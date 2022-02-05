Тур Саудовской Аравии-2022. Этап 2

- Категория:
|Taibah University - Abu Rakha, 163.9 км
|1
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|3:43:51
|2
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:11
|8
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
|12
|Lawson Craddock (Usa) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies
|16
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|18
|Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:16
|19
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|20
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:22
|21
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|22
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:26
|23
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:28
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:38
|25
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|26
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|29
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|30
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|31
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:54
|32
|Capser van Uden (Ned) Team DSM
|33
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:59
|34
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|35
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|36
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|37
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|38
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:01:09
|39
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:18
|40
|James Jobber (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|41
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|42
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|43
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|0:01:33
|44
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|46
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (Uae) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Max Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|49
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
|52
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|53
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|54
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:55
|55
|Matthew Clements (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|56
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|57
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|58
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|59
|Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|60
|Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:08
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:29
|62
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis
|63
|Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|65
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|66
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|67
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|68
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:41
|69
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:46
|70
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|73
|Julius Jayde (Rsa) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:02:50
|74
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|75
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|0:02:56
|76
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:42
|77
|Daniel McLay (Gbr) Arkea-Samsic
|78
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:03:49
|80
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|81
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|82
|Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|83
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|84
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|85
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|87
|Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:12
|88
|Abdulhadi Alajmi (Kuw) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|89
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:17
|90
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|0:06:17
|92
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|93
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:09:55
|94
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:10:57
|95
|Ahmed Madan (Brn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:21
|DNF
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа
|1
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|8:25:33
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|3
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|5
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|6
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|0:00:21
|8
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|9
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|11
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|13
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
|16
|Lawson Craddock (Usa) BikeExchange-Jayco
|17
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:26
|18
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:32
|19
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|20
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:38
|21
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:48
|22
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|23
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies
|26
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|27
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:04
|28
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:01:07
|29
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:01:09
|30
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|31
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|32
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|33
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:01:28
|34
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|35
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|36
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:43
|37
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Max Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|41
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (Uae) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|43
|Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:01:48
|44
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|0:01:54
|45
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02:01
|46
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:05
|47
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:02:13
|48
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|49
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|50
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:02:14
|51
|Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:18
|52
|Capser van Uden (Ned) Team DSM
|0:02:26
|53
|Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:39
|54
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|55
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|56
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|57
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis
|58
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:41
|59
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:51
|60
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|61
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|63
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:03:00
|64
|Julius Jayde (Rsa) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|65
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
|0:03:05
|66
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies
|0:03:06
|67
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:03:15
|68
|Daniel McLay (Gbr) Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:52
|69
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:03:59
|71
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|72
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:13
|73
|Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|74
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:38
|75
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|76
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|77
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:22
|79
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:27
|80
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:16
|81
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:49
|82
|Matthew Clements (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:07:26
|83
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|84
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|0:07:49
|85
|James Jobber (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:08:25
|86
|Abdulhadi Alajmi (Kuw) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:08:59
|87
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:13:39
|88
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:34
|89
|Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team
|0:16:04
|90
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:47
|91
|Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:17:02
|92
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:17:50
|93
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Kuwait Pro Cycling
|0:18:03
|94
|Ahmed Madan (Brn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:18:28
|95
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:19:45
