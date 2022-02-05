VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Тур Саудовской Аравии-2022. Этап 2

Тур Саудовской Аравии-2022. Этап 2

Тур Саудовской Аравии-2022. Этап 2

 

Тур Саудовской Аравии-2022. Этап 2

 

Тур Саудовской Аравии-2022. Этап 2

 

Тур Саудовской Аравии-2022. Этап 2

 

 

  Taibah University - Abu Rakha, 163.9 км  
  1   Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious   3:43:51  
  2   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:00:01  
  3   Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:00:07  
  4   Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  5   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  6   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal      
  7   Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis   0:00:11  
  8   Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  9   Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  10   Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic      
  11   Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies      
  12   Lawson Craddock (Usa) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  13   Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  14   Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis      
  15   Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies      
  16   Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  17   Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis      
  18   Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:00:16  
  19   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  20   Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM   0:00:22  
  21   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious      
  22   Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates   0:00:26  
  23   Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:00:28  
  24   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:00:38  
  25   Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic      
  26   Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix      
  27   Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  28   Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious      
  29   Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  30   Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies      
  31   Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious   0:00:54  
  32   Capser van Uden (Ned) Team DSM      
  33   Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM   0:00:59  
  34   Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious      
  35   Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis      
  36   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  37   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM      
  38   Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:01:09  
  39   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:01:18  
  40   James Jobber (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling      
  41   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  42   Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies      
  43   Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM   0:01:33  
  44   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  45   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  46   Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (Uae) UAE Team Emirates      
  47   Max Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates      
  48   Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  49   Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  50   Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  51   Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM      
  52   Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:01:37  
  53   Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team      
  54   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:01:55  
  55   Matthew Clements (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:02:03  
  56   Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis      
  57   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  58   Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix      
  59   Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team      
  60   Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic   0:02:08  
  61   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:02:29  
  62   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis      
  63   Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates      
  64   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  65   Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic      
  66   Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  67   Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  68   Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious   0:02:41  
  69   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:02:46  
  70   Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  71   Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  72   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  73   Julius Jayde (Rsa) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:02:50  
  74   Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  75   Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies   0:02:56  
  76   Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal   0:03:42  
  77   Daniel McLay (Gbr) Arkea-Samsic      
  78   Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  79   Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM   0:03:49  
  80   Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM      
  81   Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  82   Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:04:26  
  83   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:04:34  
  84   Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies      
  85   Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  86   Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team      
  87   Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:05:12  
  88   Abdulhadi Alajmi (Kuw) Kuwait Pro Cycling      
  89   Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Soudal   0:05:17  
  90   Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal      
  91   Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies   0:06:17  
  92   Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:06:34  
  93   Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:09:55  
  94   Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:10:57  
  95   Ahmed Madan (Brn) Bahrain Victorious   0:11:21  
  DNF   Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix      

 

  Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа  
  1   Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious   8:25:33  
  2   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal   0:00:07  
  3   Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:00:13  
  4   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates   0:00:14  
  5   Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:00:17  
  6   Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:00:20  
  7   Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis   0:00:21  
  8   Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  9   Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  10   Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis      
  11   Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  12   Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic      
  13   Alexandre Geniez (Fra) TotalEnergies      
  14   Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis      
  15   Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies      
  16   Lawson Craddock (Usa) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  17   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM   0:00:26  
  18   Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates   0:00:32  
  19   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious      
  20   Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:00:38  
  21   Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious   0:00:48  
  22   Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic      
  23   Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix      
  24   Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  25   Victor de la Parte (Spa) TotalEnergies      
  26   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  27   Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious   0:01:04  
  28   Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:01:07  
  29   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM   0:01:09  
  30   Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious      
  31   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  32   Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis      
  33   Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies   0:01:28  
  34   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  35   Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:01:38  
  36   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM   0:01:43  
  37   Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  38   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  39   Max Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates      
  40   Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM      
  41   Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (Uae) UAE Team Emirates      
  42   Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:01:47  
  43   Jan Maas (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:01:48  
  44   Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM   0:01:54  
  45   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:02:01  
  46   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:02:05  
  47   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM   0:02:13  
  48   Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix      
  49   Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis      
  50   Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM   0:02:14  
  51   Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic   0:02:18  
  52   Capser van Uden (Ned) Team DSM   0:02:26  
  53   Felix Groß (Ger) UAE Team Emirates   0:02:39  
  54   Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  55   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco      
  56   Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic      
  57   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis      
  58   Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:02:41  
  59   Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious   0:02:51  
  60   Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:02:56  
  61   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe      
  62   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  63   Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:03:00  
  64   Julius Jayde (Rsa) Kuwait Pro Cycling      
  65   Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM   0:03:05  
  66   Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) TotalEnergies   0:03:06  
  67   Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco   0:03:15  
  68   Daniel McLay (Gbr) Arkea-Samsic   0:03:52  
  69   Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal      
  70   Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM   0:03:59  
  71   Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM      
  72   Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:04:13  
  73   Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:04:36  
  74   Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:04:38  
  75   Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:04:44  
  76   Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies      
  77   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  78   Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:05:22  
  79   Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal   0:05:27  
  80   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:06:16  
  81   Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto Soudal   0:06:49  
  82   Matthew Clements (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:07:26  
  83   Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:07:41  
  84   Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies   0:07:49  
  85   James Jobber (Gbr) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:08:25  
  86   Abdulhadi Alajmi (Kuw) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:08:59  
  87   Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:13:39  
  88   Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:15:34  
  89   Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team   0:16:04  
  90   Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe   0:16:47  
  91   Mehdi Tigrine (Bel) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:17:02  
  92   Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM   0:17:50  
  93   Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Kuwait Pro Cycling   0:18:03  
  94   Ahmed Madan (Brn) Bahrain Victorious   0:18:28  
  95   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:19:45  

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Тур Саудовской Аравии Saudi Tour велогонка категории 2.1 многодневная велогонка

Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2021

Ближайшие старты

1 - 5 февраля 2022

Saudi Tour

2 - 6 февраля 2022

Etoile de Besseges

2 - 6 февраля 2022

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

20 - 26 февраля 2022

UAE Tour

ОПРОС

Какой из Гранд-туров в 2021 году понравился больше?

Комментарии

  • дрокер
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 1. ... (4)
    дрокер-Фото

    Хорошее начало.

    Ремко выиграл 16 секунд у Сани, остальные в 31 секунде.

     

  • nightbuster33
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 1. ... (4)
    nightbuster33-Фото

    Обычный старт Власова в начале сезона,с тех пор как он перешел в Прим.Лигу.Так что, удивлятся тут нечему.Пока нет полной таблицы результатов,чтобы сравнить его состояние с другими.Главное,чтобы он сохранил свой задор до старта основных гонок и не потерял его в середине большой майской гонки,к которой все остальные подойдут примерно  в одной кондиции.

  • Николай Н.
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 1. ... (4)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    У что, начнём болеть за Власова. Сегодня он не плохо выглядел, видно новая команда ему подходит.

  • Sezar
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Этап 1. ... (4)
    Sezar-Фото

    Власов отлично проехал.

    Забавно было слушать рассуждения Отара на кого работают Квики - на Якобсена или на Оноре:)

  • SportSpirit
    Том Пидкок – чемпион мира по в ... (6)
    SportSpirit-Фото
    И там с 95% вероятностью будут Ваут и Матье)

    Ван Арт конкретно говорил об этом во время недавней презентации JV, обосновывая отказ от ЧМ-2022 в первую очередь логистическими затратами, которые сбивают подготовку к сезону. Другое дело - близкий Хугерейд. Ну а для ван дер Пула это вообще родные места.
  • Виктор Сироткин
    Том Пидкок – чемпион мира по в ... (6)
    Виктор Сироткин-Фото

    следующий ЧМ-2023 будет в Hoogerheide - нет там ни песка, ни грязи, а асфальта и травы ещё больше.
    https://youtu.be/vCwxVpApUcc

  • Виктор Сироткин
    Чемпионат мира по велокроссу-2 ... (21)
    Виктор Сироткин-Фото
    Бланка получила серьезный контракт на шоссейный сезон и переключилась на подготовку к выступлению на асфальте, поэтому достижения в велокроссе её уже мало интересуют. К тому же, после происшествия с Amy Pieters весь SD Worx (да и всё сознательное вело-сообщество) находится в подавленном состоянии.
  • Sezar
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Превью (9)
    Sezar-Фото

    Да, интересно сравнить разделку, но с учетом того, что Ремко идет на генерал.

    Поскольку Том-не любитель форсировать события, думаю, их можно сравнивать на топовых однодневках.

  • Earl57
    Вуэльта Валенсии-2022. Превью (9)
    Earl57-Фото
    А мне интересно сравнить разделку Ремко и неопрофи - датчанином Прайс-Пейтерсоном и австралийцем Люком Платтом. У Аюсо разделки нет и вряд ли когда-нибудь появится.
    Еще было бы интересно сравнить Ремко и Пидкока на Альгарве. Но Пидкок наверняка будет вялый и расслабленный. Альгарве и так всего через две после ЧМ, так бельгийские телевизионщики еще уговаривают Тома показать майку на гонке в Бельгии. Он обещал подумать.
  • Earl57
    Том Пидкок – чемпион мира по в ... (6)
    Earl57-Фото

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Велоспорт в Фейсбуке

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Твиттер VeloLIVE

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

2 февраля

Shane Archbold (Bora-hansgrohe)

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (INEOS Grenadiers)

David Dekker (Jumbo - Visma)

4 февраля

Nairo Quintana (Team Arkea - Samsic)

Miguel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan Team)

Benjamin Declercq (Team Arkea - Samsic)

Ion Izagirre (Cofidis)

Jenno Berckmoes (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 5363
2 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TJV) 4382
3 Роглич П. (Slo) (TJV) 3924
4 Алафилипп Ж. (Fra) (DQT) 3104
5 Берналь Э. (Col) (IGD) 2576
6 Кольбрелли С. (Ita) (TBV) 2553
7 Ван дер Пул М. (Ned) (AFC) 2461
8 Йейтс А. (GBr) (IGD) 2251
9 Альмейда Ж. (Por) (DQT) 2219
10 Карапас Р. (Ecu) (IGD) 2018

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Февраль 2022 (9)
Январь 2022 (103)
Декабрь 2021 (95)
Ноябрь 2021 (95)
Октябрь 2021 (134)
Сентябрь 2021 (179)