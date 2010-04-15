VeloNEWS
Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 5

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 5

 

 

 

Torricella Sicura-Valle Castellana, 146 км

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

3:28:27

 

 

2

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:01:12

 

 

3

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

4

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:01:14

 

 

5

 

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

6

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

7

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

8

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:02:52

 

 

9

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

10

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

11

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

12

 

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

13

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

14

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

15

 

Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

16

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

17

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

18

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

19

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

20

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

21

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

22

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:03:00

 

 

23

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:03:04

 

 

24

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:03:10

 

 

25

 

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:03:18

 

 

26

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

27

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:03:27

 

 

28

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

29

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

30

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

31

 

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

32

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

33

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

34

 

Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

35

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

36

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

37

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

38

 

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

39

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:05:40

 

 

40

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

41

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:05:45

 

 

42

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:06:02

 

 

43

 

Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

44

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

45

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:09:59

 

 

46

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

47

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

48

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

49

 

Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

50

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:12:23

 

 

51

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:12:37

 

 

52

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

53

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

54

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:15:49

 

 

55

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

56

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

57

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

58

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

59

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

60

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

61

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

62

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

63

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

64

 

Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

65

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

66

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

67

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

68

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

69

 

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

70

 

Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

71

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

72

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

73

 

Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

74

 

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

75

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

76

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

77

 

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

78

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

79

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

80

 

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

81

 

Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

82

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

83

 

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

84

 

Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

85

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

86

 

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

87

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

88

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

89

 

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

90

 

Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

91

 

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

92

 

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:20:08

 

 

93

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

94

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:21:21

 

 

95

 

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

96

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

97

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

98

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

99

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

100

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

101

 

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

102

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

103

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

104

 

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

105

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

106

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

107

 

Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

108

 

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

109

 

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

110

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

111

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:21:45

 

 

112

 

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

113

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

114

 

Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

115

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

116

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

117

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

118

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

119

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

120

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

121

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:21:51

 

 

122

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

123

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

124

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:21:57

 

 

125

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:22:01

 

 

126

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:22:03

 

 

127

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

128

 

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:22:04

 

 

129

 

Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

130

 

Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

131

 

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

132

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

133

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

134

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

135

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

136

 

Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

137

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:23:35

 

 

138

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

139

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

140

 

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

141

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

0:23:43

 

 

142

 

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

143

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

144

 

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

145

 

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

146

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

147

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

148

 

Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

149

 

Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

150

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

151

 

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

152

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

153

 

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

154

 

Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

155

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

156

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

157

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:24:19

 

 

158

 

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:32:38

 

 

159

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

  

 

Генеральная классификация после 5 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

18:34:45

 

 

2

 

Juan Ayuso (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:54

 

 

3

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:20

 

 

4

 

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:01:29

 

 

5

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:01:32

 

 

6

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:01:34

 

 

7

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:02:12

 

 

8

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:02:54

 

 

9

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:02:57

 

 

10

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:03:02

 

 

11

 

Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:03:06

 

 

12

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

13

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

14

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:03:13

 

 

15

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:03:17

 

 

16

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:03:18

 

 

17

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:03:25

 

 

18

 

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:03:28

 

 

19

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:03:32

 

 

20

 

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:03:33

 

 

21

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:03:43

 

 

22

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:03:44

 

 

23

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:03:46

 

 

24

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

25

 

Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:03:49

 

 

26

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

0:03:50

 

 

27

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:03:56

 

 

28

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:04:02

 

 

29

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:04:17

 

 

30

 

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:04:18

 

 

31

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:04:21

 

 

32

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:04:26

 

 

33

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:04:30

 

 

34

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:04:35

 

 

35

 

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:04:55

 

 

36

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:05:01

 

 

37

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:05:14

 

 

38

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:05:34

 

 

39

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:06:09

 

 

40

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

0:06:17

 

 

41

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:06:48

 

 

42

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:06:59

 

 

43

 

Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:07:12

 

 

44

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:07:25

 

 

45

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:10:28

 

 

46

 

Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:10:29

 

 

47

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:10:40

 

 

48

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:10:41

 

 

49

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:11:03

 

 

50

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:12:54

 

 

51

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:13:41

 

 

52

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:14:06

 

 

53

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:15:00

 

 

54

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:16:03

 

 

55

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:16:16

 

 

56

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:16:19

 

 

57

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:16:23

 

 

58

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:16:24

 

 

59

 

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:16:33

 

 

60

 

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

61

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:16:35

 

 

62

 

Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:17:07

 

 

63

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

64

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:17:25

 

 

65

 

Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:17:28

 

 

66

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

0:17:39

 

 

67

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:17:44

 

 

68

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:17:48

 

 

69

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:17:50

 

 

70

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:17:56

 

 

71

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:18:16

 

 

72

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:18:21

 

 

73

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:20:30

 

 

74

 

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis

 

0:20:43

 

 

75

 

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:20:49

 

 

76

 

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:20:54

 

 

77

 

Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:20:56

 

 

78

 

Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:21:01

 

 

79

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:21:39

 

 

80

 

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:21:42

 

 

81

 

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:22:16

 

 

82

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:22:20

 

 

83

 

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:22:28

 

 

84

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:22:30

 

 

85

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:23:07

 

 

86

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:23:18

 

 

87

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:23:19

 

 

88

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:23:33

 

 

89

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:23:47

 

 

90

 

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:23:49

 

 

91

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

0:24:10

 

 

92

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:24:14

 

 

93

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

0:24:16

 

 

94

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:24:28

 

 

95

 

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:24:30

 

 

96

 

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:24:40

 

 

97

 

Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:24:47

 

 

98

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:24:52

 

 

99

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

100

 

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:24:53

 

 

101

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:25:04

 

 

102

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:25:16

 

 

103

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:25:20

 

 

104

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:25:25

 

 

105

 

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:25:42

 

 

106

 

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

0:25:49

 

 

107

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:25:57

 

 

108

 

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:25:59

 

 

109

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:26:07

 

 

110

 

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:26:22

 

 

111

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:26:24

 

 

112

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:26:44

 

 

113

 

Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:26:47

 

 

114

 

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:26:52

 

 

115

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:26:58

 

 

116

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:27:00

 

 

117

 

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:27:03

 

 

118

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:27:04

 

 

119

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:27:17

 

 

120

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

0:27:38

 

 

121

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:27:44

 

 

122

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

0:27:52

 

 

123

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:28:29

 

 

124

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:28:35

 

 

125

 

Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:29:04

 

 

126

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:29:14

 

 

127

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:29:17

 

 

128

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:30:06

 

 

129

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:30:30

 

 

130

 

Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:31:01

 

 

131

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:31:05

 

 

132

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:31:13

 

 

133

 

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:31:17

 

 

134

 

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

135

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:31:23

 

 

136

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:31:26

 

 

137

 

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:31:48

 

 

138

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:32:25

 

 

139

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:32:36

 

 

140

 

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:34:15

 

 

141

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:34:39

 

 

142

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:34:44

 

 

143

 

Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:35:07

 

 

144

 

Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:35:49

 

 

145

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:35:51

 

 

146

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:36:01

 

 

147

 

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:36:56

 

 

148

 

Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:37:25

 

 

149

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

0:38:04

 

 

150

 

Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:38:05

 

 

151

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:38:24

 

 

152

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

153

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:39:57

 

 

154

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:40:08

 

 

155

 

Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:42:12

 

 

156

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:42:29

 

 

157

 

Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:46:03

 

 

158

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

1:03:00

 

 

159

 

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

1:05:55

 

 

 

 

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Результаты 2 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Результаты 3 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Результаты 4 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Теги к статье: Тиррено-Адриатико-2024 Tirreno-Adriatico гонка Мирового тура Йонас Вингегор

  1. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 17:31 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Вингегор и Аюсо между ними пропасть...как бы кто не кричал о новой испанской звезде.

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  2. Имя: Damiano Vychcka

    JetRevel

    Сегодня, 18:41 | Регистрация: 12.05.2023

    Такое впечатление,что он с другой планеты)Не знаю как будет на Туре, хотя знаю,так же)

  3. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 19:26 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Грустно. Кэв со своим другом приезжают на финиш через час с небольшим. Через ЧАС!!!!!

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  4. Имя: Олег

    Pedalpower

    Сегодня, 19:42 | Регистрация: 4.10.2023

    Цитата: Astanaforever
    Грустно. Кэв со своим другом приезжают на финиш через час с небольшим. Через ЧАС!!!!!
    Это генерал час, а сегодня они спустя пол часика прикатили, их день воскресенье, возможно они на конец то хоть что то смогут придумать.

    1. Имя: Alik

      Astanaforever

      Сегодня, 20:39 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

      На сайте PCS в протоколе стоит OTL. Не вписались в лимит времени. Так, что завтра Морков и Кэвендиш не выйдут на старт.

      Вся жизнь это гонка.
  5. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Сегодня, 19:50 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    Кэв и его окружение с нетерпением ждут последний этап.Не столько он сам,сколько его "команда".А ведь Бол сам мог побороться на этапах,если не в призах,то в десятке мог быть, хотя бы за очки для команды в Общеитоговом результате.

  6. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Сегодня, 20:16 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Хороший рейд в гору и майка на плечах у Вингегора. А что будет на Тур де Франс, когда встретятся Погачар и Вингегор.

    1. Имя: Крутим педали)

      Kay82

      Сегодня, 23:22 | Регистрация: 24.05.2021

      так же как и в прошлем сезоне

      Зупиніть їх!
  7. Имя: Игорь

    shain

    Сегодня, 22:54 | Регистрация: 1.10.2020

    Кавендиш для Моркова как рюкзак с камнями.

