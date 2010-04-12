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Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

 

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

 

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

 

 

Mont-roig del Camp - Vila-seca, 159,4 км

 

 

1

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

 

3:43:33

 

 

2

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:00:00

 

 

3

 

Noah Hobbs (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

4

 

Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

5

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

6

 

Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

7

 

Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

8

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

9

 

Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

10

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

11

 

Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

12

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

13

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

14

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

15

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

16

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

17

 

Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

18

 

Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

19

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

20

 

Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

21

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

22

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

23

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

24

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

25

 

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

26

 

Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

27

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

28

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

29

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

30

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

31

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

32

 

Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

33

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

34

 

Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

35

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

36

 

Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

37

 

Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

38

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

39

 

Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

40

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

41

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

42

 

Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

43

 

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

44

 

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

45

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

46

 

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

47

 

Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

48

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

49

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

50

 

Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

51

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

52

 

Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

53

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

54

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

55

 

Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

56

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

57

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

58

 

Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

59

 

Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

60

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

61

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

62

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

63

 

Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

64

 

Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

65

 

Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

66

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

67

 

Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

68

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

69

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

70

 

Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

71

 

Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

72

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

73

 

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

74

 

Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

75

 

Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

76

 

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

77

 

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

78

 

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

79

 

Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

80

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

81

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

82

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

83

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

84

 

Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

85

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

86

 

Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

87

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

88

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

89

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

90

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

91

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

92

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:00:19

 

 

93

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

94

 

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:00:25

 

 

95

 

Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:00:29

 

 

96

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:01:29

 

 

97

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:01:39

 

 

98

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

99

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

0:00:00

 

 

100

 

Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:01:59

 

 

101

 

Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:02:20

 

 

102

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

103

 

Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

104

 

Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

105

 

Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

106

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:00

 

 

107

 

Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:02:20

 

 

108

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:02:24

 

 

109

 

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

110

 

Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

111

 

Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

112

 

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:02:26

 

 

113

 

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

114

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

115

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

116

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

117

 

Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

118

 

David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

119

 

Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

120

 

Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

121

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

122

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

123

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

124

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

125

 

Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

126

 

Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

127

 

Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

128

 

Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

129

 

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

130

 

Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:02:38

 

 

131

 

Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:05:25

 

 

132

 

Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

133

 

Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

134

 

Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:06:15

 

 

135

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

136

 

Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

137

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

138

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:06:15

 

 

139

 

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

140

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

141

 

Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:08:28

 

 

142

 

Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

143

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

144

 

Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

145

 

Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

146

 

Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

147

 

Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

148

 

Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

149

 

Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

150

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

151

 

Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

152

 

Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:08:34

 

 

153

 

Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:08:40

 

 

154

 

Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team

 

0:12:11

 

 

155

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Danny Van Der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа

 

 

1

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

 

11:29:50

 

 

2

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:00:11

 

 

3

 

Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:00:16

 

 

4

 

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:00:18

 

 

5

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

0:00:19

 

 

6

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:00:20

 

 

7

 

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

8

 

Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

9

 

Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

10

 

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

11

 

Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

12

 

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

13

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

14

 

Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

15

 

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

16

 

Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

17

 

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

18

 

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

19

 

Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

20

 

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

21

 

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

22

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

23

 

Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

24

 

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

25

 

Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

26

 

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

27

 

Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

28

 

Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

29

 

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

30

 

Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

31

 

Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

32

 

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

33

 

Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

34

 

Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

35

 

Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

36

 

Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

37

 

George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

38

 

Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

39

 

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

40

 

Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

41

 

Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

42

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

43

 

Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

44

 

Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

45

 

Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

46

 

Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

47

 

Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

48

 

Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

49

 

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

50

 

Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

51

 

Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

52

 

Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

 

 

 

53

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

54

 

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

55

 

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

56

 

Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

57

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

58

 

Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

59

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

60

 

Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

61

 

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

62

 

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

63

 

Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:00:37

 

 

64

 

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:00:43

 

 

65

 

Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:00:56

 

 

66

 

Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:00:57

 

 

67

 

Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:01:45

 

 

68

 

Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

69

 

Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

70

 

Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:01:53

 

 

71

 

Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek

 

0:02:06

 

 

72

 

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

73

 

Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:02:32

 

 

74

 

Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:02:36

 

 

75

 

Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

76

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

77

 

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

 

 

 

78

 

Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:02:40

 

 

79

 

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:03:45

 

 

80

 

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team

 

0:04:01

 

 

81

 

Noah Hobbs (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:04:03

 

 

82

 

Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:04:05

 

 

83

 

Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:04:07

 

 

84

 

Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:04:11

 

 

85

 

Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

86

 

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

 

 

 

87

 

Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

 

 

 

88

 

Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

 

 

 

89

 

Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:04:32

 

 

90

 

Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

91

 

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:04:52

 

 

92

 

Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:04:56

 

 

93

 

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh

 

0:05:02

 

 

94

 

Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

95

 

Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

 

 

 

96

 

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:05:15

 

 

97

 

Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

98

 

Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

99

 

David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

100

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:05:22

 

 

101

 

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:05:40

 

 

102

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United

 

0:05:42

 

 

103

 

Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:05:45

 

 

104

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:06:01

 

 

105

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:06:20

 

 

106

 

Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost

 

0:06:39

 

 

107

 

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 

0:06:49

 

 

108

 

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

109

 

Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

110

 

Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché

 

 

 

 

111

 

Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:07:35

 

 

112

 

Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

 

 

 

113

 

Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:08:05

 

 

114

 

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

 

0:08:14

 

 

115

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:08:24

 

 

116

 

Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:08:53

 

 

117

 

Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:08:54

 

 

118

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:08:58

 

 

119

 

Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:09:00

 

 

120

 

Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

 

0:09:09

 

 

121

 

Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:09:13

 

 

122

 

Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team

 

0:09:23

 

 

123

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

0:09:27

 

 

124

 

Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:09:58

 

 

125

 

Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:10:34

 

 

126

 

Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:11:04

 

 

127

 

Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United

 

 

 

 

128

 

Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:11:10

 

 

129

 

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

0:12:13

 

 

130

 

Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:12:29

 

 

131

 

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula

 

0:12:55

 

 

132

 

Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

133

 

Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:13:00

 

 

134

 

David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:13:06

 

 

135

 

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché

 

0:13:15

 

 

136

 

Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

137

 

Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg

 

 

 

 

138

 

Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:16:28

 

 

139

 

Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:16:34

 

 

140

 

Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:16:42

 

 

141

 

Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:16:51

 

 

142

 

Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

 

0:16:52

 

 

143

 

Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team

 

 

 

 

144

 

Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

 

0:17:50

 

 

145

 

Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:19:48

 

 

146

 

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

 

0:20:09

 

 

147

 

Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team

 

0:21:11

 

 

148

 

Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga

 

0:24:13

 

 

149

 

Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

0:26:05

 

 

150

 

Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma

 

0:28:10

 

 

151

 

Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team

 

0:29:54

 

 

152

 

Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team

 

0:30:01

 

 

153

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

 

0:31:15

 

 

154

 

Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi

 

0:33:08

 

 

155

 

Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech

 

0:36:24

 

 

 

 

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Вуэльты Каталонии-2026

Результаты 2 этапа Вуэльты Каталонии-2026

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Вуэльта Каталонии-2026 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya-2026 гонка Мирового тура многодневная велогонка Дориан Годон

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  1. RVL

    Вчера, 19:28 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    А смысл?

    повторю вопрос  с обсуждения первого этапа по поводу зарубы генералов от балды

    1. Имя: Александр

      kwwk

      Вчера, 19:43 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

      Молодой)))
      Щас еще и буями Вини покроет за нежелание работать.

      1. Имя: Васисуалий

        kabachok

        Вчера, 19:44 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

  2. Имя: Lucky

    Lucky

    Вчера, 19:29 | Регистрация: 1.05.2018

    Сюр какой то, Висма с RB могли бы увезти своих лидеров от Альмейды когда тот во второй группе оказался.

    В итоге оба лидера упахались, а один еще и упал.

  3. Имя: Васисуалий

    kabachok

    Вчера, 19:31 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

    зауважал Вини до бесконечности! 

    настоящий боец и gentleman, а также непревзойдённый мастер по въезду на чужом хугорбу в рай!

    о, ещё и в интервью поморозился! красавчег!

  4. Имя: Алексей

    Стриж

    Вчера, 19:31 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    Да бред вообще. Зачем он ломанул? Вингегор видать ему говорил- смысл - у нас полные команда там. А в финале еще упахался и завалился

  5. RVL

    Вчера, 19:35 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    там как будто делили кто первый войдет на ратонду...то ли рулями слокнулись то ли боками/локтями 

  6. Имя: Alexey

    Lex1

    Вчера, 19:36 | Регистрация: 8.02.2021

    Ремко захотел взять этап, вот и поехал вперёд. В горах у него шансов поменьше, вот и решил сегодня выиграть. Если бы не навернулся, то могло прокатить... 

  7. Гонщик

    Вчера, 19:38 | Регистрация: 28.05.2017

    Цитата: Lucky
    Сюр какой то, Висма с RB могли бы увезти своих лидеров от Альмейды когда тот во второй группе оказался.
    В итоге оба лидера упахались, а один еще и упал.
    Виня уж точно не упахался , а Рембо в своём репертуаре , попыжится и сойдёт .

    1. RVL

      Вчера, 19:40 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      теперь и отмазка красивая есть. можно публике рассказать. а мамка поймет и пожалеет

  8. Имя: Lucky

    Lucky

    Вчера, 19:55 | Регистрация: 1.05.2018

    Йонас в интервью  датскому ТВ после финиша сказал, что перестал крутить педали после падения Ремко из уважения к нему, типа не хотел такой победы.

    Как пишут зарубежные комментаторы, если бы Ремко чаще использовал свой мозг, а не яйца, побед у него бы было больше.

     

    1. Имя: Васисуалий

      kabachok

      Вчера, 19:56 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

      "и тут я! весь в белом!"biggrin

  9. DIM

    Вчера, 19:57 | Регистрация: 13.10.2012

    Вальтер завтра всех причешет.

  10. Имя: Алексей

    Стриж

    Вчера, 19:58 | Регистрация: 14.07.2021

    Да он вообще особо не хотел с молодым ехать и победа ему была здесь побоку

    1. Имя: Васисуалий

      kabachok

      Вчера, 20:04 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

  11. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 20:00 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Исход этапа не вероятный. Хотел посмотреть финиш. Где шансов у Вингегора не было выиграть у Ремки, но всё произошло трагически. И это велоспорт, за раннее ни чего нельзя предсказывать.

    1. RVL

      Вчера, 20:51 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      вини с погачаром зарубается нормально в последнее время. и я бы не был столь категоричен на счет исхода

      1. Имя: Виталий

        Геродот

        Вчера, 21:47 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

        В последнее время, это год назад на Тур де Франс?

        1. RVL

          Вчера, 21:52 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

          Когда выпадали случаи. Раньше они рядом не стояли, а в последнее время....
          Суть в том что ремко не фаворит с вини в спринте. Особенно когда 30 км тащил на себе вини.

  12. Имя: Ser Gio

    Ser Gio

    Вчера, 20:15 | Регистрация: 20.03.2016

    Несмотря на хи-хи ха-ха, Ремко в одни ноги уехал от поезда УАЕ. Форма есть, надеюсь падение не скажется на завтрашнем этапе.

  13. Имя: Lucky

    Lucky

    Вчера, 20:31 | Регистрация: 1.05.2018

    Ремко упал перелетев через руль с первой позиции, если бы Йонас его сзади "поддел" Ремко так бы не упал, может элемент дорожного покрытия, хотя следом много гонцов по этому самому месту проехали.

    Ремко в интервью сказал про какой то колодец



    Сегодня на гонке в Брюгге экоактивист вызвал большой завал сидя на асфальте, тоже гонцы Эмиратов пострадали

  14. MVDP

    Вчера, 20:32 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

    Короче, безусым победа в этой гонке не светит.

  15. Имя: Lucky

    Lucky

    Вчера, 20:46 | Регистрация: 1.05.2018



  16. Имя: Lucky

    Lucky

    Вчера, 20:52 | Регистрация: 1.05.2018

    Прошу прощения если изображения кого-нибудь шокируют

  17. Имя: Виталий

    Геродот

    Вчера, 21:42 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

    Черезрулька это с большой вероятностью перелом ключицы. Ремко чудом повезло, наверно Пога вдохновляет. Правда пока не вскакивает в седло, не заканчивает победным спринтом. Надо на мастер-класс записаться.

    1. RVL

      Вчера, 21:57 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      А где почитать про большую вероятность?

      1. Имя: Виталий

        Геродот

        Вчера, 22:03 | Регистрация: 12.04.2010

        В гугле)

        1. RVL

          Вчера, 22:20 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

          Ты б сразу посмотрел, а не писать здесь)

  18. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Вчера, 23:34 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    Не растраивайтесь! Завтра и последующие два этапа распределят всех по местам. Будет не скучно!

    1. RVL

      Вчера, 23:38 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      Чел ехал побеждать,а тут такое

  19. Имя: Юрий

    Starch27

    Сегодня, 00:44 | Регистрация: 8.09.2010

    Я не особо понимаю почему тут все пишут про джентльменство? Йонас явно не планировал атаковать и укатываться на этом этапе. Впереди было еще 3 горных этапа (оказалось, что 2), где у него явное преимущество. Зачем ему выходить вперёд, если какой-то глупец хочет 30 км по равнине лупашить? Он просто контролировал возможный ущерб и всё.

    По-прежнему говорю, что есть командная тактика и планирование ведения гонки. Научитесь это уважать, а не писать всякую браваду о том, что "ой, как некрасиво". Если бы сегодня Йонас поехал и завтра вместе с Ремко сдулся на Вальтере, то это было бы разумным шагом? Вы бы сами так поступили?

    Уезжать каждый этап за 100 км до финиша может только Погачар и сейчас, например, не вижу другой тактики победить его, кроме как сидеть все эти 100 км на колесе хвостиком и надеяться, что хватит сил удержаться и отспринтовать.

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Комментарии

  • zalex567
    Ремко Эвенепул о падении на 3- ... (4)
    zalex567-Фото

    "наехал на выбоину, ......, которая не была обозначена". Ремко всегда во всех своих неудачах кого-нибудь виноватых ищет, не признавая своих ошибок и не делая для себя выводов (есть такой тип людей). Потому то и происходят с ним такие странноватые для сверхопытного гонщика случаи.

    Тем не менее, очень жаль его. Это больно и досадно.



    Что-то этой весной топовые гонщики часто падают, причём иногда сами по себе. Да ещё (в отдельных случаях) и завалы устраивая, в которых ещё по несколько топовых ложатся. В этот раз хотя бы Ремко индивидуально упал, Йонаса не положил или ещё кого-нибудь.

  • Starch27
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3 ... (31)
    Starch27-Фото

    Я не особо понимаю почему тут все пишут про джентльменство? Йонас явно не планировал атаковать и укатываться на этом этапе. Впереди было еще 3 горных этапа (оказалось, что 2), где у него явное преимущество. Зачем ему выходить вперёд, если какой-то глупец хочет 30 км по равнине лупашить? Он просто контролировал возможный ущерб и всё.

    По-прежнему говорю, что есть командная тактика и планирование ведения гонки. Научитесь это уважать, а не писать всякую браваду о том, что "ой, как некрасиво". Если бы сегодня Йонас поехал и завтра вместе с Ремко сдулся на Вальтере, то это было бы разумным шагом? Вы бы сами так поступили?

    Уезжать каждый этап за 100 км до финиша может только Погачар и сейчас, например, не вижу другой тактики победить его, кроме как сидеть все эти 100 км на колесе хвостиком и надеяться, что хватит сил удержаться и отспринтовать.

  • RVL
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3 ... (31)
    RVL-Фото
    Чел ехал побеждать,а тут такое
  • RVL
    Ремко Эвенепул о падении на 3- ... (4)
    RVL-Фото

    Чайник

    И опять...я ехал за победой/рукалицо/

    Похоже он рожден, что бы развлекать людей своими детскими фэйлами 

  • nightbuster33
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3 ... (31)
    nightbuster33-Фото

    Не растраивайтесь! Завтра и последующие два этапа распределят всех по местам. Будет не скучно!

  • Геродот
    Ремко Эвенепул о падении на 3- ... (4)
    Геродот-Фото

    Интересно, а он что обоими руками сразу руль перехватывает? Так же никто не делает. Обычно поочереди. Блин, то пролетает мимо фургона впритирку и влетает в открывшуюся дверь. Теперь вот эта история. Правильно пишут наши "забугорные" коллеги, ему надо подружиться с головой и все наладится.

  • Николай Н.
    Ремко Эвенепул о падении на 3- ... (4)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Очень жаль, что всё так вышло, он может завтра сойти с гонки.

  • RVL
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3 ... (31)
    RVL-Фото
    Ты б сразу посмотрел, а не писать здесь)
  • Геродот
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3 ... (31)
    Геродот-Фото
    В гугле)
  • RVL
    Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3 ... (31)
    RVL-Фото
    А где почитать про большую вероятность?

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Результаты: ПроТур-2025

Результаты: ПроТур-2026

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Одноклассники

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

26 марта

Michael Leonard (EF Education-EasyPost)

Antonio Polga (Team Novo Nordisk)

27 марта

Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar Team)

Martin Tjotta (Uno-X Mobility)

Iker Gomez Lopez De Goicoechea (Equipo Kern Pharma)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 11680
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TVL) 5944
3 Дель Торо И.(Mex) (UAD) 5514
4 Педерсен М. (Den) (LTK) 5074
5 Альмейда Ж. (Por) (UAD) 4331
6 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SOQ) 4118
7 Пидкок Т. (GBr) (Q36) 3889
8 Ван дер Пул М.(Ned) (ADC) 3838
9 Онли О. (GBr) (TPP) 2910
10 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TVL) 2908

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