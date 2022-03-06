Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monsere-2022

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 18:00
|Hooglede - Roeselare, 203.2 км
|1
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:45:03
|2
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|7
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj
|9
|Jensen Plowright (Aus) Groupama - Fdj
|10
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|11
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|12
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Oliver Wood (Gbr) Wiv Sungod
|14
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|17
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|Samuel Watson (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|20
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|22
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|24
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|25
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:08
|27
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|29
|Jacob Scott (Gbr) Wiv Sungod
|30
|Luke Lamperti (Usa) Trinity Racing
|31
|Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|32
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|33
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:00:18
|34
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:22
|36
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis
|0:00:31
|37
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|39
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:40
|40
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|41
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|42
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|0:01:43
|44
|Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team
|0:01:59
|45
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|46
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:01
|47
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|48
|Mike Bronswijk (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|49
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Wiv Sungod
|50
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM
|51
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
|52
|Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|53
|Davide Bomboi (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
|54
|Felix Groß (Ger) Uae Team Emirates
|55
|Casper Van Uden (Ned) Development Team Dsm
|56
|Pavel Bittner (Cze) Development Team Dsm
|57
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|58
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Wiv Sungod
|59
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|60
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|61
|Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic
|62
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|63
|Blake Quick (Aus) Trinity Racing
|64
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|66
|Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Christopher Lawless (Gbr) TotalEnergies
|68
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|70
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|71
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:02:06
|72
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|73
|Joel Suter (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:11
|74
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|0:02:34
|75
|Robert Scott (Gbr) Wiv Sungod
|0:03:58
|76
|Lars Hohmann (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|0:04:06
|77
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Wiv Sungod
|78
|Jaap Roelen (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|79
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:04:23
|80
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:17
|81
|Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
|82
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:06:23
|83
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|84
|Niels Van Ekeren (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|85
|Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|86
|Joseph Pidcock (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|87
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm
|89
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|90
|Thibau Verhofstadt (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|91
|Kobe Vanoverschelde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:07:40
|92
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|93
|Maxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|94
|Robin Orins (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
|95
|Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Trinity Racing
|96
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|97
|Matthis Dethy (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|98
|Matthew Van Schoor (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|99
|Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|100
|Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|101
|Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis
|102
|Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl) Evopro Racing
|103
|Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM
|104
|Arne Peters (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|105
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
|106
|Bram Welten (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|107
|Rait Ärm (Est) Groupama - Fdj
|108
|Arno Claeys (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
|109
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|110
|Sam Gademan (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|0:07:46
|111
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|113
|Simon Daniels (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|0:07:48
|114
|Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
|115
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:01
|116
|Siebe Roesems (Bel) Trinity Racing
|0:08:12
|DNF
|Tim Bierkens (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jasper Schouten (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Rhys Britton (Gbr) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Eamon Franck (Usa) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Maarten Verheyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Dylan Guinet (Fra) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Roan Konings (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Rens Tulner (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|DNF
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team
|DNF
|Alexander Hajek (Aut) Trinity Racing
|DNF
|Aidan Lawrence (Gbr) Trinity Racing
|DNF
|Max Walker (Gbr) Trinity Racing
|DNF
|Gruffudd Lewis (Gbr) Wiv Sungod
|DNF
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|DNF
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
|DNF
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|DNF
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dennis Van Der Horst (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Senne Hulsmans (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
|DNF
|André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
|DNF
|Thomas Day (Gbr) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens
|DNF
|Angelo Van Den Bossche (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|DNF
|Johan Vincent (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|DNF
|Alexandre Kess (Lux) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|DNF
|Theo Goebeert (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|DNF
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Kenneth Caethoven (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|DNS
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNS
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNS
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
