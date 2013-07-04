Тур Британии-2025. Этап 6. Результаты

- Категория:
Newport - Cardiff, 112.2 км
|
1
|
Kooij Olav
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
2:28:19
|
2
|
Watson Samuel
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
3
|
Wright Fred
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
4
|
Zambanini Edoardo
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
5
|
Isidore Noa
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
6
|
Alaphilippe Julian
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
7
|
Tronchon Bastien
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
8
|
Crabbe Tom
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
9
|
Morgado António
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
10
|
Gilmore Brady
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
11
|
Huens Axel
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
12
|
Bilbao Pello
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
13
|
Grégoire Romain
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
14
|
Aerts Toon
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
15
|
Onley Oscar
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
16
|
Reis Rafael
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
,,
|
17
|
Johansen Julius
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
18
|
Herregodts Rune
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
19
|
Vader Milan
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
20
|
Rondel Mathys
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
21
|
Lanhove Milan
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
22
|
Eulálio Afonso
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
23
|
Sivakov Pavel
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
24
|
Evenepoel Remco
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
25
|
Paret-Peintre Aurélien
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
26
|
Brennan Matthew
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
27
|
Van Wilder Ilan
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
28
|
Fernández Rubén
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
,,
|
29
|
Leknessund Andreas
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
30
|
Guerin Alexis
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
,,
|
31
|
Wenzel Mats
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
32
|
Gloag Thomas
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
33
|
Blackmore Joseph
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
34
|
Geoghegan Hart Tao
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
35
|
Mollema Bauke
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
36
|
Vermeersch Florian
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
37
|
August Andrew
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
38
|
Arensman Thymen
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
0:11
|
39
|
Townsend Rory
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
40
|
Teutenberg Tim Torn
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
41
|
Declercq Tim
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
42
|
Wood Harrison
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
,,
|
43
|
Deweirdt Siebe
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
44
|
Frydkjær Patrick Boje
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
45
|
Buck Jones Huw
|
Great Britain
|
,,
|
46
|
Hamilton Lucas
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
47
|
Stokbro Andreas
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
1:01
|
48
|
Orins Robin
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
49
|
Pedersen Henrik
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
50
|
Pérez César
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
1:06
|
51
|
Kyffin Zeb
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
1:11
|
52
|
Kämna Lennard
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
53
|
Frison Frederik
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
54
|
de Vries Hartthijs
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
55
|
Tiller Rasmus
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
56
|
Pacher Quentin
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
57
|
Donovan Mark
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
2:45
|
58
|
Urianstad Bugge Martin
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
59
|
Kopecký Tomáš
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
60
|
Giddings Joshua
|
Lotto
|
3:23
|
61
|
Uriarte Diego
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
62
|
Thomas Geraint
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
4:12
|
63
|
Swift Ben
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
64
|
Kristoff Alexander
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
65
|
Liepiņš Emīls
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
66
|
Ingebrigtsen Storm
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
67
|
Hofstetter Hugo
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
68
|
Vanhuffel Matteo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
69
|
Elosegui Iñigo
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
70
|
Beullens Cedric
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
71
|
Veistroffer Baptiste
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
72
|
Brustenga Marc
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
73
|
Le Gac Olivier
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
74
|
Tarling Finlay
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
75
|
Marriage Zac
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
76
|
Gudmestad Tord
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
77
|
Menten Milan
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
78
|
Maris Elias
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
79
|
De Bondt Dries
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
6:08
|
80
|
Govekar Matevž
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
81
|
Hayter Ethan
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
82
|
Degenkolb John
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
83
|
Trentin Matteo
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
84
|
Vercouillie Victor
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
85
|
Vermote Julien
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
86
|
Germani Lorenzo
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
7:48
|
87
|
Affini Edoardo
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
88
|
Froidevaux Robin
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
89
|
Oliveira Rui
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
90
|
Eržen Žak
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
91
|
Golliker Joshua
|
Great Britain
|
9:35
|
92
|
Flynn Sean
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
93
|
Leijnse Enzo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
94
|
de Jong Timo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
95
|
Dainese Alberto
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
96
|
Lienhard Fabian
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
97
|
Pidcock Joseph
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
11:03
|
98
|
Roberts Reef
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
11:11
|
99
|
Walls Matthew
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
100
|
Martínez Victor
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
,,
|
101
|
Charlton Josh
|
Great Britain
|
,,
|
102
|
Hesters Jules
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
103
|
Bomboi Davide
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
104
|
Bostock Matthew
|
Great Britain
|
11:22
|
105
|
Chilton Ben
|
Great Britain
|
11:54
|
DNF
|
Fernandes Paulo
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
DNS
|
Lafay Victor
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
DNS
|
Pedersen Casper
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
DNS
|
Svrček Martin
|
Soudal Quick-Step
Итоговая генеральная классификация:
|
1
|
Grégoire Romain
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
19:31:23
|
2
|
Evenepoel Remco
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
0:02
|
3
|
Alaphilippe Julian
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:04
|
4
|
Onley Oscar
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
0:08
|
5
|
Paret-Peintre Aurélien
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
0:12
|
6
|
Eulálio Afonso
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
7
|
Van Wilder Ilan
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
8
|
Mollema Bauke
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
9
|
Bilbao Pello
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
0:17
|
10
|
Sivakov Pavel
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
11
|
Rondel Mathys
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
12
|
Blackmore Joseph
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
13
|
Gloag Thomas
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:29
|
14
|
August Andrew
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
0:30
|
15
|
Brennan Matthew
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:31
|
16
|
Fernández Rubén
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
0:42
|
17
|
Geoghegan Hart Tao
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
18
|
Lanhove Milan
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
0:58
|
19
|
Arensman Thymen
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
1:03
|
20
|
Wenzel Mats
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
1:11
|
21
|
Zambanini Edoardo
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
1:15
|
22
|
Guerin Alexis
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
1:21
|
23
|
Leknessund Andreas
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
1:34
|
24
|
Vader Milan
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
1:35
|
25
|
Aerts Toon
|
Lotto
|
1:46
|
26
|
Buck Jones Huw
|
Great Britain
|
2:33
|
27
|
Gilmore Brady
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
2:43
|
28
|
Kyffin Zeb
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
3:43
|
29
|
Orins Robin
|
Lotto
|
3:47
|
30
|
Deweirdt Siebe
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
4:29
|
31
|
Donovan Mark
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
5:14
|
32
|
Wood Harrison
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
,,
|
33
|
Wright Fred
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
5:39
|
34
|
Pacher Quentin
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
5:40
|
35
|
de Vries Hartthijs
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
5:56
|
36
|
Hamilton Lucas
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
6:08
|
37
|
Herregodts Rune
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
6:26
|
38
|
Watson Samuel
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
7:04
|
39
|
Isidore Noa
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
7:12
|
40
|
Stokbro Andreas
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
7:33
|
41
|
Kämna Lennard
|
Lidl - Trek
|
7:46
|
42
|
Declercq Tim
|
Lidl - Trek
|
9:08
|
43
|
Teutenberg Tim Torn
|
Lidl - Trek
|
9:16
|
44
|
Maris Elias
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
9:32
|
45
|
Crabbe Tom
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
9:55
|
46
|
Huens Axel
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
10:03
|
47
|
Tronchon Bastien
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
10:06
|
48
|
Vermeersch Florian
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
10:22
|
49
|
Frydkjær Patrick Boje
|
Lidl - Trek
|
10:26
|
50
|
Tiller Rasmus
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
11:18
|
51
|
Vanhuffel Matteo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
11:30
|
52
|
Golliker Joshua
|
Great Britain
|
11:42
|
53
|
Morgado António
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
12:02
|
54
|
Kopecký Tomáš
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
12:37
|
55
|
Urianstad Bugge Martin
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
12:39
|
56
|
Townsend Rory
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
13:09
|
57
|
Pedersen Henrik
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
13:43
|
58
|
Kooij Olav
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
14:01
|
59
|
Hofstetter Hugo
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
14:47
|
60
|
Flynn Sean
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
14:50
|
61
|
Frison Frederik
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
15:18
|
62
|
Elosegui Iñigo
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
63
|
Giddings Joshua
|
Lotto
|
15:22
|
64
|
Pérez César
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
15:54
|
65
|
Liepiņš Emīls
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
15:55
|
66
|
Veistroffer Baptiste
|
Lotto
|
16:01
|
67
|
Brustenga Marc
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
16:11
|
68
|
Tarling Finlay
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
16:37
|
69
|
Ingebrigtsen Storm
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
17:09
|
70
|
Beullens Cedric
|
Lotto
|
17:18
|
71
|
Johansen Julius
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
17:24
|
72
|
Trentin Matteo
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
17:25
|
73
|
Reis Rafael
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
17:43
|
74
|
Germani Lorenzo
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
17:45
|
75
|
Le Gac Olivier
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
18:10
|
76
|
Swift Ben
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
18:27
|
77
|
Degenkolb John
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
19:28
|
78
|
Vercouillie Victor
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
19:57
|
79
|
Govekar Matevž
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
20:04
|
80
|
Thomas Geraint
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
20:21
|
81
|
Hayter Ethan
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
20:23
|
82
|
Marriage Zac
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
21:37
|
83
|
Hesters Jules
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
22:01
|
84
|
De Bondt Dries
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
22:10
|
85
|
Menten Milan
|
Lotto
|
22:26
|
86
|
Martínez Victor
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
22:40
|
87
|
Vermote Julien
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
23:00
|
88
|
Kristoff Alexander
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
23:23
|
89
|
Leijnse Enzo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
23:28
|
90
|
Gudmestad Tord
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
24:01:00
|
91
|
Dainese Alberto
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
24:17:00
|
92
|
Oliveira Rui
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
24:18:00
|
93
|
Roberts Reef
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
25:15:00
|
94
|
de Jong Timo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
26:22:00
|
95
|
Affini Edoardo
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
26:41:00
|
96
|
Eržen Žak
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
27:39:00
|
97
|
Froidevaux Robin
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
27:44:00
|
98
|
Bostock Matthew
|
Great Britain
|
28:15:00
|
99
|
Uriarte Diego
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
29:06:00
|
100
|
Lienhard Fabian
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
29:33:00
|
101
|
Bomboi Davide
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
30:30:00
|
102
|
Pidcock Joseph
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
30:53:00
|
103
|
Walls Matthew
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
31:04:00
|
104
|
Chilton Ben
|
Great Britain
|
31:48:00
|
105
|
Charlton Josh
|
Great Britain
|
38:06:00
