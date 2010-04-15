VeloNEWS
Тур де Франс-2022. Результаты 20 этапа

 

 

Тур де Франс-2022. Результаты 20 этапа

 

  Лакапель-Маривал - Рокамадур (ITT), 40,7 км   
  1   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   47:59"  
  2   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma   00:19  
  3   Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates   00:27  
  4   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   00:32  
  5   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   00:42  
  6   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   1:22  
  7   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   1:25  
  8   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious   1:32  
  9   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   1:37  
  10   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   1:48  
  11   Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   1:55  
  12   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   2:03  
  13   Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates   2:23  
  14   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost   2:25  
  15   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier   2:30  
  16   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   2:40  
  17   Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost   2:45  
  18   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe   2:46  
  19   Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM   2:56  
  20   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   2:58  
  21   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   3:01  
  22   Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies   3:02  
  23   Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic   3:03  
  24   Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis   3:09  
  25   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM   3:10  
  26   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  27   Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto   3:14  
  28   Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team   3:21  
  29   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious      
  30   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   3:26  
  31   Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   3:35  
  32   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   3:37  
  33   Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ   3:38  
  34   Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious   3:43  
  35   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe      
  36   Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën   3:46  
  37   Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies      
  38   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma   3:53  
  39   Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   3:54  
  40   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost   4:00  
  41   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   4:03  
  42   Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic   4:08  
  43   Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost   4:19  
  44   Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis   4:21  
  45   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis   4:28  
  46   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   4:29  
  47   Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   4:33  
  48   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  49   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   4:34  
  50   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   4:37  
  51   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën   4:39  
  52   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  53   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   4:41  
  54   Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ   4:44  
  55   Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost   4:46  
  56   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   4:48  
  57   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   4:49  
  58   Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost   4:52  
  59   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   4:54  
  60   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   4:58  
  61   Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   5:00  
  62   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   5:13  
  63   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM   5:18  
  64   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   5:20  
  65   Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   5:25  
  66   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto      
  67   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   5:30  
  68   Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates   5:31  
  69   Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   5:42  
  70   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic   5:46  
  71   Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   5:48  
  72   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto   5:55  
  73   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   6:03  
  74   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma   6:16  
  75   Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  76   Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  77   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies   6:19  
  78   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   6:24  
  79   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis   6:28  
  80   Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM   6:29  
  81   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team      
  82   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo   6:30  
  83   Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies      
  84   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers   6:31  
  85   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   6:35  
  86   Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   6:37  
  87   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team   6:39  
  88   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   6:40  
  89   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck   6:41  
  90   Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech      
  91   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo   6:42  
  92   Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic   6:43  
  93   Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   6:47  
  94   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM      
  95   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  96   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   6:50  
  97   Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ   6:51  
  98   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   6:55  
  99   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team   6:56  
  100   Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto   6:58  
  101   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   6:59  
  102   Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   7:03  
  103   Luke Rowe (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   7:07  
  104   Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck   7:08  
  105   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  106   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck      
  107   Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM   7:09  
  108   Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM   7:10  
  109   Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   7:13  
  110   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck   7:15  
  111   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   7:16  
  112   Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto   7:21  
  113   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   7:24  
  114   Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo   7:27  
  115   Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto   7:28  
  116   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   7:30  
  117   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   7:31  
  118   Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   7:32  
  119   Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis   7:39  
  120   Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team   7:45  
  121   Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech   7:51  
  122   Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates   7:53  
  123   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën      
  124   John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM      
  125   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   7:54  
  126   Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   7:56  
  127   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  128   Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   8:03  
  129   Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   8:04  
  130   Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   8:07  
  131   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team   8:12  
  132   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   8:13  
  133   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   8:14  
  134   Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM   8:35  
  135   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   8:50  
  136   Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   8:54  
  137   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   9:05  
  138   Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   9:32  
  DNS   Nathan van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo - Visma      

 

 

  отс. 10,6 км  
  1   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma   12'01"00  
  2   Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates   +07"38  
  3   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   +08"56  
  4   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +09"84  
  5   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   +13"07  
  6   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious   +21"65  
  7   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   +22"36  
  8   Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   +26"65  
  9   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +28"41  
  10   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   +28"98  
  11   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost   +30"29  
  12   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   +31"16  
  13   Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost   +31"59  
  14   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   +32"97  
  15   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier   +33"21  
  16   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   +36"17  
  17   Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates   +36"80  
  18   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe   +37"15  
  19   Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis   +38"65  
  20   Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies   +41"43  
  21   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   +43"42  
  22   Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM      
  23   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   +43"94  
  24   Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic   +44"82  
  25   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM   +44"91  
  26   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   +46"19  
  27   Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +48"12  
  28   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +49"91  
  29   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +50"11  
  30   Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën   +50"25  
  31   Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team   +50"32  
  32   Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +51"37  
  33   Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost   +51"69  
  34   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   +53"16  
  35   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +54"26  
  36   Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +55"10  
  37   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious   +57"28  
  38   Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ   +58"18  
  39   Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   +58"37  
  40   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +58"58  
  41   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma   +58"98  
  42   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +01'00"90  
  43   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   +01'01"19  
  44   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +01'01"28  
  45   Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +01'02"12  
  46   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost   +01'02"93  
  47   Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ   +01'04"05  
  48   Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious   +01'05"24  
  49   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +01'05"86  
  50   Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost   +01'06"80  
  51   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +01'07"18  
  52   Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +01'07"72  
  53   Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis   +01'08"36  
  54   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo   +01'08"53  
  55   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +01'08"61  
  56   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM   +01'08"99  
  57   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +01'09"44  
  58   Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates   +01'09"66  
  59   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +01'10"82  
  60   Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic   +01'13"47  
  61   Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +01'13"75  
  62   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën   +01'13"76  
  63   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis   +01'13"79  
  64   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   +01'14"12  
  65   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   +01'14"47  
  66   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   +01'15"89  
  67   Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies   +01'15"94  
  68   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +01'17"19  
  69   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic   +01'17"75  
  70   Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost   +01'18"13  
  71   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers   +01'18"41  
  72   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +01'19"71  
  73   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +01'20"69  
  74   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   +01'21"79  
  75   Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   +01'22"56  
  76   Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +01'23"00  
  77   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +01'23"84  
  78   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma   +01'24"14  
  79   Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   +01'26"83  
  80   Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +01'27"33  
  81   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM   +01'28"71  
  82   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   +01'28"89  
  83   Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +01'29"04  
  84   Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates   +01'29"12  
  85   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +01'29"61  
  86   Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM   +01'30"71  
  87   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   +01'31"10  
  88   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +01'31"27  
  89   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +01'31"43  
  90   Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +01'31"54  
  91   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis   +01'32"06  
  92   Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo   +01'32"20  
  93   Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic   +01'33"11  
  94   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto   +01'33"37  
  95   Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +01'33"43  
  96   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team   +01'34"37  
  97   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +01'34"71  
  98   Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team   +01'35"07  
  99   Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech   +01'35"72  
  100   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies   +01'36"51  
  101   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team   +01'36"69  
  102   Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +01'37"38  
  103   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo   +01'37"71  
  104   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +01'37"82  
  105   Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis   +01'38"40  
  106   Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +01'39"16  
  107   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +01'39"23  
  108   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +01'39"80  
  109   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +01'40"19  
  110   Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +01'40"97  
  111   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   +01'42"15  
  112   Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM   +01'42"34  
  113   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +01'42"48  
  114   John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM   +01'42"73  
  115   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team   +01'42"96  
  116   Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   +01'43"28  
  117   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +01'43"91  
  118   Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +01'44"57  
  119   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +01'44"90  
  120   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +01'45"39  
  121   Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +01'46"11  
  122   Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto   +01'46"84  
  123   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +01'48"02  
  124   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   +01'48"46  
  125   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   +01'48"99  
  126   Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +01'51"58  
  127   Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM   +01'52"88  
  128   Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ   +01'53"45  
  129   Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM   +01'55"14  
  130   Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +01'55"30  
  131   Luke Rowe (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +01'55"50  
  132   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   +01'56"95  
  133   Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +02'00"90  
  134   Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +02'01"84  
  135   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +02'07"20  
  136   Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +02'08"05  
  137   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +02'08"85  
  138   Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech   +02'16"05  

 

  отс. 22,1 км  
  1   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma   24'41"45  
  2   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   +07"18  
  3   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +12"96  
  4   Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates   +20"02  
  5   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   +31"73  
  6   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   +36"46  
  7   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +44"81  
  8   Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   +46"02  
  9   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   +48"34  
  10   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   +49"65  
  11   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious   +53"37  
  12   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier   +01'02"29  
  13   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   +01'03"80  
  14   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   +01'06"76  
  15   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost   +01'07"53  
  16   Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates   +01'08"50  
  17   Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost   +01'15"81  
  18   Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM   +01'19"48  
  19   Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic   +01'19"81  
  20   Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies   +01'21"91  
  21   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe   +01'23"75  
  22   Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis   +01'25"87  
  23   Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost   +01'26"22  
  24   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   +01'34"69  
  25   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   +01'35"12  
  26   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM   +01'35"94  
  27   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +01'39"54  
  28   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +01'39"93  
  29   Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën   +01'42"14  
  30   Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +01'42"48  
  31   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +01'44"31  
  32   Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team   +01'45"81  
  33   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   +01'47"57  
  34   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   +01'48"99  
  35   Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +01'49"00  
  36   Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious   +01'54"05  
  37   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   +01'54"98  
  38   Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   +02'01"38  
  39   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious   +02'02"38  
  40   Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +02'03"29  
  41   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +02'06"95  
  42   Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis   +02'08"65  
  43   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +02'08"67  
  44   Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ   +02'09"85  
  45   Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ   +02'10"87  
  46   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +02'11"46  
  47   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost   +02'11"77  
  48   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma   +02'13"36  
  49   Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +02'14"40  
  50   Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost   +02'15"55  
  51   Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic   +02'15"80  
  52   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +02'19"48  
  53   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   +02'20"40  
  54   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën   +02'23"84  
  55   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +02'23"92  
  56   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +02'24"16  
  57   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +02'25"92  
  58   Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +02'26"65  
  59   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM   +02'29"49  
  60   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis   +02'30"66  
  61   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +02'32"64  
  62   Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost   +02'36"00  
  63   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   +02'41"47  
  64   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +02'43"03  
  65   Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates   +02'43"10  
  66   Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +02'43"29  
  67   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma   +02'44"51  
  68   Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +02'47"56  
  69   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic   +02'48"18  
  70   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   +02'49"65  
  71   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   +02'49"99  
  72   Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   +02'50"27  
  73   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers   +02'52"51  
  74   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo   +02'53"03  
  75   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   +02'54"25  
  76   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +02'55"57  
  77   Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +02'55"99  
  78   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +02'56"14  
  79   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies   +02'57"23  
  80   Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies   +02'58"80  
  81   Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +03'00"53  
  82   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +03'02"25  
  83   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto   +03'03"46  
  84   Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +03'06"84  
  85   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo   +03'08"54  
  86   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM   +03'09"72  
  87   Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo   +03'10"28  
  88   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +03'10"84  
  89   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team   +03'11"36  
  90   Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM   +03'11"81  
  91   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   +03'14"93  
  92   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +03'14"98  
  93   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +03'15"02  
  94   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis   +03'15"08  
  95   Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic   +03'17"39  
  96   Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   +03'18"08  
  97   Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +03'18"13  
  98   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +03'18"82  
  99   Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech   +03'21"30  
  100   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   +03'23"09  
  101   Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates   +03'23"90  
  102   Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +03'24"45  
  103   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +03'24"59  
  104   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team   +03'26"31  
  105   Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +03'28"92  
  106   Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   +03'29"27  
  107   Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM   +03'29"70  
  108   Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +03'30"12  
  109   Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM   +03'30"88  
  110   Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +03'31"25  
  111   Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team   +03'33"95  
  112   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +03'34"15  
  113   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +03'35"88  
  114   Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto   +03'36"24  
  115   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   +03'36"45  
  116   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +03'37"15  
  117   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +03'37"31  
  118   Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis   +03'37"32  
  119   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team   +03'37"54  
  120   Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +03'38"05  
  121   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +03'45"08  
  122   Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ   +03'48"15  
  123   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +03'49"09  
  124   John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM   +03'50"58  
  125   Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +03'50"60  
  126   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   +03'50"79  
  127   Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +03'54"83  
  128   Luke Rowe (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +03'55"73  
  129   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +03'57"67  
  130   Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +03'57"98  
  131   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   +03'59"85  
  132   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +04'03"16  
  133   Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +04'03"65  
  134   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +04'06"17  
  135   Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM   +04'07"73  
  136   Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +04'16"67  
  137   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +04'17"78  
  138   Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech   +04'19"69  

 

  отс. 32,6 км  
  1   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma   36'44"84  
  2   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   +01"33  
  3   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +05"00  
  4   Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates   +22"06  
  5   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   +24"77  
  6   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +51"96  
  7   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   +52"90  
  8   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   +01'06"02  
  9   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious   +01'07"86  
  10   Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   +01'13"10  
  11   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   +01'15"84  
  12   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   +01'20"66  
  13   Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates   +01'34"18  
  14   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier   +01'37"67  
  15   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   +01'37"98  
  16   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost   +01'43"86  
  17   Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies   +01'51"59  
  18   Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost   +01'53"93  
  19   Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM   +01'58"54  
  20   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +02'04"52  
  21   Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic   +02'07"70  
  22   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe   +02'12"95  
  23   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   +02'15"42  
  24   Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +02'20"91  
  25   Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis   +02'21"73  
  26   Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën   +02'27"23  
  27   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +02'28"28  
  28   Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost   +02'28"81  
  29   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM   +02'31"95  
  30   Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team   +02'34"31  
  31   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   +02'34"37  
  32   Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +02'37"95  
  33   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   +02'42"29  
  34   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   +02'42"77  
  35   Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious   +02'44"15  
  36   Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +02'50"54  
  37   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +02'55"02  
  38   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost   +02'57"36  
  39   Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ   +02'57"78  
  40   Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   +02'59"36  
  41   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious   +02'59"76  
  42   Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis   +02'59"77  
  43   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +03'00"93  
  44   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   +03'07"37  
  45   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +03'08"01  
  46   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +03'10"55  
  47   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma   +03'10"66  
  48   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +03'11"37  
  49   Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ   +03'12"36  
  50   Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost   +03'14"77  
  51   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën   +03'14"93  
  52   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   +03'17"75  
  53   Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic   +03'22"63  
  54   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis   +03'31"25  
  55   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM   +03'33"20  
  56   Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +03'34"84  
  57   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +03'35"62  
  58   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +03'36"19  
  59   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +03'40"55  
  60   Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +03'42"56  
  61   Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost   +03'42"73  
  62   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   +03'43"71  
  63   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +03'45"67  
  64   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +03'46"45  
  65   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   +03'55"64  
  66   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   +03'59"93  
  67   Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +04'00"49  
  68   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   +04'03"75  
  69   Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   +04'07"44  
  70   Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +04'09"47  
  71   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic   +04'09"53  
  72   Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates   +04'12"09  
  73   Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +04'13"24  
  74   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto   +04'14"72  
  75   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma   +04'17"68  
  76   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies   +04'19"54  
  77   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +04'21"46  
  78   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers   +04'23"69  
  79   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo   +04'30"25  
  80   Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies   +04'33"45  
  81   Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   +04'33"64  
  82   Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +04'33"96  
  83   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo   +04'34"28  
  84   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +04'35"06  
  85   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +04'36"25  
  86   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team   +04'36"95  
  87   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis   +04'41"95  
  88   Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +04'43"66  
  89   Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo   +04'48"15  
  90   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM   +04'49"15  
  91   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +04'50"40  
  92   Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic   +04'51"93  
  93   Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM   +04'53"82  
  94   Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +04'55"89  
  95   Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto   +04'56"04  
  96   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   +04'57"12  
  97   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +04'57"82  
  98   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   +04'59"11  
  99   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +05'01"51  
  100   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +05'02"02  
  101   Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +05'02"56  
  102   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   +05'03"85  
  103   Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech   +05'04"24  
  104   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +05'07"51  
  105   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +05'08"37  
  106   Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   +05'08"81  
  107   Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +05'08"95  
  108   Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM   +05'13"49  
  109   Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +05'14"75  
  110   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team   +05'15"21  
  111   Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +05'15"92  
  112   Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   +05'17"13  
  113   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +05'17"30  
  114   Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis   +05'20"48  
  115   Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ   +05'20"67  
  116   Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM   +05'23"04  
  117   Luke Rowe (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   +05'25"52  
  118   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +05'27"66  
  119   Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates   +05'28"32  
  120   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +05'28"49  
  121   Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +05'29"48  
  122   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +05'32"14  
  123   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   +05'32"60  
  124   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +05'32"66  
  125   Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto   +05'32"88  
  126   Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team   +05'33"26  
  127   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team   +05'35"44  
  128   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   +05'37"61  
  129   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   +05'41"41  
  130   John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM   +05'43"09  
  131   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +05'54"62  
  132   Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +05'55"14  
  133   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   +06'04"19  
  134   Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech   +06'10"34  
  135   Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +06'17"58  
  136   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   +06'18"43  
  137   Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM   +06'21"30  
  138   Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   +06'29"58  

 

 

  Финиш  
  1   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   20  
  2   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma   17  
  3   Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates   15  
  4   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   13  
  5   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   11  
  6   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   10  
  7   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   9  
  8   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious   8  
  9   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   7  
  10   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   6  
  11   Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   5  
  12   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   4  
  13   Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates   3  
  14   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost   2  
  15   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier   1  

 

  Командный зачет этапа  
  1   INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)   2:27:41"  
  2   Jumbo - Visma (Ned)   00:28  
  3   Bahrain Victorious (Brn)   2:37  
  4   Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)   2:42  
  5   UAE Team Emirates (Uae)   4:37  
  6   Groupama - FDJ (Fra)   4:56  
  7   EF Education-EasyPost (Usa)   5:26  
  8   Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team (Bel)   6:55  
  9   Trek-Segafredo (Usa)   7:07  
  10   TotalEnergies (Fra)   7:33  
  11   Team DSM (Ger)   7:40  
  12   Team BikeExchange - Jayco (Aus)   7:53  
  13   Arkea - Samsic (Fra)   8:04  
  14   Cofidis (Fra)   8:14  
  15   Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)   8:47  
  16   Soudal Lotto (Bel)   10:50  
  17   Movistar (Spa)   10:54  
  18   Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux (Bel)   12:07  
  19   Ag2r - Citroën (Fra)   12:34  
  20   B&B Hotels - KTM (Fra)   14:20  
  21   Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)   14:38  
  22   Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)   16:50  

 

 

  Генеральная классификация после 20 этапа  
  1   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma   76:33:57  
  2   Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates   3:34  
  3   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   8:13  
  4   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   13:56  
  5   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe   16:37  
  6   Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic   17:24  
  7   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM   19:02  
  8   Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   19:12  
  9   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   23:47  
  10   Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   25:43  
  11   Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   36:50  
  12   Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën   46:14  
  13   Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost   47:48  
  14   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   50:09  
  15   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   50:53  
  16   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   56:52  
  17   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   1:01:08  
  18   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma   1:02:29  
  19   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious   1:11:28  
  20   Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates   1:31:17  
  21   Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team   1:34:48  
  22   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   1:35:55  
  23   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   1:40:32  
  24   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   1:42:12  
  25   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   1:44:21  
  26   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost   1:47:57  
  27   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team   1:52:42  
  28   Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM   1:58:22  
  29   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team   1:59:54  
  30   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   2:00:36  
  31   Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   2:05:15  
  32   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier   2:16:02  
  33   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team   2:16:20  
  34   Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   2:16:37  
  35   Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM   2:17:46  
  36   Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   2:20:50  
  37   Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ   2:23:13  
  38   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   2:23:34  
  39   Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM      
  40   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   2:26:02  
  41   Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   2:27:13  
  42   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis   2:30:36  
  43   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost   2:35:35  
  44   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team   2:37:49  
  45   Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic   2:38:39  
  46   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   2:39:31  
  47   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   2:40:08  
  48   Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis   2:40:43  
  49   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   2:46:35  
  50   Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ   2:48:36  
  51   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers   2:51:40  
  52   Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   2:52:13  
  53   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   2:57:13  
  54   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   2:57:17  
  55   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   2:58:30  
  56   Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis   3:03:47  
  57   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious   3:04:59  
  58   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   3:09:31  
  59   Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   3:12:00  
  60   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies   3:13:49  
  61   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   3:15:21  
  62   Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck   3:17:45  
  63   Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ   3:18:16  
  64   Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   3:18:19  
  65   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis   3:24:34  
  66   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën   3:28:38  
  67   Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM   3:28:54  
  68   Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo   3:29:43  
  69   Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   3:31:27  
  70   Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto   3:31:44  
  71   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   3:32:12  
  72   Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   3:34:27  
  73   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   3:35:33  
  74   Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic   3:35:56  
  75   Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck   3:36:46  
  76   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   3:39:51  
  77   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma   3:40:10  
  78   Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto   3:40:37  
  79   Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech   3:44:20  
  80   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   3:46:27  
  81   Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech   3:47:07  
  82   Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   3:49:25  
  83   Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis   3:50:01  
  84   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo   3:50:19  
  85   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   3:50:48  
  86   Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost   3:52:03  
  87   Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   3:52:56  
  88   Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic   3:53:23  
  89   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   3:53:25  
  90   Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost   3:54:48  
  91   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   3:56:03  
  92   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   3:56:21  
  93   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   3:57:35  
  94   Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost   3:57:54  
  95   Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   3:59:47  
  96   Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   4:00:11  
  97   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   4:01:11  
  98   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   4:02:08  
  99   Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team   4:05:11  
  100   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   4:06:37  
  101   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo   4:12:18  
  102   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM   4:15:05  
  103   Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   4:17:04  
  104   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   4:18:09  
  105   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck   4:18:46  
  106   Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM   4:19:45  
  107   John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM   4:23:22  
  108   Luke Rowe (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   4:25:17  
  109   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   4:28:42  
  110   Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto      
  111   Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   4:31:02  
  112   Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   4:31:19  
  113   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   4:33:44  
  114   Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   4:35:22  
  115   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   4:36:49  
  116   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   4:38:04  
  117   Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies   4:40:23  
  118   Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies   4:40:39  
  119   Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   4:41:40  
  120   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   4:41:52  
  121   Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious   4:42:25  
  122   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM   4:43:03  
  123   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   4:45:34  
  124   Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   4:48:46  
  125   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto   4:49:10  
  126   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   4:51:01  
  127   Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates   4:58:15  
  128   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   5:00:53  
  129   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   5:11:48  
  130   Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates   5:13:11  
  131   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   5:14:40  
  132   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   5:20:11  
  133   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   5:24:29  
  134   Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto   5:29:21  
  135   Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   5:30:47  
  136   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto   5:32:16  
  137   Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team   5:36:39  
  138   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   5:41:33  

 

  Классификация по очкам после 20 этапа  
  1   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   480  
  2   Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates   250  
  3   Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   236  
  4   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma   171  
  5   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo   158  
  6   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma   157  
  7   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   155  
  8   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   133  
  9   Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies   104  
  10   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   98  
  11   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious   91  
  12   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   86  
  13   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   82  
  14   Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team   82  
  15   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   81  
  16   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   80  
  17   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost   74  
  18   Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost   73  
  19   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   65  
  20   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   63  
  21   Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis   60  
  22   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   59  
  23   Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   54  
  24   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe   53  
  25   Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic   53  
  26   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   53  
  27   Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   53  
  28   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM   52  
  29   Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis   52  
  30   Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies   52  
  31   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   51  
  32   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   51  
  33   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM   50  
  34   Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM   47  
  35   Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën   46  
  36   Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   45  
  37   Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   44  
  38   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious   42  
  39   Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto   42  
  40   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   42  
  41   Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   41  
  42   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   41  
  43   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   39  
  44   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   39  
  45   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   33  
  46   Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   31  
  47   Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis   30  
  48   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   29  
  49   Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ   29  
  50   Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic   29  
  51   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   28  
  52   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   28  
  53   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   27  
  54   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   27  
  55   Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   26  
  56   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën   26  
  57   Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo   26  
  58   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   25  
  59   Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto   25  
  60   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   25  
  61   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   25  
  62   Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   24  
  63   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier   24  
  64   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   24  
  65   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   24  
  66   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto   23  
  67   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   22  
  68   Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo   22  
  69   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma   22  
  70   Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates   22  
  71   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   22  
  72   Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   22  
  73   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   21  
  74   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM   20  
  75   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   20  
  76   Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost   19  
  77   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team   19  
  78   Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto   19  
  79   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   18  
  80   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   18  
  81   Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   18  
  82   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   17  
  83   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   17  
  84   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers   17  
  85   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   17  
  86   Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech   17  
  87   Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates   17  
  88   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   16  
  89   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   16  
  90   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   16  
  91   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   15  
  92   Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   15  
  93   Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   15  
  94   Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team   13  
  95   Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM   13  
  96   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck   13  
  97   Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto   13  
  98   Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech   12  
  99   Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM   11  
  100   Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   11  
  101   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team   9  
  102   Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck   9  
  103   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   8  
  104   Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   8  
  105   Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   8  
  106   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto   8  
  107   Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   7  
  108   Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM   6  
  109   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis   6  
  110   Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost   6  
  111   Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   5  
  112   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis   4  
  113   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   4  
  114   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team   3  
  115   Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ   3  
  116   Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic   3  
  117   Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost   3  
  118   Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost   3  
  119   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   3  
  120   Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies   2  
  121   Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates   1  

 

  Горная классификация после 20 этапа  
  1   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma   72  
  2   Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis   64  
  3   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   61  
  4   Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates   61  
  5   Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   59  
  6   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   52  
  7   Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   39  
  8   Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost   37  
  9   Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   35  
  10   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   32  
  11   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   29  
  12   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   28  
  13   Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis   26  
  14   Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën   18  
  15   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   18  
  16   Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates   18  
  17   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   18  
  18   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   16  
  19   Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   15  
  20   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM   13  
  21   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team   13  
  22   Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team   12  
  23   Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic   11  
  24   Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious   9  
  25   Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   9  
  26   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   8  
  27   Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo   8  
  28   Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM   8  
  29   Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma   8  
  30   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   8  
  31   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   8  
  32   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo   7  
  33   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis   7  
  34   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   6  
  35   Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   6  
  36   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers   5  
  37   Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   5  
  38   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   4  
  39   Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   3  
  40   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   3  
  41   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM   3  
  42   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma   3  
  43   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   3  
  44   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost   3  
  45   Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis   2  
  46   Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   2  
  47   Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost   2  
  48   Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto   2  
  49   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   2  
  50   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   1  
  51   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   1  
  52   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier   1  
  53   Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ   1  
  54   Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM   1  
  55   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis   1  
  56   Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   1  
  57   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco   1  
  58   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   -1  
  59   Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto   -1  

 

  Молодежная классификация после 20 этапа  
  1   Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates   76:37:31  
  2   Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers   57:34  
  3   Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates   1:27:43  
  4   Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team   1:31:14  
  5   Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM   1:54:48  
  6   Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ   2:19:39  
  7   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   2:36:34  
  8   Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ   2:45:02  
  9   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious   3:01:25  
  10   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën   3:25:04  
  11   Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo   3:26:09  
  12   Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto   3:28:10  
  13   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies   3:28:38  
  14   Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   3:36:17  
  15   Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost   3:48:29  
  16   Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost   3:51:14  
  17   Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck   3:56:37  
  18   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   4:03:03  
  19   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM   4:11:31  
  20   Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM   4:16:11  
  21   Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto   4:25:08  
  22   Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team   4:27:28  
  23   Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM   4:39:29  
  24   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto   4:45:36  
  25   Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates   4:54:41  
  26   Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates   5:09:37  

 

  Командная классификация после 20 этапа  
  1   INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)   230:07:04  
  2   Groupama - FDJ (Fra)   37:33  
  3   Jumbo - Visma (Ned)   42:44  
  4   Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)   1:48:15  
  5   Movistar (Spa)   2:11:45  
  6   UAE Team Emirates (Uae)   2:16:35  
  7   Bahrain Victorious (Brn)   2:58:32  
  8   Team DSM (Ger)   3:26:31  
  9   Arkea - Samsic (Fra)   3:57:14  
  10   Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)   3:59:23  
  11   EF Education-EasyPost (Usa)   4:02:34  
  12   Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)   4:05:01  
  13   Trek-Segafredo (Usa)   4:18:02  
  14   Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux (Bel)   4:21:37  
  15   Ag2r - Citroën (Fra)   5:24:11  
  16   Cofidis (Fra)   5:49:17  
  17   B&B Hotels - KTM (Fra)   6:37:21  
  18   Team BikeExchange - Jayco (Aus)   8:01:00  
  19   TotalEnergies (Fra)   8:11:36  
  20   Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)   9:18:46  
  21   Soudal Lotto (Bel)   9:35:19  
  22   Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team (Bel)   10:41:4  

 

 

 

Тур де Франс Tour de France Гранд-тур Тур де Франс-2022 индивидуальная гонка на время разделка Ваут Ван Арт

