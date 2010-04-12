Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 3. Результаты Категория:

VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |

Дата:

Вчера, 19:27 Mont-roig del Camp - Vila-seca, 159,4 км 1 Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 3:43:33 2 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 0:00:00 3 Noah Hobbs (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 4 Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 5 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility 6 Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 7 Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 8 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 9 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team 10 Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 11 Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 12 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 13 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 14 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 15 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 16 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 17 Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team 18 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 20 Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché 21 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 22 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 23 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 24 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 25 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 26 Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 27 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 28 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 29 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 30 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 31 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 32 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 33 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United 34 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 35 Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 36 Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 37 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 38 George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team 39 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 40 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 41 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team 42 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 43 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 44 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 45 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team 46 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 47 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 48 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 49 Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 50 Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 51 Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers 52 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 53 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 54 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 55 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team 56 Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 57 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 58 Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 59 Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step 60 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team 61 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 62 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 63 Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 65 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 66 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 67 Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto Intermarché 68 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 69 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 70 Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious 71 Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula 72 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 73 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 74 Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 75 Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 76 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 77 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team 78 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 79 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 80 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 81 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 82 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost 83 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 84 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team 85 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek 86 Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché 87 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 88 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 89 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 90 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 91 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 92 Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 0:00:19 93 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 94 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:00:25 95 Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team 0:00:29 96 Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 97 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:01:39 98 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 99 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:00 100 Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché 0:01:59 101 Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:02:20 102 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 103 Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 104 Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 105 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 106 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:00 107 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:02:20 108 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 0:02:24 109 Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 110 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 111 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 112 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 113 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 114 Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 115 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 116 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 118 David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 119 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 120 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 121 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Nsn Cycling Team 122 Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 123 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers 124 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 125 Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 126 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 127 Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek 129 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 130 Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost 0:02:38 131 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:05:25 132 Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 133 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility 134 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:06:15 135 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula 136 Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 138 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 0:06:15 139 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech 140 Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 141 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Intermarché 0:08:28 142 Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United 143 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 144 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team 145 Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 146 Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 147 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 148 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 149 Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 150 Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team 151 Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team 152 Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:08:34 153 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:40 154 Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team 0:12:11 155 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg DNS Guillermo Thomas Silva Coussan (Uru) Xds Astana Team DNS Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team DNS Danny Van Der Tuuk (Pol) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates Xrg DNF Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates Xrg Генеральная классификация после 3 этапа 1 Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 11:29:50 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:11 3 Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 4 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Den) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:00:18 5 Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 0:00:19 6 Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:20 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 8 Oscar Onley (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 11 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 13 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 14 Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto Intermarché 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 16 Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 17 Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step 18 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 19 Lenny Sydney Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious 20 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 21 Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech 22 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers 23 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 24 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team 25 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 26 Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 27 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 28 Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 29 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 30 Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 31 Matthew Riccitello (Usa) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 32 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Xds Astana Team 33 Jaume Guardeño Roma (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 34 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Esp) Xds Astana Team 35 Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 36 Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 37 George Bennett (Nzl) Nsn Cycling Team 38 Rudy Porter (Aus) Team Jayco Alula 39 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ef Education - Easypost 40 Paul Double (Gbr) Team Jayco Alula 41 Mikel Landa Meana (Esp) Soudal Quick-Step 42 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 43 Filippo Zana (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 44 Brady Gilmore (Aus) Nsn Cycling Team 45 Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) Movistar Team 46 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 47 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 48 Jon Agirre Egaña (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 50 Georg Steinhauser (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost 51 Maxime Decomble (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 52 Abel Balderstone Roumens (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 53 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 54 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Esp) Movistar Team 55 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 56 Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Xds Astana Team 57 Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 58 Adria Pericas Capdevila (Esp) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 59 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 60 Markel Beloki Fernandez (Esp) Ef Education - Easypost 61 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Lidl-Trek 62 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 63 Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:00:37 64 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:43 65 Francesco Busatto (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:00:56 66 Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:00:57 67 Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-Fdj United 0:01:45 68 Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Xds Astana Team 69 Felix Engelhardt (Ger) Team Jayco Alula 70 Jake Stewart (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 0:01:53 71 Sam Oomen (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:02:06 72 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Lidl-Trek 73 Josh Burnett (Nzl) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:02:32 74 Toon Aerts (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 0:02:36 75 Magnus Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility 76 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jayco Alula 77 Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 78 Byron Munton (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:02:40 79 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:03:45 80 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon Cma Cgm Team 0:04:01 81 Noah Hobbs (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost 0:04:03 82 Damien Howson (Aus) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:04:05 83 Mario Aparicio Muñoz (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:04:07 84 Jesus Herrada (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:04:11 85 Jose Luis Faura Asensio (Esp) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 86 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 88 Sergio Geovani Chumil Gonzalez (Gua) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 89 Jokin Murguialday (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:32 90 Derek Gee (Can) Lidl-Trek 91 Marcel Camprubi Pijuan (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:04:52 92 Kieran Haug (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:04:56 93 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Burgos-Burpellet-Bh 0:05:02 94 Darren Rafferty (Irl) Ef Education - Easypost 95 Jonas Hem Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 96 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:05:15 97 Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto Intermarché 98 Menno Huising (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 99 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 100 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal Quick-Step 0:05:22 101 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step 0:05:40 102 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj United 0:05:42 103 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:05:45 104 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Nsn Cycling Team 0:06:01 105 Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:20 106 Michael Shea Leonard (Can) Ef Education - Easypost 0:06:39 107 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:06:49 108 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 109 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 110 Reuben Thompson (Nzl) Lotto Intermarché 111 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:07:35 112 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 113 Baptiste Veistroffer (Fra) Lotto Intermarché 0:08:05 114 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:14 115 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:08:24 116 Côté Pier-André Côté Pier-André (Can) Nsn Cycling Team 0:08:53 117 Samuel Fernandez Heres (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:54 118 Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:08:58 119 Afonso Eulálio (Por) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:00 120 Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe 0:09:09 121 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:13 122 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team 0:09:23 123 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Team Visma | Lease A Bike 0:09:27 124 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:09:58 125 Ethan Vernon (Gbr) Nsn Cycling Team 0:10:34 126 Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto Intermarché 0:11:04 127 Joshua Kench (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj United 128 Sergi Darder Gari (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:11:10 129 Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step 0:12:13 130 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:12:29 131 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Team Jayco Alula 0:12:55 132 Christopher Jensen (Den) Team Jayco Alula 133 Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:13:00 134 David Gonzalez Lopez (Esp) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:13:06 135 Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto Intermarché 0:13:15 136 Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 137 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates Xrg 138 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:16:28 139 Diego Uriarte Belzunegi (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:16:34 140 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:16:42 141 Tyler Stites (Usa) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:16:51 142 Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:16:52 143 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Xds Astana Team 144 Mark Stewart (Gbr) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling 0:17:50 145 Yago Aguirre Subijana (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:48 146 Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:09 147 Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team 0:21:11 148 Julen Arriola-Bengoa Beitia (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga 0:24:13 149 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:26:05 150 Hugo Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:28:10 151 Haoyu Su (Chn) Xds Astana Team 0:29:54 152 Jan Hirt (Cze) Nsn Cycling Team 0:30:01 153 Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:31:15 154 Unai Aznar Vijuesca (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:08 155 Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Alpecin-Premier Tech 0:36:24 Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Превью Результаты 1 этапа Вуэльты Каталонии-2026 Результаты 2 этапа Вуэльты Каталонии-2026 Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно. Теги к статье: Вуэльта Каталонии-2026 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya-2026 гонка Мирового тура многодневная велогонка Дориан Годон



Комментариев

(31)

Просмотров

(1 271)

В тему: Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 2. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2026. Этап 1. Результаты

Париж-Ницца-2026. Этап 8. Результаты

Тур Прованса-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

Тур Прованса-2026. Этап 2. Результаты

Тур Прованса-2026. Этап 1. Результаты

Вуэльта Валенсии-2026. Этап 3. Результаты

Classica Camp de Morvedre-2026. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2025. Этап 6. Результаты

Вуэльта Каталонии-2022. Этап 6

Мы рекомендуем Вам Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем. Информация

Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.