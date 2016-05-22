Tour de l'Eurometropole-2019 Категория:

Вчера, 17:59 La Louvière - Tournai, 176.7 км 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3:47:50 2 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 5 Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles 7 Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team 8 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus 9 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 10 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot - Charles 15 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 17 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 18 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles 20 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic 21 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale 22 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel 23 Florentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 24 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic 26 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team 28 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:00:17 29 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team 30 Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:00:33 31 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:02:02 32 Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 33 Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel 34 Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot - Charles 35 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 37 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Excelsior 38 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team 39 Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team 40 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 41 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie 42 Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 43 Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 44 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 46 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 48 Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team 49 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 50 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team 51 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Charles 52 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 54 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 55 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 56 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 57 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Anthony Jullien (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 59 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 61 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 62 Tuur Deprez (Bel) Cibel 63 Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop 64 Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 65 Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Charles 66 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 67 Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 68 Anthony Rappo (Swi) Iam Excelsior 69 Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling 70 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale 72 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling 73 Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:32 74 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 75 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 76 Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel 77 Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 78 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles 79 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles 80 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus 81 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Iam Excelsior 83 Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:40 84 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:42 85 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:50 86 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 87 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:54 88 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:03:12 89 Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 90 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 91 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 92 Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 93 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:03:20 94 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon - Circus 95 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 97 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 98 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:06:26 99 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:07:41 100 John Murphy (Usa) Rally Uhc Cycling 0:07:50 DNF Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo DNF Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo DNF Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale DNF Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal DNF Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck - Quick - Step DNF Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step DNF Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus DNF Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus DNF Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Hamish Schreurs (Nzl) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Tyler Magner (Usa) Rally Uhc Cycling DNF Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling DNF Kyle Murphy (Usa) Rally Uhc Cycling DNF Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team DNF Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic DNF Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie DNF Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie DNF Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels DNF Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels DNF Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels DNF Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels DNF Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles DNF Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles DNF Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team DNF Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel DNF Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel DNF Dylan Page (Swi) Iam Excelsior DNF Martin Schäppi (Swi) Iam Excelsior DNF Corey Davis (Usa) Iam Excelsior DNF Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling DNF Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex DNF David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex DNF Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex DNF Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Теги к статье: Tour de l'Eurometropole классика категория 1.HC гонка Европейского тура Europe Tour



