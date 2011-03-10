Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 4 Категория:

Этап 4 Oss - Oss, 180,9 км 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3:59:55 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 5 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 7 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 11 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 16 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 17 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 19 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 24 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 25 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 27 Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 28 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 29 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 30 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 34 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 36 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 38 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 39 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 41 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 43 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 44 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 46 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 48 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 51 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 53 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 55 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 56 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 57 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:11 58 Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:13 59 Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 60 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 62 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 63 Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 64 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 65 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 67 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 68 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 69 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 70 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 71 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 72 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 73 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 74 Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 75 Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 76 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 77 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 78 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 79 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 80 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 81 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:21 82 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:29 83 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 84 Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:37 85 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:44 86 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:48 87 Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 88 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 89 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:15 90 Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:16 91 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:01:22 92 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:28 93 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 94 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 95 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 96 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:32 97 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 98 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:59 99 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:02:01 100 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 101 Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 102 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 103 Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 104 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 105 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:08 106 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:35 107 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 108 Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 109 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 110 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team Итоговая генеральная классификация 1 Jose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin 18:17:59 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:00:11 3 Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:00:13 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors 0:00:20 5 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 6 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:00:30 7 Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:37 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:40 9 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:00:43 10 Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:45 11 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:00:48 13 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:56 14 Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:57 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:59 16 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:05 17 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:09 18 Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:01:22 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:01:24 20 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:01:29 21 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:51 22 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors 0:01:53 23 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:02:21 24 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:02:37 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:07 26 Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:17 27 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:04:08 28 Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:04:11 29 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:04:18 30 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:04:22 31 Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:23 32 Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:04:28 33 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:04:38 34 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:04:58 35 Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:05:11 36 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:35 37 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:06:48 38 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:05 39 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:08:17 40 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:51 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:00 42 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:09:03 43 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors 0:11:59 44 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:12:07 45 Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:12:31 46 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:12:32 47 Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:33 48 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:12:38 49 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:12:45 50 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:12:46 51 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:12:48 52 Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:49 53 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:12:50 54 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors 55 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:12:56 56 Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 57 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:58 58 Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:13:00 59 Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:13:04 61 Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 62 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:13:08 63 Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:13:17 64 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:13:19 65 Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:13:21 66 Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 67 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors 0:13:25 68 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:13:37 69 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:13:42 70 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:14:11 71 Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:29 72 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:14:31 74 Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:16:14 75 Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions 0:16:27 76 Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:16:59 77 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:17:05 78 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:10 79 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:17:11 80 Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:17:16 81 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 0:17:18 82 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:17:19 83 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:17:30 84 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:31 85 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:33 86 Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:37 87 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:40 88 Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:17:41 89 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:46 90 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits 91 Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:17:59 92 Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 93 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:07 94 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:18:38 95 Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:18:39 96 Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:18:42 97 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo 0:18:44 98 Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:19:15 99 Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect 0:19:47 100 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:20:06 101 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:20:20 102 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:20:31 103 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:20:49 104 Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:24:09 105 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:24:22 106 Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team 0:24:29 107 Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:25:20 108 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:25:35 109 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:26:18 110 Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan 0:26:50 111 Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:28:50 112 Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:29:37 