Тур Чехии-2019. Этап 3

Вчера, 17:01 Olomouc - Unicov, 175,3 км 1 Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy 4:01:02 2 Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 0:00:00 3 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team 4 Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe 5 Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 6 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 7 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 8 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 9 Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author 10 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic 11 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 12 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team 13 Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 14 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 15 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 16 Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Japan 17 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott 18 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 19 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team 20 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 21 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 22 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 23 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team 24 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 25 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 26 Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 27 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx 29 Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team 30 Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 31 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx 32 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 33 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 34 Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author 35 Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic 36 Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott 37 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott 38 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT 39 Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 40 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 41 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 42 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 43 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 44 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 45 Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 46 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 47 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx 48 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 49 Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 50 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic 51 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 52 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author 53 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 54 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 55 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 56 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 57 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 58 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team 59 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team 60 Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil 61 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 62 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 63 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 64 Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 65 Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling 66 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 67 Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 68 Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author 69 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 70 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author 71 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 72 Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 73 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 74 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx 75 Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team 76 Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 77 Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 0:00:13 78 David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 79 Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy 0:00:16 80 Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:00:22 81 Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 0:00:26 82 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:31 83 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:37 84 Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:03:57 85 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 86 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 87 Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 88 Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 89 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 90 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 91 Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 92 Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 93 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 94 Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team 95 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 96 František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author 97 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 98 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx 99 János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 100 Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 101 Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 102 Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 103 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 104 Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 105 Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy 106 Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil 107 Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 108 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team 109 Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team 110 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx 111 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 112 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 113 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT 114 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 115 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 116 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Japan 117 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 118 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 119 Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy 120 Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 0:04:01 DNF Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team DNF Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan DNF Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan DNS Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа: 1 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott 8:49:12 2 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:13 3 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:15 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 5 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 6 Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:24 7 Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:00:29 8 Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:00:31 9 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author 10 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author 11 Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author 12 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:32 13 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:34 14 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:36 15 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 16 Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team 0:00:59 17 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team 0:01:02 18 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team 19 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team 20 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:06 21 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 22 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 23 Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 24 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:09 25 Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 26 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 27 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:12 28 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:01:13 29 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 30 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 31 Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:16 32 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 33 Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling 34 Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:19 35 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:01:22 36 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 37 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 0:01:24 38 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:01:25 39 Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil 40 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:26 41 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:01:32 42 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:36 43 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 44 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx 0:01:37 45 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx 46 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx 47 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx 48 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:42 49 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 50 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 51 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:47 52 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 0:01:54 53 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 0:01:56 54 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 55 Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 0:02:00 56 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 0:02:11 57 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:02:28 58 Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:04:06 59 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:05:10 60 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT 0:05:57 61 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:06:06 62 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Japan 63 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team 0:06:13 64 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:06:18 65 Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:06:20 66 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:06:27 67 Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 0:06:30 68 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:06:33 69 Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 0:06:35 70 Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy 0:06:41 71 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:06:43 72 Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team 73 David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:06:49 74 Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:51 75 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:06:57 76 Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 0:07:01 77 Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Japan 0:07:05 78 Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 79 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT 80 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:08:12 81 Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:08:13 82 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx 0:08:21 83 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team 0:08:55 84 Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:09:18 85 Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 86 František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:09:39 87 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:10:21 88 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:10:26 89 Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 0:10:32 90 Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 91 Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:10:33 92 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:10:40 93 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:10:44 94 Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:10:50 95 Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 96 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 0:11:04 97 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:11:13 98 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx 99 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:12:17 100 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:13:03 101 János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 0:13:46 102 Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy 0:14:09 103 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:17:23 104 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:17:32 105 Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 0:17:34 106 Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:17:42 107 Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:19:21 108 Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team 0:19:58 109 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:20:17 110 Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:26:01 111 Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy 0:29:54 112 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 0:30:20 113 Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 0:30:36 114 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:31:18 115 Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 116 Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 0:32:52 117 Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 118 Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 0:32:55 119 Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy 0:36:53 120 Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:45:24 Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. 