Велокросс. X²O Badkamers Trofee Hofstade Plage cross-2025. Женщины. Результаты

Велокросс. X²O Badkamers Trofee Hofstade Plage cross-2025. Женщины. Результаты

Велокросс. X²O Badkamers Trofee Hofstade Plage cross-2025. Женщины. Результаты

 

1

 Brand Lucinda

Baloise Glowi Lions

  

45:47:00

2

 van Anrooij Shirin

Baloise Glowi Lions

  

0:22

3

 Bakker Manon

Crelan - Corendon

  

0:25

4

 Verdonschot Laura

De Ceuster - Bouwpunt

1:42

5

 Brouwers Julie

Charles Liégeois Roastery CX

1:59

6

 Gariboldi Rebecca

Alé Colnago Team

  

2:24

7

 Burquier Line

Trinity Racing

  

2:52

8

 Hladíková Kateřina

Brilon Racing Team MB

,,

9

 Duraffourg Lauriane

Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret

2:53

10

 Langenbarg Puck

Fenix-Deceuninck Development Team

3:21

11

 Desprez Lison

ACT Cycling

  

3:41

12

 Sels Loes

VELOPRO - EGS Group - Alphamotorhomes

3:49

13

 Clauzel Perrine

Sebmotobikes CX Team

4:11

14

 Krahl Judith

Rose Racing Circle

  

4:18

15

 Vervloet Sterre

Deschacht - Hens CX Team

4:36

16

 Laurijssen Sanne

Crelan - Corendon

  

4:48

17

 Moes Noï

WV Schijndel

  

4:54

18

 Sonnemans Sara

WV Schijndel

  

4:58

19

 Lenferink Femke

Löwik Wonen en Slapen Cycling Team

5:27

20

 De Raedemaeker Alexe

KDM - Pack Cycling Team vzw

5:42

21

 Hurteloup Adèle

VELOPRO - EGS Group - Alphamotorhomes

5:48

22

 Inglis Grace

    

5:52

23

 Bruchner Regina

    

,,

24

 Gademan Sera

    

6:21

25

 Detilleux Emeline

Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret

6:23

26

 de Bruyne Meg

Super Help - Evil Eye

  

7:03

27

 Santin Gaia

    

+1 lap

28

 Delcommune Juline

Team Wilink Brussels Cycling

+1 lap

29

 Paul Stefanie

Wheel Divas

  

+1 lap

30

 Cermanová Antonie

Baloise Minimax WB Ladies

+1 lap

31

 Rombouts Tine

    

+1 lap

32

 van Elsacker Floor

ACROG-Tormans

  

+1 lap

33

 Viková Hanka

    

+1 lap

34

 Villar Thiery Faustine

  

+1 lap

35

 Schampaert Lien

Golazo Young Lions

  

+2 laps

36

 Sedlackova Veronika

Brilon Racing Team MB

+2 laps

37

 Shields Emily

    

+2 laps

38

 Bas Selena

ACROG-Tormans

  

+2 laps

39

 Tambosco Ilaria

Breganze Millenium

  

+2 laps

40

 Zwaenepoel Tessa

    

+2 laps

41

 Defour Lara

    

+2 laps

42

 Polfliet Alana

Never Give Up by Jolien Verschueren

+2 laps

43

 Willems Meadow

Olanda Base/Watersley

+2 laps

44

 Dewaele Yelena

Golazo Young Lions

  

+2 laps

45

 Schevenels Lies'l

Essec Cycling Team

  

+2 laps

46

 Huybrechts Laure

Essec Cycling Team

  

+2 laps

47

 Croux Bieke

    

+2 laps

48

 Steffenhagen Diana

PZ Giessen Racing Team

+2 laps

49

 Casasola Nadia

Bandiziol Cycling Team

+2 laps

50

 Schollaert Shanaya Esther

Baloise Minimax WB Ladies

+2 laps

51

 Secchi Giorgia

A.S.D. Women Cycling Project

+2 laps

52

 Jimenez Carla

    

+2 laps

53

 Pfeil Julia-Katharina

    

+2 laps

54

 Michels Friederike

Radsport Nagel CX Team

+2 laps

55

 Józkowicz Maja

    

+2 laps

56

 Rossner Larissa

    

+2 laps

57

 Schätti Michelle

    

+3 laps

58

 Dall'Antonia Emma

    

+3 laps

59

 Debaele Elena

Golazo Young Lions

  

+3 laps

DNS

 Vaxillaire Nolwenn

      

DNS

 Nieuwenhuis Rianne

NXTG Racing U19 Development Team

 

Теги к статье: X2O Badkamers Trofee Hofstade Plage cross-2025 велокросс

В тему:

  1. MVDP

    Вчера, 17:26 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

    Симпатичная трасса.

  2. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 21:47 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Люсинда в этом сезоне наверно решила взять все этапы. Женский Ван дер Пул.

    1. Имя: Андрей Пугачев

      Pugachev

      Вчера, 21:49 | Регистрация: 8.09.2010

      Девушка-ВАНДЕРПУЛ. Новая категория....

Комментарии

  • maxxxx
    Велокросс. X2O Badkamers Trofe ... (6)
    maxxxx-Фото
    На cx.procyclingstats.com в лайве гонки была статистика mvdp vs wva на элитном уровне в кроссе. Сегодня была 150-я гонка. 105:45
  • Джамайка
    Велокросс. X2O Badkamers Trofe ... (6)
    Джамайка-Фото
    а песка было много. но какой-то скоростной, мокрый на пляже, а песочница была не очень длинной.
  • Николай Н.
    Велокросс. X2O Badkamers Trofe ... (6)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Ван Арт уже вошёл в ритм кросса, но до Ван дер Пула ему ещё не достать. Кросс очень понравился.

  • Pugachev
    Велокросс. X2O Badkamers Trofe ... (6)
    Pugachev-Фото
    Похоже, Леша наш Свик очень зависим от типа трассы... И вот - то здесь, то там в протоколе... Но я за него всегда болею.
  • Pugachev
    Велокросс. X²O Badkamers ... (3)
    Pugachev-Фото
    Девушка-ВАНДЕРПУЛ. Новая категория....
  • Николай Н.
    Велокросс. X²O Badkamers ... (3)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Люсинда в этом сезоне наверно решила взять все этапы. Женский Ван дер Пул.

  • Геродот
    Новый партнёр и новый дизайн в ... (7)
    Геродот-Фото

    Мде... негиже какое-тоbiggrin Особенно впечатляюще будет смотреться на Фландрии или Рубе в дождьcrazy

  • Pugachev
    Новый партнёр и новый дизайн в ... (7)
    Pugachev-Фото
    Мой "плюс" почему-то не проставляется! Я - плюсую.
  • Джамайка
    Велокросс. X2O Badkamers Trofe ... (6)
    Джамайка-Фото

    зачетный кросс получился. Прекрасная погода, интресный (кажется, не очень сложный) маршрут, коментатор понравился - не было безудержного восхваления чемпиона.

    Нису есть куда расти во всех отношениях. Техника, скорость, выносливость, и психологическая устойчивость, и тактика в гонке...Чё полез соревноваться с МВДП - устал, отсюда столько ошибок. увлекся...

    ВандерПуте второй раз на подиуме - доволен.

    Ван Арт на законном месте, на первом же круге не хватило радиуса на повороте, споткнулся. 

  • MVDP
    Велокросс. X2O Badkamers Trofe ... (6)
    MVDP-Фото

    Вандепутте все-таки уделал раскоряку Нейса. А Леша Свик сегодня не сдюжил. 

