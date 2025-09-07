Тур Британии-2025. Этап 1. Результаты

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 16:50
|
|
Woodbridge - Southwold, 161,4 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
3:29:01
|
|
|
2
|
|
Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
0:00:00
|
|
|
3
|
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Samuel Watson (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Tom Crabbe (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Rory Townsend (Irl) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Davide Bomboi (Bel) Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Marc Brustenga Masague (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Matthew Walls (Gbr) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Luke Lamperti (Usa) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Brady Gilmore (Aus) Israel Premier Tech Academy
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Milan Vader (Ned) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Sean Flynn (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Matthew Bostock (Gbr) Great Britain
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Axel Huens (Fra) Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Anicolor/Tien 21
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Emils Liepins (Lat) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Robin Orins (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Andrew August (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Ben Wiggins (Gbr) Great Britain
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Joseph Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Matthew Brennan (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Frederik Frison (Bel) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Zeb Kyffin (Gbr) Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Bauke Mollema (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Patrick Frydkjær (Den) Lidl-Trek Future Racing
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Kopecký Tomas Kopecký Tomas (Cze) Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Reef Roberts (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
António Tomas Morgado (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Josh Charlton (Gbr) Great Britain
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Martin Svrček (Svk) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Alfred Brockwell Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Ben Chilton (Gbr) Great Britain
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Rafael Reis (Por) Anicolor/Tien 21
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Cesar Perez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Paulo Fernandes (Por) Anicolor/Tien 21
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Finlay Tarling (Gbr) Israel Premier Tech Academy
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Victor Lafay (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Julius Johansen (Den) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Huw Buck Jones (Gbr) Great Britain
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Zachary Marriage (Aus) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Joseph Blackmore (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Martin Urianstad Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Ethan Edward Hayter (Gbr) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Storm Ingebrigtsen (Nor) Team Coop - Repsol
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Alexis Guerin (Fra) Anicolor/Tien 21
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Thomas Gloag (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Milan Lanhove (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Victor Martinez Garcia (Esp) Anicolor/Tien 21
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
Joshua Golliker (Gbr) Great Britain
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Harrison Wood (Gbr) Anicolor/Tien 21
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Rune Herregodts (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
00:25
|
|
|
107
|
|
Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
00:30
|
|
|
110
|
|
Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
00:47
|
|
|
111
|
|
Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team Picnic Postnl
|
|
+1:29
|
|
|
112
|
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|
|
+1:46
|
|
|
113
|
|
Joshua Giddings (Gbr) Lotto
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Iker Gomez Lopez De Goicoechea (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (0)
- Просмотров
- (391)