Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 5

Сегодня, 17:20 Torricella Sicura-Valle Castellana, 146 км 1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 3:28:27 2 Juan Ayuso (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:12 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 4 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:01:14 5 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 7 Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates 8 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:52 9 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 10 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 11 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 14 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates 15 Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 16 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 17 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech 18 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 19 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 20 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 21 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels 22 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:00 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:04 24 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 0:03:10 25 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:18 26 Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 27 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:27 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 29 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis 30 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 31 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty 32 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 33 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 34 Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula 35 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 37 Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 39 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:05:40 40 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 41 Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 42 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:06:02 43 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 44 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 45 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:09:59 46 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 47 Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 48 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates 50 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:12:23 51 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:12:37 52 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 53 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 54 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:15:49 55 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 57 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 58 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 59 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 60 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis 61 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 62 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 63 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 64 Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 65 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek 66 Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 67 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 68 Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 69 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis 70 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 71 James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 72 Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 73 Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty 74 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 75 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 76 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 77 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 78 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 79 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 80 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 81 Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 82 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 83 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 84 Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 85 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 86 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech 87 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 88 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 89 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 90 Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 92 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:20:08 93 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 94 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:21:21 95 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 96 Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 97 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 98 Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 99 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 100 Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 101 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa 102 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis 103 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 104 Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 105 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 106 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 107 Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 108 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 109 Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 110 Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 111 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:21:45 112 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 113 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 114 Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 115 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 116 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 117 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 118 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels 119 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team 120 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 121 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:21:51 122 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 123 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 124 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 0:21:57 125 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:22:01 126 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:22:03 127 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 128 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:22:04 129 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 130 Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula 131 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 132 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 133 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 134 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 135 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 136 Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step 137 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:23:35 138 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 139 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 140 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 141 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 0:23:43 142 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 143 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 144 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 145 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 146 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty 147 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 148 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 149 Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 150 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 151 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 152 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 153 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj 154 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 155 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 156 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 157 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty 0:24:19 158 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:32:38 159 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team DNS Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels DNS Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini DNS Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty DNS Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech DNF Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team DNF Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj DNF David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team DNF Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl Генеральная классификация после 5 этапа 1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 18:34:45 2 Juan Ayuso (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:54 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:20 4 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:29 5 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:01:32 6 Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:34 7 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:02:12 8 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:02:54 9 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:57 10 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:03:02 11 Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:03:06 12 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 13 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates 14 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:13 15 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech 0:03:17 16 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 0:03:18 17 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 0:03:25 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:28 19 Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 0:03:32 20 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:03:33 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:43 22 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:03:44 23 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:46 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 25 Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula 0:03:49 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 0:03:50 27 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:03:56 28 Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 0:04:02 29 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:04:17 30 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty 0:04:18 31 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 0:04:21 32 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:26 33 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:04:30 34 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:35 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:04:55 36 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:05:01 37 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:05:14 38 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:05:34 39 Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:06:09 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:06:17 41 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:06:48 42 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:06:59 43 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:07:12 44 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:07:25 45 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:10:28 46 Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates 0:10:29 47 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:10:40 48 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:10:41 49 Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 0:11:03 50 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:12:54 51 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:13:41 52 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:14:06 53 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:15:00 54 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 0:16:03 55 Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 0:16:16 56 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 57 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:16:23 58 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 0:16:24 59 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:16:33 60 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 61 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:16:35 62 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:17:07 63 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 64 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:17:25 65 Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty 0:17:28 66 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek 0:17:39 67 Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:17:44 68 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:17:48 69 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:17:50 70 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:17:56 71 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:18:16 72 Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:18:21 73 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:20:30 74 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis 0:20:43 75 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:20:49 76 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:20:54 77 Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:56 78 Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 0:21:01 79 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:21:39 80 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:21:42 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech 0:22:16 82 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:22:20 83 Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:22:28 84 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:22:30 85 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:23:07 86 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:23:18 87 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:23:19 88 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 0:23:33 89 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:23:47 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 0:23:49 91 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 0:24:10 92 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:24:14 93 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis 0:24:16 94 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:24:28 95 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 0:24:30 96 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:24:40 97 Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula 0:24:47 98 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty 0:24:52 99 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 100 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa 0:24:53 101 Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:25:04 102 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:25:16 103 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:25:20 104 Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:25:25 105 Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:25:42 106 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:25:49 107 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 0:25:57 108 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj 0:25:59 109 Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 0:26:07 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:26:22 111 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:26:24 112 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:44 113 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:26:47 114 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:26:52 115 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:26:58 116 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:27:00 117 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:27:03 118 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:04 119 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:27:17 120 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis 0:27:38 121 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty 0:27:44 122 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:27:52 123 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:28:29 124 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:28:35 125 Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:29:04 126 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:29:14 127 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:29:17 128 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:30:06 129 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:30:30 130 Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:31:01 131 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:31:05 132 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:31:13 133 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:31:17 134 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 135 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:31:23 136 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:31:26 137 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:31:48 138 James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:32:25 139 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:32:36 140 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:34:15 141 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:34:39 142 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:34:44 143 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:35:07 144 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:35:49 145 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:35:51 146 Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:36:01 147 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 0:36:56 148 Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 0:37:25 149 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 0:38:04 150 Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:38:05 151 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team 0:38:24 152 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 153 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 0:39:57 154 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:40:08 155 Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step 0:42:12 156 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:42:29 157 Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:46:03 158 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:03:00 159 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 1:05:55 Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Превью Результаты 1 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024 Результаты 2 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024 Результаты 3 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024 Результаты 4 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024



