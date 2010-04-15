VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 3

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 3

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 3

 

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 3

 

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 3

 

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 3

 

 

 

Volterra-Gualdo Tadino, 220 км

 

 

1

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

5:25:51

 

 

2

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

4

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

5

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

6

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

7

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

8

 

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

9

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

10

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

11

 

Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

12

 

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

13

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

14

 

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

15

 

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

16

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

17

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

18

 

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

19

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

20

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

21

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

22

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

23

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

24

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

25

 

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

26

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

27

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

28

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

29

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

30

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

31

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

32

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

33

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

34

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

35

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

36

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

37

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

38

 

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

39

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

40

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

41

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

42

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

44

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

45

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

46

 

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

47

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

48

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

49

 

Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

50

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

51

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

52

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

53

 

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

54

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

55

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

56

 

Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

57

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

58

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

59

 

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

60

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

61

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

62

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

63

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

64

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

65

 

Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

66

 

Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

67

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

68

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

69

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

70

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

71

 

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

72

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

73

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

74

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

75

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

76

 

Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

77

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

78

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

79

 

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

80

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:00:32

 

 

81

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

82

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:00:36

 

 

83

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:00:45

 

 

84

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

85

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:52

 

 

86

 

Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

87

 

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

88

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

89

 

Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

90

 

Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

91

 

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

92

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

93

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:55

 

 

94

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:00

 

 

95

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

96

 

Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:05

 

 

97

 

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:01:09

 

 

98

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

99

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

100

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:01:12

 

 

101

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:00:00

 

 

102

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:12

 

 

103

 

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:16

 

 

104

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

105

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:01:19

 

 

106

 

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:01:23

 

 

107

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

108

 

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:01:26

 

 

109

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:01:35

 

 

110

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

111

 

Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:01:42

 

 

112

 

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

113

 

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:01:45

 

 

114

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:00:00

 

 

115

 

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis

 

0:01:46

 

 

116

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:52

 

 

117

 

Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:01:54

 

 

118

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:58

 

 

119

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

120

 

Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:02:09

 

 

121

 

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:02:14

 

 

122

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:02:23

 

 

123

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:02:26

 

 

124

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:02:31

 

 

125

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

0:00:00

 

 

126

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:03:15

 

 

127

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:03:40

 

 

128

 

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

129

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

130

 

Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:04:11

 

 

131

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

132

 

Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:04:14

 

 

133

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

0:04:41

 

 

134

 

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

135

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:06:27

 

 

136

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

0:07:14

 

 

137

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

138

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

139

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

140

 

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

141

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

142

 

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:07:33

 

 

143

 

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

144

 

Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

145

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

146

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

147

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

148

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

149

 

Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:07:56

 

 

150

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:08:35

 

 

151

 

Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:08:38

 

 

152

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

153

 

Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

154

 

Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

155

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

156

 

Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

157

 

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

158

 

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

159

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

160

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

161

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

162

 

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

163

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

164

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

165

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

166

 

Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:09:41

 

 

167

 

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:10:29

 

 

168

 

Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

169

 

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:15:05

 

 

170

 

Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

171

 

Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа

 

 

1

 

Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

10:09:22

 

 

2

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:06

 

 

3

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:00:14

 

 

4

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:17

 

 

5

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:22

 

 

6

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

7

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:24

 

 

8

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:26

 

 

9

 

Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

10

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

11

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

12

 

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:27

 

 

13

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

14

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

15

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

16

 

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

17

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:30

 

 

18

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

19

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:31

 

 

20

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

21

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:32

 

 

22

 

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:33

 

 

23

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

24

 

Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:34

 

 

25

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

26

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

27

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:35

 

 

28

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:36

 

 

29

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

30

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:00:37

 

 

31

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:38

 

 

32

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

33

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:00:39

 

 

34

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

35

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:00:41

 

 

36

 

Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:42

 

 

37

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

38

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:43

 

 

39

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

0:00:45

 

 

40

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

41

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:46

 

 

42

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:47

 

 

44

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

45

 

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:48

 

 

46

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:49

 

 

47

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

48

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:00:51

 

 

49

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:53

 

 

50

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:54

 

 

51

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

52

 

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

53

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

54

 

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:00:56

 

 

55

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

56

 

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

57

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:00:58

 

 

58

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

59

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:01:00

 

 

60

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:01:01

 

 

61

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:01:02

 

 

62

 

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:03

 

 

63

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:01:04

 

 

64

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:01:06

 

 

65

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:01:07

 

 

66

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:01:08

 

 

67

 

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:01:09

 

 

68

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:01:10

 

 

69

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:01:16

 

 

70

 

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:19

 

 

71

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:01:20

 

 

72

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

73

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

74

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:21

 

 

75

 

Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:01:22

 

 

76

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:01:24

 

 

77

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:01:25

 

 

78

 

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:01:26

 

 

79

 

Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

80

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:01:30

 

 

81

 

Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

82

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:01:31

 

 

83

 

Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:01:33

 

 

84

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

85

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:01:35

 

 

86

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

87

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

88

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:01:38

 

 

89

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:01:46

 

 

90

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

91

 

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:47

 

 

92

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

93

 

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:51

 

 

94

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:01:52

 

 

95

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:02:14

 

 

96

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:02:16

 

 

97

 

Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:02:17

 

 

98

 

Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:02:19

 

 

99

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

100

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:02:21

 

 

101

 

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

0:02:23

 

 

102

 

Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:02:24

 

 

103

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:02:27

 

 

104

 

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:02:28

 

 

105

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:02:37

 

 

106

 

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:02:38

 

 

107

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:02:39

 

 

108

 

Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:02:48

 

 

109

 

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis

 

0:02:51

 

 

110

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:02:52

 

 

111

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

112

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:03:03

 

 

113

 

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:03:05

 

 

114

 

Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:03:16

 

 

115

 

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:03:20

 

 

116

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:03:26

 

 

117

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:03:28

 

 

118

 

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:03:59

 

 

119

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:04:00

 

 

120

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:04:14

 

 

121

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:04:24

 

 

122

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

0:04:39

 

 

123

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:04:50

 

 

124

 

Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:05:04

 

 

125

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:05:17

 

 

126

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:05:25

 

 

127

 

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:05:28

 

 

128

 

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:05:33

 

 

129

 

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:05:43

 

 

130

 

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:06:02

 

 

131

 

Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:06:20

 

 

132

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

133

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:06:35

 

 

134

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:06:58

 

 

135

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:07:41

 

 

136

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:07:45

 

 

137

 

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:07:56

 

 

138

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:08:00

 

 

139

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:08:05

 

 

140

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:08:12

 

 

141

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:08:16

 

 

142

 

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:08:19

 

 

143

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

0:08:38

 

 

144

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:08:39

 

 

145

 

Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:08:48

 

 

146

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:09:09

 

 

147

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

0:09:11

 

 

148

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:09:17

 

 

149

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:09:26

 

 

150

 

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:09:41

 

 

151

 

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:10:01

 

 

152

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:10:20

 

 

153

 

Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:10:24

 

 

154

 

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:10:27

 

 

155

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:10:36

 

 

156

 

Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:10:39

 

 

157

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:10:53

 

 

158

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:10:56

 

 

159

 

Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:11:01

 

 

160

 

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:11:03

 

 

161

 

Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:11:26

 

 

162

 

Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:11:38

 

 

163

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:12:19

 

 

164

 

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:13:39

 

 

165

 

Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:15:35

 

 

166

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:15:37

 

 

167

 

Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:16:37

 

 

168

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:16:59

 

 

169

 

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

0:18:32

 

 

170

 

Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:19:04

 

 

171

 

Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:19:17

 

 

 

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Результаты 2 этапа Тиррено-Адриатико-2024

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Тиррено-Адриатико-2024 Tirreno-Adriatico гонка Мирового тура Фил Баухаус

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.

  1. RVL

    Вчера, 18:32 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    Очень грустная гонка

  2. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Вчера, 18:47 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Кэв просто "мертвый". Никакой.

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  3. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 19:48 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Ну сегодня было чуть по веселей, чем вчера, а то как-то не смотрится эта Адриатика.

  4. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Сегодня, 00:26 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    60 гонщиков в одной минуте.Когда такое было.Во всем виновата Весна.В предверии всех мыслемых гонок все внимательны и осторожны.

Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2023

Ближайшие старты

3- 10 марта 2024

Paris - Nice

4- 10 марта 2024

Tirreno-Adriatico

13 марта 2024

Danilith Nokere Koerse

13 марта 2024

Milano - Torino

15 марта 2024

Bredene Koksijde Classic

16 марта 2024

Milano-Sanremo

18 -24 марта 2024

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

19 -23 марта 2024

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali

20 марта 2024

Classic Brugge-De Panne

4 - 26 мая 2024

Маршрут Джиро д'Италия-2024

29 июня - 21 июля 2024

Маршрут Тур де Франс-2024

17 августа - 8 сентября 2024

Маршрут Вуэльты Испании-2024

ОПРОС

Маршрут какого Гранд-тура понравился больше?

Комментарии

  • jerzyk
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 4 (7)
    jerzyk-Фото
    Не знаю что случилось с Борой в командной гонке, но Роглич и Власов сегодня заплатили за вчерашнее. Ехать командную гонку втроём или всемером - большая разница!
  • nightbuster33
    Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 3 (4)
    nightbuster33-Фото

    60 гонщиков в одной минуте.Когда такое было.Во всем виновата Весна.В предверии всех мыслемых гонок все внимательны и осторожны.

  • Гонщик
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 4 (7)
    Гонщик-Фото

    Цитата: nightbuster33
    Техада входит в новую стадию своей спортивной формы по сравнению с прошлым годом. Будет ли он лидером в команде,это вопрос времени.Пока результаты идут по нарастающей.
    Какая тихада , иди лечись ...



    Цитата: Astanaforever
    Че то Примож зависает как то нездорово..да и Власов с ним заодно.
    Переваривают фиаско в командной гонке , а по сути команды то и нет ... Рогле не имеет смысла выкладываться в этой второсортной гонке после такого дифицита .

  • MVDP
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 4 (7)
    MVDP-Фото

    Тьфу-тьфу, Берналь оживает вроде.

  • Николай Н.
    Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 3 (4)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Ну сегодня было чуть по веселей, чем вчера, а то как-то не смотрится эта Адриатика.

  • Николай Н.
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 4 (7)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Новая восходящая звезда Колумбии. Роглич видно просто вкатывается, он даже не дёргался, просто заехал на эту горку.

  • BlAr
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 4 (7)
    BlAr-Фото

     

    Он (Роглич) не форсирует подготовку и потихоньку набирает форму. Вчера протянул в разделке, сегодня отдержался в горку. Цели выиграть эту многодневку перед ним не стоит. Не исключено, что и Власов тоже в аналогичной ситуации.

  • Геродот
    Ремко Эвенепул извинился перед ... (13)
    Геродот-Фото

    Цитата: BlAr
     Эгоист и хам Эвенепул с одной стороны, и двуличный лицемер Вингегор с другой. Кто лучше? 
    Понятно, что я ни за одного, ни за другого не болею. Но с недавних пор при их очном поединке буду сопереживать первому.

    Конечно первому,потому что он не способен накостылять вашему любимцу, а второй - способен)

  • Astanaforever
    Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 3 (4)
    Astanaforever-Фото
    Кэв просто "мертвый". Никакой.
  • Astanaforever
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 4 (7)
    Astanaforever-Фото
    Че то Примож зависает как то нездорово..да и Власов с ним заодно.

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Телеграм VeloLIVE

Одноклассники

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

8 марта

German Dario Gomez Becerra (Polti - Kometa)

10 марта

Luke Rowe (INEOS Grenadiers)

Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Equipo Kern Pharma)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 7685
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TJV) 6304
3 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SQS) 5631
4 Роглич П. (Slo) (TJV) 5603
5 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TJV) 4762
6 Педерсен М. (Den) (TLT) 4606
7 Ван дер Пул М. (Ned) (ADC) 4163
8 Йейтс А. (GBr) (UAD) 4007
9 Филипсен Я. (Bel) (ADC) 3912
10 Алмейда Ж. (Por) (UAE) 3110

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Март 2024 (25)
Февраль 2024 (143)
Январь 2024 (101)
Декабрь 2023 (76)
Ноябрь 2023 (69)
Октябрь 2023 (126)