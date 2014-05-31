VeloNEWS
Тур Саудовской Аравии-2022. Этап 4

 

 

   Winter Park - Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, 149.3 км  
  1   Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal   3:32:39  
  2   Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:00:40  
  3   Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  4   Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  5   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  6   Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies      
  7   Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis      
  8   Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious      
  9   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:00:44  
  10   Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies   0:01:19  
  11   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  12   Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:01:20  
  13   Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic   0:01:29  
  14   Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic      
  15   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  16   Lawson Craddock (Usa) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  17   Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  18   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  19   Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious      
  20   Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis      
  21   Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:01:32  
  22   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:02:48  
  23   Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious      
  24   Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies      
  25   Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies   0:03:35  
  26   Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  27   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:04:12  
  28   Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies      
  29   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  30   Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  31   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM      
  32   Capser van Uden (Ned) Team DSM   0:06:00  
  33   Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  34   Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:06:03  
  35   Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM      
  36   Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  37   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  38   Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal      
  39   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  40   Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  41   Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:07:37  
  42   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  43   Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies      
  44   Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (Uae) UAE Team Emirates      
  45   Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates   0:09:29  
  46   Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates      
  47   Max Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates      
  48   Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix   0:10:38  
  49   Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  50   Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  51   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  52   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:10:56  
  53   Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  54   Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:11:25  
  55   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  56   Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies      
  57   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:12:21  
  58   Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix      
  59   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis      
  60   Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  61   Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM      
  62   Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Soudal      
  63   Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis      
  64   Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:12:51  
  65   Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious      
  66   Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic   0:13:47  
  67   Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team      
  68   Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis      
  69   Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  70   Julius Jayde (Rsa) Kuwait Pro Cycling      
  71   Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious      
  72   Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM      
  73   Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis      
  74   Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM      
  75   Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team      
  76   Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:14:39  
  77   Daniel McLay (Gbr) Arkea-Samsic      
  78   James Jobber (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling      
  79   Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  80   Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic      
  81   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  82   Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:15:30  
  83   Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Kuwait Pro Cycling      
  84   Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM      
  85   Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:15:33  
  86   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal   0:15:41  
  87   Abdulhadi Alajmi (Kuw) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:20:20  
  88   Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team      
  89   Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team      
  DNS   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious      
  DNF   Matthew Clements (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling      

 

  Генеральная классификация после 4 этапа  
  1   Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal   17:09:38  
  2   Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious   0:00:36  
  3   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates   0:00:48  
  4   Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:00:52  
  5   Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:00:57  
  6   Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies      
  7   Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:01:29  
  8   Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies   0:01:36  
  9   Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis   0:01:45  
  10   Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis   0:01:46  
  11   Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  12   Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic      
  13   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM   0:01:51  
  14   Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious   0:02:11  
  15   Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic   0:02:13  
  16   Lawson Craddock (Usa) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:02:33  
  17   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:02:58  
  18   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:03:22  
  19   Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:03:30  
  20   Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious   0:03:48  
  21   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:04:56  
  22   Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:05:12  
  23   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM   0:05:17  
  24   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  25   Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates   0:06:17  
  26   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:07:33  
  27   Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:07:42  
  28   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:08:04  
  29   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM   0:08:12  
  30   Capser van Uden (Ned) Team DSM   0:08:22  
  31   Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:08:33  
  32   Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies   0:08:52  
  33   Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies   0:08:58  
  34   Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal   0:09:51  
  35   Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates   0:09:57  
  36   Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:10:12  
  37   Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:10:35  
  38   Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:10:58  
  39   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:11:03  
  40   Max Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates   0:11:08  
  41   Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies   0:11:17  
  42   Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM   0:11:26  
  43   Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (Uae) UAE Team Emirates   0:11:38  
  44   Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies   0:12:09  
  45   Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis   0:12:38  
  46   Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM   0:12:48  
  47   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:13:03  
  48   Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:13:05  
  49   Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies   0:13:40  
  50   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:13:48  
  51   Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious   0:13:56  
  52   Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates   0:14:26  
  53   Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:14:34  
  54   Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix   0:15:09  
  55   Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix   0:15:27  
  56   Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:15:31  
  57   Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM   0:15:37  
  58   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal   0:15:40  
  59   Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:15:47  
  60   Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic   0:16:01  
  61   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:16:05  
  62   Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM   0:16:22  
  63   Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis   0:16:26  
  64   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM   0:16:39  
  65   Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious   0:16:52  
  66   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis   0:17:18  
  67   Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM   0:17:42  
  68   Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:17:52  
  69   Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:18:06  
  70   Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis   0:18:18  
  71   Daniel McLay (Gbr) Arkea-Samsic   0:18:21  
  72   Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic   0:18:38  
  73   Julius Jayde (Rsa) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:19:05  
  74   Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM   0:19:25  
  75   Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:20:02  
  76   Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Soudal   0:20:30  
  77   Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:20:37  
  78   Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:20:47  
  79   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:20:55  
  80   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:22:07  
  81   Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:24:38  
  82   James Jobber (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:25:22  
  83   Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:27:36  
  84   Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:29:17  
  85   Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:29:44  
  86   Abdulhadi Alajmi (Kuw) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:31:37  
  87   Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM   0:34:47  
  88   Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:35:51  
  89   Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:38:42  

 

  1. Имя: Ольга

    Earl57

    Сегодня, 14:43 | Регистрация: 7.12.2014

    Квики организовали эшелоны, порвали пелотон, а потом молодой бельгиец из Лотто в одиночку разобрался с 5-ю квиками. Квики хотели привезти Баджоли к победе на этапе и Деклерка к победе в генерале, однако не получилось.

    Буитраго отчаянно сражался и сохранил 2-е место в генерале. Два первых места в генерале у 22-летних парней. 

  2. SportSpirit

    Сегодня, 16:23 | Регистрация: 4.05.2019

    У Lotto и на Мальорке один из спринтов выиграл 19-илетний новичок команды Arnaud de Lie (вспоминая непродление контрактов "старой гвардии"). 

     

     

  3. Имя: Ольга

    Earl57

    Сегодня, 17:43 | Регистрация: 7.12.2014

    Самая фишка в том что этап горный. А Деклерк с ростом 1.90 м и весом 78 кг третий на этапе...

    Зацените усилия квиков затащить его его хотя бы подиум в итоговой ГК. И в принципе он недалеко от 3-го места, шанс еще есть. Хотя Кошта так просто это место не отдаст.

  4. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Сегодня, 17:57 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Цитата: Earl57
    Самая фишка в том что этап горный. А Деклерк с ростом 1.90 м и весом 78 кг третий на этапе...

    Зацените усилия квиков затащить его его хотя бы подиум в итоговой ГК. И в принципе он недалеко от 3-го места, шанс еще есть. Хотя Кошта так просто это место не отдаст.

    Такида, дали ему шансище поработать на себя.

Комментарии

  • leoleo56
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 3. ... (16)
    leoleo56-Фото
    в первой десятке этапа - пятеро бывших и сегодняшний из Астаны.............
  • BAXUTOB
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 3. ... (16)
    BAXUTOB-Фото
    Цитата: Astanaforever
    Ремко как всегда в истерике. .. Генеральщиком его сделала пресса, насовав ему дифирамбы авансом за год вперед. Вот Саша его сегодня опустил с небес конкретно. Молодец!!!!
    И стоило его поливать после перехода в Бору? Стыдно. Как казахстанец вам говорю
  • Николай Н.
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 3. ... (16)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Королевский этап и король этапа Власов. Молодец.

  • nightbuster33
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 3. ... (16)
    nightbuster33-Фото

    Да и Круз остается на ожидаемом уровне, при предварительном видении его в качестве одного из лидеров на Вуэлте Испании.

  • дрокер
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 3. ... (16)
    дрокер-Фото

    Цитата: velodoctor
    Сегодня у его земляка Вячеслава Екимова др, можно сказать, что самый лучший подарок сделал. 

     

    Сегодня все пацаны в выборгском Фаворите добавили по 100 ват на станках:)

  • nightbuster33
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 3. ... (16)
    nightbuster33-Фото
    В своем комментарии,после первого этапа, я отметил то же самое
  • Astanaforever
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 3. ... (16)
    Astanaforever-Фото
    Ремко как всегда в истерике. .. Генеральщиком его сделала пресса, насовав ему дифирамбы авансом за год вперед. Вот Саша его сегодня опустил с небес конкретно. Молодец!!!!
  • Freejazz
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 3. ... (16)
    Freejazz-Фото

    Комментаторы на GCN, при очень хороших словах об Александре, отметили, что для него характерна хорошая форма в начале сезонов. Хорошо бы он её пронес до значимых для него в году гонок.

  • leoleo56
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 3. ... (16)
    leoleo56-Фото
    как жаль, что не смогли в АСТАНЕ его удержать!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • velodoctor
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 3. ... (16)
    velodoctor-Фото

    Сегодня у его земляка Вячеслава Екимова др, можно сказать, что самый лучший подарок сделал. 

