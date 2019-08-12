Тур Чехии-2019. Этап 2

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 17:26
|Olomouc - Frýdek-Místek, 186,6 км
|1
|Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4:29:50
|2
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:00
|3
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|5
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|6
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|8
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|9
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|11
|Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|12
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|13
|Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author
|14
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team
|15
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|16
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|17
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|18
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|19
|Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|20
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|21
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|22
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|24
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|25
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|27
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott
|28
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team
|29
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|30
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|31
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|32
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|33
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author
|34
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|35
|Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|36
|Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil
|37
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|38
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|39
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team
|40
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|41
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|42
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|43
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author
|44
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team
|45
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|46
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|47
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author
|48
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|49
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|50
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|51
|Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author
|52
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|53
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|54
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|55
|Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott
|56
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|57
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|58
|Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling
|59
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|60
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan
|61
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx
|62
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan
|0:00:15
|63
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|64
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|65
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|0:00:30
|66
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:59
|67
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:05:11
|68
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan
|69
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|70
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|71
|Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|72
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team
|73
|Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|74
|Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|75
|Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|76
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|77
|János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|78
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|79
|Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|80
|Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|81
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|82
|Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|83
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|84
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy
|85
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|86
|Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|87
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|88
|František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author
|89
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|90
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|91
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|92
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|93
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|94
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|95
|Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil
|96
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|97
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|98
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|99
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|100
|Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|101
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|102
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team
|103
|Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|104
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:12:13
|105
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|106
|Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|107
|Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team
|108
|Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy
|109
|Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|110
|Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|111
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|112
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:23:24
|113
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:24:17
|114
|Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|115
|Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|116
|Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|117
|Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy
|118
|Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author
|119
|Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|120
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|121
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan
|122
|Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:31:16
|123
|Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy
|124
|Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:34:49
|DNF
|Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|DNF
|Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|DNS
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|DNS
|Dániel Móricz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|Генеральная классифиация после 2 этапа:
|1
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott
|4:48:18
|2
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:07
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|4
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:16
|7
|Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:00:23
|8
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author
|9
|Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author
|10
|Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author
|11
|Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author
|12
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|13
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:26
|14
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:28
|15
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|16
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team
|0:00:51
|17
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team
|0:00:54
|18
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team
|19
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team
|20
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:00:58
|21
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|22
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|23
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|24
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|25
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:01
|26
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|27
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|28
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:04
|29
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:01:05
|30
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|31
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|32
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:01:08
|33
|Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|34
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|35
|Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling
|36
|Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:01:11
|37
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:01:14
|38
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|39
|Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|0:01:16
|40
|Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:17
|41
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|42
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:01:24
|43
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:28
|44
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|45
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|0:01:29
|46
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|47
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|48
|Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx
|49
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:34
|50
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|51
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|52
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|0:01:46
|53
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan
|54
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|0:01:48
|55
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|56
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|0:01:52
|57
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|58
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan
|0:02:01
|59
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|60
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|0:02:03
|61
|Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:02:13
|62
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:02:20
|63
|Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:04:02
|64
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|0:04:16
|65
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:04:27
|66
|František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:05:34
|67
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team
|0:06:05
|68
|Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:06:12
|69
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:06:16
|70
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:06:19
|71
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|72
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:06:21
|73
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:06:25
|74
|Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|0:06:27
|75
|Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|76
|Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|77
|Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|78
|Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil
|0:06:28
|79
|Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil
|80
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|81
|Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:06:35
|82
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|83
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|84
|Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:06:39
|85
|Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:06:41
|86
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy
|0:06:43
|87
|Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|88
|Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:06:45
|89
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:06:49
|90
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan
|0:06:57
|91
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|92
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT
|93
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|0:06:59
|94
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:07:08
|95
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx
|96
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:08:04
|97
|Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:08:05
|98
|Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:08:12
|99
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team
|0:08:51
|100
|Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:08:57
|101
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:08:58
|102
|Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|0:09:10
|103
|János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:09:41
|104
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:13:18
|105
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM
|0:13:27
|106
|Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic
|0:13:29
|107
|Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team
|0:13:37
|108
|Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy
|0:13:45
|109
|Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:15:16
|110
|Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team
|0:15:53
|111
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:16:12
|112
|Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:24:58
|113
|Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author
|0:25:31
|114
|Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy
|0:25:49
|115
|Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan
|0:26:03
|116
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|0:26:15
|117
|Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè
|0:26:31
|118
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:27:13
|119
|Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|120
|Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|0:28:47
|121
|Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team
|122
|Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:32:47
|123
|Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy
|0:32:48
|124
|Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:41:19
