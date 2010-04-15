Джиро д'Италия-2021. Результаты 9 этапа

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 17:37
|Кастель-ди-Сангро - Кампо Феличе, 158 км
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|4:08:23
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:07
|3
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|00:10
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|00:12
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|8
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|14
|Simon Yates (Gbr) Team BikeExchange
|15
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|00:31
|16
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|18
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma
|00:35
|19
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education - Nippo
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|00:38
|23
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|00:49
|24
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|25
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ
|26
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|27
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|00:53
|28
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|01:00
|29
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|01:01
|30
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|31
|Mikel Nieve (Esp) Team BikeExchange
|01:07
|32
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education - Nippo
|01:13
|33
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|01:16
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|01:18
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|01:34
|36
|George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma
|01:44
|37
|Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|01:47
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|01:49
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|01:50
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|41
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|02:13
|42
|Larry Warbasse (Usa) Ag2r - Citroën
|02:21
|43
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|02:25
|44
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|02:27
|45
|Harold Tejada (Col) Astana – Premier Tech
|46
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|02:34
|47
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|02:45
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|02:51
|49
|Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo
|02:57
|51
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana – Premier Tech
|03:13
|53
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|03:14
|54
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|03:21
|55
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|04:02
|56
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|04:08
|57
|Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ
|04:28
|58
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|05:14
|59
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|61
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers
|05:25
|62
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|05:28
|63
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech
|06:42
|64
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech
|65
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|06:49
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education - Nippo
|07:09
|67
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|07:24
|68
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|07:31
|69
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|70
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|07:44
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|72
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education - Nippo
|73
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|07:46
|74
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|07:56
|75
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|07:58
|76
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|77
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|08:42
|78
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|08:44
|80
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|08:45
|81
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|82
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|83
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|08:49
|84
|Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education - Nippo
|85
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Ag2r - Citroën
|08:55
|86
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|09:02
|87
|Rafael Valls (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|09:08
|88
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|89
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|09:16
|90
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli
|09:33
|91
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech
|10:44
|92
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|14:54
|93
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|94
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech
|95
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:56
|96
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|15:11
|97
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:44
|98
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|16:54
|99
|Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|100
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|101
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team
|102
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17:01
|103
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:42
|104
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|105
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|106
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|107
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|17:46
|108
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|17:52
|109
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|18:17
|110
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo - Visma
|18:23
|111
|James Knox (Gbr) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|112
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech
|113
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|114
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|115
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|116
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|18:28
|117
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma
|18:59
|118
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|22:22
|119
|Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|120
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ
|121
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education - Nippo
|22:24
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|124
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|125
|Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|126
|Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli
|127
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22:30
|128
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|130
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|131
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|132
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|133
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|134
|Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team
|135
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|22:34
|136
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|137
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|22:52
|138
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe
|139
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|24:51
|140
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|25:10
|142
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:12
|143
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|144
|Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:14
|145
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|146
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|147
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli
|148
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën
|149
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|150
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25:23
|151
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|152
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|153
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|154
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|25:26
|155
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|25:37
|156
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|25:53
|157
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|25:55
|158
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli
|25:57
|159
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|160
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|162
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|163
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|164
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|26:02
|165
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|26:03
|166
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|167
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|168
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|169
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|170
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|26:08
|171
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|26:11
|172
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|26:30
|DNF
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|0
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|DNS
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|Промежуточный спринт Celano - 121.9 км
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|12
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|8
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|4
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|5
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|7
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech
|2
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Очки на финише
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|3
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech
|9
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|4
|8
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|10
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Горная премия 2 кат. Passo Godi - 35.6 км
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|18
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|6
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|5
|Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo
|2
|6
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|1
|Горная премия 3 кат. Forca Caruso - 102.1 км
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|9
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|2
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|1
|Горная премия 2 кат. Ovindoli - 135 км
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|18
|2
|Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo
|8
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|4
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|6
|George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma
|1
|Горная премия 1 кат. Campo Felice - 158 км
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|40
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|3
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech
|12
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|2
|8
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|1
|Командная классификация этапа
|1
|Team INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)
|12:25:52
|2
|Team BikeExchange (Aus)
|01:11
|3
|EF Education - Nippo (USA)
|01:17
|4
|Trek-Segafredo (USA)
|01:48
|5
|Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|01:56
|6
|Jumbo - Visma (Ned)
|02:07
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)
|02:36
|8
|Team DSM (Ger)
|02:49
|9
|Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)
|02:58
|10
|Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux (Bel)
|03:31
|11
|Ag2r - Citroën (Fra)
|04:06
|12
|Movistar (Spa)
|04:07
|13
|Astana – Premier Tech (Kaz)
|05:04
|14
|Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|05:44
|15
|Alpecin-Fenix (Bel)
|12:04
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)
|14:49
|17
|UAE Team Emirates (UAE)
|16:02
|18
|Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team (Ita)
|18:00
|19
|Cofidis (Fra)
|20:30
|20
|Bardiani CSF - Faizane (Ita)
|21:26
|21
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Ita)
|39:56
|22
|Soudal Lotto (Bel)
|45:54
|23
|Team Qhubeka - Assos (RSA)
|46:24
|Генеральная классификация после 9 этапа
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|35:19:22
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|00:15
|3
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech
|00:21
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:36
|5
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ
|00:43
|6
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo
|00:44
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|00:45
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:51
|9
|Simon Yates (Gbr) Team BikeExchange
|00:55
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|01:01
|11
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|01:12
|12
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|01:20
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|14
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|01:33
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|01:46
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|02:12
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|02:15
|18
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma
|02:22
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|02:28
|20
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|02:30
|21
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|03:26
|22
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|04:27
|23
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|04:55
|24
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|06:00
|25
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education - Nippo
|07:18
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|07:21
|27
|Harold Tejada (Col) Astana – Premier Tech
|07:34
|28
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|08:27
|29
|George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma
|10:33
|30
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|11:20
|31
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:44
|32
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|17:25
|33
|Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|18:05
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|18:37
|35
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|18:54
|36
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|19:32
|37
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|19:38
|38
|Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team
|20:46
|39
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|21:52
|40
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education - Nippo
|22:47
|41
|Mikel Nieve (Esp) Team BikeExchange
|22:57
|42
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|23:26
|43
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25:21
|44
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education - Nippo
|25:29
|45
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|25:39
|46
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers
|27:54
|47
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|28:33
|48
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech
|29:29
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30:01
|50
|Larry Warbasse (Usa) Ag2r - Citroën
|31:41
|51
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|32:18
|52
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|33:08
|53
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|33:43
|54
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|34:59
|55
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|35:06
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|35:10
|57
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Ag2r - Citroën
|35:43
|58
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|36:01
|59
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|60
|Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|36:24
|61
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|36:30
|62
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech
|36:54
|63
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:55
|64
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|38:00
|65
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|40:22
|66
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|41:16
|67
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:42
|68
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|42:45
|69
|James Knox (Gbr) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:41
|70
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers
|45:07
|71
|Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ
|45:41
|72
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|46:10
|73
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech
|47:48
|74
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|47:52
|75
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|48:15
|76
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana – Premier Tech
|51:11
|77
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|51:27
|78
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|51:41
|79
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech
|51:58
|80
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|52:10
|81
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:42
|82
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education - Nippo
|54:12
|83
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|55:04
|84
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|55:27
|85
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|55:40
|86
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55:53
|87
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|56:40
|88
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|57:52
|89
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli
|58:02
|90
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|58:03
|91
|Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education - Nippo
|58:12
|92
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|59:40
|93
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|59:51
|94
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|59:53
|95
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|1:00:51
|96
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:01:03
|97
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:00
|98
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:14
|99
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03:23
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|1:03:37
|101
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:04:20
|102
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|1:04:53
|103
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:05:43
|104
|Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo
|1:06:11
|105
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli
|1:07:51
|106
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|1:08:20
|107
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:32
|108
|Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|1:08:58
|109
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team
|1:09:18
|110
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:52
|111
|Rafael Valls (Esp) Bahrain Victorious
|1:09:59
|112
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:12:00
|113
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|1:13:09
|114
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:42
|115
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|1:17:01
|116
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:17:18
|117
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|1:17:42
|118
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|1:17:55
|119
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|1:17:59
|120
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|1:18:23
|121
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|1:18:35
|122
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma
|1:18:48
|123
|Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli
|1:19:34
|124
|Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|1:19:56
|125
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|1:20:22
|126
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|1:20:27
|127
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|1:20:30
|128
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:20:55
|129
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:56
|130
|Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo - Visma
|1:21:08
|131
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|1:22:08
|132
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli
|1:23:40
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23:52
|134
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:24:07
|135
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:24:21
|136
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech
|1:25:46
|137
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|1:25:55
|138
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:27:10
|139
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:27:26
|140
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:27:37
|141
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|1:27:46
|142
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|1:28:17
|143
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:30:14
|144
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:32:12
|145
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ
|1:32:17
|146
|Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|147
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|1:32:25
|148
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:14
|149
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën
|1:33:27
|150
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:34:18
|151
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|1:34:27
|152
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|1:34:41
|153
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|1:34:47
|154
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|1:35:02
|155
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|1:35:05
|156
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:36:01
|157
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe
|1:36:05
|158
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|1:36:25
|159
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:36:53
|160
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:37:59
|161
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|1:38:29
|162
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|1:39:52
|163
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:39:54
|164
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|1:40:05
|165
|Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team
|1:40:53
|166
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:41:40
|167
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|1:42:20
|168
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|1:42:23
|169
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|1:43:11
|170
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|1:44:31
|171
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|1:51:13
|172
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:53:54
|Очки, общий зачет
|1
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|76
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|69
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|66
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|57
|6
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|7
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|8
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|9
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|39
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|36
|11
|Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|33
|12
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|29
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|29
|14
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|28
|15
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|27
|16
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|26
|17
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|25
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|23
|19
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|20
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|21
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|18
|24
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|26
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|14
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|13
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|12
|29
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|30
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma
|12
|31
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|32
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech
|10
|33
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|34
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|35
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma
|9
|36
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|37
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|9
|38
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën
|9
|39
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|40
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|8
|41
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|8
|42
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|43
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|8
|44
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|45
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|46
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|47
|Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|48
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|49
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|50
|Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|51
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|6
|52
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ
|5
|53
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|5
|54
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|55
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|5
|56
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|57
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|58
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|5
|59
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|4
|60
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|61
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|62
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|4
|63
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|64
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education - Nippo
|3
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|66
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Ag2r - Citroën
|3
|67
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|68
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|3
|69
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|3
|70
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo
|2
|71
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|2
|72
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|73
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|74
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|2
|75
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech
|2
|76
|Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|77
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|2
|78
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|2
|79
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|80
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|81
|Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ
|1
|82
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech
|1
|83
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|1
|84
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|85
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|-1
|86
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli
|-3
|87
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|-3
|88
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-3
|Общий зачет горной классификации
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|51
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|44
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|6
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|7
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|17
|8
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|13
|10
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|11
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech
|12
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|14
|Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo
|10
|15
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM
|9
|17
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|19
|Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ
|6
|20
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|6
|21
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|6
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|23
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|24
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|5
|25
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|26
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|4
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|28
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|3
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|2
|30
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|31
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|32
|Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|2
|34
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|2
|35
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|36
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ
|1
|37
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|1
|38
|George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma
|1
|39
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën
|1
|40
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|1
|41
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|-2
|42
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech
|-4
|43
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli
|-4
|44
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|-4
|45
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux
|-4
|46
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|-4
|Молодежная классификация
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|35:19:22
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|00:15
|3
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech
|00:21
|4
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ
|00:43
|5
|Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers
|01:12
|6
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma
|02:22
|7
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|04:27
|8
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|04:55
|9
|Harold Tejada (Col) Astana – Premier Tech
|07:34
|10
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|08:27
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|17:25
|12
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|19:32
|13
|Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team
|20:46
|14
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|36:01
|15
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers
|45:07
|16
|Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ
|45:41
|17
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech
|47:48
|18
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|47:52
|19
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|48:15
|20
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana – Premier Tech
|51:11
|21
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:42
|22
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|55:04
|23
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|55:40
|24
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|56:40
|25
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|57:52
|26
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:00
|27
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:03:14
|28
|Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo
|1:06:11
|29
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli
|1:07:51
|30
|Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|1:08:58
|31
|Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team
|1:09:18
|32
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|1:13:09
|33
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers
|1:17:42
|34
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos
|1:18:23
|35
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma
|1:18:48
|36
|Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli
|1:19:34
|37
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:56
|38
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli
|1:23:40
|39
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:24:07
|40
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech
|1:25:46
|41
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|1:25:55
|42
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:27:26
|43
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|1:27:46
|44
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:14
|45
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:39:54
|46
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team
|1:42:20
|47
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo - Visma
|1:43:11
|48
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|1:51:13
|Командный зачет
|1
|Team INEOS Grenadiers (GBr)
|106:01:14
|2
|Team BikeExchange (Aus)
|03:26
|3
|Trek-Segafredo (USA)
|05:47
|4
|Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
|06:49
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)
|07:44
|6
|EF Education - Nippo (USA)
|10:49
|7
|Team DSM (Ger)
|11:05
|8
|Movistar (Spa)
|14:07
|9
|Jumbo - Visma (Ned)
|20:07
|10
|Astana – Premier Tech (Kaz)
|26:40
|11
|UAE Team Emirates (UAE)
|37:19
|12
|Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)
|39:00
|13
|Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|49:52
|14
|Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux (Bel)
|50:30
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)
|55:37
|16
|Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team (Ita)
|59:46
|17
|Ag2r - Citroën (Fra)
|1:01:19
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix (Bel)
|1:39:47
|19
|Cofidis (Fra)
|1:40:01
|20
|Bardiani CSF - Faizane (Ita)
|1:47:48
|21
|Team Qhubeka - Assos (RSA)
|2:19:10
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Ita)
|2:26:18
|23
|Soudal Lotto (Bel)
|2:49:54
Джиро д'Италия-2021. Превью этапов
Результаты 1 этапа Джиро д'Италия-2021
Результаты 2 этапа Джиро д'Италия-2021
Результаты 3 этапа Джиро д'Италия-2021
Результаты 4 этапа Джиро д'Италия-2021
Результаты 5 этапа Джиро д'Италия-2021
Результаты 6 этапа Джиро д'Италия-2021
Результаты 7 этапа Джиро д'Италия-2021
