Тур Словакии-2018. Этап 4

|Nitra - Galanta, 157,2 км
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Floors
|3:21:53
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:00
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|4
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|5
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|6
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|7
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|8
|Ahmed Amine Galdoune (Mar) Kobanya Cycling Team
|9
|Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|10
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|11
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|12
|Matúš Štocek (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|13
|Attila Valter (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|14
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|15
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|16
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|17
|Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|18
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|19
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil
|21
|Vojtech Hacecký (Cze) Elkov - Author
|22
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Team Hurom
|23
|Adrian Babic (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|25
|Steff Cras (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|26
|Samuele Oliveto (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team
|27
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|28
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|31
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick Step Floors
|32
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|33
|Josef Cerný (Cze) Elkov - Author
|34
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Team Novak
|35
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|36
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|37
|Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|38
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:06
|39
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|40
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|41
|Juraj Karas (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|42
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|43
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|44
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|45
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|46
|András Szatmáry (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|47
|Alberto Marengo (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team
|48
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|49
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|50
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|51
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|52
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|53
|Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil
|54
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Team Hurom
|55
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author
|56
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|57
|Botond Holló (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|59
|Juraj Michalicka (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|60
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|61
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|62
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|63
|Dániel Móricz (Hun) Kobanya Cycling Team
|64
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|65
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|66
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|67
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|68
|Stefan Pöll (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|69
|Róbert Málik (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|70
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|71
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|72
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|73
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Team Hurom
|74
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Apple Team
|75
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|76
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Elkov - Author
|77
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Team Novak
|78
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|79
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|80
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|81
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|82
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Team Novak
|83
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|84
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|85
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|86
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|87
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|88
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|89
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|90
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Team Hurom
|91
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|92
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|93
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Apple Team
|94
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|95
|Aljaž Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:18
|96
|Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|97
|Florian Stork (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|0:00:20
|98
|Anton Lavrentyev (Kaz) Apple Team
|99
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|100
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|101
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:28
|102
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|103
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Kobanya Cycling Team
|104
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|105
|Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|106
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|107
|Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|108
|Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author
|109
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:33
|110
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author
|111
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Team Novak
|112
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00:39
|113
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:00:40
|114
|Jodok Salzmann (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|0:00:42
|115
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:43
|116
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|117
|Paul Taebling (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|0:00:47
|118
|Paul Rudys (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|119
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:01:26
|120
|ŠTefan Nôta (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|0:01:42
|121
|Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|122
|Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|0:02:43
|123
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|124
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick Step Floors
|0:03:03
|125
|Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|126
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|DNS
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick Step Floors
|DNS
|Stefan Kolb (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|Итоговая генеральная классификация:
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick Step Floors
|16:33:08
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:00:16
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|0:00:26
|5
|Josef Cerný (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:28
|6
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:00:31
|7
|Steff Cras (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:34
|10
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:00:36
|11
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00:41
|12
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:42
|13
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|0:00:45
|14
|Attila Valter (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|15
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:00:52
|16
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|0:00:57
|17
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:00
|18
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:01:08
|19
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|0:01:09
|20
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|0:01:10
|21
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:13
|22
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author
|23
|Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:15
|24
|Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|25
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:01:23
|26
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:01:25
|27
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:51
|28
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|0:01:56
|29
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Elkov - Author
|0:02:06
|30
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:02:13
|31
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:02:19
|32
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|0:02:21
|33
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:02:49
|34
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:02:56
|35
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:58
|36
|Matúš Štocek (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|0:03:08
|37
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|0:03:33
|38
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:03:35
|39
|Stefan Pöll (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|0:04:56
|40
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|0:05:27
|41
|Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:31
|42
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick Step Floors
|0:05:44
|43
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Team Novak
|0:05:49
|44
|Aljaž Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:05:54
|45
|András Szatmáry (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|46
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Team Hurom
|0:06:18
|47
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|0:07:34
|48
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|0:07:39
|49
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:07:40
|50
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:07:42
|51
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Team Hurom
|0:08:08
|52
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:08:16
|53
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Team Novak
|0:08:17
|54
|Alberto Marengo (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team
|0:08:26
|55
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick Step Floors
|0:08:45
|56
|Florian Stork (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|0:08:49
|57
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Team Hurom
|0:09:00
|58
|Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|59
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:09:11
|60
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:09:19
|61
|Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Team Novak
|0:10:44
|62
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:11:11
|63
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:11:17
|64
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Team Novak
|0:11:25
|65
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:30
|66
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:11:47
|67
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|0:11:53
|68
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:12:23
|69
|Jan Hugger (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|0:12:25
|70
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|0:12:26
|71
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|0:12:49
|72
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:13:18
|73
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:13:20
|74
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|75
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:42
|76
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:13:52
|77
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Team Hurom
|0:14:28
|78
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:15:43
|79
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|0:15:47
|80
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:15:48
|81
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:16:22
|82
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:16:41
|83
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:17:18
|84
|Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:17:50
|85
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:18:01
|86
|Vojtech Hacecký (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:18:13
|87
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:18:15
|88
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:18:18
|89
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien
|0:18:24
|90
|Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:18:35
|91
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|0:19:48
|92
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:21:16
|93
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:21:37
|94
|Juraj Karas (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|0:22:02
|95
|Juraj Michalicka (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|0:22:06
|96
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Apple Team
|0:22:28
|97
|Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|0:23:30
|98
|Adrian Babic (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|0:23:35
|99
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:23:43
|100
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Kobanya Cycling Team
|101
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:24:07
|102
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Apple Team
|0:24:46
|103
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|0:24:56
|104
|Jodok Salzmann (Aut) WSA Pushbikers
|0:25:07
|105
|Paul Taebling (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|0:25:10
|106
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:25:22
|107
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:25:38
|108
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF
|0:25:43
|109
|Botond Holló (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:25:54
|110
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Floors
|0:25:56
|111
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:26:25
|112
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|0:26:31
|113
|Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|0:28:30
|114
|Anton Lavrentyev (Kaz) Apple Team
|0:29:03
|115
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:29:35
|116
|Róbert Málik (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|0:29:45
|117
|Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:29:50
|118
|Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:30:21
|119
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team
|0:31:17
|120
|ŠTefan Nôta (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|0:31:23
|121
|Paul Rudys (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|0:33:22
|122
|Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei
|0:33:41
|123
|Samuele Oliveto (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team
|0:33:54
|124
|Dániel Móricz (Hun) Kobanya Cycling Team
|0:34:07
|125
|Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:36:34
|126
|Ahmed Amine Galdoune (Mar) Kobanya Cycling Team
|0:41:47
