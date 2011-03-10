- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 16:37
Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 4
|Oss - Oss, 180,9 км
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3:59:55
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|5
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|11
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|16
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|17
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|19
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|22
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|27
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|28
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|30
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|36
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|38
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|39
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|43
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|44
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|46
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|48
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|51
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|53
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|55
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|56
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|57
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:11
|58
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|59
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|60
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|62
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|64
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|65
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|67
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|68
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|69
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|70
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|71
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|72
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|73
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|74
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|75
|Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|76
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|78
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|79
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|80
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|81
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:21
|82
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:29
|83
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|84
|Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|85
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:44
|86
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|87
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|88
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|89
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:15
|90
|Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:16
|91
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|92
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:28
|93
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|94
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|95
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|96
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:32
|97
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|98
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:59
|99
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:02:01
|100
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|101
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|102
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|103
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|104
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|105
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:08
|106
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:35
|107
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|108
|Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|109
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|110
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|Итоговая генеральная классификация
|1
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|18:17:59
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:11
|3
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:13
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|0:00:20
|5
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:00:30
|7
|Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:37
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:40
|9
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:00:43
|10
|Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:45
|11
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:00:48
|13
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:56
|14
|Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:57
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:59
|16
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:05
|17
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:09
|18
|Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:01:24
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:01:29
|21
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:51
|22
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors
|0:01:53
|23
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:02:21
|24
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:02:37
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:07
|26
|Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:03:17
|27
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:04:08
|28
|Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:04:11
|29
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:04:18
|30
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|31
|Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:23
|32
|Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:04:28
|33
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:38
|34
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:04:58
|35
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:05:11
|36
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:35
|37
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:06:48
|38
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:05
|39
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:08:17
|40
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:51
|41
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:00
|42
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:09:03
|43
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors
|0:11:59
|44
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:12:07
|45
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:12:31
|46
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:12:32
|47
|Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:33
|48
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:12:38
|49
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:12:45
|50
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:12:46
|51
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:12:48
|52
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:49
|53
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:12:50
|54
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors
|55
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:12:56
|56
|Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|57
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:58
|58
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:13:00
|59
|Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:13:04
|61
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|62
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:13:08
|63
|Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:13:17
|64
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:13:19
|65
|Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:13:21
|66
|Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|67
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors
|0:13:25
|68
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|69
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:13:42
|70
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:14:11
|71
|Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:29
|72
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:14:31
|74
|Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:16:14
|75
|Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions
|0:16:27
|76
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:16:59
|77
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:17:05
|78
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:10
|79
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:17:11
|80
|Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:17:16
|81
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:17:18
|82
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:17:19
|83
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:17:30
|84
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:31
|85
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:33
|86
|Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:37
|87
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:40
|88
|Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:17:41
|89
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:46
|90
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|91
|Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:17:59
|92
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|93
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:07
|94
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:18:38
|95
|Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:18:39
|96
|Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:18:42
|97
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:18:44
|98
|Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:19:15
|99
|Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect
|0:19:47
|100
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:20:06
|101
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:20:20
|102
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:20:31
|103
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:20:49
|104
|Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:24:09
|105
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:24:22
|106
|Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team
|0:24:29
|107
|Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:25:20
|108
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:25:35
|109
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:26:18
|110
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan
|0:26:50
|111
|Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:28:50
|112
|Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:29:37
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены
Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!
- Комментариев
- (2)
- Просмотров
- (408)