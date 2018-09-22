Тур Словакии-2018. Этап 4 Категория:

VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |

Дата:

Сегодня, 16:24 Nitra - Galanta, 157,2 км 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Floors 3:21:53 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:00 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 4 Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 5 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 6 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 7 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 8 Ahmed Amine Galdoune (Mar) Kobanya Cycling Team 9 Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 10 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 11 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 12 Matúš Štocek (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 13 Attila Valter (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 14 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 15 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 16 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 17 Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 18 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 19 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 20 Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil 21 Vojtech Hacecký (Cze) Elkov - Author 22 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Team Hurom 23 Adrian Babic (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 25 Steff Cras (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 26 Samuele Oliveto (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team 27 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 28 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 30 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 31 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick Step Floors 32 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Floors 33 Josef Cerný (Cze) Elkov - Author 34 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Team Novak 35 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 36 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 37 Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 38 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:06 39 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 40 Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 41 Juraj Karas (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 42 Jan Hugger (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 43 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 44 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 45 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 46 András Szatmáry (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 47 Alberto Marengo (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team 48 Julian Mertens (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 49 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 50 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 51 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 52 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 53 Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil 54 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Team Hurom 55 Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author 56 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 57 Botond Holló (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 58 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 59 Juraj Michalicka (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 60 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA Pushbikers 61 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 62 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 63 Dániel Móricz (Hun) Kobanya Cycling Team 64 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 65 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 66 Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 67 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 68 Stefan Pöll (Aut) WSA Pushbikers 69 Róbert Málik (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 70 Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 71 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 72 Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 73 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Team Hurom 74 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Apple Team 75 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 76 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Elkov - Author 77 Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Team Novak 78 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 79 Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 80 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 81 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 82 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Team Novak 83 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 84 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 85 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 86 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 87 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 88 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 89 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 90 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Team Hurom 91 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 92 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 93 Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Apple Team 94 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 95 Aljaž Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:00:18 96 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 97 Florian Stork (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 0:00:20 98 Anton Lavrentyev (Kaz) Apple Team 99 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 100 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:22 101 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick Step Floors 0:00:28 102 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 103 Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Kobanya Cycling Team 104 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 105 Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 106 Martin Mortensen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 107 Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 108 Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author 109 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:00:33 110 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author 111 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Team Novak 112 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:00:39 113 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:00:40 114 Jodok Salzmann (Aut) WSA Pushbikers 0:00:42 115 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:43 116 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 117 Paul Taebling (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 0:00:47 118 Paul Rudys (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 119 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:01:26 120 ŠTefan Nôta (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 0:01:42 121 Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 0:01:54 122 Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 0:02:43 123 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors 124 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick Step Floors 0:03:03 125 Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team 0:05:32 126 Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team DNS Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick Step Floors DNS Stefan Kolb (Aut) WSA Pushbikers Итоговая генеральная классификация: 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick Step Floors 16:33:08 2 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:00:16 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:22 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 0:00:26 5 Josef Cerný (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:00:28 6 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:31 7 Steff Cras (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:34 10 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:00:36 11 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:00:41 12 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:00:42 13 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:00:45 14 Attila Valter (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 0:00:46 15 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:00:52 16 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:00:57 17 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:00 18 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:01:08 19 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA Pushbikers 0:01:09 20 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 0:01:10 21 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:13 22 Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author 23 Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:15 24 Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 0:01:19 25 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:01:23 26 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:01:25 27 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:51 28 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 0:01:56 29 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Elkov - Author 0:02:06 30 Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:02:13 31 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:02:19 32 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 0:02:21 33 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:02:49 34 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:02:56 35 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:58 36 Matúš Štocek (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 0:03:08 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 0:03:33 38 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:03:35 39 Stefan Pöll (Aut) WSA Pushbikers 0:04:56 40 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 0:05:27 41 Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:31 42 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick Step Floors 0:05:44 43 Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Team Novak 0:05:49 44 Aljaž Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:05:54 45 András Szatmáry (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 0:05:57 46 Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Team Hurom 0:06:18 47 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 0:07:34 48 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:07:39 49 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:07:40 50 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:07:42 51 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Team Hurom 0:08:08 52 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:08:16 53 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Team Novak 0:08:17 54 Alberto Marengo (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team 0:08:26 55 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick Step Floors 0:08:45 56 Florian Stork (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 0:08:49 57 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Team Hurom 0:09:00 58 Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 0:09:10 59 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:09:11 60 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:09:19 61 Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Team Novak 0:10:44 62 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:11:11 63 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:11:17 64 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Team Novak 0:11:25 65 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:30 66 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:11:47 67 Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 0:11:53 68 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:12:23 69 Jan Hugger (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 0:12:25 70 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:12:26 71 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:12:49 72 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:13:18 73 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:13:20 74 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 0:13:37 75 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:42 76 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:13:52 77 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Team Hurom 0:14:28 78 Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:15:43 79 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:15:47 80 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:15:48 81 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:16:22 82 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:16:41 83 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:17:18 84 Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:17:50 85 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:18:01 86 Vojtech Hacecký (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:18:13 87 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:18:15 88 Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:18:18 89 Julian Mertens (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien 0:18:24 90 Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:18:35 91 Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 0:19:48 92 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:21:16 93 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:21:37 94 Juraj Karas (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 0:22:02 95 Juraj Michalicka (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 0:22:06 96 Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Apple Team 0:22:28 97 Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 0:23:30 98 Adrian Babic (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 0:23:35 99 Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:23:43 100 Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Kobanya Cycling Team 101 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:24:07 102 Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Apple Team 0:24:46 103 Martin Mortensen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 0:24:56 104 Jodok Salzmann (Aut) WSA Pushbikers 0:25:07 105 Paul Taebling (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 0:25:10 106 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:25:22 107 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:25:38 108 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:25:43 109 Botond Holló (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 0:25:54 110 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Floors 0:25:56 111 Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:26:25 112 Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 0:26:31 113 Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 0:28:30 114 Anton Lavrentyev (Kaz) Apple Team 0:29:03 115 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:29:35 116 Róbert Málik (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 0:29:45 117 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:29:50 118 Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 0:30:21 119 Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team 0:31:17 120 ŠTefan Nôta (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 0:31:23 121 Paul Rudys (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland 0:33:22 122 Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei 0:33:41 123 Samuele Oliveto (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team 0:33:54 124 Dániel Móricz (Hun) Kobanya Cycling Team 0:34:07 125 Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team 0:36:34 126 Ahmed Amine Galdoune (Mar) Kobanya Cycling Team 0:41:47 Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно. Теги к статье: Тур Словакии Tour of Slovakia гонка Европейского тура Europe Tour UCI Europe Tour Поддержите нас, поделитесь побликацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!



Комментариев

(0)

Просмотров

(167)

В тему: Тур Словакии-2018. Этап 3

Тур Словакии-2018. Этап 2

Тур Словакии-2018. Этап 1

Тур Словакии-2018. Пролог

GP de Fourmies/ La Voix du Nord-2018

Тур Чехии-2018. Этап 4

Тур Чехии-2018. Этап 3

Тур Чехии-2018. Этап 2

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic-2018

Милан-Сан-Ремо-2018. Результаты

Мы рекомендуем Вам Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем. Информация

Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.