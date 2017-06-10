Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 3 Категория:

Вчера, 18:18 Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 3 Verviers - La Gileppe/Jalhay, 186,7 км 1 Jose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin 4:39:47 2 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:00:06 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:22 4 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 5 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 6 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 8 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 10 Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 11 Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 13 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors 15 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 17 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:34 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:00:43 19 Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:00:52 20 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:01:11 21 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors 0:01:28 22 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 23 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 24 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:01:53 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:34 26 Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:00 27 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:03:42 28 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 29 Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 31 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 32 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 33 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 34 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:03:46 35 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:03:47 36 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:04:07 37 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:04:26 38 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:04:29 39 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:54 40 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:00 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:15 42 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:08:29 44 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:12:14 45 Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 46 Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 47 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 48 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 49 Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 50 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 51 Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 52 Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 53 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors 54 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors 55 Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 56 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 57 Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 58 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors 59 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 60 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 61 Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 63 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 64 Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 65 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 66 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 67 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 68 Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 69 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 70 Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 71 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 72 Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin 73 Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 74 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 75 Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 77 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 78 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 79 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 80 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 81 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:16:48 82 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 83 Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:17:03 84 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 85 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 86 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 87 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 88 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 89 Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 90 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 91 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 92 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 93 Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 94 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 95 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 96 Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 97 Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 98 Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 99 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 100 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 101 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 102 Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 103 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 104 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 105 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 106 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 107 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:19:42 110 Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 111 Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 112 Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:19:49 113 Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:51:04 Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа 1 Jose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin 14:18:07 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:08 3 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:00:10 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors 0:00:17 5 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 6 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:00:27 7 Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:34 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:37 9 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:40 10 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:42 11 Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:44 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:00:45 13 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:53 14 Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:54 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:56 16 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:02 17 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:06 18 Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:01:09 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:01:21 20 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:01:26 21 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors 0:01:37 22 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:52 23 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:02:05 24 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:02:21 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:51 26 Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:01 27 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:03:38 28 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:04:05 29 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:04:06 30 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:04:08 31 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:04:15 32 Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:20 33 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin 34 Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:04:25 35 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:04:39 36 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:04:46 37 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:04:55 38 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:30 39 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:32 40 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:36 41 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:08:47 42 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:48 43 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:10:34 44 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors 0:12:06 45 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:12:22 46 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:12:28 47 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:12:29 48 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 49 Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:30 50 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 51 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:33 52 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:12:34 53 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:12:35 54 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:12:36 55 Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin 56 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:12:44 57 Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:12:45 59 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors 0:12:47 60 Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:12:48 61 Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:12:49 62 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:12:52 63 Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:12:53 64 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:55 65 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:12:57 66 Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:13:00 67 Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:13:01 68 Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 69 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:13:03 70 Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:10 71 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:11 72 Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:13:18 73 Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 74 Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:13:21 75 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:13:22 76 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:13:26 77 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:16:53 78 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:07 79 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:17:08 80 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 81 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:17:13 82 Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 83 Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:17:14 84 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:17:15 85 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:17:16 86 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:19 87 Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:17:25 88 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:17:27 89 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:28 90 Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:34 91 Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:17:36 92 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:37 93 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:43 94 Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 95 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 96 Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:17:51 97 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:17:56 98 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:18:02 99 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:04 100 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:18:06 101 Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:18:23 102 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:18:49 103 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:20:44 104 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:20:46 105 Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:20:52 106 Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:22:05 107 Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:23:16 108 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:23:31 109 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:25:31 110 Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:26:34 111 Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:26:46 112 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:28:12 113 Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:51:14 