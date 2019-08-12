VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Тур Чехии-2019. Этап 3

Тур Чехии-2019. Этап 3

Тур Чехии-2019. Этап 3

 

   

  Olomouc - Unicov, 175,3 км  
  1   Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy   4:01:02  
  2   Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil   0:00:00  
  3   Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  4   Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  5   Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  6   Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  7   Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  8   Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  9   Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  10   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  11   Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  12   Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  13   Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  14   Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  15   Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  16   Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Japan      
  17   Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott      
  18   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  19   Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  20   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  21   Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  22   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  23   Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  24   Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  25   Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  26   Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  27   Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott      
  28   Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  29   Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  30   Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  31   Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  32   Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  33   Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott      
  34   Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  35   Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  36   Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott      
  37   Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott      
  38   Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  39   Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  40   Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil      
  41   Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  42   Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  43   Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  44   Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels      
  45   Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy      
  46   Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  47   Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  48   Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  49   Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  50   Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  51   Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  52   Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  53   Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  54   Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels      
  55   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  56   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  57   Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  58   Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  59   Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  60   Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  61   Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  62   Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  63   Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott      
  64   Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  65   Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  66   Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  67   Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  68   Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  69   Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  70   Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  71   Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  72   Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  73   Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  74   Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx      
  75   Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  76   Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  77   Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy   0:00:13  
  78   David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  79   Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy   0:00:16  
  80   Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:00:22  
  81   Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic   0:00:26  
  82   Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott   0:00:31  
  83   Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:37  
  84   Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels   0:03:57  
  85   Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  86   Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels      
  87   Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  88   Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  89   Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  90   Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  91   Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  92   Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  93   Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  94   Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  95   Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  96   František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  97   Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  98   Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  99   János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  100   Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  101   Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  102   Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  103   Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  104   Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  105   Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy      
  106   Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  107   Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  108   Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  109   Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  110   Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  111   Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  112   Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  113   Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  114   Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  115   Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  116   Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Japan      
  117   Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels      
  118   Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  119   Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy      
  120   Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy   0:04:01  
  DNF   Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  DNF   Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan      
  DNF   Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan      
  DNS   Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling      

 

  Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа:  
  1   Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott   8:49:12  
  2   Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott   0:00:13  
  3   Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott   0:00:15  
  4   Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott      
  5   Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott      
  6   Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott   0:00:24  
  7   Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:00:29  
  8   Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:00:31  
  9   Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  10   Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  11   Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  12   Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:32  
  13   Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:34  
  14   Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:36  
  15   Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  16   Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team   0:00:59  
  17   Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team   0:01:02  
  18   Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  19   Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  20   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:01:06  
  21   Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  22   Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  23   Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  24   Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:01:09  
  25   Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  26   Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  27   Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:01:12  
  28   Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:01:13  
  29   Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  30   Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  31   Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling   0:01:16  
  32   Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  33   Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  34   Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:01:19  
  35   Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:01:22  
  36   Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  37   Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic   0:01:24  
  38   Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil   0:01:25  
  39   Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  40   Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:01:26  
  41   Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team   0:01:32  
  42   Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels   0:01:36  
  43   Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels      
  44   Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx   0:01:37  
  45   Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  46   Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  47   Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx      
  48   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:01:42  
  49   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  50   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  51   Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott   0:01:47  
  52   Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT   0:01:54  
  53   Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè   0:01:56  
  54   Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  55   Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT   0:02:00  
  56   Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè   0:02:11  
  57   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:02:28  
  58   Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:04:06  
  59   Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:05:10  
  60   Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT   0:05:57  
  61   Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team   0:06:06  
  62   Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Japan      
  63   Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team   0:06:13  
  64   Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:06:18  
  65   Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:06:20  
  66   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling   0:06:27  
  67   Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil   0:06:30  
  68   Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:06:33  
  69   Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic   0:06:35  
  70   Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy   0:06:41  
  71   Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team   0:06:43  
  72   Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  73   David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil   0:06:49  
  74   Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:06:51  
  75   Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:06:57  
  76   Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic   0:07:01  
  77   Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Japan   0:07:05  
  78   Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  79   Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  80   Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:08:12  
  81   Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:08:13  
  82   Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx   0:08:21  
  83   Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team   0:08:55  
  84   Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:09:18  
  85   Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy      
  86   František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:09:39  
  87   Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:10:21  
  88   Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:10:26  
  89   Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic   0:10:32  
  90   Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  91   Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil   0:10:33  
  92   Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team   0:10:40  
  93   Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels   0:10:44  
  94   Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:10:50  
  95   Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy      
  96   Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè   0:11:04  
  97   Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels   0:11:13  
  98   Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  99   Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:12:17  
  100   Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team   0:13:03  
  101   János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team   0:13:46  
  102   Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy   0:14:09  
  103   Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:17:23  
  104   Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:17:32  
  105   Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic   0:17:34  
  106   Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team   0:17:42  
  107   Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil   0:19:21  
  108   Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team   0:19:58  
  109   Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:20:17  
  110   Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:26:01  
  111   Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy   0:29:54  
  112   Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè   0:30:20  
  113   Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè   0:30:36  
  114   Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling   0:31:18  
  115   Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  116   Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team   0:32:52  
  117   Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  118   Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy   0:32:55  
  119   Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy   0:36:53  
  120   Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels   0:45:24  

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Тур Чехии Czech Tour многодневная велогонка гонка категории 2.1 Europe Tour гонка Европейского тура

Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2019: новые контракты и переходы велогонщиков в велосезоне 2020-2021

Ближайшие старты

12 - 18 августа 2019

Binck Bank Tour

13 - 17 августа 2019

Vuelta a Burgos

15 - 18 августа 2019

Arctic Race of Norway

15 - 25 августа 2019

Tour de l'Avenir

24 августа - 15 сентября 2019

La Vuelta ciclista a Espana

ОПРОС

Понравился ли вам Тур де Франс-2019?

Комментарии

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Велоспорт в Фейсбуке

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Твиттер VeloLIVE

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

18 августа

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy)

19 августа

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)

Aritz Bagues (Euskadi Basque Country - Murias)

Julien Trarieux (Delko - Marseille Provence)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Алафилипп Ж. (Fra) (DQT) 4337
2 Вальверде А. (Esp) (MOV) 3109
3 Фульсанг Я. (Den) (AST) 2991
4 Пино Т. (Fra) (GFC) 2976
5 Роглич П. (Slo) (TJV) 2859
6 Берналь Э. (Col) (INS) 2726
7 Ван Авермат Г. (Bel) (CCC) 2412
8 Мэттьюс М. (Aus) (SUN) 2409
9 Йейтс С. (GBr) (MTS) 2320
10 Аккерманн П. (Ger) (BOH) 2305

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Август 2019 (104)
Июль 2019 (192)
Июнь 2019 (168)
Май 2019 (215)
Апрель 2019 (140)
Март 2019 (136)