Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne-2022. Результаты

|Kuurne - Kuurne, 195,1 км
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|04:32:13
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|00:00:00
|3
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|4
|Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|10
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm
|17
|Dion Smith (Nzl) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|18
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|19
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team
|21
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|22
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Movistar Team
|23
|Samuel Gaze (Nzl) Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|26
|Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|27
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|28
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|31
|Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies
|33
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|34
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|35
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Human Powered Health
|36
|Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Uae Team Emirates
|37
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|38
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team
|39
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|40
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|41
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|42
|Ethan Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|43
|Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|45
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|00:00:07
|47
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|48
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|49
|Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|50
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team
|52
|Michael Schär (Sui) Ag2R Citroen Team
|53
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|55
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|56
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|57
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
|58
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|59
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|61
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|62
|Damien Touze (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|63
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|64
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Movistar Team
|65
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|66
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|67
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team
|00:00:14
|68
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|00:00:16
|69
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|00:00:22
|70
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|71
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:00:40
|72
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|00:00:47
|73
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm
|00:00:52
|74
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|75
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|76
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|00:01:05
|77
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|00:01:07
|78
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|00:01:09
|79
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|80
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:01:36
|81
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Totalenergies
|00:01:51
|82
|Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:02:49
|83
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|84
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|00:03:12
|85
|Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|86
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj
|87
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|88
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:03:45
|90
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:05:20
|91
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:08:17
|92
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:09:31
|93
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|00:09:55
|94
|Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj
|95
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies
|96
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies
|97
|Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|98
|Milan Fretin (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|99
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Dsm
|100
|William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|102
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|103
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|104
|Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea - Samsic
|105
|Jan Maas (Ned) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|106
|Casper Van Uden (Ned) Development Team Dsm
|107
|Antoine Raugel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|108
|Colin Joyce (Usa) Human Powered Health
|109
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|111
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
|113
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Human Powered Health
|114
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|115
|Tom Bohli (Sui) Cofidis
|116
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Totalenergies
|118
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team
|119
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|120
|Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm
|121
|Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|122
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe
|123
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Ef Education - Easypost
|124
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|125
|Rui Felipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|126
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|127
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|128
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|129
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Ef Education - Easypost
|130
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|131
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|132
|Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|133
|Tom Scully (Nzl) Ef Education - Easypost
|134
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|135
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|00:11:53
|136
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
|DNF
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Human Powered Health
|DNF
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Adam De Vos (Can) Human Powered Health
|DNF
|August Jensen (Nor) Human Powered Health
|DNF
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|DNF
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Wessel Krul (Ned) Human Powered Health
|DNF
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|DNF
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team Dsm
|DNF
|Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team Dsm
|DNF
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost
|DNF
|Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|DNF
|Jules Hesters (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (Gbr) Totalenergies
|DNF
|Tuur Dens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|DNF
|Bas Tietema (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNF
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|DNF
|G Lawson Craddock (Usa) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|DNF
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek - Segafredo
