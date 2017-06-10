- Категория:
Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 3
|Verviers - La Gileppe/Jalhay, 186,7 км
|1
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4:39:47
|2
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:06
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:22
|4
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|5
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|6
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|8
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|10
|Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|11
|Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|13
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|15
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:34
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:00:43
|19
|Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|20
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:01:11
|21
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors
|0:01:28
|22
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|23
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|24
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:01:53
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:34
|26
|Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:03:00
|27
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:03:42
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|29
|Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|31
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|32
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|33
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|34
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:03:46
|35
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:03:47
|36
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:04:07
|37
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:04:26
|38
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:04:29
|39
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:54
|40
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:00
|41
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:15
|42
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:08:29
|44
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:12:14
|45
|Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|46
|Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|47
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|48
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|49
|Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|50
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|51
|Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|52
|Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|54
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|55
|Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|56
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|57
|Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|58
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors
|59
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|60
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|61
|Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|63
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|64
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|65
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|66
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|67
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|68
|Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|69
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|70
|Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|71
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|72
|Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|73
|Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|74
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|75
|Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|77
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|78
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|79
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|81
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|82
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|83
|Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:17:03
|84
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|85
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|86
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|87
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|88
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|89
|Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|90
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|91
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|92
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|93
|Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|94
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|95
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|96
|Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|97
|Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|98
|Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|99
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|100
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|101
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|102
|Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|103
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|104
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|105
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|106
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:19:42
|110
|Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|111
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|112
|Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:19:49
|113
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:51:04
|Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа
|1
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|14:18:07
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:08
|3
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:10
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:17
|5
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:00:27
|7
|Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:34
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:37
|9
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:40
|10
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:42
|11
|Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:44
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:00:45
|13
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:53
|14
|Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:54
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:56
|16
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:02
|17
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:06
|18
|Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:01:21
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:01:26
|21
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors
|0:01:37
|22
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:52
|23
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:02:05
|24
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:02:21
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:51
|26
|Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:03:01
|27
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:03:38
|28
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:04:05
|29
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|30
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:04:08
|31
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:04:15
|32
|Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:20
|33
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|34
|Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:04:25
|35
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:04:39
|36
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:46
|37
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:04:55
|38
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:30
|39
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:32
|40
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:36
|41
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:08:47
|42
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:48
|43
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:10:34
|44
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|0:12:06
|45
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:12:22
|46
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:12:28
|47
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:12:29
|48
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|49
|Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:30
|50
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|51
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:33
|52
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:12:34
|53
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:12:35
|54
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:12:36
|55
|Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|56
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:12:44
|57
|Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:12:45
|59
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors
|0:12:47
|60
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:12:48
|61
|Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:12:49
|62
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:12:52
|63
|Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:12:53
|64
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:55
|65
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|66
|Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:13:00
|67
|Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:13:01
|68
|Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|69
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:13:03
|70
|Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:10
|71
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:11
|72
|Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:13:18
|73
|Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|74
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:13:21
|75
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:13:22
|76
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:13:26
|77
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:16:53
|78
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:07
|79
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:17:08
|80
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|81
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:17:13
|82
|Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|83
|Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:17:14
|84
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:17:15
|85
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:17:16
|86
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:19
|87
|Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:17:25
|88
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:17:27
|89
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:28
|90
|Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:34
|91
|Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:17:36
|92
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:37
|93
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:43
|94
|Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|95
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|96
|Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:17:51
|97
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:17:56
|98
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:18:02
|99
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:04
|100
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:18:06
|101
|Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:18:23
|102
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:18:49
|103
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:20:44
|104
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:20:46
|105
|Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|106
|Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:22:05
|107
|Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:23:16
|108
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:23:31
|109
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:25:31
|110
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:26:34
|111
|Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:26:46
|112
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:28:12
|113
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:51:14
