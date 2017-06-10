Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 2 Категория:

Сегодня, 17:41 Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 2 Buchten - Buchten, 209,2 км 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 5:12:30 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:00 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 5 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 7 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin 10 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 11 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 12 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 13 Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 16 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 17 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 17 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 19 Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 21 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors 22 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 23 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 24 Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin 25 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 27 Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 28 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 29 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 30 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 31 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 32 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 33 Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 34 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal 35 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 36 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 37 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 38 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 39 Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 40 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors 41 Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 42 Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 43 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 44 Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 45 Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 46 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 47 Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 48 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 49 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors 50 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 51 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 52 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 53 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 54 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 58 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 59 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors 60 Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin 61 Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb 62 Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 63 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 64 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 65 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 68 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 69 Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 70 Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 71 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 73 Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 74 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 75 Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 77 Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 78 Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 79 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 80 Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 81 Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 82 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 83 Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 84 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 85 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 86 Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 87 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 88 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 90 Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 91 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 91 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 93 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 94 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 96 Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 97 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors 98 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors 99 Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 101 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 102 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 104 Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 105 Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:05:37 106 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 107 Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 108 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 109 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 110 Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 111 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 112 Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 113 Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 114 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 115 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:00 116 Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin 117 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 118 Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 9:38:10 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors 0:00:03 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors 4 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:07 5 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:08 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:09 7 Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:11 8 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:00:13 9 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:14 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:15 11 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:18 12 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors 0:00:19 13 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:00:20 14 Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 15 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 16 Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 17 Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin 17 Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin 19 Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:21 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:00:22 21 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:00:23 22 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 23 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:00:24 24 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:25 25 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 26 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 27 Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:26 28 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 29 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 30 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 31 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 32 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:27 33 Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 34 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:28 35 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:00:29 36 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 37 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:00:30 38 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 39 Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 40 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:00:31 41 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 42 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 43 Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:32 44 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 45 Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin 46 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal 47 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:34 48 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 50 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:35 51 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 52 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:36 53 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:38 54 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 55 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:39 56 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:00:40 57 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 58 Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 59 Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:00:41 62 Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 64 Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 65 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors 66 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 67 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 68 Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 69 Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:00:45 70 Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 71 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 72 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 73 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 75 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:49 76 Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 77 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:50 78 Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 79 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 80 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:51 81 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:52 82 Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:53 83 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 84 Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:56 85 Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:57 86 Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 87 Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:00:58 88 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:59 89 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:01:03 90 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:01:04 91 Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:06 91 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:07 93 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:09 94 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 95 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:11 96 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:12 97 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:13 98 Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:01:14 99 Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 100 Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:01:17 101 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:01:18 102 Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:01:20 103 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:01:22 104 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:25 105 Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:57 106 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:03:53 107 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:04:49 108 Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:05:12 109 Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:06:19 110 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:06:38 111 Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:06:42 112 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:06:45 113 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:06:58 114 Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:07:07 115 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:08:38 116 Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:11:03 117 Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:11:12 118 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:11:19 