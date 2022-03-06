VeloNEWS
Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monsere-2022

Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monsere-2022

 

 

 

  Hooglede - Roeselare, 203.2 км  
  1   Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal   4:45:03  
  2   Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  3   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic      
  4   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux      
  5   Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  6   Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  7   Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic      
  8   Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj      
  9   Jensen Plowright (Aus) Groupama - Fdj      
  10   Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      
  11   Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies      
  12   Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  13   Oliver Wood (Gbr) Wiv Sungod      
  14   Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis      
  15   Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  16   Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team      
  17   Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  18   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  19   Samuel Watson (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj      
  20   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  21   Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM      
  22   Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  23   Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      
  24   Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      
  25   Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  26   Barnabás Peák (Hun) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux   0:00:08  
  27   Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  28   Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Arkea-Samsic      
  29   Jacob Scott (Gbr) Wiv Sungod      
  30   Luke Lamperti (Usa) Trinity Racing      
  31   Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  32   Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-Samsic      
  33   Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB   0:00:18  
  34   Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  35   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:00:22  
  36   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis   0:00:31  
  37   Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  38   Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      
  39   Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise   0:01:40  
  40   Thimo Willems (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team      
  41   Abram Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team      
  42   Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  43   Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies   0:01:43  
  44   Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team   0:01:59  
  45   Michiel Stockman (Bel) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team      
  46   Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux   0:02:01  
  47   Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  48   Mike Bronswijk (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam      
  49   Rory Townsend (Irl) Wiv Sungod      
  50   Sam Welsford (Aus) Team DSM      
  51   Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis      
  52   Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  53   Davide Bomboi (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens      
  54   Felix Groß (Ger) Uae Team Emirates      
  55   Casper Van Uden (Ned) Development Team Dsm      
  56   Pavel Bittner (Cze) Development Team Dsm      
  57   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux      
  58   Benjamin Perry (Can) Wiv Sungod      
  59   Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  60   Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux      
  61   Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic      
  62   Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux      
  63   Blake Quick (Aus) Trinity Racing      
  64   Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  65   Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix      
  66   Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) UAE Team Emirates      
  67   Christopher Lawless (Gbr) TotalEnergies      
  68   Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  69   Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  70   Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  71   Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis   0:02:06  
  72   Stijn Steels (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  73   Joel Suter (Swi) UAE Team Emirates   0:02:11  
  74   Jon Knolle (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team   0:02:34  
  75   Robert Scott (Gbr) Wiv Sungod   0:03:58  
  76   Lars Hohmann (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel   0:04:06  
  77   Matthew Teggart (Irl) Wiv Sungod      
  78   Jaap Roelen (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel      
  79   Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies   0:04:23  
  80   Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise   0:06:17  
  81   Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens      
  82   Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix   0:06:23  
  83   Thomas Joseph (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team      
  84   Niels Van Ekeren (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel      
  85   Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team      
  86   Joseph Pidcock (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj      
  87   Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  88   Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm      
  89   Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux      
  90   Thibau Verhofstadt (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  91   Kobe Vanoverschelde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:07:40  
  92   Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM      
  93   Maxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  94   Robin Orins (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens      
  95   Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Trinity Racing      
  96   Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  97   Matthis Dethy (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com      
  98   Matthew Van Schoor (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team      
  99   Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  100   Adrien Lagree (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  101   Sander Armée (Bel) Cofidis      
  102   Conn Mc Dunphy (Irl) Evopro Racing      
  103   Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  104   Arne Peters (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam      
  105   Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing      
  106   Bram Welten (Ned) Groupama-FDJ      
  107   Rait Ärm (Est) Groupama - Fdj      
  108   Arno Claeys (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens      
  109   Stijn Siemons (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com      
  110   Sam Gademan (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam   0:07:46  
  111   Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  112   Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel      
  113   Simon Daniels (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com   0:07:48  
  114   Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens      
  115   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:08:01  
  116   Siebe Roesems (Bel) Trinity Racing   0:08:12  
  DNF   Tim Bierkens (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam      
  DNF   Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  DNF   Roy Eefting (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam      
  DNF   Jasper Schouten (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam      
  DNF   Rhys Britton (Gbr) Evopro Racing      
  DNF   Eamon Franck (Usa) Evopro Racing      
  DNF   Maarten Verheyen (Bel) Evopro Racing      
  DNF   Dylan Guinet (Fra) Evopro Racing      
  DNF   Syver Wærsted (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  DNF   Roan Konings (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel      
  DNF   Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  DNF   Rens Tulner (Ned) Metec - Solarwatt P/B Mantel      
  DNF   Per Christian Münstermann (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team      
  DNF   Tim Neffgen (Ger) Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team      
  DNF   Alexander Hajek (Aut) Trinity Racing      
  DNF   Aidan Lawrence (Gbr) Trinity Racing      
  DNF   Max Walker (Gbr) Trinity Racing      
  DNF   Gruffudd Lewis (Gbr) Wiv Sungod      
  DNF   Daire Feeley (Irl) Evopro Racing      
  DNF   Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis      
  DNF   Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  DNF   Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates      
  DNF   Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  DNF   Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM      
  DNF   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM      
  DNF   Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) TotalEnergies      
  DNF   Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team      
  DNF   Dennis Van Der Horst (Ned) Allinq Continental Cyclingteam      
  DNF   Senne Hulsmans (Bel) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens      
  DNF   André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis      
  DNF   Thomas Day (Gbr) Elevate P/B Home Solution-Soenens      
  DNF   Angelo Van Den Bossche (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com      
  DNF   Johan Vincent (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com      
  DNF   Alexandre Kess (Lux) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com      
  DNF   Theo Goebeert (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com      
  DNF   Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  DNF   Kenneth Caethoven (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team      
  DNS   Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  DNS   Dorian De Maeght (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      
  DNS   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB      

 

Grote Prijs Jean-Pierre Monsere классика однодневная велогонка велогонка категории 1.1 гонка Европейского тура Europe Tour

