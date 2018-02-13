Вуэльта Андалусии-2018. Этап 3 Категория:

VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |

Дата:

Вчера, 18:22 Mancha Real (Jaen) - Herrera (Sevilla), 166,1 км 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 3:48:17 2 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:00 3 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 6 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 7 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 8 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Colin Joyce (Usa) Rally Cycling 11 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 13 Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 14 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 17 Luis León Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team 18 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 20 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 21 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 24 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 25 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 26 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 28 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Esp) Burgos - BH 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 32 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 35 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 36 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 37 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 38 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Esp) Burgos - BH 39 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos - BH 40 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 41 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy 42 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Team Euskadi 43 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 44 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto - Soudal 46 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Esp) Team Euskadi 47 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 48 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 49 Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Movistar Team 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 51 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 52 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 53 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 54 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 55 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Sky 56 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Chris Froome (Gbr) Team Sky 58 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 59 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 60 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 61 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 63 Matti Breschel (Den) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 64 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 65 José Mendes (Por) Burgos - BH 66 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 67 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 69 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 70 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 71 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 72 Pablo Torres Muiño (Esp) Burgos - BH 73 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 74 Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 75 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 76 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 77 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 78 Silvan Dillier (Sui) Ag2r La Mondiale 79 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 81 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 82 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 83 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 84 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 86 Kyle Murphy (Usa) Rally Cycling 87 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 88 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Hector Carretero (Esp) Movistar Team 90 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Esp) Team Euskadi 91 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Esp) Team Euskadi 92 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 93 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 94 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 95 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 96 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Burgos - BH 97 Ruben Plaza (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy 98 James Shaw (Gbr) Lotto - Soudal 99 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 100 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Team Euskadi 101 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 102 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 103 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 104 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 105 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 106 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 107 Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 108 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 109 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 110 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 111 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 112 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 113 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 114 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 115 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 116 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 117 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 118 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 119 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:51 120 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:56 121 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:00 122 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 123 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:07 124 Clément Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:00 125 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:01:27 126 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:30 127 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:36 128 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:51 129 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:43 130 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:48 131 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:02:58 132 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:08 133 David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 134 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 0:03:47 135 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 136 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 137 Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 138 Ion Ander Insausti Irastorza (Esp) Team Euskadi 139 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 140 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:04 141 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:05 142 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 143 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:07 144 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:23 145 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 146 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 147 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Esp) Burgos - BH 148 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Esp) Team Euskadi 149 Joan Bou Company (Esp) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12:48:00 2 Luis León Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:04 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:17 7 Chris Froome (Gbr) Team Sky 0:00:27 8 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:00:34 9 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:38 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:40 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:46 12 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Sky 0:00:48 13 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar Team 14 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:51 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:53 16 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:56 17 Eduard Prades Reverter (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:01:02 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:04 19 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:05 20 Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:08 21 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:11 22 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:01:14 23 José Mendes (Por) Burgos - BH 24 Silvan Dillier (Sui) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:26 25 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:39 27 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:53 28 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Esp) Team Euskadi 0:02:08 29 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:13 30 Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:16 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:02:22 32 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:02:24 33 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Esp) Burgos - BH 0:02:30 34 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 35 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Esp) Burgos - BH 0:02:42 36 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:02:43 37 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 38 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:02:50 39 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 40 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:11 41 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 42 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:03:29 43 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:33 45 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Team Euskadi 0:03:43 46 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Esp) Team Euskadi 47 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:03:49 48 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 0:04:11 49 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:04:14 50 Hector Carretero (Esp) Movistar Team 51 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:36 52 Ruben Plaza (Esp) Israel Cycling Academy 53 James Shaw (Gbr) Lotto - Soudal 54 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:04:47 55 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:04:53 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:13 57 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:46 58 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 59 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 0:05:54 60 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:27 61 Hector Saez Benito (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:07:47 62 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:51 63 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:07:59 64 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Esp) Burgos - BH 65 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 66 Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto - Soudal 67 Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale 68 Pablo Torres Muiño (Esp) Burgos - BH 69 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 70 Clément Venturini (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:08:08 71 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:20 72 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:09:06 73 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:12 74 Colin Joyce (Usa) Rally Cycling 0:10:06 75 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:11:24 76 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:33 77 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:12:16 78 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:12:51 79 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:56 80 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos - BH 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 82 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Team Euskadi 83 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:15:13 84 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:37 85 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:15:43 86 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:16:02 87 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Esp) Burgos - BH 0:16:22 88 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:07 89 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:33 90 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling 91 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:59 92 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:18:08 93 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Esp) Team Euskadi 0:18:14 94 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:18:29 95 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:30 96 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:41 97 Carlos Barbero (Esp) Movistar Team 0:18:58 98 Joan Bou Company (Esp) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 0:19:46 99 Matti Breschel (Den) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:19:49 100 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:51 101 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 0:19:53 102 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:10 103 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:20:11 104 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:20:40 105 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:20:53 106 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:18 107 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:49 108 Ion Ander Insausti Irastorza (Esp) Team Euskadi 0:23:25 109 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 0:24:22 110 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:26 111 Senne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 112 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:24:36 113 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:25:05 114 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 115 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:25:08 116 Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:25:10 117 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:21 118 Kyle Murphy (Usa) Rally Cycling 0:25:27 119 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 120 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 0:25:38 121 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 122 Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:25:39 123 Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:25:56 124 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 0:25:57 125 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 0:26:04 126 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:26:06 127 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:32 128 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 129 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:33 130 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:47 131 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:50 132 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:26:52 133 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 0:27:05 134 Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi - Polkowice 0:27:07 135 Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:27:28 136 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 0:27:40 137 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo 0:27:53 138 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:38 139 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:11 140 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:29:37 141 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) Delko - Marseille Provence KTM 0:29:51 142 David Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems - Crelan 0:30:43 143 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:31:33 144 Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 0:31:46 145 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:31:58 146 Egoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Esp) Team Euskadi 0:36:03 147 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:36:53 148 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 0:37:50 149 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно. Теги к статье: Вуэльта Андалусии Рута дель Соль Вуэльта Андалусии-Рута дель Соль Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol гонка Европейского тура Europe Tour UCI Europe Tour Саша Модоло Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!



Комментариев

(0)

Просмотров

(543)

В тему: Вуэльта Андалусии-2018. Этап 2

Вуэльта Андалусии-2018. Этап 1

Вуэльта Валенсии-2018. Этап 5

Вуэльта Валенсии-2018. Этап 4

Вуэльта Валенсии-2018. Этап 3

Вуэльта Валенсии-2018. Этап 2

Вуэльта Валенсии-2018. Этап 1

Mallorca Challenge-2018. Trofeo Playa de Palma

Вуэльта Астурии-2017. Этап 2

Vuelta Ciclista a La Rioja 2015

Мы рекомендуем Вам Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем. Информация

Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.