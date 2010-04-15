Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 6

- Категория:
|
|
Sisteron - La-Colle-sur-Loup, 198,2 км
|
|
|
1
|
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
4:36:51
|
|
|
2
|
|
Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
0
|
|
|
3
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
52
|
|
|
5
|
|
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
53
|
|
|
6
|
|
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Lucas Plapp (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
+1:13
|
|
|
13
|
|
Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
+1:20
|
|
|
14
|
|
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
+1:23
|
|
|
15
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
+1:35
|
|
|
16
|
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+2:39
|
|
|
17
|
|
Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Steff Cras (Bel) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+2:48
|
|
|
21
|
|
Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
+4:12
|
|
|
22
|
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Yannis Voisard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
+4:21
|
|
|
30
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
+4:27
|
|
|
31
|
|
Rigoberto Uran (Col) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
+4:52
|
|
|
32
|
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
+8:32
|
|
|
33
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
+13:35
|
|
|
35
|
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+14:24
|
|
|
39
|
|
Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
+17:20
|
|
|
43
|
|
Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Anthon Charmig (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
+17:43
|
|
|
45
|
|
Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+18:04
|
|
|
47
|
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
Mathias Jørgensen (Den) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
Samuel Watson (Gbr) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+18:17
|
|
|
114
|
|
Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+19:56
|
|
|
117
|
|
Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
Miles Scotson (Aus) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
+22:30
|
|
|
131
|
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
+25:03
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
DNS
|
|
Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
|
|
|
Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа
|
|
|
1
|
|
Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
22:15:58
|
|
|
2
|
|
Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
23
|
|
|
3
|
|
Lucas Plapp (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
34
|
|
|
4
|
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
54
|
|
|
5
|
|
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
+1:03
|
|
|
6
|
|
Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
+1:14
|
|
|
7
|
|
Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
+1:30
|
|
|
8
|
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
+1:36
|
|
|
9
|
|
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
+1:37
|
|
|
10
|
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
+1:39
|
|
|
11
|
|
Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
+1:44
|
|
|
12
|
|
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
+2:06
|
|
|
14
|
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+2:33
|
|
|
15
|
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
+2:42
|
|
|
16
|
|
Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
+3:06
|
|
|
17
|
|
Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
+3:29
|
|
|
18
|
|
Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
+3:32
|
|
|
19
|
|
Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+3:42
|
|
|
20
|
|
Steff Cras (Bel) Totalenergies
|
|
+3:51
|
|
|
21
|
|
Rigoberto Uran (Col) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
+5:27
|
|
|
22
|
|
Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
+5:53
|
|
|
23
|
|
Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis
|
|
+7:14
|
|
|
24
|
|
Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team
|
|
+8:16
|
|
|
25
|
|
Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
+8:36
|
|
|
26
|
|
William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team
|
|
+8:55
|
|
|
27
|
|
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
+9:11
|
|
|
28
|
|
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
+9:21
|
|
|
29
|
|
Yannis Voisard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
+9:25
|
|
|
30
|
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
+11:01
|
|
|
31
|
|
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
+12:32
|
|
|
32
|
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+21:47
|
|
|
33
|
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
+22:17
|
|
|
34
|
|
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
+23:10
|
|
|
35
|
|
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+23:27
|
|
|
36
|
|
Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
+25:29
|
|
|
37
|
|
Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
+25:44
|
|
|
38
|
|
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
+27:49
|
|
|
39
|
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
+27:58
|
|
|
40
|
|
Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
+29:58
|
|
|
41
|
|
Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+30:01
|
|
|
42
|
|
Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
+30:42
|
|
|
43
|
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
+31:27
|
|
|
44
|
|
Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
+32:10
|
|
|
45
|
|
Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
+32:17
|
|
|
46
|
|
Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
+32:28
|
|
|
47
|
|
Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
+32:45
|
|
|
48
|
|
Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
+32:54
|
|
|
49
|
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
+33:11
|
|
|
50
|
|
Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
+33:31
|
|
|
51
|
|
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+33:40
|
|
|
52
|
|
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
+33:56
|
|
|
53
|
|
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
+33:58
|
|
|
54
|
|
Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
+34:02
|
|
|
55
|
|
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
+35:05
|
|
|
56
|
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
+35:06
|
|
|
58
|
|
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
+35:31
|
|
|
59
|
|
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
+35:45
|
|
|
60
|
|
Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
+36:27
|
|
|
61
|
|
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+37:12
|
|
|
62
|
|
Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
+37:19
|
|
|
63
|
|
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
+37:54
|
|
|
64
|
|
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+37:57
|
|
|
65
|
|
Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
|
+37:58
|
|
|
66
|
|
Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
+38:01
|
|
|
67
|
|
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates
|
|
+38:50
|
|
|
68
|
|
Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
+39:25
|
|
|
69
|
|
Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
+39:30
|
|
|
70
|
|
Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+39:49
|
|
|
71
|
|
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
+40:00
|
|
|
72
|
|
Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
+40:03
|
|
|
73
|
|
Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+40:38
|
|
|
74
|
|
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
+40:45
|
|
|
76
|
|
Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
+41:18
|
|
|
77
|
|
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team
|
|
+42:07
|
|
|
78
|
|
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
+42:48
|
|
|
79
|
|
Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
+42:51
|
|
|
80
|
|
Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
+42:55
|
|
|
81
|
|
Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+43:08
|
|
|
82
|
|
Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
+43:26
|
|
|
83
|
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
+43:45
|
|
|
84
|
|
Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
+43:52
|
|
|
85
|
|
Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team
|
|
+44:04
|
|
|
86
|
|
Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
+44:07
|
|
|
87
|
|
Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis
|
|
+44:12
|
|
|
88
|
|
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+44:32
|
|
|
89
|
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
+44:42
|
|
|
90
|
|
Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
+44:45
|
|
|
91
|
|
Anthon Charmig (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
+44:55
|
|
|
92
|
|
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
+45:00
|
|
|
93
|
|
Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
+45:57
|
|
|
94
|
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
|
+46:23
|
|
|
95
|
|
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
+46:49
|
|
|
96
|
|
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
+47:10
|
|
|
97
|
|
Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step
|
|
+47:12
|
|
|
98
|
|
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
+47:20
|
|
|
99
|
|
Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+47:21
|
|
|
101
|
|
Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
+48:07
|
|
|
102
|
|
Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
+48:38
|
|
|
103
|
|
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+48:50
|
|
|
104
|
|
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|
|
+49:02
|
|
|
105
|
|
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+49:13
|
|
|
106
|
|
Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike
|
|
+49:14
|
|
|
107
|
|
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
+49:22
|
|
|
108
|
|
Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
+49:35
|
|
|
109
|
|
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+49:59
|
|
|
110
|
|
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto Dstny
|
|
+51:12
|
|
|
111
|
|
Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|
|
+51:26
|
|
|
112
|
|
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team
|
|
+51:30
|
|
|
113
|
|
Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+52:03
|
|
|
114
|
|
Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
|
+52:05
|
|
|
115
|
|
Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+52:09
|
|
|
116
|
|
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
|
|
+52:47
|
|
|
117
|
|
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
+52:50
|
|
|
118
|
|
Samuel Watson (Gbr) Groupama-Fdj
|
|
+52:52
|
|
|
119
|
|
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny
|
|
+53:33
|
|
|
120
|
|
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies
|
|
+53:43
|
|
|
121
|
|
Miles Scotson (Aus) Arkea-B&B Hotels
|
|
+54:01
|
|
|
122
|
|
Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech
|
|
+55:18
|
|
|
123
|
|
Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|
|
+56:09
|
|
|
124
|
|
Mathias Jørgensen (Den) Movistar Team
|
|
+57:50
|
|
|
125
|
|
Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies
|
|
+57:54
|
|
|
126
|
|
Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
+59:18
|
|
|
127
|
|
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
+59:45
|
|
|
128
|
|
Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team
|
|
+1:00:17
|
|
|
129
|
|
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula
|
|
+1:00:30
|
|
|
130
|
|
Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Bahrain Victorious
|
|
+1:00:48
|
|
|
131
|
|
Nico Denz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|
|
+1:02:09
|
|
|
132
|
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl
|
|
+1:05:11
|
|
|
133
|
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty
|
|
+1:21:43
|
