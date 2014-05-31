Тур Саудовской Аравии-2022. Этап 4

- Категория:
|Winter Park - Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid, 149.3 км
|1
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:32:39
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:40
|3
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
|7
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:44
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:01:19
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|13
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:29
|14
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|15
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|16
|Lawson Craddock (Usa) BikeExchange-Jayco
|17
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|18
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|19
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|20
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|21
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:32
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02:48
|23
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|0:03:35
|26
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|27
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:12
|28
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|29
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|30
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|31
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|32
|Capser van Uden (Ned) Team DSM
|0:06:00
|33
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:03
|35
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
|36
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|37
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|38
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|41
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:07:37
|42
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|43
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|44
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (Uae) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:29
|46
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Max Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:38
|49
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|51
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|52
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:56
|53
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:11:25
|55
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:21
|58
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|59
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis
|60
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|62
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|64
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:51
|65
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|66
|Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic
|0:13:47
|67
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|68
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|69
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Julius Jayde (Rsa) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|71
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|72
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|73
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|74
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|75
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|76
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:14:39
|77
|Daniel McLay (Gbr) Arkea-Samsic
|78
|James Jobber (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|79
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|80
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|81
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|82
|Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:30
|83
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|84
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|85
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:33
|86
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:41
|87
|Abdulhadi Alajmi (Kuw) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:20:20
|88
|Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|89
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|DNS
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|DNF
|Matthew Clements (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|Генеральная классификация после 4 этапа
|1
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17:09:38
|2
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:36
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:48
|4
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:52
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:57
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
|7
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:01:36
|9
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:45
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:01:46
|11
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|12
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|13
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:51
|14
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:11
|15
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:13
|16
|Lawson Craddock (Usa) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:33
|17
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:58
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:22
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:03:30
|20
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:48
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04:56
|22
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:05:12
|23
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:05:17
|24
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|25
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:17
|26
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:07:33
|27
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:07:42
|28
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:04
|29
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:08:12
|30
|Capser van Uden (Ned) Team DSM
|0:08:22
|31
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:08:33
|32
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|0:08:52
|33
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:08:58
|34
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:51
|35
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:57
|36
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:10:12
|37
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:35
|38
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:10:58
|39
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:11:03
|40
|Max Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:08
|41
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|0:11:17
|42
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
|0:11:26
|43
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (Uae) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:38
|44
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|0:12:09
|45
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:12:38
|46
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:12:48
|47
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:13:03
|48
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:05
|49
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|0:13:40
|50
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:48
|51
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:13:56
|52
|Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:26
|53
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:34
|54
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:15:09
|55
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:15:27
|56
|Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:15:31
|57
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:15:37
|58
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:40
|59
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:47
|60
|Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic
|0:16:01
|61
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:05
|62
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|0:16:22
|63
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|0:16:26
|64
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:16:39
|65
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|0:16:52
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis
|0:17:18
|67
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:17:42
|68
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:17:52
|69
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:06
|70
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|0:18:18
|71
|Daniel McLay (Gbr) Arkea-Samsic
|0:18:21
|72
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|0:18:38
|73
|Julius Jayde (Rsa) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:19:05
|74
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:19:25
|75
|Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|76
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:30
|77
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:37
|78
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:47
|79
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:55
|80
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:22:07
|81
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:24:38
|82
|James Jobber (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:25:22
|83
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:27:36
|84
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:17
|85
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:29:44
|86
|Abdulhadi Alajmi (Kuw) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:31:37
|87
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:34:47
|88
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:35:51
|89
|Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:38:42
