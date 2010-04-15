VeloNEWS
Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 2

Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 2

 

 

 

Camaiore-Follonica, 198 км

 

 

 

1

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

4:32:07

 

 

2

 

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

4

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

5

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

6

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

7

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

8

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

9

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

10

 

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

11

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

12

 

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

13

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

14

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

15

 

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

16

 

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

17

 

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

18

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

19

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

20

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

21

 

Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

22

 

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

23

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

24

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

25

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

26

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

27

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

28

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

29

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

30

 

Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

31

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

32

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

33

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

34

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

35

 

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

36

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

37

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

38

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

39

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

40

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

41

 

Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

42

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

44

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

45

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

46

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

47

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

48

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

49

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

50

 

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

51

 

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

52

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

53

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

54

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

55

 

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

56

 

Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

57

 

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

58

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

59

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

60

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

61

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

62

 

Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

63

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

64

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

65

 

Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

66

 

Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

67

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

68

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

69

 

Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

70

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

71

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

72

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

73

 

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

74

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

75

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

76

 

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

77

 

Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

78

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

79

 

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

80

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

81

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

82

 

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

83

 

Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

84

 

Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

85

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

86

 

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

87

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

88

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

89

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:00

 

 

90

 

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

91

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

92

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

93

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

94

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

95

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

96

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

97

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

98

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

99

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

100

 

Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

101

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

102

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

103

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

104

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

105

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

106

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

107

 

Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

108

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

109

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

110

 

Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

111

 

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

112

 

Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

113

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

114

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

115

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

116

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

117

 

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

118

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

119

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:00:00

 

 

120

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

121

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

122

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

123

 

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

124

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

125

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

126

 

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

127

 

Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

128

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

129

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

130

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

131

 

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

132

 

Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

133

 

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

134

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

135

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

136

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

137

 

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

138

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

139

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

140

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

141

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

142

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

143

 

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

144

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

145

 

Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

146

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

147

 

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

148

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

149

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

150

 

Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

151

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

152

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

153

 

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

154

 

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

155

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

156

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

157

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

158

 

Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

159

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

160

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

161

 

Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:02:29

 

 

162

 

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

163

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

164

 

Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

165

 

Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

166

 

Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:03:23

 

 

167

 

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:04:03

 

 

168

 

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

169

 

Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

170

 

Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:04:30

 

 

171

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

172

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

173

 

Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

174

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Filippo Conca (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа

 

 

1

 

Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

4:43:31

 

 

2

 

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:01

 

 

3

 

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:12

 

 

4

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:00:13

 

 

5

 

Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:00:15

 

 

6

 

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:17

 

 

7

 

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:00:18

 

 

8

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:22

 

 

9

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

10

 

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:23

 

 

11

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:24

 

 

12

 

Max Poole (Gbr) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

0:00:26

 

 

13

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

14

 

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

15

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:27

 

 

16

 

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

17

 

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

18

 

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

19

 

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

20

 

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

21

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:30

 

 

22

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

23

 

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:00:31

 

 

24

 

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

25

 

Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

26

 

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

27

 

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

28

 

Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:32

 

 

29

 

Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

30

 

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:33

 

 

31

 

Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

32

 

Lawson Craddock G (Usa) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:34

 

 

33

 

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

34

 

Romain Bardet (Fra) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

35

 

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

36

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:35

 

 

37

 

Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:36

 

 

38

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

39

 

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:00:37

 

 

40

 

Honoré Mikkel Honoré Mikkel (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

41

 

Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:38

 

 

42

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

44

 

Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis

 

0:00:39

 

 

45

 

Connor Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

46

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

47

 

Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

48

 

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:40

 

 

49

 

Casper Van Uden (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

50

 

Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:00:41

 

 

51

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

52

 

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

53

 

Rafal Majka (Pol) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:00:42

 

 

54

 

Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

55

 

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:43

 

 

56

 

Damien Craig Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

57

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

58

 

Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

59

 

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Cofidis

 

0:00:45

 

 

60

 

Fausto Masnada (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

61

 

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:46

 

 

62

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

63

 

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

64

 

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

65

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:00:47

 

 

66

 

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

67

 

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:00:48

 

 

68

 

Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

69

 

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

 

0:00:49

 

 

70

 

Mike Teunissen (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

71

 

Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:50

 

 

72

 

Davide Formolo (Ita) Movistar Team

 

0:00:51

 

 

73

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:00:52

 

 

74

 

Marc Hirschi (Sui) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

75

 

Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:53

 

 

76

 

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:54

 

 

77

 

Attila Valter (Hun) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

78

 

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

79

 

Kevin Vermaerke (Usa) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

80

 

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

81

 

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

82

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

83

 

Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

84

 

Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

85

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

86

 

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

87

 

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

88

 

Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

89

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:00

 

 

90

 

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

91

 

Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

92

 

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:01:01

 

 

93

 

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

94

 

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:01:02

 

 

95

 

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

96

 

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

97

 

Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty

 

0:01:03

 

 

98

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:04

 

 

99

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

100

 

Aime De Gendt (Bel) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

101

 

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

102

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

103

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

104

 

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

105

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

106

 

Kyrylo Tsarenko (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

107

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

108

 

Mattia Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

109

 

Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

110

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

111

 

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

112

 

Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

113

 

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

114

 

Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

115

 

Corbin John Strong (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

116

 

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

117

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

118

 

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

119

 

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:21

 

 

120

 

Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:01:22

 

 

121

 

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

122

 

Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

123

 

Alexander Krieger (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:23

 

 

124

 

Alex Tolio (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:01:25

 

 

125

 

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:01:26

 

 

126

 

Dion Allan Smith (Nzl) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

127

 

Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:01:29

 

 

128

 

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:01:30

 

 

129

 

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

130

 

Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

131

 

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

132

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

133

 

Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

134

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

135

 

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

136

 

Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

137

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

138

 

Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

139

 

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

140

 

Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

141

 

Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

142

 

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

143

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

144

 

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

145

 

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

146

 

Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

147

 

Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

148

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

149

 

Lorenzo Quartucci (Ita) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

150

 

Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

151

 

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

152

 

Černý Josef Černý Josef (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

153

 

Luke Rowe (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

154

 

Filippo Magli (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

 

 

 

155

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

156

 

Rune Herregodts (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

157

 

James Shaw (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

158

 

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

159

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

160

 

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

161

 

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

 

0:03:30

 

 

162

 

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:03:43

 

 

163

 

Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Vf Group-Bardiani Csf- Faizane'

 

0:03:46

 

 

164

 

Mark Padun (Ukr) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

0:03:59

 

 

165

 

Michael Vink (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

0:04:12

 

 

166

 

Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

0:04:19

 

 

167

 

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:05:01

 

 

168

 

Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:05:06

 

 

169

 

Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:05:15

 

 

170

 

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

0:05:28

 

 

171

 

Cees Bol (Ned) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

172

 

Mark Cavendish (Gbr) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

173

 

Jan Stöckli (Sui) Corratec Vini Fantini

 

 

 

 

174

 

Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

 

 

Теги к статье: Тиррено-Адриатико-2024 Tirreno-Adriatico гонка Мирового тура Яспер Филипсен

  Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Сегодня, 20:02 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Главное перед финишем выбрать правильную позицию и тогда финиш твой. Молодец Филипсон.

