Omloop van het Houtland Middelkerke-Lichtervelde-2021

|Middelkerke - Lichtervelde, 190 км
|1
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3:57:19
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:04
|3
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
|5
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|6
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|7
|Campbell Stewart (Nzl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|8
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|10
|Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
|12
|Sean Flynn (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy
|13
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
|14
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|15
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal WB
|16
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) Evopro Racing
|17
|Victor Broex (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|18
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|19
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Beat Cycling
|20
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|22
|Lars Hohmann (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|23
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
|24
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Cycling
|25
|Thomas Sexton (Nzl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|26
|Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|28
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|29
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
|30
|Johannes Hodapp (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|31
|Maxime De Poorter (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|32
|Thibau Verhofstadt (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|33
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
|34
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|35
|Milan Paulus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|36
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|37
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|38
|Dorian de Maeght (Bel) Bingoal WB
|39
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|40
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|41
|Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing
|42
|Conn mc Dunphy (Irl) Evopro Racing
|43
|Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Team Coop
|44
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
|45
|Colin Joyce (Usa) Rally Cycling
|46
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|47
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|48
|Tim Marsman (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|49
|Thomas Day (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy
|50
|Kiaan Watts (Nzl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|51
|Alexander Tarlton (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|52
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
|0:00:19
|53
|Jens van den Dool (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|54
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:26
|55
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|56
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|58
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|59
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Luca Dreßler (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:00:35
|61
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:43
|62
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|63
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|64
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
|65
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal WB
|67
|Thijs de Lange (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|0:00:54
|68
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:00:58
|69
|Alexander White (Nzl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|70
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|71
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:44
|74
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:53
|75
|Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|76
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:19
|77
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:35
|DNF
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|DNF
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|DNF
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|DNF
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal WB
|DNF
|Stephen Bassett (Usa) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Bram Dissel (Ned) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Robin Orins (Bel) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Luke Mudgway (Nzl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
|DNF
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Nikolaos Michail Drakos (Gre) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Jesper Rasch (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|André Drege (Nor) Team Coop
|DNF
|Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
|DNF
|Vabø Tore Andre Aase (Nor) Team Coop
|DNF
|Moritz Czasa (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|DNF
|Jan Kuhn (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|DNF
|Julian Borresch (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|DNF
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|DNF
|Tim Neffgen (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
