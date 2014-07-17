VeloNEWS
Джиро д'Италия-2020. Результаты 6 этапа

Джиро д'Италия-2020. Результаты 6 этапа

 

 

 

Кастровиллари - Матера 188 км 

  
  1   Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   4h54'38"  
  2   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb   ' '  
  3   Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team      
  4   Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates      
  5   Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  6   Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R      
  7   Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  8   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe      
  9   Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren      
  10   Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  11   Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  12   Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  13   Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling      
  14   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team      
  15   Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane      
  16   Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates      
  17   Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe      
  18   Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  19   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe      
  20   Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis      
  21   Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling      
  22   Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  23   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain McLaren      
  24   Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb      
  25   Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  26   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  27   Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling      
  28   Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  29   Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team      
  30   Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  31   Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Soudal Lotto      
  32   Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  33   Sergio Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team      
  34   Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott      
  35   Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates      
  36   James Knox (Gbr) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  37   Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team      
  38   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  39   Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren      
  40   Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R      
  41   Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  42   Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  43   Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  44   Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane      
  45   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) UAE Team Emirates      
  46   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  47   Ben Swift (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  48   Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R      
  49   Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis      
  50   Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe      
  51   Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli      
  52   Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  53   Larry Warbasse (Usa) AG2R      
  54   Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren      
  55   Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Soudal Lotto      
  56   Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  57   Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama - FDJ      
  58   Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  59   Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R      
  60   Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R   20"  
  61   Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli   ' '  
  62   Stefano Oldani (Ita) Soudal Lotto      
  63   Sean Bennett (Usa) EF Pro Cycling   23"  
  64   Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team   ' '  
  65   Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling   25"  
  66   Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   ' '  
  67   Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling   34"  
  68   Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team   37"  
  69   Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team   ' '  
  70   Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu - Brado - KTM   42"  
  71   Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team   ' '  
  72   Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team   44"  
  73   Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis   01'57"  
  74   Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu - Brado - KTM   46"  
  75   Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R   ' '  
  76   Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   01'57"  
  77   Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   ' '  
  78   Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis      
  79   Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane   01'32"  
  80   Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane   ' '  
  81   Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  82   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto      
  83   Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu - Brado - KTM      
  84   Daniel Navarro (Esp) Israel Start-Up Nation   01'07"  
  85   Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   01'21"  
  86   Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team   ' '  
  87   Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling      
  88   Sander Armee (Bel) Soudal Lotto   01'32"  
  89   Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren   ' '  
  90   Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama - FDJ      
  91   Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  92   Victor De La Parte (Esp) CCC Team      
  93   Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      

 

  Очки на этапе  
  1   Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   54  
  2   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb   35  
  3   Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team   25  
  4   Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates   18  
  5   Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation   14  
  6   Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli   12  
  7   Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R   12  
  8   Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step   10  
  9   Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe   10  
  10   Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu - Brado - KTM   8  
  11   Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren   7  
  12   Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane   6  
  13   Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   6  
  14   James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling   5  
  15   Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   5  
  16   Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   4  
  17   Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe   3  
  18   Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling   3  
  19   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team   2  
  20   Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   1  
  21   Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane   1  

 

 

  Горная премия 3 кат. Millotta - (162.3 км)  
  1   James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling   9  
  2   Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu - Brado - KTM   4  
  3   Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto   2  
  4   Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling   1  

 

 

  Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа  
  1   Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step   22h01'01"  
  2   Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain McLaren   43"  
  3   Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb   48"  
  4   Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Soudal Lotto   59"  
  5   Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   01'01"  
  6   Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling   01'05"  
  7   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team   01'19"  
  8   Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   01'21"  
  9   Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   01'26"  
  10   Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe   01'32"  
  11   Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb   01'33"  
  12   Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   01'38"  
  13   Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team   01'44"  
  14   Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren   01'48"  
  15   Sergio Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team   02'12"  
  16   Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team   02'33"  
  17   Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   02'47"  
  18   Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates   02'57"  
  19   Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers   03'18"  
  20   James Knox (Gbr) Deceuninck - Quick Step   03'26"  
  21   Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott   03'52"  
  22   Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R   04'31"  
  23   Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo - Visma   04'57"  
  24   Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   05'17"  
  25   Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS Grenadiers   06'49"  
  26   Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) UAE Team Emirates   07'15"  
  27   Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R   07'33"  
  28   Larry Warbasse (Usa) AG2R   07'38"  
  29   Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb   08'12"  
  30   Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis   09'00"  
  31   Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team   09'07"  
  32   Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb   10'09"  

 

 

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Джиро д'Италия-2020 WorldTour Giro d'Italia Гранд-тур Мировой Тур UCI Арно Демар

  1. Имя: Николай

    Николай Степаныч

    Сегодня, 17:53 | Регистрация: 17.07.2014

    Образцовое наказание для осторожных команд, которые не смогли дистанцировать Демара на неровностях. Санвеб и Бора сами привезли его на финиш.

  2. Имя: Серафим

    Серафим

    Сегодня, 18:01 | Регистрация: 4.08.2018

     Однако, надо сказать, что в последнее время Демар стал очень неплохо ездить сложный рельеф. А как спринтер в этом году очень силен. Жаль, что не поставили его на Тур, не хотели ослаблять команду поддержки Пино, очевидно. А вышло как всегда - вместо побед Демара получили бесславное участие.

  3. Имя: Julia

    SportSpirit

    Сегодня, 18:06 | Регистрация: 4.05.2019

    Вот почему Демара не было на Туре - он приехал за цикламеновой майкой, нащелкав на подъезде с десяток побед)

     

    Демар реально заметно прогрессирующий спортсмен - приятно смотреть в динамике лет. 

