Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 2

Сегодня, 17:39 Camaiore-Follonica, 198 км 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 4:32:07 2 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:00 3 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 4 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels 5 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 6 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 7 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 8 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 9 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 10 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 13 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 14 Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 16 Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 17 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 18 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 19 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 20 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 21 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 23 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 24 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 25 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 26 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 27 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech 28 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 29 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis 30 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 31 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 32 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 33 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 35 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 37 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 38 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 39 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 40 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 41 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 42 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 43 Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 44 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 45 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 46 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 47 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 48 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 49 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 50 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 51 Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 52 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 53 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 54 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 55 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 56 Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 57 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 58 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 59 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 60 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 61 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 62 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 63 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 64 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 65 Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 66 Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty 67 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 68 Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 69 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 70 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 71 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 72 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 73 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 74 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 75 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 76 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 77 Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula 78 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 79 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 80 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 81 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 82 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 83 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 84 Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 85 Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 86 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 87 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 88 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 89 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:00 90 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 91 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 92 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 93 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 94 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 95 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 96 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 97 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 98 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 99 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 100 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 101 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 102 Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 103 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis 104 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 105 Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates 106 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 107 Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 108 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 109 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek 110 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 111 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis 112 Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 113 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 114 Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 115 Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 116 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels 117 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa 118 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 119 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj 0:00:00 120 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates 121 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 122 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 123 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 124 Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 125 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 126 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 127 Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates 128 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 129 Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 130 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 131 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 132 Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula 133 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 134 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty 135 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 136 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 137 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 138 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 139 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 140 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis 141 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team 142 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 143 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 144 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 145 Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 146 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 147 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 148 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty 149 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 150 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 151 Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 152 Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 153 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 154 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 155 Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini 156 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 157 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 158 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 159 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 160 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 161 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:02:29 162 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 163 James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 164 Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 165 Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step 166 Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 0:03:23 167 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech 0:04:03 168 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech 169 Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 170 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:04:30 171 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 172 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 173 Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 174 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team DNS Filippo Conca (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа 1 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates 4:43:31 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:01 3 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:12 4 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 0:00:13 5 Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:15 6 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:17 7 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:00:18 8 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:22 9 Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 11 Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:24 12 Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 0:00:26 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 14 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates 15 Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:27 16 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe 17 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost 19 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 20 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 21 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:30 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 23 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:31 24 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 25 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 27 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 28 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:32 29 Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates 30 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 31 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 32 Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula 0:00:34 33 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 35 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 36 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 0:00:35 37 Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:36 38 Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 39 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech 0:00:37 40 Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 41 Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:38 42 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 43 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 44 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:39 45 Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 46 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 47 Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 48 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40 49 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:00:41 51 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 52 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 53 Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:42 54 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 55 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:43 56 Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 57 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 58 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 59 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis 0:00:45 60 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 61 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:00:46 62 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 63 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 64 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 65 Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 0:00:47 66 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 67 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:00:48 68 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 69 Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek 0:00:49 70 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty 71 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 72 Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:51 73 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:00:52 74 Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates 75 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:53 76 Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:54 77 Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 78 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa 79 Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 80 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 81 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 82 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 83 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 84 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 85 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 86 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 87 Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 88 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 89 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:00 90 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 91 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 92 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:01:01 93 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe 94 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:01:02 95 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 96 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels 97 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty 0:01:03 98 Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 99 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 100 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis 101 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 102 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 103 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels 104 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 105 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 106 Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 107 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj 108 Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 109 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe 110 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 111 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 112 Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula 113 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj 114 Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 115 Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech 116 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 117 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis 118 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty 119 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:21 120 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:01:22 121 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 122 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 123 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 124 Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:01:25 125 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:01:26 126 Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty 127 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:01:29 128 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:01:30 129 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 130 Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 131 Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 132 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 133 Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 134 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 135 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 136 Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 137 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 138 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 139 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 140 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 141 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 142 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula 143 Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis 144 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 145 Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty 146 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 147 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team 148 Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 149 Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini 150 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels 151 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 152 Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step 153 Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 154 Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 155 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team 156 Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty 157 James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 158 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team 159 Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini 160 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl 161 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 0:03:30 162 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:03:43 163 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane' 0:03:46 164 Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini 0:03:59 165 Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates 0:04:12 166 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck 0:04:19 167 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech 0:05:01 168 Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech 0:05:06 169 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:05:15 170 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech 0:05:28 171 Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team 172 Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 173 Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini 174 Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно. Теги к статье: Тиррено-Адриатико-2024 Tirreno-Adriatico гонка Мирового тура Яспер Филипсен



