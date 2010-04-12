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Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 6. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 6. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 6. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 6. Результаты

 

 

Berga – Queralt, 158,2 км

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

4:05:19

 

 

2

 

Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:00:10

 

 

3

 

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

4

 

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:00:16

 

 

5

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:27

 

 

6

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:01:29

 

 

7

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:02:08

 

 

8

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

9

 

Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:02:55

 

 

10

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:03:16

 

 

11

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team

 

0:03:17

 

 

12

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:03:27

 

 

13

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:04:06

 

 

14

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:04:13

 

 

15

 

Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:04:17

 

 

16

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:04:19

 

 

17

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

18

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:04:29

 

 

19

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

20

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

21

 

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:04:38

 

 

22

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:05:00

 

 

23

 

Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

24

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:05:14

 

 

25

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:05:16

 

 

27

 

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:06:07

 

 

28

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:06:09

 

 

29

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

30

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

31

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:06:23

 

 

32

 

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:06:28

 

 

33

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:06:44

 

 

34

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

35

 

Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

36

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

37

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:07:19

 

 

38

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

39

 

Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:07:29

 

 

40

 

Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:09:57

 

 

41

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:10:04

 

 

42

 

Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

43

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:10:12

 

 

44

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:10:41

 

 

45

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

46

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:11:16

 

 

47

 

Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

48

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:11:30

 

 

49

 

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

50

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:11:33

 

 

51

 

Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:11:42

 

 

52

 

Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

53

 

Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

54

 

Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

55

 

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

56

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

57

 

Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:11:57

 

 

58

 

Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

59

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:12:26

 

 

60

 

Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:13:12

 

 

61

 

Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:14:04

 

 

62

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:14:17

 

 

63

 

Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:15:06

 

 

64

 

Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:16:22

 

 

65

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:17:34

 

 

66

 

Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

67

 

Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

68

 

Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

69

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

70

 

Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

71

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:18:49

 

 

72

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:19:37

 

 

73

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:19:41

 

 

74

 

Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:19:53

 

 

75

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:20:03

 

 

76

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

77

 

Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

0:20:16

 

 

78

 

Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

79

 

Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

80

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

81

 

Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

82

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

83

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

84

 

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

85

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

86

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

87

 

Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

88

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

89

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

90

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:20:50

 

 

91

 

Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

92

 

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:25:22

 

 

93

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:25:49

 

 

94

 

Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:26:00

 

 

95

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:26:39

 

 

96

 

Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

97

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

98

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

99

 

Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

100

 

Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

101

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

102

 

Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

103

 

Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

104

 

Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

105

 

Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

106

 

Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

107

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

108

 

Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

109

 

David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

110

 

Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

111

 

Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

112

 

Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

113

 

Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

114

 

Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

115

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

116

 

Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

117

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

118

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:26:44

 

 

119

 

Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

120

 

Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

121

 

Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

122

 

Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

123

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

124

 

Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

125

 

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

126

 

Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

127

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:27:23

 

 

128

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:27:27

 

 

129

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:27:34

 

 

130

 

Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

131

 

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

132

 

Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

133

 

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

134

 

Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

135

 

Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

136

 

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

137

 

Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:27:49

 

 

138

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:28:48

 

 

139

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:28:51

 

 

DNS

 

Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

23:49:52

 

 

2

 

Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:01:22

 

 

3

 

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:30

 

 

4

 

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:43

 

 

5

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:02:17

 

 

6

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:03:17

 

 

7

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

0:04:11

 

 

8

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team

 

0:05:20

 

 

9

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:05:25

 

 

10

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:05:36

 

 

11

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:06:15

 

 

12

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:06:18

 

 

13

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:06:22

 

 

14

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

0:06:32

 

 

15

 

Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

16

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:06:44

 

 

17

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:07:34

 

 

18

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:08:03

 

 

19

 

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:08:18

 

 

20

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:09:20

 

 

21

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:09:21

 

 

22

 

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:09:23

 

 

23

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:10:51

 

 

24

 

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:11:29

 

 

25

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:11:45

 

 

26

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:12:20

 

 

27

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:12:50

 

 

28

 

Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:12:55

 

 

29

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team

 

0:14:15

 

 

30

 

Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team

 

0:15:30

 

 

31

 

Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:16:26

 

 

32

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:16:43

 

 

33

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:17:13

 

 

34

 

Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:17:31

 

 

35

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:18:17

 

 

36

 

Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:18:45

 

 

37

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:19:47

 

 

38

 

Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:20:53

 

 

39

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:23:42

 

 

40

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:24:09

 

 

41

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:24:14

 

 

42

 

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:24:49

 

 

43

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:25:17

 

 

44

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:25:41

 

 

45

 

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:25:42

 

 

46

 

Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:25:44

 

 

47

 

Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:26:00

 

 

48

 

Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:27:12

 

 

49

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:27:28

 

 

50

 

Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:27:38

 

 

51

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:27:52

 

 

52

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

0:29:54

 

 

53

 

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:30:23

 

 

54

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:31:40

 

 

55

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:31:52

 

 

56

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:32:59

 

 

57

 

Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:35:21

 

 

58

 

Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:35:41

 

 

59

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:36:00

 

 

60

 

Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:36:18

 

 

61

 

Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:36:30

 

 

62

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:38:36

 

 

63

 

Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:41:10

 

 

64

 

Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:41:46

 

 

65

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:43:10

 

 

66

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:46:21

 

 

67

 

Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:46:35

 

 

68

 

Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

69

 

Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

0:47:19

 

 

70

 

Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:47:27

 

 

71

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:47:46

 

 

72

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:47:55

 

 

73

 

Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:47:58

 

 

74

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:48:21

 

 

75

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:48:38

 

 

76

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:49:17

 

 

77

 

Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:49:44

 

 

78

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:50:15

 

 

79

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:50:42

 

 

80

 

Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

81

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:50:47

 

 

82

 

Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:51:12

 

 

83

 

Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:51:33

 

 

84

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:52:56

 

 

85

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:53:42

 

 

86

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:54:12

 

 

87

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:55:14

 

 

88

 

Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:55:25

 

 

89

 

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:55:52

 

 

90

 

Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:56:15

 

 

91

 

Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:56:24

 

 

92

 

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:56:27

 

 

93

 

Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:57:05

 

 

94

 

Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:57:12

 

 

95

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:57:24

 

 

96

 

Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:57:39

 

 

97

 

Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:58:45

 

 

98

 

Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:59:06

 

 

99

 

Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

100

 

Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:59:27

 

 

101

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

1:01:03

 

 

102

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

1:01:37

 

 

103

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

1:01:52

 

 

104

 

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

1:02:29

 

 

105

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

1:02:48

 

 

106

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

 

1:02:51

 

 

107

 

Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

1:04:09

 

 

108

 

Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

1:04:31

 

 

109

 

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

1:04:52

 

 

110

 

Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

1:05:02

 

 

111

 

Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché

 

1:05:22

 

 

112

 

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

1:05:29

 

 

113

 

Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team

 

1:05:31

 

 

114

 

Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

1:06:26

 

 

115

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

1:06:40

 

 

116

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

1:06:49

 

 

117

 

Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United

 

1:07:07

 

 

118

 

Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team

 

1:08:09

 

 

119

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

1:08:12

 

 

120

 

David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

121

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

122

 

Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

123

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

124

 

Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

125

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

126

 

Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

127

 

Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

1:12:54

 

 

128

 

Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

1:13:10

 

 

129

 

Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

1:13:17

 

 

130

 

Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

1:15:48

 

 

131

 

Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

1:17:15

 

 

132

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

1:17:39

 

 

133

 

Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

1:18:26

 

 

134

 

Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

1:18:53

 

 

135

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

 

1:23:40

 

 

136

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

1:28:37

 

 

137

 

Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

1:30:12

 

 

138

 

Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

1:33:05

 

 

139

 

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

1:37:26

 

 

 

 

 

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  1. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Вчера, 19:17 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Пусть не столь убедительно, но Йонас Хансен взял второй этап подряд, правда должен занести упаковку светлого в автобус Ред булла.

    За Бору можно порадоваться - в межсезонье они приобрели неплохого лейтенанта Ремко под генерала.

    1. Имя: Виталий

      Геродот

      Вчера, 19:19 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

      Где ж неубедительно? Встал на педали, три крутка и всех сдуло. Сел и покатил на финиш. Другая лига просто.

    2. RVL

      Вчера, 20:37 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      Кусок у Ремко есть однозначно, а главное ровный кусок...вывозить генерала на атаку и сбрасывать балласт самое то.

  2. Имя: Ser Gio

    Ser Gio

    Вчера, 19:19 | Регистрация: 20.03.2016

    Бора расписалась в собственном безсилии. Зачем везти ровным темпом Вингегора к победе, зная, что у Липовица отсутствует рывок? Там даже против Мартинеса без шансов. Пожертвовать этапом ради третьего места в ГК? Ну не знаю. На Париж-Ниице ехали аналогично за вторым местом, неужели сдесь попробовать и подергать двума гонщиками не хотели? Силы-то были.

  3. Имя: Андрей

    AndrewWalker163

    Вчера, 19:36 | Регистрация: 17.09.2023

    Цитата: Ser Gio
    Бора расписалась в собственном безсилии. Зачем везти ровным темпом Вингегора к победе, зная, что у Липовица отсутствует рывок? Там даже против Мартинеса без шансов. Пожертвовать этапом ради третьего места в ГК? Ну не знаю. На Париж-Ниице ехали аналогично за вторым местом, неужели сдесь попробовать и подергать двума гонщиками не хотели? Силы-то были.
    Им надо было сбросить Галла на спуске чтобы гарантировать себе подиум, а иначе они не только не смогли бы взять этап (не думаю что Винегора можно было раздергать) но и упустили бы шансы на топ3. Завтра к слову будет хороший шанс забрать победу на этапе, профиль идеально подходит Эвенпулу

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Комментарии

  • EL-Fenomeno
    Матье ван дер Пул третий год п ... (4)
    EL-Fenomeno-Фото

    Предполагаю что это 3-я и последняя победа МВДП на Е3. Возможно через год он поставит цель для себя "срепетировать" Фландрию на классике Гент-Вевельгем(е). Ну а в пятницу Пул знатно потратился сначала сам догоняя, потом сам уходя от отрыва преследователей.

    Но его догоняльщики те ещё кренделя. Понятно что один друг Пула, а другой был в отрыве дня и напахался, но парни, лидер гонки перед вами за 75м. и вы его накатываете, а до финиша всего 1км. - так НЕТ, тактика "сам не гам и другому на дам" опять в деле dash Я думаю если бы Матьё накатили, то он так много колеся в одиночку на Е3 не смог бы взять победу на финише, пускай даже из малой группы, но "всё хорошо, что хорошо заканчивается" и очередной триумф для голландца в кармане.

  • RVL
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 6 ... (5)
    RVL-Фото
    Кусок у Ремко есть однозначно, а главное ровный кусок...вывозить генерала на атаку и сбрасывать балласт самое то.
  • AndrewWalker163
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 6 ... (5)
    AndrewWalker163-Фото
    Цитата: Ser Gio
    Бора расписалась в собственном безсилии. Зачем везти ровным темпом Вингегора к победе, зная, что у Липовица отсутствует рывок? Там даже против Мартинеса без шансов. Пожертвовать этапом ради третьего места в ГК? Ну не знаю. На Париж-Ниице ехали аналогично за вторым местом, неужели сдесь попробовать и подергать двума гонщиками не хотели? Силы-то были.
    Им надо было сбросить Галла на спуске чтобы гарантировать себе подиум, а иначе они не только не смогли бы взять этап (не думаю что Винегора можно было раздергать) но и упустили бы шансы на топ3. Завтра к слову будет хороший шанс забрать победу на этапе, профиль идеально подходит Эвенпулу
  • Геродот
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 6 ... (5)
    Геродот-Фото
    Где ж неубедительно? Встал на педали, три крутка и всех сдуло. Сел и покатил на финиш. Другая лига просто.
  • Ser Gio
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 6 ... (5)
    Ser Gio-Фото

    Бора расписалась в собственном безсилии. Зачем везти ровным темпом Вингегора к победе, зная, что у Липовица отсутствует рывок? Там даже против Мартинеса без шансов. Пожертвовать этапом ради третьего места в ГК? Ну не знаю. На Париж-Ниице ехали аналогично за вторым местом, неужели сдесь попробовать и подергать двума гонщиками не хотели? Силы-то были.

  • kwwk
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 6 ... (5)
    kwwk-Фото

    Пусть не столь убедительно, но Йонас Хансен взял второй этап подряд, правда должен занести упаковку светлого в автобус Ред булла.

    За Бору можно порадоваться - в межсезонье они приобрели неплохого лейтенанта Ремко под генерала.

  • Lucky
    «Никто не знал, что я там»: То ... (5)
    Lucky-Фото

    Сошел с гонки

  • DIM
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 5 ... (18)
    DIM-Фото

    Вчера на Евроспорте велогонки комментировал Саприн, которого никогда там не было и вообще он с ОККО - его там "назначили" на велоспорт, но поняли что тот не тянет и переманили Отара с Евроспорта. 

    Учитывая, что русскоязычная редакция Евроспорта официально ориентирована на Среднюю Азию, то в комментаторы там скоро будут брать с улицы)

     

  • veltus85
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3 ... (43)
    veltus85-Фото
    А где Курдюков?
  • qwinter
    E3 Saxo Classic-2026. Результа ... (31)
    qwinter-Фото
    Цитата: Стриж
    Да , уж что то Матвей совсем не тот как прошлогодний. Чуть не раздели, а через неделю Фландрия а ещё через неделю ПР, сейчас тот кто ее больше всех теперь жаждет - прыгать начнет. Ну а эти трое , как в басне - «А вы, друзья, как ни садитесь, Всё в музыканты не годитесь». Вермерш прям по рулю ударил , со злобы За 1км доставали , вот он и тю-тю.
    Так понял какой он идиот со своим колесничеством в конце))

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Результаты: ПроТур-2025

Результаты: ПроТур-2026

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

29 марта

Bram Welten (Team Picnic PostNL)

Bastien Tronchon (Groupama - FDJ United)

Nadav Raisberg (NSN Cycling Team)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 11680
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TVL) 5944
3 Дель Торо И.(Mex) (UAD) 5514
4 Педерсен М. (Den) (LTK) 5074
5 Альмейда Ж. (Por) (UAD) 4331
6 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SOQ) 4118
7 Пидкок Т. (GBr) (Q36) 3889
8 Ван дер Пул М.(Ned) (ADC) 3838
9 Онли О. (GBr) (TPP) 2910
10 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TVL) 2908

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