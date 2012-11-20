VeloNEWS
VeloRACE
Джиро д'Италия Тур де Франс Вуэльта Испании Результаты
VeloTEAM
VeloNAME
VeloLEGEND
VeloZOOM
VeloCLUB
VeloCOOKING
VeloTWITTER
VeloBLOG
Редакция Миша Игнатьев Сергей Иванов Женя Ковалев Андрей Гривко Олимп. резерв

Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8

Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8

Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8

Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8

Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8

 

Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8

 

Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8

 

  Vaduz – Vaduz, 25,6 км, ITT  
  1   Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   28:26,18  
  2   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   +3  
  3   Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj   +11  
  4   Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers   +28  
  5   Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2R Citroen Team   +33  
  6   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   +39  
  7   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe   +55  
  8   Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost   +59  
  9   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech   +1:02  
  10   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers   +1:05  
  11   Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe   +1:17  
  12   Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health   +1:25  
  13   Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis      
  14   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco   +1:28  
  15   Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team Dsm   +1:32  
  16   Nico Denz (Ger) Team Dsm      
  17   Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco   +1:38  
  18   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +1:39  
  19   Fausto Masnada (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +1:40  
  20   Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost   +1:43  
  21   Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Dsm   +1:44  
  22   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +1:45  
  23   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team      
  24   Michael Schär (Sui) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  25   Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Groupama - Fdj   +2:06  
  26   Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   +2:10  
  27   Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +2:11  
  28   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies   +2:12  
  29   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   +2:14  
  30   Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal   +2:15  
  31   Simon Vitzthum (Sui) Switzerland   +2:18  
  32   Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health   +2:23  
  33   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +2:25  
  34   Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Switzerland   +2:27  
  35   Dion Smith (Nzl) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco   +2:29  
  36   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   +2:30  
  37   James Knox (Gbr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +2:32  
  38   Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +2:34  
  39   Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Movistar Team   +2:35  
  40   Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal   +2:38  
  41   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal   +2:39  
  42   Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +2:40  
  43   Tom Bohli (Sui) Cofidis   +2:41  
  44   Gavin Mannion (Usa) Human Powered Health      
  45   Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team      
  46   Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland   +2:42  
  47   Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek - Segafredo      
  48   Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj   +2:43  
  49   Yannis Voisard (Sui) Switzerland   +2:49  
  50   Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies   +2:51  
  51   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies   +2:52  
  52   Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team   +2:54  
  53   Matthias Reutimann (Sui) Switzerland      
  54   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   +2:56  
  55   Clément Berthet (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +3:00  
  56   Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +3:05  
  57   Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek - Segafredo   +3:10  
  58   Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech   +3:12  
  59   Simon Pellaud (Sui) Trek - Segafredo   +3:13  
  60   Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal   +3:23  
  61   Daniel Oss (Ita) Totalenergies   +3:30  
  62   Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech   +3:32  
  63   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies   +3:35  
  64   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux      
  65   Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek - Segafredo   +3:36  
  66   Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   +3:51  
  67   Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +3:54  
  68   Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj   +3:55  
  69   Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Groupama - Fdj   +4:24  
  70   Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis   +4:26  
  71   Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   +4:30  
  72   Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis   +4:43  
  73   Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis   +4:45  
  74   Keegan Swirbul (Usa) Human Powered Health   +5:38  
  75   Matthew Holmes (Gbr) Lotto Soudal   +5:54  
  76   Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team   +5:59  
  DNF   Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team      
  DNS   Peter Sagan (Svk) Totalenergies      
  DNS   Lawrence Warbasse (Usa) Ag2R Citroen Team      
  DNS   Daryl Impey (Rsa) Israel - Premier Tech      
  DNS   Omar Fraile Matarranz (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers      

 

  Итоговая генеральная классификация  
  1   Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers   33:07:09  
  2   Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora - Hansgrohe   +1:12  
  3   Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel - Premier Tech   +1:16  
  4   Neilson Powless (Usa) Ef Education - Easypost   +2:10  
  5   Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama - Fdj   +2:25  
  6   Bob Jungels (Lux) Ag2R Citroen Team   +2:59  
  7   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe   +3:37  
  8   Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers   +3:39  
  9   Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   +3:42  
  10   Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe   +3:45  
  11   Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +4:04  
  12   Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) Groupama - Fdj   +4:10  
  13   Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team Dsm   +4:26  
  14   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - Fdj   +6:49  
  15   Hugo Houle (Can) Israel - Premier Tech   +6:57  
  16   Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal   +7:07  
  17   Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies   +8:37  
  18   Antonio Pedrero (Esp) Movistar Team   +9:57  
  19   Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +12:03  
  20   Fausto Masnada (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +16:20  
  21   Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco   +20:36  
  22   Clément Berthet (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +20:52  
  23   Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis   +21:33  
  24   Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland   +27:08  
  25   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team   +29:24  
  26   Clément Champoussin (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +31:15  
  27   Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis   +31:56  
  28   Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Movistar Team   +35:02  
  29   Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Dsm   +38:49  
  30   Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal   +40:35  
  31   Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   +41:48  
  32   Gavin Mannion (Usa) Human Powered Health   +42:42  
  33   Michael Schär (Sui) Ag2R Citroen Team   +42:55  
  34   Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Cofidis   +43:20  
  35   Yannis Voisard (Sui) Switzerland   +45:57  
  36   Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +49:31  
  37   Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel - Premier Tech   +51:05  
  38   Dion Smith (Nzl) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco   +52:39  
  39   Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Ef Education - Easypost   +55:03  
  40   Matthew Holmes (Gbr) Lotto Soudal   +58:53  
  41   Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Groupama - Fdj   +59:35  
  42   Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal   +1:00:11  
  43   Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj   +1:00:37  
  44   Quinn Simmons (Usa) Trek - Segafredo   +1:02:00  
  45   Simon Pellaud (Sui) Trek - Segafredo   +1:02:09  
  46   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Totalenergies   +1:03:01  
  47   Nico Denz (Ger) Team Dsm   +1:07:08  
  48   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal   +1:07:57  
  49   Keegan Swirbul (Usa) Human Powered Health   +1:08:47  
  50   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +1:11:49  
  51   Patrick Bevin (Nzl) Israel - Premier Tech   +1:15:26  
  52   Jack Bauer (Nzl) Team Bikeexchange - Jayco   +1:17:29  
  53   Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis   +1:18:38  
  54   Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Human Powered Health   +1:19:11  
  55   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers   +1:21:46  
  56   Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +1:23:06  
  57   Simon Vitzthum (Sui) Switzerland   +1:23:36  
  58   Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Trek - Segafredo   +1:23:41  
  59   Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +1:24:17  
  60   Antonio Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team   +1:25:16  
  61   Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar Team   +1:30:28  
  62   Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2R Citroen Team   +1:30:41  
  63   Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek - Segafredo   +1:34:32  
  64   Matthias Reutimann (Sui) Switzerland   +1:35:25  
  65   Johan Jacobs (Sui) Movistar Team   +1:36:26  
  66   Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   +1:37:39  
  67   Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies   +1:40:29  
  68   Chad Haga (Usa) Human Powered Health   +1:43:15  
  69   Daniel Oss (Ita) Totalenergies   +1:45:41  
  70   Robin Froidevaux (Sui) Switzerland   +1:47:23  
  71   Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   +1:51:06  
  72   Lewis Askey (Gbr) Groupama - Fdj   +1:53:47  
  73   James Knox (Gbr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team   +1:57:13  
  74   Tom Bohli (Sui) Cofidis   +1:57:34  
  75   Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux   +2:00:09  
  76   Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Totalenergies   +2:12:19  

 

 

Тур Швейцарии-2022. Маршрут

Результаты 1 этапа Тура Швейцарии-2022

Результаты 2 этапа Тура Швейцарии-2022

Результаты 3 этапа Тура Швейцарии-2022

Результаты 4 этапа Тура Швейцарии-2022

Результаты 5 этапа Тура Швейцарии-2022

Результаты 6 этапа Тура Швейцарии-2022

Результаты 7 этапа Тура Швейцарии-2022

Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.

Теги к статье: Тур Швейцарии Tour de Suisse велогонка Мирового тура Ремко Эвенепул Герант Томас

Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!

В тему:

Уважаемый посетитель, Вы зашли на сайт как незарегистрированный пользователь.
Мы рекомендуем Вам зарегистрироваться либо войти на сайт под своим именем.
  1. Имя: Александр

    kwwk

    Вчера, 17:23 | Регистрация: 31.05.2014

    Томас предсказуемо выиграл генерал, форма у него есть и быстрее всего он и будет генералить на ТДФ. Респект Игите, что проехал такую ломовую разделку в ноги Фульсанга.

  2. lazhu

    Вчера, 17:27 | Регистрация: 14.03.2021

    Как сказал бы тов. reforg34, Томас влегкую возьмет генерал на тдф с запасом в 5 минут. Что ему какие-то ноунейм словенцы?

  3. Имя: Михаил

    velodoctor

    Вчера, 17:27 | Регистрация: 22.05.2013

    А я не верю, что Томаса хватит на 3 недели. Да и атаки на туре горные будут не сравнимы с туром Швейцарии, хотелось бы biggrin

  4. Имя: Олег

    Karmatron

    Вчера, 17:30 | Регистрация: 6.06.2019

    Уж не знаю, давал ли какие-то прогнозы глубокоуважаемый reforg34, но сработало)

    В разделке удивил, в первую очередь, Томас: обошел Кюнга и почти выиграл. Ремко тоже хорош, но он все-таки не боролся за генерал, так что это был его единственный шанс выстрелить.

    Игита на кураже тоже неплохо проехал, для такого малыша очень достойно. И вот Мартинес с деревянной медалью на этапе намекает, что за подиум на ТдФ (ну не за первое место, это, к сожалению, очевидно) Инеос еще поборется.

  5. reforg34

    Вчера, 17:38 | Регистрация: 19.04.2019

    Как мы и предполагали в начале гонки, Томас без проблем забрал генеральную классификацию в экономном режиме. Ему даже не пришлось в стиле Контадора сбрасывать в горах своих соперников. А это значит что достаточно в хорошей форме подходит к ТДФ.
    По Фруму и Кинтане нет информации по подготовке к туру. Видимо они на секретных высокогорных сборах, тренируют потенциальные атаки в горах. В общем будем внимательно следить за этой троицей.

  6. Имя: Yuriy 17

    Yuriy 17

    Вчера, 18:03 | Регистрация: 8.07.2017

    Кинтана всё же рассекретился (не рано ли - это может стоит ему победы на Тур де Франс) и гоняет сейчас на La Route d'Occitanie

    Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité (рус. Свобода, Равенство, Братство) — национальный девиз Французской Республики и Республики Гаити
  7. Имя: Алексей

    sixpack

    Вчера, 18:05 | Регистрация: 20.11.2012

    главная сенсация это Груздев нв 23м месте

    Хорошо проехал Игита, молодец. Мартинес показал ногу, так что у Инеоса есть еще ягоды в ягодицах, хотя ЖМ им не по зубам. Уж не знаю, как там отковидит Ейтс, штука труднопредсказуемая.

     

  8. Имя: Михаил

    velodoctor

    Вчера, 19:53 | Регистрация: 22.05.2013

    Кстати мужчины начиная с 60 места ( Фил Жила) проиграли победительнице в разделке среди женщин. От Ремко американка Фолклер отстала на 3:20 за 26 км. 

Информация
Посетители, находящиеся в группе Гость, не могут оставлять комментарии к данной публикации.

Ближайшие старты

1 - 24 июля 2022

Tour de France

23 -27 июля 2022

Ethias-Tour de Wallonie

27 - 28 июля 2022

Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

30 июля - 5 августа 2022

Tour de Pologne

30 июля 2022

Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa

2 - 6 августа 2022

Vuelta a Burgos

ОПРОС

Считаете ли Вы Тур де Франс главной велогонкой года?

Комментарии

  • EL-Fenomeno
    Тур Словении-2022. Этап 4 (10)
    EL-Fenomeno-Фото
    Я понимаю, но от этого не легче. И дело даже не в Рогличе или Погачаре, на их месте может быть кто угодно (вспомните Фрума и его главенствование на разных ТдФ, причём подряд)
    Когда на больших гонках (даже не беру этот Тур Словении - странно что Мохорич не поБоролся на нём за 3-е итоговое место) одна команда доминирует так, что к её капитану другие фавориты не могут приблизится вообще, то о какой борьбе, не говорю уже об интриге, может идти речь. Ты ждёшь этих решающих горных этапов или там ключевой разделки, но в душе понимаешь, что чуда не будет и результат (победителя) почти ясен.
    Приближается Тур де Франс...нужен форс-мажор))
  • Earl57
    Тур Бельгии-2022. Этап 5 (1)
    Earl57-Фото

    Лампарта дисквалифицировали, но добытая нечестным путем победа Шмидта осталась.diablo

  • BAXUTOB
    La Route d'Occitanie - La Dep ... (3)
    BAXUTOB-Фото
    Цитата: marketbk
    Какая глупая ошибка, оказался переход Зейца. Потерял 2 года!!!
    Так он травму позвоночника получил плюс два сезона были в разгар короны. Будь он в Астане, также было бы. Он не из-за команды потерял эти сезоны
  • velodoctor
    Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8 (8)
    velodoctor-Фото

    Кстати мужчины начиная с 60 места ( Фил Жила) проиграли победительнице в разделке среди женщин. От Ремко американка Фолклер отстала на 3:20 за 26 км. 

  • sixpack
    Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8 (8)
    sixpack-Фото

    главная сенсация это Груздев нв 23м месте

    Хорошо проехал Игита, молодец. Мартинес показал ногу, так что у Инеоса есть еще ягоды в ягодицах, хотя ЖМ им не по зубам. Уж не знаю, как там отковидит Ейтс, штука труднопредсказуемая.

     

  • Yuriy 17
    Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8 (8)
    Yuriy 17-Фото

    Кинтана всё же рассекретился (не рано ли - это может стоит ему победы на Тур де Франс) и гоняет сейчас на La Route d'Occitanie

  • reforg34
    Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8 (8)
    reforg34-Фото

    Как мы и предполагали в начале гонки, Томас без проблем забрал генеральную классификацию в экономном режиме. Ему даже не пришлось в стиле Контадора сбрасывать в горах своих соперников. А это значит что достаточно в хорошей форме подходит к ТДФ.
    По Фруму и Кинтане нет информации по подготовке к туру. Видимо они на секретных высокогорных сборах, тренируют потенциальные атаки в горах. В общем будем внимательно следить за этой троицей.

  • Karmatron
    Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8 (8)
    Karmatron-Фото

    Уж не знаю, давал ли какие-то прогнозы глубокоуважаемый reforg34, но сработало)

    В разделке удивил, в первую очередь, Томас: обошел Кюнга и почти выиграл. Ремко тоже хорош, но он все-таки не боролся за генерал, так что это был его единственный шанс выстрелить.

    Игита на кураже тоже неплохо проехал, для такого малыша очень достойно. И вот Мартинес с деревянной медалью на этапе намекает, что за подиум на ТдФ (ну не за первое место, это, к сожалению, очевидно) Инеос еще поборется.

  • velodoctor
    Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8 (8)
    velodoctor-Фото

    А я не верю, что Томаса хватит на 3 недели. Да и атаки на туре горные будут не сравнимы с туром Швейцарии, хотелось бы biggrin

  • lazhu
    Тур Швейцарии-2022. Этап 8 (8)
    lazhu-Фото

    Как сказал бы тов. reforg34, Томас влегкую возьмет генерал на тдф с запасом в 5 минут. Что ему какие-то ноунейм словенцы?

Страницы истории велоспорта

Джиро д'Италия

Тур де Франс

Вуэльта Испании

Милан - Сан-Ремо

Париж - Рубэ

Результаты: ПроТур-2010

Результаты: ПроТур-2011

Результаты: ПроТур-2012

Результаты: ПроТур-2013

Результаты: ПроТур-2014

Результаты: ПроТур-2015

Результаты: ПроТур-2016

Результаты: ПроТур-2017

Результаты: ПроТур-2018

Результаты: ПроТур-2019

Результаты: ПроТур-2020

Результаты: ПроТур-2021

Результаты: ПроТур-2022

Велоспорт ВКонтакте

Телеграм VeloLIVE

Одноклассники

Твиттер VeloLIVE

Счетчики

Наши друзья

Дни рождения

20 июня

Franck Bonnamour (BB Hotels p/b KTM)

Manuele Tarozzi (Bardiani - CSF - Faizane)

21 июня

Dylan Groenewegen (Team BikeExchange - Jayco)

Gerben Thijssen (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

22 июня

Victor De La Parte (Team TotalEnergies)

Мировой рейтинг UCI

Гонщик Команда Очки
1 Погачар Т. (Slo) (UAD) 5363
2 Ван Арт В. (Bel) (TJV) 4382
3 Роглич П. (Slo) (TJV) 3924
4 Алафилипп Ж. (Fra) (DQT) 3104
5 Берналь Э. (Col) (IGD) 2576
6 Кольбрелли С. (Ita) (TBV) 2553
7 Ван дер Пул М. (Ned) (AFC) 2461
8 Йейтс А. (GBr) (IGD) 2251
9 Альмейда Ж. (Por) (DQT) 2219
10 Карапас Р. (Ecu) (IGD) 2018

Все рейтинги »

Все новости велоспорта

Июнь 2022 (104)
Май 2022 (186)
Апрель 2022 (146)
Март 2022 (122)
Февраль 2022 (143)
Январь 2022 (103)