VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Андрей Гривко Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Олимп. резерв

Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 2

Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 2

Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 2

 

  Buchten - Buchten, 209,2 км  
  1   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   5:12:30  
  2   Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:00  
  3   Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal      
  4   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  5   Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  6   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  7   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  8   Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  9   Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  10   Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  11   Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  12   Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  13   Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  14   Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  15   Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb      
  16   Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  17   Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  17   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  19   Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  20   Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  21   Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors      
  22   Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  23   Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  24   Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  25   Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  26   Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  27   Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  28   Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  29   Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  30   Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  31   Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  32   Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  33   Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  34   Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal      
  35   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  36   Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  37   Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  38   Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  39   Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  40   Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors      
  41   Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  42   Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  43   Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal      
  44   Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  45   Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  46   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  47   Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  48   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  49   Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors      
  50   Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  51   Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  52   Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  53   Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  54   Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  55   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  56   Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  57   Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  58   Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  59   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors      
  60   Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  61   Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  62   Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  63   Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  64   Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  65   Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  66   Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  67   Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  68   Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  69   Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  70   Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  71   Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  72   Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  73   Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  74   Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  75   Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  76   Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb      
  77   Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  78   Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  79   Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  80   Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  81   Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  82   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  83   Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  84   Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  85   Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  86   Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  87   Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  88   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  89   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  90   Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  91   Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  91   Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  93   Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  94   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  95   Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  96   Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  97   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors      
  98   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors      
  99   Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  100   Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  101   Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  102   Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  103   Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  104   Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  105   Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:05:37  
  106   Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  107   Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  108   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  109   Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  110   Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  111   Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  112   Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  113   Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  114   Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  115   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:00  
  116   Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  117   Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  118   Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      

 

 

  Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа  
  1   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   9:38:10  
  2   Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors   0:00:03  
  3   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors      
  4   Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb   0:00:07  
  5   Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:00:08  
  6   Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:09  
  7   Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb   0:00:11  
  8   Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:00:13  
  9   Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:00:14  
  10   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:00:15  
  11   Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:18  
  12   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors   0:00:19  
  13   Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:00:20  
  14   Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  15   Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  16   Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  17   Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  17   Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  19   Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:00:21  
  20   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:00:22  
  21   Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:00:23  
  22   Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  23   Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:00:24  
  24   Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:25  
  25   Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  26   Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  27   Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:00:26  
  28   Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  29   Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  30   Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  31   Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  32   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:00:27  
  33   Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  34   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:28  
  35   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:00:29  
  36   Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  37   Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:00:30  
  38   Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  39   Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  40   Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:00:31  
  41   Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  42   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  43   Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:32  
  44   Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  45   Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  46   Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal      
  47   Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:34  
  48   Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  49   Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  50   Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:35  
  51   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  52   Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:36  
  53   Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:38  
  54   Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb      
  55   Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:39  
  56   Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:00:40  
  57   Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  58   Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  59   Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  60   Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  61   Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:00:41  
  62   Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  63   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:43  
  64   Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect      
  65   Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors      
  66   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan      
  67   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:00:44  
  68   Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  69   Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:00:45  
  70   Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:48  
  71   Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin      
  72   Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions      
  73   Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  74   Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  75   Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:00:49  
  76   Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  77   Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:50  
  78   Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  79   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  80   Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:51  
  81   Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:00:52  
  82   Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:00:53  
  83   Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  84   Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb   0:00:56  
  85   Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:00:57  
  86   Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  87   Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:00:58  
  88   Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:00:59  
  89   Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:01:03  
  90   Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:01:04  
  91   Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:01:06  
  91   Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:01:07  
  93   Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:01:09  
  94   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  95   Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:01:11  
  96   Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:01:12  
  97   Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:01:13  
  98   Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:01:14  
  99   Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  100   Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:01:17  
  101   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:01:18  
  102   Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:01:20  
  103   Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:01:22  
  104   Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:01:25  
  105   Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:01:57  
  106   Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:03:53  
  107   Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:04:49  
  108   Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:05:12  
  109   Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:06:19  
  110   Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:06:38  
  111   Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:06:42  
  112   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:06:45  
  113   Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:06:58  
  114   Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:07:07  
  115   Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:08:38  
  116   Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:11:03  
  117   Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:11:12  
  118   Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:11:19  

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены

Теги к статье: Ster ZLM Toer Europe Tour UCI Europe Tour

Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

Ближайшие старты

10 - 18 июня 2017

Tour de Suisse

1 - 23 июля 2017

Tour de France


ОПРОС

Понравилась ли Вам Джиро д'Италия - 2017?

Комментарии

  • levonardo
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 7 (22)
    levonardo-Фото

    Этот этап вселяет надежду тем, что у Катюши есть потенциал, как у команды с амбицией на генерал ГТ.

  • stalcker23
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 7 (22)
    stalcker23-Фото
    У него сильнейшая аллергия, удивительно что он вообще в это время что-то показывает, раньше только весной да осенью катался сильно
  • velodoctor
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 7 (22)
    velodoctor-Фото

    Карузо может 50с в разделке отыграть?



    Рейн мне кажется будет бороться за этап на туре, за 10ку думаю не сможет, хотя кто знает.

  • tim147
    Предварительные составы команд ... (10)
    tim147-Фото

    По-моему, сегодняшний этап тура Швейцарии дал ответ - кто должен ехать на генерал за Катюшу. Готовность Шпилака неплохая, а моральных качеств ему не занимать.

  • evgeny1330
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 7 (22)
    evgeny1330-Фото
    Вот сейчас просмотреть повтор собираюсь, хотя бы так.
  • RVL
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 7 (22)
    RVL-Фото
    а могло и понравиться!
    ну там Шпилак очки при выезде из тоннеля надел...
  • Александра
    Павел Сиваков из команды BMC D ... (6)
    Александра-Фото

    Вот это здорово!!

  • sixpack
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 7 (22)
    sixpack-Фото
    да, Матвей здорово отработал! Но Таармяэ ... таких горников просто сбросил без шансов.
  • vitali
    Тур Швейцарии-2017. Этап 7 (22)
    vitali-Фото

    Мамыкина, по-моему, мы наблюдаем в трансляциях с прошлого года. И лично я всегда при виде Матвея заряжаюсь оптимизмом - от него исходит какой-то юношеский задор, я бы даже сказал, что он - сама бесшабашность на велосипеде.

    Очень позитивный гонщик

  • sashaney
    Предварительные составы команд ... (10)
    sashaney-Фото

    Cummings всё Джиру ходил с фиксированной рукой после операции. По его словам только начал на тренажёре на 3-ей неделe Джиро. Что то не верится.

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Велоспорт в Фейсбуке

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Твиттер VeloLIVE

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

16 июня

Pim Ligthart (Roompot NL Loterij)

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Lotto NL - Jumbo)

Andrea Palini (Androni Giocattoli)

Robin Stenuit (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Ван Авермат Г. (Bel) (BMC) 2528
2 Вальверде А. (Spa) (MOV) 2105
3 Порт Р. (Aus) (BMC) 1867
4 Дюмулин Т. (Ned) (SUN) 1851
5 Квятковски М. (Pol) (SKY) 1701
6 Жильбер Ф. (Bel) (QST) 1670
7 Мартин Д. (Irl) (QST) 1565
8 Кинтана Н. (Col) (MOV) 1536
9 Саган П. (Svk) (BOH) 1305
10 Контадор А. (Spa) (TFS) 1213

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Июнь 2017 (96)
Май 2017 (217)
Апрель 2017 (186)
Март 2017 (180)
Февраль 2017 (150)
Январь 2017 (142)