Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic-2018

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 19:00
|Veenendaal - Veenendaal, 191,5 км
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:20:57
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel-Cycling Academy
|4
|Bas Van Der Kooij (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|5
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|7
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Waoo
|8
|Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|9
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Andrew Tennant (Gbr) Canyon Eisberg
|12
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport
|14
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|15
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
|16
|Gabriel Cullaigh (Gbr) Team Wiggins
|17
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|18
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club
|19
|Joost Van Der Burg (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|20
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Dennis Van Der Horst (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|22
|Oscar Van Wijk (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|23
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|24
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|25
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|26
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|27
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|29
|Lars Oreel (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|30
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|31
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|32
|Marco Doets (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|33
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Kelvin Van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|35
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|36
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:00:08
|37
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|38
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|39
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|40
|Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|41
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|42
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|James Fouche (Nzl) Team Wiggins
|44
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Ago - Aqua Service
|45
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|46
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Team Waoo
|47
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|48
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:13
|49
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|50
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Waoo
|51
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Waoo
|52
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Waoo
|53
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|54
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel-Cycling Academy
|55
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|56
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|57
|Jordi Van Loon (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|58
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Dexter Gardias (Gbr) Canyon Eisberg
|60
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|61
|Mark Christian (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport
|62
|Jan Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|63
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|65
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:24
|66
|Timo De Jong (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:32
|67
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:09
|68
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:27
|69
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|70
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|71
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|72
|Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|73
|Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|0:01:41
|74
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|75
|Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Wiggins
|76
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:04:27
|77
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|78
|Eamon Franck (Usa) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|79
|Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|80
|Andre Looij (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|81
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|82
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|83
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|84
|Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|85
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|86
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|87
|Minne Verboom (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|0:04:32
|88
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|89
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|90
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:39
|91
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:49
|92
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
