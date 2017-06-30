O Gran Camino-2024. Этап 4 Категория:

Вчера, 16:45 O Gran Camino-2024. Этап 4 Ponteareas - Tui, 158.1 км 132 км Из-за плохой погоды этап был сокращён на 26 км, организаторы оставили лишь одно прохождение финального подъёма. Ponteareas - Tui, 158.1 км 132 км 1 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 3:27:20 2 Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:00:16 3 Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:00:45 4 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:48 5 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:00:49 6 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:57 7 Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team 0:01:04 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:01:10 9 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:01:11 10 Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels 11 Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team 12 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:01:20 14 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 0:01:30 16 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale 0:01:36 17 Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:01:46 18 Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Movistar Team 19 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 20 Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 0:01:54 21 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 22 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:56 23 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:28 25 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:31 26 Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj 0:02:36 27 Andrew Vollmer (Usa) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:02:39 28 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:03:07 29 Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos-Bh 30 Enekoitz Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor 32 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development 0:03:30 33 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team 34 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:41 35 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:03:47 36 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Bh 0:05:03 37 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh 0:05:13 38 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:05:18 39 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Ef Education - Easypost 0:05:24 40 William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team 0:06:28 41 Ethan Edward Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 42 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 43 Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 44 Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:06:43 45 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh 46 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 47 Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:06:58 48 Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense 0:07:51 49 Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:07:54 50 Pedro Pinto (Por) Efapel Cycling 51 Nicolas Milesi (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale 0:08:21 52 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:08:48 53 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 0:08:58 54 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:09:11 55 Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale 56 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:50 57 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 58 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 59 Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense 0:10:23 60 Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:25 61 Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:10:44 62 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 63 Rafael Reis (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor 0:11:09 64 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:11:27 65 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-Bh 0:11:39 66 Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development 0:11:40 67 Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:11:58 68 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 69 Joseph Rosskopf (Usa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:12:36 70 Duarte Domingues (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor 71 Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:13:09 72 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 73 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:13:26 74 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Sabgal/Anicolor 0:13:27 75 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:34 76 Keegam Swirbul (Usa) Efapel Cycling 77 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:13:59 78 José Sousa (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor 79 Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:14:08 80 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense 81 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense 82 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense 83 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh 84 Rafael Barbas (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 85 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 86 Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 87 Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor DNF Andrea Piccolo (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost DNF Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost DNF Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale DNF Eddy Le Huitouze (Fra) Groupama-Fdj DNF Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga DNF Calum Johnston (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga DNS Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma DNF Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team DNF Paul Double (Gbr) Team Polti Kometa DNF Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa DNF Alex Martin Gutierrez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa DNF Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa DNF Joan Albert Riera Clar (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling DNF Asier Pablo Gonzalez Quintana (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling DNF Jose Maria Garcia Soriano (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling DNF Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Esp) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua DNF João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua DNF Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua DNF César Martingil (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua DNF Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua DNF Andres Taboada Rodriguez (Esp) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua DNF Francisco Campos (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense DNF Oscar Moscardo Hernandez (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor Итоговая генеральная классификация: 1 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 11:20:01 2 Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:01:55 3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:11 4 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:02:14 5 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:02:42 6 Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:02:48 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:02:58 8 Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:59 9 Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:03:01 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 0:03:20 12 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 13 Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Movistar Team 0:04:15 14 Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:04:23 15 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:33 16 Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:07 17 Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 0:05:14 18 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:05:38 19 Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos-Bh 0:06:02 20 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:36 21 Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team 0:06:47 22 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:52 23 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:31 24 Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj 0:07:51 25 Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:08:16 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Ef Education - Easypost 0:08:35 27 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:10:44 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:11:26 29 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:11:39 30 Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:12:24 31 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:35 32 Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:13:06 33 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor 0:13:13 34 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh 0:14:00 35 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale 0:14:43 36 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:33 37 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development 0:15:41 38 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:15:54 39 Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:33 40 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:18:40 41 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 0:18:45 42 Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:27 43 Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh 0:19:50 44 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 45 Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:20:36 46 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Bh 0:21:18 47 Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:21:32 48 Enekoitz Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:00 49 Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense 0:24:06 50 Andrew Vollmer (Usa) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:24:21 51 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:25:09 52 Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:07 53 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:26:08 54 Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Sabgal/Anicolor 0:26:26 55 Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:26:49 56 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:27:17 57 Joseph Rosskopf (Usa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:28:51 58 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team 0:29:11 59 José Sousa (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor 0:29:12 60 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels 0:29:33 61 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:29:39 62 Nicolas Milesi (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale 0:29:54 63 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh 0:31:00 64 Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:31:35 65 Duarte Domingues (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor 0:31:36 66 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj 0:31:56 67 Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense 0:32:05 68 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 0:32:40 69 Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale 0:32:48 70 Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Kometa 0:33:13 71 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-Bh 0:33:21 72 Rafael Reis (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor 0:35:54 73 Pedro Pinto (Por) Efapel Cycling 0:37:47 74 Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling 0:38:00 75 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:38:08 76 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense 0:38:15 77 Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense 0:41:00 78 Ethan Edward Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:43:10 79 William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team 0:43:36 80 Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 81 Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 82 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense 83 Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling 84 Keegam Swirbul (Usa) Efapel Cycling 85 Rafael Barbas (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua 86 Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development 87 Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. 