Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 3

Вчера, 17:49 Volterra-Gualdo Tadino, 220 км 1 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 5:25:51 2 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:00 3 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 5 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 6 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 8 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 9 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 11 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 12 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 13 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 14 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 15 Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 16 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 17 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 18 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa 19 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 20 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 21 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 22 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 23 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 26 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 27 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 28 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty 29 Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 30 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 31 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 32 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 33 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 34 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 35 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates 36 Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 37 Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 38 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 39 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 40 Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 41 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 42 Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 43 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 44 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 45 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech 46 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 47 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 48 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 49 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 50 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 51 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 52 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 53 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty 54 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 55 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 56 Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 57 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels 58 Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 59 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 60 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 61 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 62 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 63 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 64 Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 65 Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates 66 Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty 67 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 68 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 69 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 70 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek 71 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 72 Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates 73 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 74 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 75 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 76 Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula 77 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 78 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech 80 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:00:32 81 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 82 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty 0:00:36 83 Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:00:45 84 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 85 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:52 86 Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 87 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 88 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 89 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 90 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 91 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 92 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 93 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:55 94 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:00 95 Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 96 Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:05 97 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj 0:01:09 98 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 99 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj 100 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:01:12 101 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:00:00 102 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 103 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:16 104 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 105 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:01:19 106 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:01:23 107 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 108 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:01:26 109 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:01:35 110 Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 111 Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 0:01:42 112 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 113 Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:01:45 114 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:00 115 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis 0:01:46 116 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:52 117 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:01:54 118 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:58 119 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 120 Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:09 121 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:02:14 122 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:02:23 123 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:02:26 124 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:02:31 125 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:00 126 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:03:15 127 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 0:03:40 128 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 129 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 130 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:04:11 131 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 132 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 133 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 0:04:41 134 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 135 Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:06:27 136 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis 0:07:14 137 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels 138 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 139 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 140 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 141 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 142 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:07:33 143 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 144 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 145 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 146 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 147 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 148 James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 149 Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step 0:07:56 150 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:08:35 151 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:38 152 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 153 Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 154 Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 155 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 156 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 157 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech 158 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 159 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 160 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 161 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 162 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team 164 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 165 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 166 Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:09:41 167 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 0:10:29 168 Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 169 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:15:05 170 Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 171 Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini DNS Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck DNS Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike DNF Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа 1 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 10:09:22 2 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:06 3 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:00:14 4 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:17 5 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:22 6 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:24 8 Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:26 9 Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 10 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 11 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates 12 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:27 13 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 14 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 15 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 16 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 17 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:30 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 19 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:31 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 21 Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:32 22 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 23 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 24 Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula 0:00:34 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 26 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 0:00:35 28 Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:36 29 Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 30 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech 0:00:37 31 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:38 32 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 33 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:39 34 Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 35 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:41 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:42 37 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 38 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 39 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:45 40 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 41 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:46 42 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 43 Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 0:00:47 44 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 45 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:48 46 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek 0:00:49 47 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 48 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:51 49 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:53 50 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:54 51 Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 52 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa 53 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 54 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:00:56 55 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 56 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 57 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:00:58 58 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 59 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:01:00 60 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:01:01 61 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:01:02 62 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:03 63 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:01:04 64 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 0:01:06 65 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:07 66 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:01:08 67 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:09 68 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:01:10 69 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:16 70 Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 71 Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 0:01:20 72 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 73 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis 74 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:21 75 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:01:22 76 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:01:24 77 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:01:25 78 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:01:26 79 Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty 80 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:01:30 81 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 82 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:01:31 83 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:01:33 84 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 85 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:35 86 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 87 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 88 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:01:38 89 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:46 90 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 91 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:47 92 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 93 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:51 94 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:52 95 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:02:14 96 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 97 Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:02:17 98 Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 0:02:19 99 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 100 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj 0:02:21 101 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 0:02:23 102 Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula 0:02:24 103 Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 0:02:27 104 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj 0:02:28 105 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:02:37 106 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 0:02:38 107 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty 0:02:39 108 Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:48 109 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis 0:02:51 110 Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:02:52 111 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 112 Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:03:03 113 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:03:05 114 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:03:16 115 Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:03:20 116 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:03:26 117 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:03:28 118 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:03:59 119 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:04:00 120 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:04:14 121 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 0:04:24 122 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 0:04:39 123 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:04:50 124 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:05:04 125 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 0:05:17 126 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:05:25 127 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech 0:05:28 128 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 0:05:33 129 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:05:43 130 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:06:02 131 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:06:20 132 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 133 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:06:35 134 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:06:58 135 Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:07:41 136 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:07:45 137 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:07:56 138 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:08:00 139 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:08:05 140 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:08:12 141 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:08:16 142 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:19 143 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 0:08:38 144 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:39 145 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:08:48 146 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:09:09 147 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis 0:09:11 148 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:09:17 149 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:09:26 150 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:09:41 151 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:10:01 152 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 0:10:20 153 Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:10:24 154 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:10:27 155 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:10:36 156 Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step 0:10:39 157 James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:10:53 158 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:56 159 Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:11:01 160 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 0:11:03 161 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:26 162 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 0:11:38 163 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:12:19 164 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech 0:13:39 165 Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 0:15:35 166 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:15:37 167 Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:16:37 168 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:16:59 169 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 0:18:32 170 Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:19:04 171 Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 0:19:17 Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. 