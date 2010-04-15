Тур де Франс-2022. Результаты 20 этапа

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 18:50
|Лакапель-Маривал - Рокамадур (ITT), 40,7 км
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|47:59"
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma
|00:19
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:27
|4
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|00:32
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|00:42
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:22
|7
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:25
|8
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|1:32
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|1:37
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:48
|11
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|1:55
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|2:03
|13
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2:23
|14
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|2:25
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier
|2:30
|16
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:40
|17
|Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|2:45
|18
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe
|2:46
|19
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|2:56
|20
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|2:58
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|3:01
|22
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies
|3:02
|23
|Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|3:03
|24
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|3:09
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|3:10
|26
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|27
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|3:14
|28
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team
|3:21
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3:26
|31
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|3:35
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:37
|33
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ
|3:38
|34
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|3:43
|35
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|36
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën
|3:46
|37
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|38
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma
|3:53
|39
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:54
|40
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|4:00
|41
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:03
|42
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic
|4:08
|43
|Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|4:19
|44
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|4:21
|45
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|4:28
|46
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|4:29
|47
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:33
|48
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|49
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|4:34
|50
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|4:37
|51
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën
|4:39
|52
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|53
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:41
|54
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ
|4:44
|55
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|4:46
|56
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|4:48
|57
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|4:49
|58
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|4:52
|59
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:54
|60
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:58
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:00
|62
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|5:13
|63
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|5:18
|64
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|5:20
|65
|Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|5:25
|66
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|67
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|5:30
|68
|Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|5:31
|69
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|5:42
|70
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic
|5:46
|71
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|5:48
|72
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto
|5:55
|73
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|6:03
|74
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma
|6:16
|75
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|76
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|77
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies
|6:19
|78
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|6:24
|79
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|6:28
|80
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:29
|81
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|82
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|6:30
|83
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies
|84
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|6:31
|85
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|6:35
|86
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:37
|87
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:39
|88
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|6:40
|89
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|6:41
|90
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|91
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6:42
|92
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|6:43
|93
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|6:47
|94
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|95
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|96
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|6:50
|97
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ
|6:51
|98
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6:55
|99
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|6:56
|100
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|6:58
|101
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|6:59
|102
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|7:03
|103
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|7:07
|104
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|7:08
|105
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|106
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|107
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|7:09
|108
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|7:10
|109
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|7:13
|110
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|7:15
|111
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|7:16
|112
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto
|7:21
|113
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:24
|114
|Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo
|7:27
|115
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|7:28
|116
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|7:30
|117
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|7:31
|118
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|7:32
|119
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|7:39
|120
|Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team
|7:45
|121
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|7:51
|122
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|7:53
|123
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|124
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|125
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:54
|126
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7:56
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|128
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|8:03
|129
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|8:04
|130
|Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:07
|131
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|8:12
|132
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8:13
|133
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8:14
|134
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM
|8:35
|135
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|8:50
|136
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|8:54
|137
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:05
|138
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|9:32
|DNS
|Nathan van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|отс. 10,6 км
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma
|12'01"00
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|+07"38
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|+08"56
|4
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+09"84
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|+13"07
|6
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|+21"65
|7
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|+22"36
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|+26"65
|9
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+28"41
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|+28"98
|11
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|+30"29
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|+31"16
|13
|Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|+31"59
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|+32"97
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier
|+33"21
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|+36"17
|17
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|+36"80
|18
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe
|+37"15
|19
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|+38"65
|20
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies
|+41"43
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|+43"42
|22
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|23
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|+43"94
|24
|Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+44"82
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|+44"91
|26
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|+46"19
|27
|Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+48"12
|28
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+49"91
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+50"11
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën
|+50"25
|31
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team
|+50"32
|32
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+51"37
|33
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|+51"69
|34
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|+53"16
|35
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+54"26
|36
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+55"10
|37
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|+57"28
|38
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ
|+58"18
|39
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|+58"37
|40
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+58"58
|41
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma
|+58"98
|42
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+01'00"90
|43
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|+01'01"19
|44
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+01'01"28
|45
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+01'02"12
|46
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|+01'02"93
|47
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ
|+01'04"05
|48
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|+01'05"24
|49
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+01'05"86
|50
|Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|+01'06"80
|51
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+01'07"18
|52
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+01'07"72
|53
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|+01'08"36
|54
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|+01'08"53
|55
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+01'08"61
|56
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|+01'08"99
|57
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+01'09"44
|58
|Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|+01'09"66
|59
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+01'10"82
|60
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+01'13"47
|61
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+01'13"75
|62
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën
|+01'13"76
|63
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|+01'13"79
|64
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+01'14"12
|65
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|+01'14"47
|66
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|+01'15"89
|67
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies
|+01'15"94
|68
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+01'17"19
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+01'17"75
|70
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|+01'18"13
|71
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|+01'18"41
|72
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+01'19"71
|73
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+01'20"69
|74
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|+01'21"79
|75
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+01'22"56
|76
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+01'23"00
|77
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+01'23"84
|78
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma
|+01'24"14
|79
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|+01'26"83
|80
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+01'27"33
|81
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|+01'28"71
|82
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|+01'28"89
|83
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+01'29"04
|84
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|+01'29"12
|85
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+01'29"61
|86
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+01'30"71
|87
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|+01'31"10
|88
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+01'31"27
|89
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+01'31"43
|90
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+01'31"54
|91
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|+01'32"06
|92
|Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo
|+01'32"20
|93
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+01'33"11
|94
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto
|+01'33"37
|95
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+01'33"43
|96
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|+01'34"37
|97
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+01'34"71
|98
|Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team
|+01'35"07
|99
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|+01'35"72
|100
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies
|+01'36"51
|101
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|+01'36"69
|102
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+01'37"38
|103
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|+01'37"71
|104
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+01'37"82
|105
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|+01'38"40
|106
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+01'39"16
|107
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+01'39"23
|108
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+01'39"80
|109
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+01'40"19
|110
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+01'40"97
|111
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+01'42"15
|112
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|+01'42"34
|113
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+01'42"48
|114
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|+01'42"73
|115
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|+01'42"96
|116
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|+01'43"28
|117
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+01'43"91
|118
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+01'44"57
|119
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+01'44"90
|120
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+01'45"39
|121
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+01'46"11
|122
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto
|+01'46"84
|123
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+01'48"02
|124
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|+01'48"46
|125
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|+01'48"99
|126
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+01'51"58
|127
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|+01'52"88
|128
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ
|+01'53"45
|129
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+01'55"14
|130
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+01'55"30
|131
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+01'55"50
|132
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|+01'56"95
|133
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+02'00"90
|134
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+02'01"84
|135
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+02'07"20
|136
|Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+02'08"05
|137
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+02'08"85
|138
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|+02'16"05
|отс. 22,1 км
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma
|24'41"45
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|+07"18
|3
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+12"96
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|+20"02
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|+31"73
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|+36"46
|7
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+44"81
|8
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|+46"02
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|+48"34
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|+49"65
|11
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|+53"37
|12
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier
|+01'02"29
|13
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|+01'03"80
|14
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|+01'06"76
|15
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|+01'07"53
|16
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|+01'08"50
|17
|Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|+01'15"81
|18
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|+01'19"48
|19
|Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+01'19"81
|20
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies
|+01'21"91
|21
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe
|+01'23"75
|22
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|+01'25"87
|23
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|+01'26"22
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|+01'34"69
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|+01'35"12
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|+01'35"94
|27
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+01'39"54
|28
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+01'39"93
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën
|+01'42"14
|30
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+01'42"48
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+01'44"31
|32
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team
|+01'45"81
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|+01'47"57
|34
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|+01'48"99
|35
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+01'49"00
|36
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|+01'54"05
|37
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|+01'54"98
|38
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|+02'01"38
|39
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|+02'02"38
|40
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+02'03"29
|41
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+02'06"95
|42
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|+02'08"65
|43
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+02'08"67
|44
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ
|+02'09"85
|45
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ
|+02'10"87
|46
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+02'11"46
|47
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|+02'11"77
|48
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma
|+02'13"36
|49
|Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+02'14"40
|50
|Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|+02'15"55
|51
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+02'15"80
|52
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+02'19"48
|53
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+02'20"40
|54
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën
|+02'23"84
|55
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+02'23"92
|56
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+02'24"16
|57
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+02'25"92
|58
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+02'26"65
|59
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|+02'29"49
|60
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|+02'30"66
|61
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+02'32"64
|62
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|+02'36"00
|63
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|+02'41"47
|64
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+02'43"03
|65
|Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|+02'43"10
|66
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+02'43"29
|67
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma
|+02'44"51
|68
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+02'47"56
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+02'48"18
|70
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|+02'49"65
|71
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|+02'49"99
|72
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+02'50"27
|73
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|+02'52"51
|74
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|+02'53"03
|75
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|+02'54"25
|76
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+02'55"57
|77
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+02'55"99
|78
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+02'56"14
|79
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies
|+02'57"23
|80
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies
|+02'58"80
|81
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+03'00"53
|82
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+03'02"25
|83
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto
|+03'03"46
|84
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+03'06"84
|85
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|+03'08"54
|86
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|+03'09"72
|87
|Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo
|+03'10"28
|88
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+03'10"84
|89
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|+03'11"36
|90
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+03'11"81
|91
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|+03'14"93
|92
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+03'14"98
|93
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+03'15"02
|94
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|+03'15"08
|95
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+03'17"39
|96
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|+03'18"08
|97
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+03'18"13
|98
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+03'18"82
|99
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|+03'21"30
|100
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+03'23"09
|101
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|+03'23"90
|102
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+03'24"45
|103
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+03'24"59
|104
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|+03'26"31
|105
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+03'28"92
|106
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|+03'29"27
|107
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|+03'29"70
|108
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+03'30"12
|109
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|+03'30"88
|110
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+03'31"25
|111
|Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team
|+03'33"95
|112
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+03'34"15
|113
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+03'35"88
|114
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto
|+03'36"24
|115
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|+03'36"45
|116
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+03'37"15
|117
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+03'37"31
|118
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|+03'37"32
|119
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|+03'37"54
|120
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+03'38"05
|121
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+03'45"08
|122
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ
|+03'48"15
|123
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+03'49"09
|124
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|+03'50"58
|125
|Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+03'50"60
|126
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|+03'50"79
|127
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+03'54"83
|128
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+03'55"73
|129
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+03'57"67
|130
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+03'57"98
|131
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|+03'59"85
|132
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+04'03"16
|133
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+04'03"65
|134
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+04'06"17
|135
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+04'07"73
|136
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+04'16"67
|137
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+04'17"78
|138
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|+04'19"69
|отс. 32,6 км
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma
|36'44"84
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|+01"33
|3
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+05"00
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|+22"06
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|+24"77
|6
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+51"96
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|+52"90
|8
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|+01'06"02
|9
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|+01'07"86
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|+01'13"10
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|+01'15"84
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|+01'20"66
|13
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|+01'34"18
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier
|+01'37"67
|15
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|+01'37"98
|16
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|+01'43"86
|17
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies
|+01'51"59
|18
|Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|+01'53"93
|19
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|+01'58"54
|20
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+02'04"52
|21
|Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+02'07"70
|22
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe
|+02'12"95
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|+02'15"42
|24
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+02'20"91
|25
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|+02'21"73
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën
|+02'27"23
|27
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+02'28"28
|28
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|+02'28"81
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|+02'31"95
|30
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team
|+02'34"31
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|+02'34"37
|32
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+02'37"95
|33
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|+02'42"29
|34
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|+02'42"77
|35
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|+02'44"15
|36
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+02'50"54
|37
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+02'55"02
|38
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|+02'57"36
|39
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ
|+02'57"78
|40
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|+02'59"36
|41
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|+02'59"76
|42
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|+02'59"77
|43
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+03'00"93
|44
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|+03'07"37
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+03'08"01
|46
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+03'10"55
|47
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma
|+03'10"66
|48
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+03'11"37
|49
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ
|+03'12"36
|50
|Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|+03'14"77
|51
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën
|+03'14"93
|52
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+03'17"75
|53
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+03'22"63
|54
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|+03'31"25
|55
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|+03'33"20
|56
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+03'34"84
|57
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+03'35"62
|58
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+03'36"19
|59
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+03'40"55
|60
|Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+03'42"56
|61
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|+03'42"73
|62
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|+03'43"71
|63
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+03'45"67
|64
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+03'46"45
|65
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|+03'55"64
|66
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|+03'59"93
|67
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+04'00"49
|68
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|+04'03"75
|69
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+04'07"44
|70
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+04'09"47
|71
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+04'09"53
|72
|Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|+04'12"09
|73
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+04'13"24
|74
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto
|+04'14"72
|75
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma
|+04'17"68
|76
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies
|+04'19"54
|77
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+04'21"46
|78
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|+04'23"69
|79
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|+04'30"25
|80
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies
|+04'33"45
|81
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|+04'33"64
|82
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+04'33"96
|83
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|+04'34"28
|84
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+04'35"06
|85
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+04'36"25
|86
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|+04'36"95
|87
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|+04'41"95
|88
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+04'43"66
|89
|Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo
|+04'48"15
|90
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|+04'49"15
|91
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+04'50"40
|92
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+04'51"93
|93
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+04'53"82
|94
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+04'55"89
|95
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto
|+04'56"04
|96
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|+04'57"12
|97
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+04'57"82
|98
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|+04'59"11
|99
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+05'01"51
|100
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+05'02"02
|101
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+05'02"56
|102
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|+05'03"85
|103
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|+05'04"24
|104
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+05'07"51
|105
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+05'08"37
|106
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|+05'08"81
|107
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+05'08"95
|108
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|+05'13"49
|109
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+05'14"75
|110
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|+05'15"21
|111
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+05'15"92
|112
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|+05'17"13
|113
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+05'17"30
|114
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|+05'20"48
|115
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ
|+05'20"67
|116
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|+05'23"04
|117
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|+05'25"52
|118
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+05'27"66
|119
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|+05'28"32
|120
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+05'28"49
|121
|Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+05'29"48
|122
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+05'32"14
|123
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|+05'32"60
|124
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+05'32"66
|125
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|+05'32"88
|126
|Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team
|+05'33"26
|127
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|+05'35"44
|128
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|+05'37"61
|129
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|+05'41"41
|130
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|+05'43"09
|131
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+05'54"62
|132
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+05'55"14
|133
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|+06'04"19
|134
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|+06'10"34
|135
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+06'17"58
|136
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|+06'18"43
|137
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+06'21"30
|138
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|+06'29"58
|Финиш
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|20
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma
|17
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|4
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|11
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9
|8
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|8
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|7
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|11
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|5
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier
|1
|Командный зачет этапа
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)
|2:27:41"
|2
|Jumbo - Visma (Ned)
|00:28
|3
|Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|2:37
|4
|Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)
|2:42
|5
|UAE Team Emirates (Uae)
|4:37
|6
|Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|4:56
|7
|EF Education-EasyPost (Usa)
|5:26
|8
|Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team (Bel)
|6:55
|9
|Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
|7:07
|10
|TotalEnergies (Fra)
|7:33
|11
|Team DSM (Ger)
|7:40
|12
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco (Aus)
|7:53
|13
|Arkea - Samsic (Fra)
|8:04
|14
|Cofidis (Fra)
|8:14
|15
|Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)
|8:47
|16
|Soudal Lotto (Bel)
|10:50
|17
|Movistar (Spa)
|10:54
|18
|Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux (Bel)
|12:07
|19
|Ag2r - Citroën (Fra)
|12:34
|20
|B&B Hotels - KTM (Fra)
|14:20
|21
|Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)
|14:38
|22
|Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)
|16:50
|Генеральная классификация после 20 этапа
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma
|76:33:57
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:34
|3
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|8:13
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|13:56
|5
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe
|16:37
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic
|17:24
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|19:02
|8
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|19:12
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23:47
|10
|Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|25:43
|11
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|36:50
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën
|46:14
|13
|Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|47:48
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|50:09
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|50:53
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|56:52
|17
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:08
|18
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma
|1:02:29
|19
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|1:11:28
|20
|Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|1:31:17
|21
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team
|1:34:48
|22
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|1:35:55
|23
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:40:32
|24
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|1:42:12
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:44:21
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|1:47:57
|27
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|1:52:42
|28
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|1:58:22
|29
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|1:59:54
|30
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|2:00:36
|31
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:05:15
|32
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier
|2:16:02
|33
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|2:16:20
|34
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|2:16:37
|35
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:17:46
|36
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|2:20:50
|37
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ
|2:23:13
|38
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|2:23:34
|39
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:26:02
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:27:13
|42
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|2:30:36
|43
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|2:35:35
|44
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:37:49
|45
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea - Samsic
|2:38:39
|46
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|2:39:31
|47
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|2:40:08
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|2:40:43
|49
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|2:46:35
|50
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ
|2:48:36
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|2:51:40
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|2:52:13
|53
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|2:57:13
|54
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|2:57:17
|55
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|2:58:30
|56
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|3:03:47
|57
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|3:04:59
|58
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|3:09:31
|59
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|3:12:00
|60
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies
|3:13:49
|61
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3:15:21
|62
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:17:45
|63
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ
|3:18:16
|64
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|3:18:19
|65
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|3:24:34
|66
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën
|3:28:38
|67
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|3:28:54
|68
|Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:29:43
|69
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:31:27
|70
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto
|3:31:44
|71
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|3:32:12
|72
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:34:27
|73
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|3:35:33
|74
|Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|3:35:56
|75
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:36:46
|76
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|3:39:51
|77
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma
|3:40:10
|78
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|3:40:37
|79
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|3:44:20
|80
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:46:27
|81
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|3:47:07
|82
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:49:25
|83
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|3:50:01
|84
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:50:19
|85
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|3:50:48
|86
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|3:52:03
|87
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|3:52:56
|88
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|3:53:23
|89
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|3:53:25
|90
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|3:54:48
|91
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|3:56:03
|92
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|3:56:21
|93
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|3:57:35
|94
|Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|3:57:54
|95
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|3:59:47
|96
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:00:11
|97
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:01:11
|98
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|4:02:08
|99
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:05:11
|100
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:06:37
|101
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:12:18
|102
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|4:15:05
|103
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:17:04
|104
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|4:18:09
|105
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:18:46
|106
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:19:45
|107
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|4:23:22
|108
|Luke Rowe (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|4:25:17
|109
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:28:42
|110
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|111
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:31:02
|112
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|4:31:19
|113
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:33:44
|114
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|4:35:22
|115
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:36:49
|116
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:38:04
|117
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies
|4:40:23
|118
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies
|4:40:39
|119
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|4:41:40
|120
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:41:52
|121
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|4:42:25
|122
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|4:43:03
|123
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:45:34
|124
|Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:48:46
|125
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|4:49:10
|126
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:51:01
|127
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|4:58:15
|128
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|5:00:53
|129
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:11:48
|130
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|5:13:11
|131
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|5:14:40
|132
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|5:20:11
|133
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:24:29
|134
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|5:29:21
|135
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:30:47
|136
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto
|5:32:16
|137
|Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team
|5:36:39
|138
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|5:41:33
|Классификация по очкам после 20 этапа
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|480
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|250
|3
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|236
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo - Visma
|171
|5
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma
|157
|7
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|155
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|133
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Team TotalEnergies
|104
|10
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|98
|11
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|91
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|86
|13
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|82
|14
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team
|82
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|81
|16
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|80
|17
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|74
|18
|Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|73
|19
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|65
|20
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|63
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|60
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|59
|23
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|54
|24
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Bora-hansgrohe
|53
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic
|53
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|53
|27
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|53
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|52
|29
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|52
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team TotalEnergies
|52
|31
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|51
|32
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|51
|33
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|50
|34
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM
|47
|35
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën
|46
|36
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|45
|37
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|44
|38
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|42
|39
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto
|42
|40
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|42
|41
|Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|41
|42
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|41
|43
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|39
|44
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|39
|45
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|33
|46
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|31
|47
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|30
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|29
|49
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ
|29
|50
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|29
|51
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|28
|52
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|28
|53
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|27
|54
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|55
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|26
|56
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën
|26
|57
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|58
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|25
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|25
|60
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|25
|61
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|25
|62
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|24
|63
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier
|24
|64
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24
|65
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|24
|66
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|23
|67
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22
|68
|Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|69
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma
|22
|70
|Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|71
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|22
|72
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|22
|73
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|21
|74
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|20
|75
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|20
|76
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|19
|77
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|19
|78
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|19
|79
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|80
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|18
|81
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|18
|82
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|83
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|17
|84
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|85
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|17
|86
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|87
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|88
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|16
|89
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|16
|90
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16
|91
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|15
|92
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|15
|93
|Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|94
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|13
|95
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM
|13
|96
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13
|97
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|13
|98
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel - Premier Tech
|12
|99
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|11
|100
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|11
|101
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|102
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|9
|103
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|8
|104
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|105
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|8
|106
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Soudal Lotto
|8
|107
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|7
|108
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|6
|109
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|6
|110
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|111
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|112
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|113
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|4
|114
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|115
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ
|3
|116
|Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|3
|117
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|118
|Owain Doull (Gbr) EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|119
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|120
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Team TotalEnergies
|2
|121
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Горная классификация после 20 этапа
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo - Visma
|72
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|64
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|59
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|52
|7
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|39
|8
|Neilson Powless (Usa) EF Education-EasyPost
|37
|9
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|35
|10
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|32
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|29
|12
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|13
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|26
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2r - Citroën
|18
|15
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|18
|16
|Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|17
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|18
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|16
|19
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|15
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|13
|21
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|13
|22
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team
|12
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic
|11
|24
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|25
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|9
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|8
|27
|Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|28
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|29
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo - Visma
|8
|30
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|8
|31
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|8
|32
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|33
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
|7
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|35
|Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|37
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|5
|38
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|40
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|41
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|42
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo - Visma
|3
|43
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|44
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|45
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|46
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|2
|47
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|48
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|2
|49
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|2
|50
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|51
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|1
|52
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadier
|1
|53
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ
|1
|54
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|1
|55
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|56
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|57
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|58
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|-1
|59
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Soudal Lotto
|-1
|Молодежная классификация после 20 этапа
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|76:37:31
|2
|Thomas Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers
|57:34
|3
|Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|1:27:43
|4
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team
|1:31:14
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|1:54:48
|6
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama - FDJ
|2:19:39
|7
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|2:36:34
|8
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - FDJ
|2:45:02
|9
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain Victorious
|3:01:25
|10
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën
|3:25:04
|11
|Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:26:09
|12
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Soudal Lotto
|3:28:10
|13
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Team TotalEnergies
|3:28:38
|14
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|3:36:17
|15
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|3:48:29
|16
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|3:51:14
|17
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:56:37
|18
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:03:03
|19
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|4:11:31
|20
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels - KTM
|4:16:11
|21
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|4:25:08
|22
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:27:28
|23
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|4:39:29
|24
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|4:45:36
|25
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|4:54:41
|26
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|5:09:37
|Командная классификация после 20 этапа
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)
|230:07:04
|2
|Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|37:33
|3
|Jumbo - Visma (Ned)
|42:44
|4
|Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)
|1:48:15
|5
|Movistar (Spa)
|2:11:45
|6
|UAE Team Emirates (Uae)
|2:16:35
|7
|Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|2:58:32
|8
|Team DSM (Ger)
|3:26:31
|9
|Arkea - Samsic (Fra)
|3:57:14
|10
|Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)
|3:59:23
|11
|EF Education-EasyPost (Usa)
|4:02:34
|12
|Israel - Premier Tech (Isr)
|4:05:01
|13
|Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
|4:18:02
|14
|Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux (Bel)
|4:21:37
|15
|Ag2r - Citroën (Fra)
|5:24:11
|16
|Cofidis (Fra)
|5:49:17
|17
|B&B Hotels - KTM (Fra)
|6:37:21
|18
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco (Aus)
|8:01:00
|19
|TotalEnergies (Fra)
|8:11:36
|20
|Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)
|9:18:46
|21
|Soudal Lotto (Bel)
|9:35:19
|22
|Quick Step Alpha Vinyl Team (Bel)
|10:41:4
Результаты 1 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 2 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 3 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 4 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 5 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 6 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 7 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 8 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 9 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 10 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 11 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 12 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 13 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 14 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 15 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 16 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 17 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Результаты 18 этапа Тур де Франс-2022
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!
- Комментариев
- (36)
- Просмотров
- (1 403)