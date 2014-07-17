Джиро д'Италия-2020. Результаты 6 этапа

- Категория:
Кастровиллари - Матера 188 км
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|4h54'38"
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|' '
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R
|7
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|10
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|11
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe
|18
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|20
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|21
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|22
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain McLaren
|24
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|25
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|29
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|30
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|32
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|33
|Sergio Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team
|34
|Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|James Knox (Gbr) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|38
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|39
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|40
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R
|41
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|42
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo - Visma
|43
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|44
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane
|45
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|47
|Ben Swift (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R
|49
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|50
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-hansgrohe
|51
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Larry Warbasse (Usa) AG2R
|54
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|55
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Soudal Lotto
|56
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|57
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama - FDJ
|58
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|59
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R
|20"
|61
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli
|' '
|62
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Soudal Lotto
|63
|Sean Bennett (Usa) EF Pro Cycling
|23"
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
|' '
|65
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|25"
|66
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|' '
|67
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|34"
|68
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|37"
|69
|Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|' '
|70
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu - Brado - KTM
|42"
|71
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|' '
|72
|Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team
|44"
|73
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|01'57"
|74
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu - Brado - KTM
|46"
|75
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R
|' '
|76
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|01'57"
|77
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|' '
|78
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|79
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane
|01'32"
|80
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane
|' '
|81
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|83
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu - Brado - KTM
|84
|Daniel Navarro (Esp) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01'07"
|85
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|01'21"
|86
|Joey Rosskopf (Usa) CCC Team
|' '
|87
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|88
|Sander Armee (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|01'32"
|89
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|' '
|90
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama - FDJ
|91
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|92
|Victor De La Parte (Esp) CCC Team
|93
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|Очки на этапе
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|54
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|35
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|4
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|6
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|7
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R
|12
|8
|Mikkel Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-hansgrohe
|10
|10
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu - Brado - KTM
|8
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|7
|12
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane
|6
|13
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|14
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|15
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|17
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe
|3
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|3
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|1
|21
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF - Faizane
|1
|Горная премия 3 кат. Millotta - (162.3 км)
|1
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|9
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu - Brado - KTM
|4
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|2
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|Генеральная классификация после 6 этапа
|1
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22h01'01"
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain McLaren
|43"
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|48"
|4
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Soudal Lotto
|59"
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|01'01"
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|01'05"
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|01'19"
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|01'21"
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|01'26"
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-hansgrohe
|01'32"
|11
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|01'33"
|12
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|01'38"
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|01'44"
|14
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|01'48"
|15
|Sergio Samitier (Esp) Movistar Team
|02'12"
|16
|Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|02'33"
|17
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|02'47"
|18
|Brandon McNulty (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|02'57"
|19
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|03'18"
|20
|James Knox (Gbr) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|03'26"
|21
|Simon Yates (Gbr) Mitchelton-Scott
|03'52"
|22
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R
|04'31"
|23
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo - Visma
|04'57"
|24
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|05'17"
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|06'49"
|26
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (Usa) UAE Team Emirates
|07'15"
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R
|07'33"
|28
|Larry Warbasse (Usa) AG2R
|07'38"
|29
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|08'12"
|30
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|09'00"
|31
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|09'07"
|32
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10'09"
