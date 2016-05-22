VeloNEWS
Tour de l'Eurometropole-2019

Tour de l'Eurometropole-2019

 

 

 

  La Louvière - Tournai, 176.7 км  
  1   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   3:47:50  
  2   Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step      
  3   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo      
  4   Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy      
  5   Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale      
  6   Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles      
  7   Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team      
  8   Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus      
  9   Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  10   Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles      
  11   Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo      
  12   Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  13   Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale      
  14   Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot - Charles      
  15   Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team      
  16   Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  17   Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  18   Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  19   Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles      
  20   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  21   Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale      
  22   Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel      
  23   Florentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  24   Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  25   Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  26   Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  27   Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team      
  28   Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:00:17  
  29   Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team      
  30   Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step   0:00:33  
  31   Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step   0:02:02  
  32   Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  33   Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel      
  34   Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot - Charles      
  35   Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  36   Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team      
  37   Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Excelsior      
  38   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team      
  39   Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team      
  40   Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team      
  41   Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  42   Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team      
  43   Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale      
  44   Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  45   Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  46   Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  47   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team      
  48   Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team      
  49   Cedric Beullens (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team      
  50   Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team      
  51   Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Charles      
  52   Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  53   Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek - Segafredo      
  54   Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels      
  55   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team      
  56   Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step      
  57   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  58   Anthony Jullien (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale      
  59   Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  60   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  61   Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  62   Tuur Deprez (Bel) Cibel      
  63   Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop      
  64   Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  65   Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Charles      
  66   Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  67   Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team      
  68   Anthony Rappo (Swi) Iam Excelsior      
  69   Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  70   Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  71   Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale      
  72   Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling      
  73   Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles   0:02:32  
  74   Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  75   Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  76   Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel      
  77   Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels      
  78   Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles      
  79   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles      
  80   Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus      
  81   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  82   Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Iam Excelsior      
  83   Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles   0:02:40  
  84   Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:02:42  
  85   Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy   0:02:50  
  86   Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team      
  87   Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo   0:02:54  
  88   Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team   0:03:12  
  89   Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team      
  90   Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles      
  91   Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy      
  92   Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  93   Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon - Circus   0:03:20  
  94   Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon - Circus      
  95   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  96   Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team      
  97   Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels      
  98   Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie   0:06:26  
  99   Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:07:41  
  100   John Murphy (Usa) Rally Uhc Cycling   0:07:50  
  DNF   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo      
  DNF   Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo      
  DNF   Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo      
  DNF   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale      
  DNF   Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal      
  DNF   Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck - Quick - Step      
  DNF   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step      
  DNF   Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  DNF   Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  DNF   Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus      
  DNF   Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus      
  DNF   Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  DNF   Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  DNF   Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  DNF   Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  DNF   Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy      
  DNF   Hamish Schreurs (Nzl) Israel Cycling Academy      
  DNF   Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy      
  DNF   Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy      
  DNF   Tyler Magner (Usa) Rally Uhc Cycling      
  DNF   Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling      
  DNF   Kyle Murphy (Usa) Rally Uhc Cycling      
  DNF   Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team      
  DNF   Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  DNF   Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  DNF   Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  DNF   Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  DNF   Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie      
  DNF   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie      
  DNF   Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  DNF   Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels      
  DNF   Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels      
  DNF   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels      
  DNF   Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels      
  DNF   Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles      
  DNF   Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles      
  DNF   Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team      
  DNF   Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel      
  DNF   Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel      
  DNF   Dylan Page (Swi) Iam Excelsior      
  DNF   Martin Schäppi (Swi) Iam Excelsior      
  DNF   Corey Davis (Usa) Iam Excelsior      
  DNF   Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  DNF   Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  DNF   David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  DNF   Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  DNF   Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      

 

  1. Имя: Юра

    GTX

    Вчера, 20:47 | Регистрация: 22.05.2016

    На финише Ходег серьйозно разбился, недеемся все будет хорошо

