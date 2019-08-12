Тур Чехии-2019. Этап 2 Категория:

Вчера, 17:26 Olomouc - Frýdek-Místek, 186,6 км 1 Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe 4:29:50 2 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:00 3 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 4 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 5 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 6 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx 8 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 9 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 11 Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 12 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 13 Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author 14 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team 15 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 16 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 17 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 18 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 19 Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 20 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 21 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 22 Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 24 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 25 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 27 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott 28 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team 29 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT 30 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 31 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 32 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 33 Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author 34 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 35 Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 36 Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil 37 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 38 Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 39 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team 40 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 41 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 42 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic 43 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author 44 Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team 45 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 46 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 47 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author 48 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 49 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx 50 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 51 Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author 52 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 53 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 54 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx 55 Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott 56 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 57 Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 58 Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling 59 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 60 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan 61 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx 62 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan 0:00:15 63 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 64 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team 65 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx 0:00:30 66 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:59 67 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:05:11 68 Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan 69 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 70 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 71 Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 72 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team 73 Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 74 Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team 75 Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 76 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 77 János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 78 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 79 Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 80 Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 81 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 82 Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 83 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT 84 Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy 85 Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 86 Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 87 Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic 88 František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author 89 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx 90 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 91 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 92 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 93 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 94 David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 95 Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil 96 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team 97 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 98 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 99 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 100 Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 101 Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 102 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team 103 Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 104 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:12:13 105 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 106 Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team 107 Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team 108 Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy 109 Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 110 Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 111 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 112 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:23:24 113 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:24:17 114 Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 115 Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 116 Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 117 Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy 118 Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author 119 Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 120 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 121 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan 122 Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 0:31:16 123 Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy 124 Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:34:49 DNF Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels DNF Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team DNF Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Ljubljana Gusto Santic DNF Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) Wibatech Merx DNF Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil DNF Alex Molenaar (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT DNS Folkert Oostra (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT DNS Dániel Móricz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team Генеральная классифиация после 2 этапа: 1 Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott 4:48:18 2 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:07 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 4 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 6 Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:16 7 Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:00:23 8 Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author 9 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author 10 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author 11 Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author 12 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:24 13 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:26 14 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:28 15 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 16 Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team 0:00:51 17 Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team 0:00:54 18 Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team 19 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team 20 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:00:58 21 Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 22 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 23 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic 24 Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 25 Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:01 26 Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 27 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 28 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:04 29 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:01:05 30 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 31 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 32 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:08 33 Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling 34 Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 35 Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling 36 Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:01:11 37 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:01:14 38 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 39 Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 0:01:16 40 Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:17 41 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 42 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:01:24 43 Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:28 44 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 45 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx 0:01:29 46 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx 47 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx 48 Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx 49 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:34 50 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 51 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 52 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 0:01:46 53 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan 54 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 0:01:48 55 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 56 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT 0:01:52 57 Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 58 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan 0:02:01 59 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team 60 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 0:02:03 61 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:02:13 62 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:02:20 63 Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:04:02 64 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx 0:04:16 65 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:04:27 66 František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:05:34 67 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team 0:06:05 68 Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:06:12 69 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:06:16 70 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:06:19 71 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 72 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:06:21 73 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:06:25 74 Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 0:06:27 75 Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 76 Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 77 Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 78 Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil 0:06:28 79 Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil 80 David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 81 Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:06:35 82 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 83 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team 84 Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:06:39 85 Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 0:06:41 86 Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy 0:06:43 87 Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 88 Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:45 89 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:06:49 90 Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan 0:06:57 91 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT 92 Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT 93 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 0:06:59 94 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:07:08 95 Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx 96 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:08:04 97 Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:08:05 98 Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:08:12 99 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team 0:08:51 100 Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 0:08:57 101 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:08:58 102 Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic 0:09:10 103 János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 0:09:41 104 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:13:18 105 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM 0:13:27 106 Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic 0:13:29 107 Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team 0:13:37 108 Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy 0:13:45 109 Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:15:16 110 Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team 0:15:53 111 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:16:12 112 Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:24:58 113 Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author 0:25:31 114 Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy 0:25:49 115 Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan 0:26:03 116 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 0:26:15 117 Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè 0:26:31 118 Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:27:13 119 Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 120 Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 0:28:47 121 Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team 122 Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 0:32:47 123 Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy 0:32:48 124 Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:41:19 Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Теги к статье: Тур Чехии Czech Tour многодневная велогонка гонка категории 2.1 Europe Tour гонка Европейского тура



