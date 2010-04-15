Джиро д'Италия-2021. Результаты 9 этапа Категория:

Сегодня, 17:37 Кастель-ди-Сангро - Кампо Феличе, 158 км 1 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 4:08:23 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:07 3 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 00:10 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 00:12 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 8 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 9 Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 10 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 14 Simon Yates (Gbr) Team BikeExchange 15 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 00:31 16 Gianni Moscon (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 18 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma 00:35 19 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education - Nippo 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 00:38 23 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 00:49 24 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 25 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ 26 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 27 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 00:53 28 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 01:00 29 Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 01:01 30 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 31 Mikel Nieve (Esp) Team BikeExchange 01:07 32 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education - Nippo 01:13 33 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 01:16 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 01:18 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 01:34 36 George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma 01:44 37 Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team 01:47 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 01:49 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 01:50 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 41 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 02:13 42 Larry Warbasse (Usa) Ag2r - Citroën 02:21 43 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 02:25 44 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 02:27 45 Harold Tejada (Col) Astana – Premier Tech 46 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 02:34 47 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 02:45 48 Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers 02:51 49 Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team 50 Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo 02:57 51 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 52 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana – Premier Tech 03:13 53 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 03:14 54 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 03:21 55 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos 04:02 56 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 04:08 57 Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ 04:28 58 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 05:14 59 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 61 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers 05:25 62 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 05:28 63 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech 06:42 64 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech 65 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 06:49 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education - Nippo 07:09 67 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 07:24 68 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 07:31 69 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 70 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 07:44 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 72 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education - Nippo 73 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 07:46 74 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 07:56 75 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 07:58 76 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 77 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 08:42 78 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 79 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 08:44 80 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 08:45 81 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 82 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 83 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 08:49 84 Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education - Nippo 85 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Ag2r - Citroën 08:55 86 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 09:02 87 Rafael Valls (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 09:08 88 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 89 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 09:16 90 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli 09:33 91 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech 10:44 92 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers 14:54 93 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 94 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech 95 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 14:56 96 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 15:11 97 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16:44 98 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 16:54 99 Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel Start-Up Nation 100 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 101 Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team 102 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17:01 103 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 17:42 104 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 105 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 106 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos 107 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 17:46 108 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 17:52 109 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 18:17 110 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo - Visma 18:23 111 James Knox (Gbr) Deceuninck - Quick Step 112 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech 113 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 114 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 115 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 116 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 18:28 117 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma 18:59 118 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 22:22 119 Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 120 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ 121 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education - Nippo 22:24 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 124 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 125 Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 126 Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli 127 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22:30 128 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 129 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 130 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 131 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 132 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 133 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 134 Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team 135 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 22:34 136 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 137 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe 22:52 138 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe 139 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 24:51 140 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 141 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 25:10 142 Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 25:12 143 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 144 Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Israel Start-Up Nation 25:14 145 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 146 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 147 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli 148 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën 149 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 150 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25:23 151 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka - Assos 152 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka - Assos 153 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 154 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 25:26 155 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 25:37 156 Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers 25:53 157 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka - Assos 25:55 158 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli 25:57 159 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 160 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 161 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 162 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 163 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 164 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 26:02 165 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 26:03 166 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 167 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 168 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka - Assos 169 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 170 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 26:08 171 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 26:11 172 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka - Assos 26:30 DNF Clement Champoussin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 0 DNF Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious DNS Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal Промежуточный спринт Celano - 121.9 км 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 12 2 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 6 4 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 5 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli 3 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech 2 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 Очки на финише 1 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 15 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 3 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech 9 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 7 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 4 8 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 3 9 Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 2 10 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step 1 Горная премия 2 кат. Passo Godi - 35.6 км 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 18 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 6 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 4 5 Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo 2 6 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 1 Горная премия 3 кат. Forca Caruso - 102.1 км 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 9 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 2 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 1 Горная премия 2 кат. Ovindoli - 135 км 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 18 2 Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo 8 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 4 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 2 6 George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma 1 Горная премия 1 кат. Campo Felice - 158 км 1 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 40 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 3 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech 12 4 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 9 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 4 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2 8 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 1 Командная классификация этапа 1 Team INEOS Grenadiers (GBr) 12:25:52 2 Team BikeExchange (Aus) 01:11 3 EF Education - Nippo (USA) 01:17 4 Trek-Segafredo (USA) 01:48 5 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 01:56 6 Jumbo - Visma (Ned) 02:07 7 Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel) 02:36 8 Team DSM (Ger) 02:49 9 Bora-hansgrohe (Ger) 02:58 10 Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux (Bel) 03:31 11 Ag2r - Citroën (Fra) 04:06 12 Movistar (Spa) 04:07 13 Astana – Premier Tech (Kaz) 05:04 14 Bahrain Victorious (Brn) 05:44 15 Alpecin-Fenix (Bel) 12:04 16 Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr) 14:49 17 UAE Team Emirates (UAE) 16:02 18 Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team (Ita) 18:00 19 Cofidis (Fra) 20:30 20 Bardiani CSF - Faizane (Ita) 21:26 21 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Ita) 39:56 22 Soudal Lotto (Bel) 45:54 23 Team Qhubeka - Assos (RSA) 46:24 Генеральная классификация после 9 этапа 1 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 35:19:22 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 00:15 3 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech 00:21 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:36 5 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ 00:43 6 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo 00:44 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 00:45 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:51 9 Simon Yates (Gbr) Team BikeExchange 00:55 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 01:01 11 Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 01:12 12 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 01:20 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 14 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 01:33 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 01:46 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 02:12 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 02:15 18 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma 02:22 19 Gianni Moscon (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers 02:28 20 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 02:30 21 Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 03:26 22 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 04:27 23 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step 04:55 24 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 06:00 25 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education - Nippo 07:18 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 07:21 27 Harold Tejada (Col) Astana – Premier Tech 07:34 28 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 08:27 29 George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma 10:33 30 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 11:20 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14:44 32 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 17:25 33 Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team 18:05 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18:37 35 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 18:54 36 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 19:32 37 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 19:38 38 Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team 20:46 39 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 21:52 40 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education - Nippo 22:47 41 Mikel Nieve (Esp) Team BikeExchange 22:57 42 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 23:26 43 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25:21 44 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education - Nippo 25:29 45 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 25:39 46 Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) INEOS Grenadiers 27:54 47 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 28:33 48 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech 29:29 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30:01 50 Larry Warbasse (Usa) Ag2r - Citroën 31:41 51 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 32:18 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 33:08 53 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 33:43 54 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 34:59 55 Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 35:06 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 35:10 57 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Ag2r - Citroën 35:43 58 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 36:01 59 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos 60 Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel Start-Up Nation 36:24 61 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 36:30 62 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech 36:54 63 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 37:55 64 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 38:00 65 Edward Ravasi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 40:22 66 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 41:16 67 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 42:42 68 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 42:45 69 James Knox (Gbr) Deceuninck - Quick Step 44:41 70 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers 45:07 71 Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ 45:41 72 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama - FDJ 46:10 73 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech 47:48 74 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 47:52 75 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 48:15 76 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana – Premier Tech 51:11 77 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 51:27 78 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 51:41 79 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech 51:58 80 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 52:10 81 Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 52:42 82 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education - Nippo 54:12 83 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 55:04 84 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 55:27 85 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 55:40 86 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 55:53 87 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 56:40 88 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 57:52 89 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli 58:02 90 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 58:03 91 Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Education - Nippo 58:12 92 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 59:40 93 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka - Assos 59:51 94 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 59:53 95 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 1:00:51 96 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:01:03 97 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:00 98 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:14 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers 1:03:23 100 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 1:03:37 101 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:04:20 102 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 1:04:53 103 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:05:43 104 Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo 1:06:11 105 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli 1:07:51 106 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 1:08:20 107 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 1:08:32 108 Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 1:08:58 109 Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team 1:09:18 110 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 1:09:52 111 Rafael Valls (Esp) Bahrain Victorious 1:09:59 112 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:00 113 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 1:13:09 114 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:42 115 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 1:17:01 116 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 1:17:18 117 Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers 1:17:42 118 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 1:17:55 119 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 1:17:59 120 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos 1:18:23 121 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe 1:18:35 122 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma 1:18:48 123 Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli 1:19:34 124 Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 1:19:56 125 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 1:20:22 126 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 1:20:27 127 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 1:20:30 128 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:20:55 129 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:20:56 130 Paul Martens (Ger) Jumbo - Visma 1:21:08 131 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 1:22:08 132 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli 1:23:40 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 1:23:52 134 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:24:07 135 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:24:21 136 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech 1:25:46 137 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 1:25:55 138 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:27:10 139 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:27:26 140 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:27:37 141 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 1:27:46 142 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 1:28:17 143 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:30:14 144 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:32:12 145 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - FDJ 1:32:17 146 Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Israel Start-Up Nation 147 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:32:25 148 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education - Nippo 1:33:14 149 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën 1:33:27 150 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:18 151 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka - Assos 1:34:27 152 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 1:34:41 153 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka - Assos 1:34:47 154 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 1:35:02 155 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka - Assos 1:35:05 156 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:36:01 157 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe 1:36:05 158 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 1:36:25 159 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 1:36:53 160 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:37:59 161 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka - Assos 1:38:29 162 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 1:39:52 163 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:39:54 164 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 1:40:05 165 Albert Torres (Esp) Movistar Team 1:40:53 166 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:41:40 167 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 1:42:20 168 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 1:42:23 169 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 1:43:11 170 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 1:44:31 171 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:51:13 172 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:53:54 Очки, общий зачет 1 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 83 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka - Assos 76 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 69 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 66 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe 57 6 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 56 7 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 42 8 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 39 9 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 39 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 36 11 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 33 12 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 29 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 29 14 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 28 15 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 27 16 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 26 17 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 25 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 23 19 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 20 20 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 19 21 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 18 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 18 24 Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers 15 25 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15 26 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 14 27 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 13 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 12 29 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 30 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma 12 31 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 11 32 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech 10 33 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10 34 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 10 35 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma 9 36 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step 9 37 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 9 38 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Ag2r - Citroën 9 39 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 40 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 8 41 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 8 42 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 43 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 8 44 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 45 Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 6 46 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 6 47 Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 48 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 6 49 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 6 50 Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 6 51 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 6 52 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ 5 53 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 5 54 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 55 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 5 56 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 57 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 5 58 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 5 59 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 4 60 Gianni Moscon (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers 4 61 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 62 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka - Assos 4 63 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli 4 64 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education - Nippo 3 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 3 66 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Ag2r - Citroën 3 67 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli 3 68 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos 3 69 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka - Assos 3 70 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo 2 71 Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 2 72 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 73 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 74 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 2 75 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana – Premier Tech 2 76 Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 2 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 2 78 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 2 79 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 80 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 2 81 Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ 1 82 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech 1 83 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 1 84 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1 85 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux -1 86 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli -3 87 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane -3 88 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -3 Общий зачет горной классификации 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 51 2 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 48 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 44 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 23 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 6 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 17 8 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 16 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 13 10 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 13 11 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech 12 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 14 Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo 10 15 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 9 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team DSM 9 17 Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 6 19 Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ 6 20 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 6 21 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 6 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5 23 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5 24 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5 25 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4 26 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 4 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 4 28 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 3 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2 30 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 2 31 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 2 32 Mark Christian (Gbr) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 2 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 2 34 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 2 35 Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 36 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ 1 37 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 1 38 George Bennett (Nzl) Jumbo - Visma 1 39 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Ag2r - Citroën 1 40 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux 1 41 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane -2 42 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech -4 43 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli -4 44 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane -4 45 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux -4 46 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis -4 Молодежная классификация 1 Egan Bernal (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 35:19:22 2 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 00:15 3 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana – Premier Tech 00:21 4 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama - FDJ 00:43 5 Daniel Martinez (Col) INEOS Grenadiers 01:12 6 Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Jumbo - Visma 02:22 7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 04:27 8 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step 04:55 9 Harold Tejada (Col) Astana – Premier Tech 07:34 10 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 08:27 11 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 17:25 12 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 19:32 13 Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team 20:46 14 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 36:01 15 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) INEOS Grenadiers 45:07 16 Lars Van Den Berg (Ned) Groupama - FDJ 45:41 17 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech 47:48 18 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 47:52 19 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 48:15 20 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana – Premier Tech 51:11 21 Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 52:42 22 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 55:04 23 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 55:40 24 Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 56:40 25 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe 57:52 26 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:00 27 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:03:14 28 Simon Carr (Gbr) EF Education - Nippo 1:06:11 29 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli 1:07:51 30 Marton Dina (Hun) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 1:08:58 31 Matteo Jorgenson (Usa) Movistar Team 1:09:18 32 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 1:13:09 33 Filippo Ganna (Ita) INEOS Grenadiers 1:17:42 34 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka - Assos 1:18:23 35 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo - Visma 1:18:48 36 Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Androni Giocattoli 1:19:34 37 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:20:56 38 Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Androni Giocattoli 1:23:40 39 Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:24:07 40 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana – Premier Tech 1:25:46 41 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane 1:25:55 42 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:27:26 43 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 1:27:46 44 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education - Nippo 1:33:14 45 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:39:54 46 Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team 1:42:20 47 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo - Visma 1:43:11 48 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:51:13 Командный зачет 1 Team INEOS Grenadiers (GBr) 106:01:14 2 Team BikeExchange (Aus) 03:26 3 Trek-Segafredo (USA) 05:47 4 Bahrain Victorious (Brn) 06:49 5 Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel) 07:44 6 EF Education - Nippo (USA) 10:49 7 Team DSM (Ger) 11:05 8 Movistar (Spa) 14:07 9 Jumbo - Visma (Ned) 20:07 10 Astana – Premier Tech (Kaz) 26:40 11 UAE Team Emirates (UAE) 37:19 12 Bora-hansgrohe (Ger) 39:00 13 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 49:52 14 Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux (Bel) 50:30 15 Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr) 55:37 16 Eolo - Kometa Cycling Team (Ita) 59:46 17 Ag2r - Citroën (Fra) 1:01:19 18 Alpecin-Fenix (Bel) 1:39:47 19 Cofidis (Fra) 1:40:01 20 Bardiani CSF - Faizane (Ita) 1:47:48 21 Team Qhubeka - Assos (RSA) 2:19:10 22 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Ita) 2:26:18 23 Soudal Lotto (Bel) 2:49:54 Джиро д'Италия-2021. 