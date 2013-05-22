VeloNEWS
Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne-2022. Результаты

  

 

  Kuurne - Kuurne, 195,1 км  
  1   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   04:32:13  
  2   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal   00:00:00  
  3   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  4   Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  5   Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech      
  6   Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies      
  7   Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  8   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma      
  9   Matteo Trentin (Ita) Uae Team Emirates      
  10   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  11   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  12   Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  13   Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious      
  14   Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  15   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo      
  16   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm      
  17   Dion Smith (Nzl) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco      
  18   Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  19   Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  20   Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  21   Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis      
  22   Alex Aranburu Deba (Esp) Movistar Team      
  23   Samuel Gaze (Nzl) Alpecin-Fenix      
  24   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma      
  25   Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  26   Michael Valgren Hundahl (Den) Ef Education - Easypost      
  27   Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  28   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  29   Magnus Sheffield (Usa) Ineos Grenadiers      
  30   Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama - Fdj      
  31   Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  32   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies      
  33   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj      
  34   Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech      
  35   Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Human Powered Health      
  36   Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Uae Team Emirates      
  37   Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech      
  38   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  39   Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers      
  40   Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis      
  41   Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious      
  42   Ethan Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  43   Vito Braet (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  44   Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo      
  45   Antonio Puppio (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy      
  46   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   00:00:07  
  47   Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj      
  48   Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  49   Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj      
  50   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious      
  51   Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  52   Michael Schär (Sui) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  53   Alessandro Covi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates      
  54   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech      
  55   Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech      
  56   Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Jumbo-Visma      
  57   Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates      
  58   Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  59   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  60   Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco      
  61   Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo      
  62   Damien Touze (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  63   Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  64   Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Movistar Team      
  65   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious      
  66   Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma      
  67   Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar Team   00:00:14  
  68   Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo   00:00:16  
  69   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious   00:00:22  
  70   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  71   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal   00:00:40  
  72   Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek - Segafredo   00:00:47  
  73   John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Dsm   00:00:52  
  74   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  75   Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious      
  76   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   00:01:05  
  77   Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   00:01:07  
  78   Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic   00:01:09  
  79   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo      
  80   Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   00:01:36  
  81   Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) Totalenergies   00:01:51  
  82   Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   00:02:49  
  83   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  84   Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   00:03:12  
  85   Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  86   Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - Fdj      
  87   Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  88   Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  89   Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   00:03:45  
  90   Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix   00:05:20  
  91   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   00:08:17  
  92   Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal   00:09:31  
  93   Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   00:09:55  
  94   Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama - Fdj      
  95   Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies      
  96   Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Totalenergies      
  97   Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team      
  98   Milan Fretin (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  99   Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Dsm      
  100   William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  101   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  102   Pierre Barbier (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  103   Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  104   Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  105   Jan Maas (Ned) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco      
  106   Casper Van Uden (Ned) Development Team Dsm      
  107   Antoine Raugel (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  108   Colin Joyce (Usa) Human Powered Health      
  109   Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis      
  110   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  111   Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  112   Kim Alexander Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers      
  113   Pier Andre Cote (Can) Human Powered Health      
  114   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  115   Tom Bohli (Sui) Cofidis      
  116   Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  117   Peter Sagan (Svk) Totalenergies      
  118   Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  119   Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  120   Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm      
  121   Ben Swift (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers      
  122   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  123   Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Ef Education - Easypost      
  124   Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates      
  125   Rui Felipe Alves Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates      
  126   David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma      
  127   Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix      
  128   Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  129   Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Ef Education - Easypost      
  130   Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  131   Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma      
  132   Ben Healy (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost      
  133   Tom Scully (Nzl) Ef Education - Easypost      
  134   Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost      
  135   Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis   00:11:53  
  136   Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis      
  DNF   Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Human Powered Health      
  DNF   Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  DNF   Adam De Vos (Can) Human Powered Health      
  DNF   August Jensen (Nor) Human Powered Health      
  DNF   Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  DNF   Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix      
  DNF   Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious      
  DNF   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  DNF   Wessel Krul (Ned) Human Powered Health      
  DNF   Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  DNF   Martin Laas (Est) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  DNF   Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  DNF   Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team Dsm      
  DNF   Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team      
  DNF   Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team Dsm      
  DNF   Oier Lazkano Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team      
  DNF   Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Ef Education - Easypost      
  DNF   Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  DNF   Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  DNF   Jules Hesters (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  DNF   Christopher Lawless (Gbr) Totalenergies      
  DNF   Tuur Dens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  DNF   Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal      
  DNF   Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  DNF   Bas Tietema (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  DNF   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  DNF   Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco      
  DNF   Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis      
  DNF   G Lawson Craddock (Usa) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco      
  DNF   Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  DNF   Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  DNF   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  DNF   Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek - Segafredo      

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne классика однодневная велогонка велогонка категории 1. Pro

Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!

  1. Имя: Михаил

    velodoctor

    Сегодня, 18:55 | Регистрация: 22.05.2013

    Первый раз такое вижу, отрыв добрали на последних 50 метрах., наверное даже 30. 



    Как-то другие команды очень явно сочковали, догоняли Квики. 

  2. Имя: Алексей

    uran

    Сегодня, 23:33 | Регистрация: 27.05.2017

    На Вуэльте Мартина тоже так догнали.

    No war!
Комментарии

  • Earl57
    Тадей Погачар – победитель Тур ... (5)
    Earl57-Фото

    Цитата: EL-Fenomeno
     
    P.S.
    Смотрю Сайклингньюс решил ограничить доступ к своим материалам. Первые 5 статей которые открыл читайте полностью, а всё остальнон если хотите также в полном объеме и с картинками/видео - оПлатите( На первый месяй даже дают символическую цену в 1 долар/1 евро...жаль sad

    Они мне тоже так писали. Я ничего не платила. Дней через 10 они сняли ограничение и теперь снова читаю как прежде.

  • uran
    Gran Camino-2022. Этап 4 (8)
    uran-Фото
    Марк сейчас весь мир за тебя! Слава Украине!
  • uran
    Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne-20 ... (2)
    uran-Фото
    На Вуэльте Мартина тоже так догнали.
  • EL-Fenomeno
    Тадей Погачар – победитель Тур ... (5)
    EL-Fenomeno-Фото

    Ну силён, однозначно, ещё и после КОВИДа. Кстати, дважды уделал Адама Й.

    Жаль Саша Власов не удержался "в медалях" и мимо финального подиума. Ну и это Ф.Ганна кажись расстратил все силы на первом горном этапе, а на втором просто иссяк...и наверное не только физически (ибо 119-й из 122 финишировавших, а в итоге 64-й в генерале).

     

    P.S.

    Смотрю Сайклингньюс решил ограничить доступ к своим материалам. Первые 5 статей которые открыл читайте полностью, а всё остальнон если хотите также в полном объеме и с картинками/видео - оПлатите( На первый месяй даже дают символическую цену в 1 долар/1 евро...жаль sad

    Цитата: Adriano
    Слава Украине! Правда и победы за украинцами

    спс & дякую ukr
     

  • EL-Fenomeno
    Gran Camino-2022. Этап 4 (8)
    EL-Fenomeno-Фото

    Великолепно и Браво ukr Я даже знаю что скажет, т.е. сказал Марк в своем интервью после этапа...

    Всем мира, не надо войны (ради Бога и всего живого на Земле)

    Цитата: SportSpirit
    Это сильно! 
     Победа Падуна сегодня. В разделке.
     + подиум в генерале, до которого перед этим этапом было 1 мин. 19 сек.

    и +3 позиции если брать по месту генерала перед стартом этапа ITT

  • SportSpirit
    Тадей Погачар – победитель Тур ... (5)
    SportSpirit-Фото

    Тадей мне, безусловно, симпатичен еще с Вуэльты 2019, в том числе своей легкостью и непринужденной игрой в велоспорт высшей пробы. 

     

    Сейчас же несколько раз реально резануло глаз как его беззастенчиво и затянуто тискали шейхи в своих объятьях после Джабель Джаис и финального этапа (несмотря на позитивный тест и объективы телекамер). Любимая заводная игрушка.

     

    По мне так, роль Матчина, как ментора и, соррри за жаргон, прокладки, в становлении Погачара и его дальнейших успехах трудно переоценить.  

  • SportSpirit
    Gran Camino-2022. Этап 4 (8)
    SportSpirit-Фото

    Это сильно! 

     

    Победа Падуна сегодня. В разделке.

     

    + подиум в генерале, до которого перед этим этапом было 1 мин. 19 сек. 

  • velodoctor
    Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne-20 ... (2)
    velodoctor-Фото

    Первый раз такое вижу, отрыв добрали на последних 50 метрах., наверное даже 30. 



    Как-то другие команды очень явно сочковали, догоняли Квики. 

  • Kay82
    Gran Camino-2022. Этап 4 (8)
    Kay82-Фото
    Героям Слава! Победа будет за нами!!!
  • Kay82
    Gran Camino-2022. Этап 4 (8)
    Kay82-Фото
    Героям Слава!!!!

