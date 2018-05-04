Тур Норвегии-2018. Этап 2 Категория:

Сегодня, 18:35 Honefoss - Asker, 146.2 км 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data 3:25:32 2 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:00 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 5 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 6 Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 7 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 9 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:03 10 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 11 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 12 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 13 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 15 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 17 Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 18 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 19 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 21 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 22 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 25 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Aqua Blue Sport 26 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker - Icopal 27 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker - Icopal 28 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 29 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 30 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 31 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 33 Nicholas Jack William Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 34 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 35 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 36 Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 37 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 38 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 39 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Team Dimension Data 40 Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 41 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 42 Daniel Pearson (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport 43 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 44 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker - Icopal 45 Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 46 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 47 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 48 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 49 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 51 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 52 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 53 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 54 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker - Icopal 55 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 59 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 60 Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 61 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 62 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 63 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 64 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 66 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:00:14 67 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:21 68 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker - Icopal 0:00:26 69 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 70 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:00:30 71 Jonathan Dibben (Gbr) Team Sky 72 Sergio Torres Jorro (Esp) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:00:32 73 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 74 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 75 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:00:45 76 Boris Vallée (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Mark McNally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 78 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 79 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker - Icopal 0:00:49 80 Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:00:52 81 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 82 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:01:01 83 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 84 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:05 85 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 86 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 87 Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 88 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 89 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:18 90 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 91 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 92 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 93 Andrew Leigh (Gbr) Tarteletto - Isorex 94 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:01:26 95 Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 0:01:28 96 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data 97 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 98 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:33 99 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 100 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 101 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:02:05 103 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:02:15 105 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:22 106 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:02:50 107 Nicolas Dougall (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:02:51 108 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:03 109 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 110 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 0:03:17 111 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:03:23 112 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 113 Shane Archbold (Nzl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:53 114 David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:05:56 115 Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:07:21 116 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:07:43 117 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team DNS Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani - CSF DSQ Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа 1 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 7:59:14 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Dimension Data 0:00:02 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:05 4 Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:08 5 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:00:09 6 Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker - Icopal 0:00:11 7 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:12 8 Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 9 Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 10 Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker - Icopal 11 Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 12 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 13 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 14 Øivind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Coop 15 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 0:00:15 16 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 17 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 19 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop 21 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 22 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 24 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 25 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 26 Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 27 Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 28 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 29 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker - Icopal 30 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 31 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 32 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 33 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 34 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Coop 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 36 Nicholas Jack William Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 38 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Team Dimension Data 39 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 40 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 41 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 42 Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 43 Daniel Pearson (Gbr) Aqua Blue Sport 44 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 45 Jesper Schultz (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 46 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 47 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Aqua Blue Sport 48 Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 49 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker - Icopal 50 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 51 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 52 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 53 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 54 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 55 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 56 Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 57 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 59 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 60 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 61 Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 62 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 63 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop 0:00:26 66 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:33 67 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:00:34 68 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker - Icopal 0:00:38 69 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:00:42 70 Jonathan Dibben (Gbr) Team Sky 71 Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:44 72 Sergio Torres Jorro (Esp) Tarteletto - Isorex 73 Boris Vallée (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:57 74 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 75 Mark McNally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Julien El Farès (Fra) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 77 Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker - Icopal 0:01:01 78 Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:01:04 79 Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 80 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:01:13 81 Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:16 82 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:17 83 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 84 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 85 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:30 86 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 87 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 88 Andrew Leigh (Gbr) Tarteletto - Isorex 89 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 90 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 0:01:38 91 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Team Dimension Data 0:01:40 92 Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 93 Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 94 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:45 95 Håkon Lunder Aalrust (Nor) Team Coop 96 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 97 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 98 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:02:12 99 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:17 100 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:24 101 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:02:27 102 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:34 103 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:03:02 104 Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:03:15 105 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani - CSF 106 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 107 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:31 108 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:04:53 109 Nicolas Dougall (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:05:00 110 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:05:02 111 Shane Archbold (Nzl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:05 112 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect - Veranclassic 0:05:59 113 David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:06:08 114 Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:07:33 115 Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:08:38 116 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Dimension Data 0:09:52 117 Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team Теги к статье: Тур Норвегии Tour of Norway Europe Tour UCI Europe Tour гонка Европейского тура Тур Европы



