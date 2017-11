Данило Наполитано объявил о завершении карьеры велогонщика

А вот, что думают британские болельщики…

(Никнеймы не стал копировать, обозначил как 1,2,3,4) и таких мнений полно!

1…the whole Sky jiffy bag scheme still is unresolved and stinks; many unanswered questions, from sir brad, the team , the team doctor, dave B, on and on. no one knows or remembers anything, no records, it looks very suspicious, but since there is no hard proof , they get away with whatever they were doing, but it makes them all look sneaky and devious. no one should believe anything any of them says. sir brad will never bring legal action because then he and all the others will have to testify under oath, tell the truth or lie, either way much more info about this whole mess would come to light, and he most likely doesn't want that.

2.What I take away from this is that because of terrible record keeping, (and why would you keep accurate records if you were doping is my thinking and give people a smoking gun) you can possibly get away with some very serious doping yet they can never clear their name either. And on it goes...

3.What a crock of shite, pretty obvious it was triamcinolone not fluimicil. Wiggo and Brailsford are dirty.

4.Just like RUSADA... let me guess, in brext time i would be too ‘expensive’ to reveal everything.

Подробности на http://www.cyclingnews.com

