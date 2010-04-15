VeloNEWS
Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 6

Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 6

 

 

 

Sisteron - La-Colle-sur-Loup, 198,2 км

 

 

1

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

4:36:51

 

 

2

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates

 

0

 

 

3

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

4

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

52

 

 

5

 

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

53

 

 

6

 

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

7

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

8

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

9

 

Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

10

 

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

11

 

Lucas Plapp (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

12

 

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

+1:13

 

 

13

 

Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates

 

+1:20

 

 

14

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

+1:23

 

 

15

 

Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates

 

+1:35

 

 

16

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

+2:39

 

 

17

 

Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

18

 

Steff Cras (Bel) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

19

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

20

 

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

+2:48

 

 

21

 

Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

+4:12

 

 

22

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

23

 

Yannis Voisard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

24

 

William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

25

 

Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

26

 

Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

27

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

28

 

Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

29

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

+4:21

 

 

30

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+4:27

 

 

31

 

Rigoberto Uran (Col) Ef Education - Easypost

 

+4:52

 

 

32

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+8:32

 

 

33

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

34

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+13:35

 

 

35

 

Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

36

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

37

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

38

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

+14:24

 

 

39

 

Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

40

 

Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

41

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

42

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

+17:20

 

 

43

 

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

44

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

+17:43

 

 

45

 

Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

46

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+18:04

 

 

47

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

48

 

Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

49

 

Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

50

 

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

51

 

Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

52

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

53

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

54

 

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

55

 

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

56

 

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

57

 

Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

58

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

59

 

Mathias Jørgensen (Den) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

60

 

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

61

 

Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

62

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

63

 

Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

64

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

65

 

Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

66

 

Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

67

 

Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

68

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

69

 

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

70

 

Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

71

 

Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

72

 

Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

73

 

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

74

 

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

75

 

Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

76

 

Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

77

 

Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

78

 

Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

79

 

Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

80

 

Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

81

 

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

82

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

83

 

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

84

 

Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

85

 

Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

86

 

Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

87

 

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

88

 

Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

89

 

Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

90

 

Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

91

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

92

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

93

 

Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

94

 

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

95

 

Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

96

 

Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

97

 

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

98

 

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

99

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

100

 

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

101

 

Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

102

 

Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

103

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

104

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

105

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

106

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

107

 

Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

108

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

109

 

Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

110

 

Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

111

 

Samuel Watson (Gbr) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

112

 

Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

113

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

+18:17

 

 

114

 

Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

115

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

116

 

Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+19:56

 

 

117

 

Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

118

 

Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

119

 

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

120

 

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

121

 

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

122

 

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

123

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

124

 

Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

125

 

Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

126

 

Miles Scotson (Aus) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

127

 

Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

128

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

129

 

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

130

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

+22:30

 

 

131

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

132

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

133

 

Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies

 

+25:03

 

 

DNF

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

DNF

 

Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

DNS

 

Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

 

Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа

 

 

1

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates

 

22:15:58

 

 

2

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

23

 

 

3

 

Lucas Plapp (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

34

 

 

4

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

54

 

 

5

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+1:03

 

 

6

 

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

 

+1:14

 

 

7

 

Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates

 

+1:30

 

 

8

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

+1:36

 

 

9

 

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

+1:37

 

 

10

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

+1:39

 

 

11

 

Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

+1:44

 

 

12

 

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

13

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

+2:06

 

 

14

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

+2:33

 

 

15

 

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

+2:42

 

 

16

 

Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

+3:06

 

 

17

 

Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates

 

+3:29

 

 

18

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

 

+3:32

 

 

19

 

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

+3:42

 

 

20

 

Steff Cras (Bel) Totalenergies

 

+3:51

 

 

21

 

Rigoberto Uran (Col) Ef Education - Easypost

 

+5:27

 

 

22

 

Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

+5:53

 

 

23

 

Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis

 

+7:14

 

 

24

 

Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team

 

+8:16

 

 

25

 

Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty

 

+8:36

 

 

26

 

William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team

 

+8:55

 

 

27

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

+9:11

 

 

28

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+9:21

 

 

29

 

Yannis Voisard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

+9:25

 

 

30

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

+11:01

 

 

31

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+12:32

 

 

32

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+21:47

 

 

33

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

+22:17

 

 

34

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+23:10

 

 

35

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

+23:27

 

 

36

 

Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

+25:29

 

 

37

 

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

+25:44

 

 

38

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

+27:49

 

 

39

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

+27:58

 

 

40

 

Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj

 

+29:58

 

 

41

 

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+30:01

 

 

42

 

Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team

 

+30:42

 

 

43

 

Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

+31:27

 

 

44

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

+32:10

 

 

45

 

Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

+32:17

 

 

46

 

Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

+32:28

 

 

47

 

Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

+32:45

 

 

48

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj

 

+32:54

 

 

49

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

+33:11

 

 

50

 

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

+33:31

 

 

51

 

Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

+33:40

 

 

52

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

+33:56

 

 

53

 

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

+33:58

 

 

54

 

Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost

 

+34:02

 

 

55

 

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+35:05

 

 

56

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

57

 

Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

+35:06

 

 

58

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+35:31

 

 

59

 

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

 

+35:45

 

 

60

 

Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

+36:27

 

 

61

 

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

+37:12

 

 

62

 

Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates

 

+37:19

 

 

63

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

+37:54

 

 

64

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

+37:57

 

 

65

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

+37:58

 

 

66

 

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies

 

+38:01

 

 

67

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates

 

+38:50

 

 

68

 

Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies

 

+39:25

 

 

69

 

Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

+39:30

 

 

70

 

Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

+39:49

 

 

71

 

Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

 

+40:00

 

 

72

 

Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

+40:03

 

 

73

 

Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+40:38

 

 

74

 

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

75

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

+40:45

 

 

76

 

Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

+41:18

 

 

77

 

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team

 

+42:07

 

 

78

 

Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

+42:48

 

 

79

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Wanty

 

+42:51

 

 

80

 

Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

+42:55

 

 

81

 

Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+43:08

 

 

82

 

Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

+43:26

 

 

83

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

+43:45

 

 

84

 

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Groupama-Fdj

 

+43:52

 

 

85

 

Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team

 

+44:04

 

 

86

 

Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

+44:07

 

 

87

 

Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis

 

+44:12

 

 

88

 

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+44:32

 

 

89

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

+44:42

 

 

90

 

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

+44:45

 

 

91

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

+44:55

 

 

92

 

Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

+45:00

 

 

93

 

Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost

 

+45:57

 

 

94

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

+46:23

 

 

95

 

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies

 

+46:49

 

 

96

 

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies

 

+47:10

 

 

97

 

Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+47:12

 

 

98

 

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula

 

+47:20

 

 

99

 

Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

100

 

Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl-Trek

 

+47:21

 

 

101

 

Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

+48:07

 

 

102

 

Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

+48:38

 

 

103

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+48:50

 

 

104

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

+49:02

 

 

105

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+49:13

 

 

106

 

Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

+49:14

 

 

107

 

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

+49:22

 

 

108

 

Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

+49:35

 

 

109

 

Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+49:59

 

 

110

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto Dstny

 

+51:12

 

 

111

 

Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+51:26

 

 

112

 

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

+51:30

 

 

113

 

Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

+52:03

 

 

114

 

Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

+52:05

 

 

115

 

Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious

 

+52:09

 

 

116

 

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

+52:47

 

 

117

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

+52:50

 

 

118

 

Samuel Watson (Gbr) Groupama-Fdj

 

+52:52

 

 

119

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny

 

+53:33

 

 

120

 

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies

 

+53:43

 

 

121

 

Miles Scotson (Aus) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

+54:01

 

 

122

 

Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+55:18

 

 

123

 

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

+56:09

 

 

124

 

Mathias Jørgensen (Den) Movistar Team

 

+57:50

 

 

125

 

Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies

 

+57:54

 

 

126

 

Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

+59:18

 

 

127

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

+59:45

 

 

128

 

Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

+1:00:17

 

 

129

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

+1:00:30

 

 

130

 

Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Bahrain Victorious

 

+1:00:48

 

 

131

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

+1:02:09

 

 

132

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

+1:05:11

 

 

133

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

+1:21:43

 

 

Париж - Ницца-2024. Превью

Результаты 1 этапа Париж - Ницца-2024

Результаты 2 этапа Париж - Ницца-2024

Результаты 3 этапа Париж - Ницца-2024

Результаты 4 этапа Париж - Ницца-2024

Результаты 5 этапа Париж - Ницца-2024

Теги к статье: Париж — Ницца-2024 Paris-Nice-2024 велогонка Мирового тура Маттиас Скельмосе

  1. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Сегодня, 18:37 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    Техада, МОЛОДЕЦ! Пятый и девятый в Генерале!

  2. Имя: Борис

    BlAr

    Сегодня, 19:20 | Регистрация: 5.09.2020

    Роглич дернулся было в крутяк, понял, что ноги нет, и поехал закатываться.

  3. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 19:23 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Техада вырос . Готов к генералу в многодневках.

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  4. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Сегодня, 20:18 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Роглич видно ещё не на ходу, но посмотрим, что будет завтро.

  5. василий

    Сегодня, 21:05 | Регистрация: 15.09.2019

    Бора один Власов помощник Роглы у Квиков вообще никого у Ремко

  6. Имя: Алишер

    старт-шоссе 82

    Сегодня, 23:30 | Регистрация: 8.07.2013

    Вполне возможно что МакНалти выиграет тур.

    Берналь возвращается, Мартинес Гонсалес пока вкатываются, Феликс Галь - обещает быть. Ремко и Роглич -?

    p.s. Гонсалес это тот который Родригес ( ошибся ) впрочем Гонсалес тот который Альмейда тоже пока вкатываются.

Комментарии

  • старт-шоссе 82
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 6 (6)
    старт-шоссе 82-Фото
    Вполне возможно что МакНалти выиграет тур.

    Берналь возвращается, Мартинес Гонсалес пока вкатываются, Феликс Галь - обещает быть. Ремко и Роглич -?

    p.s. Гонсалес это тот который Родригес ( ошибся ) впрочем Гонсалес тот который Альмейда тоже пока вкатываются.
  • Kay82
    Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 5 (9)
    Kay82-Фото
    так же как и в прошлем сезоне
  • shain
    Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 5 (9)
    shain-Фото

    Кавендиш для Моркова как рюкзак с камнями.

  • gumanoidd
    Олав Коой — победитель 5 этапа ... (1)
    gumanoidd-Фото
    """"если не я, то Скельмосе сможет хорошо выступить""" и он взял сегодня 6-й этап!
  • василий
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 6 (6)
    василий-Фото
    Бора один Власов помощник Роглы у Квиков вообще никого у Ремко
  • Astanaforever
    Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 5 (9)
    Astanaforever-Фото
    На сайте PCS в протоколе стоит OTL. Не вписались в лимит времени. Так, что завтра Морков и Кэвендиш не выйдут на старт.
  • Николай Н.
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 6 (6)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Роглич видно ещё не на ходу, но посмотрим, что будет завтро.

  • Николай Н.
    Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 5 (9)
    Николай Н.-Фото

    Хороший рейд в гору и майка на плечах у Вингегора. А что будет на Тур де Франс, когда встретятся Погачар и Вингегор.

  • nightbuster33
    Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 5 (9)
    nightbuster33-Фото

    Кэв и его окружение с нетерпением ждут последний этап.Не столько он сам,сколько его "команда".А ведь Бол сам мог побороться на этапах,если не в призах,то в десятке мог быть, хотя бы за очки для команды в Общеитоговом результате.

  • Pedalpower
    Тиррено-Адриатико-2024. Этап 5 (9)
    Pedalpower-Фото
    Цитата: Astanaforever
    Грустно. Кэв со своим другом приезжают на финиш через час с небольшим. Через ЧАС!!!!!
    Это генерал час, а сегодня они спустя пол часика прикатили, их день воскресенье, возможно они на конец то хоть что то смогут придумать.

