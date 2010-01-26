VeloNEWS
Вуэльта Испании-2020. Результаты 2 этапа

Вуэльта Испании-2020. Результаты 2 этапа

  

  Памплона - Лекунберри, 151,6 км  
  1   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   03:47:04  
  2   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma   00:19  
  3   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  4   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  5   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team      
  6   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  7   Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott      
  8   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling      
  9   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  10   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  11   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   00:58  
  12   Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling   01:01  
  13   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  14   David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates      
  15   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  16   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team      
  17   Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo      
  18   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe      
  19   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  20   Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott      
  21   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  22   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  23   Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates      
  24   Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates      
  25   Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren   01:15  
  26   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   04:14  
  27   Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers   05:56  
  28   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   06:34  
  29   Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis   06:40  
  30   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team      
  31   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team   08:20  
  32   Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  33   William Barta (Usa) CCC Team      
  34   Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott      
  35   Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  36   Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  37   Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  38   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis      
  39   Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   10:28  
  40   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   10:34  
  41   Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  42   Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  43   Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  44   Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo      
  45   Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb      
  46   Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling      
  47   Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team      
  48   Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH   12:57  
  49   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  50   Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team   15:02  
  51   Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis   15:26  
  52   Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo      
  53   Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  54   Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  55   Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo      
  56   Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  57   Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  58   Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH      
  59   Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  60   Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott      
  61   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  62   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  63   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  64   Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  64   Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates      
  66   Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  67   Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  68   Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  69   Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates      
  70   Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  71   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  72   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team      
  73   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  74   Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  75   Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo      
  76   Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  77   Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  78   Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  79   Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  80   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  81   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  82   Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  83   Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  84   Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo      
  85   Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  86   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team      
  87   Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie   16:07  
  88   Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis      
  89   Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  90   Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo      
  91   Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  92   Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  92   Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis   18:44  
  94   Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling      
  95   Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH      
  96   Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH      
  97   Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling      
  98   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  99   Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team      
  100   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  101   Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  102   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb      
  103   Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe      
  104   Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis      
  105   Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R      
  106   Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  107   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling      
  108   Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  109   Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling      
  110   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis      
  111   Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team      
  112   Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team      
  113   Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team      
  114   Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren      
  115   Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling      
  116   Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R      
  117   Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling      
  117   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  119   Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH      
  120   Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  121   Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  122   Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  123   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  124   Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  125   Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH      
  126   Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  127   Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  128   Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  129   Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates      
  130   Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling      
  131   Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  132   Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R      
  133   Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  134   Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal      
  135   Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R      
  136   Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  137   Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  138   Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling      
  139   Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling      
  140   Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling      
  141   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie      
  142   Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling      
  143   Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling      
  144   James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  145   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis      
  146   Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  147   Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren      
  148   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren      
  149   Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren      
  150   Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  151   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  152   Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team      
  153   Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates   20:03  
  154   Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   21:23  
  155   Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  156   Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  157   Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe      
  158   Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe      
  159   Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  160   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling      
  161   Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  162   Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo      
  163   Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  164   Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb      
  165   Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb      
  166   Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  167   Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  168   Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team      
  169   Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott      
  170   Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team      
  171   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R      
  DNF   Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers   0  
  DNF   Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R      

 

  Промежуточный спринт Arbizu - 118 км  
  1   Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   4  
  2   Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team   2  
  3   Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie   1  

 

  Финиш этапа  
  1   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   25  
  2   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma   20  
  3   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   16  
  4   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   14  
  5   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team   12  
  6   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team   10  
  7   Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott   9  
  8   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling   8  
  9   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma   7  
  10   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma   6  
  11   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   5  
  12   Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling   4  
  13   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates   3  
  14   David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates   2  
  15   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   1  

  

  Горная премия 3 кат. Puerto de Guirguillano - 29.2 км  
  1   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   3  
  2   Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling   2  
  3   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team   1  

 

  Горная премия 3 кат. Puerto de Urbasa - 87.2 км  
  1   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   3  
  2   Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   2  
  3   Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   1  

 

  Горная премия 1 кат. Alto de S. Miguel de Aralar - 134.7 км  
  1   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   10  
  2   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team   6  
  3   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma   4  
  4   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   2  
  5   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma   1  

 

  Командный зачет этапа  
  1   Movistar (Spa)   11:21:50  
  2   Jumbo - Visma (Ned)   00:19  
  3   UAE Team Emirates (Uae)   02:25  
  4   Astana (Kaz)      
  5   Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)   07:16  
  6   Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)   11:55  
  7   Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)   21:03  
  8   Groupama - FDJ (Fra)   21:31  
  9   Trek-Segafredo (Usa)   26:23  
  10   NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa)   29:41  
  11   Cofidis (Fra)   29:48  
  12   Bahrain McLaren (Brn)   31:29  
  13   Soudal Lotto (Bel)   31:59  
  14   Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)   33:36  
  15   Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)   33:51  
  16   CCC Team (Pol)   34:46  
  17   Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)   35:14  
  18   EF Pro Cycling (Usa)   37:09  
  19   Burgos - BH (Spa)   43:52  
  20   Total Direct Energie (Fra)   45:40  
  21   Team Sunweb (Ger)   47:24  
  22   AG2R (Fra)   55:34  

 

  Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа:  
  1   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma   08:09:41  
  2   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   00:09  
  3   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   00:11  
  4   Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott   00:17  
  5   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  6   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling   00:20  
  7   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma   00:26  
  8   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma   00:56  
  9   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   00:59  
  10   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   01:04  
  11   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team   01:07  
  12   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   01:46  
  13   David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates   01:49  
  14   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  15   Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott      
  16   Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates      
  17   Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   02:13  
  18   Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling   02:30  
  19   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates   02:36  
  20   Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates      
  21   Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren   03:03  
  22   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   03:20  
  23   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  24   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team   05:29  
  25   Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team      
  26   Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers   07:44  
  27   Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis   08:59  
  28   Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   09:08  
  29   Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis   09:25  
  30   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   10:00  
  31   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team   10:39  
  32   Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team   11:06  
  33   William Barta (Usa) CCC Team   12:23  
  34   Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team   12:46  
  35   Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   16:04  
  36   Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   16:14  
  37   Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo   17:01  
  38   Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie   17:45  
  39   Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo      
  40   Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   17:58  
  41   Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team   18:04  
  42   Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling   18:25  
  43   Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott   19:59  
  44   Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo   20:13  
  45   Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie   20:20  
  46   Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R   20:32  
  47   Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren      
  48   Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   21:03  
  49   Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team   21:23  
  50   Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis   21:40  
  51   Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo   21:43  
  52   Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   21:51  
  53   Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis   22:56  
  54   Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team      
  55   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  56   Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling   23:30  
  57   Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team   23:37  
  58   Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  59   Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie   24:24  
  60   Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation   24:32  
  61   Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH   25:10  
  62   Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal   25:19  
  63   Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  64   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   25:48  
  64   Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   25:51  
  66   Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb      
  67   Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  68   Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   26:14  
  69   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team   26:35  
  70   Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  71   Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  72   Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   27:05  
  73   Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team   27:13  
  74   Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling      
  75   Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R      
  76   Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   27:40  
  77   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   28:14  
  78   Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie   28:41  
  79   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma   28:59  
  80   Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   29:25  
  81   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb   29:31  
  82   Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team      
  83   Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma      
  84   Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis   29:53  
  85   Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  86   Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe      
  87   Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH      
  88   Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R      
  89   Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb   30:19  
  90   Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb   30:21  
  91   Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie   30:22  
  92   Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH   30:43  
  92   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  94   Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott      
  95   Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  96   Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  97   Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  98   Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      
  99   Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  100   Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  101   Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers      
  102   Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  103   Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  104   Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  105   Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo      
  106   Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  107   Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  108   Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team      
  109   Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling   30:57  
  110   Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH   31:24  
  111   Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   31:36  
  112   Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling   33:16  
  113   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal   33:18  
  114   Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation   33:32  
  115   Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates   33:52  
  116   Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma   33:55  
  117   Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH   34:01  
  117   Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling      
  119   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  120   Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  121   Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren      
  122   Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal      
  123   Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling      
  124   Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH      
  125   Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team      
  126   Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis      
  127   Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling      
  128   James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  129   Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team      
  130   Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  131   Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren      
  132   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  133   Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates      
  134   Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling      
  135   Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA      
  136   Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren      
  137   Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis      
  138   Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team   35:02  
  139   Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R      
  140   Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb      
  141   Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates   35:20  
  142   Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates   35:37  
  143   Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo   36:18  
  144   Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   36:28  
  145   Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie   36:32  
  146   Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling      
  147   Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   36:40  
  148   Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling      
  149   Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  150   Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH   37:10  
  151   Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis      
  152   Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team      
  153   Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH      
  154   Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  155   Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling      
  156   Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling      
  157   Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb   37:41  
  158   Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team      
  159   Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team      
  160   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   38:12  
  161   Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb   38:55  
  162   Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling   39:09  
  163   Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   39:11  
  164   Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   39:49  
  165   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R   40:05  
  166   Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation   41:34  
  167   Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   41:44  
  168   Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe   41:46  
  169   Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe   41:48  
  170   Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo   43:53  
  171   Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ      

 

  Классификация по очкам после 2 этапа  
  1   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma   45  
  2   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   34  
  3   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   32  
  4   Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team   25  
  5   Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott   23  
  6   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team   20  
  7   Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling   17  
  8   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team   17  
  9   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma   15  
  10   George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma   13  
  11   Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe   12  
  12   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   11  
  13   Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   4  
  14   Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   4  
  15   Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling   4  
  16   Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma   4  
  17   David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates   3  
  18   Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team   3  
  19   Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates   3  
  20   Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott   2  
  21   Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo   2  
  22   Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team   2  
  23   Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   1  
  24   Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo   1  
  25   Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie   1  
  26   Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team   -5  
  27   Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling   -5  

 

  Горная классификация после 2 этапа  
  1   Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers   14  
  2   Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma   14  
  3   Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   6  
  4   Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R   6  
  5   Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation   6  
  6   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team   6  
  7   Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team   6  
  8   Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH   4  
  9   Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation   3  
  10   Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   2  
  11   Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling   2  
  12   Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma   1  
  13   Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott   1  
  14   Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   1  
  15   Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team   1  
  16   Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers   1  
  17   Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step   1  
  18   Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb   1  
  19   Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team   -2  
  20   Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling   -2  

 

  Молодежная классификация после 2 этапа  
  1   Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team   08:09:58  
  2   Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:01:29  
  3   Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling   0:02:13  
  4   David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ   0:03:03  
  5   Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team   0:05:12  
  6   Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers   0:07:27  
  7   Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:09:43  
  8   Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team   0:10:22  
  9   William Barta (Usa) CCC Team   0:12:06  
  10   Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo   0:16:44  
  11   Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo   0:17:28  
  12   Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:17:41  
  13   Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo   0:19:56  
  14   Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R   0:20:15  
  15   Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis   0:21:23  
  16   Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA   0:22:39  
  17   Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling   0:23:13  
  18   Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:25:02  
  19   Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step   0:25:34  
  20   Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb      
  21   Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott   0:26:48  
  22   Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team   0:26:56  
  23   Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling      
  24   Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma   0:28:42  
  25   Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb   0:29:14  
  26   Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis   0:29:36  
  27   Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R      
  28   Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb   0:30:02  
  29   Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb   0:30:04  
  30   Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren   0:30:26  
  31   Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren      
  32   Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie      
  33   Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step      
  34   Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe   0:31:19  
  35   Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal   0:33:01  
  36   Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation   0:33:15  
  37   Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates   0:33:35  
  38   Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH   0:33:44  
  39   Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling      
  40   Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  41   Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation      
  42   Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren      
  43   Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis      
  44   Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal      
  45   Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates      
  46   Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren      
  47   Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb   0:34:45  
  48   Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates   0:35:03  
  49   Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates   0:35:20  
  50   Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling   0:36:15  
  Командная классификация после 2 этапа  
  1   Jumbo - Visma (Ned)   24:30:41  
  2   Movistar (Spa)   01:00  
  3   UAE Team Emirates (Uae)   04:36  
  4   Astana (Kaz)   11:09  
  5   Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)   18:41  
  6   Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)   27:24  
  7   Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)   29:19  
  8   Trek-Segafredo (Usa)   30:31  
  9   Cofidis (Fra)   37:45  
  10   Groupama - FDJ (Fra)   38:16  
  11   CCC Team (Pol)   42:27  
  12   NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa)   46:30  
  13   Bahrain McLaren (Brn)   49:22  
  14   Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)   49:55  
  15   Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)   53:25  
  16   Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)   55:34  
  17   EF Pro Cycling (Usa)   55:53  
  18   Total Direct Energie (Fra)   01:00:51  
  19   Soudal Lotto (Bel)   01:01:12  
  20   Team Sunweb (Ger)   01:15:05  
  21   AG2R (Fra)   01:16:00  
  22   Burgos - BH (Spa)   01:21:31  

 

 

Вуэльта Испании-2020: Альтиметрия маршрута

Вуэльта Испании-2020. Результаты 1 этапа

