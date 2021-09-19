VeloNEWS
Omloop van het Houtland Middelkerke-Lichtervelde-2021

Omloop van het Houtland Middelkerke-Lichtervelde-2021

 

 

 

  Middelkerke - Lichtervelde, 190 км  
  1   Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux   3:57:19  
  2   Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux   0:00:04  
  3   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  4   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB      
  5   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM      
  6   Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling      
  7   Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling      
  8   Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  9   Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex      
  10   Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  11   Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB      
  12   Sean Flynn (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy      
  13   Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing      
  14   Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex      
  15   Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB      
  16   Stijn Siemons (Bel) Evopro Racing      
  17   Victor Broex (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel      
  18   Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) SEG Racing Academy      
  19   Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Beat Cycling      
  20   Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  21   Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW      
  22   Lars Hohmann (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel      
  23   Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling      
  24   Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling      
  25   Thomas Sexton (Nzl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling      
  26   Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling      
  27   Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  28   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM      
  29   Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop      
  30   Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW      
  31   Maxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex      
  32   Thibau Verhofstadt (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex      
  33   Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing      
  34   Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  35   Milan Paulus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy      
  36   Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux      
  37   Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM      
  38   Dorian de Maeght (Bel) Bingoal WB      
  39   Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus      
  40   Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW      
  41   Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing      
  42   Conn mc Dunphy (Irl) Evopro Racing      
  43   Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Team Coop      
  44   Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling      
  45   Colin Joyce (Usa) Rally Cycling      
  46   Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel      
  47   Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex      
  48   Tim Marsman (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel      
  49   Thomas Day (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy      
  50   Kiaan Watts (Nzl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling   0:00:12  
  51   Alexander Tarlton (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus      
  52   Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop   0:00:19  
  53   Jens van den Dool (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel      
  54   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:00:26  
  55   Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  56   Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  57   Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  58   Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex      
  59   Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  60   Luca Dreßler (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus   0:00:35  
  61   Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux   0:00:43  
  62   Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux      
  63   Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux      
  64   Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB      
  65   Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  66   Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal WB      
  67   Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel   0:00:54  
  68   Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM   0:00:58  
  69   Alexander White (Nzl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling   0:01:09  
  70   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:01:29  
  71   Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  72   Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  73   Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise   0:01:44  
  74   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:01:53  
  75   Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:02:01  
  76   Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling   0:03:19  
  77   Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise   0:03:35  
  DNF   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  DNF   Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux      
  DNF   Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM      
  DNF   Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM      
  DNF   Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM      
  DNF   Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  DNF   Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal WB      
  DNF   Stephen Bassett (Usa) Rally Cycling      
  DNF   Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Rally Cycling      
  DNF   Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  DNF   Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  DNF   Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  DNF   Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise      
  DNF   Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  DNF   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  DNF   Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling      
  DNF   Bram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling      
  DNF   Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Beat Cycling      
  DNF   Robin Orins (Bel) Black Spoke Pro Cycling      
  DNF   Luke Mudgway (Nzl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling      
  DNF   Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing      
  DNF   Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing      
  DNF   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel      
  DNF   Nikolaos Michail Drakos (Gre) SEG Racing Academy      
  DNF   Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy      
  DNF   Jesper Rasch (Ned) SEG Racing Academy      
  DNF   Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex      
  DNF   André Drege (Nor) Team Coop      
  DNF   Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop      
  DNF   Vabø Tore Andre Aase (Nor) Team Coop      
  DNF   Moritz Czasa (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus      
  DNF   Jan Kuhn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus      
  DNF   Julian Borresch (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW      
  DNF   Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW      
  DNF   Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW      

 

Omloop van het Houtland Middelkerke-Lichtervelde классика однодневная велогонка велогонка категории 1.1 гонка Европейского тура Europe Tour Taco van der Hoorn Тако ван дер Хоорн Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux

