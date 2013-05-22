Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne-2022. Результаты Категория:

Сегодня, 18:51 Kuurne - Kuurne, 195,1 км 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 04:32:13 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 00:00:00 3 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 4 Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech 6 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 10 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 12 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 16 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm 17 Dion Smith (Nzl) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco 18 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 19 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team 21 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 22 Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Movistar Team 23 Samuel Gaze (Nzl) Alpecin-Fenix 24 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 25 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm 26 Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) Ef Education - Easypost 27 Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 28 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 29 Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers 30 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama - Fdj 31 Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies 33 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 34 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 35 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Human Powered Health 36 Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Uae Team Emirates 37 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 38 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team 39 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 40 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 41 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 42 Ethan Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 43 Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo 45 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 46 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 00:00:07 47 Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj 48 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 49 Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj 50 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team 52 Michael Schär (Sui) Ag2R Citroen Team 53 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 54 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 55 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 56 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 57 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates 58 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 59 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 60 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco 61 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 62 Damien Touze (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 63 Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 64 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Movistar Team 65 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 66 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 67 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team 00:00:14 68 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 00:00:16 69 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious 00:00:22 70 Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 71 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:00:40 72 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek - Segafredo 00:00:47 73 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm 00:00:52 74 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 75 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 76 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 00:01:05 77 Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 00:01:07 78 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic 00:01:09 79 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo 80 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:01:36 81 Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Totalenergies 00:01:51 82 Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:49 83 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 84 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 00:03:12 85 Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 86 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj 87 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 88 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 00:03:45 90 Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 00:05:20 91 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 00:08:17 92 Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:09:31 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 00:09:55 94 Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj 95 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies 96 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies 97 Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team 98 Milan Fretin (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 99 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Dsm 100 William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 101 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 102 Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 103 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 104 Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea - Samsic 105 Jan Maas (Ned) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco 106 Casper Van Uden (Ned) Development Team Dsm 107 Antoine Raugel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team 108 Colin Joyce (Usa) Human Powered Health 109 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 111 Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers 113 Pier Andre Cote (Can) Human Powered Health 114 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 115 Tom Bohli (Sui) Cofidis 116 Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 117 Peter Sagan (Svk) Totalenergies 118 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team 119 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 120 Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm 121 Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 122 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe 123 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Ef Education - Easypost 124 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 125 Rui Felipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 126 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 127 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 128 Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 129 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Ef Education - Easypost 130 Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - Ktm 131 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 132 Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 133 Tom Scully (Nzl) Ef Education - Easypost 134 Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 135 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 00:11:53 136 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis DNF Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Human Powered Health DNF Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux DNF Adam De Vos (Can) Human Powered Health DNF August Jensen (Nor) Human Powered Health DNF Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic DNF Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix DNF Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious DNF Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux DNF Wessel Krul (Ned) Human Powered Health DNF Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe DNF Martin Laas (Est) Bora - Hansgrohe DNF Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb DNF Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team Dsm DNF Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team DNF Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team Dsm DNF Oier Lazkano Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team DNF Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost DNF Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels - Ktm DNF Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm DNF Jules Hesters (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Christopher Lawless (Gbr) Totalenergies DNF Tuur Dens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal DNF Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb DNF Bas Tietema (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb DNF Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team DNF Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco DNF Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis DNF G Lawson Craddock (Usa) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco DNF Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe DNF Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNF Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team DNF Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek - Segafredo Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. 