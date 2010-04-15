VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 4

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 4

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 4

 

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 4

 

 

 

Arrone-Giulianova, 207 км

 

 

1

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

4:56:44

 

 

2

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

4

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

5

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

6

 

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

7

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

8

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

9

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

10

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

11

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

12

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

13

 

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

14

 

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

15

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

16

 

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

17

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

18

 

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

19

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

20

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

21

 

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

22

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

23

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

24

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

25

 

Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

26

 

Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

27

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

28

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

29

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

30

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

31

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

32

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

33

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

34

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

35

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

36

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

37

 

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

38

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

39

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

40

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

41

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

42

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

44

 

Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

45

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

46

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

47

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

48

 

Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

49

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

50

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

51

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

52

 

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

53

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

54

 

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

55

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

56

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

57

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

58

 

Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

59

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

60

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

61

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

62

 

Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

63

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

64

 

Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

65

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

66

 

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

67

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

68

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

69

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

70

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

71

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

72

 

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

73

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:00:14

 

 

74

 

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

75

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

76

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:22

 

 

77

 

Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:00:25

 

 

78

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

79

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:00:29

 

 

80

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

81

 

Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:31

 

 

82

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:39

 

 

83

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

84

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:41

 

 

85

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

86

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

87

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

88

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

89

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:00:48

 

 

90

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:00:52

 

 

91

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:00:58

 

 

92

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

93

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:03

 

 

94

 

Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

95

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

96

 

Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

97

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

98

 

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:01:13

 

 

99

 

Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

100

 

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

101

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

102

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

103

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

104

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

105

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

106

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

107

 

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

108

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

109

 

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

110

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

111

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:19

 

 

112

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:01:37

 

 

113

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

114

 

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:53

 

 

115

 

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

116

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:59

 

 

117

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

118

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

119

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

120

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:02:05

 

 

121

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:02:08

 

 

122

 

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:02:12

 

 

123

 

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

124

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

125

 

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis

 

0:02:15

 

 

126

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

127

 

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

128

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

0:02:22

 

 

129

 

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

130

 

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

131

 

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:02:26

 

 

132

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

133

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:02:31

 

 

134

 

Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

135

 

Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

136

 

Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

137

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

138

 

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:02:39

 

 

139

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

140

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:02:48

 

 

141

 

Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

142

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

0:02:50

 

 

143

 

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

144

 

Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:03:03

 

 

145

 

Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:03:05

 

 

146

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:03:36

 

 

147

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

0:03:54

 

 

148

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:05:55

 

 

149

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

150

 

Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

151

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

152

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

153

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

154

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

155

 

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

156

 

Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

157

 

Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:07:11

 

 

158

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

159

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:07:40

 

 

160

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:07:52

 

 

161

 

Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:08:49

 

 

162

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:09:01

 

 

163

 

Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:09:41

 

 

164

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:14:57

 

 

165

 

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

166

 

Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

167

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 4 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

15:06:02

 

 

2

 

Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:04

 

 

3

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:00:18

 

 

4

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:21

 

 

5

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:26

 

 

6

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

7

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:28

 

 

8

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:30

 

 

9

 

Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

10

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

11

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

12

 

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:31

 

 

13

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

14

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

15

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

16

 

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

17

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:00:32

 

 

18

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:34

 

 

19

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

20

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:35

 

 

21

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

22

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:36

 

 

23

 

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:37

 

 

24

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

25

 

Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:38

 

 

26

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

27

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:39

 

 

28

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:40

 

 

29

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:00:41

 

 

30

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:42

 

 

31

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

32

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:00:43

 

 

33

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

34

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:00:45

 

 

35

 

Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:46

 

 

36

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

37

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:47

 

 

38

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:00:50

 

 

39

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:51

 

 

40

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

41

 

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:52

 

 

42

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:00:55

 

 

43

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:57

 

 

44

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:58

 

 

45

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

46

 

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:01:00

 

 

47

 

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

48

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:01:02

 

 

49

 

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:07

 

 

50

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:01:08

 

 

51

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:01:10

 

 

52

 

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:01:13

 

 

53

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:01:14

 

 

54

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:01:19

 

 

55

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:01:20

 

 

56

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

57

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

58

 

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:23

 

 

59

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:01:24

 

 

60

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

61

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:25

 

 

62

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

63

 

Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:01:26

 

 

64

 

Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:01:34

 

 

65

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

66

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:01:35

 

 

67

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:39

 

 

68

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:01:41

 

 

69

 

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:01:44

 

 

70

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:01:45

 

 

71

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:01:50

 

 

72

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

73

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:52

 

 

74

 

Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:55

 

 

75

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:02:01

 

 

76

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:02:03

 

 

77

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

0:02:06

 

 

78

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:02:11

 

 

79

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:02:13

 

 

80

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:02:15

 

 

81

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:02:17

 

 

82

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:02:18

 

 

83

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:02:23

 

 

84

 

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:02:32

 

 

85

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:02:39

 

 

86

 

Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:02:40

 

 

87

 

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:02:42

 

 

88

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:02:43

 

 

89

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:02:48

 

 

90

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:02:50

 

 

91

 

Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:02:59

 

 

92

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:03:09

 

 

93

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

0:03:11

 

 

94

 

Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:03:20

 

 

95

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:03:28

 

 

96

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

97

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:03:33

 

 

98

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:03:37

 

 

99

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:03:41

 

 

100

 

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:03:44

 

 

101

 

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:03:48

 

 

102

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:03:59

 

 

103

 

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

0:04:20

 

 

104

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

105

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:04:28

 

 

106

 

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:04:37

 

 

107

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:04:55

 

 

108

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:05:02

 

 

109

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

110

 

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis

 

0:05:10

 

 

111

 

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:05:16

 

 

112

 

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:05:21

 

 

113

 

Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:05:23

 

 

114

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

115

 

Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:05:28

 

 

116

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:05:42

 

 

117

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:05:47

 

 

118

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:06:39

 

 

119

 

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:06:45

 

 

120

 

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:07:00

 

 

121

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:07:06

 

 

122

 

Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:07:27

 

 

123

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:07:34

 

 

124

 

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:07:50

 

 

125

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:08:00

 

 

126

 

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:08:16

 

 

127

 

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:08:21

 

 

128

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

0:08:37

 

 

129

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:08:55

 

 

130

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:09:01

 

 

131

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:09:17

 

 

132

 

Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:09:32

 

 

133

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:09:54

 

 

134

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:10:08

 

 

135

 

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:10:12

 

 

136

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:10:21

 

 

137

 

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:10:49

 

 

138

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:11:07

 

 

139

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:11:14

 

 

140

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:11:20

 

 

141

 

Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:11:40

 

 

142

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

0:12:05

 

 

143

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

0:12:19

 

 

144

 

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:12:27

 

 

145

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:12:57

 

 

146

 

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:13:29

 

 

147

 

Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:13:31

 

 

148

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:13:44

 

 

149

 

Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:13:57

 

 

150

 

Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:14:01

 

 

151

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:14:16

 

 

152

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

0:14:37

 

 

153

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:14:56

 

 

154

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:16:39

 

 

155

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:16:52

 

 

156

 

Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

157

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:16:55

 

 

158

 

Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:17:00

 

 

159

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:18:16

 

 

160

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:18:20

 

 

161

 

Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:20:24

 

 

162

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:21:24

 

 

163

 

Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:21:52

 

 

164

 

Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:22:36

 

 

165

 

Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:26:39

 

 

166

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:30:38

 

 

167

 

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:33:33

 

 

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Результаты 2 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Результаты 3 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Тиррено-Адриатико-2024 Tirreno-Adriatico гонка Мирового тура Джонатан Милан

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
  1. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 18:41 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Жаль, что парнишку съели за 50 метров до финиша, а так хотелось, чтоб он выиграл и наказал финишеров.

  2. Имя: Алекс

    zalex567

    Вчера, 18:58 | Регистрация: 13.03.2015

    Цитата: Николай Н.
    Жаль, что парнишку съели за 50 метров до финиша, а так хотелось, чтоб он выиграл и наказал финишеров.
    Согласен. Всегда жаль, когда на последнем километре отрыв съедают. Хотя и понятно, что свежие гонщики намного сильнее, чем "наевшиеся" парни из отрыва

Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2023

Ближайшие старты

3- 10 марта 2024

Paris - Nice

4- 10 марта 2024

Tirreno-Adriatico

13 марта 2024

Danilith Nokere Koerse

13 марта 2024

Milano - Torino

15 марта 2024

Bredene Koksijde Classic

16 марта 2024

Milano-Sanremo

18 -24 марта 2024

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

19 -23 марта 2024

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali

20 марта 2024

Classic Brugge-De Panne

4 - 26 мая 2024

Маршрут Джиро д'Италия-2024

29 июня - 21 июля 2024

Маршрут Тур де Франс-2024

17 августа - 8 сентября 2024

Маршрут Вуэльты Испании-2024

ОПРОС

Маршрут какого Гранд-тура понравился больше?

Комментарии

  • BlAr
    Ремко Эвенепул извинился перед ... (16)
    BlAr-Фото
    Ну почему? Была Вуэльта-2022. А ещё был инцидент прошлой весной, когда Ремко вытолкал Приможа с колеса его развозящего Боумана.
    Но я всё равно предпочту честного хама лицемеру с невинными глазами.
  • M-07
    Ремко Эвенепул извинился перед ... (16)
    M-07-Фото
    Контадор всего лишь любил атаковать соперников, когда у них были проблемы. Но это же не хамство. Не люблю Рмко, но такого от него не видел (может, на каких-то гонках было, которые я пропустил, не все гонки получается смотреть)
  • error
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 5 (5)
    error-Фото

    велосипед привез практически без поезда..

    серьозный парнишка Коой становится..

  • s75
    Сантьяго Буйтраго — победитель ... (1)
    s75-Фото

    Плаппи молодец, хорошая гонка. Ну и вовремя сошел с трапа "Титаника". Возможно, "Джейко" получили нового лидера на многие годы.

  • zalex567
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 5 (5)
    zalex567-Фото
    Цитата: motte
    Просто катапульта!!! 
    Таких парней в два крутка , невероятно!
     
    Позиция Олава была идеальна для атаки слева. Ему никто там не мешал. Вовремя вышел из-за соперников и всё сделал идеально

    Хотя до этого и пришлось, конечно, побороться за эту позицию
  • zalex567
    Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 4 (2)
    zalex567-Фото
    Цитата: Николай Н.
    Жаль, что парнишку съели за 50 метров до финиша, а так хотелось, чтоб он выиграл и наказал финишеров.
    Согласен. Всегда жаль, когда на последнем километре отрыв съедают. Хотя и понятно, что свежие гонщики намного сильнее, чем "наевшиеся" парни из отрыва
  • Николай Н.
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 5 (5)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Висма продолжает собирать призы.

  • Николай Н.
    Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 4 (2)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Жаль, что парнишку съели за 50 метров до финиша, а так хотелось, чтоб он выиграл и наказал финишеров.

  • Kay82
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 5 (5)
    Kay82-Фото

    Вісма будет сезон брать одно ногой))

  • motte
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 5 (5)
    motte-Фото

    Просто катапульта!!! 

    Таких парней в два крутка , невероятно!

     

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Телеграм VeloLIVE

Одноклассники

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

8 марта

German Dario Gomez Becerra (Polti - Kometa)

10 марта

Luke Rowe (INEOS Grenadiers)

Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Equipo Kern Pharma)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 7685
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TJV) 6304
3 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SQS) 5631
4 Роглич П. (Slo) (TJV) 5603
5 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TJV) 4762
6 Педерсен М. (Den) (TLT) 4606
7 Ван дер Пул М. (Ned) (ADC) 4163
8 Йейтс А. (GBr) (UAD) 4007
9 Филипсен Я. (Bel) (ADC) 3912
10 Алмейда Ж. (Por) (UAE) 3110

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Март 2024 (31)
Февраль 2024 (143)
Январь 2024 (101)
Декабрь 2023 (76)
Ноябрь 2023 (69)
Октябрь 2023 (126)