O Gran Camino-2024. Этап 4

Ponteareas - Tui, 158.1 км 132 км

Из-за плохой погоды этап был сокращён на 26 км, организаторы оставили лишь одно прохождение финального подъёма.

 

 

Ponteareas - Tui, 158.1 км 132 км

 

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

3:27:20

 

 

2

 

Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:00:16

 

 

3

 

Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:00:45

 

 

4

 

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:00:48

 

 

5

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:00:49

 

 

6

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:57

 

 

7

 

Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:01:04

 

 

8

 

Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:01:10

 

 

9

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:01:11

 

 

10

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

11

 

Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

12

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

13

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:01:20

 

 

14

 

Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:27

 

 

15

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:01:30

 

 

16

 

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

0:01:36

 

 

17

 

Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:01:46

 

 

18

 

Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

19

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:50

 

 

20

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:01:54

 

 

21

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

22

 

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:01:56

 

 

23

 

Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

24

 

Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:02:28

 

 

25

 

Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:02:31

 

 

26

 

Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:02:36

 

 

27

 

Andrew Vollmer (Usa) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:02:39

 

 

28

 

Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:03:07

 

 

29

 

Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

30

 

Enekoitz Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

31

 

Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

32

 

Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

0:03:30

 

 

33

 

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

34

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:03:41

 

 

35

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:03:47

 

 

36

 

Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

0:05:03

 

 

37

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

0:05:13

 

 

38

 

Walter Calzoni (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:05:18

 

 

39

 

Rigoberto Uran (Col) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:05:24

 

 

40

 

William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team

 

0:06:28

 

 

41

 

Ethan Edward Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

42

 

Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

43

 

Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

44

 

Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:06:43

 

 

45

 

Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

46

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

47

 

Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:06:58

 

 

48

 

Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense

 

0:07:51

 

 

49

 

Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling

 

0:07:54

 

 

50

 

Pedro Pinto (Por) Efapel Cycling

 

 

 

 

51

 

Nicolas Milesi (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

0:08:21

 

 

52

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:08:48

 

 

53

 

Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:08:58

 

 

54

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:09:11

 

 

55

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

 

 

 

56

 

Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:09:50

 

 

57

 

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

58

 

Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

59

 

Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense

 

0:10:23

 

 

60

 

Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:10:25

 

 

61

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:10:44

 

 

62

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

63

 

Rafael Reis (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

0:11:09

 

 

64

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:11:27

 

 

65

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-Bh

 

0:11:39

 

 

66

 

Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

0:11:40

 

 

67

 

Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:11:58

 

 

68

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

69

 

Joseph Rosskopf (Usa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:12:36

 

 

70

 

Duarte Domingues (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

71

 

Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:13:09

 

 

72

 

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

73

 

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:13:26

 

 

74

 

Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

0:13:27

 

 

75

 

Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:13:34

 

 

76

 

Keegam Swirbul (Usa) Efapel Cycling

 

 

 

 

77

 

Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling

 

0:13:59

 

 

78

 

José Sousa (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

79

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:14:08

 

 

80

 

Alvaro Trueba Diego (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense

 

 

 

 

81

 

Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense

 

 

 

 

82

 

Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense

 

 

 

 

83

 

Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

 

 

 

84

 

Rafael Barbas (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua

 

 

 

 

85

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

86

 

Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

87

 

Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Andrea Piccolo (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Eddy Le Huitouze (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Calum Johnston (Gbr) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Paul Double (Gbr) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Francisco Muñoz Llana (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Alex Martin Gutierrez (Esp) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Davide Bais (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Joan Albert Riera Clar (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Asier Pablo Gonzalez Quintana (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Jose Maria Garcia Soriano (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Esp) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

César Martingil (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Andres Taboada Rodriguez (Esp) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Francisco Campos (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Oscar Moscardo Hernandez (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

 

 

 

 

 

Итоговая генеральная классификация:

 

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

11:20:01

 

 

2

 

Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:01:55

 

 

3

 

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:02:11

 

 

4

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:02:14

 

 

5

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:02:42

 

 

6

 

Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:02:48

 

 

7

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:02:58

 

 

8

 

Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team

 

0:02:59

 

 

9

 

Raul Garcia Pierna (Esp) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:03:01

 

 

10

 

Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

 

 

 

11

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:03:20

 

 

12

 

Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:04:06

 

 

13

 

Carlos Canal Blanco (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:04:15

 

 

14

 

Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:04:23

 

 

15

 

Gotzon Martin Sanz (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:04:33

 

 

16

 

Joan Bou Company (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:05:07

 

 

17

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:05:14

 

 

18

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:05:38

 

 

19

 

Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (Uru) Burgos-Bh

 

0:06:02

 

 

20

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:06:36

 

 

21

 

Javier Romo Oliver (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:06:47

 

 

22

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:06:52

 

 

23

 

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:07:31

 

 

24

 

Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:07:51

 

 

25

 

Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:08:16

 

 

26

 

Rigoberto Uran (Col) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:08:35

 

 

27

 

Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:10:44

 

 

28

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:11:26

 

 

29

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:11:39

 

 

30

 

Ben Tulett (Gbr) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:12:24

 

 

31

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:12:35

 

 

32

 

Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:13:06

 

 

33

 

Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

0:13:13

 

 

34

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

0:14:00

 

 

35

 

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

0:14:43

 

 

36

 

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:15:33

 

 

37

 

Tijmen Graat (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

0:15:41

 

 

38

 

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:15:54

 

 

39

 

Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:17:33

 

 

40

 

Walter Calzoni (Ita) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:18:40

 

 

41

 

Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:18:45

 

 

42

 

Ivan Cobo Cayon (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:19:27

 

 

43

 

Sinuhe Fernandez Rodriguez (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

0:19:50

 

 

44

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

45

 

Pablo Castrillo Zapater (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:20:36

 

 

46

 

Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

0:21:18

 

 

47

 

Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:21:32

 

 

48

 

Enekoitz Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:23:00

 

 

49

 

Samuel Blanco Prol (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense

 

0:24:06

 

 

50

 

Andrew Vollmer (Usa) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:24:21

 

 

51

 

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:25:09

 

 

52

 

Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:26:07

 

 

53

 

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:26:08

 

 

54

 

Mathias Bregnhøj (Den) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

0:26:26

 

 

55

 

Joaquim Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling

 

0:26:49

 

 

56

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:27:17

 

 

57

 

Joseph Rosskopf (Usa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:28:51

 

 

58

 

Sergio Samitier Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:29:11

 

 

59

 

José Sousa (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

0:29:12

 

 

60

 

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

0:29:33

 

 

61

 

Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Esp) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:29:39

 

 

62

 

Nicolas Milesi (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

0:29:54

 

 

63

 

Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Esp) Burgos-Bh

 

0:31:00

 

 

64

 

Lukas Nerurkar (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:31:35

 

 

65

 

Duarte Domingues (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

0:31:36

 

 

66

 

Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

0:31:56

 

 

67

 

Diogo Barbosa (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense

 

0:32:05

 

 

68

 

Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:32:40

 

 

69

 

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels Continentale

 

0:32:48

 

 

70

 

Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Team Polti Kometa

 

0:33:13

 

 

71

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Burgos-Bh

 

0:33:21

 

 

72

 

Rafael Reis (Por) Sabgal/Anicolor

 

0:35:54

 

 

73

 

Pedro Pinto (Por) Efapel Cycling

 

0:37:47

 

 

74

 

Unai Esparza Garin (Esp) Illes Balears Arabay Cycling

 

0:38:00

 

 

75

 

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:38:08

 

 

76

 

Alvaro Trueba Diego (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense

 

0:38:15

 

 

77

 

Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense

 

0:41:00

 

 

78

 

Ethan Edward Hayter (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:43:10

 

 

79

 

William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team

 

0:43:36

 

 

80

 

Negasi Haylu Abreha (Eth) Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

81

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

82

 

Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) Ap Hotels & Resorts /Tavira/ Sc Farense

 

 

 

 

83

 

Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling

 

 

 

 

84

 

Keegam Swirbul (Usa) Efapel Cycling

 

 

 

 

85

 

Rafael Barbas (Por) Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua

 

 

 

 

86

 

Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development

 

 

 

 

87

 

Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Esp) Sabgal/Anicolor

      

 

 

    

 

