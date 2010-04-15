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Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 2. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 2. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 2. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 2. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 2. Результаты

 

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 2. Результаты

 

 

 

 

Figueres – Banyoles, 167,4 км

 

 

1

 

Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

3:45:28

 

 

2

 

Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

4

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

5

 

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

6

 

Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

7

 

Noah Hobbs (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

8

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

9

 

Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

10

 

Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

11

 

David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

12

 

Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

13

 

Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

14

 

Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

15

 

Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

16

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

17

 

Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

18

 

Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

19

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

20

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

21

 

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

22

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

23

 

Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

24

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

25

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

26

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

27

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

28

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

29

 

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

30

 

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

31

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

32

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

33

 

Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

34

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

35

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

36

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

37

 

Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

38

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

39

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

40

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

41

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

42

 

Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

43

 

Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

44

 

Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

45

 

Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

46

 

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

47

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

48

 

Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

49

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

50

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

51

 

Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

52

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

53

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

54

 

Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

55

 

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

56

 

Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

57

 

Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

58

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

59

 

Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

60

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

61

 

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

62

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

63

 

Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

64

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

65

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

66

 

Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

67

 

Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

68

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

69

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

70

 

Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

71

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

72

 

Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

73

 

Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

74

 

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

75

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

76

 

Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

77

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

78

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

79

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

80

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

81

 

Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

82

 

Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

83

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

84

 

Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

85

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

86

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

87

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

88

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

89

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

90

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

91

 

Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

92

 

Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

93

 

Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

94

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

95

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

96

 

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

97

 

Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

98

 

Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

99

 

Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

100

 

Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

101

 

Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

102

 

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

103

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

104

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

105

 

Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

106

 

Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

107

 

Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

108

 

Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

109

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

110

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

111

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

112

 

Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

113

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

114

 

Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

115

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

116

 

Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

117

 

Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

118

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

119

 

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

120

 

Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

121

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

122

 

Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

123

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:34

 

 

124

 

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:00:43

 

 

125

 

Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

0:00:59

 

 

126

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

127

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

128

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

129

 

Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:01:09

 

 

130

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:13

 

 

131

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:01:24

 

 

132

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:25

 

 

133

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

134

 

Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

135

 

Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

136

 

Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

137

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

138

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

139

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

140

 

Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

141

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:01:50

 

 

142

 

Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:02:45

 

 

143

 

Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team

 

0:05:54

 

 

144

 

Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

145

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

146

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

147

 

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

148

 

Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:05:56

 

 

149

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

150

 

Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:10:33

 

 

151

 

Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team

 

0:10:54

 

 

152

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

153

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:11:01

 

 

154

 

Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:11:04

 

 

155

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

156

 

Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:16:13

 

 

157

 

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

158

 

Danny Van Der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

159

 

Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа

 

 

1

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

 

7:46:27

 

 

2

 

Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:04

 

 

4

 

Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:06

 

 

5

 

Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Xds Astana Team

 

0:00:10

 

 

6

 

Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

7

 

Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

8

 

Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

9

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

10

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

11

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

12

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

13

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

14

 

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

15

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

16

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

17

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

18

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

19

 

Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

20

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

21

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

22

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

23

 

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

24

 

Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

25

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

26

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

27

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

28

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

29

 

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

30

 

Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

31

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

32

 

Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

33

 

Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

34

 

Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

35

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

36

 

Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

37

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

38

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

39

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

40

 

Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

41

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

42

 

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

43

 

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

44

 

Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

45

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

46

 

Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

47

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

48

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

49

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

50

 

Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

51

 

Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

52

 

Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

53

 

Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

54

 

Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

55

 

Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

56

 

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

57

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

58

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

59

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

60

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

61

 

Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

62

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

63

 

Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

64

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

65

 

Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

66

 

Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

67

 

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

68

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

69

 

Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:00:27

 

 

70

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:00:33

 

 

71

 

Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:00:46

 

 

72

 

Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:00:47

 

 

73

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:01:24

 

 

74

 

Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:01:31

 

 

75

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:01:35

 

 

76

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

77

 

Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

78

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

79

 

Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

80

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

81

 

Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

82

 

Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

83

 

Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

0:01:56

 

 

84

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

85

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

86

 

Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

87

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

88

 

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:02:16

 

 

89

 

Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:02:24

 

 

90

 

Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:02:26

 

 

91

 

Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

92

 

Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

93

 

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

94

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

95

 

Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

96

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

97

 

Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

98

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

99

 

Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

100

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

101

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:02:48

 

 

102

 

Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:03:19

 

 

103

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:03:25

 

 

104

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:03:51

 

 

105

 

Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

106

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

107

 

Noah Hobbs (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:03:57

 

 

108

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

109

 

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:05:05

 

 

110

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

111

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

112

 

Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

113

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

114

 

Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

115

 

Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

116

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:05:32

 

 

117

 

Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:05:59

 

 

118

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:06:10

 

 

119

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:06:30

 

 

120

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

121

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:06:39

 

 

122

 

Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

123

 

Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

124

 

Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

125

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

126

 

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

127

 

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:07:22

 

 

128

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:07:38

 

 

129

 

Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:07:50

 

 

130

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:08:04

 

 

131

 

Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

132

 

Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:08:13

 

 

133

 

Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:08:14

 

 

134

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

135

 

Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

136

 

Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

137

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:08:48

 

 

138

 

Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

0:09:13

 

 

139

 

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:09:39

 

 

140

 

David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:10:30

 

 

141

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

142

 

Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

143

 

Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:11:00

 

 

144

 

Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:12:33

 

 

145

 

Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

146

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

147

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:12:46

 

 

148

 

Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:17:12

 

 

149

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:17:33

 

 

150

 

Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

151

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:17:40

 

 

152

 

Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:17:48

 

 

153

 

Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:19:32

 

 

154

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:19:40

 

 

155

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:21:23

 

 

156

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:24:50

 

 

157

 

Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:26:43

 

 

158

 

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:29:59

 

 

159

 

Danny Van Der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

 

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Вуэльты Каталонии-2026

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Теги к статье: Вуэльта Каталонии-2026 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya-2026 гонка Мирового тура многодневная велогонка Магнус Корт

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  1. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 19:38 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Давно не видел этого усатого не финише, в том году были победы. А так этап как всегда групповой финиш.

  2. Имя: Алексей

    Стриж

    Вчера, 20:52 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    Усача с победой! Крепкий он Корт Нильсен

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Комментарии

  • RVL
    Изучив каждый поворот, чтобы в ... (16)
    RVL-Фото

    Ну можно натягивать мол киборг на соках , трубки сменил, колеса поставил и помчал...
    Но искать крамолу в том что упал и выиграл...вот редиска))) кмк это надо особый склад ума иметь))
    Ну раз наводит, то надо поразмышлять конечно))

  • Starch27
    Изучив каждый поворот, чтобы в ... (16)
    Starch27-Фото
    Цитата: Геродот
    На Олимпиаде по мтб в Токио (где Пидкок победил кстати) улетел страшно. Потом этот кульбит прозвали "вандерпулом") И вообще, до недавнего времени падал часто в мтб, хотел без тренировок на шару победить, рисковал и получал соответственно.


    Так а при чём тут МТБ к шоссейным гонкам? Из недавнего я как раз видел, что МВП красиво ушёл от падения на Омлопе.
    Погачар всегда падал по своей вине, а выше перечисленные падали реже и часто по причине завала. В том числе как на МСР все фавориты попадали в следствии ошибки Погачара и завала спровоцированного его падением.
  • Гонщик
    Изучив каждый поворот, чтобы в ... (16)
    Гонщик-Фото
    • Я уже ничему не удивляюсь , челу на препаратах , все эти падения вообще побоку  , просто дело было типо в одной передней звезде и кто-то же верит в этот бред .Особенно про более тонкие трубы , а остальные значит тупари ,  кроссовых тубах ехали и без ракетного топлива .
  • Гонщик
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1 ... (12)
    Гонщик-Фото

    Цитата: error
    А мне нравится Бора и как она развивается... буду за нее болеть. делают все по фен шую... без особых понтов.. но все чаще о Боре говорят...
    Что-то никакого развития не наблюдается, а Рогла похоже форму уже не наберёт .

  • error
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1 ... (12)
    error-Фото

    А мне нравится Бора и как она развивается... буду за нее болеть. делают все по фен шую... без особых понтов.. но все чаще о Боре говорят...

  • Стриж
    Изучив каждый поворот, чтобы в ... (16)
    Стриж-Фото
    Цитата: Геродот
    Согласен, наводит на размышления. Все падают и уезжают в больничку с переломами, ушибами. Но только Тадей падает и продолжает как ни в чем не бывало. Ну на то он и уникум и гений. Вот так.
    Вот тоже , он падает и вскакивает аки оловянный солдатик , Урфин Джус бля…. А когда Вингегор убрался на Туре Басков - несколько ребер , но главное/ пневомторакс! А он падет и вскочил и дальше пошуршал.

    Раз косточек у какую-то маленькую сломал в запястье и тогда Тур просрал
  • Sheridan
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Маршру ... (11)
    Sheridan-Фото

    На постере вроде бы бюджетные шоссеры, но на дисковых тормозах, у меня диссонанс от этого biggrin

  • Стриж
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 2 ... (2)
    Стриж-Фото
    Усача с победой! Крепкий он Корт Нильсен
  • Николай Н.
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 2 ... (2)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Давно не видел этого усатого не финише, в том году были победы. А так этап как всегда групповой финиш.

  • Геродот
    Изучив каждый поворот, чтобы в ... (16)
    Геродот-Фото

    На Олимпиаде по мтб в Токио (где Пидкок победил кстати) улетел страшно. Потом этот кульбит прозвали "вандерпулом") И вообще, до недавнего времени падал часто в мтб, хотел без тренировок на шару победить, рисковал и получал соответственно.

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Результаты: ПроТур-2025

Результаты: ПроТур-2026

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

23 марта

Andrea Bagioli (Lidl - Trek)

Stian Fredheim (Uno-X Mobility)

25 марта

Wilco Kelderman (Visma - Lease a Bike)

Alberto Dainese (Soudal - Quick Step)

Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Mobility)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 11680
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TVL) 5944
3 Дель Торо И.(Mex) (UAD) 5514
4 Педерсен М. (Den) (LTK) 5074
5 Альмейда Ж. (Por) (UAD) 4331
6 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SOQ) 4118
7 Пидкок Т. (GBr) (Q36) 3889
8 Ван дер Пул М.(Ned) (ADC) 3838
9 Онли О. (GBr) (TPP) 2910
10 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TVL) 2908

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