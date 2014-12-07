Тур Бельгии-2022. Этап 5 Категория:

Вчера, 17:40 Gingelom - Beringen, 182,1 км 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 03:47:03 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 00:00:00 3 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 5 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo 8 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Dsm 9 Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 11 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 12 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 13 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 14 Thibau Nys (Bel) 15 Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm 16 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe 17 Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Aaron Gate (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling 19 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic 21 Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling 22 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 24 William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 25 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 26 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 27 Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 28 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 29 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 30 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 31 Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Dsm 32 Alexandre Kess (Lux) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 33 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 36 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo 37 Ryan Kamp (Ned) 38 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 39 Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 41 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 42 Mauro Schmid (Sui) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 43 Luke Mudgway (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling 44 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 45 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 46 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 47 Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 49 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 50 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 51 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 52 Thijs Aerts (Bel) 53 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 54 Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 55 Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 56 Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 57 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 58 Jens Schuermans (Bel) Beat Cycling 59 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel - Premier Tech 60 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 61 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm 62 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 63 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 64 Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic 65 Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 67 Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 68 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 69 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 70 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) 71 Simon Daniels (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 72 Witse Meeussen (Bel) 73 Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe 74 Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 75 Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 76 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 77 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 78 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis 79 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 80 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech 81 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 82 Jacob Relaes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 83 Logan Currie (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling 84 Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 85 Jasper Haest (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 86 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 87 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 00:00:27 88 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 89 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo 90 Thibaut Ponsaerts (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 91 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 92 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling 93 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 94 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 95 Stijn Siemons (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 96 Ryan Christensen (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling 97 Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 98 Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 99 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 100 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic 101 Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 102 Johan Vincent (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 103 Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 104 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe 105 Jorre Debaele (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 00:00:52 106 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 00:00:55 107 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 00:01:01 108 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) 00:01:03 109 Dietmar Ledegen (Bel) 110 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Beat Cycling 00:01:40 111 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm 00:01:49 112 Marc Brustenga Masague (Esp) Trek - Segafredo 00:01:53 113 Thomas Joseph (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 00:01:55 114 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:02:08 115 Kobe Vanoverschelde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 116 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 117 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 00:02:10 118 Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling 00:02:29 119 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:02:50 120 Tom Sexton (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling 121 Théo Bonnet (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 122 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 00:03:53 123 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:03:57 124 Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 125 Angelo Van Den Bossche (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 00:05:49 DSQ Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team DNF Zak Coleman (Gbr) Volkerwessels Cycling Team Итоговая генеральная классификация 1 Mauro Schmid (Sui) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:58:40 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:00 3 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:00:12 4 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:00:45 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 6 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:54 7 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:12 8 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:34 9 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:37 10 Aaron Gate (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:03:03 11 Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:17 12 Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 13 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Dsm 0:03:20 14 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 0:03:24 16 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:03:37 17 Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling 0:03:40 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:04:05 19 Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Dsm 0:04:18 20 Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:32 21 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech 0:04:59 22 Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:07:08 23 Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:07:44 24 Ryan Christensen (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:08:30 25 Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:28 26 William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:12:59 27 Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:00 28 Jens Schuermans (Bel) Beat Cycling 0:13:31 29 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech 0:13:35 30 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 0:13:37 31 Thibau Nys (Bel) 0:13:39 32 Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:46 33 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:13:59 34 Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:14:14 35 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:14:38 36 Logan Currie (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling 37 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:14:40 38 Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:15:39 39 Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:15:50 40 Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:16:15 41 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:45 42 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech 0:17:07 43 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:17:44 44 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:18:57 45 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:20:11 46 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:21:05 47 Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:21:55 48 Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:21:59 49 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo 0:23:10 50 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:23:20 51 Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:23:36 52 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:23:51 53 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:23:54 54 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 0:24:30 55 Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:24:36 56 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:24:44 57 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:24:52 58 Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:24:54 59 Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:24:59 60 Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 0:25:26 61 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:25:27 62 Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 0:25:40 63 Jasper Haest (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 0:26:32 64 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:26:59 65 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:27:30 66 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:27:42 67 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:27:51 68 Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:28:14 69 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:29:10 70 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis 0:29:35 71 Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 0:30:18 72 Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:28 73 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:30:31 74 Witse Meeussen (Bel) 0:30:35 75 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:31:12 76 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis 0:31:55 77 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:31:58 78 Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm 0:32:29 79 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:32:38 80 Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:32:54 81 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:33:51 82 Thijs Aerts (Bel) 0:34:28 83 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:34:32 84 Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:34:34 85 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo 0:35:02 86 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:35:04 87 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 88 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 0:35:07 89 Stijn Siemons (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 0:35:22 90 Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:35:29 91 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 92 Thibaut Ponsaerts (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 0:35:46 93 Stijn Daemen (Ned) Beat Cycling 94 Jorre Debaele (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 0:35:50 95 Alexandre Kess (Lux) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 0:35:51 96 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm 0:35:57 97 Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis 0:35:58 98 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb 0:36:08 99 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel - Premier Tech 0:36:15 100 Simon Daniels (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 0:36:21 101 Luke Mudgway (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:36:23 102 Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 0:36:28 103 Tom Sexton (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling 0:36:41 104 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:37:14 105 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling 0:37:20 106 Thomas Joseph (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 0:37:31 107 Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling 0:37:33 108 Jacob Relaes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:37:56 109 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) 0:38:09 110 Angelo Van Den Bossche (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 0:38:42 111 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) 0:38:51 112 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:38:58 113 Marc Brustenga Masague (Esp) Trek - Segafredo 0:39:01 114 Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:39:26 115 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 0:39:35 116 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:39:43 117 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:39:50 118 Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team 0:40:06 119 Kobe Vanoverschelde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:40:08 120 Dietmar Ledegen (Bel) 0:40:27 121 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:05 122 Johan Vincent (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 0:47:37 123 Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 0:51:39 124 Théo Bonnet (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com 0:53:47 125 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 0:56:23 Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно. Теги к статье: Тур Бельгии Baloise Belgium Tour многодневная велогонка велогонка категории 2.Pro гонка Европейского тура Europe Tour Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!



