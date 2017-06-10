Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 1 Категория:

Вчера, 17:01 Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 1 Tholen - Hoogerheide, 186,8 км 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 4:17:36 2 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:00 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 4 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 5 Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 7 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 8 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 10 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 11 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 12 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 13 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 14 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 15 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 16 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 17 Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 17 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 19 Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin 20 Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 21 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors 23 Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 25 Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 26 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 28 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 29 Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 30 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 31 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 32 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors 34 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 35 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 36 Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb 39 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 40 Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin 41 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 42 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 43 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors 44 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 49 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors 50 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 52 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 53 Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin 54 Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 56 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors 57 Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 58 Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 61 Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 62 Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 63 Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 64 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 65 Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 66 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 67 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 68 Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 69 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 70 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 71 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 72 Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 73 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 74 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 75 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal 76 Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 77 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 78 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 79 Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 80 Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 81 Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 82 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 83 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 84 Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 85 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 86 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 87 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 88 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 89 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 90 Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 91 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:20 93 Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:00:22 94 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 95 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 96 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 97 Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 98 Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 100 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 101 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 102 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 103 Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 104 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 105 Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 106 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 107 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:32 108 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:34 109 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:00:39 110 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:00:42 111 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:00:47 112 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:00:00 113 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:02:14 114 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 115 Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:04:22 116 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 117 Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 118 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:05:03 119 Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel Генеральная классификация после 1 этапа 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 4:25:40 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors 0:00:03 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors 4 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:07 5 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:08 6 Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:11 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:13 8 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 9 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:14 10 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:18 11 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors 0:00:19 12 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:00:20 13 Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 14 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 15 Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 16 Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin 17 Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:00:22 19 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:00:23 20 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 21 Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:24 22 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 23 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:25 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 25 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 26 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 27 Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:26 28 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 29 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 30 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 31 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 32 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:27 33 Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 34 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:28 35 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:00:29 36 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 37 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:00:30 38 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 39 Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 40 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:00:31 41 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 42 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 43 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:00:32 44 Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin 45 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal 46 Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:33 47 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 48 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 49 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:35 50 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 51 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:36 52 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:38 53 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 54 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:39 55 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:00:40 56 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 57 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 58 Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 59 Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:00:41 62 Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:42 64 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 65 Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 66 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors 67 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 68 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 69 Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:00:45 70 Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:00:46 71 Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 72 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 73 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 74 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 76 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:49 77 Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 78 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:50 79 Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 80 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 81 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:51 82 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:52 83 Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:53 84 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:55 85 Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:56 86 Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:57 87 Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 88 Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:00:58 89 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:59 90 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:01 91 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:01:03 91 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:01:04 93 Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:01:05 94 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:07 95 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:01:08 96 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:09 97 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 98 Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:10 99 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:11 100 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:12 101 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:13 102 Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:01:14 103 Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 104 Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:01:17 105 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:01:18 106 Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:01:20 107 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:01:21 108 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:01:22 109 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:25 110 Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:30 111 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:01:34 112 Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:57 113 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:03:01 114 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:03:53 115 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:04:49 116 Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:05:12 117 Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:05:26 118 Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:05:35 119 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:05:42 