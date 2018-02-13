Вуэльта Андалусии-2018. Этап 3

- Категория:
|Mancha Real (Jaen) - Herrera (Sevilla), 166,1 км
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:48:17
|2
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:00
|3
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|7
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|8
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Colin Joyce (Usa) Rally Cycling
|11
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|13
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|14
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|17
|Luis León Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|24
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|26
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|28
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Esp) Burgos - BH
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|32
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|35
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|37
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|38
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Esp) Burgos - BH
|39
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos - BH
|40
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|41
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy
|42
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Team Euskadi
|43
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto - Soudal
|46
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Esp) Team Euskadi
|47
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|49
|Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Movistar Team
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|51
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|52
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|53
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|54
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|55
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Sky
|56
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Chris Froome (Gbr) Team Sky
|58
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|59
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|60
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|61
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|63
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|64
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|65
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos - BH
|66
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|67
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|69
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|70
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|71
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|72
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Esp) Burgos - BH
|73
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|74
|Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|75
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|76
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|77
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|78
|Silvan Dillier (Sui) Ag2r La Mondiale
|79
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|81
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|82
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|83
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|84
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|86
|Kyle Murphy (Usa) Rally Cycling
|87
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|88
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Hector Carretero (Esp) Movistar Team
|90
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Esp) Team Euskadi
|91
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Esp) Team Euskadi
|92
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|93
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|95
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|96
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Burgos - BH
|97
|Ruben Plaza (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy
|98
|James Shaw (Gbr) Lotto - Soudal
|99
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|100
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Team Euskadi
|101
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|102
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|103
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|104
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|105
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|106
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|107
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|108
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|109
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|110
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|111
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|112
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|113
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|114
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|115
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|116
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|118
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|119
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|120
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:56
|121
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:00
|122
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|123
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:07
|124
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:00
|125
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:01:27
|126
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:30
|127
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|128
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:51
|129
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:43
|130
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:48
|131
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:02:58
|132
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:08
|133
|David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|134
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:03:47
|135
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|136
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|137
|Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|138
|Ion Ander Insausti Irastorza (Esp) Team Euskadi
|139
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|140
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:04
|141
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:05
|142
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|143
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:07
|144
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:23
|145
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|146
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|147
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Esp) Burgos - BH
|148
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Esp) Team Euskadi
|149
|Joan Bou Company (Esp) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12:48:00
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Chris Froome (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|8
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:34
|9
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:38
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:40
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:46
|12
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|13
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team
|14
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:51
|15
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:53
|16
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:56
|17
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:02
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:04
|19
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|20
|Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|21
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:11
|22
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:01:14
|23
|José Mendes (Por) Burgos - BH
|24
|Silvan Dillier (Sui) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|25
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:39
|27
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:53
|28
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Esp) Team Euskadi
|0:02:08
|29
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:13
|30
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:16
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:22
|32
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:02:24
|33
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Esp) Burgos - BH
|0:02:30
|34
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|35
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Burgos - BH
|0:02:42
|36
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:02:43
|37
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|38
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:02:50
|39
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|40
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:11
|41
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|42
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:29
|43
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:33
|45
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Team Euskadi
|0:03:43
|46
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Esp) Team Euskadi
|47
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:03:49
|48
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:04:11
|49
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:14
|50
|Hector Carretero (Esp) Movistar Team
|51
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:36
|52
|Ruben Plaza (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy
|53
|James Shaw (Gbr) Lotto - Soudal
|54
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:47
|55
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:04:53
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:13
|57
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:46
|58
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|59
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:05:54
|60
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:27
|61
|Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:07:47
|62
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:51
|63
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:07:59
|64
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Esp) Burgos - BH
|65
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|66
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto - Soudal
|67
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale
|68
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Esp) Burgos - BH
|69
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:08:08
|71
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:20
|72
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:09:06
|73
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:12
|74
|Colin Joyce (Usa) Rally Cycling
|0:10:06
|75
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:11:24
|76
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:33
|77
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:12:16
|78
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:12:51
|79
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:56
|80
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos - BH
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|82
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Team Euskadi
|83
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:13
|84
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:37
|85
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:15:43
|86
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:16:02
|87
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Esp) Burgos - BH
|0:16:22
|88
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:07
|89
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:33
|90
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|91
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:59
|92
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:18:08
|93
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Esp) Team Euskadi
|0:18:14
|94
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:29
|95
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:30
|96
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:41
|97
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:18:58
|98
|Joan Bou Company (Esp) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:19:46
|99
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:19:49
|100
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:51
|101
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:19:53
|102
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:10
|103
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:20:11
|104
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:20:40
|105
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:20:53
|106
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:18
|107
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:49
|108
|Ion Ander Insausti Irastorza (Esp) Team Euskadi
|0:23:25
|109
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:24:22
|110
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:26
|111
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|112
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:24:36
|113
|Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:25:05
|114
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|115
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:25:08
|116
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:25:10
|117
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:21
|118
|Kyle Murphy (Usa) Rally Cycling
|0:25:27
|119
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|120
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:25:38
|121
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|122
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:25:39
|123
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:25:56
|124
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:25:57
|125
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|0:26:04
|126
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:06
|127
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:32
|128
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|129
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:33
|130
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:47
|131
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:50
|132
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:26:52
|133
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:27:05
|134
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice
|0:27:07
|135
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:27:28
|136
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:27:40
|137
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:27:53
|138
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:38
|139
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:11
|140
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:37
|141
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM
|0:29:51
|142
|David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:30:43
|143
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:31:33
|144
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:31:46
|145
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:31:58
|146
|Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Esp) Team Euskadi
|0:36:03
|147
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:36:53
|148
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:37:50
|149
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
