Велокросс. X²O Badkamers Trofee Hofstade Plage cross-2025. Женщины. Результаты

- Категория:
- VeloRESULTS / VeloCLUB |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 16:41
|
1
|
Brand Lucinda
|
Baloise Glowi Lions
|
45:47:00
|
2
|
van Anrooij Shirin
|
Baloise Glowi Lions
|
0:22
|
3
|
Bakker Manon
|
Crelan - Corendon
|
0:25
|
4
|
Verdonschot Laura
|
De Ceuster - Bouwpunt
|
1:42
|
5
|
Brouwers Julie
|
Charles Liégeois Roastery CX
|
1:59
|
6
|
Gariboldi Rebecca
|
Alé Colnago Team
|
2:24
|
7
|
Burquier Line
|
Trinity Racing
|
2:52
|
8
|
Hladíková Kateřina
|
Brilon Racing Team MB
|
,,
|
9
|
Duraffourg Lauriane
|
Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|
2:53
|
10
|
Langenbarg Puck
|
Fenix-Deceuninck Development Team
|
3:21
|
11
|
Desprez Lison
|
ACT Cycling
|
3:41
|
12
|
Sels Loes
|
VELOPRO - EGS Group - Alphamotorhomes
|
3:49
|
13
|
Clauzel Perrine
|
Sebmotobikes CX Team
|
4:11
|
14
|
Krahl Judith
|
Rose Racing Circle
|
4:18
|
15
|
Vervloet Sterre
|
Deschacht - Hens CX Team
|
4:36
|
16
|
Laurijssen Sanne
|
Crelan - Corendon
|
4:48
|
17
|
Moes Noï
|
WV Schijndel
|
4:54
|
18
|
Sonnemans Sara
|
WV Schijndel
|
4:58
|
19
|
Lenferink Femke
|
Löwik Wonen en Slapen Cycling Team
|
5:27
|
20
|
De Raedemaeker Alexe
|
KDM - Pack Cycling Team vzw
|
5:42
|
21
|
Hurteloup Adèle
|
VELOPRO - EGS Group - Alphamotorhomes
|
5:48
|
22
|
Inglis Grace
|
5:52
|
23
|
Bruchner Regina
|
,,
|
24
|
Gademan Sera
|
6:21
|
25
|
Detilleux Emeline
|
Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|
6:23
|
26
|
de Bruyne Meg
|
Super Help - Evil Eye
|
7:03
|
27
|
Santin Gaia
|
+1 lap
|
28
|
Delcommune Juline
|
Team Wilink Brussels Cycling
|
+1 lap
|
29
|
Paul Stefanie
|
Wheel Divas
|
+1 lap
|
30
|
Cermanová Antonie
|
Baloise Minimax WB Ladies
|
+1 lap
|
31
|
Rombouts Tine
|
+1 lap
|
32
|
van Elsacker Floor
|
ACROG-Tormans
|
+1 lap
|
33
|
Viková Hanka
|
+1 lap
|
34
|
Villar Thiery Faustine
|
+1 lap
|
35
|
Schampaert Lien
|
Golazo Young Lions
|
+2 laps
|
36
|
Sedlackova Veronika
|
Brilon Racing Team MB
|
+2 laps
|
37
|
Shields Emily
|
+2 laps
|
38
|
Bas Selena
|
ACROG-Tormans
|
+2 laps
|
39
|
Tambosco Ilaria
|
Breganze Millenium
|
+2 laps
|
40
|
Zwaenepoel Tessa
|
+2 laps
|
41
|
Defour Lara
|
+2 laps
|
42
|
Polfliet Alana
|
Never Give Up by Jolien Verschueren
|
+2 laps
|
43
|
Willems Meadow
|
Olanda Base/Watersley
|
+2 laps
|
44
|
Dewaele Yelena
|
Golazo Young Lions
|
+2 laps
|
45
|
Schevenels Lies'l
|
Essec Cycling Team
|
+2 laps
|
46
|
Huybrechts Laure
|
Essec Cycling Team
|
+2 laps
|
47
|
Croux Bieke
|
+2 laps
|
48
|
Steffenhagen Diana
|
PZ Giessen Racing Team
|
+2 laps
|
49
|
Casasola Nadia
|
Bandiziol Cycling Team
|
+2 laps
|
50
|
Schollaert Shanaya Esther
|
Baloise Minimax WB Ladies
|
+2 laps
|
51
|
Secchi Giorgia
|
A.S.D. Women Cycling Project
|
+2 laps
|
52
|
Jimenez Carla
|
+2 laps
|
53
|
Pfeil Julia-Katharina
|
+2 laps
|
54
|
Michels Friederike
|
Radsport Nagel CX Team
|
+2 laps
|
55
|
Józkowicz Maja
|
+2 laps
|
56
|
Rossner Larissa
|
+2 laps
|
57
|
Schätti Michelle
|
+3 laps
|
58
|
Dall'Antonia Emma
|
+3 laps
|
59
|
Debaele Elena
|
Golazo Young Lions
|
+3 laps
|
DNS
|
Vaxillaire Nolwenn
|
DNS
|
Nieuwenhuis Rianne
|
NXTG Racing U19 Development Team
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
- Комментариев
- (3)
- Просмотров
- (252)