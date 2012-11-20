Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8

- Категория:
|Vaduz – Vaduz, 25,6 км, ITT
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|28:26,18
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|+3
|3
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|+11
|4
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|+28
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+33
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|+39
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|+55
|8
|Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|+59
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech
|+1:02
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|+1:05
|11
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe
|+1:17
|12
|Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health
|+1:25
|13
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|+1:28
|15
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team Dsm
|+1:32
|16
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Dsm
|17
|Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|+1:38
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+1:39
|19
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+1:40
|20
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
|+1:43
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Dsm
|+1:44
|22
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+1:45
|23
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|24
|Michael Schär (Sui) Ag2R Citroen Team
|25
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|+2:06
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|+2:10
|27
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+2:11
|28
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies
|+2:12
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|+2:14
|30
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|+2:15
|31
|Simon Vitzthum (Sui) Switzerland
|+2:18
|32
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health
|+2:23
|33
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+2:25
|34
|Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Switzerland
|+2:27
|35
|Dion Smith (Nzl) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|+2:29
|36
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|+2:30
|37
|James Knox (Gbr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+2:32
|38
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+2:34
|39
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Movistar Team
|+2:35
|40
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|+2:38
|41
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|+2:39
|42
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+2:40
|43
|Tom Bohli (Sui) Cofidis
|+2:41
|44
|Gavin Mannion (Usa) Human Powered Health
|45
|Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team
|46
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland
|+2:42
|47
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek - Segafredo
|48
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj
|+2:43
|49
|Yannis Voisard (Sui) Switzerland
|+2:49
|50
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies
|+2:51
|51
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|+2:52
|52
|Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|+2:54
|53
|Matthias Reutimann (Sui) Switzerland
|54
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|+2:56
|55
|Clément Berthet (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+3:00
|56
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+3:05
|57
|Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek - Segafredo
|+3:10
|58
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|+3:12
|59
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Trek - Segafredo
|+3:13
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|+3:23
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Totalenergies
|+3:30
|62
|Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech
|+3:32
|63
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies
|+3:35
|64
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|65
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|+3:36
|66
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|+3:51
|67
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+3:54
|68
|Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|+3:55
|69
|Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|+4:24
|70
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|+4:26
|71
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|+4:30
|72
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|+4:43
|73
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|+4:45
|74
|Keegan Swirbul (Usa) Human Powered Health
|+5:38
|75
|Matthew Holmes (Gbr) Lotto Soudal
|+5:54
|76
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team
|+5:59
|DNF
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNS
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Totalenergies
|DNS
|Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Ag2R Citroen Team
|DNS
|Daryl Impey (Rsa) Israel - Premier Tech
|DNS
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
|Итоговая генеральная классификация
|1
|Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
|33:07:09
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe
|+1:12
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech
|+1:16
|4
|Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost
|+2:10
|5
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|+2:25
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+2:59
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|+3:37
|8
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|+3:39
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|+3:42
|10
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|+3:45
|11
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+4:04
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|+4:10
|13
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team Dsm
|+4:26
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|+6:49
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech
|+6:57
|16
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|+7:07
|17
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies
|+8:37
|18
|Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team
|+9:57
|19
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+12:03
|20
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+16:20
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|+20:36
|22
|Clément Berthet (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+20:52
|23
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|+21:33
|24
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland
|+27:08
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|+29:24
|26
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+31:15
|27
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|+31:56
|28
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Movistar Team
|+35:02
|29
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Dsm
|+38:49
|30
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|+40:35
|31
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|+41:48
|32
|Gavin Mannion (Usa) Human Powered Health
|+42:42
|33
|Michael Schär (Sui) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+42:55
|34
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis
|+43:20
|35
|Yannis Voisard (Sui) Switzerland
|+45:57
|36
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+49:31
|37
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech
|+51:05
|38
|Dion Smith (Nzl) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|+52:39
|39
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost
|+55:03
|40
|Matthew Holmes (Gbr) Lotto Soudal
|+58:53
|41
|Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Groupama - Fdj
|+59:35
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|+1:00:11
|43
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj
|+1:00:37
|44
|Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek - Segafredo
|+1:02:00
|45
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Trek - Segafredo
|+1:02:09
|46
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies
|+1:03:01
|47
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Dsm
|+1:07:08
|48
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|+1:07:57
|49
|Keegan Swirbul (Usa) Human Powered Health
|+1:08:47
|50
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+1:11:49
|51
|Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech
|+1:15:26
|52
|Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|+1:17:29
|53
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|+1:18:38
|54
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health
|+1:19:11
|55
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|+1:21:46
|56
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+1:23:06
|57
|Simon Vitzthum (Sui) Switzerland
|+1:23:36
|58
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek - Segafredo
|+1:23:41
|59
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+1:24:17
|60
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|+1:25:16
|61
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team
|+1:30:28
|62
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team
|+1:30:41
|63
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|+1:34:32
|64
|Matthias Reutimann (Sui) Switzerland
|+1:35:25
|65
|Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team
|+1:36:26
|66
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|+1:37:39
|67
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies
|+1:40:29
|68
|Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health
|+1:43:15
|69
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Totalenergies
|+1:45:41
|70
|Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Switzerland
|+1:47:23
|71
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|+1:51:06
|72
|Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj
|+1:53:47
|73
|James Knox (Gbr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|+1:57:13
|74
|Tom Bohli (Sui) Cofidis
|+1:57:34
|75
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|+2:00:09
|76
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies
|+2:12:19
