Тур Чехии-2019. Этап 2

Тур Чехии-2019. Этап 2

Тур Чехии-2019. Этап 2

 

 

 

 

 

   Olomouc - Frýdek-Místek, 186,6 км  
  1   Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe   4:29:50  
  2   Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott   0:00:00  
  3   Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  4   Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  5   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  6   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  7   Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  8   Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  9   Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels      
  10   Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott      
  11   Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  12   Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  13   Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  14   Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  15   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  16   Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  17   Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  18   Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  19   Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy      
  20   Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  21   Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  22   Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  23   Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott      
  24   Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott      
  25   Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  26   Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  27   Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott      
  28   Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  29   Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  30   Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  31   Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott      
  32   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  33   Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  34   Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  35   Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  36   Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  37   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  38   Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  39   Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  40   Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels      
  41   Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  42   Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  43   Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  44   Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  45   Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  46   Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  47   Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  48   Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  49   Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  50   Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  51   Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  52   Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil      
  53   Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  54   Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  55   Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott      
  56   Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  57   Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  58   Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  59   Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  60   Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan      
  61   Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx      
  62   Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan   0:00:15  
  63   Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  64   Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  65   Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx   0:00:30  
  66   Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:59  
  67   Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling   0:05:11  
  68   Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan      
  69   Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels      
  70   Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels      
  71   Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  72   Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  73   Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  74   Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  75   Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil      
  76   Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  77   János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  78   Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  79   Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  80   Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  81   Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  82   Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  83   Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  84   Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy      
  85   Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  86   Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  87   Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  88   František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  89   Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  90   Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  91   Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  92   Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  93   Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  94   David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  95   Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  96   Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  97   Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  98   Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  99   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  100   Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  101   Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  102   Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  103   Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy      
  104   Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:12:13  
  105   Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  106   Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  107   Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  108   Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy      
  109   Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  110   Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  111   Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  112   Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:23:24  
  113   Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling   0:24:17  
  114   Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  115   Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  116   Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  117   Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy      
  118   Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  119   Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  120   Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  121   Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan      
  122   Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy   0:31:16  
  123   Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy      
  124   Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels   0:34:49  
  DNF   Florian Kierner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels      
  DNF   Miklos Szabo (Svk) Pannon Cycling Team      
  DNF   Yuan Tang Peng (Tpe) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  DNF   Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  DNF   Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  DNF   Alex Molenaar (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  DNS   Folkert Oostra (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  DNS   Dániel Móricz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      

 

  Генеральная классифиация после 2 этапа:  
  1   Daryl Impey (Rsa) Mitchelton - Scott   4:48:18  
  2   Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott   0:00:07  
  3   Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott      
  4   Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Mitchelton - Scott      
  5   Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott      
  6   Brent Bookwalter (Usa) Mitchelton - Scott   0:00:16  
  7   Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:00:23  
  8   Jan Bárta (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  9   Jakub Otruba (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  10   Michael Kukrle (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  11   Karel Hník (Cze) Elkov - Author      
  12   Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:24  
  13   Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:26  
  14   Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:00:28  
  15   Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  16   Szymon Tracz (Pol) CCC Development Team   0:00:51  
  17   Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Development Team   0:00:54  
  18   Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  19   Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Development Team      
  20   Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:00:58  
  21   Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  22   Roland Thalmann (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  23   Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  24   Patrick Schelling (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic      
  25   Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:01:01  
  26   Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  27   Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  28   Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:01:04  
  29   Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:01:05  
  30   Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  31   Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  32   Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott   0:01:08  
  33   Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  34   Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  35   Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  36   Colin Stüssi (Sui) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:01:11  
  37   Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:01:14  
  38   Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM      
  39   Benjamin Hill (Aus) Ljubljana Gusto Santic   0:01:16  
  40   Žiga Grošelj (Slo) Adria Mobil   0:01:17  
  41   Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil      
  42   Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster ATS Team   0:01:24  
  43   Andi Bajc (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels   0:01:28  
  44   Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels      
  45   Maciej Paterski (Pol) Wibatech Merx   0:01:29  
  46   Piotr Konwa (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  47   Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  48   Anatolii Budiak (Ukr) Wibatech Merx      
  49   Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:01:34  
  50   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  51   Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  52   Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT   0:01:46  
  53   Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan      
  54   Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè   0:01:48  
  55   Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè      
  56   Antonio Santoro (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT   0:01:52  
  57   Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  58   Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan   0:02:01  
  59   Leszek Plucinski (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  60   Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè   0:02:03  
  61   Massimo Rosa (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:02:13  
  62   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:02:20  
  63   Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:04:02  
  64   Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech Merx   0:04:16  
  65   Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:04:27  
  66   František Sisr (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:05:34  
  67   Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Development Team   0:06:05  
  68   Danny Van Der Tuuk (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:06:12  
  69   Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:06:16  
  70   Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling   0:06:19  
  71   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  72   Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:06:21  
  73   Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:06:25  
  74   Rok Korošec (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic   0:06:27  
  75   Viktor Potocki (Cro) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  76   Žiga Rucigaj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  77   Aljaž Prah (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic      
  78   Dušan Rajovic (Srb) Adria Mobil   0:06:28  
  79   Aljaž Omrzel (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  80   David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil      
  81   Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Voster ATS Team   0:06:35  
  82   Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  83   Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Voster ATS Team      
  84   Daniel Lehner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels   0:06:39  
  85   Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy   0:06:41  
  86   Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy   0:06:43  
  87   Ådne Holter (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team      
  88   Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:06:45  
  89   Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:06:49  
  90   Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan   0:06:57  
  91   Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  92   Rick Pluimers (Ned) Monkey Town - A Block CT      
  93   Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè   0:06:59  
  94   Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels   0:07:08  
  95   Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Wibatech Merx      
  96   Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:08:04  
  97   Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:08:05  
  98   Roberto González (Pan) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:08:12  
  99   Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) CCC Development Team   0:08:51  
  100   Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy   0:08:57  
  101   Pawel Franczak (Pol) Voster ATS Team   0:08:58  
  102   Davide Orrico (Ita) Team Vorarlberg Santic   0:09:10  
  103   János Zsombor Pelikán (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team   0:09:41  
  104   Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:13:18  
  105   Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli - Selle Italia - KTM   0:13:27  
  106   Matic Grošelj (Slo) Ljubljana Gusto Santic   0:13:29  
  107   Szymon Krawczyk (Pol) Voster ATS Team   0:13:37  
  108   Adam Hartley (Gbr) SEG Racing Academy   0:13:45  
  109   Gašper Katrašnik (Slo) Adria Mobil   0:15:16  
  110   Damian Papierski (Pol) CCC Development Team   0:15:53  
  111   Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:16:12  
  112   Sindre Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team   0:24:58  
  113   Matej Zahálka (Cze) Elkov - Author   0:25:31  
  114   Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy   0:25:49  
  115   Shoi Matsuda (Jpn) Nationalmannschaft Japan   0:26:03  
  116   Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè   0:26:15  
  117   Keigo Kusaba (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizanè   0:26:31  
  118   Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling   0:27:13  
  119   Misch Leyder (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling      
  120   Viktor Filutás (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team   0:28:47  
  121   Gergo Orosz (Hun) Pannon Cycling Team      
  122   Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy   0:32:47  
  123   Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy   0:32:48  
  124   Jan Koller (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels   0:41:19  

 

Тур Чехии Czech Tour многодневная велогонка гонка категории 2.1 Europe Tour гонка Европейского тура

