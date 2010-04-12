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Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 5. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 5. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 5. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 5. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 5. Результаты

 

La Seu d'Urgell - La Molina/Coll de Pal, 155,3 км

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

4:13:44

 

 

2

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:00:51

 

 

3

 

Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:01:01

 

 

4

 

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

5

 

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:03

 

 

6

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:38

 

 

7

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

0:01:39

 

 

8

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

9

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

10

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

11

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:01:45

 

 

12

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

13

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

14

 

Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:51

 

 

15

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

16

 

Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:01:59

 

 

17

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:02:12

 

 

18

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:02:27

 

 

19

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:03:10

 

 

20

 

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:03:16

 

 

21

 

Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team

 

0:03:24

 

 

22

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:03:43

 

 

23

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

24

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

25

 

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

26

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

27

 

Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:04:20

 

 

28

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:04:37

 

 

29

 

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

30

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

31

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

32

 

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

33

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

34

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

35

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:05:01

 

 

36

 

Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:05:10

 

 

37

 

Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:05:26

 

 

38

 

Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:05:47

 

 

39

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:05:52

 

 

40

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:06:49

 

 

41

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

42

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:07:01

 

 

43

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

44

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team

 

0:07:42

 

 

45

 

Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:08:40

 

 

46

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:08:53

 

 

47

 

Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:12:43

 

 

48

 

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

49

 

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

50

 

Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

51

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

52

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:13:46

 

 

53

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:14:12

 

 

54

 

Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:15:04

 

 

55

 

Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:15:32

 

 

56

 

Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

57

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

58

 

Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

59

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

0:18:49

 

 

60

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:19:24

 

 

61

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

62

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:22:15

 

 

63

 

Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:24:53

 

 

64

 

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

65

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

66

 

Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

67

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

68

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:26:13

 

 

69

 

Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

70

 

Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:27:19

 

 

71

 

Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

72

 

Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:28:37

 

 

73

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

74

 

Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

75

 

Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

76

 

Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

77

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

78

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

79

 

Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

80

 

Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

81

 

Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

82

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

83

 

Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

84

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

85

 

Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

86

 

Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

87

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

88

 

Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

89

 

Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

90

 

Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

91

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

92

 

Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

93

 

David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

94

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

95

 

Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

96

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

97

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

98

 

Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

99

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

100

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

101

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

102

 

Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

103

 

Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

104

 

Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

105

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

106

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

107

 

Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

108

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

109

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

110

 

Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

111

 

Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

112

 

Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

113

 

Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

114

 

Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

115

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

116

 

Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:29:04

 

 

117

 

Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:29:25

 

 

118

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:29:51

 

 

119

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:30:32

 

 

120

 

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

121

 

Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:31:06

 

 

122

 

Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:31:19

 

 

123

 

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:31:57

 

 

124

 

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:32:22

 

 

125

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

126

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

127

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

128

 

Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

129

 

Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

130

 

Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

131

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

132

 

Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

133

 

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

134

 

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

135

 

Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

136

 

Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

137

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

138

 

Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

139

 

Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:33:14

 

 

140

 

Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:33:19

 

 

141

 

Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:35:01

 

 

142

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

143

 

Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:35:11

 

 

144

 

Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:35:19

 

 

145

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:35:37

 

 

146

 

Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Noah Hobbs (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 5 этапа

 

 

1

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

19:44:45

 

 

2

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:00:57

 

 

3

 

Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:01:09

 

 

4

 

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:13

 

 

5

 

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:01:15

 

 

6

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:01:38

 

 

7

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:01:51

 

 

8

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

9

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

10

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

11

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:01:57

 

 

12

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

13

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

14

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:02:03

 

 

15

 

Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

16

 

Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:02:11

 

 

17

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:02:22

 

 

18

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:02:39

 

 

19

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:03:22

 

 

20

 

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:03:28

 

 

21

 

Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team

 

0:03:36

 

 

22

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:03:54

 

 

23

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:03:55

 

 

24

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

25

 

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

26

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

27

 

Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:04:32

 

 

28

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:04:49

 

 

29

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

30

 

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

31

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

32

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

33

 

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

34

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

35

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:05:13

 

 

36

 

Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:05:22

 

 

37

 

Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:05:59

 

 

38

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:07:13

 

 

39

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:07:24

 

 

40

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team

 

0:07:54

 

 

41

 

Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:07:58

 

 

42

 

Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:08:50

 

 

43

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:09:26

 

 

44

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:10:52

 

 

45

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:11:04

 

 

46

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:11:21

 

 

47

 

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:12:55

 

 

48

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:13:58

 

 

49

 

Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:15:16

 

 

50

 

Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:15:43

 

 

51

 

Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:15:44

 

 

52

 

Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

53

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:18:48

 

 

54

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

0:19:01

 

 

55

 

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:19:24

 

 

56

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:19:36

 

 

57

 

Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:22:53

 

 

58

 

Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:23:37

 

 

59

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:24:18

 

 

60

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:24:21

 

 

61

 

Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:25:05

 

 

62

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

63

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:25:21

 

 

64

 

Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

0:26:51

 

 

65

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

66

 

Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:27:30

 

 

67

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:28:23

 

 

68

 

Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:28:49

 

 

69

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

70

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

71

 

Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

72

 

Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

73

 

Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

74

 

Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:29:03

 

 

75

 

Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:29:19

 

 

76

 

Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:29:26

 

 

77

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:30:00

 

 

78

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:30:14

 

 

79

 

Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

80

 

Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

81

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:30:33

 

 

82

 

Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:31:01

 

 

83

 

Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:31:05

 

 

84

 

Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

85

 

Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:31:20

 

 

86

 

Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:31:54

 

 

87

 

Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:32:36

 

 

88

 

Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:32:40

 

 

89

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

90

 

Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

91

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:32:54

 

 

92

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:33:01

 

 

93

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:33:26

 

 

94

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:33:44

 

 

95

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:34:07

 

 

96

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:34:11

 

 

97

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:34:36

 

 

98

 

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:34:43

 

 

99

 

Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:34:57

 

 

100

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:35:09

 

 

101

 

Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:35:18

 

 

102

 

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:35:24

 

 

103

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:36:00

 

 

104

 

Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:36:20

 

 

105

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:36:53

 

 

106

 

Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:36:56

 

 

107

 

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:37:06

 

 

108

 

Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:37:16

 

 

109

 

Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:37:40

 

 

110

 

Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

0:37:52

 

 

111

 

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:37:54

 

 

112

 

Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:38:09

 

 

113

 

Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:38:40

 

 

114

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:39:03

 

 

115

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:39:09

 

 

116

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:39:49

 

 

117

 

Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:40:16

 

 

118

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:41:24

 

 

119

 

Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:41:27

 

 

120

 

David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:41:33

 

 

121

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:41:44

 

 

122

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:42:16

 

 

123

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:43:19

 

 

124

 

Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:43:20

 

 

125

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:43:54

 

 

126

 

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:44:45

 

 

127

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:45:17

 

 

128

 

Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:45:45

 

 

129

 

Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:46:03

 

 

130

 

Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:46:13

 

 

131

 

Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:46:21

 

 

132

 

Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:46:26

 

 

133

 

Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:48:18

 

 

134

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:50:04

 

 

135

 

Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team

 

0:50:23

 

 

136

 

Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:50:24

 

 

137

 

Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:51:35

 

 

138

 

Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:52:02

 

 

139

 

Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:52:42

 

 

140

 

Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team

 

0:53:13

 

 

141

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:56:49

 

 

142

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:59:37

 

 

143

 

Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team

 

1:02:08

 

 

144

 

Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

1:03:21

 

 

145

 

Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

1:06:14

 

 

146

 

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

1:09:40

 

 

 

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Вуэльты Каталонии-2026

Результаты 2 этапа Вуэльты Каталонии-2026

Результаты 3 этапа Вуэльты Каталонии-2026

Результаты 4 этапа Вуэльты Каталонии-2026

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Теги к статье: Вуэльта Каталонии-2026 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya-2026 гонка Мирового тура многодневная велогонка Йонас Вингегор

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  1. RVL

    Вчера, 18:03 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    Винегор без Погачара бесподобен (с) в меморис ))

    1. Имя: Александр

      kwwk

      Вчера, 18:06 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

      фраза комментатора просто - огонь))

    2. Имя: Васисуалий

      kabachok

      Вчера, 18:19 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

      да он там такой пурги намёл за время репортажа, что до следующей зимы разгребать и разгребать

  2. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Вчера, 18:04 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Нет у них методов против Кости Сапрыкина. Данная китайская датская копия биоробота здесь не досягаема.

  3. Имя: Виталий

    Геродот

    Вчера, 18:06 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

    Неплохой комментатор на Еврике. Весьма достойно.

  4. Имя: Сергей

    error

    Вчера, 18:06 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

    Первого не считаем а вот дальше интересно было.

  5. Имя: Алексей

    Стриж

    Вчера, 18:10 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    Йонас - молодец - боец! Тут то по серьезней были соперники чем на ПН. Теперь без падений до Джиро , Ну а по остальным- Эвенпул как всегда , Липовец у них намбер 1 на генерал. На а Альмейда - это шляпа , зря арабы его поставили на Джиро - у него будет психологическая травма тогда , мимо подиума так то. Мекса нужно было ставить , но его Тадеюшка забрал под себя. Короче до Джиро и на ней без травм и всё будет.

  6. Имя: Арман

    Джамайка

    Вчера, 18:26 | Регистрация: 20.10.2020

    смотрю по Евроспорту2 Е3 Классик. Каменты комментатора относятся к Каталунии aggressive, все ясно, Вини - чемпион. Бает про генеральную классификацию, про следующие этапы. А на Саксо в предцдыщем включении вроде первый МВДП, на Капельберге 2 группа сокращает, ыло 47 стало 23 сек biggrin

    нет, судя по всему ВДП догоняет ранний отрыв, он - втоая группа, 3 группа - Тратник

  7. Имя: Lucky

    Lucky

    Вчера, 18:31 | Регистрация: 1.05.2018

    Прямая трансляциия E3 на еврике, а комментатор рассказывает про прошедший этап Каталонии , ошибка трансляции?



    Цитата: Джамайка
    смотрю по Евроспорту2 Е3 Классик. Каменты комментатора относятся к Каталунии aggressive, все ясно, Вини - чемпион. Бает про генеральную классификацию, про следующие этапы. А на Саксо в предцдыщем включении вроде первый МВДП, на Капельберге 2 группа сокращает, ыло 47 стало 23 сек biggrin

    Понятно, это не только у меня

  8. Имя: Васисуалий

    kabachok

    Вчера, 19:01 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

    когда отрыв въезжал в тоннель, из него по встречке на них выехали какое-то авто и автобус - это что такое было?!

    причем камера сразу ушла на общий план трассы с высоты. 

  9. Имя: Андрей

    AndrewWalker163

    Вчера, 20:07 | Регистрация: 17.09.2023

    Цитата: kabachok
    когда отрыв въезжал в тоннель, из него по встречке на них выехали какое-то авто и автобус - это что такое было?!
    причем камера сразу ушла на общий план трассы с высоты. 
    Тоже заметил эту дичь) видимо организаторы не ожидали что гонщики приедут туда раньше времени

  10. Имя: Сергей

    error

    Вчера, 20:30 | Регистрация: 20.05.2010

    Всетаки весна время классик... там главная заруба... недельки в аут тренировочный опустили...что жаль

  11. Гонщик

    Вчера, 20:38 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: Стриж
    Йонас - молодец - боец!Тут то по серьезней были соперники чем на ПН. Теперь без падений до Джиро , Ну а по остальным- Эвенпул как всегда , Липовец у них намбер 1 на генерал. На а Альмейда - это шляпа , зря арабы его поставили на Джиро - у него будет психологическая травма тогда , мимо подиума так то.Мекса нужно было ставить , но его Тадеюшка забрал под себя. Короче до Джиро и на ней без травм и всё будет.
    Серьёзные соперники ? Липовец что-ли ? Посмешили . Прогрессируют разве что Торо и Аюсо , но их нет на этой гонке .



    Цитата: Геродот
    Неплохой комментатор на Еврике. Весьма достойно.
    На окко норм и без дурацкой рекламы .

  12. M-07

    Сегодня, 02:06 | Регистрация: 27.05.2017

    Очередная скучная гонка, с этими двумя киборгами, которые вот уж сколько лет выносят остальных без шансов, смотреть гонки нет никакого желания, всё равно ничего интересного и никакой интриги. Сплошной коллапс.

    Армстронг ездил только одну гонку в год, а эти весь сезон выносят, особенно словенец, и всё типа чисто.

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Комментарии

  • M-07
    E3 Saxo Classic-2026. Результа ... (27)
    M-07-Фото

    Вот за такие рискованные атаки мне и нравится ван Дер Пул, такие гонки интересно смотреть, когда борьба тактик, а не кто-то тупо уехал, потому что намного сильнее остальные, и его не догнать.

    А преследователи, конечно, лопухнулись, как это часто бывает, почти догнали, но в решающий момент усроили переглядки и всё.

  • M-07
    E3 Saxo Classic-2026. Результа ... (27)
    M-07-Фото
    И там вспоминаем, как ван дер Пул как раз наплевал, что может кого-то привезти и выдал фантастический последний километр, благодаря чему выиграл. Он вообще до этого в соло несколько километров тащил. А тут совсем чуть оставалось его добрать, и началось, никто не захотел сделать последний шаг, чтобы добрать, и Матьё тут же уехал далеко
  • M-07
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 5 ... (14)
    M-07-Фото

    Очередная скучная гонка, с этими двумя киборгами, которые вот уж сколько лет выносят остальных без шансов, смотреть гонки нет никакого желания, всё равно ничего интересного и никакой интриги. Сплошной коллапс.

    Армстронг ездил только одну гонку в год, а эти весь сезон выносят, особенно словенец, и всё типа чисто.

  • Джамайка
    E3 Saxo Classic-2026. Результа ... (27)
    Джамайка-Фото

    ждем комментариев Хорнера "все идиоты"...особенно Матье. Де Кавуер мягче, но примерно то же говорит - лишние совсем не нужные усилия, трата сил.

    ВДП двинул за 60 км, имея Планкарта, ДельГроссо, в одиночку догонял отрыв, хотя мог взвть в попутчики того же Вермерса, одинаковые цели. 

    нужно будет еще раз пересмотреть финальный километр. 5 метров оставалюось, 1 секунда, пока Вермеерс требовал включиться - и ВДП уже укатил.

    но Тур Фландрии уже проиграл, за неделю не восстановится, соперники-то отдыхают. 

    эх. ничему не учится. 



    ну хоть что-то новое и неожиданое на СаксоКлассик. а том мог быть скучный одиночный финиш

  • MVDP
    E3 Saxo Classic-2026. Результа ... (27)
    MVDP-Фото
    Руководитель команды Visma Артур ван Донген: «Выступление Ван дер Пула снова исключительное. После Карнемелкбекстраат (30 километров до финиша) начинается серия длинных, прямых, широких дорог, где ветер дует беспрепятственно. И сегодня он определенно был не на его стороне. Тогда особенно сложно удержаться впереди в одиночку. Конечно, некоторые гонщики еще смогут приблизиться, но Ван дер Пул остается фаворитом на все предстоящие гонки».
    И Оливер Насен с этим согласен. Его команда Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, несмотря на отсутствие Тиеша Бенота и Олава Кооя, произвела сильное впечатление на всех участниках на фламандских дорогах. «Встречный ветер сегодня чрезвычайно затруднял задачу атакующим. Я говорил об этом перед стартом. Весь день у нас было ощущение, что мы все еще можем бороться за победу в спринте. Хотя Матье сегодня снова отличился. Проехать так долго в одиночку против встречного ветра невероятно впечатляет. Думаю, нам следует сосредоточиться прежде всего на том, что он победил, несмотря ни на что, а не на том, что его чуть не догнали».
  • medmax
    E3 Saxo Classic-2026. Результа ... (27)
    medmax-Фото
    Матвей отскочил конечно из-за тупости (трусости) этих ребят. Поэтому он часто первый, а эти вечно вторые и дальше. Хватит ли ему недели после того, как себя ушатал? Посмотрим. Возможно Фландрию пройдет, как подготовку к ПР.
  • RVL
    E3 Saxo Classic-2026. Результа ... (27)
    RVL-Фото

    За 2 км до финиша де Вульф начал колесничать...пропустил пару смен, а на финиш один из первых полез..
    Может этих двух смен и не хватило.
    Но Матье молоток...боролся и поборол 

  • Гонщик
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 5 ... (14)
    Гонщик-Фото

    Цитата: Стриж
    Йонас - молодец - боец!Тут то по серьезней были соперники чем на ПН. Теперь без падений до Джиро , Ну а по остальным- Эвенпул как всегда , Липовец у них намбер 1 на генерал. На а Альмейда - это шляпа , зря арабы его поставили на Джиро - у него будет психологическая травма тогда , мимо подиума так то.Мекса нужно было ставить , но его Тадеюшка забрал под себя. Короче до Джиро и на ней без травм и всё будет.
    Серьёзные соперники ? Липовец что-ли ? Посмешили . Прогрессируют разве что Торо и Аюсо , но их нет на этой гонке .



    Цитата: Геродот
    Неплохой комментатор на Еврике. Весьма достойно.
    На окко норм и без дурацкой рекламы .

  • Джамайка
    E3 Saxo Classic-2026. Результа ... (27)
    Джамайка-Фото
    он постоянно так делает. во всяком случае на Саксо
  • error
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 5 ... (14)
    error-Фото

    Всетаки весна время классик... там главная заруба... недельки в аут тренировочный опустили...что жаль

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Результаты: ПроТур-2025

Результаты: ПроТур-2026

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

28 марта

Timo De Jong (Team Picnic PostNL)

Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Unibet - Rose Rockets)

29 марта

Bram Welten (Team Picnic PostNL)

Bastien Tronchon (Groupama - FDJ United)

Nadav Raisberg (NSN Cycling Team)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 11680
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TVL) 5944
3 Дель Торо И.(Mex) (UAD) 5514
4 Педерсен М. (Den) (LTK) 5074
5 Альмейда Ж. (Por) (UAD) 4331
6 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SOQ) 4118
7 Пидкок Т. (GBr) (Q36) 3889
8 Ван дер Пул М.(Ned) (ADC) 3838
9 Онли О. (GBr) (TPP) 2910
10 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TVL) 2908

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