VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 1

Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 1

 

 

 

Les Mureaux - Les Mureaux, 157,7 км

 

 

1

 

Olav Kooij (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

3:36:28

 

 

2

 

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

0

 

 

3

 

Laurence Pithie (Nzl) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

4

 

Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

5

 

Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

6

 

Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

7

 

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

8

 

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

9

 

Sandy Dujardin (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

10

 

Kaden Alexander Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

11

 

Owain Doull (Gbr) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

12

 

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

13

 

Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

14

 

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

15

 

Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

16

 

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

17

 

Primož Roglič (Slo) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

18

 

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

19

 

Ruben Antonio Almeida Guerreiro (Por) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

20

 

Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

21

 

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Esp) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

22

 

Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

23

 

Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

24

 

Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

25

 

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

26

 

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

27

 

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

28

 

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

29

 

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

30

 

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

31

 

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

32

 

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

33

 

Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

34

 

Rigoberto Uran (Col) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

35

 

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

36

 

Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

37

 

Brandon Mcnulty (Usa) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

38

 

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

39

 

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

40

 

Steff Cras (Bel) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

41

 

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

42

 

Yannis Voisard (Sui) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

43

 

Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

44

 

Finn Lachlan Fox Fisher-Black (Nzl) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

45

 

Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

46

 

William Barta (Usa) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

47

 

Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

48

 

Marc Soler (Esp) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

49

 

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

50

 

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

51

 

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

52

 

Jay Vine (Aus) Uae Team Emirates

 

 

 

 

53

 

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

54

 

Lucas Plapp (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

55

 

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

56

 

Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

57

 

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

58

 

Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

59

 

Ben Turner (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

60

 

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

61

 

Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

62

 

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

63

 

Dorian Godon (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

64

 

Andrea Piccolo (Ita) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

65

 

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

20

 

 

66

 

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

24

 

 

67

 

Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

32

 

 

68

 

Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

69

 

Michael Valgren (Den) Ef Education - Easypost

 

34

 

 

70

 

Harrison Sweeny (Aus) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

71

 

Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

43

 

 

72

 

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

54

 

 

73

 

Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

74

 

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step

 

 

 

 

75

 

Joshua Tarling (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

76

 

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

77

 

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

78

 

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies

 

+1:07

 

 

79

 

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

+1:24

 

 

80

 

Nils Politt (Ger) Uae Team Emirates

 

+1:40

 

 

81

 

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

82

 

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

83

 

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team

 

 

 

 

84

 

Tobias Andresen (Den) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

+2:10

 

 

85

 

Robbe Ghys (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+2:22

 

 

86

 

Anthon Charmig (Den) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

+2:25

 

 

87

 

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

+2:32

 

 

88

 

Clément Champoussin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

+2:34

 

 

89

 

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Groupama-Fdj

 

+3:31

 

 

90

 

Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

91

 

Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

92

 

Miles Scotson (Aus) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

93

 

Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

94

 

Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

95

 

Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

96

 

Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

97

 

Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

98

 

Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

99

 

Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

100

 

Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

101

 

Pierre Latour (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

102

 

Mathias Jørgensen (Den) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

103

 

Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

104

 

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

105

 

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

106

 

Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

 

 

 

 

107

 

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

108

 

Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

109

 

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

110

 

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

111

 

Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

112

 

Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

113

 

Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

114

 

Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

115

 

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

116

 

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

117

 

Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

118

 

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

119

 

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

120

 

Marco Haller (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

121

 

Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

122

 

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Visma | Lease A Bike

 

 

 

 

123

 

Casper Pedersen (Den) Soudal Quick-Step

 

+5:16

 

 

124

 

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

125

 

Tim Declercq (Bel) Lidl-Trek

 

 

 

 

126

 

Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

127

 

Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

128

 

Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

129

 

Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

130

 

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Cofidis

 

 

 

 

131

 

Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

 

 

 

132

 

Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Israel - Premier Tech

 

 

 

 

133

 

Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

134

 

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies

 

 

 

 

135

 

Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

 

 

 

 

136

 

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

 

+5:21

 

 

137

 

Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

+6:38

 

 

138

 

Dusan Rajovic (Srb) Bahrain Victorious

 

 

 

 

139

 

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

140

 

Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

141

 

Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

142

 

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

143

 

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty

 

 

 

 

144

 

Samuel Watson (Gbr) Groupama-Fdj

 

 

 

 

145

 

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Lotto Dstny

 

 

 

 

146

 

Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

147

 

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team

 

 

 

 

148

 

Nico Denz (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe

 

 

 

 

149

 

Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team Jayco Alula

 

 

 

 

150

 

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

151

 

Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling Team

 

 

 

 

152

 

Stefan Bissegger (Sui) Ef Education - Easypost

 

 

 

 

153

 

Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl

 

 

 

 

154

 

Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team

 

 

 

 

 

 

Париж - Ницца-2024. Превью

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Париж — Ницца-2024 Paris-Nice-2024 велогонка Мирового тура Олав Коой

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
  1. Имя: Мэлс

    nightbuster33

    Вчера, 19:11 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

    По моему у Астаны один Техада с головой,который и приехал к финишу в голове. А за ним Луценко:почти+1,30.Ему нужно посмотреть фильм "Чапаев",где должен быть командир во время атаки. Чуланчики разинули в хвосте перед подъемом- итог в протоколе.

  2. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Вчера, 19:49 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Вот и началась серьёзная гонка. Этап по началу был скучным, котились не напрягаясь, а потом всё же заработали. Не привычно видеть Роглича в новой форме, как-то не сразу видно его.

    1. Имя: Борис

      BlAr

      Вчера, 20:04 | Регистрация: 5.09.2020

      Это специально, чтобы соперники не видели!
      Он и не дергается пока, разве только Ремко не дал уехать...

  3. Имя: Михаил

    velodoctor

    Вчера, 20:26 | Регистрация: 22.05.2013

    Чуть-чуть рано Мадса открыли, мне кажется идеально было бы кому-то дать разгон после поворот,а так Кой очень комфортно на колесе сидел. 

  4. Имя: Слава Андреев

    Святославчик

    Вчера, 22:58 | Регистрация: 27.04.2022

    Цитата: nightbuster33
    По моему у Астаны один Техада с головой,который и приехал к финишу в голове. А за ним Луценко:почти+1,30.Ему нужно посмотреть фильм "Чапаев",где должен быть командир во время атаки. Чуланчики разинули в хвосте перед подъемом- итог в протоколе.
    Зато Сир Груздьев на финише самого Якобсона обогнал!

  5. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Вчера, 23:20 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Классная жизнь удалась у Димки. Катается в кайф по странам, континентам, городам, не напрягаясь, не торопясь. Живет в классных отелях, питается в ресторанах здоровой пищей. Ему делают каждый день релаксирующий массаж, проводят оздоравливающие медицинские процедуры, да и за все это стабильно перечисляют на карту нехилые бабки.... короче катится ему в этой жизни в кайф...и все под прикрытием. Молодчина этот конь педальный, ничавонескажешь, хорошо пристроился.!

    Вся жизнь это гонка.

  6. Au5

    Вчера, 23:29 | Регистрация: 20.07.2022

    Цитата: Astanaforever
    Классная жизнь удалась у Димки. Катается в кайф по странам, континентам, городам, не напрягаясь, не торопясь. Живет в классных отелях, питается в ресторанах здоровой пищей. Ему делают каждый день релаксирующий массаж, проводят оздоравливающие медицинские процедуры, да и за все это стабильно перечисляют на карту нехилые бабки.... короче катится ему в этой жизни в кайф...и все под прикрытием. Молодчина этот конь педальный, ничавонескажешь, хорошо пристроился.!

    хорошо присосался))

  7. Имя: Алексей

    uran

    Сегодня, 01:28 | Регистрация: 27.05.2017

    Что мешает условному астанафореверу хорошо пристроится в велокоманду про тура, рассекать по странам, кушать в ресторанах, получать массаж?

    No war!
    1. Имя: Мэлс

      nightbuster33

      Сегодня, 03:20 | Регистрация: 20.05.2021

      То,что и "хорошему"танцору,только в голове.

Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

ТРАНСФЕРЫ



Трансферные новости пелотона-2023

Ближайшие старты

3- 10 марта 2024

Paris - Nice

4- 10 марта 2024

Tirreno-Adriatico

13 марта 2024

Danilith Nokere Koerse

13 марта 2024

Milano - Torino

15 марта 2024

Bredene Koksijde Classic

16 марта 2024

Milano-Sanremo

18 -24 марта 2024

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

19 -23 марта 2024

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali

20 марта 2024

Classic Brugge-De Panne

4 - 26 мая 2024

Маршрут Джиро д'Италия-2024

29 июня - 21 июля 2024

Маршрут Тур де Франс-2024

17 августа - 8 сентября 2024

Маршрут Вуэльты Испании-2024

ОПРОС

Маршрут какого Гранд-тура понравился больше?

Комментарии

  • nightbuster33
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 1 (9)
    nightbuster33-Фото

    То,что и "хорошему"танцору,только в голове.

  • uran
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 1 (9)
    uran-Фото
    Что мешает условному астанафореверу хорошо пристроится в велокоманду про тура, рассекать по странам, кушать в ресторанах, получать массаж?
  • Au5
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 1 (9)
    Au5-Фото

    Цитата: Astanaforever
    Классная жизнь удалась у Димки. Катается в кайф по странам, континентам, городам, не напрягаясь, не торопясь. Живет в классных отелях, питается в ресторанах здоровой пищей. Ему делают каждый день релаксирующий массаж, проводят оздоравливающие медицинские процедуры, да и за все это стабильно перечисляют на карту нехилые бабки.... короче катится ему в этой жизни в кайф...и все под прикрытием. Молодчина этот конь педальный, ничавонескажешь, хорошо пристроился.!

    хорошо присосался))

  • Astanaforever
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 1 (9)
    Astanaforever-Фото
    Классная жизнь удалась у Димки. Катается в кайф по странам, континентам, городам, не напрягаясь, не торопясь. Живет в классных отелях, питается в ресторанах здоровой пищей. Ему делают каждый день релаксирующий массаж, проводят оздоравливающие медицинские процедуры, да и за все это стабильно перечисляют на карту нехилые бабки.... короче катится ему в этой жизни в кайф...и все под прикрытием. Молодчина этот конь педальный, ничавонескажешь, хорошо пристроился.!
  • Святославчик
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 1 (9)
    Святославчик-Фото
    Цитата: nightbuster33
    По моему у Астаны один Техада с головой,который и приехал к финишу в голове. А за ним Луценко:почти+1,30.Ему нужно посмотреть фильм "Чапаев",где должен быть командир во время атаки. Чуланчики разинули в хвосте перед подъемом- итог в протоколе.
    Зато Сир Груздьев на финише самого Якобсона обогнал!
  • vova-55
    Ремко Эвенепул готов к дебюту ... (1)
    vova-55-Фото

    Почти все этапы отлично подходят для Ремко. 

    Лишь 7 и 8 этапы горные.

     

  • s75
    Киан Эйтдебрукс о первой велог ... (15)
    s75-Фото

    судя по некоторым комментам - с наступлением весны отдельные индивидуумы проявляют интерес к бельгийцу не как к велогонщику... на скриншоте обыкновенное лицо уставшего велосипедиста, да еще и не самый удачный кадр, надо заметить

  • velodoctor
    Париж-Ницца-2024. Этап 1 (9)
    velodoctor-Фото

    Чуть-чуть рано Мадса открыли, мне кажется идеально было бы кому-то дать разгон после поворот,а так Кой очень комфортно на колесе сидел. 

  • velodoctor
    Тадей Погачар — победитель Стр ... (2)
    velodoctor-Фото

    Тоже подумал что Страде Бьянке заслуживает большего, как вариант можно засунуть ее в блок классик после сервеных, да история у  нее не такая и большая, но если все  топы будут ехать, маршрут и сама гонка подразумевают множетво вариантов развязок, гравийные участки, горы и холмы, стенка на финише, есть всё. 

  • Pugachev
    Тадей Погачар — победитель Стр ... (2)
    Pugachev-Фото

    Ну вот как это комментировать??????

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Результаты: ПроТур-2023

Результаты: ПроТур-2024

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Телеграм VeloLIVE

Одноклассники

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

4 марта

Jhonatan Narvaez (INEOS Grenadiers)

Diego Sevilla (Polti - Kometa)

Michele Gazzoli (Astana Qazaqstan Team)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 7685
2 Вингегор Й. (Den) (TJV) 6304
3 Эвенепул Р. (Bel) (SQS) 5631
4 Роглич П. (Slo) (TJV) 5603
5 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TJV) 4762
6 Педерсен М. (Den) (TLT) 4606
7 Ван дер Пул М. (Ned) (ADC) 4163
8 Йейтс А. (GBr) (UAD) 4007
9 Филипсен Я. (Bel) (ADC) 3912
10 Алмейда Ж. (Por) (UAE) 3110

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Март 2024 (12)
Февраль 2024 (143)
Январь 2024 (101)
Декабрь 2023 (76)
Ноябрь 2023 (69)
Октябрь 2023 (126)