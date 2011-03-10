VeloNEWS
Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 4

Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 4

Ster ZLM Toer-2017. Этап 4

  Oss - Oss, 180,9 км  
  1   Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors   3:59:55  
  2   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo      
  3   André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal      
  4   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan      
  5   Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  6   Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  7   Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  8   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  9   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  10   Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect      
  11   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors      
  12   Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  13   José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin      
  14   Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  15   Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team      
  16   Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  17   Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  18   Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect      
  19   Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo      
  20   Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  21   Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  22   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  23   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors      
  24   Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  25   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  26   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  27   Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  28   Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors      
  29   Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team      
  30   Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  31   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  32   Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  33   Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors      
  34   Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin      
  35   Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  36   Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  37   Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect      
  38   Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb      
  39   Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo      
  40   Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal      
  41   Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo      
  42   Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan      
  43   Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect      
  44   Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo      
  45   Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  46   Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  47   Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions      
  48   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo      
  49   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  50   Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  51   Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert      
  52   Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  53   Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  54   Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  55   Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect      
  56   Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan      
  57   Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:11  
  58   Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team   0:00:13  
  59   Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan      
  60   Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits      
  61   Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  62   Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors      
  63   Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  64   Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb      
  65   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  66   Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  67   Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions      
  68   Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team      
  69   Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  70   Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  71   Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions      
  72   Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  73   Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  74   Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team      
  75   Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions      
  76   Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  77   Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect      
  78   Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect      
  79   Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions      
  80   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions      
  81   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:00:21  
  82   Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:00:29  
  83   Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal   0:00:31  
  84   Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:00:37  
  85   Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:00:44  
  86   Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin   0:00:48  
  87   Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team      
  88   Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal   0:00:57  
  89   Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:01:15  
  90   Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:01:16  
  91   Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:01:22  
  92   Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo   0:01:28  
  93   Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb      
  94   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan      
  95   Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits   0:01:30  
  96   Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:01:32  
  97   Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions      
  98   Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:01:59  
  99   Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:02:01  
  100   Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  101   Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team      
  102   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  103   Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel      
  104   Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  105   Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect   0:02:08  
  106   Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin   0:03:35  
  107   Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan      
  108   Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team      
  109   Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions      
  110   Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  111   Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin      
  112   Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team      

 

 

  Итоговая генеральная классификация  
  1   Jose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha - Alpecin   18:17:59  
  2   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:00:11  
  3   Laurens de Plus (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:00:13  
  4   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick Step Floors   0:00:20  
  5   Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb   0:00:24  
  6   Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:00:30  
  7   Dasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:37  
  8   Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:40  
  9   Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:00:43  
  10   Dasper de Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:00:45  
  11   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij      
  12   Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:00:48  
  13   Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:00:56  
  14   Dries van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:00:57  
  15   Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Soudal   0:00:59  
  16   Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:01:05  
  17   Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:01:09  
  18   Rick Ottema (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:01:22  
  19   Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:01:24  
  20   Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:01:29  
  21   Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal   0:01:51  
  22   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Quick Step Floors   0:01:53  
  23   Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:02:21  
  24   Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb   0:02:37  
  25   Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:03:07  
  26   Lennard Kamna (Bel) Team Sunweb   0:03:17  
  27   Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:04:08  
  28   Sebastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:04:11  
  29   Timothy Dupont (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:04:18  
  30   Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:04:22  
  31   Kevin van Melsen (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:04:23  
  32   Maarten de Donge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:04:28  
  33   Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto - Soudal   0:04:38  
  34   Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:04:58  
  35   Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:05:11  
  36   Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:05:35  
  37   Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:06:48  
  38   Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:07:05  
  39   Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:08:17  
  40   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:08:51  
  41   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:09:00  
  42   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:09:03  
  43   Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick Step Floors   0:11:59  
  44   Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:12:07  
  45   Tim Merlier (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:12:31  
  46   Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:12:32  
  47   Donas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:12:33  
  48   Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb   0:12:38  
  49   Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:12:45  
  50   Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:12:46  
  51   Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:12:48  
  52   Berden de Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:12:49  
  53   Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:12:50  
  54   Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick Step Floors      
  55   Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal   0:12:56  
  56   Doris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team      
  57   Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:12:58  
  58   Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:13:00  
  59   Preben van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  60   Dim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:13:04  
  61   Robbert de Greef (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  62   Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:13:08  
  63   Marco Doets (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:13:17  
  64   Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:13:19  
  65   Michael van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:13:21  
  66   Dohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  67   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step Floors   0:13:25  
  68   Twan van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:13:37  
  69   Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:13:42  
  70   Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:14:11  
  71   Mark Mcnally (Gbr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:14:29  
  72   Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  73   Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb   0:14:31  
  74   Denthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha - Alpecin   0:16:14  
  75   Dim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet - Fidea Lions   0:16:27  
  76   Folkert Oostra (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:16:59  
  77   Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:17:05  
  78   Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:17:10  
  79   Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:17:11  
  80   Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:17:16  
  81   Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits   0:17:18  
  82   Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:17:19  
  83   Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:17:30  
  84   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:17:31  
  85   Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:17:33  
  86   Bent van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:17:37  
  87   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:17:40  
  88   Lukas Spengler (Sui) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:17:41  
  89   Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij   0:17:46  
  90   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Crédits      
  91   Gert-Dan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:17:59  
  92   Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team      
  93   Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert   0:18:07  
  94   Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:18:38  
  95   Darno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:18:39  
  96   Dustin Timmermans (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:18:42  
  97   Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL - Jumbo   0:18:44  
  98   Doey van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:19:15  
  99   Dulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic - Aqua Protect   0:19:47  
  100   Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:20:06  
  101   Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:20:20  
  102   Gaetan Bille (Bel) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:20:31  
  103   Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:20:49  
  104   Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:24:09  
  105   Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto - Soudal   0:24:22  
  106   Patrick van der Duin (Ned) BabyDump Cycling Team   0:24:29  
  107   Dasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:25:20  
  108   Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:25:35  
  109   Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team   0:26:18  
  110   Stan Godrie (Ned) Vérandas Willems - Crelan   0:26:50  
  111   Delle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel   0:28:50  
  112   Rens te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team   0:29:37  

Теги к статье: Ster ZLM Toer Europe Tour UCI Europe Tour

  1. Имя: Михаил

    velodoctor

    Сегодня, 17:01 | Регистрация: 22.05.2013

    Мне кажется Энеко тур 100% гонка Гонсалвеша. В 10ке может быть, самое главное разделка у него на уровне. Не все гонщики в кате нравятся, но этот португалец в течении сезона создал впечатление очень хорошее. 

  2. Имя: Олег

    Terens

    Сегодня, 20:04 | Регистрация: 10.03.2011

    Шпилак,Гонсалвеш,Закарин и Цабель худо-бедно поддерживают статус Катюши

