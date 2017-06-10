VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Андрей Гривко Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Олимп. резерв

Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 3

Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 3

 

Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 3

  

  Verviers - La Gileppe/Jalhay, 186,7 км  
  1   Jose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin   4:39:47  
  2   Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:00:06  
  3   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:00:22  
  4   Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  5   Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb   0:00:24  
  6   Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  7   Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  8   Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  9   Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  10   Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  11   Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  12   Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  13   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  14   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors      
  15   Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  16   Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  17   Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:34  
  18   Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:00:43  
  19   Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:00:52  
  20   Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:01:11  
  21   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors   0:01:28  
  22   Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  23   Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal      
  24   Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb   0:01:53  
  25   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:02:34  
  26   Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb   0:03:00  
  27   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:03:42  
  28   Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal      
  29   Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  30   Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  31   Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  32   Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  33   Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  34   Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:03:46  
  35   Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:03:47  
  36   Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:04:07  
  37   Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:04:26  
  38   Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:04:29  
  39   Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:04:54  
  40   Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:05:00  
  41   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:08:15  
  42   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  43   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:08:29  
  44   Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:12:14  
  45   Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  46   Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  47   Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  48   Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal      
  49   Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  50   Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  51   Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  52   Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  53   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors      
  54   Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors      
  55   Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  56   Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  57   Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  58   Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors      
  59   Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  60   Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  61   Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  62   Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  63   Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  64   Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  65   Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  66   Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  67   Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  68   Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  69   Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  70   Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  71   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  72   Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  73   Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  74   Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  75   Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  76   Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  77   Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  78   Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  79   Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  80   Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  81   Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:16:48  
  82   Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  83   Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:17:03  
  84   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  85   Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  86   Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  87   Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  88   Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  89   Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  90   Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  91   Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  92   Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  93   Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  94   Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  95   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  96   Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  97   Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  98   Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  99   Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  100   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  101   Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  102   Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  103   Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  104   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  105   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  106   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  107   Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  108   Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  109   Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:19:42  
  110   Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  111   Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  112   Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:19:49  
  113   Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:51:04  

 

  Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа  
  1   Jose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin   14:18:07  
  2   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:00:08  
  3   Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:00:10  
  4   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors   0:00:17  
  5   Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb   0:00:21  
  6   Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:00:27  
  7   Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:34  
  8   Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:37  
  9   Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:40  
  10   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:42  
  11   Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:00:44  
  12   Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:00:45  
  13   Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:53  
  14   Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:00:54  
  15   Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:56  
  16   Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:01:02  
  17   Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:01:06  
  18   Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:01:09  
  19   Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:01:21  
  20   Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:01:26  
  21   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors   0:01:37  
  22   Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal   0:01:52  
  23   Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:02:05  
  24   Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb   0:02:21  
  25   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:02:51  
  26   Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb   0:03:01  
  27   Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal   0:03:38  
  28   Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:04:05  
  29   Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:04:06  
  30   Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:04:08  
  31   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:04:15  
  32   Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:04:20  
  33   Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  34   Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:04:25  
  35   Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:04:39  
  36   Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:04:46  
  37   Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:04:55  
  38   Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:05:30  
  39   Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:05:32  
  40   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:08:36  
  41   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:08:47  
  42   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:08:48  
  43   Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:10:34  
  44   Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors   0:12:06  
  45   Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal   0:12:22  
  46   Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:12:28  
  47   Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:12:29  
  48   Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  49   Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:12:30  
  50   Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  51   Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:12:33  
  52   Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:12:34  
  53   Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb   0:12:35  
  54   Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:12:36  
  55   Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  56   Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:12:44  
  57   Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  58   Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:12:45  
  59   Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors   0:12:47  
  60   Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:12:48  
  61   Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:12:49  
  62   Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:12:52  
  63   Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:12:53  
  64   Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:12:55  
  65   Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:12:57  
  66   Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb   0:13:00  
  67   Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:13:01  
  68   Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  69   Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:13:03  
  70   Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:13:10  
  71   Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:13:11  
  72   Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:13:18  
  73   Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  74   Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:13:21  
  75   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:13:22  
  76   Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:13:26  
  77   Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:16:53  
  78   Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:17:07  
  79   Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:17:08  
  80   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  81   Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:17:13  
  82   Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  83   Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:17:14  
  84   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:17:15  
  85   Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:17:16  
  86   Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:17:19  
  87   Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:17:25  
  88   Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:17:27  
  89   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:17:28  
  90   Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:17:34  
  91   Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:17:36  
  92   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:17:37  
  93   Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:17:43  
  94   Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  95   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  96   Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:17:51  
  97   Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:17:56  
  98   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:18:02  
  99   Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:18:04  
  100   Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:18:06  
  101   Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:18:23  
  102   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:18:49  
  103   Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:20:44  
  104   Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:20:46  
  105   Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:20:52  
  106   Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:22:05  
  107   Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:23:16  
  108   Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:23:31  
  109   Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:25:31  
  110   Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:26:34  
  111   Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:26:46  
  112   Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:28:12  
  113   Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:51:14  

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены

Теги к статье: Ster ZLM Toer Europe Tour UCI Europe Tour

Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

Ближайшие старты

10 - 18 июня 2017

Tour de Suisse

1 - 23 июля 2017

Tour de France


ОПРОС

Понравилась ли Вам Джиро д'Италия - 2017?

Комментарии

  • Андрон
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 8 (7)
    Андрон-Фото
    Ну вот, у Елизаветы Александровны появился свой фанат. Или... Лиза, неужели это ты?
  • GTX
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 8 (7)
    GTX-Фото
    Цитата: Camel
    Так тут все просто, без ханжества - или слушаем Сергея Курдюкова, половины фраз которого не понимаем, поскольку он чуть ли не в каждом репортаже косит то ли под француза, то ли под итальянца, забывших русский язык, или слушаем Лизу, которая комментирует то, что видит, непринужденно, иногда с юморком, и которую слушаешь без напряжения.
    Не надо, у СК все понятно. Пара слов типа "групетто", "мюзета" и т.д. совсем не портят его репортажи и даже наоборот, в отличие от явных ляпов ЕК. Хотя конечно лучшие комментаторы на бритиш евроспорте.
  • RVL
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 7 (31)
    RVL-Фото

    К темпу ещё  больше  вопросов.  Очень сушит репортаж . Не путайте, пожалуйста,  тёплое с мягким... 

     

  • zhekinson
    Тур Словении-2017. Этап 3 (1)
    zhekinson-Фото

    админы,здесь представлены результаты Рут дю Сюд,а не Тура Словении,исправьте пожалуйста ошибку.

  • SSS
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 7 (31)
    SSS-Фото
    А что, нельзя поболеть за швейцарскую команду? Мне, например, очень нравится Швейцария)
  • RVL
    Константин Сивцов пропускает Т ... (5)
    RVL-Фото

    Как же досадно..

    Косте выздоровления и не падать  духом. 

  • Camel
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 8 (7)
    Camel-Фото
    Так тут все просто, без ханжества - или слушаем Сергея Курдюкова, половины фраз которого не понимаем, поскольку он чуть ли не в каждом репортаже косит то ли под француза, то ли под итальянца, забывших русский язык, или слушаем Лизу, которая комментирует то, что видит, непринужденно, иногда с юморком, и которую слушаешь без напряжения.
  • john76
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 8 (7)
    john76-Фото
    Цитата: Camel
    Ребята, вам делать не..р кроме как Лизу обсуждать?
    Она хорошо комментирует велоспорт, учитывая то, что она серебряный призер Олимпиады по зимнему виду спорта. Тем более, симпатичная женщина. Обсуждайте Лауру Месегер.
    Не сочтите меня ханжой, но такие комментарии в прямом эфире не для федерального канала, что говорит Лаура в переводе Сергея К вполне приемлемо
  • Camel
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 8 (7)
    Camel-Фото

    Ребята, вам делать не..р кроме как Лизу обсуждать?

    Она хорошо комментирует велоспорт, учитывая то, что она серебряный призер Олимпиады по зимнему виду спорта. Тем более, симпатичная женщина. Обсуждайте Лауру Месегер.

  • Gonza Golanov
    Route du Sud-2017. Этап 3 (2)
    Gonza Golanov-Фото
    Пьеро красавчик! Ждём этапов на ТДФ!

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Велоспорт в Фейсбуке

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Твиттер VeloLIVE

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

18 июня

Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis)

Рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Ван Авермат Г. (Bel) (BMC) 2528
2 Вальверде А. (Spa) (MOV) 2105
3 Порт Р. (Aus) (BMC) 1867
4 Дюмулин Т. (Ned) (SUN) 1851
5 Квятковски М. (Pol) (SKY) 1701
6 Жильбер Ф. (Bel) (QST) 1670
7 Мартин Д. (Irl) (QST) 1565
8 Кинтана Н. (Col) (MOV) 1536
9 Саган П. (Svk) (BOH) 1305
10 Контадор А. (Spa) (TFS) 1213

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Июнь 2017 (103)
Май 2017 (217)
Апрель 2017 (186)
Март 2017 (180)
Февраль 2017 (150)
Январь 2017 (142)