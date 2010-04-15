Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 3

- Категория:
Volterra-Gualdo Tadino, 220 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
5:25:51
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:00
|
|
|
3
|
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:00:32
|
|
|
81
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:00:36
|
|
|
83
|
|
Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:00:45
|
|
|
84
|
|
Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:52
|
|
|
86
|
|
Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:00:55
|
|
|
94
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:00:00
|
|
|
95
|
|
Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:01:05
|
|
|
97
|
|
Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:01:09
|
|
|
98
|
|
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:01:12
|
|
|
101
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:00:00
|
|
|
102
|
|
Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:01:12
|
|
|
103
|
|
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:01:16
|
|
|
104
|
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:01:19
|
|
|
106
|
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:01:23
|
|
|
107
|
|
Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:01:26
|
|
|
109
|
|
Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:01:35
|
|
|
110
|
|
Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:01:42
|
|
|
112
|
|
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:01:45
|
|
|
114
|
|
Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
0:00:00
|
|
|
115
|
|
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
0:01:46
|
|
|
116
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:01:52
|
|
|
117
|
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:01:54
|
|
|
118
|
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:58
|
|
|
119
|
|
Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:02:09
|
|
|
121
|
|
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:02:14
|
|
|
122
|
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:02:23
|
|
|
123
|
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:02:26
|
|
|
124
|
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:02:31
|
|
|
125
|
|
Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis
|
|
0:00:00
|
|
|
126
|
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:03:15
|
|
|
127
|
|
Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:03:40
|
|
|
128
|
|
Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:04:11
|
|
|
131
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:04:14
|
|
|
133
|
|
Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|
|
0:04:41
|
|
|
134
|
|
Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:06:27
|
|
|
136
|
|
Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
0:07:14
|
|
|
137
|
|
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:07:33
|
|
|
143
|
|
Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
|
|
|
148
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:07:56
|
|
|
150
|
|
Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:08:35
|
|
|
151
|
|
Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:08:38
|
|
|
152
|
|
Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:09:41
|
|
|
167
|
|
Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:10:29
|
|
|
168
|
|
Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
0:15:05
|
|
|
170
|
|
Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
|
|
|
Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
10:09:22
|
|
|
2
|
|
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:06
|
|
|
3
|
|
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:00:14
|
|
|
4
|
|
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:17
|
|
|
5
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:00:22
|
|
|
6
|
|
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:00:24
|
|
|
8
|
|
Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:00:26
|
|
|
9
|
|
Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:00:27
|
|
|
13
|
|
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:00:30
|
|
|
18
|
|
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:00:31
|
|
|
20
|
|
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:00:32
|
|
|
22
|
|
Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:00:33
|
|
|
23
|
|
Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:00:34
|
|
|
25
|
|
Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:35
|
|
|
28
|
|
Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:00:36
|
|
|
29
|
|
Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:00:37
|
|
|
31
|
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:00:38
|
|
|
32
|
|
David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
0:00:39
|
|
|
34
|
|
Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:00:41
|
|
|
36
|
|
Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:00:42
|
|
|
37
|
|
Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:00:43
|
|
|
39
|
|
Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis
|
|
0:00:45
|
|
|
40
|
|
Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:46
|
|
|
42
|
|
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:00:47
|
|
|
44
|
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:00:48
|
|
|
46
|
|
Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:00:49
|
|
|
47
|
|
Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
0:00:51
|
|
|
49
|
|
Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:00:53
|
|
|
50
|
|
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:00:54
|
|
|
51
|
|
Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:00:56
|
|
|
55
|
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:00:58
|
|
|
58
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:01:00
|
|
|
60
|
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:01:01
|
|
|
61
|
|
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:01:02
|
|
|
62
|
|
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:03
|
|
|
63
|
|
Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:01:04
|
|
|
64
|
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:01:06
|
|
|
65
|
|
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:01:07
|
|
|
66
|
|
Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:01:08
|
|
|
67
|
|
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:01:09
|
|
|
68
|
|
Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:01:10
|
|
|
69
|
|
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
0:01:16
|
|
|
70
|
|
Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:01:19
|
|
|
71
|
|
Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:01:20
|
|
|
72
|
|
Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:01:21
|
|
|
75
|
|
Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:01:22
|
|
|
76
|
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:01:24
|
|
|
77
|
|
Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:01:25
|
|
|
78
|
|
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:01:26
|
|
|
79
|
|
Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:01:30
|
|
|
81
|
|
Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
0:01:31
|
|
|
83
|
|
Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:01:33
|
|
|
84
|
|
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:01:35
|
|
|
86
|
|
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:01:38
|
|
|
89
|
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
0:01:46
|
|
|
90
|
|
Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:01:47
|
|
|
92
|
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:01:51
|
|
|
94
|
|
Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:01:52
|
|
|
95
|
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:02:14
|
|
|
96
|
|
Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:02:16
|
|
|
97
|
|
Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:02:17
|
|
|
98
|
|
Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:02:19
|
|
|
99
|
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:02:21
|
|
|
101
|
|
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:02:23
|
|
|
102
|
|
Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:02:24
|
|
|
103
|
|
Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:02:27
|
|
|
104
|
|
Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:02:28
|
|
|
105
|
|
Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:02:37
|
|
|
106
|
|
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:02:38
|
|
|
107
|
|
Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:02:39
|
|
|
108
|
|
Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:02:48
|
|
|
109
|
|
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis
|
|
0:02:51
|
|
|
110
|
|
Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:02:52
|
|
|
111
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:03:03
|
|
|
113
|
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:03:05
|
|
|
114
|
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:03:16
|
|
|
115
|
|
Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:03:20
|
|
|
116
|
|
Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:03:26
|
|
|
117
|
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:03:28
|
|
|
118
|
|
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:03:59
|
|
|
119
|
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:04:00
|
|
|
120
|
|
Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:04:14
|
|
|
121
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:04:24
|
|
|
122
|
|
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:04:39
|
|
|
123
|
|
Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:04:50
|
|
|
124
|
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:05:04
|
|
|
125
|
|
Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:05:17
|
|
|
126
|
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:05:25
|
|
|
127
|
|
Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:05:28
|
|
|
128
|
|
Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:05:33
|
|
|
129
|
|
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:05:43
|
|
|
130
|
|
Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:06:02
|
|
|
131
|
|
Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:06:20
|
|
|
132
|
|
Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
0:06:35
|
|
|
134
|
|
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:06:58
|
|
|
135
|
|
Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:07:41
|
|
|
136
|
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:07:45
|
|
|
137
|
|
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:07:56
|
|
|
138
|
|
John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:08:00
|
|
|
139
|
|
Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:08:05
|
|
|
140
|
|
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:08:12
|
|
|
141
|
|
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:08:16
|
|
|
142
|
|
Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:08:19
|
|
|
143
|
|
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|
|
0:08:38
|
|
|
144
|
|
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:08:39
|
|
|
145
|
|
Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:08:48
|
|
|
146
|
|
Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:09:09
|
|
|
147
|
|
Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
0:09:11
|
|
|
148
|
|
Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:09:17
|
|
|
149
|
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
0:09:26
|
|
|
150
|
|
Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:09:41
|
|
|
151
|
|
Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:10:01
|
|
|
152
|
|
Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:10:20
|
|
|
153
|
|
Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:10:24
|
|
|
154
|
|
Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
0:10:27
|
|
|
155
|
|
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:10:36
|
|
|
156
|
|
Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:10:39
|
|
|
157
|
|
James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:10:53
|
|
|
158
|
|
Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team
|
|
0:10:56
|
|
|
159
|
|
Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:11:01
|
|
|
160
|
|
Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:11:03
|
|
|
161
|
|
Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:11:26
|
|
|
162
|
|
Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
0:11:38
|
|
|
163
|
|
Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'
|
|
0:12:19
|
|
|
164
|
|
Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:13:39
|
|
|
165
|
|
Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
0:15:35
|
|
|
166
|
|
Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
0:15:37
|
|
|
167
|
|
Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:16:37
|
|
|
168
|
|
Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:16:59
|
|
|
169
|
|
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
0:18:32
|
|
|
170
|
|
Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini
|
|
0:19:04
|
|
|
171
|
|
Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0:19:17
|
