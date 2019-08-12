Тур Чехии-2019. Этап 3

- Категория:
|Olomouc - Unicov, 175,3 км
|1
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy
|4:01:02
|2
|Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|0:00:00
|3
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team
|4
|Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|5
|Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|6
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|7
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|8
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|9
|Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author
|10
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|11
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|12
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|13
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|14
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|15
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|16
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Japan
|17
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott
|18
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|19
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team
|20
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|21
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|22
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|23
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team
|24
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|25
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|26
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|27
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|29
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team
|30
|Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|31
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|32
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|33
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|34
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author
|35
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|36
|Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott
|37
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott
|38
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|39
|Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|40
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|41
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|42
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|43
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|44
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|45
|Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|46
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|47
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|48
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|49
|Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|50
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|51
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|52
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author
|53
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|54
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|55
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|56
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|57
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|58
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team
|59
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team
|60
|Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil
|61
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|62
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|63
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|64
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|65
|Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling
|66
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|67
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|68
|Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author
|69
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|70
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author
|71
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|72
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|73
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|74
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx
|75
|Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|76
|Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|77
|Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:00:13
|78
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|79
|Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy
|0:00:16
|80
|Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:22
|81
|Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|0:00:26
|82
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:31
|83
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:37
|84
|Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:03:57
|85
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|86
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|87
|Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|88
|Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|89
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|90
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|91
|Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|92
|Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|93
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|94
|Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team
|95
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|96
|František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author
|97
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|98
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|99
|János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|100
|Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|101
|Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|102
|Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|103
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|104
|Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|105
|Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy
|106
|Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil
|107
|Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|108
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|109
|Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|110
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|111
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|112
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|113
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|114
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|115
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|116
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Japan
|117
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|118
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|119
|Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy
|120
|Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:04:01
|DNF
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|DNF
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Japan
|DNF
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Japan
|DNS
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа:
|1
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott
|8:49:12
|2
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:13
|3
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:15
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:24
|7
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:29
|8
|Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:31
|9
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author
|10
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author
|11
|Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author
|12
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:32
|13
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:34
|14
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:36
|15
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|16
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team
|0:00:59
|17
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team
|0:01:02
|18
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team
|19
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team
|20
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:06
|21
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|22
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|23
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|24
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:09
|25
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|26
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|27
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:12
|28
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:01:13
|29
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|30
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|31
|Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|32
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|33
|Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling
|34
|Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:19
|35
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:01:22
|36
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|37
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|0:01:24
|38
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:01:25
|39
|Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil
|40
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:26
|41
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:01:32
|42
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:36
|43
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|0:01:37
|45
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|46
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|47
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx
|48
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:42
|49
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|50
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|51
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:01:47
|52
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|0:01:54
|53
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|0:01:56
|54
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|55
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|0:02:00
|56
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|0:02:11
|57
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:02:28
|58
|Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:04:06
|59
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:05:10
|60
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|0:05:57
|61
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:06:06
|62
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Japan
|63
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team
|0:06:13
|64
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:06:18
|65
|Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:06:20
|66
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:06:27
|67
|Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|0:06:30
|68
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:06:33
|69
|Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|0:06:35
|70
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy
|0:06:41
|71
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:06:43
|72
|Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|73
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:06:49
|74
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:06:51
|75
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:06:57
|76
|Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|0:07:01
|77
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Japan
|0:07:05
|78
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|79
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|80
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:08:12
|81
|Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:08:13
|82
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|0:08:21
|83
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team
|0:08:55
|84
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:09:18
|85
|Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|86
|František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:09:39
|87
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10:21
|88
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:10:26
|89
|Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|0:10:32
|90
|Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|91
|Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:10:33
|92
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:10:40
|93
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:10:44
|94
|Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:10:50
|95
|Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|96
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|0:11:04
|97
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:11:13
|98
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|99
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:12:17
|100
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:13:03
|101
|János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:13:46
|102
|Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy
|0:14:09
|103
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:17:23
|104
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:17:32
|105
|Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|0:17:34
|106
|Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:17:42
|107
|Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:19:21
|108
|Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team
|0:19:58
|109
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:20:17
|110
|Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:26:01
|111
|Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy
|0:29:54
|112
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|0:30:20
|113
|Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|0:30:36
|114
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:31:18
|115
|Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|116
|Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:32:52
|117
|Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|118
|Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:32:55
|119
|Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy
|0:36:53
|120
|Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:45:24
