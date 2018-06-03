VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Андрей Гривко Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Олимп. резерв

Тур Люксембурга-2018. Пролог

 

 

  Luxembourg-Ville, 2,3 км, ITT  
  1   Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie   0:03:16  
  2   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling   0:00:01  
  3   Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice   0:00:03  
  4   Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie   0:00:04  
  5   Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie   0:00:05  
  6   Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan   0:00:06  
  7   Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise   0:00:08  
  8   Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic      
  9   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  10   Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  11   Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan      
  12   Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie   0:00:09  
  13   Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  14   Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias      
  15   Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling   0:00:11  
  16   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij      
  17   Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  18   Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch   0:00:12  
  19   Pit Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  20   Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie      
  21   Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic      
  22   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert   0:00:14  
  23   Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange Losch      
  24   Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM      
  25   Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid      
  26   Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan   0:00:15  
  27   Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  28   Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias      
  29   Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij      
  30   Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  31   Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic      
  32   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:16  
  33   Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  34   Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM      
  35   Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic      
  36   Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan   0:00:17  
  37   Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij      
  38   Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice      
  39   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert      
  40   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  41   Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan      
  42   Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie   0:00:18  
  43   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan      
  44   Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij      
  45   Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM      
  46   Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice      
  47   Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  48   Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie      
  49   Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM   0:00:19  
  50   Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias      
  51   Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic      
  52   Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij      
  53   Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus      
  54   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  55   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert      
  56   Lukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:00:20  
  57   Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias   0:00:21  
  58   Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  59   Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  60   Patrick Schelling (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  61   Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise   0:00:22  
  62   Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert      
  63   Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  64   Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch      
  65   Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert   0:00:23  
  66   Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice      
  67   Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic      
  68   Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij      
  69   Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise   0:00:24  
  70   Luca Henn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus      
  71   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert      
  72   Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  73   Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  74   Maxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch   0:00:25  
  75   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  76   Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence KTM      
  77   Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch      
  78   Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias   0:00:26  
  79   Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert      
  80   Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus      
  81   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice   0:00:27  
  82   Lucas Carstensen (Ger) Bike Aid      
  83   Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM      
  84   Joshua Teasdale (Gbr) Team Differdange Losch      
  85   Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus   0:00:28  
  86   Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus      
  87   Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM      
  88   Pawel Cieslik (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice      
  89   Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus   0:00:29  
  90   Meron Teshome (Eri) Bike Aid   0:00:30  
  91   Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Sprandi Polkowice   0:00:31  
  92   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  93   Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias      
  94   Gian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:00:32  
  95   Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid      
  96   Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:00:33  
  97   Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus   0:00:36  
  98   Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling   0:00:37  
  99   Meron Abraham (Eri) Bike Aid      
  100   Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch   0:00:40  
  101   Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias   0:00:41  
  102   Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid   0:00:42  
  103   Timo Schafer (Ger) Bike Aid   0:00:44  

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Тур Люксембурга Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg гонка Европейского Тура Europe Tour UCI Europe Tour ITT разделка индивидуальная гонка на время

Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

Реклама

Ближайшие старты

30 мая - 3 июня 2018

Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg

3 июня 2018

Gran Premio Citta di Lugano

3 - 10 июня 2018

Criterium du Dauphine


ОПРОС

Понравилась ли Вам Джиро д'Италия - 2018?

Комментарии

  • rude_rider
    Винченцо Нибали: "Критериум Д ... (1)
    rude_rider-Фото

    Врятли Нибали поедет на победу..тактика та же..ехать в темпе лидеров и если темп ускоряется Нибали будет сливаться и ехать на эконом режиме

     

  • Адриен
    Тибо Пино может пропустить Тур ... (6)
    Адриен-Фото

    Странная неопределенность ВРАЧА(!). Почти до середины июня антибиотики, без тренировок, а через десять дней - начало Тура ! Какое УЧАСТИЕ ?! Они что, окончательно его хотят добить ?

  • Адриен
    Критериум Дофине-2018. Маршрут (13)
    Адриен-Фото

    В Скай Томас едет , а вот Берналя вроде нет... Тяжело будет Бильбао - после такого-то Джиро. Хотелось бы на Гидича посмотреть, но...

  • Camel
    Карлос Бетанкур может перейти ... (5)
    Camel-Фото

    У ОАЭ трансферная политика похожа и на "спихнуть тех, кто не оправдал". Мохорич, например. Этот парень никак не может выйти из возраста андера - побеждать-то побеждает на ГТ по одному этапу, но только тогда, когда пелотон либо просто катит, либо спит после тяжелого этапа. Его сверстники давно уже на первых страницах газет, а этот всё в развлекательные отрывы ходит да на камеру сморкается.

  • Александра
    Карлос Бетанкур может перейти ... (5)
    Александра-Фото

    Опять Бетанкуру неудачная команда попалась!))

  • Camel
    Тибо Пино может пропустить Тур ... (6)
    Camel-Фото

    Ну перспективным он вряд ли был, поскольку, как вы правильно заметили, у него прогресса не было. Это разовый гонщик на те гонки, когда его прёт. В остальных случаях его бойцом назвать нельзя, поскольку он непредсказуем - тут он едет и приезжает на подиум, а тут он уже не едет, а просто сходит. Какая надежда на этого парня? Хотя он никогда не был колёсником. Одним словом - старается. ))

  • Astanaforever
    Критериум Дофине-2018. Маршрут (13)
    Astanaforever-Фото
    Бильбао едет критериум.Аппетит приходит во время еды.Ждем подиума.
  • Shalam s Urala
    Роан Деннис: «На Джиро д’Итали ... (2)
    Shalam s Urala-Фото

    хороший парень. дай бог!

  • Shalam s Urala
    Карлос Бетанкур может перейти ... (5)
    Shalam s Urala-Фото

    ну вот. обиделся, что любимым капитаном другой оказался.. надо срочно хозяина менять! и снова стать любимым!!

    Цитата: Крайний
    Подсушился.
    ну разве что на фоне того, до какого безобразия опускался.

    с удовольствием порадуюсь, если вдруг найдёт в себе силы вернуться и вспыхнуть

    но.. скорее это заход на пике с нисходящими требами по контрактам (

  • velodoctor
    Тибо Пино может пропустить Тур ... (6)
    velodoctor-Фото

    Прогресса у Пино нет уже много лет, а был ведь одним из самых перспективных французов. 

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Велоспорт в Фейсбуке

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Твиттер VeloLIVE

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

31 мая

Robert Gesink (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo)

Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors)

Michal Schlegel (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

1 июня

Julien El Fares (Delko - Marseille-Provence)

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R)

Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis)

Maikel Zijlaard (Hagens Berman - Axeon)

Рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Саган П. (Svk) (BOH) 1914
2 Вальверде А. (Esp) (MOV) 1682
3 Йейтс С. (GBr) (MTS) 1472
4 Вивиани Э. (Ita) (QST) 1397
5 Терпстра Н. (Ned) (QST) 1297
6 Роглич П. (Slo) (TLJ) 1211
7 Фрум К. (GBr) (SKY) 1205
8 Алафилипп Ж. (Fra) (QST) 1198
9 Вальгрен М. (Den) (AST) 1195
10 Берналь Э. (Col) (SKY) 1063

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Май 2018 (181)
Апрель 2018 (163)
Март 2018 (185)
Февраль 2018 (143)
Январь 2018 (122)
Декабрь 2017 (68)