Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 2
|Buchten - Buchten, 209,2 км
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|5:12:30
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:00
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|5
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|7
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|10
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|11
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|12
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|13
|Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|16
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|17
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|17
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|21
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|22
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|23
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|24
|Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|25
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|27
|Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|28
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|29
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|31
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|32
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|33
|Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|34
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal
|35
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|36
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|37
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|38
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|39
|Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|40
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|41
|Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|42
|Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|43
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|44
|Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|45
|Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|46
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|47
|Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|48
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|49
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors
|50
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|51
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|52
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|53
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|54
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|58
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|59
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors
|60
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|61
|Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb
|62
|Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|63
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|64
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|68
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|69
|Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|70
|Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|71
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|73
|Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|74
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|75
|Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|77
|Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|78
|Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|79
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|80
|Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|81
|Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|82
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|83
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|84
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|85
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|86
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|87
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|88
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|90
|Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|91
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|91
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|94
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|96
|Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|97
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|98
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|99
|Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|102
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|104
|Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|105
|Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:05:37
|106
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|107
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|108
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|109
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|110
|Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|111
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|112
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|113
|Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|114
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|115
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:00
|116
|Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|117
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|118
|Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|9:38:10
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:03
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|4
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|5
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:08
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:09
|7
|Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:11
|8
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:00:13
|9
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:15
|11
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:18
|12
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:19
|13
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:20
|14
|Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|15
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|16
|Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|17
|Dose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|17
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|19
|Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:00:22
|21
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:00:23
|22
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|23
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:00:24
|24
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:25
|25
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|26
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|27
|Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:26
|28
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|30
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|31
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|32
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:27
|33
|Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|34
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:28
|35
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:00:29
|36
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:00:30
|38
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|39
|Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|40
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:00:31
|41
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|43
|Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:32
|44
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|45
|Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|46
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal
|47
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:34
|48
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|50
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:35
|51
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|52
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:36
|53
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:38
|54
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|55
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|56
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:00:40
|57
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|58
|Dries de Bondt (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|59
|Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|62
|Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|64
|Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors
|66
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|67
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|68
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|69
|Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:00:45
|70
|Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|71
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|72
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|73
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|75
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|76
|Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|77
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:50
|78
|Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|79
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|80
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:51
|81
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|82
|Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:53
|83
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|84
|Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:56
|85
|Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:57
|86
|Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|87
|Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|88
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|89
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|90
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:01:04
|91
|Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:06
|91
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:07
|93
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:09
|94
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|95
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:11
|96
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:12
|97
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:13
|98
|Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:01:14
|99
|Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|100
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|101
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:01:18
|102
|Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|103
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:01:22
|104
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:25
|105
|Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:57
|106
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:03:53
|107
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:04:49
|108
|Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:05:12
|109
|Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:06:19
|110
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:06:38
|111
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:06:42
|112
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:06:45
|113
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:06:58
|114
|Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:07:07
|115
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:08:38
|116
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:11:03
|117
|Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:11:12
|118
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:11:19
