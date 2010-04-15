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Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1. Результаты

 

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1. Результаты

 

 

Sant Feliu de Guíxols - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, 172,7 км

 

1

 Godon Dorian

INEOS Grenadiers

    

4:01:09

2

 Evenepoel Remco

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

3

 Pidcock Thomas

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

4

 Silva Guillermo Thomas

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

5

 Gualdi Simone

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

6

 Martinez Lenny

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

7

 Raccagni Noviero Andrea

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

8

 Uhlig Henri

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

,,

9

 Onley Oscar

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

10

 L'Hote Antoine

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

11

 Vingegaard Jonas

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

12

 Bisiaux Léo

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

13

 Charmig Anthon

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

14

 Skjelmose Mattias

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

15

 Molard Rudy

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

16

 Uijtdebroeks Cian

Movistar Team

    

,,

17

 Piganzoli Davide

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

18

 Parra José Félix

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

19

 Hindley Jai

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

20

 O'Connor Ben

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

21

 Paret-Peintre Valentin

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

22

 Vine Jay

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

23

 Almeida João

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

24

 Rodríguez Carlos

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

,,

25

 Debruyne Ramses

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

26

 Carapaz Richard

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

27

 Fortunato Lorenzo

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

28

 Martin Guillaume

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

29

 Svarre Tobias

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

30

 Mas Enric

Movistar Team

    

,,

31

 Buitrago Santiago

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

32

 Kuss Sepp

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

33

 Rolland Brieuc

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

34

 Nordhagen Jørgen

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

35

 Cepeda Jefferson Alexander

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

36

 Lipowitz Florian

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

37

 Rodríguez Cristián

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

38

 Bennett George

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

39

 Zana Filippo

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

40

 Soler Marc

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

41

 Riccitello Matthew

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

42

 Landa Mikel

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

43

 De Plus Laurens

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

44

 McNulty Brandon

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

45

 Berwick Sebastian

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

46

 Steinhauser Georg

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

47

 Double Paul

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

48

 Beloki Markel

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

49

 Glivar Gal

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

,,

50

 Agirre Jon

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

,,

51

 Cort Magnus

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

52

 Balderstone Abel

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

53

 Castellon Jan

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

54

 Pericas Adrià

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

55

 Omrzel Jakob

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

56

 Quintana Nairo

Movistar Team

    

,,

57

 López Harold Martín

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

58

 Porter Rudy

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

59

 Vergallito Luca

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

,,

60

 Verona Carlos

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

61

 Munton Byron

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

  

,,

62

 López Juan Pedro

Movistar Team

    

,,

63

 Decomble Maxime

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

64

 Gall Felix

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

65

 Eulálio Afonso

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

66

 Leknessund Andreas

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

67

 Guardeño Jaume

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

68

 Gilmore Brady

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

69

 Mulubrhan Henok

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

70

 Isidore Noa

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

0:23

71

 Berrade Urko

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

72

 Remijn Senna

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

0:37

73

 Busatto Francesco

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

0:40

74

 Stewart Jake

NSN Cycling Team

    

1:14

75

 Aparicio Mario

Burgos Burpellet BH

    

1:21

76

 Faura José Luis

Burgos Burpellet BH

    

1:25

77

 Bizkarra Mikel

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

,,

78

 Germani Lorenzo

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

79

 Arriolabengoa Julen

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

80

 Herrada Jesús

Burgos Burpellet BH

    

,,

81

 Chumil Sergio Geovani

Burgos Burpellet BH

    

,,

82

 Eenkhoorn Pascal

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

83

 Sosa Iván Ramiro

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

84

 Engelhardt Felix

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

85

 Ciccone Giulio

Lidl - Trek

      

1:46

86

 Oomen Sam

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

87

 Fernández Samuel

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

,,

88

 Murguialday Jokin

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

,,

89

 Geoghegan Hart Tao

Lidl - Trek

      

,,

90

 Díaz José Manuel

Burgos Burpellet BH

    

*0:00

91

 Gee-West Derek

Lidl - Trek

      

1:46

92

 Camprubí Marcel

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

2:06

93

 Burnett Josh 

Burgos Burpellet BH

    

2:16

94

 Haug Kieran

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

  

,,

95

 Howson Damien

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

96

 Kudus Merhawi

Burgos Burpellet BH

    

,,

97

 Hvideberg Jonas Hem

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

98

 Darder Sergi

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

  

,,

99

 Lutsenko Alexey

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

100

 Leonard Michael

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

101

 Bouwman Koen

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

102

 Kockelmann Mathieu

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

103

 Rafferty Darren

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

104

 Aerts Toon

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

105

 Kepplinger Rainer

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

106

 Kench Josh

Groupama - FDJ United

  

,,

107

 Staune-Mittet Johannes

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

108

 Scotson Callum

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

  

,,

109

 Lecerf Junior

Soudal Quick-Step

    

3:35

110

 Oliveira Ivo

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

3:47

111

 Hobbs Noah

EF Education - EasyPost

  

,,

112

 Gaudu David

Groupama - FDJ United

  

3:58

113

 Uriarte Diego

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

4:55

114

 Gutiérrez Jorge

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

115

 Veistroffer Baptiste 

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

116

 Gamper Patrick

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

117

 Juul-Jensen Christopher

Team Jayco AlUla

    

,,

118

 Dainese Alberto

Soudal Quick-Step

    

,,

119

 de Bod Stefan

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

  

,,

120

 Huising Menno

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

121

 Fox Matthew

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

122

 de la Cruz David

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

123

 Wandahl Frederik

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

124

 Wenzel Mats

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

125

 Jungels Bob

INEOS Grenadiers

    

5:01

126

 Mosca Jacopo

Lidl - Trek

      

6:29

127

 Baroncini Filippo

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

  

,,

128

 Thompson Reuben

Lotto Intermarché

    

,,

129

 Stewart Mark

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

  

,,

130

 Aguirre Yago

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

,,

131

 Rubio Einer

Movistar Team

    

,,

132

 Lemmen Bart

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

133

 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

134

 Langellotti Victor

INEOS Grenadiers

    

,,

135

 Armirail Bruno

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

  

,,

136

 Skaarseth Anders

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

137

 Su Haoyu

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

138

 Govekar Matevž

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

139

 Novák Pavel

Movistar Team

    

,,

140

 Carrascosa Pablo

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

,,

141

 Vanhoucke Harm

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

142

 Tuckwell Luke

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

143

 Cattaneo Mattia

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

8:04

144

 Denz Nico

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

  

,,

145

 Urianstad Bugge Martin

Uno-X Mobility

    

,,

146

 Stites Tyler 

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

  

,,

147

 Côté Pier-André

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

148

 Kuzmin Anton

XDS Astana Team

    

,,

149

 Hessmann Michel

Movistar Team

    

,,

150

 Aznar Hugo 

Equipo Kern Pharma

    

8:21

151

 Flórez Samuel

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

  

10:20

152

 González David

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

153

 Aznar Unai 

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

,,

154

 Vernon Ethan

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

155

 Slock Liam

Lotto Intermarché

    

10:52

156

 Bennett Sam

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

13:36

157

 Price-Pejtersen Johan

Alpecin-Premier Tech

  

,,

158

 Arndt Nikias

Bahrain - Victorious

    

,,

159

 van der Tuuk Danny

Euskaltel - Euskadi

    

,,

160

 Pickrell Riley

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

  

15:17

161

 Hirt Jan

NSN Cycling Team

    

,,

 

 

 Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Превью

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Теги к статье: Вуэльта Каталонии-2026 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya-2026 гонка Мирового тура многодневная велогонка Дориан Годон

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  1. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Вчера, 19:12 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Интересная концовка:

    Ремко с козыря зашел, Пидкок поддержал;

    Винни в одну харю на последних километрах тянул пелотон.

    Короче, начали за здравие.

    1. RVL

      Вчера, 20:06 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      А смысл?

  2. Гонщик

    Вчера, 19:32 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: kwwk
    Интересная концовка:
    Ремко с козыря зашел, Пидкок поддержал;
    Винни в одну харю на последних километрах тянул пелотон.
    Короче, начали за здравие.
    Цитата: kwwk
    Интересная концовка:
    Ремко с козыря зашел, Пидкок поддержал;
    Винни в одну харю на последних километрах тянул пелотон.
    Короче, начали за здравие.
    С какого козыря ? Про-ал финиш ? Вереди три горных этапа , вот там пусть покажет .

  3. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 20:31 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Пидкок меня поражает, в субботу хорошо проехал Милан - Сан Ремо и вот уже в Каталонии.

  4. Имя: Олег

    M9N8A333

    Вчера, 20:33 | Регистрация: 4.04.2024

    Дожили, в гонке нет ни одного гонщика из стран пост USSR

    1. RVL

      Вчера, 22:08 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      Есть парочка . Кузьмин и Луценко...жирным выделены в списке

  5. MVDP

    Вчера, 20:52 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

    Ремко нужно ехать в следующем году на МСР. Будет делать шоу вместо Погачара.

  6. Имя: Ser Gio

    Ser Gio

    Сегодня, 01:12 | Регистрация: 20.03.2016

    Пару лет назад в таком же броске на этом же этапе Ремко проиграл Рогличу. Тогда генерал решался на бонификациях и Рогла взял майку по итогу. На данной же Каталонии теперь другой соперник из Висмы и более грозный  - усидит ли Ремко за ним? Исходя из последних результатов в горах - Тур ОАЕ, ТдФ 2025, Дофине 2025 и Романдии 2025 - Ремко обязательно сливался. Вот и посмотрим, если ли прогресс в новой команде, или лучше, как уже писали выше, плюнуть на генерал и фокусироваться на классиках и разделках.

    1. Имя: Саша

      VeloVelo

      Сегодня, 01:50 | Регистрация: 4.07.2013

      Бора взяла Ремко под грандтуры. А он не возражал.
      Пока обе стороны довольны. Но, посмотрим, что будет.

      Не верю. В итоге Бора получит бабло, а Ремко утрется и вернется в футбол.

      P.S. Я не против, если всё сложится иначе ))

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Комментарии

  • VeloVelo
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Маршру ... (9)
    VeloVelo-Фото

    Прошу прощения за офтоп.

    А куда девчонки подевались?
    У нас тут было много интересных девчонок,

    которые писали о гонках очень хорошо. 

    Уже давно их нет, только парни. Почему? )

  • VeloVelo
    Последствия падений Михала Квя ... (4)
    VeloVelo-Фото

    Да и, конечно, здоровья Квято! И Уважение!

  • VeloVelo
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1 ... (9)
    VeloVelo-Фото

    Бора взяла Ремко под грандтуры. А он не возражал.
    Пока обе стороны довольны. Но, посмотрим, что будет.

    Не верю. В итоге Бора получит бабло, а Ремко утрется и вернется в футбол.

    P.S. Я не против, если всё сложится иначе ))

  • Ser Gio
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1 ... (9)
    Ser Gio-Фото

    Пару лет назад в таком же броске на этом же этапе Ремко проиграл Рогличу. Тогда генерал решался на бонификациях и Рогла взял майку по итогу. На данной же Каталонии теперь другой соперник из Висмы и более грозный  - усидит ли Ремко за ним? Исходя из последних результатов в горах - Тур ОАЕ, ТдФ 2025, Дофине 2025 и Романдии 2025 - Ремко обязательно сливался. Вот и посмотрим, если ли прогресс в новой команде, или лучше, как уже писали выше, плюнуть на генерал и фокусироваться на классиках и разделках.

  • EL-Fenomeno
    36-летний Наиро Кинтана заверш ... (3)
    EL-Fenomeno-Фото

    Колумбия вся в слезах наверное(

    Наиро Кинтана завершит карьеру велогонщика на Вуэльте Испании-2026

    Уходит великий колёсник до времён Маса в пелотоне) А если серьёзно, очень бы хотелсь чтобы Кинтано (привет Николаю) взял этап там. ТдФ так и остался для Наиро непокорённым из-за Фрума...как и для Роглы (из-за Погачара) 

  • RVL
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1 ... (9)
    RVL-Фото

    Есть парочка . Кузьмин и Луценко...жирным выделены в списке

  • Геродот
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Маршру ... (9)
    Геродот-Фото
    Цитата: Стриж
    Ну, посмотрим. Йонас видать тоже решил,что пора собирать то, чего у него ещё нет. А Каталония, точно лишней не будет. Да и состав не чета ПН ( только Аюссо был да и тот сплыл)
    Он готовится к Джиро, выходит на пик формы. У конкурентов нет шансов, кроме форсмажора.
  • MVDP
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Маршру ... (9)
    MVDP-Фото
    Ремко сказал: "Для меня сегодня главным фаворитом является Дориан Годон".
  • Pugachev
    Милан - Сан-Ремо-2026. Результ ... (91)
    Pugachev-Фото

    Адреналин - если на русском - это "моча в голову"???

     

    Спасибо! Без шуток и иронии!!!!

  • MVDP
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1 ... (9)
    MVDP-Фото

    Ремко нужно ехать в следующем году на МСР. Будет делать шоу вместо Погачара.

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Вуэльта Испании

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Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Результаты: ПроТур-2025

Результаты: ПроТур-2026

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

23 марта

Andrea Bagioli (Lidl - Trek)

Stian Fredheim (Uno-X Mobility)

25 марта

Wilco Kelderman (Visma - Lease a Bike)

Alberto Dainese (Soudal - Quick Step)

Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Mobility)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 11680
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TVL) 5944
3 Дель Торо И.(Mex) (UAD) 5514
4 Педерсен М. (Den) (LTK) 5074
5 Альмейда Ж. (Por) (UAD) 4331
6 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SOQ) 4118
7 Пидкок Т. (GBr) (Q36) 3889
8 Ван дер Пул М.(Ned) (ADC) 3838
9 Онли О. (GBr) (TPP) 2910
10 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TVL) 2908

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