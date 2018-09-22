VeloNEWS
Тур Словакии-2018. Этап 4

 

Тур Словакии-2018. Этап 4

 

 

 

 

  Nitra - Galanta, 157,2 км  
  1   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Floors   3:21:53  
  2   Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:00  
  3   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  4   Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team      
  5   Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  6   Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  7   Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  8   Ahmed Amine Galdoune (Mar) Kobanya Cycling Team      
  9   Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil      
  10   Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  11   Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  12   Matúš Štocek (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei      
  13   Attila Valter (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  14   Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  15   Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  16   Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland      
  17   Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  18   Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  19   Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  20   Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil      
  21   Vojtech Hacecký (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  22   Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Team Hurom      
  23   Adrian Babic (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei      
  24   Ben Hermans (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien      
  25   Steff Cras (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien      
  26   Samuele Oliveto (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team      
  27   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  28   Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  29   Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  30   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  31   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick Step Floors      
  32   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Floors      
  33   Josef Cerný (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  34   Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Team Novak      
  35   Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  36   Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien      
  37   Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  38   Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:06  
  39   Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  40   Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica      
  41   Juraj Karas (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei      
  42   Jan Hugger (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland      
  43   Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil      
  44   Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  45   Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  46   András Szatmáry (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  47   Alberto Marengo (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team      
  48   Julian Mertens (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien      
  49   Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  50   Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  51   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien      
  52   Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  53   Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  54   Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Team Hurom      
  55   Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  56   Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  57   Botond Holló (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  58   Serge Pauwels (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien      
  59   Juraj Michalicka (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei      
  60   Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA Pushbikers      
  61   Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  62   Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica      
  63   Dániel Móricz (Hun) Kobanya Cycling Team      
  64   Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team      
  65   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  66   Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  67   Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  68   Stefan Pöll (Aut) WSA Pushbikers      
  69   Róbert Málik (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei      
  70   Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team      
  71   Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  72   Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland      
  73   Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Team Hurom      
  74   Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Apple Team      
  75   Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  76   Piotr Konwa (Pol) Elkov - Author      
  77   Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Team Novak      
  78   Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  79   Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica      
  80   Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  81   Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica      
  82   Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Team Novak      
  83   Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  84   Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team      
  85   Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien      
  86   Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  87   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  88   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  89   Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  90   Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Team Hurom      
  91   Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland      
  92   Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  93   Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Apple Team      
  94   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  95   Aljaž Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil   0:00:18  
  96   Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica      
  97   Florian Stork (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland   0:00:20  
  98   Anton Lavrentyev (Kaz) Apple Team      
  99   Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica      
  100   Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:22  
  101   Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick Step Floors   0:00:28  
  102   Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  103   Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Kobanya Cycling Team      
  104   Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  105   Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  106   Martin Mortensen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team      
  107   Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica      
  108   Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  109   Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:00:33  
  110   Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  111   Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Team Novak      
  112   Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:00:39  
  113   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:00:40  
  114   Jodok Salzmann (Aut) WSA Pushbikers   0:00:42  
  115   Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:43  
  116   Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  117   Paul Taebling (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland   0:00:47  
  118   Paul Rudys (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland      
  119   Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:01:26  
  120   ŠTefan Nôta (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei   0:01:42  
  121   Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team   0:01:54  
  122   Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei   0:02:43  
  123   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors      
  124   Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick Step Floors   0:03:03  
  125   Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team   0:05:32  
  126   Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team      
  DNS   Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick Step Floors      
  DNS   Stefan Kolb (Aut) WSA Pushbikers      

 

  Итоговая генеральная классификация:  
  1   Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick Step Floors   16:33:08  
  2   Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:00:16  
  3   Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:22  
  4   Ben Hermans (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien   0:00:26  
  5   Josef Cerný (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:00:28  
  6   Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:00:31  
  7   Steff Cras (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien      
  8   Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  9   Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:34  
  10   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:00:36  
  11   Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:00:41  
  12   Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil   0:00:42  
  13   Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:00:45  
  14   Attila Valter (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team   0:00:46  
  15   Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:00:52  
  16   Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:00:57  
  17   Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:01:00  
  18   Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:01:08  
  19   Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA Pushbikers   0:01:09  
  20   Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien   0:01:10  
  21   Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:01:13  
  22   Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  23   Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil   0:01:15  
  24   Márton Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team   0:01:19  
  25   Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:01:23  
  26   Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:01:25  
  27   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:01:51  
  28   Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland   0:01:56  
  29   Piotr Konwa (Pol) Elkov - Author   0:02:06  
  30   Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil   0:02:13  
  31   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:02:19  
  32   Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland   0:02:21  
  33   Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:02:49  
  34   Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:02:56  
  35   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:02:58  
  36   Matúš Štocek (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei   0:03:08  
  37   Serge Pauwels (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien   0:03:33  
  38   Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:03:35  
  39   Stefan Pöll (Aut) WSA Pushbikers   0:04:56  
  40   Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien   0:05:27  
  41   Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil   0:05:31  
  42   Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick Step Floors   0:05:44  
  43   Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) Team Novak   0:05:49  
  44   Aljaž Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil   0:05:54  
  45   András Szatmáry (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team   0:05:57  
  46   Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Team Hurom   0:06:18  
  47   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien   0:07:34  
  48   Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:07:39  
  49   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:07:40  
  50   Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:07:42  
  51   Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Team Hurom   0:08:08  
  52   Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:08:16  
  53   Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Team Novak   0:08:17  
  54   Alberto Marengo (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team   0:08:26  
  55   Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick Step Floors   0:08:45  
  56   Florian Stork (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland   0:08:49  
  57   Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Team Hurom   0:09:00  
  58   Jonas Aaen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team   0:09:10  
  59   Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:09:11  
  60   Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:09:19  
  61   Andrii Bratashchuk (Ukr) Team Novak   0:10:44  
  62   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:11:11  
  63   Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:11:17  
  64   Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Team Novak   0:11:25  
  65   Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:11:30  
  66   Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:11:47  
  67   Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland   0:11:53  
  68   Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:12:23  
  69   Jan Hugger (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland   0:12:25  
  70   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:12:26  
  71   Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:12:49  
  72   Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:13:18  
  73   Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:13:20  
  74   Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team   0:13:37  
  75   Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:13:42  
  76   Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:13:52  
  77   Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Team Hurom   0:14:28  
  78   Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil   0:15:43  
  79   Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:15:47  
  80   Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:15:48  
  81   Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:16:22  
  82   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:16:41  
  83   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:17:18  
  84   Martin Haring (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica   0:17:50  
  85   Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:18:01  
  86   Vojtech Hacecký (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:18:13  
  87   Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica   0:18:15  
  88   Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica   0:18:18  
  89   Julian Mertens (Bel) Nationalmannschaft Belgien   0:18:24  
  90   Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:18:35  
  91   Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team   0:19:48  
  92   Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:21:16  
  93   Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica   0:21:37  
  94   Juraj Karas (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei   0:22:02  
  95   Juraj Michalicka (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei   0:22:06  
  96   Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Apple Team   0:22:28  
  97   Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil   0:23:30  
  98   Adrian Babic (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei   0:23:35  
  99   Martin Mahdar (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica   0:23:43  
  100   Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Kobanya Cycling Team      
  101   Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:24:07  
  102   Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Apple Team   0:24:46  
  103   Martin Mortensen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team   0:24:56  
  104   Jodok Salzmann (Aut) WSA Pushbikers   0:25:07  
  105   Paul Taebling (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland   0:25:10  
  106   Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:25:22  
  107   Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:25:38  
  108   Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:25:43  
  109   Botond Holló (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team   0:25:54  
  110   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Floors   0:25:56  
  111   Marek Canecky (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica   0:26:25  
  112   Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team   0:26:31  
  113   Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team   0:28:30  
  114   Anton Lavrentyev (Kaz) Apple Team   0:29:03  
  115   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:29:35  
  116   Róbert Málik (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei   0:29:45  
  117   Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica   0:29:50  
  118   Dániel Dina (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team   0:30:21  
  119   Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal CeramicSpeed Cycling Team   0:31:17  
  120   ŠTefan Nôta (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei   0:31:23  
  121   Paul Rudys (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland   0:33:22  
  122   Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Nationalmannschaft Slowakei   0:33:41  
  123   Samuele Oliveto (Ita) Kobanya Cycling Team   0:33:54  
  124   Dániel Móricz (Hun) Kobanya Cycling Team   0:34:07  
  125   Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team   0:36:34  
  126   Ahmed Amine Galdoune (Mar) Kobanya Cycling Team   0:41:47  

 

