 

  Горная премия 1 кат. Monterovere - 160.1 км  
  1   Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious   40  
  2   Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   18  
  3   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost   12  
  4   Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   9  
  5   Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix   6  
  6   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis   4  
  7   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   2  
  8   Felix Gall (Aut) Ag2r - Citroën   1  

  

  Генеральная классификация после 17 этапа  
  1   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers   73:19:40  
  2   Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe   00:03  
  3   Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   01:05  
  4   Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates   01:54  
  5   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   05:48  
  6   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   06:19  
  7   Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   07:12  
  8   Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   07:13  

 

 

  1. Имя: Yuriy 17

    Yuriy 17

    Сегодня, 18:14 | Регистрация: 8.07.2017

    Весьма живописные виды.
    М. ван дер Пул создавал интригу.
    Победитель этапа колёсничал, по южноамериканской традиции

    Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité (рус. Свобода, Равенство, Братство) — национальный девиз Французской Республики и Республики Гаити
  2. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Сегодня, 18:20 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Карапас и Хиндли, связаные одной цепью, связаные одной целью, короче решит для них все разделка. 

    Ланда будет третьим, и все: список закончился (хотя... надо Алмейде еще с полминуты накинуть).

    А этап был красив: и по живописным видам и по борьбе.

  3. Имя: Алексей

    uran

    Сегодня, 18:42 | Регистрация: 27.05.2017

    Представлю на месте Матье Ремко, комментарии пестрили бы вовсю о малоумии и силы без мозгов последнего. Генерал прогнозируемо на равных.

    No war!
  4. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Сегодня, 18:46 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    Для Нибали, судя по прошлому опыту,все тяжёлое осталось позади.Если это так,то есть надежда на улучшение общего результата.А в разделке он немного сильнее впереди идущих.Даже если останется пятым- будет достойный результат для поклонников,но считаю не для него и мы будем рады этому.

