Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 7

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 7


 

 

San Benedetto del Tronto-San Benedetto del Tronto, 154 км

 

 

1

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

3:15:51

 

 

2

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

4

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

5

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

6

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

7

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

8

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

9

 

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

10

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

11

 

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

12

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

13

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

14

 

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

15

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

16

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

17

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

18

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

19

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

20

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

21

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

22

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

23

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

24

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

25

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

27

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

28

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

29

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

30

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

31

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

32

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

33

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

34

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

35

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

36

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

37

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

38

 

Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

39

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

40

 

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

41

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

42

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

44

 

Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

45

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

46

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

47

 

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

48

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

49

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

50

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

51

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

52

 

Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

53

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

54

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

55

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

56

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

57

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

58

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

59

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

60

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

61

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

62

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

63

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

64

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

65

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

66

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

67

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

68

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

69

 

Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

70

 

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

71

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

72

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

73

 

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

74

 

Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

75

 

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

76

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

77

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

78

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

79

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

80

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

81

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

82

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

83

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

84

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

85

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

86

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

87

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

88

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

89

 

Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

90

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

91

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

92

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

93

 

Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

94

 

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

95

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

96

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

97

 

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

98

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:00:29

 

 

99

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:36

 

 

100

 

Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:38

 

 

101

 

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

102

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

103

 

Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

104

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

105

 

Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

106

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

107

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

108

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

109

 

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

110

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:46

 

 

111

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

112

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:01:15

 

 

113

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:01:20

 

 

114

 

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:01:22

 

 

115

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

116

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

117

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

118

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:35

 

 

119

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

0:00:00

 

 

 

Итоговая генеральная классификация

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

26:22:23

 

 

2

 

Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:01:24

 

 

3

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:52

 

 

4

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:02:20

 

 

5

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:02:24

 

 

6

 

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:02:25

 

 

7

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:03:10

 

 

8

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:04:02

 

 

9

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:04:05

 

 

10

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:04:24

 

 

11

 

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:04:52

 

 

12

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:04:56

 

 

13

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:05:25

 

 

14

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:05:26

 

 

15

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:05:35

 

 

16

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:05:42

 

 

17

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:05:52

 

 

18

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:05:53

 

 

19

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:06:00

 

 

20

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:06:08

 

 

21

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:06:32

 

 

22

 

Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:06:35

 

 

23

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:07:04

 

 

24

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:07:05

 

 

25

 

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:07:33

 

 

26

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:07:50

 

 

27

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:08:14

 

 

28

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:08:16

 

 

29

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

30

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:08:18

 

 

31

 

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:09:08

 

 

32

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:09:31

 

 

33

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:10:26

 

 

34

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:14:01

 

 

35

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:14:23

 

 

36

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:14:42

 

 

37

 

Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:14:55

 

 

38

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:16:36

 

 

39

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

0:17:38

 

 

40

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:21:29

 

 

41

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:21:49

 

 

42

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:22:24

 

 

43

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:22:37

 

 

44

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:23:22

 

 

45

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

0:24:33

 

 

46

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:25:15

 

 

47

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:25:53

 

 

48

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:28:25

 

 

49

 

Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:28:28

 

 

50

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:29:11

 

 

51

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:29:39

 

 

52

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:30:21

 

 

53

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:30:41

 

 

54

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:31:02

 

 

55

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:31:32

 

 

56

 

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

57

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:34:06

 

 

58

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:34:25

 

 

59

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

60

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

0:34:55

 

 

61

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:35:16

 

 

62

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:35:19

 

 

63

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:35:27

 

 

64

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:35:32

 

 

65

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:35:42

 

 

66

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:36:57

 

 

67

 

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:37:07

 

 

68

 

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:37:21

 

 

69

 

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:37:48

 

 

70

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:37:51

 

 

71

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

0:38:00

 

 

72

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:38:15

 

 

73

 

Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:38:40

 

 

74

 

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:38:42

 

 

75

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:38:44

 

 

76

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:39:27

 

 

77

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:39:46

 

 

78

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:41:58

 

 

79

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:42:01

 

 

80

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

0:42:38

 

 

81

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:42:39

 

 

82

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:43:09

 

 

83

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:43:41

 

 

84

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:44:08

 

 

85

 

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:44:31

 

 

86

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

0:45:22

 

 

87

 

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:46:44

 

 

88

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:47:41

 

 

89

 

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:47:49

 

 

90

 

Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:48:00

 

 

91

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:48:08

 

 

92

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:48:09

 

 

93

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:48:14

 

 

94

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:48:30

 

 

95

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:48:57

 

 

96

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:49:08

 

 

97

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:49:10

 

 

98

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:49:12

 

 

99

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:50:07

 

 

100

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:50:37

 

 

101

 

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:51:20

 

 

102

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:51:25

 

 

103

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:51:45

 

 

104

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:52:19

 

 

105

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:52:21

 

 

106

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:52:38

 

 

107

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:52:55

 

 

108

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:53:45

 

 

109

 

Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:55:09

 

 

110

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:55:27

 

 

111

 

Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:55:49

 

 

112

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:56:26

 

 

113

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:58:42

 

 

114

 

Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:58:56

 

 

115

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:59:03

 

 

116

 

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:59:36

 

 

117

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

1:00:44

 

 

118

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

1:01:01

 

 

119

 

Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

1:01:06

 

 

120

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

1:02:12

 

 

121

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

1:03:19

 

 

122

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

1:03:25

 

 

123

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

1:03:41

 

 

124

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

1:04:20

 

 

125

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

1:09:05

 

 

 

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Результаты 2 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Результаты 3 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Результаты 4 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Результаты 5 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Результаты 6 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

