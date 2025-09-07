VeloNEWS
Тур Британии-2025. Этап 3. Результаты

Milton Keynes - Ampthill, 122.8 км

1

 Brennan Matthew

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

2:35:45

2

 Dainese Alberto

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

3

 Oliveira Rui

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

4

 Hofstetter Hugo

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

5

 Menten Milan

Lotto

      

,,

6

 Teutenberg Tim Torn

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

7

 Govekar Matevž

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

8

 Crabbe Tom

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

9

 Kooij Olav

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

10

 Brustenga Marc

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

11

 Townsend Rory

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

12

 Gilmore Brady

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

13

 Walls Matthew

Groupama - FDJ

    

,,

14

 Lamperti Luke

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

15

 Kristoff Alexander

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

16

 Vermeersch Florian

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

17

 Watson Samuel

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

18

 Morgado António

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

19

 Gudmestad Tord

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

20

 Bomboi Davide

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

,,

21

 Isidore Noa

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

22

 Vader Milan

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

23

 Degenkolb John

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

24

 Flynn Sean

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

25

 Bilbao Pello

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

26

 Eulálio Afonso

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

27

 Zambanini Edoardo

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

28

 Kyffin Zeb

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

,,

29

 Wright Fred

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

30

 Paret-Peintre Aurélien

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

31

 Roberts Reef

Groupama - FDJ

    

,,

32

 Schultz Nick

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

33

 Blackmore Joseph

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

34

 Elosegui Iñigo

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

35

 Frydkjær Patrick Boje

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

36

 Urianstad Bugge Martin

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

37

 Buck Jones Huw

Great Britain

    

,,

38

 Evenepoel Remco

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

39

 Pérez César

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

40

 Pedersen Henrik

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

41

 Liepiņš Emīls

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

42

 Sivakov Pavel

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

43

 Grégoire Romain

Groupama - FDJ

    

,,

44

 Aerts Toon

Lotto

      

,,

45

 Swift Ben

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

46

 Pacher Quentin

Groupama - FDJ

    

,,

47

 Tronchon Bastien

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

48

 Huens Axel

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

,,

49

 Trentin Matteo

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

50

 Van Wilder Ilan

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

51

 Rondel Mathys

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

52

 Lanhove Milan

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

53

 Lafay Victor

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

54

 Tarling Finlay

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

55

 Kämna Lennard

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

56

 Declercq Tim

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

57

 Marriage Zac

Israel - Premier Tech

    

,,

58

 Frison Frederik

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

59

 de Vries Hartthijs

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

,,

60

 Geoghegan Hart Tao

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

61

 Deweirdt Siebe

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

62

 Wiggins Ben

Great Britain

    

,,

63

 Donovan Mark

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

64

 Kopecký Tomáš

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

,,

65

 Hesters Jules

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

66

 Vercouillie Victor

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

67

 Maris Elias

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

,,

68

 Fernández Rubén

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

,,

69

 Tiller Rasmus

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

70

 Orins Robin

Lotto

      

,,

71

 Stokbro Andreas

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

,,

72

 Leknessund Andreas

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

73

 Onley Oscar

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

74

 Pidcock Joseph

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

75

 Hayter Ethan

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

76

 August Andrew

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

77

 Lienhard Fabian

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

78

 Reis Rafael

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

,,

79

 Martínez Victor

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

,,

80

 Germani Lorenzo

Groupama - FDJ

    

,,

81

 Golliker Joshua

Great Britain

    

,,

82

 Ingebrigtsen Storm

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

83

 Arensman Thymen

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

84

 Mollema Bauke

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

85

 Wenzel Mats 

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

86

 De Bondt Dries

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

,,

87

 Hamilton Lucas

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

88

 Herregodts Rune

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

89

 Bostock Matthew

Great Britain

    

,,

90

 Gloag Thomas

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

91

 Svrček Martin

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

92

 Froidevaux Robin 

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

93

 Johansen Julius

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

94

 Alaphilippe Julian

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

,,

95

 Eržen Žak

Bahrain - Victorious

    

0:20

96

 Wood Harrison

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

0:27

97

 Charlton Josh

Great Britain

    

0:33

98

 Affini Edoardo

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

99

 Leijnse Enzo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

0:41

100

 Chilton Ben 

Great Britain

    

0:47

101

 Vermote Julien

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

102

 Vanhuffel Matteo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

0:54

103

 de Jong Timo

Team Picnic PostNL

    

,,

104

 van Belle Loe

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

1:01

105

 Le Gac Olivier

Groupama - FDJ

    

,,

106

 Veistroffer Baptiste

Lotto

      

,,

107

 Beullens Cedric

Lotto

      

1:09

108

 Giddings Joshua

Lotto

      

,,

109

 Thomas Geraint

INEOS Grenadiers

    

1:29

110

 Uriarte Diego

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

111

 Pedersen Casper 

Soudal Quick-Step

    

2:17

112

 Fernandes Paulo

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

2:43

113

 Guerin Alexis

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

,,
             

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа:

 

1

 Kooij Olav

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

9:48:40

2

 Brennan Matthew

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

0:10

3

 Dainese Alberto

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

0:14

4

 Crabbe Tom

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

5

 Wenzel Mats

Equipo Kern Pharma

  

,,

6

 Hofstetter Hugo

Israel - Premier Tech

  

0:16

7

 Watson Samuel

INEOS Grenadiers

  

,,

8

 Stokbro Andreas

Unibet Tietema Rockets

0:17

9

 Lanhove Milan

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

10

 Froidevaux Robin

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

0:18

11

 Golliker Joshua

Great Britain

  

,,

12

 Townsend Rory

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

0:20

13

 Govekar Matevž

Bahrain - Victorious

  

,,

14

 Brustenga Marc

Equipo Kern Pharma

  

,,

15

 Lamperti Luke

Soudal Quick-Step

  

,,

16

 Bomboi Davide

Unibet Tietema Rockets

,,

17

 Kristoff Alexander

Uno-X Mobility

  

,,

18

 Gilmore Brady

Israel - Premier Tech

  

,,

19

 Vermeersch Florian

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

,,

20

 Flynn Sean

Team Picnic PostNL

  

2:02

21

 Isidore Noa

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

0:20

22

 Vader Milan

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

23

 Pedersen Henrik

Uno-X Mobility

    

24

 Zambanini Edoardo

Bahrain - Victorious

    

25

 Teutenberg Tim Torn

Lidl - Trek

      

26

 Tronchon Bastien

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

27

 Liepiņš Emīls

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

28

 Degenkolb John

Team Picnic PostNL

    

29

 Huens Axel

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

30

 Paret-Peintre Aurélien

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

31

 Bilbao Pello

Bahrain - Victorious

    

32

 Sivakov Pavel

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

33

 Morgado António

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

34

 Hesters Jules

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

35

 Orins Robin

Lotto

      

36

 Rondel Mathys

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

37

 Kyffin Zeb

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

38

 Aerts Toon

Lotto

      

39

 Swift Ben

INEOS Grenadiers

    

40

 Schultz Nick

Israel - Premier Tech

    

41

 Blackmore Joseph

Israel - Premier Tech

    

42

 Roberts Reef

Groupama - FDJ

    

43

 Fernández Rubén

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

44

 Pérez César

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

45

 Wright Fred

Bahrain - Victorious

    

46

 Trentin Matteo

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

47

 Lienhard Fabian

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

48

 De Bondt Dries

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

49

 Urianstad Bugge Martin

Uno-X Mobility

    

50

 Frison Frederik

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

51

 Frydkjær Patrick Boje

Lidl - Trek

      

52

 Eulálio Afonso

Bahrain - Victorious

    

53

 Maris Elias

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

54

 Grégoire Romain

Groupama - FDJ

    

55

 Donovan Mark

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

  

56

 Onley Oscar

Team Picnic PostNL

    

57

 Tiller Rasmus

Uno-X Mobility

    

58

 Wiggins Ben

Great Britain

    

59

 Bostock Matthew

Great Britain

    

60

 Buck Jones Huw

Great Britain

    

61

 Kämna Lennard

Lidl - Trek

      

62

 Geoghegan Hart Tao

Lidl - Trek

      

63

 Evenepoel Remco

Soudal Quick-Step

    

64

 Kopecký Tomáš

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

65

 Vercouillie Victor

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

66

 Elosegui Iñigo

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

67

 Pacher Quentin

Groupama - FDJ

    

68

 Van Wilder Ilan

Soudal Quick-Step

    

69

 de Vries Hartthijs

Unibet Tietema Rockets

  

70

 August Andrew

INEOS Grenadiers

    

71

 Deweirdt Siebe

Team Flanders - Baloise

  

72

 Ingebrigtsen Storm

Uno-X Mobility

    

73

 Lafay Victor

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

74

 Germani Lorenzo

Groupama - FDJ

    

75

 Svrček Martin

Soudal Quick-Step

    

76

 Tarling Finlay

Israel - Premier Tech

    

77

 Mollema Bauke

Lidl - Trek

      

78

 Declercq Tim

Lidl - Trek

      

79

 Leknessund Andreas

Uno-X Mobility

    

80

 Alaphilippe Julian

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

  

81

 Gloag Thomas

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

82

 Arensman Thymen

INEOS Grenadiers

    

83

 Martínez Victor

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

84

 Herregodts Rune

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

85

 Guerin Alexis

Anicolor / Tien 21

    

86

 Eržen Žak

Bahrain - Victorious

  

0:40

87

 Hamilton Lucas

INEOS Grenadiers

  

0:45

88

 Chilton Ben

Great Britain

  

1:03

89

 Veistroffer Baptiste

Lotto

    

1:19

90

 Le Gac Olivier

Groupama - FDJ

  

1:21

91

 Giddings Joshua

Lotto

    

1:29

92

 Vanhuffel Matteo

Team Picnic PostNL

  

1:45

93

 van Belle Loe

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

1:46

94

 Thomas Geraint

INEOS Grenadiers

  

2:14

95

 Leijnse Enzo

Team Picnic PostNL

  

2:30

96

 Gudmestad Tord

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

2:59

97

 Beullens Cedric

Lotto

    

,,

98

 de Jong Timo

Team Picnic PostNL

  

3:00

99

 Wood Harrison

Anicolor / Tien 21

  

3:07

100

 Vermote Julien

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

3:52

101

 Affini Edoardo

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

4:25

102

 Menten Milan

Lotto

    

4:40

103

 Pedersen Casper

Soudal Quick-Step

  

5:22

104

 Oliveira Rui

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

5:58

105

 Reis Rafael

Anicolor / Tien 21

  

6:01

106

 Walls Matthew

Groupama - FDJ

  

6:02

107

 Johansen Julius

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

,,

108

 Hayter Ethan

Soudal Quick-Step

  

6:24

109

 Pidcock Joseph

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

6:50

110

 Charlton Josh

Great Britain

  

6:57

111

 Marriage Zac

Israel - Premier Tech

  

7:18

112

 Fernandes Paulo

Anicolor / Tien 21

  

10:01

113

 Uriarte Diego

Equipo Kern Pharma

  

17:29

 

 

