Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 4

VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |

Вчера, 17:31 Arrone-Giulianova, 207 км 1 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 4:56:44 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:00:00 3 Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 4 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty 5 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 6 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 7 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 8 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 10 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 11 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 12 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 13 Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 14 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 15 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 16 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 17 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 18 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj 19 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 20 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 21 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 22 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 23 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 24 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 25 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 26 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 27 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 28 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 29 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 30 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 32 Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates 33 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis 34 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 35 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 37 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 38 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 39 Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 40 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 41 Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 42 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 44 Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates 45 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 46 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 47 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 48 Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 49 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 50 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 51 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 52 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty 53 Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 54 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 55 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 56 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 57 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 58 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 59 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 60 Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 61 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 62 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 63 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 64 Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula 65 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 66 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 67 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 68 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 69 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates 70 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 71 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 72 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 73 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:00:14 74 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 75 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 76 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:22 77 Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty 0:00:25 78 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 79 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:00:29 80 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 81 Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula 0:00:31 82 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39 83 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 84 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 85 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 86 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 87 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels 88 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 89 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:00:48 90 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:52 91 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:00:58 92 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty 93 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:03 94 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 95 Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 96 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 97 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj 98 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:01:13 99 Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech 101 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 102 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 103 Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 104 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 105 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek 106 Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 107 Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 108 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 109 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 110 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 111 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 112 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:01:37 113 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 114 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:53 115 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 116 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:59 117 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 118 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 119 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 120 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:02:05 121 Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:02:08 122 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 123 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 124 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 125 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:15 126 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 127 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 128 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis 0:02:22 129 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 130 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 131 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:26 132 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 133 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:31 134 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 135 Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 136 Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 137 Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 138 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 0:02:39 139 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 140 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:02:48 141 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 142 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis 0:02:50 143 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa 144 Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 145 Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 0:03:05 146 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:03:36 147 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 0:03:54 148 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:05:55 149 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 150 Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 151 James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 152 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 153 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 154 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team 155 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 156 Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 157 Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:07:11 158 Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 159 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:07:40 160 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 0:07:52 161 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:08:49 162 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:09:01 163 Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step 0:09:41 164 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:14:57 165 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 166 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 167 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility DNS Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini DNS Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech DNF Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl DNF Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Генеральная классификация после 4 этапа 1 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 15:06:02 2 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:04 3 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:00:18 4 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:21 5 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:26 6 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:28 8 Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:30 9 Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 10 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 11 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates 12 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:31 13 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 14 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 15 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 16 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 17 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:00:32 18 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:34 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 20 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 22 Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:36 23 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 24 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 25 Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula 0:00:38 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 0:00:39 28 Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 29 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech 0:00:41 30 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:42 31 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 32 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:43 33 Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 34 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:45 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:46 36 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 37 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 38 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:00:50 39 Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 0:00:51 40 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 41 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:52 42 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:55 43 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:57 44 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:58 45 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 46 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:01:00 47 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 48 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:01:02 49 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:07 50 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:01:08 51 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 0:01:10 52 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13 53 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:01:14 54 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:01:19 55 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:01:20 56 Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 57 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 58 Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 59 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:01:24 60 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis 61 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:25 62 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 63 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:01:26 64 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:01:34 65 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 66 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:35 67 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:39 68 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:01:41 69 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:01:44 70 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:01:45 71 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:50 72 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 73 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:52 74 Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:55 75 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:02:01 76 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:02:03 77 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek 0:02:06 78 Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:02:11 79 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:02:13 80 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:02:15 81 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:02:17 82 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:18 83 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:02:23 84 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj 0:02:32 85 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:02:39 86 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:02:40 87 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 0:02:42 88 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:43 89 Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:02:48 90 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:02:50 91 Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula 0:02:59 92 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:03:09 93 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis 0:03:11 94 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:03:20 95 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj 0:03:28 96 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 97 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:03:33 98 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:37 99 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty 0:03:41 100 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:03:44 101 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa 0:03:48 102 Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:03:59 103 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:04:20 104 Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 105 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 0:04:28 106 Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:04:37 107 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:04:55 108 Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 0:05:02 109 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 110 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis 0:05:10 111 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:05:16 112 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:05:21 113 Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:23 114 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 115 Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 0:05:28 116 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:05:42 117 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:05:47 118 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:06:39 119 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech 0:06:45 120 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:07:00 121 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:07:06 122 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:07:27 123 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:07:34 124 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:07:50 125 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 0:08:00 126 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 0:08:16 127 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:08:21 128 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 0:08:37 129 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:08:55 130 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:09:01 131 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:09:17 132 Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:09:32 133 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:09:54 134 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:10:08 135 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:10:12 136 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:10:21 137 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:10:49 138 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:11:07 139 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:14 140 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:11:20 141 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:11:40 142 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis 0:12:05 143 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:12:19 144 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:12:27 145 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:12:57 146 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 0:13:29 147 Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:13:31 148 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:13:44 149 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:13:57 150 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:01 151 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:14:16 152 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 0:14:37 153 Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:14:56 154 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:16:39 155 James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:16:52 156 Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 157 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team 0:16:55 158 Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:17:00 159 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 0:18:16 160 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:18:20 161 Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step 0:20:24 162 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:21:24 163 Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 0:21:52 164 Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:22:36 165 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:26:39 166 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:30:38 167 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:33:33 Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. 