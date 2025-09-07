Тур Британии-2025. Этап 3. Результаты

- Категория:
Milton Keynes - Ampthill, 122.8 км
|
1
|
Brennan Matthew
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
2:35:45
|
2
|
Dainese Alberto
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
3
|
Oliveira Rui
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
4
|
Hofstetter Hugo
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
5
|
Menten Milan
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
6
|
Teutenberg Tim Torn
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
7
|
Govekar Matevž
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
8
|
Crabbe Tom
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
9
|
Kooij Olav
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
10
|
Brustenga Marc
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
11
|
Townsend Rory
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
12
|
Gilmore Brady
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
13
|
Walls Matthew
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
14
|
Lamperti Luke
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
15
|
Kristoff Alexander
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
16
|
Vermeersch Florian
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
17
|
Watson Samuel
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
18
|
Morgado António
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
19
|
Gudmestad Tord
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
20
|
Bomboi Davide
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
21
|
Isidore Noa
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
22
|
Vader Milan
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
23
|
Degenkolb John
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
24
|
Flynn Sean
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
25
|
Bilbao Pello
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
26
|
Eulálio Afonso
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
27
|
Zambanini Edoardo
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
28
|
Kyffin Zeb
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
29
|
Wright Fred
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
30
|
Paret-Peintre Aurélien
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
31
|
Roberts Reef
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
32
|
Schultz Nick
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
33
|
Blackmore Joseph
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
34
|
Elosegui Iñigo
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
35
|
Frydkjær Patrick Boje
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
36
|
Urianstad Bugge Martin
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
37
|
Buck Jones Huw
|
Great Britain
|
,,
|
38
|
Evenepoel Remco
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
39
|
Pérez César
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
40
|
Pedersen Henrik
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
41
|
Liepiņš Emīls
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
42
|
Sivakov Pavel
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
43
|
Grégoire Romain
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
44
|
Aerts Toon
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
45
|
Swift Ben
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
46
|
Pacher Quentin
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
47
|
Tronchon Bastien
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
48
|
Huens Axel
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
49
|
Trentin Matteo
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
50
|
Van Wilder Ilan
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
51
|
Rondel Mathys
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
52
|
Lanhove Milan
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
53
|
Lafay Victor
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
54
|
Tarling Finlay
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
55
|
Kämna Lennard
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
56
|
Declercq Tim
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
57
|
Marriage Zac
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
58
|
Frison Frederik
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
59
|
de Vries Hartthijs
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
60
|
Geoghegan Hart Tao
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
61
|
Deweirdt Siebe
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
62
|
Wiggins Ben
|
Great Britain
|
,,
|
63
|
Donovan Mark
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
64
|
Kopecký Tomáš
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
65
|
Hesters Jules
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
66
|
Vercouillie Victor
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
67
|
Maris Elias
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
68
|
Fernández Rubén
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
,,
|
69
|
Tiller Rasmus
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
70
|
Orins Robin
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
71
|
Stokbro Andreas
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
72
|
Leknessund Andreas
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
73
|
Onley Oscar
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
74
|
Pidcock Joseph
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
75
|
Hayter Ethan
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
76
|
August Andrew
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
77
|
Lienhard Fabian
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
78
|
Reis Rafael
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
,,
|
79
|
Martínez Victor
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
,,
|
80
|
Germani Lorenzo
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
81
|
Golliker Joshua
|
Great Britain
|
,,
|
82
|
Ingebrigtsen Storm
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
83
|
Arensman Thymen
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
84
|
Mollema Bauke
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
85
|
Wenzel Mats
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
86
|
De Bondt Dries
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
,,
|
87
|
Hamilton Lucas
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
88
|
Herregodts Rune
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
89
|
Bostock Matthew
|
Great Britain
|
,,
|
90
|
Gloag Thomas
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
91
|
Svrček Martin
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
92
|
Froidevaux Robin
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
93
|
Johansen Julius
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
94
|
Alaphilippe Julian
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
95
|
Eržen Žak
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
0:20
|
96
|
Wood Harrison
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
0:27
|
97
|
Charlton Josh
|
Great Britain
|
0:33
|
98
|
Affini Edoardo
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
99
|
Leijnse Enzo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
0:41
|
100
|
Chilton Ben
|
Great Britain
|
0:47
|
101
|
Vermote Julien
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
102
|
Vanhuffel Matteo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
0:54
|
103
|
de Jong Timo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
,,
|
104
|
van Belle Loe
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
1:01
|
105
|
Le Gac Olivier
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
,,
|
106
|
Veistroffer Baptiste
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
107
|
Beullens Cedric
|
Lotto
|
1:09
|
108
|
Giddings Joshua
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
109
|
Thomas Geraint
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
1:29
|
110
|
Uriarte Diego
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
111
|
Pedersen Casper
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
2:17
|
112
|
Fernandes Paulo
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
2:43
|
113
|
Guerin Alexis
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
,,
Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа:
|
1
|
Kooij Olav
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
9:48:40
|
2
|
Brennan Matthew
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
0:10
|
3
|
Dainese Alberto
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:14
|
4
|
Crabbe Tom
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
5
|
Wenzel Mats
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
6
|
Hofstetter Hugo
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
0:16
|
7
|
Watson Samuel
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
8
|
Stokbro Andreas
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
0:17
|
9
|
Lanhove Milan
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
,,
|
10
|
Froidevaux Robin
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
0:18
|
11
|
Golliker Joshua
|
Great Britain
|
,,
|
12
|
Townsend Rory
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
0:20
|
13
|
Govekar Matevž
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
14
|
Brustenga Marc
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
15
|
Lamperti Luke
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
16
|
Bomboi Davide
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
,,
|
17
|
Kristoff Alexander
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
18
|
Gilmore Brady
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
,,
|
19
|
Vermeersch Florian
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
20
|
Flynn Sean
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
2:02
|
21
|
Isidore Noa
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
0:20
|
22
|
Vader Milan
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
23
|
Pedersen Henrik
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
24
|
Zambanini Edoardo
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
25
|
Teutenberg Tim Torn
|
Lidl - Trek
|
26
|
Tronchon Bastien
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
27
|
Liepiņš Emīls
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
28
|
Degenkolb John
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
29
|
Huens Axel
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
30
|
Paret-Peintre Aurélien
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
31
|
Bilbao Pello
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
32
|
Sivakov Pavel
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
33
|
Morgado António
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
34
|
Hesters Jules
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
35
|
Orins Robin
|
Lotto
|
36
|
Rondel Mathys
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
37
|
Kyffin Zeb
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
38
|
Aerts Toon
|
Lotto
|
39
|
Swift Ben
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
40
|
Schultz Nick
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
41
|
Blackmore Joseph
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
42
|
Roberts Reef
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
43
|
Fernández Rubén
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
44
|
Pérez César
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
45
|
Wright Fred
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
46
|
Trentin Matteo
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
47
|
Lienhard Fabian
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
48
|
De Bondt Dries
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
49
|
Urianstad Bugge Martin
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
50
|
Frison Frederik
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
51
|
Frydkjær Patrick Boje
|
Lidl - Trek
|
52
|
Eulálio Afonso
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
53
|
Maris Elias
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
54
|
Grégoire Romain
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
55
|
Donovan Mark
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
56
|
Onley Oscar
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
57
|
Tiller Rasmus
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
58
|
Wiggins Ben
|
Great Britain
|
59
|
Bostock Matthew
|
Great Britain
|
60
|
Buck Jones Huw
|
Great Britain
|
61
|
Kämna Lennard
|
Lidl - Trek
|
62
|
Geoghegan Hart Tao
|
Lidl - Trek
|
63
|
Evenepoel Remco
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
64
|
Kopecký Tomáš
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
65
|
Vercouillie Victor
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
66
|
Elosegui Iñigo
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
67
|
Pacher Quentin
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
68
|
Van Wilder Ilan
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
69
|
de Vries Hartthijs
|
Unibet Tietema Rockets
|
70
|
August Andrew
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
71
|
Deweirdt Siebe
|
Team Flanders - Baloise
|
72
|
Ingebrigtsen Storm
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
73
|
Lafay Victor
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
74
|
Germani Lorenzo
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
75
|
Svrček Martin
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
76
|
Tarling Finlay
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
77
|
Mollema Bauke
|
Lidl - Trek
|
78
|
Declercq Tim
|
Lidl - Trek
|
79
|
Leknessund Andreas
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
80
|
Alaphilippe Julian
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
81
|
Gloag Thomas
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
82
|
Arensman Thymen
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
83
|
Martínez Victor
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
84
|
Herregodts Rune
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
85
|
Guerin Alexis
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
86
|
Eržen Žak
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
0:40
|
87
|
Hamilton Lucas
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
0:45
|
88
|
Chilton Ben
|
Great Britain
|
1:03
|
89
|
Veistroffer Baptiste
|
Lotto
|
1:19
|
90
|
Le Gac Olivier
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
1:21
|
91
|
Giddings Joshua
|
Lotto
|
1:29
|
92
|
Vanhuffel Matteo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
1:45
|
93
|
van Belle Loe
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
1:46
|
94
|
Thomas Geraint
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
2:14
|
95
|
Leijnse Enzo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
2:30
|
96
|
Gudmestad Tord
|
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|
2:59
|
97
|
Beullens Cedric
|
Lotto
|
,,
|
98
|
de Jong Timo
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
3:00
|
99
|
Wood Harrison
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
3:07
|
100
|
Vermote Julien
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
3:52
|
101
|
Affini Edoardo
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
4:25
|
102
|
Menten Milan
|
Lotto
|
4:40
|
103
|
Pedersen Casper
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
5:22
|
104
|
Oliveira Rui
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
5:58
|
105
|
Reis Rafael
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
6:01
|
106
|
Walls Matthew
|
Groupama - FDJ
|
6:02
|
107
|
Johansen Julius
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
108
|
Hayter Ethan
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
6:24
|
109
|
Pidcock Joseph
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
6:50
|
110
|
Charlton Josh
|
Great Britain
|
6:57
|
111
|
Marriage Zac
|
Israel - Premier Tech
|
7:18
|
112
|
Fernandes Paulo
|
Anicolor / Tien 21
|
10:01
|
113
|
Uriarte Diego
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
17:29
