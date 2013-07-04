VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Тур Британии-2025. Этап 6. Результаты

Тур Британии-2025. Этап 6. Результаты

Тур Британии-2025. Этап 6. Результаты

 

Newport - Cardiff, 112.2 км

 

1

 Kooij Olav

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

2:28:19

2

 Watson Samuel

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

3

 Wright Fred 

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

4

 Zambanini Edoardo

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

5

 Isidore Noa

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

6

 Alaphilippe Julian

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

7

 Tronchon Bastien 

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

8

 Crabbe Tom

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

9

 Morgado António

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

10

 Gilmore Brady

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

11

 Huens Axel

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

,,

12

 Bilbao Pello

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

13

 Grégoire Romain

Groupama - FDJ

    

,,

14

 Aerts Toon

Lotto

      

,,

15

 Onley Oscar

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

16

 Reis Rafael

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

,,

17

 Johansen Julius 

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

18

 Herregodts Rune

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

19

 Vader Milan

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

20

 Rondel Mathys

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

21

 Lanhove Milan

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

22

 Eulálio Afonso

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

23

 Sivakov Pavel

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

24

 Evenepoel Remco

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

25

 Paret-Peintre Aurélien

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

26

 Brennan Matthew

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

27

 Van Wilder Ilan

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

28

 Fernández Rubén

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

,,

29

 Leknessund Andreas

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

30

 Guerin Alexis

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

,,

31

 Wenzel Mats 

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

32

 Gloag Thomas

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

33

 Blackmore Joseph

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

34

 Geoghegan Hart Tao

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

35

 Mollema Bauke

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

36

 Vermeersch Florian

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

37

 August Andrew

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

38

 Arensman Thymen

INEOS Grenadiers

    

0:11

39

 Townsend Rory

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

40

 Teutenberg Tim Torn

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

41

 Declercq Tim

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

42

 Wood Harrison

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

,,

43

 Deweirdt Siebe

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

44

 Frydkjær Patrick Boje

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

45

 Buck Jones Huw

Great Britain

    

,,

46

 Hamilton Lucas

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

47

 Stokbro Andreas

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

1:01

48

 Orins Robin

Lotto

      

,,

49

 Pedersen Henrik

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

50

 Pérez César

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

1:06

51

 Kyffin Zeb

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

1:11

52

 Kämna Lennard

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

53

 Frison Frederik

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

54

 de Vries Hartthijs

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

,,

55

 Tiller Rasmus

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

56

 Pacher Quentin

Groupama - FDJ

    

,,

57

 Donovan Mark

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

2:45

58

 Urianstad Bugge Martin

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

59

 Kopecký Tomáš

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

,,

60

 Giddings Joshua

Lotto

      

3:23

61

 Uriarte Diego

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

62

 Thomas Geraint

INEOS Grenadiers

    

4:12

63

 Swift Ben

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

64

 Kristoff Alexander

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

65

 Liepiņš Emīls

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

66

 Ingebrigtsen Storm

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

67

 Hofstetter Hugo

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

68

 Vanhuffel Matteo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

69

 Elosegui Iñigo

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

70

 Beullens Cedric

Lotto

      

,,

71

 Veistroffer Baptiste

Lotto

      

,,

72

 Brustenga Marc

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

73

 Le Gac Olivier

Groupama - FDJ

    

,,

74

 Tarling Finlay

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

75

 Marriage Zac

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

76

 Gudmestad Tord

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

77

 Menten Milan

Lotto

      

,,

78

 Maris Elias

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

79

 De Bondt Dries

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

6:08

80

 Govekar Matevž

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

81

 Hayter Ethan

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

82

 Degenkolb John

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

83

 Trentin Matteo

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

84

 Vercouillie Victor

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

85

 Vermote Julien

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

86

 Germani Lorenzo

Groupama - FDJ

    

7:48

87

 Affini Edoardo

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

88

 Froidevaux Robin

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

89

 Oliveira Rui

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

90

 Eržen Žak

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

91

 Golliker Joshua

Great Britain

    

9:35

92

 Flynn Sean

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

93

 Leijnse Enzo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

94

 de Jong Timo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

95

 Dainese Alberto

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

96

 Lienhard Fabian

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

97

 Pidcock Joseph

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

11:03

98

 Roberts Reef

Groupama - FDJ

    

11:11

99

 Walls Matthew

Groupama - FDJ

    

,,

100

 Martínez Victor

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

,,

101

 Charlton Josh

Great Britain

    

,,

102

 Hesters Jules

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

103

 Bomboi Davide

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

,,

104

 Bostock Matthew

Great Britain

    

11:22

105

 Chilton Ben

Great Britain

    

11:54

DNF

 Fernandes Paulo

Anicolor / Tien 21

      

DNS

 Lafay Victor

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

  

DNS

 Pedersen Casper

Soudal Quick-Step

      

DNS

 Svrček Martin

Soudal Quick-Step

      

 

 

Итоговая генеральная классификация:

 

1

 Grégoire Romain

Groupama - FDJ

    

19:31:23

2

 Evenepoel Remco

Soudal Quick-Step

    

0:02

3

 Alaphilippe Julian

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

0:04

4

 Onley Oscar

Team Picnic PostNL

    

0:08

5

 Paret-Peintre Aurélien

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

0:12

6

 Eulálio Afonso

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

7

 Van Wilder Ilan

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

8

 Mollema Bauke

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

9

 Bilbao Pello

Bahrain - Victorious

    

0:17

10

 Sivakov Pavel

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

11

 Rondel Mathys

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

12

 Blackmore Joseph

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

13

 Gloag Thomas

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

0:29

14

 August Andrew

INEOS Grenadiers

    

0:30

15

 Brennan Matthew

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

0:31

16

 Fernández Rubén

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

0:42

17

 Geoghegan Hart Tao

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

18

 Lanhove Milan

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

0:58

19

 Arensman Thymen

INEOS Grenadiers

    

1:03

20

 Wenzel Mats

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

1:11

21

 Zambanini Edoardo

Bahrain - Victorious

    

1:15

22

 Guerin Alexis

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

1:21

23

 Leknessund Andreas

Uno-X Mobility

    

1:34

24

 Vader Milan

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

1:35

25

 Aerts Toon

Lotto

      

1:46

26

 Buck Jones Huw

Great Britain

    

2:33

27

 Gilmore Brady

Israel - Premier Tech

    

2:43

28

 Kyffin Zeb

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

3:43

29

 Orins Robin

Lotto

      

3:47

30

 Deweirdt Siebe

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

4:29

31

 Donovan Mark

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

5:14

32

 Wood Harrison

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

,,

33

 Wright Fred

Bahrain - Victorious

    

5:39

34

 Pacher Quentin

Groupama - FDJ

    

5:40

35

 de Vries Hartthijs

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

5:56

36

 Hamilton Lucas

INEOS Grenadiers

    

6:08

37

 Herregodts Rune

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

6:26

38

 Watson Samuel

INEOS Grenadiers

    

7:04

39

 Isidore Noa

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

7:12

40

 Stokbro Andreas

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

7:33

41

 Kämna Lennard

Lidl - Trek

      

7:46

42

 Declercq Tim

Lidl - Trek

      

9:08

43

 Teutenberg Tim Torn

Lidl - Trek

      

9:16

44

 Maris Elias

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

9:32

45

 Crabbe Tom

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

9:55

46

 Huens Axel

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

10:03

47

 Tronchon Bastien

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

10:06

48

 Vermeersch Florian

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

10:22

49

 Frydkjær Patrick Boje

Lidl - Trek

      

10:26

50

 Tiller Rasmus

Uno-X Mobility

    

11:18

51

 Vanhuffel Matteo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

11:30

52

 Golliker Joshua

Great Britain

    

11:42

53

 Morgado António

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

12:02

54

 Kopecký Tomáš

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

12:37

55

 Urianstad Bugge Martin

Uno-X Mobility

    

12:39

56

 Townsend Rory

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

13:09

57

 Pedersen Henrik

Uno-X Mobility

    

13:43

58

 Kooij Olav

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

14:01

59

 Hofstetter Hugo

Israel - Premier Tech

    

14:47

60

 Flynn Sean

Team Picnic PostNL

    

14:50

61

 Frison Frederik

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

15:18

62

 Elosegui Iñigo

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

63

 Giddings Joshua

Lotto

      

15:22

64

 Pérez César

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

15:54

65

 Liepiņš Emīls

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

15:55

66

 Veistroffer Baptiste

Lotto

      

16:01

67

 Brustenga Marc

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

16:11

68

 Tarling Finlay

Israel - Premier Tech

    

16:37

69

 Ingebrigtsen Storm

Uno-X Mobility

    

17:09

70

 Beullens Cedric

Lotto

      

17:18

71

 Johansen Julius

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

17:24

72

 Trentin Matteo

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

17:25

73

 Reis Rafael

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

17:43

74

 Germani Lorenzo

Groupama - FDJ

    

17:45

75

 Le Gac Olivier

Groupama - FDJ

    

18:10

76

 Swift Ben

INEOS Grenadiers

    

18:27

77

 Degenkolb John

Team Picnic PostNL

    

19:28

78

 Vercouillie Victor

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

19:57

79

 Govekar Matevž

Bahrain - Victorious

    

20:04

80

 Thomas Geraint

INEOS Grenadiers

    

20:21

81

 Hayter Ethan

Soudal Quick-Step

    

20:23

82

 Marriage Zac

Israel - Premier Tech

    

21:37

83

 Hesters Jules

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

22:01

84

 De Bondt Dries

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

22:10

85

 Menten Milan

Lotto

      

22:26

86

 Martínez Victor

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

22:40

87

 Vermote Julien

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

23:00

88

 Kristoff Alexander

Uno-X Mobility

    

23:23

89

 Leijnse Enzo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

23:28

90

 Gudmestad Tord

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

24:01:00

91

 Dainese Alberto

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

24:17:00

92

 Oliveira Rui

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

24:18:00

93

 Roberts Reef

Groupama - FDJ

    

25:15:00

94

 de Jong Timo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

26:22:00

95

 Affini Edoardo

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

26:41:00

96

 Eržen Žak

Bahrain - Victorious

    

27:39:00

97

 Froidevaux Robin

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

27:44:00

98

 Bostock Matthew

Great Britain

    

28:15:00

99

 Uriarte Diego

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

29:06:00

100

 Lienhard Fabian

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

29:33:00

101

 Bomboi Davide

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

30:30:00

102

 Pidcock Joseph

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

30:53:00

103

 Walls Matthew

Groupama - FDJ

    

31:04:00

104

 Chilton Ben

Great Britain

    

31:48:00

105

 Charlton Josh

Great Britain

    

38:06:00
             

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Тур Британии-2025 Tour of Britain-2025 велогонка категории 2. Pro многодневная велогонка

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
  1. Имя: Саша

    VeloVelo

    Сегодня, 00:13 | Регистрация: 4.07.2013

    Грегуар еще на Туре показал, что он перспективный гонщик. 
    И вот такая большая победа в 22 года. Браво! 

Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2025/26

Ближайшие старты

23 августа - 14 сентября 2025

Vuelta a Espana

23 августа - 14 сентября 2025

Маршрут Вуэльты Испании-2025

2 - 7 сентября 2025

Tour of Britain

12 сентября 2025

Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

14 сентября 2025

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

ОПРОС

Кто станет победителем Вуэльты Испании-2025?

Комментарии

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Результаты: ПроТур-2025

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Телеграм VeloLIVE

Одноклассники

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

8 сентября

Sam Maisonobe (Cofidis)

Haimar Etxeberria Ansalas (Equipo Kern Pharma)

9 сентября

Lennard Kamna (Lidl - Trek)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 11465
2 Педерсен М. (Den) (LTK) 4555
3 Ван дер Пул М.(Ned) (ADC) 4366
4 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SOQ) 4291
5 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TVL) 3862
6 Роглич П. (Slo) (RBH) 3825
7 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TVL) 3751
8 Онли О. (GBr) (TPP) 3278
9 О'Коннор Б. (Aus) (JAY) 3260
10 Липовиц Ф. (Ger) (RBH) 3207

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Сентябрь 2025 (55)
Август 2025 (181)
Июль 2025 (229)
Июнь 2025 (172)
Май 2025 (215)
Апрель 2025 (166)