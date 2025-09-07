VeloNEWS
Тур Британии-2025. Этап 1. Результаты

Woodbridge - Southwold, 161,4 км

 

 

1

 

Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

3:29:01

 

 

2

 

Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

4

 

Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

5

 

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

6

 

Samuel Watson (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

7

 

Tom Crabbe (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

8

 

Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

9

 

Rory Townsend (Irl) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

10

 

Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

11

 

Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

12

 

Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

13

 

Davide Bomboi (Bel) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

14

 

Marc Brustenga Masague (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

15

 

Matthew Walls (Gbr) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

16

 

Henrik Pedersen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

17

 

Luke Lamperti (Usa) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

18

 

Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

19

 

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

20

 

Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

21

 

John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

22

 

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

23

 

Brady Gilmore (Aus) Israel Premier Tech Academy

 

 

 

 

24

 

Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

25

 

Milan Vader (Ned) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

Sean Flynn (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

27

 

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

28

 

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

29

 

Matthew Bostock (Gbr) Great Britain

 

 

 

 

30

 

Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

31

 

Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

32

 

Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

33

 

Axel Huens (Fra) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

34

 

Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Anicolor/Tien 21

 

 

 

 

35

 

Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

36

 

Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

37

 

Emils Liepins (Lat) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

38

 

Robin Orins (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

39

 

Andrew August (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

40

 

Ben Wiggins (Gbr) Great Britain

 

 

 

 

41

 

Andreas Stokbro Nielsen (Den) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

42

 

Joseph Pidcock (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

44

 

Mark Jamie Donovan (Gbr) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

45

 

Žak Eržen (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

46

 

Matthew Brennan (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

47

 

Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

48

 

Frederik Frison (Bel) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

49

 

Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

50

 

Zeb Kyffin (Gbr) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

51

 

Elias Maris (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

52

 

Bauke Mollema (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

53

 

Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto

 

 

 

 

54

 

Patrick Frydkjær (Den) Lidl-Trek Future Racing

 

 

 

 

55

 

Kopecký Tomas Kopecký Tomas (Cze) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

56

 

Reef Roberts (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj

 

 

 

 

57

 

António Tomas Morgado (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

58

 

Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

59

 

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

60

 

Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

61

 

Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Tietema Rockets

 

 

 

 

62

 

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

63

 

Josh Charlton (Gbr) Great Britain

 

 

 

 

64

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

65

 

Martin Svrček (Svk) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

66

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

67

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Team Picnic Postnl

 

 

 

 

68

 

Alfred Brockwell Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

69

 

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

70

 

Ben Chilton (Gbr) Great Britain

 

 

 

 

71

 

Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

72

 

Rafael Reis (Por) Anicolor/Tien 21

 

 

 

 

73

 

Cesar Perez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

74

 

Paulo Fernandes (Por) Anicolor/Tien 21

 

 

 

 

75

 

Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

76

 

Finlay Tarling (Gbr) Israel Premier Tech Academy

 

 

 

 

77

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

78

 

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

79

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

80

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

81

 

Victor Lafay (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

82

 

Julius Johansen (Den) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

83

 

Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

84

 

Huw Buck Jones (Gbr) Great Britain

 

 

 

 

85

 

Zachary Marriage (Aus) 7Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines

 

 

 

 

86

 

Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

87

 

Joseph Blackmore (Gbr) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

88

 

Martin Urianstad Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

89

 

Ethan Edward Hayter (Gbr) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

90

 

Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

91

 

Storm Ingebrigtsen (Nor) Team Coop - Repsol

 

 

 

 

92

 

Alexis Guerin (Fra) Anicolor/Tien 21

 

 

 

 

93

 

Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

94

 

Thomas Gloag (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

95

 

Milan Lanhove (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise

 

 

 

 

96

 

Victor Martinez Garcia (Esp) Anicolor/Tien 21

 

 

 

 

97

 

Joshua Golliker (Gbr) Great Britain

 

 

 

 

98

 

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

99

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

100

 

Harrison Wood (Gbr) Anicolor/Tien 21

 

 

 

 

101

 

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

102

 

Rune Herregodts (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

103

 

Julien Vermote (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

104

 

Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto

 

 

 

 

105

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

106

 

Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

00:25

 

 

107

 

Lucas Wade Hamilton (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

108

 

Loe Van Belle (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

109

 

Matteo Vanhuffel (Bel) Development Team Picnic Postnl

 

00:30

 

 

110

 

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

00:47

 

 

111

 

Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team Picnic Postnl

 

+1:29

 

 

112

 

Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team

 

+1:46

 

 

113

 

Joshua Giddings (Gbr) Lotto

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Iker Gomez Lopez De Goicoechea (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Теги к статье: Тур Британии-2025 Tour of Britain-2025 велогонка категории 2. Pro многодневная велогонка

Комментарии

  • Mik61
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (10)
    Mik61-Фото
    Йонасом в принципе в другой лиге по сравнению с Алмейдой.
  • gumanoidd
    Вуэльта Испании-2025, превью э ... (43)
    gumanoidd-Фото

    смотрю все Грандтуры со времен Армстронга---и могу сравнивать

  • Bjoern
    Хуан Аюсо: «UAE Team Emirates ... (6)
    Bjoern-Фото
    «Молчи - за умного сойдёшь», этому его не научили.
    Сам по сути вынес сор из избы. Наболтал про то, что своими демаршами руководство достал так, что не смотря на устные договоренности они стали ждать конца гт, а сожгли все мосты уже сейчас. После таких откровений в цене он точно не прибавит
  • vova-55
    Вуэльта Испании-2025, превью э ... (5)
    vova-55-Фото

    Фаворитов несколько больше, но и так сойдет.
    Спасибо, хороший обзор этапа!

  • Геродот
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (10)
    Геродот-Фото
    Тогда уж, не Тадеем, а руководством UAE. Потому как Тадей никому ничего не позволял и позволять не собирался))
  • vova-55
    Хуан Аюсо: «UAE Team Emirates ... (6)
    vova-55-Фото

    Молод и глуп еще, похоже испытания "черной полосой" он пока не проходит.

    Обычно испытания проходят в таком порядке: «Пройти Крым, Рым и медные трубы». 

    Что значит: познать "войну", испытать "неволю", насладиться славой и триумфом. 

    А у Аюсо наоборот, в юношах и андерах были "медные трубы".

     

    «Молчи - за умного сойдёшь», этому его не научили. 

    Его заявления отрицательно влияют на имидж в несколько раз больше, чем возможная подстава со стороны руководства.

    Ну, задело его рукрводство своим действием, вместо обиды и борьбы с "ветряными мельницами", лучше бы включил спортивную злость. 

    В его заявлении какая-то детская обида, а самоуважение не прослеживается.

     

  • SVS
    Вуэльта Испании-2025. Результа ... (10)
    SVS-Фото
    Да-да, именно. Визма ожидаемо выигрывает что дозволено Тадеем :). (ответ в том же стиле, в эту игру можно играть в обе стороны).
  • Yuriy 17
    Вуэльта Испании-2025, превью э ... (5)
    Yuriy 17-Фото

    Об этом этапе.

     

    Ключевые моменты:

    Профиль «Арденнской классики» – серия коротких крутых подъёмов (до 8.9% градиента) создаёт идеальные условия для панчеров и агрессивных горняков. Организаторы сравнивают трассу с Амстел Голд Рейс, акцентируя техничные спуски после каждого восхождения. 

     

    Тактические сценарии:

    Ранний отрыв может сформироваться на первом подъёме Alto de Laukiz (кат. 3, км 1.1).

    Финал этапа решится на Alto del Pike (2.3 км, 8.9%) – здесь вероятны атаки генеральщиков вроде Йонаса Вингегора (Visma-Lease a Bike). 

     

    Фавориты:

    Специалисты холмов: Мадс Педерсен (Lidl-Trek), Серен Краг Андерсен (Lidl-Trek).

    Атакующие горняки: Марк Солер (UAE Team Emirates), Карлос Канал (Movistar).

    Тёмные лошадки: могут использовать техничный спуск после Pike для сольной атаки. 

  • kukudu
    Хуан Аюсо: «UAE Team Emirates ... (6)
    kukudu-Фото
    В командном спорте, чувак оказался не командным игроком. Удивительно, как его ещё год назад не турнули
  • Невозмутимый
    Хуан Аюсо и UAE Team Emirates ... (36)
    Невозмутимый-Фото
    А кто-то с сорокалетним Фрумом многолетний контракт заключал

