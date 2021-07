 Луис Леон Санчес выигрывает «Классику Вильяфранка-де-Ордисия»

Van Vleuten wasn’t the only rider confused by the race situation, however, her teammates were equally bemused by Keisenhofer’s win, and Team GB rider Lizzie Deignan told the BBC that she also thought van Vleuten had taken the gold medal.

Интересный поворот. В техничках не смотрят стрим? Никто не информирует пелотон о разрывах?