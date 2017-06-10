- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 17:01
Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 1
|Tholen - Hoogerheide, 186,8 км
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|4:17:36
|2
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:00
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|5
|Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|7
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|8
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|11
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|12
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|13
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|14
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|15
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|16
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|17
|Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|17
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|19
|Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|20
|Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|21
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|23
|Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|26
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|28
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|29
|Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|30
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|31
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|32
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors
|34
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|35
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|36
|Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb
|39
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|40
|Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|41
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|42
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|43
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors
|44
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|49
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|50
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|52
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|53
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|54
|Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|56
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|57
|Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|58
|Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|61
|Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|62
|Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|63
|Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|64
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|66
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|67
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|68
|Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|69
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|70
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|71
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|72
|Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|73
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|74
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|75
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal
|76
|Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|77
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|78
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|79
|Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|80
|Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|81
|Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|83
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|84
|Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|85
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|86
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|87
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|88
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|89
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|90
|Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|91
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:20
|93
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|94
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|95
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|96
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|97
|Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|98
|Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|100
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|101
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|102
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|103
|Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|104
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|105
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|106
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:32
|108
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:34
|109
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:00:39
|110
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:42
|111
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:00:47
|112
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:00:00
|113
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:02:14
|114
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|115
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:04:22
|116
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|117
|Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|118
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|119
|Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|Генеральная классификация после 1 этапа
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|4:25:40
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:03
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|4
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|5
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:08
|6
|Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:11
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:13
|8
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|9
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|10
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:18
|11
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:19
|12
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:20
|13
|Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|14
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|15
|Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|16
|Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|17
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:00:22
|19
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:00:23
|20
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|21
|Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|22
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|23
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:25
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|25
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|26
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|27
|Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:26
|28
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|30
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|31
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|32
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:27
|33
|Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|34
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:28
|35
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:00:29
|36
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:00:30
|38
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|39
|Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|40
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:00:31
|41
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|43
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:00:32
|44
|Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|45
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal
|46
|Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:33
|47
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34
|48
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|49
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:35
|50
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|51
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:36
|52
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:38
|53
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|54
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|55
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:00:40
|56
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|57
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|58
|Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|59
|Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|62
|Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:42
|64
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|65
|Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|66
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors
|67
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|68
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|69
|Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:00:45
|70
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|71
|Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|72
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|73
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|74
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|76
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|77
|Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|78
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:50
|79
|Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|80
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|81
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:51
|82
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|83
|Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:53
|84
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|85
|Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:56
|86
|Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:57
|87
|Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|88
|Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|89
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|90
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:01
|91
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|91
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:01:04
|93
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:01:05
|94
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:07
|95
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:01:08
|96
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:09
|97
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|98
|Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|99
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:11
|100
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:12
|101
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:13
|102
|Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:01:14
|103
|Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|104
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|105
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:01:18
|106
|Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|107
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:01:21
|108
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:01:22
|109
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:25
|110
|Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:30
|111
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:01:34
|112
|Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:57
|113
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:03:01
|114
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:03:53
|115
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:04:49
|116
|Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:05:12
|117
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:05:26
|118
|Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:05:35
|119
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:05:42
