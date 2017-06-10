Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 1

VeloNEWS
  Tholen - Hoogerheide, 186,8 км  
  1   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   4:17:36  
  2   Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:00:00  
  3   Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal      
  4   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  5   Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  6   Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  7   Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  8   Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  9   Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  10   Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  11   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  12   Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  13   Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  14   Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  15   Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  16   Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  17   Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  17   Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  19   Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  20   Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  21   Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  22   Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors      
  23   Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  24   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  25   Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  26   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  27   Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  28   Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal      
  29   Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  30   Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  31   Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  32   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  33   Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors      
  34   Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  35   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  36   Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  37   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  38   Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  39   Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  40   Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  41   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  42   Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb      
  43   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors      
  44   Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  45   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  46   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  47   Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  48   Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  49   Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors      
  50   Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  51   Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  52   Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  53   Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  54   Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  55   Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  56   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors      
  57   Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  58   Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  59   Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  60   Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  61   Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  62   Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  63   Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  64   Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  65   Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  66   Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  67   Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  68   Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  69   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  70   Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  71   Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  72   Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  73   Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  74   Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  75   Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal      
  76   Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  77   Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  78   Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  79   Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  80   Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  81   Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  82   Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  83   Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  84   Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  85   Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  86   Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb      
  87   Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  88   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  89   Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  90   Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  91   Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  91   Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:20  
  93   Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:00:22  
  94   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  95   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  96   Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal      
  97   Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  98   Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  99   Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  100   Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  101   Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  102   Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  103   Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  104   Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  105   Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  106   Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  107   Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:32  
  108   Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:34  
  109   Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:00:39  
  110   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:00:42  
  111   Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:00:47  
  112   Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:00:00  
  113   Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:02:14  
  114   Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  115   Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:04:22  
  116   Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  117   Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  118   Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:05:03  
  119   Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      

 

  Генеральная классификация после 1 этапа  
  1   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   4:25:40  
  2   Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors   0:00:03  
  3   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors      
  4   Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb   0:00:07  
  5   Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:00:08  
  6   Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb   0:00:11  
  7   Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:13  
  8   Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  9   Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:00:14  
  10   Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:18  
  11   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors   0:00:19  
  12   Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:00:20  
  13   Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  14   Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  15   Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  16   Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  17   Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  17   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:00:22  
  19   Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:00:23  
  20   Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  21   Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:00:24  
  22   Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  23   Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:25  
  24   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  25   Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  26   Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  27   Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:00:26  
  28   Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  29   Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  30   Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  31   Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  32   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:00:27  
  33   Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  34   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:28  
  35   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:00:29  
  36   Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  37   Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:00:30  
  38   Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  39   Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  40   Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:00:31  
  41   Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  42   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  43   Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:00:32  
  44   Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  45   Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal      
  46   Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:33  
  47   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:34  
  48   Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  49   Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:35  
  50   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  51   Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:36  
  52   Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:38  
  53   Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb      
  54   Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:39  
  55   Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:00:40  
  56   Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal      
  57   Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  58   Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  59   Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  60   Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  61   Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:00:41  
  62   Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  63   Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:00:42  
  64   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:43  
  65   Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  66   Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors      
  67   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  68   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:00:44  
  69   Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:00:45  
  70   Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:00:46  
  71   Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:48  
  72   Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  73   Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  74   Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  75   Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  76   Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:00:49  
  77   Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  78   Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:50  
  79   Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  80   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  81   Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:51  
  82   Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:00:52  
  83   Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:00:53  
  84   Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:00:55  
  85   Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb   0:00:56  
  86   Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:00:57  
  87   Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  88   Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:00:58  
  89   Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:00:59  
  90   Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:01:01  
  91   Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:01:03  
  91   Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:01:04  
  93   Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:01:05  
  94   Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:01:07  
  95   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:01:08  
  96   Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:01:09  
  97   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  98   Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:01:10  
  99   Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:01:11  
  100   Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:01:12  
  101   Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:01:13  
  102   Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:01:14  
  103   Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  104   Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:01:17  
  105   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:01:18  
  106   Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:01:20  
  107   Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:01:21  
  108   Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:01:22  
  109   Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:01:25  
  110   Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:01:30  
  111   Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:01:34  
  112   Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:01:57  
  113   Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:03:01  
  114   Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:03:53  
  115   Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:04:49  
  116   Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:05:12  
  117   Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:05:26  
  118   Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:05:35  
  119   Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:05:42  

