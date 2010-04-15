VeloNEWS
Джиро д'Италия-2021. Результаты 9 этапа

Джиро д'Италия-2021. Результаты 9 этапа

 

 

 

  Кастель-ди-Сангро - Кампо Феличе, 158 км  
  1   Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   4:08:23  
  2   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   00:07  
  3   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech      
  4   Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   00:10  
  5   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  6   Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious   00:12  
  7   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM      
  8   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team      
  9   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers      
  10   Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  11   Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates      
  12   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo      
  13   Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  14   Simon Yates (Gbr) Team BikeExchange      
  15   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   00:31  
  16   Gianni Moscon (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers      
  17   Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux      
  18   Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma   00:35  
  19   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange      
  20   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education - Nippo      
  21   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  22   Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   00:38  
  23   Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   00:49  
  24   Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  25   Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ      
  26   Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ      
  27   Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM   00:53  
  28   Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   01:00  
  29   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   01:01  
  30   Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama - FDJ      
  31   Mikel Nieve (Esp) Team BikeExchange   01:07  
  32   Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education - Nippo   01:13  
  33   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   01:16  
  34   Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   01:18  
  35   Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis   01:34  
  36   George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma   01:44  
  37   Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team   01:47  
  38   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   01:49  
  39   Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange   01:50  
  40   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën      
  41   Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   02:13  
  42   Larry Warbasse (Usa) Ag2r - Citroën   02:21  
  43   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   02:25  
  44   Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM   02:27  
  45   Harold Tejada (Col) Astana – Premier Tech      
  46   Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo   02:34  
  47   Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis   02:45  
  48   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers   02:51  
  49   Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team      
  50   Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo   02:57  
  51   Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  52   Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana – Premier Tech   03:13  
  53   Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   03:14  
  54   Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM   03:21  
  55   Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos   04:02  
  56   Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   04:08  
  57   Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ   04:28  
  58   Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   05:14  
  59   Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  60   Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious      
  61   Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers   05:25  
  62   Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   05:28  
  63   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech   06:42  
  64   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech      
  65   Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team   06:49  
  66   Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education - Nippo   07:09  
  67   Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation   07:24  
  68   Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal   07:31  
  69   Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM      
  70   Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   07:44  
  71   Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team      
  72   Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education - Nippo      
  73   Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   07:46  
  74   Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   07:56  
  75   Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   07:58  
  76   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  77   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   08:42  
  78   Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli      
  79   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix   08:44  
  80   Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   08:45  
  81   Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane      
  82   Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  83   Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   08:49  
  84   Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education - Nippo      
  85   Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Ag2r - Citroën   08:55  
  86   Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   09:02  
  87   Rafael Valls (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   09:08  
  88   Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange      
  89   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   09:16  
  90   Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli   09:33  
  91   Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech   10:44  
  92   Salvatore Puccio (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   14:54  
  93   Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious      
  94   Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech      
  95   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   14:56  
  96   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange   15:11  
  97   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal   16:44  
  98   Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   16:54  
  99   Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  100   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis      
  101   Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team      
  102   Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   17:01  
  103   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   17:42  
  104   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux      
  105   Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  106   Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos      
  107   Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM   17:46  
  108   Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   17:52  
  109   Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   18:17  
  110   Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo - Visma   18:23  
  111   James Knox (Gbr) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  112   Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech      
  113   Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane      
  114   Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane      
  115   Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane      
  116   Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   18:28  
  117   Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma   18:59  
  118   Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis   22:22  
  119   Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team      
  120   Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ      
  121   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  122   Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education - Nippo   22:24  
  123   Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange      
  124   Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM      
  125   Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team      
  126   Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli      
  127   Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   22:30  
  128   Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal      
  129   Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  130   Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe      
  131   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën      
  132   Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  133   Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team      
  134   Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team      
  135   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   22:34  
  136   Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange      
  137   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe   22:52  
  138   Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe      
  139   Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM   24:51  
  140   Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal      
  141   Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   25:10  
  142   Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step   25:12  
  143   Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane      
  144   Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Israel Start-Up Nation   25:14  
  145   Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane      
  146   Matthias Brandle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  147   Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli      
  148   Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën      
  149   Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis      
  150   Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   25:23  
  151   Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka - Assos      
  152   Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka - Assos      
  153   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux      
  154   David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   25:26  
  155   Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis   25:37  
  156   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   25:53  
  157   Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka - Assos   25:55  
  158   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli   25:57  
  159   Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli      
  160   Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates      
  161   Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux      
  162   Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  163   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix      
  164   Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   26:02  
  165   Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis   26:03  
  166   Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis      
  167   Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates      
  168   Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka - Assos      
  169   Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team      
  170   Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates   26:08  
  171   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   26:11  
  172   Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka - Assos   26:30  
  DNF   Clement Champoussin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   0  
  DNF   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  DNF   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious      
  DNS   Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal      

 

  Промежуточный спринт Celano - 121.9 км  
  1   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   12  
  2   Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM   8  
  3   Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis   6  
  4   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   5  
  5   Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   4  
  6   Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli   3  
  7   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech   2  
  8   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   1  

 

  Очки на финише  
  1   Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   15  
  2   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   12  
  3   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech   9  
  4   Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   7  
  5   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   6  
  6   Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious   5  
  7   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM   4  
  8   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   3  
  9   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   2  
  10   Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step   1  

 

  Горная премия 2 кат. Passo Godi - 35.6 км  
  1   Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious   18  
  2   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   8  
  3   Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   6  
  4   Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis   4  
  5   Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo   2  
  6   Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM   1  

 

  Горная премия 3 кат. Forca Caruso - 102.1 км  
  1   Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   9  
  2   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   4  
  3   Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   2  
  4   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   1  

 

  Горная премия 2 кат. Ovindoli - 135 км  
  1   Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   18  
  2   Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo   8  
  3   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   6  
  4   Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM   4  
  5   Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis   2  
  6   George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma   1  

 

  Горная премия 1 кат. Campo Felice - 158 км  
  1   Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   40  
  2   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   18  
  3   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech   12  
  4   Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   9  
  5   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   6  
  6   Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious   4  
  7   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM   2  
  8   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   1  

 

  Командная классификация этапа  
  1   Team INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)   12:25:52  
  2   Team BikeExchange (Aus)   01:11  
  3   EF Education - Nippo (USA)   01:17  
  4   Trek-Segafredo (USA)   01:48  
  5   Groupama - FDJ (Fra)   01:56  
  6   Jumbo - Visma (Ned)   02:07  
  7   Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)   02:36  
  8   Team DSM (Ger)   02:49  
  9   Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)   02:58  
  10   Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux (Bel)   03:31  
  11   Ag2r - Citroën (Fra)   04:06  
  12   Movistar (Spa)   04:07  
  13   Astana – Premier Tech (Kaz)   05:04  
  14   Bahrain Victorious (Brn)   05:44  
  15   Alpecin-Fenix (Bel)   12:04  
  16   Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)   14:49  
  17   UAE Team Emirates (UAE)   16:02  
  18   Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team (Ita)   18:00  
  19   Cofidis (Fra)   20:30  
  20   Bardiani CSF - Faizane (Ita)   21:26  
  21   Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Ita)   39:56  
  22   Soudal Lotto (Bel)   45:54  
  23   Team Qhubeka - Assos (RSA)   46:24  

 

  Генеральная классификация после 9 этапа  
  1   Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   35:19:22  
  2   Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   00:15  
  3   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech   00:21  
  4   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   00:36  
  5   Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ   00:43  
  6   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo   00:44  
  7   Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious   00:45  
  8   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   00:51  
  9   Simon Yates (Gbr) Team BikeExchange   00:55  
  10   Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   01:01  
  11   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   01:12  
  12   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   01:20  
  13   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM      
  14   Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   01:33  
  15   Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   01:46  
  16   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   02:12  
  17   Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   02:15  
  18   Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma   02:22  
  19   Gianni Moscon (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   02:28  
  20   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange   02:30  
  21   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   03:26  
  22   Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM   04:27  
  23   Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step   04:55  
  24   Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   06:00  
  25   Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education - Nippo   07:18  
  26   Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange   07:21  
  27   Harold Tejada (Col) Astana – Premier Tech   07:34  
  28   Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   08:27  
  29   George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma   10:33  
  30   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   11:20  
  31   Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   14:44  
  32   Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM   17:25  
  33   Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team   18:05  
  34   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   18:37  
  35   Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   18:54  
  36   Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious   19:32  
  37   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   19:38  
  38   Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team   20:46  
  39   Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   21:52  
  40   Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education - Nippo   22:47  
  41   Mikel Nieve (Esp) Team BikeExchange   22:57  
  42   Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis   23:26  
  43   Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   25:21  
  44   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education - Nippo   25:29  
  45   Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   25:39  
  46   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers   27:54  
  47   Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team   28:33  
  48   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech   29:29  
  49   Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   30:01  
  50   Larry Warbasse (Usa) Ag2r - Citroën   31:41  
  51   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   32:18  
  52   Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   33:08  
  53   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   33:43  
  54   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   34:59  
  55   Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   35:06  
  56   Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team   35:10  
  57   Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Ag2r - Citroën   35:43  
  58   Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis   36:01  
  59   Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos      
  60   Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel Start-Up Nation   36:24  
  61   Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   36:30  
  62   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech   36:54  
  63   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation   37:55  
  64   Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   38:00  
  65   Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   40:22  
  66   Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM   41:16  
  67   Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   42:42  
  68   Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM   42:45  
  69   James Knox (Gbr) Deceuninck - Quick Step   44:41  
  70   Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers   45:07  
  71   Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ   45:41  
  72   Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama - FDJ   46:10  
  73   Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech   47:48  
  74   Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange   47:52  
  75   Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   48:15  
  76   Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana – Premier Tech   51:11  
  77   Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   51:27  
  78   Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation   51:41  
  79   Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech   51:58  
  80   Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo   52:10  
  81   Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step   52:42  
  82   Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education - Nippo   54:12  
  83   Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   55:04  
  84   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   55:27  
  85   Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis   55:40  
  86   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   55:53  
  87   Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   56:40  
  88   Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   57:52  
  89   Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli   58:02  
  90   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange   58:03  
  91   Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education - Nippo   58:12  
  92   Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   59:40  
  93   Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka - Assos   59:51  
  94   Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   59:53  
  95   Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious   1:00:51  
  96   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   1:01:03  
  97   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   1:03:00  
  98   Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal   1:03:14  
  99   Salvatore Puccio (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   1:03:23  
  100   Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   1:03:37  
  101   Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   1:04:20  
  102   Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM   1:04:53  
  103   Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   1:05:43  
  104   Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo   1:06:11  
  105   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli   1:07:51  
  106   Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   1:08:20  
  107   Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli   1:08:32  
  108   Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   1:08:58  
  109   Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team   1:09:18  
  110   Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   1:09:52  
  111   Rafael Valls (Esp) Bahrain Victorious   1:09:59  
  112   Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   1:12:00  
  113   Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   1:13:09  
  114   Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates   1:13:42  
  115   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis   1:17:01  
  116   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix   1:17:18  
  117   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   1:17:42  
  118   Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   1:17:55  
  119   Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM   1:17:59  
  120   Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos   1:18:23  
  121   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe   1:18:35  
  122   Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma   1:18:48  
  123   Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli   1:19:34  
  124   Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   1:19:56  
  125   Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   1:20:22  
  126   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   1:20:27  
  127   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   1:20:30  
  128   Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation   1:20:55  
  129   Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal   1:20:56  
  130   Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo - Visma   1:21:08  
  131   Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   1:22:08  
  132   Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli   1:23:40  
  133   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   1:23:52  
  134   Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   1:24:07  
  135   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal   1:24:21  
  136   Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech   1:25:46  
  137   Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   1:25:55  
  138   Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange   1:27:10  
  139   Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   1:27:26  
  140   Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange   1:27:37  
  141   Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM   1:27:46  
  142   Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   1:28:17  
  143   Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   1:30:14  
  144   Matthias Brandle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation   1:32:12  
  145   Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ   1:32:17  
  146   Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  147   Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis   1:32:25  
  148   Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education - Nippo   1:33:14  
  149   Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën   1:33:27  
  150   Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates   1:34:18  
  151   Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka - Assos   1:34:27  
  152   Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis   1:34:41  
  153   Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka - Assos   1:34:47  
  154   Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis   1:35:02  
  155   Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka - Assos   1:35:05  
  156   Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   1:36:01  
  157   Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe   1:36:05  
  158   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   1:36:25  
  159   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix   1:36:53  
  160   Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   1:37:59  
  161   Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka - Assos   1:38:29  
  162   Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates   1:39:52  
  163   Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   1:39:54  
  164   Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   1:40:05  
  165   Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team   1:40:53  
  166   Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   1:41:40  
  167   Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   1:42:20  
  168   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   1:42:23  
  169   David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   1:43:11  
  170   Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   1:44:31  
  171   Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis   1:51:13  
  172   Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal   1:53:54  

 

  Очки, общий зачет  
  1   Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   83  
  2   Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka - Assos   76  
  3   Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis   69  
  4   Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation   66  
  5   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe   57  
  6   Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates   56  
  7   Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   42  
  8   Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   39  
  9   Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   39  
  10   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   36  
  11   Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   33  
  12   Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious   29  
  13   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   29  
  14   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   28  
  15   Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   27  
  16   Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis   26  
  17   Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   25  
  18   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation   23  
  19   Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli   20  
  20   Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   19  
  21   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   18  
  22   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   18  
  23   Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM   18  
  24   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   15  
  25   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   15  
  26   Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM   14  
  27   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   13  
  28   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   12  
  29   Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   12  
  30   Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma   12  
  31   Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates   11  
  32   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech   10  
  33   Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious   10  
  34   Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis   10  
  35   Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma   9  
  36   Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step   9  
  37   Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   9  
  38   Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën   9  
  39   Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   8  
  40   Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM   8  
  41   Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   8  
  42   Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   8  
  43   Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   8  
  44   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   7  
  45   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   6  
  46   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   6  
  47   Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel Start-Up Nation   6  
  48   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   6  
  49   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   6  
  50   Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   6  
  51   Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   6  
  52   Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ   5  
  53   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   5  
  54   Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   5  
  55   Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   5  
  56   Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   5  
  57   Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   5  
  58   Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis   5  
  59   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM   4  
  60   Gianni Moscon (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   4  
  61   Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   4  
  62   Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka - Assos   4  
  63   Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli   4  
  64   Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education - Nippo   3  
  65   Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team   3  
  66   Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Ag2r - Citroën   3  
  67   Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli   3  
  68   Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos   3  
  69   Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka - Assos   3  
  70   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo   2  
  71   Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   2  
  72   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   2  
  73   Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   2  
  74   Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   2  
  75   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech   2  
  76   Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   2  
  77   Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   2  
  78   Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal   2  
  79   Matthias Brandle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation   2  
  80   Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates   2  
  81   Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ   1  
  82   Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech   1  
  83   Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   1  
  84   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange   1  
  85   Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   -1  
  86   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli   -3  
  87   Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   -3  
  88   Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis   -3  

 

  Общий зачет горной классификации  
  1   Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   51  
  2   Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   48  
  3   Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious   44  
  4   Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   23  
  5   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   20  
  6   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   18  
  7   Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   17  
  8   Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   16  
  9   Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   13  
  10   Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   13  
  11   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech   12  
  12   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   12  
  13   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation   10  
  14   Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo   10  
  15   Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli   9  
  16   Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM   9  
  17   Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   8  
  18   Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis   6  
  19   Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ   6  
  20   Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange   6  
  21   Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   6  
  22   Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious   5  
  23   Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   5  
  24   Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM   5  
  25   Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis   4  
  26   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   4  
  27   Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team   4  
  28   Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   3  
  29   Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM   2  
  30   Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   2  
  31   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious   2  
  32   Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   2  
  33   Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   2  
  34   Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   2  
  35   Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   2  
  36   Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ   1  
  37   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   1  
  38   George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma   1  
  39   Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën   1  
  40   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   1  
  41   Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   -2  
  42   Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech   -4  
  43   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli   -4  
  44   Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   -4  
  45   Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux   -4  
  46   Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis   -4  

 

  Молодежная классификация  
  1   Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   35:19:22  
  2   Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   00:15  
  3   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech   00:21  
  4   Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ   00:43  
  5   Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers   01:12  
  6   Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma   02:22  
  7   Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM   04:27  
  8   Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step   04:55  
  9   Harold Tejada (Col) Astana – Premier Tech   07:34  
  10   Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   08:27  
  11   Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM   17:25  
  12   Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious   19:32  
  13   Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team   20:46  
  14   Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis   36:01  
  15   Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers   45:07  
  16   Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ   45:41  
  17   Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech   47:48  
  18   Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange   47:52  
  19   Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates   48:15  
  20   Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana – Premier Tech   51:11  
  21   Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step   52:42  
  22   Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   55:04  
  23   Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis   55:40  
  24   Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   56:40  
  25   Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe   57:52  
  26   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   1:03:00  
  27   Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal   1:03:14  
  28   Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo   1:06:11  
  29   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli   1:07:51  
  30   Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   1:08:58  
  31   Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team   1:09:18  
  32   Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   1:13:09  
  33   Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers   1:17:42  
  34   Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos   1:18:23  
  35   Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma   1:18:48  
  36   Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli   1:19:34  
  37   Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal   1:20:56  
  38   Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli   1:23:40  
  39   Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   1:24:07  
  40   Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech   1:25:46  
  41   Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane   1:25:55  
  42   Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   1:27:26  
  43   Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM   1:27:46  
  44   Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education - Nippo   1:33:14  
  45   Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   1:39:54  
  46   Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team   1:42:20  
  47   David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo - Visma   1:43:11  
  48   Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis   1:51:13  

 

  Командный зачет  
  1   Team INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)   106:01:14  
  2   Team BikeExchange (Aus)   03:26  
  3   Trek-Segafredo (USA)   05:47  
  4   Bahrain Victorious (Brn)   06:49  
  5   Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)   07:44  
  6   EF Education - Nippo (USA)   10:49  
  7   Team DSM (Ger)   11:05  
  8   Movistar (Spa)   14:07  
  9   Jumbo - Visma (Ned)   20:07  
  10   Astana – Premier Tech (Kaz)   26:40  
  11   UAE Team Emirates (UAE)   37:19  
  12   Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)   39:00  
  13   Groupama - FDJ (Fra)   49:52  
  14   Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux (Bel)   50:30  
  15   Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)   55:37  
  16   Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team (Ita)   59:46  
  17   Ag2r - Citroën (Fra)   1:01:19  
  18   Alpecin-Fenix (Bel)   1:39:47  
  19   Cofidis (Fra)   1:40:01  
  20   Bardiani CSF - Faizane (Ita)   1:47:48  
  21   Team Qhubeka - Assos (RSA)   2:19:10  
  22   Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Ita)   2:26:18  
  23   Soudal Lotto (Bel)   2:49:54  

 

 

  1. Имя: Вячеслав

    Shalam s Urala

    Сегодня, 17:38 | Регистрация: 4.09.2010

    спина - не болела!!!

  2. Имя: Ден

    rude_rider

    Сегодня, 17:42 | Регистрация: 27.07.2011

    Мощно берналь. В отсутствии словенцев король королем

  3. Имя: Алексей

    uran

    Сегодня, 17:43 | Регистрация: 27.05.2017

    Цитата: Shalam s Urala
    спина - не болела!!!
    Ещё как болела, рожи на финише корчил вон какие.

  4. RVL

    Сегодня, 17:44 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

    Болела-хотел побыстрее, чтоб отпустила)))

  5. Имя: Михаил

    velodoctor

    Сегодня, 17:44 | Регистрация: 22.05.2013

    Да, колумбиец пока выцепляет везде где может секунды. Концовка этапа хорошая, но для воскресного этапа хотелось бы конечно горный финиш. 

  6. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Сегодня, 17:54 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Ну сегодня был показ мускулов, у всех генералов он удался, у Берналя лучше всех конечно. Очень сильно на него отработала команда и это без Ганны ( у Скай Инеос сегодня он отвалил первым на отдых). Если честно продолжает удивлять Ремко, без соревновательной практики и пока второй. 

    Сегодняшний этап Джиро не решал, а вот в среду на белых дорогах очень даже ударит по кому-то кувалдой.

    Тем не менее Джиро живенько смотриться.

    1. RVL

      Сегодня, 18:04 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

      особенно в грустной номинации "ни дня без кульбита"
      Мохорич пока "лучший"..правда не видно было как Ланда летел...
      всем здоровья

  7. Имя: Алексей

    Evergreen

    Сегодня, 18:05 | Регистрация: 5.08.2020

    Яркая демонстрация силы от Берналя, впечатляющая взрывная дурь, при этом филигранно контролируемая на мокрой песчаной горе. Опыт в МТБ не пропьешь...

  8. Имя: Михаил

    motte

    Сегодня, 18:06 | Регистрация: 4.07.2011

    Цитата: Shalam s Urala
    спина - не болела!!!

    Теперь в маечке.. Боль должна быть отшиблена напрочь.

    Красиво, Берналь, просто класс !

  9. Имя: Ольга

    Earl57

    Сегодня, 18:19 | Регистрация: 7.12.2014

    У Инеос сегодня отличный день. Берналь победил на этапе Джиро, а Пидкок всем привез (и много) в Нове Место на этапе Кубка Мира МТБ, начиная с Ван дер Пула.

    1. Имя: Александр

      Freejazz

      Сегодня, 18:45 | Регистрация: 27.08.2018

      Ольга, вы эту МТБ гонку смотрели? Я пропустил, Пидкок от МВДП уехал или там механическая проблема была?
      Но пока петь хвалы рано - мы не знаем целей и планов обоих гонщиков в деталях. Я знаю, что оба хотят на Олимпиаде быть в первом ряду на старте, а вот ка они хотят подводиться по физике - это уже вопрос к тактике подготовки. В Альштаде у МВДП просто физики не хватило - тут уже лучше. У Пидкока место было плохое и он потратился на выезд в первые ряды - тут вроде все в тренде. А вот как форма дальше пойдет, в набор или спад- это вопрос.

      1. Имя: Ольга

        Earl57

        Сегодня, 18:57 | Регистрация: 7.12.2014

        Смотрела. Ван дер Пул рванул со старта, Пидкок не оставал. На 3-м круге он просто уехал от Матье. Момент обгона не показали, там же камеры стационарные. Но по тому как они ехали, это был вопрос времени. На механическую проблему не похоже, падения не было. Скорее Матье просто устал, потому что его и Флюкигер обогнал.
        На последнем круге Том уже сбавил, понимая что Ван дер Пул его не догонит. Матье наоборот прибавил, убегая от Флюкигера. А так разрыв между Томом и Матье был полторы минуты на предпоследнем круге. На финиш Пидкок практически пешком заходил.

        1. Имя: Александр

          Freejazz

          Сегодня, 19:22 | Регистрация: 27.08.2018

          Спасибо, я момент обгона видел, а вот дальше (пошел гулять с собаками), не посмотрел и пропустил как такой разрыв организовался. Флюкигер обогнал и сильно мешался под колесами какое то время. Дальше я видел.

          1. Имя: Ольга

            Earl57

            Сегодня, 19:36 | Регистрация: 7.12.2014

            Сказали что квалификацию на Токио объявят во вторник.
            Вроде как попадает Пидкок или нет зависело от румына. Если тот сегодня финиширует 24-м или выше, то Том попадает. Там какая-то сильно мудреная система подсчета рейтинга на ОИ. Румын в итоге заехал 17-м.

      2. MVDP

        Сегодня, 19:43 | Регистрация: 3.10.2020

        Не знаю, что там по физике, но в целом Матье с его весом тяжеловато против Пидкока будет. У Тома в КК, считаю, наилучшие перспективы, т.к. для СХ он мелковат, а на шоссе конкуренция повыше.

  10. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 18:28 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Никто из россиян комментаторов ни одним местом, ни одним комментарием не болеет за россиянина Александра Власова и это грустно. Только Ремко да Ремко. Как будто Саши и нет в пелотоне.Вот и весь наш патриотизм. (В ковычках ).

    А я верю, что Власов возьмёт эту Джиро. Форма на подходе как раз к третьей неделе прибудет.

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
    1. Имя: Алексей

      uran

      Сегодня, 18:32 | Регистрация: 27.05.2017

      Так нужно хотя бы россиянином быть для патриотизма.
      А в общем парень пока молодцом, просто не феерит, как многим хочется.

    2. Имя: Вячеслав

      Shalam s Urala

      Сегодня, 18:38 | Регистрация: 4.09.2010

      болею за Власова.
      ничего не пишу - боюсь сглазить.
      привычка.
      т.к. сын - про-покер-игрок

      1. RVL

        Сегодня, 21:04 | Регистрация: 30.08.2012

        А какова связь между сглазом Власовым сыном и покером? Любопытно просто)

    3. Имя: Александр

      Freejazz

      Сегодня, 18:48 | Регистрация: 27.08.2018

      За Власова болеют, а не глорят. Не обязательно кричать на всех углах = Саша, Саша!!! Я понимаю, все достаточно осторожно подходят к его перспективам (и надеются на лучшее). А вот Ремко интересен, потому что это одно из ярких последних событий велоспорта.

    4. Имя: Александр

      AlexanderS

      Сегодня, 19:14 | Регистрация: 18.05.2017

      Саша молодец. Смотрится достойно, разделку подтянул в сравнении с прошлым сезоном, постоянно в головке генералов, ведет дуэль с Берналем с позиции силы - сам догоняет, ни на кого не оглядывается в поисках помощи. Как по мне - он и Ремко пока главные соперники для Берналя. Но Ремко пока на колесах сидит многовато) а для Власова, имхо, больше подходят 10+км горы, супер рывка немного не хватает. Поэтому с осторожным оптимизмом жду Дзонколан. 

      p.s. да, и боимся сглазить, конечно 

    5. Имя: Ігор

      Gerasim

      Сегодня, 21:41 | Регистрация: 15.10.2020

      У Вас буйная фантазия. Я хоть и болею за Сашу, но не вижу предпосылок победы. Если бы Нибали сегодня катался за Астану, я думаю Вы и в его победу бы верили. Это всё называется астанофобия.

  11. Имя: Alex1331

    alex1331

    Сегодня, 18:38 | Регистрация: 24.10.2011

    Цитата: Astanaforever
    Никто из россиян комментаторов ни одним местом, ни одним комментарием не болеет за россиянина Александра Власова и это грустно.Только Ремко да Ремко. Как будто Саши и нет в пелотоне.Вот и весь наш патриотизм. (В ковычках ).

    А я верю, что Власов возьмёт эту Джиро. Форма на подходе как раз к третьей неделе прибудет.
    Может сглазить боимся... болеем и верим??

  12. Имя: Артём

    Arciv

    Сегодня, 18:47 | Регистрация: 15.04.2018

    Берналь очень хорош,должен брать Джиро,если спина не подведёт! Беннет разачаровывает!! В прошлом году жаловался,что мало свободы,тут дали капитанство на гранд туре,а он хуже Фоса и даже Боумана! Ну,может какая-то болезнь или ещё что! Но как грегори он смотрится на много интереснее

  13. Имя: Васисуалий

    kabachok

    Сегодня, 19:01 | Регистрация: 30.09.2019

    сегодня мы прослушали цикл лекций о правильном питании, велотуфлях и горнолыжных курортах.

    я очень уважаю СК, но последнее время его просто несёт, причём зачастую в самый неподходящий момент. 

    и да, Власов внушает.

     

    1. Имя: Костя

      kostel69

      Сегодня, 19:36 | Регистрация: 24.03.2016

      Не завидую Курдюкову, вести 5-6ти часовые трансляции, когда в основном идет тактическая борьба и все ждут последнюю гору(а на спринтерских этапах и этого нет) и при этом надо заполнять всю эту пустоту - что то не очень веселое занятие, там может и не так понести. Вот когда транслируют только последние час-полтора комментаторам намного легче.

  14. Имя: Николай.

    Николай Н.

    Сегодня, 19:13 | Регистрация: 15.04.2010

    Ну вот Берналь начал набирать запас времени и он считает главным конкурентом для себя Власова. Власов потихоньку перебирается к призовому месту. Вчера он был на 4 месте и проигрывал первому 24ск, а сегодня уже на 3 месте и проигрывает всего 21ск. Медленно но уверенно.

  15. Имя: Борис

    aksbor

    Сегодня, 19:34 | Регистрация: 21.06.2011

    Пока все это легкая разминка перед настоящими горными этапами. Вот там и будет понятно, кто реально чего стоит на данный момент. Впечатление,что Йейтс как раз затаился перед большими горами. Считаю,что он не меньший фаворит,чем Берналь,Эвенпул и Власов. Сюда можно и Карти приплюсовать. Из этой пятерки кто-то возьмет Джиро.

  16. Имя: Alik

    Astanaforever

    Сегодня, 19:43 | Регистрация: 30.06.2017

    Цитата: kabachok
    сегодня мы прослушали цикл лекций о правильном питании, велотуфлях и горнолыжных курортах.
    я очень уважаю СК, но последнее время его просто несёт, причём зачастую в самый неподходящий момент. 
    и да, Власов внушает.
     
    Не сметь против Серёжи что то глорить, а то щас Отарик Мамчиашвили подтянется к рупору ЕN. А вот тогда все вспомнят добрым словом СК. Если, честно..то лучше чем Курдюков никто и рядом не стоял. Он комментатор от бога. И не важно, что он там несёт, но интересен до невозможности. С ним можно и десятичасовые репортажи смотреть не напрягаясь. Он просто оракул спича.Он неподражаем. Красавчик!!!!

    Вся жизнь это гонка.
  17. Имя: Серафим

    Серафим

    Сегодня, 20:09 | Регистрация: 4.08.2018

     Гравийный участок оказался не таким уж и гравийным. Скорее песчано-глиняная грунтовка. 

      И жалко, что быстро сдал смену розовая майка Атилла Вальтер. Немного не потянул в развязке, несмотря на необычную диету.

  18. Имя: Ilmars

    salomon

    Сегодня, 20:10 | Регистрация: 11.07.2012

    Цитата: kabachok
    сегодня мы прослушали цикл лекций о правильном питании, велотуфлях и горнолыжных курортах.
    я очень уважаю СК, но последнее время его просто несёт, причём зачастую в самый неподходящий момент. 
    и да, Власов внушает.
     
    Ну, некоторым товарищам не угодишь. Да лучше СК нету вело-комментатора! Или вы по нраву например Отар Мамучашвили, который одну половину репортажа молчит, а другую говорит таким ленивым голосом, шо кажется его только что с постели подняли ! Скукотень!

  19. Имя: Cmapuk

    cmap_nep

    Сегодня, 20:21 | Регистрация: 22.05.2015

    Не сметь против Серёжи... Он неподражаем. Красавчик!!!! -------------------- Ну вот, свершилось. Теперь есть у нас Супер Комментатор, СуперМэн и Супер Болелельщик. Св.троица.

  20. Имя: Виктор

    oblivion

    Сегодня, 21:40 | Регистрация: 18.04.2021

    Цитата: salomon
    Цитата: kabachok
    сегодня мы прослушали цикл лекций о правильном питании, велотуфлях и горнолыжных курортах.
    я очень уважаю СК, но последнее время его просто несёт, причём зачастую в самый неподходящий момент. 
    и да, Власов внушает.
     
    Ну, некоторым товарищам не угодишь. Да лучше СК нету вело-комментатора!Или вы по нраву например Отар Мамучашвили, который одну половину репортажа молчит, а другую говорит таким ленивым голосом, шо кажется его только что с постели подняли ! Скукотень!
    А я и против Отара ничего плохого не могу сказать. Да, манера речи не очень бодрая. Зато он хорошо следит за гонкой и неплохо читает ее. У них с СК свои плюсы и минусы и это нормально)

