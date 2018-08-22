VeloNEWS
Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic-2018

 

 

 

 

 

  Veenendaal - Veenendaal, 191,5 км  
  1   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo   4:20:57  
  2   Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij      
  3   Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel-Cycling Academy      
  4   Bas Van Der Kooij (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam      
  5   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  6   Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team      
  7   Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Waoo      
  8   Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam      
  9   Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice      
  10   Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  11   Andrew Tennant (Gbr) Canyon Eisberg      
  12   Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  13   Adam Blythe (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport      
  14   Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic      
  15   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Seg Racing Academy      
  16   Gabriel Cullaigh (Gbr) Team Wiggins      
  17   Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club      
  18   Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club      
  19   Joost Van Der Burg (Ned) Vlasman Ct      
  20   Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij      
  21   Dennis Van Der Horst (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  22   Oscar Van Wijk (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg      
  23   Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam      
  24   Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  25   Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon      
  26   Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  27   Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  28   Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon      
  29   Lars Oreel (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg      
  30   Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  31   Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic      
  32   Marco Doets (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam      
  33   Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo      
  34   Kelvin Van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman Ct      
  35   Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam      
  36   Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam   0:00:08  
  37   Rick Ottema (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam      
  38   Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon      
  39   Folkert Oostra (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam      
  40   Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club      
  41   Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman Ct      
  42   Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNl-Jumbo      
  43   James Fouche (Nzl) Team Wiggins      
  44   Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Ago - Aqua Service      
  45   Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic      
  46   Jakob Egholm (Den) Team Waoo      
  47   Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport      
  48   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:13  
  49   Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam      
  50   Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Waoo      
  51   Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Waoo      
  52   Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Waoo      
  53   Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy      
  54   Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel-Cycling Academy      
  55   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij      
  56   Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij      
  57   Jordi Van Loon (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg      
  58   Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice      
  59   Dexter Gardias (Gbr) Canyon Eisberg      
  60   Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy      
  61   Mark Christian (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport      
  62   Jan Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon      
  63   Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice      
  64   Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team      
  65   Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport   0:00:24  
  66   Timo De Jong (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg   0:00:32  
  67   Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice   0:01:09  
  68   Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic   0:01:27  
  69   Kenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service      
  70   Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport      
  71   Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy      
  72   Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team   0:01:35  
  73   Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman Ct   0:01:41  
  74   Jos Van Emden (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo   0:01:58  
  75   Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Wiggins      
  76   Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:04:27  
  77   Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport      
  78   Eamon Franck (Usa) Delta Cycling Rotterdam      
  79   Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  80   Andre Looij (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  81   Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic      
  82   Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij      
  83   Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  84   Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Vlasman Ct      
  85   Daan Hoole (Ned) Seg Racing Academy      
  86   Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team   0:04:30  
  87   Minne Verboom (Ned) Seg Racing Academy   0:04:32  
  88   Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  89   Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  90   Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport   0:04:39  
  91   Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg   0:06:49  
  92   Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      

 

