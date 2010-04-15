Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 2. Результаты Категория:

VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |

Дата:

Вчера, 19:00 Figueres – Banyoles, 167,4 км 1 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 3:45:28 2 Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:00:00 3 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 4 Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 6 Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Xds Astana Team 7 Noah Hobbs (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 8 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 9 Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 10 Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 11 David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 12 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 13 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 14 Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 15 Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 16 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 17 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Intermarché 18 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 21 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 22 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility 23 Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious 24 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 25 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 26 Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 27 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 28 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 29 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 30 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 31 Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 32 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 33 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 34 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 35 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 36 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 37 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 38 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 39 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 40 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team 41 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 42 Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 43 Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 44 Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula 45 Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 46 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 47 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 48 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 49 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 50 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 51 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 52 Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 53 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 54 Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché 55 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 56 Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 57 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 58 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 59 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 60 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 61 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 62 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team 63 Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step 64 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 65 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 66 Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 67 Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 68 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team 69 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 70 Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 71 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 72 Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 73 Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team 75 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 76 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team 77 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 78 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 79 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 80 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 81 Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 82 Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team 83 George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team 84 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility 85 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 86 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 87 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 88 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek 89 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 90 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 91 Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto Intermarché 92 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious 93 Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 94 Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United 96 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 97 Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 98 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 99 Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 100 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 101 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 102 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 103 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost 104 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 105 Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek 106 Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 107 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 108 Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 109 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 110 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 112 Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United 113 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 114 Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team 115 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 116 Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 117 Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché 118 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 119 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 120 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 121 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 122 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team 123 Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:34 124 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:43 125 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:59 126 Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers 127 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 128 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Nsn Cycling Team 129 Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché 0:01:09 130 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 0:01:13 131 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 0:01:24 132 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula 0:01:25 133 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 134 Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 136 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team 137 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 138 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 139 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 140 Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost 141 Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 0:01:50 142 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:45 143 Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team 0:05:54 144 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 145 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 146 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 147 Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 148 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:56 149 Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team 150 Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:33 151 Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team 0:10:54 152 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers 153 Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:11:01 154 Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:04 155 Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 156 Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:13 157 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech 158 Danny Van Der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi 159 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga DNF Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Premier Tech DNF Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа 1 Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 7:46:27 2 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:00 3 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:04 4 Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Xds Astana Team 0:00:10 6 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 7 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 8 Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 10 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility 11 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 12 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 13 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 14 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 15 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 17 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 19 Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché 20 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 21 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 22 Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 23 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 24 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 25 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 26 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 27 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 28 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 29 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 30 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 31 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team 32 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 33 Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula 34 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 35 Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 36 Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 37 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 38 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 39 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 40 Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step 41 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team 42 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 43 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 44 Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 45 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 46 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility 47 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 48 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 49 George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team 50 Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 52 Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 53 Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 54 Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 55 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team 56 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team 57 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 58 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 59 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 60 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek 61 Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team 62 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 63 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 64 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost 65 Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 66 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious 67 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 68 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 69 Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:00:27 70 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:33 71 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:00:46 72 Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:00:47 73 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 0:01:24 74 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:01:31 75 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:01:35 76 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United 77 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 78 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 79 Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 80 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 82 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team 83 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:01:56 84 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 85 Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek 87 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 88 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 89 Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:02:24 90 Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:02:26 91 Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 92 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Intermarché 93 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 94 Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 95 Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 96 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 97 Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 98 Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 99 Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United 100 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 101 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 0:02:48 102 Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:19 103 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Nsn Cycling Team 0:03:25 104 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:03:51 105 Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost 106 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 107 Noah Hobbs (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:03:57 108 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 109 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:05:05 110 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 111 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 112 Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto Intermarché 113 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 114 Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 115 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 116 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 0:05:32 117 Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché 0:05:59 118 Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:10 119 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula 0:06:30 120 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 121 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:06:39 122 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 123 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 124 Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché 125 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 126 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 127 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:07:22 128 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:07:38 129 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:07:50 130 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:04 131 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 132 Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:08:13 133 Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:08:14 134 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 135 Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team 136 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team 137 Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:08:48 138 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:09:13 139 Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:09:39 140 David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:10:30 141 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 142 Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 143 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:00 144 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 0:12:33 145 Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team 146 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 147 Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 0:12:46 148 Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:12 149 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:33 150 Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team 151 Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:17:40 152 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:17:48 153 Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:19:32 154 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:19:40 155 Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team 0:21:23 156 Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:24:50 157 Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:43 158 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:29:59 159 Danny Van Der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Превью Результаты 1 этапа Вуэльты Каталонии-2026 Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно. Теги к статье: Вуэльта Каталонии-2026 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya-2026 гонка Мирового тура многодневная велогонка Магнус Корт



Комментариев

(2)

Просмотров

(835)

В тему: Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1. Результаты

Tour des Alpes-Maritimes-2026. Результаты

Classic Var-2026. Результаты

Вуэльта Мурсии-2026. Этап 2. Результаты

Тур Дании-2025. Этап 1. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2025. Этап 6. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2025. Этап 2. Результаты

Вуэльта Андалусии-Рута дель Соль-2025. Этап 5. Результаты

Арктическая гонка Норвегии-2024. Этап 3. Результаты

Тур Фьордов-2014. Этап 4

Мы рекомендуем Вам Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем. Информация

Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.