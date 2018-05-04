VeloNEWS
Тур Норвегии-2018. Этап 2

Тур Норвегии-2018. Этап 2

 

  Honefoss - Asker, 146.2 км  
  1   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data   3:25:32  
  2   Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy   0:00:00  
  3   Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  4   Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic      
  5   Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky      
  6   Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling      
  7   Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  8   Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  9   Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:00:03  
  10   Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop      
  11   Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport      
  12   Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic      
  13   Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  14   Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop      
  15   Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  16   Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  17   Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy      
  18   Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  19   Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  20   Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  21   Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic      
  22   Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  23   Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  24   Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  25   Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Aqua Blue Sport      
  26   Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker - Icopal      
  27   Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker - Icopal      
  28   Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  29   Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop      
  30   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  31   Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky      
  32   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  33   Nicholas Jack William Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  34   Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  35   Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  36   Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  37   Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  38   Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  39   Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Team Dimension Data      
  40   Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling      
  41   Jon Irisarri Rincon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  42   Daniel Pearson (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport      
  43   Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic      
  44   Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker - Icopal      
  45   Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling      
  46   Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  47   David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky      
  48   Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy      
  49   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  50   Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  51   Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  52   Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  53   Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  54   Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker - Icopal      
  55   Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  56   August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy      
  57   Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy      
  58   Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop      
  59   Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  60   Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  61   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  62   Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport      
  63   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  64   Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  65   Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  66   Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop   0:00:14  
  67   Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy   0:00:21  
  68   Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker - Icopal   0:00:26  
  69   Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  70   Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:00:30  
  71   Jonathan Dibben (Gbr) Team Sky      
  72   Sergio Torres Jorro (Esp) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:00:32  
  73   Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  74   Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling      
  75   Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:00:45  
  76   Boris Vallée (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  77   Mark McNally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  78   Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  79   Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker - Icopal   0:00:49  
  80   Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:00:52  
  81   Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  82   Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:01:01  
  83   Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  84   Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM   0:01:05  
  85   Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport      
  86   Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  87   Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling      
  88   Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  89   Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky   0:01:18  
  90   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  91   Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  92   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  93   Andrew Leigh (Gbr) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  94   Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:01:26  
  95   Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic   0:01:28  
  96   Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data      
  97   Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  98   Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:01:33  
  99   Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop      
  100   Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  101   Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  102   Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:02:05  
  103   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  104   Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling   0:02:15  
  105   Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:02:22  
  106   Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:02:50  
  107   Nicolas Dougall (Rsa) Team Dimension Data   0:02:51  
  108   Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:03:03  
  109   Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  110   Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic   0:03:17  
  111   Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:03:23  
  112   Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  113   Shane Archbold (Nzl) Aqua Blue Sport   0:04:53  
  114   David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:05:56  
  115   Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) Team Dimension Data   0:07:21  
  116   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Dimension Data   0:07:43  
  117   Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  DNS   Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  DSQ   Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      

 

  Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа  
  1   Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy   7:59:14  
  2   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data   0:00:02  
  3   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:00:05  
  4   Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:00:08  
  5   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:00:09  
  6   Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker - Icopal   0:00:11  
  7   Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:12  
  8   Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  9   Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling      
  10   Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker - Icopal      
  11   Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic      
  12   Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky      
  13   Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic      
  14   Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop      
  15   Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop   0:00:15  
  16   Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  17   Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  18   Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  19   Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  20   Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop      
  21   Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  22   Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  23   Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  24   Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  25   Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  26   Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy      
  27   Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling      
  28   Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  29   Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker - Icopal      
  30   Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky      
  31   Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  32   Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  33   Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  34   Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop      
  35   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  36   Nicholas Jack William Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  37   Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  38   Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Team Dimension Data      
  39   Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic      
  40   Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic      
  41   Jon Irisarri Rincon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  42   Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  43   Daniel Pearson (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport      
  44   Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  45   Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling      
  46   Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  47   Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Aqua Blue Sport      
  48   Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  49   Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker - Icopal      
  50   Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  51   Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport      
  52   Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  53   Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy      
  54   August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy      
  55   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  56   Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  57   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  58   David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky      
  59   Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  60   Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport      
  61   Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  62   Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy      
  63   Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  64   Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  65   Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop   0:00:26  
  66   Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy   0:00:33  
  67   Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:00:34  
  68   Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker - Icopal   0:00:38  
  69   Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:00:42  
  70   Jonathan Dibben (Gbr) Team Sky      
  71   Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling   0:00:44  
  72   Sergio Torres Jorro (Esp) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  73   Boris Vallée (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:57  
  74   Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  75   Mark McNally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  76   Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  77   Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker - Icopal   0:01:01  
  78   Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:01:04  
  79   Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  80   Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:01:13  
  81   Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling   0:01:16  
  82   Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:01:17  
  83   Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  84   Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  85   Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky   0:01:30  
  86   Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  87   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  88   Andrew Leigh (Gbr) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  89   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  90   Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF   0:01:38  
  91   Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data   0:01:40  
  92   Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic      
  93   Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  94   Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:01:45  
  95   Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop      
  96   Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  97   Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  98   Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:02:12  
  99   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:02:17  
  100   Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport   0:02:24  
  101   Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling   0:02:27  
  102   Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:02:34  
  103   Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:03:02  
  104   Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:03:15  
  105   Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF      
  106   Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  107   Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM   0:03:31  
  108   Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:04:53  
  109   Nicolas Dougall (Rsa) Team Dimension Data   0:05:00  
  110   Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:05:02  
  111   Shane Archbold (Nzl) Aqua Blue Sport   0:05:05  
  112   Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic   0:05:59  
  113   David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:06:08  
  114   Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) Team Dimension Data   0:07:33  
  115   Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:08:38  
  116   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Dimension Data   0:09:52  
  117   Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      

