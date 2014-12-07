Тур Бельгии-2022. Этап 5

VeloNEWS
  Gingelom - Beringen, 182,1 км  
  1   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   03:47:03  
  2   Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   00:00:00  
  3   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  4   Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  5   Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis      
  6   Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  7   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo      
  8   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Dsm      
  9   Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  10   Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech      
  11   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  12   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis      
  13   Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  14   Thibau Nys (Bel)      
  15   Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm      
  16   Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  17   Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  18   Aaron Gate (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling      
  19   Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  20   Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  21   Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling      
  22   Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  23   Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team      
  24   William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  25   Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  26   Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech      
  27   Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  28   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  29   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  30   Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  31   Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Dsm      
  32   Alexandre Kess (Lux) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com      
  33   Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  34   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  35   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  36   Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo      
  37   Ryan Kamp (Ned)      
  38   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  39   Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  40   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  41   Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  42   Mauro Schmid (Sui) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  43   Luke Mudgway (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling      
  44   Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech      
  45   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  46   Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  47   Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  48   Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  49   Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech      
  50   Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  51   Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis      
  52   Thijs Aerts (Bel)      
  53   Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo      
  54   Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team      
  55   Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  56   Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  57   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix      
  58   Jens Schuermans (Bel) Beat Cycling      
  59   Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel - Premier Tech      
  60   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix      
  61   Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm      
  62   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  63   Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  64   Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  65   Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise      
  66   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team      
  67   Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  68   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  69   Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis      
  70   Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)      
  71   Simon Daniels (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com      
  72   Witse Meeussen (Bel)      
  73   Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  74   Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team      
  75   Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  76   Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  77   Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  78   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis      
  79   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix      
  80   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech      
  81   Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  82   Jacob Relaes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  83   Logan Currie (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling      
  84   Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  85   Jasper Haest (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team      
  86   Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  87   Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   00:00:27  
  88   Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb      
  89   Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo      
  90   Thibaut Ponsaerts (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team      
  91   Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  92   Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling      
  93   Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  94   Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis      
  95   Stijn Siemons (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com      
  96   Ryan Christensen (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling      
  97   Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)      
  98   Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team      
  99   Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  100   Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  101   Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  102   Johan Vincent (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com      
  103   Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek - Segafredo      
  104   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe      
  105   Jorre Debaele (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team   00:00:52  
  106   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   00:00:55  
  107   Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis   00:01:01  
  108   Eli Iserbyt (Bel)   00:01:03  
  109   Dietmar Ledegen (Bel)      
  110   Stijn Daemen (Ned) Beat Cycling   00:01:40  
  111   Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm   00:01:49  
  112   Marc Brustenga Masague (Esp) Trek - Segafredo   00:01:53  
  113   Thomas Joseph (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team   00:01:55  
  114   Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal   00:02:08  
  115   Kobe Vanoverschelde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex      
  116   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team      
  117   Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex   00:02:10  
  118   Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling   00:02:29  
  119   Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal   00:02:50  
  120   Tom Sexton (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling      
  121   Théo Bonnet (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com      
  122   Tijmen Eising (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team   00:03:53  
  123   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal   00:03:57  
  124   Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team      
  125   Angelo Van Den Bossche (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com   00:05:49  
  DSQ   Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  DNF   Zak Coleman (Gbr) Volkerwessels Cycling Team      

 

  Итоговая генеральная классификация  
  1   Mauro Schmid (Sui) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   15:58:40  
  2   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:00:00  
  3   Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:00:12  
  4   Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:00:45  
  5   Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:01:09  
  6   Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:01:54  
  7   Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo   0:02:12  
  8   Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:02:34  
  9   Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix   0:02:37  
  10   Aaron Gate (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling   0:03:03  
  11   Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:03:17  
  12   Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  13   Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Dsm   0:03:20  
  14   Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:03:21  
  15   Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech   0:03:24  
  16   Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:03:37  
  17   Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling   0:03:40  
  18   Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:04:05  
  19   Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Dsm   0:04:18  
  20   Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:04:32  
  21   Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech   0:04:59  
  22   Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:07:08  
  23   Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:07:44  
  24   Ryan Christensen (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling   0:08:30  
  25   Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:10:28  
  26   William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:12:59  
  27   Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis   0:13:00  
  28   Jens Schuermans (Bel) Beat Cycling   0:13:31  
  29   Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   0:13:35  
  30   Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech   0:13:37  
  31   Thibau Nys (Bel)   0:13:39  
  32   Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:13:46  
  33   Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:13:59  
  34   Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:14:14  
  35   Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis   0:14:38  
  36   Logan Currie (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling      
  37   Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:14:40  
  38   Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:15:39  
  39   Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:15:50  
  40   Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:16:15  
  41   Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:16:45  
  42   Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech   0:17:07  
  43   Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis   0:17:44  
  44   Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:18:57  
  45   Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:20:11  
  46   Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:21:05  
  47   Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:21:55  
  48   Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:21:59  
  49   Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo   0:23:10  
  50   Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:23:20  
  51   Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:23:36  
  52   Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:23:51  
  53   Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:23:54  
  54   Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo   0:24:30  
  55   Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek - Segafredo   0:24:36  
  56   Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:24:44  
  57   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:24:52  
  58   Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:24:54  
  59   Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:24:59  
  60   Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team   0:25:26  
  61   Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix   0:25:27  
  62   Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team   0:25:40  
  63   Jasper Haest (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team   0:26:32  
  64   Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:26:59  
  65   Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis   0:27:30  
  66   Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:27:42  
  67   Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:27:51  
  68   Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:28:14  
  69   Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:29:10  
  70   Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis   0:29:35  
  71   Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team   0:30:18  
  72   Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:30:28  
  73   Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:30:31  
  74   Witse Meeussen (Bel)   0:30:35  
  75   Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team   0:31:12  
  76   Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis   0:31:55  
  77   Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:31:58  
  78   Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm   0:32:29  
  79   Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   0:32:38  
  80   Ryan Kamp (Ned)   0:32:54  
  81   Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:33:51  
  82   Thijs Aerts (Bel)   0:34:28  
  83   Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:34:32  
  84   Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:34:34  
  85   Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo   0:35:02  
  86   Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:35:04  
  87   Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic      
  88   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   0:35:07  
  89   Stijn Siemons (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com   0:35:22  
  90   Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise   0:35:29  
  91   Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  92   Thibaut Ponsaerts (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team   0:35:46  
  93   Stijn Daemen (Ned) Beat Cycling      
  94   Jorre Debaele (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team   0:35:50  
  95   Alexandre Kess (Lux) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com   0:35:51  
  96   Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm   0:35:57  
  97   Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis   0:35:58  
  98   Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb   0:36:08  
  99   Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel - Premier Tech   0:36:15  
  100   Simon Daniels (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com   0:36:21  
  101   Luke Mudgway (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling   0:36:23  
  102   Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)   0:36:28  
  103   Tom Sexton (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling   0:36:41  
  104   Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic   0:37:14  
  105   Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling   0:37:20  
  106   Thomas Joseph (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team   0:37:31  
  107   Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling   0:37:33  
  108   Jacob Relaes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:37:56  
  109   Eli Iserbyt (Bel)   0:38:09  
  110   Angelo Van Den Bossche (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com   0:38:42  
  111   Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)   0:38:51  
  112   Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:38:58  
  113   Marc Brustenga Masague (Esp) Trek - Segafredo   0:39:01  
  114   Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe   0:39:26  
  115   Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team   0:39:35  
  116   Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix   0:39:43  
  117   Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:39:50  
  118   Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team   0:40:06  
  119   Kobe Vanoverschelde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex   0:40:08  
  120   Dietmar Ledegen (Bel)   0:40:27  
  121   Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:41:05  
  122   Johan Vincent (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com   0:47:37  
  123   Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team   0:51:39  
  124   Théo Bonnet (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com   0:53:47  
  125   Tijmen Eising (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team   0:56:23  

