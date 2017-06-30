O Gran Camino-2024. Этап 4

- Категория:
Ponteareas - Tui, 158.1 км 132 км
Из-за плохой погоды этап был сокращён на 26 км, организаторы оставили лишь одно прохождение финального подъёма.
|
|
Ponteareas - Tui, 158.1 км 132 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
3:27:20
|
|
|
2
|
|
Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:00:16
|
|
|
3
|
|
Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:00:45
|
|
|
4
|
|
Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:00:48
|
|
|
5
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:00:49
|
|
|
6
|
|
Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:00:57
|
|
|
7
|
|
Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:01:04
|
|
|
8
|
|
Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:01:10
|
|
|
9
|
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:01:11
|
|
|
10
|
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:01:20
|
|
|
14
|
|
Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:01:27
|
|
|
15
|
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:01:30
|
|
|
16
|
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
0:01:36
|
|
|
17
|
|
Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:01:46
|
|
|
18
|
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:01:50
|
|
|
20
|
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:01:54
|
|
|
21
|
|
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:01:56
|
|
|
23
|
|
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:02:28
|
|
|
25
|
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:02:31
|
|
|
26
|
|
Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:02:36
|
|
|
27
|
|
Andrew Vollmer (Usa) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:02:39
|
|
|
28
|
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:03:07
|
|
|
29
|
|
Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Enekoitz Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
|
0:03:30
|
|
|
33
|
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:03:41
|
|
|
35
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:03:47
|
|
|
36
|
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:05:03
|
|
|
37
|
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:05:13
|
|
|
38
|
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:05:18
|
|
|
39
|
|
Rigoberto Uran (Col) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:05:24
|
|
|
40
|
|
William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team
|
|
0:06:28
|
|
|
41
|
|
Ethan Edward Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:06:43
|
|
|
45
|
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:06:58
|
|
|
48
|
|
Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense
|
|
0:07:51
|
|
|
49
|
|
Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
|
0:07:54
|
|
|
50
|
|
Pedro Pinto (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Nicolas Milesi (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
0:08:21
|
|
|
52
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:08:48
|
|
|
53
|
|
Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:08:58
|
|
|
54
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:09:11
|
|
|
55
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:09:50
|
|
|
57
|
|
Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense
|
|
0:10:23
|
|
|
60
|
|
Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:10:25
|
|
|
61
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:10:44
|
|
|
62
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Rafael Reis (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
0:11:09
|
|
|
64
|
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:11:27
|
|
|
65
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:11:39
|
|
|
66
|
|
Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
|
0:11:40
|
|
|
67
|
|
Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:11:58
|
|
|
68
|
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Joseph Rosskopf (Usa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:12:36
|
|
|
70
|
|
Duarte Domingues (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:13:09
|
|
|
72
|
|
Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:13:26
|
|
|
74
|
|
Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
0:13:27
|
|
|
75
|
|
Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:13:34
|
|
|
76
|
|
Keegam Swirbul (Usa) Efapel Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
|
0:13:59
|
|
|
78
|
|
José Sousa (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:14:08
|
|
|
80
|
|
Alvaro Trueba Diego (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Rafael Barbas (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Andrea Piccolo (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Eddy Le Huitouze (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Calum Johnston (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Paul Double (Gbr) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Alex Martin Gutierrez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Joan Albert Riera Clar (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Asier Pablo Gonzalez Quintana (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Jose Maria Garcia Soriano (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Esp) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
César Martingil (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Andres Taboada Rodriguez (Esp) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Francisco Campos (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Oscar Moscardo Hernandez (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
|
|
|
Итоговая генеральная классификация:
|
|
|
1
|
|
Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
11:20:01
|
|
|
2
|
|
Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:01:55
|
|
|
3
|
|
Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:02:11
|
|
|
4
|
|
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:02:14
|
|
|
5
|
|
Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:02:42
|
|
|
6
|
|
Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:02:48
|
|
|
7
|
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:02:58
|
|
|
8
|
|
Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team
|
|
0:02:59
|
|
|
9
|
|
Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:03:01
|
|
|
10
|
|
Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:03:20
|
|
|
12
|
|
Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:04:06
|
|
|
13
|
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:04:15
|
|
|
14
|
|
Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:04:23
|
|
|
15
|
|
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:04:33
|
|
|
16
|
|
Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:05:07
|
|
|
17
|
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:05:14
|
|
|
18
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:05:38
|
|
|
19
|
|
Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:06:02
|
|
|
20
|
|
Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
0:06:36
|
|
|
21
|
|
Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:06:47
|
|
|
22
|
|
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:06:52
|
|
|
23
|
|
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:07:31
|
|
|
24
|
|
Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:07:51
|
|
|
25
|
|
Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:08:16
|
|
|
26
|
|
Rigoberto Uran (Col) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:08:35
|
|
|
27
|
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:10:44
|
|
|
28
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:11:26
|
|
|
29
|
|
David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:11:39
|
|
|
30
|
|
Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:12:24
|
|
|
31
|
|
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:12:35
|
|
|
32
|
|
Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:13:06
|
|
|
33
|
|
Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
0:13:13
|
|
|
34
|
|
Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:14:00
|
|
|
35
|
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
0:14:43
|
|
|
36
|
|
Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:15:33
|
|
|
37
|
|
Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
|
0:15:41
|
|
|
38
|
|
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:15:54
|
|
|
39
|
|
Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:17:33
|
|
|
40
|
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:18:40
|
|
|
41
|
|
Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:18:45
|
|
|
42
|
|
Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:19:27
|
|
|
43
|
|
Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:19:50
|
|
|
44
|
|
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:20:36
|
|
|
46
|
|
Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:21:18
|
|
|
47
|
|
Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:21:32
|
|
|
48
|
|
Enekoitz Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:23:00
|
|
|
49
|
|
Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense
|
|
0:24:06
|
|
|
50
|
|
Andrew Vollmer (Usa) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:24:21
|
|
|
51
|
|
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:25:09
|
|
|
52
|
|
Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:26:07
|
|
|
53
|
|
Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:26:08
|
|
|
54
|
|
Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
0:26:26
|
|
|
55
|
|
Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
|
0:26:49
|
|
|
56
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:27:17
|
|
|
57
|
|
Joseph Rosskopf (Usa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:28:51
|
|
|
58
|
|
Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:29:11
|
|
|
59
|
|
José Sousa (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
0:29:12
|
|
|
60
|
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
0:29:33
|
|
|
61
|
|
Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:29:39
|
|
|
62
|
|
Nicolas Milesi (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
0:29:54
|
|
|
63
|
|
Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:31:00
|
|
|
64
|
|
Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:31:35
|
|
|
65
|
|
Duarte Domingues (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
0:31:36
|
|
|
66
|
|
Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
0:31:56
|
|
|
67
|
|
Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense
|
|
0:32:05
|
|
|
68
|
|
Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
0:32:40
|
|
|
69
|
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale
|
|
0:32:48
|
|
|
70
|
|
Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Kometa
|
|
0:33:13
|
|
|
71
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-Bh
|
|
0:33:21
|
|
|
72
|
|
Rafael Reis (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor
|
|
0:35:54
|
|
|
73
|
|
Pedro Pinto (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
|
0:37:47
|
|
|
74
|
|
Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling
|
|
0:38:00
|
|
|
75
|
|
Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:38:08
|
|
|
76
|
|
Alvaro Trueba Diego (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense
|
|
0:38:15
|
|
|
77
|
|
Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense
|
|
0:41:00
|
|
|
78
|
|
Ethan Edward Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:43:10
|
|
|
79
|
|
William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team
|
|
0:43:36
|
|
|
80
|
|
Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Keegam Swirbul (Usa) Efapel Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Rafael Barbas (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor
