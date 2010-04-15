Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1. Результаты

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Вчера, 19:10
Sant Feliu de Guíxols - Sant Feliu de Guíxols, 172,7 км
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1
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Godon Dorian
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INEOS Grenadiers
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4:01:09
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2
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Evenepoel Remco
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Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
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,,
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3
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Pidcock Thomas
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Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
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,,
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4
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Silva Guillermo Thomas
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XDS Astana Team
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,,
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5
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Gualdi Simone
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Lotto Intermarché
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,,
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6
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Martinez Lenny
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Bahrain - Victorious
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,,
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7
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Raccagni Noviero Andrea
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Soudal Quick-Step
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,,
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8
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Uhlig Henri
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Alpecin-Premier Tech
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,,
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9
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Onley Oscar
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INEOS Grenadiers
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,,
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10
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L'Hote Antoine
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Decathlon CMA CGM Team
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,,
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11
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Vingegaard Jonas
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Team Visma | Lease a Bike
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,,
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12
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Bisiaux Léo
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Decathlon CMA CGM Team
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,,
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13
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Charmig Anthon
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Uno-X Mobility
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,,
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14
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Skjelmose Mattias
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Lidl - Trek
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,,
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15
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Molard Rudy
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Groupama - FDJ United
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,,
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16
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Uijtdebroeks Cian
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Movistar Team
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,,
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17
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Piganzoli Davide
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Team Visma | Lease a Bike
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,,
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18
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Parra José Félix
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Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
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,,
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19
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Hindley Jai
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Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
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,,
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20
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O'Connor Ben
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Team Jayco AlUla
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,,
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21
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Paret-Peintre Valentin
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Soudal Quick-Step
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,,
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22
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Vine Jay
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UAE Team Emirates - XRG
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,,
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23
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Almeida João
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UAE Team Emirates - XRG
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,,
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24
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Rodríguez Carlos
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Alpecin-Premier Tech
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,,
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25
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Debruyne Ramses
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INEOS Grenadiers
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,,
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26
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Carapaz Richard
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EF Education - EasyPost
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,,
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27
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Fortunato Lorenzo
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XDS Astana Team
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,,
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28
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Martin Guillaume
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Groupama - FDJ United
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,,
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29
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Svarre Tobias
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Uno-X Mobility
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,,
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30
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Mas Enric
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Movistar Team
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,,
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31
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Buitrago Santiago
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Bahrain - Victorious
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,,
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32
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Kuss Sepp
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
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,,
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33
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Rolland Brieuc
|
Groupama - FDJ United
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,,
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34
|
Nordhagen Jørgen
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Team Visma | Lease a Bike
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,,
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35
|
Cepeda Jefferson Alexander
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EF Education - EasyPost
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,,
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36
|
Lipowitz Florian
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Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
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,,
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37
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Rodríguez Cristián
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XDS Astana Team
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,,
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38
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Bennett George
|
NSN Cycling Team
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,,
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39
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Zana Filippo
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Soudal Quick-Step
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,,
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40
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Soler Marc
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
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,,
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41
|
Riccitello Matthew
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
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,,
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42
|
Landa Mikel
|
Soudal Quick-Step
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,,
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43
|
De Plus Laurens
|
INEOS Grenadiers
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,,
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44
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McNulty Brandon
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
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,,
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45
|
Berwick Sebastian
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
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,,
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46
|
Steinhauser Georg
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
47
|
Double Paul
|
Team Jayco AlUla
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,,
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48
|
Beloki Markel
|
EF Education - EasyPost
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,,
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49
|
Glivar Gal
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
,,
|
50
|
Agirre Jon
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
,,
|
51
|
Cort Magnus
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
52
|
Balderstone Abel
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
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,,
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53
|
Castellon Jan
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
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,,
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54
|
Pericas Adrià
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
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,,
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55
|
Omrzel Jakob
|
Bahrain - Victorious
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,,
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56
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Quintana Nairo
|
Movistar Team
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,,
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57
|
López Harold Martín
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XDS Astana Team
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,,
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58
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Porter Rudy
|
Team Jayco AlUla
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,,
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59
|
Vergallito Luca
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
,,
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60
|
Verona Carlos
|
Lidl - Trek
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,,
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61
|
Munton Byron
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
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,,
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62
|
López Juan Pedro
|
Movistar Team
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,,
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63
|
Decomble Maxime
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
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64
|
Gall Felix
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
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,,
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65
|
Eulálio Afonso
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
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66
|
Leknessund Andreas
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
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67
|
Guardeño Jaume
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|
,,
|
68
|
Gilmore Brady
|
NSN Cycling Team
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,,
|
69
|
Mulubrhan Henok
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
70
|
Isidore Noa
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
0:23
|
71
|
Berrade Urko
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
72
|
Remijn Senna
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:37
|
73
|
Busatto Francesco
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:40
|
74
|
Stewart Jake
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
1:14
|
75
|
Aparicio Mario
|
Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1:21
|
76
|
Faura José Luis
|
Burgos Burpellet BH
|
1:25
|
77
|
Bizkarra Mikel
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
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,,
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78
|
Germani Lorenzo
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
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79
|
Arriolabengoa Julen
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
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,,
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80
|
Herrada Jesús
|
Burgos Burpellet BH
|
,,
|
81
|
Chumil Sergio Geovani
|
Burgos Burpellet BH
|
,,
|
82
|
Eenkhoorn Pascal
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
83
|
Sosa Iván Ramiro
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
84
|
Engelhardt Felix
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
85
|
Ciccone Giulio
|
Lidl - Trek
|
1:46
|
86
|
Oomen Sam
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
87
|
Fernández Samuel
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
,,
|
88
|
Murguialday Jokin
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
,,
|
89
|
Geoghegan Hart Tao
|
Lidl - Trek
|
,,
|
90
|
Díaz José Manuel
|
Burgos Burpellet BH
|
*0:00
|
91
|
Gee-West Derek
|
Lidl - Trek
|
1:46
|
92
|
Camprubí Marcel
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
2:06
|
93
|
Burnett Josh
|
Burgos Burpellet BH
|
2:16
|
94
|
Haug Kieran
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
,,
|
95
|
Howson Damien
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
96
|
Kudus Merhawi
|
Burgos Burpellet BH
|
,,
|
97
|
Hvideberg Jonas Hem
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
98
|
Darder Sergi
|
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|
,,
|
99
|
Lutsenko Alexey
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
|
100
|
Leonard Michael
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
101
|
Bouwman Koen
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
102
|
Kockelmann Mathieu
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
103
|
Rafferty Darren
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
104
|
Aerts Toon
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
105
|
Kepplinger Rainer
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
106
|
Kench Josh
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
,,
|
107
|
Staune-Mittet Johannes
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
,,
|
108
|
Scotson Callum
|
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
|
,,
|
109
|
Lecerf Junior
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
3:35
|
110
|
Oliveira Ivo
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
3:47
|
111
|
Hobbs Noah
|
EF Education - EasyPost
|
,,
|
112
|
Gaudu David
|
Groupama - FDJ United
|
3:58
|
113
|
Uriarte Diego
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
4:55
|
114
|
Gutiérrez Jorge
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
115
|
Veistroffer Baptiste
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
116
|
Gamper Patrick
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
117
|
Juul-Jensen Christopher
|
Team Jayco AlUla
|
,,
|
118
|
Dainese Alberto
|
Soudal Quick-Step
|
,,
|
119
|
de Bod Stefan
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
,,
|
120
|
Huising Menno
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
121
|
Fox Matthew
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
122
|
de la Cruz David
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
123
|
Wandahl Frederik
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
124
|
Wenzel Mats
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
125
|
Jungels Bob
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
5:01
|
126
|
Mosca Jacopo
|
Lidl - Trek
|
6:29
|
127
|
Baroncini Filippo
|
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
|
,,
|
128
|
Thompson Reuben
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
,,
|
129
|
Stewart Mark
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
,,
|
130
|
Aguirre Yago
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
,,
|
131
|
Rubio Einer
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
132
|
Lemmen Bart
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
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,,
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133
|
Svestad-Bårdseng Embret
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
134
|
Langellotti Victor
|
INEOS Grenadiers
|
,,
|
135
|
Armirail Bruno
|
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
|
,,
|
136
|
Skaarseth Anders
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
137
|
Su Haoyu
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
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138
|
Govekar Matevž
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
139
|
Novák Pavel
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
140
|
Carrascosa Pablo
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
,,
|
141
|
Vanhoucke Harm
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
142
|
Tuckwell Luke
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
143
|
Cattaneo Mattia
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
8:04
|
144
|
Denz Nico
|
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
|
,,
|
145
|
Urianstad Bugge Martin
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
,,
|
146
|
Stites Tyler
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
,,
|
147
|
Côté Pier-André
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
|
148
|
Kuzmin Anton
|
XDS Astana Team
|
,,
|
149
|
Hessmann Michel
|
Movistar Team
|
,,
|
150
|
Aznar Hugo
|
Equipo Kern Pharma
|
8:21
|
151
|
Flórez Samuel
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
10:20
|
152
|
González David
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
,,
|
153
|
Aznar Unai
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
,,
|
154
|
Vernon Ethan
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
|
155
|
Slock Liam
|
Lotto Intermarché
|
10:52
|
156
|
Bennett Sam
|
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
13:36
|
157
|
Price-Pejtersen Johan
|
Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
,,
|
158
|
Arndt Nikias
|
Bahrain - Victorious
|
,,
|
159
|
van der Tuuk Danny
|
Euskaltel - Euskadi
|
,,
|
160
|
Pickrell Riley
|
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
|
15:17
|
161
|
Hirt Jan
|
NSN Cycling Team
|
,,
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