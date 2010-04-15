Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 2. Результаты

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 19:00
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Figueres – Banyoles, 167,4 км
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1
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Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
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3:45:28
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2
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Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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0:00:00
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3
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Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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4
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Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
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5
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Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
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6
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Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Xds Astana Team
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7
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Noah Hobbs (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
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8
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Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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9
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Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
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10
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Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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11
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David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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12
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Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
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13
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Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
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14
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Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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15
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Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
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16
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Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
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17
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Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Intermarché
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18
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Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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19
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Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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20
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Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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21
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Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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22
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Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility
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23
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Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious
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24
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Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma
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25
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Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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26
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Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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27
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Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team
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28
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Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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29
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Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
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30
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Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
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31
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Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
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32
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Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost
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33
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Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
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34
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Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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35
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Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
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36
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Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
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37
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Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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38
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Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team
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39
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Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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40
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Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team
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41
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Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
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42
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Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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43
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Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
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44
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Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula
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45
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Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
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46
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Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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47
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Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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48
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Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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49
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Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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50
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Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
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51
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Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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52
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Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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53
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Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
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54
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Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché
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55
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Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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56
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Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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57
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Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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58
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Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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59
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Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek
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60
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Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
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61
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Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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62
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Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team
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63
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Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step
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64
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Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost
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65
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Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
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66
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Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
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67
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Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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68
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Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team
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69
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Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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70
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Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
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71
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Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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72
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Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
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73
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Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
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74
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Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team
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75
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Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
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76
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Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team
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77
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Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
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78
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Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
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79
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Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team
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80
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Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
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81
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Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
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82
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Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team
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83
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George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team
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84
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Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility
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85
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Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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86
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Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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87
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Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
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88
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Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek
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89
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Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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90
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Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
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91
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Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto Intermarché
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92
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Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
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93
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Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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94
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Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
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95
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Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United
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96
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Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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97
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Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
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98
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Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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99
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Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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100
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Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
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101
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Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
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102
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Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
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103
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Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost
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104
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Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
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105
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Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek
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106
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Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
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107
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Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula
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108
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Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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109
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David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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110
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Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
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111
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Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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112
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Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United
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113
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Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
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114
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Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team
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115
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Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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116
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Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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117
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Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché
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118
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Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek
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119
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Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
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120
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Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
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121
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Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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122
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Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team
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123
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Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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0:00:34
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124
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Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
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0:00:43
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125
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Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team
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0:00:59
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126
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Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers
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127
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Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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128
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Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Nsn Cycling Team
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129
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Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché
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0:01:09
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130
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Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
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0:01:13
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131
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David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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0:01:24
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132
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Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula
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0:01:25
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133
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Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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134
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Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
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135
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Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
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136
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Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team
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137
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Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
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138
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Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
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139
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Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula
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140
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Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost
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141
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Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
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0:01:50
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142
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Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
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0:02:45
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143
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Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team
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0:05:54
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144
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Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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145
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Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
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146
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Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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147
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Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
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148
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Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
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0:05:56
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149
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Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team
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150
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Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
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0:10:33
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151
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Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team
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0:10:54
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152
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Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers
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153
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Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
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0:11:01
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154
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Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
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0:11:04
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155
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Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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156
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Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
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0:16:13
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157
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Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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158
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Danny Van Der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi
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159
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Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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DNF
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Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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DNF
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Riley Pickrell (Can) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
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Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа
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1
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Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
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7:46:27
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2
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Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
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0:00:00
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3
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Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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0:00:04
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4
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Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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0:00:06
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5
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Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Xds Astana Team
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0:00:10
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6
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Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
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7
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Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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8
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Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious
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9
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Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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10
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Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility
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11
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Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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12
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Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
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13
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Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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14
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Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step
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15
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Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
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16
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Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
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17
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Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team
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18
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Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost
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19
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Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché
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20
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Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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21
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Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team
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22
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Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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23
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Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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24
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Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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25
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Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
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26
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Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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27
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Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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28
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Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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29
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Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
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30
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Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
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31
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Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team
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32
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Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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33
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Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula
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34
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Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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35
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Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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36
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Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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37
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Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost
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38
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Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
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39
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Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
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40
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Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step
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41
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Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team
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42
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Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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43
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Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
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44
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Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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45
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Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
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46
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Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility
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47
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Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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48
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Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
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49
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George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team
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50
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Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
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51
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Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
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52
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Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
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53
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Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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54
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Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
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55
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Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team
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56
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Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team
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57
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Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
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58
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Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
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59
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Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
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60
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Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek
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61
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Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team
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62
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Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
|
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63
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Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
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64
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Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost
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65
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Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
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66
|
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Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
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67
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Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|
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68
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Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
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69
|
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Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
|
|
0:00:27
|
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70
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Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:00:33
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71
|
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Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
|
0:00:46
|
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72
|
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Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
|
0:00:47
|
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73
|
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Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team
|
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0:01:24
|
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74
|
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Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
|
|
0:01:31
|
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75
|
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Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
|
|
0:01:35
|
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76
|
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Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United
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77
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Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
|
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|
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78
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Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
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79
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Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
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80
|
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Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
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81
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Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula
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82
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Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team
|
|
|
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83
|
|
Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|
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0:01:56
|
|
|
84
|
|
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
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85
|
|
Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
|
|
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86
|
|
Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
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87
|
|
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
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88
|
|
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:02:16
|
|
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89
|
|
Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
|
|
0:02:24
|
|
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90
|
|
Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:02:26
|
|
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91
|
|
Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Intermarché
|
|
|
|
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93
|
|
Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh
|
|
|
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94
|
|
Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
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95
|
|
Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
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96
|
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
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97
|
|
Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
|
|
|
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98
|
|
Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
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99
|
|
Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United
|
|
|
|
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100
|
|
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:02:48
|
|
|
102
|
|
Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:03:19
|
|
|
103
|
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Nsn Cycling Team
|
|
0:03:25
|
|
|
104
|
|
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team
|
|
0:03:51
|
|
|
105
|
|
Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Noah Hobbs (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
0:03:57
|
|
|
108
|
|
Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:05:05
|
|
|
110
|
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto Intermarché
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
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115
|
|
Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United
|
|
0:05:32
|
|
|
117
|
|
Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché
|
|
0:05:59
|
|
|
118
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:06:10
|
|
|
119
|
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
0:06:30
|
|
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120
|
|
Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
|
0:06:39
|
|
|
122
|
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:07:22
|
|
|
128
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
0:07:38
|
|
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129
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|
Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:07:50
|
|
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130
|
|
Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|
|
0:08:04
|
|
|
131
|
|
Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
|
|
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132
|
|
Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
|
0:08:13
|
|
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133
|
|
Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
|
0:08:14
|
|
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134
|
|
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
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135
|
|
Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
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136
|
|
Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
0:08:48
|
|
|
138
|
|
Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team
|
|
0:09:13
|
|
|
139
|
|
Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
0:09:39
|
|
|
140
|
|
David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:10:30
|
|
|
141
|
|
Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:11:00
|
|
|
144
|
|
Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg
|
|
0:12:33
|
|
|
145
|
|
Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché
|
|
0:12:46
|
|
|
148
|
|
Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:17:12
|
|
|
149
|
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
0:17:33
|
|
|
150
|
|
Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team
|
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
|
0:17:40
|
|
|
152
|
|
Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|
|
0:17:48
|
|
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153
|
|
Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
|
0:19:32
|
|
|
154
|
|
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
0:19:40
|
|
|
155
|
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team
|
|
0:21:23
|
|
|
156
|
|
Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
|
0:24:50
|
|
|
157
|
|
Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
0:26:43
|
|
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158
|
|
Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
|
0:29:59
|
|
|
159
|
|
Danny Van Der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
|
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