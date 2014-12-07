Тур Бельгии-2022. Этап 5

- Категория:
|Gingelom - Beringen, 182,1 км
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|03:47:03
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:00:00
|3
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|5
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|8
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Dsm
|9
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|11
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|12
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|13
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|14
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|15
|Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm
|16
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe
|17
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Aaron Gate (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|19
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|21
|Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling
|22
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|24
|William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|26
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|27
|Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|28
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|29
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|31
|Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Dsm
|32
|Alexandre Kess (Lux) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|33
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|36
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|37
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|38
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|39
|Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42
|Mauro Schmid (Sui) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|43
|Luke Mudgway (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|44
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|45
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|46
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|47
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|49
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|50
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|51
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|52
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|53
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|54
|Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|55
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|56
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|57
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|58
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Beat Cycling
|59
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel - Premier Tech
|60
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|61
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|62
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|63
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|64
|Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|65
|Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|67
|Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|68
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|69
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|70
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|71
|Simon Daniels (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|72
|Witse Meeussen (Bel)
|73
|Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|74
|Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|75
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|76
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|77
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|78
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis
|79
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|80
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|81
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|82
|Jacob Relaes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|83
|Logan Currie (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|84
|Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Jasper Haest (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|86
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|87
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|00:00:27
|88
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|89
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|90
|Thibaut Ponsaerts (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|91
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|92
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
|93
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|95
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|96
|Ryan Christensen (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|97
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|98
|Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|99
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|100
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|101
|Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|102
|Johan Vincent (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|103
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|104
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe
|105
|Jorre Debaele (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|00:00:52
|106
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|00:00:55
|107
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|00:01:01
|108
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|00:01:03
|109
|Dietmar Ledegen (Bel)
|110
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Beat Cycling
|00:01:40
|111
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|00:01:49
|112
|Marc Brustenga Masague (Esp) Trek - Segafredo
|00:01:53
|113
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|00:01:55
|114
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:02:08
|115
|Kobe Vanoverschelde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|116
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|00:02:10
|118
|Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
|00:02:29
|119
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:02:50
|120
|Tom Sexton (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|121
|Théo Bonnet (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|122
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|00:03:53
|123
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:03:57
|124
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|125
|Angelo Van Den Bossche (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|00:05:49
|DSQ
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNF
|Zak Coleman (Gbr) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|Итоговая генеральная классификация
|1
|Mauro Schmid (Sui) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:58:40
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:00
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:12
|4
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00:45
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|6
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:54
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:12
|8
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:34
|9
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:37
|10
|Aaron Gate (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|11
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:17
|12
|Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|13
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Dsm
|0:03:20
|14
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:03:24
|16
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:37
|17
|Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling
|0:03:40
|18
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04:05
|19
|Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Dsm
|0:04:18
|20
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:32
|21
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:04:59
|22
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:07:08
|23
|Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|24
|Ryan Christensen (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:08:30
|25
|Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:28
|26
|William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|27
|Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis
|0:13:00
|28
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Beat Cycling
|0:13:31
|29
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:13:35
|30
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:13:37
|31
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:13:39
|32
|Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:46
|33
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:13:59
|34
|Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:14:14
|35
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:14:38
|36
|Logan Currie (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|37
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:14:40
|38
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:15:39
|39
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:15:50
|40
|Axel Laurance (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:16:15
|41
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:45
|42
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:17:07
|43
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|0:17:44
|44
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:18:57
|45
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:20:11
|46
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:21:05
|47
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:21:55
|48
|Connor Swift (Gbr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:21:59
|49
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|0:23:10
|50
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:23:20
|51
|Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:23:36
|52
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:23:51
|53
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:23:54
|54
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|0:24:30
|55
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:24:36
|56
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:24:44
|57
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:24:52
|58
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:24:54
|59
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:24:59
|60
|Timo De Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|0:25:26
|61
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:25:27
|62
|Yentl Vandevelde (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|0:25:40
|63
|Jasper Haest (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|0:26:32
|64
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:26:59
|65
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:27:30
|66
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:27:42
|67
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:27:51
|68
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:28:14
|69
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:10
|70
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis
|0:29:35
|71
|Gilles Borra (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|0:30:18
|72
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:28
|73
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:31
|74
|Witse Meeussen (Bel)
|0:30:35
|75
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:12
|76
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis
|0:31:55
|77
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:31:58
|78
|Tobias Andresen (Den) Development Team Dsm
|0:32:29
|79
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:32:38
|80
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:32:54
|81
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:33:51
|82
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:34:28
|83
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:34:32
|84
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:34:34
|85
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
|0:35:02
|86
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:35:04
|87
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|88
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:35:07
|89
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|0:35:22
|90
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:35:29
|91
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|92
|Thibaut Ponsaerts (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|0:35:46
|93
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Beat Cycling
|94
|Jorre Debaele (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|0:35:50
|95
|Alexandre Kess (Lux) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|0:35:51
|96
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels - Ktm
|0:35:57
|97
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:35:58
|98
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb
|0:36:08
|99
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel - Premier Tech
|0:36:15
|100
|Simon Daniels (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|0:36:21
|101
|Luke Mudgway (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:36:23
|102
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|0:36:28
|103
|Tom Sexton (Nzl) Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|0:36:41
|104
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:37:14
|105
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
|0:37:20
|106
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|0:37:31
|107
|Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
|0:37:33
|108
|Jacob Relaes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:37:56
|109
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:38:09
|110
|Angelo Van Den Bossche (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|0:38:42
|111
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|0:38:51
|112
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:38:58
|113
|Marc Brustenga Masague (Esp) Trek - Segafredo
|0:39:01
|114
|Shane Archbold (Nzl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:39:26
|115
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|0:39:35
|116
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:39:43
|117
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:50
|118
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Minerva Cycling Team
|0:40:06
|119
|Kobe Vanoverschelde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:40:08
|120
|Dietmar Ledegen (Bel)
|0:40:27
|121
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:05
|122
|Johan Vincent (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|0:47:37
|123
|Daan Van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|0:51:39
|124
|Théo Bonnet (Bel) Geofco Doltcini Materiel-Velo.Com
|0:53:47
|125
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|0:56:23
