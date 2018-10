В честь Алехандро Вальверде в Мурсии названа улица

В статье приведён полный перевод пресс-релиза команды Sunweb. Вот полный текст оригинала, который есть на оф сайте команды:

TEAM SUNWEB AND EDWARD THEUNS (BEL) ARE SET TO PART WAYS AFTER THE CURRENT 2018 SEASON. WITH STILL ONE YEAR REMAINING ON THE 27-YEAR-OLD?S CONTRACT, BOTH THE TEAM AND THEUNS CAME TO THE MUTUAL DECISION TO TERMINATE THEIR COMMITMENT FROM THE END OF THIS SEASON DUE TO THEIR VISIONS ON THE SPORT DIFFERING. BOTH SIDES GO THEIR SEPARATE WAYS ON GOOD TERMS.



Theuns said: "It has been a tough year for me, both physically and mentally with some crashes and bad luck. I tried to adapt to the team?s way of working, but it didn?t really work out for me. We differ in vision so we decided that it would be best to end the contract. I now look forward to a new chapter in my career."



Team Sunweb's head of coaching Rudi Kemna (NED) said: "Following extensive talks we realised that our visions differ too much and lack the common, strong foundation that is required to continue working together. Giving Edward the opportunity and freedom to continue his career elsewhere is the only right decision, for both the team and Edward himself. We end the contract on mutual terms and we want to thank Edward for his commitment and efforts, wishing him all the best in his future career."