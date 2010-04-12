Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 6. Результаты Категория:

VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |

Дата:

Вчера, 19:14 Berga – Queralt, 158,2 км 1 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 4:05:19 2 Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:10 3 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 4 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:16 5 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:27 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 0:01:29 7 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:02:08 8 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 9 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:55 10 Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:03:16 11 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team 0:03:17 12 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:27 13 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:06 14 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 0:04:13 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step 0:04:17 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 0:04:19 17 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 18 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:04:29 19 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team 20 George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team 21 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team 0:04:38 22 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:05:00 23 Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 24 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:05:14 25 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 26 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:05:16 27 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:07 28 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:06:09 29 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team 30 Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team 31 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost 0:06:23 32 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:06:28 33 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:06:44 34 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 35 Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 36 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 37 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:19 38 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 39 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:07:29 40 Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:09:57 41 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:10:04 42 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 43 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:10:12 44 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 0:10:41 45 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek 46 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:11:16 47 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 48 Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 0:11:30 49 Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 50 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:11:33 51 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:11:42 52 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team 53 Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 54 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 55 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 56 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 57 Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché 0:11:57 58 Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:26 60 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:13:12 61 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:14:04 62 Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:14:17 63 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:15:06 64 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 0:16:22 65 Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:34 66 Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 67 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 68 Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 69 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 70 Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team 71 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:18:49 72 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 0:19:37 73 Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 0:19:41 74 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:53 75 Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 0:20:03 76 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 77 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:20:16 78 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility 79 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team 80 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United 81 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 82 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 83 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 84 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 85 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 86 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 87 Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 88 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 89 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 90 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:20:50 91 Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 92 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:25:22 93 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 0:25:49 94 Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:26:00 95 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:39 96 Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 97 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility 98 Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 99 Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United 101 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula 102 Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché 103 Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 104 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 105 Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 106 Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 107 Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers 108 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 109 David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 110 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 111 Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 112 Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 114 Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team 115 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 116 Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 117 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 118 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 0:26:44 119 Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team 120 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 121 Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché 122 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 123 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 124 Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost 125 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 126 Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula 127 Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:27:23 128 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 0:27:27 129 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:27:34 130 Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 131 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech 132 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 133 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 134 Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 135 Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 136 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 137 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:27:49 138 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:48 139 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:28:51 DNS Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team DNF Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek DNF Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team DNF Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team DNF Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost DNF Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team DNF Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа 1 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 23:49:52 2 Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:22 3 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:30 4 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:43 5 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:02:17 6 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:03:17 7 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:04:11 8 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team 0:05:20 9 Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:05:25 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 0:05:36 11 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:15 12 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:18 13 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 0:06:22 14 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team 0:06:32 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step 16 George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team 0:06:44 17 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:07:34 18 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:08:03 19 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team 0:08:18 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:09:20 21 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:09:21 22 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:09:23 23 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:10:51 24 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:11:29 25 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:45 26 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:12:20 27 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 0:12:50 28 Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:12:55 29 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team 0:14:15 30 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team 0:15:30 31 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:16:26 32 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 0:16:43 33 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:17:13 34 Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:31 35 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 0:18:17 36 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 0:18:45 37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:19:47 38 Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 0:20:53 39 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:23:42 40 Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 0:24:09 41 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:24:14 42 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:24:49 43 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:25:17 44 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 0:25:41 45 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 0:25:42 46 Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:25:44 47 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious 0:26:00 48 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:12 49 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 0:27:28 50 Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 0:27:38 51 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:27:52 52 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek 0:29:54 53 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:30:23 54 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost 0:31:40 55 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:31:52 56 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:32:59 57 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:35:21 58 Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché 0:35:41 59 Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 0:36:00 60 Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 0:36:18 61 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:36:30 62 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 0:38:36 63 Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:41:10 64 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:41:46 65 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:43:10 66 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:46:21 67 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:46:35 68 Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 69 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:47:19 70 Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché 0:47:27 71 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:47:46 72 Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:47:55 73 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:47:58 74 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:48:21 75 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 0:48:38 76 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:49:17 77 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:49:44 78 Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team 0:50:15 79 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United 0:50:42 80 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team 81 Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:50:47 82 Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost 0:51:12 83 Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 0:51:33 84 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:52:56 85 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:53:42 86 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:54:12 87 Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 0:55:14 88 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:55:25 89 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:55:52 90 Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team 0:56:15 91 Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula 0:56:24 92 Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:56:27 93 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 0:57:05 94 Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:57:12 95 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:57:24 96 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:57:39 97 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:58:45 98 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:59:06 99 Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 100 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:59:27 101 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 1:01:03 102 Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 1:01:37 103 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 1:01:52 104 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:02:29 105 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 1:02:48 106 Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers 1:02:51 107 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 1:04:09 108 Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 1:04:31 109 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:04:52 110 Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:05:02 111 Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché 1:05:22 112 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 1:05:29 113 Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team 1:05:31 114 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:06:26 115 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:06:40 116 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 1:06:49 117 Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United 1:07:07 118 Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team 1:08:09 119 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 1:08:12 120 David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 121 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 122 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 123 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula 124 Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 125 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 126 Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 127 Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 1:12:54 128 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 1:13:10 129 Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 1:13:17 130 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 1:15:48 131 Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1:17:15 132 Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 1:17:39 133 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:18:26 134 Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:18:53 135 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers 1:23:40 136 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 1:28:37 137 Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:30:12 138 Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:33:05 139 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech 1:37:26 Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно. Теги к статье: Вуэльта Каталонии-2026 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya-2026 гонка Мирового тура многодневная велогонка



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