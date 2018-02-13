VeloNEWS
Вуэльта Андалусии-2018. Этап 3

  Mancha Real (Jaen) - Herrera (Sevilla), 166,1 км  
  1     Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale   3:48:17  
  2     Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team   0:00:00  
  3     Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  4     Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team      
  5     Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal      
  6     Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  7     Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini      
  8     Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  9     Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  10     Colin Joyce (Usa) Rally Cycling      
  11     Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie      
  12     Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan      
  13     Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  14     Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan      
  15     Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky      
  16     Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  17     Luis León Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  18     Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  19     Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  20     Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  21     Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  22     Simon Clarke (Aus) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale      
  23     Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  24     Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team      
  25     Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy      
  26     Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  27     Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  28     Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale      
  29     Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  30     Jorge Cubero Galvez (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  31     Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  32     Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  33     Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team      
  34     Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  35     Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  36     Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team      
  37     Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini      
  38     Jordi Simon Casulleras (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  39     Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  40     Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  41     Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy      
  42     Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Team Euskadi      
  43     Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  44     Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie      
  45     Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto - Soudal      
  46     Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Esp) Team Euskadi      
  47     Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  48     Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  49     Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Movistar Team      
  50     Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  51     Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  52     Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy      
  53     Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  54     Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  55     David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Sky      
  56     Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  57     Chris Froome (Gbr) Team Sky      
  58     Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  59     Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  60     Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  61     Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  62     Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  63     Matti Breschel (Den) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale      
  64     Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy      
  65     José Mendes (Por) Burgos - BH      
  66     Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky      
  67     Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  68     Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  69     Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  70     Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  71     Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy      
  72     Pablo Torres Muiño (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  73     Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling      
  74     Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale      
  75     Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  76     Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  77     Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy      
  78     Silvan Dillier (Sui) Ag2r La Mondiale      
  79     Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  80     Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  81     Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  82     Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  83     Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  84     Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team      
  85     Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky      
  86     Kyle Murphy (Usa) Rally Cycling      
  87     Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  88     Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  89     Hector Carretero (Esp) Movistar Team      
  90     Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Esp) Team Euskadi      
  91     Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Esp) Team Euskadi      
  92     Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  93     Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team      
  94     Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini      
  95     Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  96     Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  97     Ruben Plaza (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy      
  98     James Shaw (Gbr) Lotto - Soudal      
  99     Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  100     Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Team Euskadi      
  101     Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling      
  102     Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  103     Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling      
  104     Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan      
  105     Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  106     Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan      
  107     Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale      
  108     Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice      
  109     Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale      
  110     Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan      
  111     Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini      
  112     Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie      
  113     Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale      
  114     Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale      
  115     Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling      
  116     Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  117     Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team   0:00:42  
  118     Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan      
  119     Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky   0:00:51  
  120     Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:56  
  121     Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM   0:00:00  
  122     Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team   0:00:56  
  123     Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky   0:01:07  
  124     Clément Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale   0:00:00  
  125     Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:01:27  
  126     Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie   0:01:30  
  127     Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:01:36  
  128     Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie   0:01:51  
  129     Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie   0:02:43  
  130     Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:02:48  
  131     Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:02:58  
  132     Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale   0:03:08  
  133     David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems - Crelan      
  134     Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini   0:03:47  
  135     Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  136     Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  137     Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  138     Ion Ander Insausti Irastorza (Esp) Team Euskadi      
  139     Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini      
  140     Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:05:04  
  141     Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team   0:05:05  
  142     Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  143     Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:05:07  
  144     Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:08:23  
  145     Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale      
  146     Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie      
  147     Oscar Cabedo Carda (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  148     Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Esp) Team Euskadi      
  149     Joan Bou Company (Esp) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini      

 

  Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа  
  1   Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky   12:48:00  
  2   Luis León Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team   0:00:02  
  3   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  4   Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Movistar Team   0:00:04  
  5   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team      
  6   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   0:00:17  
  7   Chris Froome (Gbr) Team Sky   0:00:27  
  8   Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:00:34  
  9   Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:38  
  10   Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:00:40  
  11   Simon Clarke (Aus) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale   0:00:46  
  12   David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Sky   0:00:48  
  13   Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team      
  14   Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM   0:00:51  
  15   Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:00:53  
  16   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:00:56  
  17   Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:01:02  
  18   Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy   0:01:04  
  19   Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky   0:01:05  
  20   Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale   0:01:08  
  21   Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:01:11  
  22   Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:01:14  
  23   José Mendes (Por) Burgos - BH      
  24   Silvan Dillier (Sui) Ag2r La Mondiale   0:01:26  
  25   Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  26   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:01:39  
  27   Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:01:53  
  28   Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Esp) Team Euskadi   0:02:08  
  29   Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy   0:02:13  
  30   Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:02:16  
  31   Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:02:22  
  32   Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:02:24  
  33   Jordi Simon Casulleras (Esp) Burgos - BH   0:02:30  
  34   Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias      
  35   Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Burgos - BH   0:02:42  
  36   Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:02:43  
  37   Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling      
  38   Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:02:50  
  39   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan      
  40   Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM   0:03:11  
  41   Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  42   Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:03:29  
  43   Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  44   Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale   0:03:33  
  45   Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Team Euskadi   0:03:43  
  46   Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Esp) Team Euskadi      
  47   Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:03:49  
  48   Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan   0:04:11  
  49   Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:04:14  
  50   Hector Carretero (Esp) Movistar Team      
  51   Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling   0:04:36  
  52   Ruben Plaza (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy      
  53   James Shaw (Gbr) Lotto - Soudal      
  54   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale   0:04:47  
  55   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:04:53  
  56   Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie   0:05:13  
  57   Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:05:46  
  58   Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal      
  59   Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team   0:05:54  
  60   Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:06:27  
  61   Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:07:47  
  62   Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky   0:07:51  
  63   Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:07:59  
  64   Jorge Cubero Galvez (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  65   Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team      
  66   Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto - Soudal      
  67   Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale      
  68   Pablo Torres Muiño (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  69   Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team      
  70   Clément Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale   0:08:08  
  71   Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie   0:08:20  
  72   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky   0:09:06  
  73   Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team   0:09:12  
  74   Colin Joyce (Usa) Rally Cycling   0:10:06  
  75   Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie   0:11:24  
  76   Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy   0:11:33  
  77   Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:12:16  
  78   Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:12:51  
  79   Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM   0:14:56  
  80   Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  81   Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo      
  82   Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Team Euskadi      
  83   Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale   0:15:13  
  84   Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team   0:15:37  
  85   Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale   0:15:43  
  86   Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal   0:16:02  
  87   Oscar Cabedo Carda (Esp) Burgos - BH   0:16:22  
  88   Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie   0:17:07  
  89   Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy   0:17:33  
  90   Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling      
  91   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:17:59  
  92   Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:18:08  
  93   Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Esp) Team Euskadi   0:18:14  
  94   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:18:29  
  95   Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team   0:18:30  
  96   Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:18:41  
  97   Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team   0:18:58  
  98   Joan Bou Company (Esp) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini   0:19:46  
  99   Matti Breschel (Den) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale   0:19:49  
  100   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy   0:19:51  
  101   Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan   0:19:53  
  102   Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale   0:20:10  
  103   Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:20:11  
  104   Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:20:40  
  105   Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:20:53  
  106   Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie   0:21:18  
  107   Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM   0:21:49  
  108   Ion Ander Insausti Irastorza (Esp) Team Euskadi   0:23:25  
  109   Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini   0:24:22  
  110   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:24:26  
  111   Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan      
  112   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:24:36  
  113   Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:25:05  
  114   Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  115   Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:25:08  
  116   Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:25:10  
  117   Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy   0:25:21  
  118   Kyle Murphy (Usa) Rally Cycling   0:25:27  
  119   Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling      
  120   Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan   0:25:38  
  121   Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM      
  122   Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:25:39  
  123   Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale   0:25:56  
  124   Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan   0:25:57  
  125   Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM   0:26:04  
  126   Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:26:06  
  127   Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie   0:26:32  
  128   Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo      
  129   Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie   0:26:33  
  130   Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:26:47  
  131   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:26:50  
  132   Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:26:52  
  133   Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini   0:27:05  
  134   Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice   0:27:07  
  135   Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:27:28  
  136   Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini   0:27:40  
  137   Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo   0:27:53  
  138   Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:28:38  
  139   Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team   0:29:11  
  140   Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:29:37  
  141   Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM   0:29:51  
  142   David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems - Crelan   0:30:43  
  143   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale   0:31:33  
  144   Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini   0:31:46  
  145   Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky   0:31:58  
  146   Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Esp) Team Euskadi   0:36:03  
  147   Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias   0:36:53  
  148   Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini   0:37:50  
  149   Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini      

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Вуэльта Андалусии Рута дель Соль Вуэльта Андалусии-Рута дель Соль Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol гонка Европейского тура Europe Tour UCI Europe Tour Саша Модоло

