Вуэльта Испании-2020. Результаты 2 этапа

- Категория:
- VeloRACE / VeloRESULTS |
- Дата:
- Сегодня, 18:44
|Памплона - Лекунберри, 151,6 км
|1
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|03:47:04
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma
|00:19
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling
|9
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|10
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|11
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|00:58
|12
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:01
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|22
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|01:15
|26
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|04:14
|27
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|05:56
|28
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|06:34
|29
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|06:40
|30
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|31
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|08:20
|32
|Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|33
|William Barta (Usa) CCC Team
|34
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team
|37
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|38
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|39
|Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10:28
|40
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|10:34
|41
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|42
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|43
|Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb
|46
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|47
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|48
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH
|12:57
|49
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|15:02
|51
|Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis
|15:26
|52
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|54
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|55
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|57
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|58
|Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH
|59
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|60
|Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|62
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|63
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|64
|Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|64
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|67
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|68
|Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|71
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|73
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|77
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|78
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|79
|Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|80
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|81
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|82
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|83
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|84
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|86
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|16:07
|88
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|89
|Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH
|90
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
|92
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|92
|Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis
|18:44
|94
|Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling
|95
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH
|96
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH
|97
|Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|98
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team
|100
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|102
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe
|104
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|105
|Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R
|106
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|107
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|108
|Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|109
|Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|110
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|111
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|112
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|114
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|115
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|116
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R
|117
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling
|117
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH
|120
|Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|121
|Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|122
|Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH
|123
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|124
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|125
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH
|126
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|127
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|128
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|129
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|130
|Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|131
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|132
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R
|133
|Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|134
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R
|136
|Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|137
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|138
|Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling
|139
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|140
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|141
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|142
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|143
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|144
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|145
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|146
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|147
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|148
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|149
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|150
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|151
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|152
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|153
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|20:03
|154
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|21:23
|155
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|156
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|157
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe
|158
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|159
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|160
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|161
|Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|162
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|163
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|164
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|165
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|166
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|167
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|168
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|169
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|170
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|171
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R
|DNF
|Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|0
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R
|Промежуточный спринт Arbizu - 118 км
|1
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|4
|2
|Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|Финиш этапа
|1
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma
|20
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|8
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|7
|10
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|6
|11
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|12
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Горная премия 3 кат. Puerto de Guirguillano - 29.2 км
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Горная премия 3 кат. Puerto de Urbasa - 87.2 км
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|2
|3
|Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|Горная премия 1 кат. Alto de S. Miguel de Aralar - 134.7 км
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|4
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma
|1
|Командный зачет этапа
|1
|Movistar (Spa)
|11:21:50
|2
|Jumbo - Visma (Ned)
|00:19
|3
|UAE Team Emirates (Uae)
|02:25
|4
|Astana (Kaz)
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
|07:16
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)
|11:55
|7
|Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)
|21:03
|8
|Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|21:31
|9
|Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
|26:23
|10
|NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa)
|29:41
|11
|Cofidis (Fra)
|29:48
|12
|Bahrain McLaren (Brn)
|31:29
|13
|Soudal Lotto (Bel)
|31:59
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)
|33:36
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)
|33:51
|16
|CCC Team (Pol)
|34:46
|17
|Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)
|35:14
|18
|EF Pro Cycling (Usa)
|37:09
|19
|Burgos - BH (Spa)
|43:52
|20
|Total Direct Energie (Fra)
|45:40
|21
|Team Sunweb (Ger)
|47:24
|22
|AG2R (Fra)
|55:34
|Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа:
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma
|08:09:41
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:09
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|00:11
|4
|Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:17
|5
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:20
|7
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|00:26
|8
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|00:56
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|00:59
|10
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|01:04
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|01:07
|12
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|01:46
|13
|David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|01:49
|14
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|02:13
|18
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:30
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|02:36
|20
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|03:03
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|03:20
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|24
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|05:29
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|07:44
|27
|Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
|08:59
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|09:08
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|09:25
|30
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10:00
|31
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|10:39
|32
|Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team
|11:06
|33
|William Barta (Usa) CCC Team
|12:23
|34
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team
|12:46
|35
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|16:04
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|16:14
|37
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|17:01
|38
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|17:45
|39
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17:58
|41
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|18:04
|42
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|18:25
|43
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|19:59
|44
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|20:13
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20:20
|46
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R
|20:32
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|48
|Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21:03
|49
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|21:23
|50
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|21:40
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21:43
|52
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|21:51
|53
|Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis
|22:56
|54
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|55
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|56
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|23:30
|57
|Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|23:37
|58
|Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|59
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|24:24
|60
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:32
|61
|Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH
|25:10
|62
|Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25:19
|63
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|25:48
|64
|Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:51
|66
|Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb
|67
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|68
|Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|26:14
|69
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|26:35
|70
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|71
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|72
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|27:05
|73
|Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|27:13
|74
|Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|75
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R
|76
|Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|27:40
|77
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28:14
|78
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|28:41
|79
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|28:59
|80
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|29:25
|81
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|29:31
|82
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|84
|Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis
|29:53
|85
|Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|86
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe
|87
|Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH
|88
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R
|89
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|30:19
|90
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|30:21
|91
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|30:22
|92
|Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH
|30:43
|92
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|94
|Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott
|95
|Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|96
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|97
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|98
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|99
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|100
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|101
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|102
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|104
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|105
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|107
|Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|108
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|30:57
|110
|Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH
|31:24
|111
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|31:36
|112
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|33:16
|113
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33:18
|114
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|33:32
|115
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates
|33:52
|116
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
|33:55
|117
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH
|34:01
|117
|Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|119
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|121
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|122
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling
|124
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH
|125
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|126
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|127
|Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|128
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|129
|Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team
|130
|Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|131
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|132
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling
|135
|Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|136
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|137
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|138
|Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team
|35:02
|139
|Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R
|140
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|141
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|35:20
|142
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|35:37
|143
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|36:18
|144
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|36:28
|145
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|36:32
|146
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|147
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|36:40
|148
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|149
|Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|150
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH
|37:10
|151
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|152
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|153
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH
|154
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|155
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|156
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|157
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|37:41
|158
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|159
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|160
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:12
|161
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|38:55
|162
|Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling
|39:09
|163
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|39:11
|164
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|39:49
|165
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R
|40:05
|166
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:34
|167
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|41:44
|168
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe
|41:46
|169
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe
|41:48
|170
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43:53
|171
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|Классификация по очкам после 2 этапа
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma
|45
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|4
|Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|6
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|20
|7
|Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling
|17
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|17
|9
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|15
|10
|George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|13
|11
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe
|12
|12
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|13
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|4
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|4
|15
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|4
|17
|David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|18
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|21
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|22
|Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|24
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|25
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|26
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-5
|27
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|-5
|Горная классификация после 2 этапа
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|2
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma
|14
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R
|6
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|6
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH
|4
|9
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|10
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|2
|11
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma
|1
|13
|Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|14
|Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|1
|16
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|17
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|18
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|19
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-2
|20
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|-2
|Молодежная классификация после 2 этапа
|1
|Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team
|08:09:58
|2
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:01:29
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:02:13
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
|0:03:03
|5
|Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:12
|6
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07:27
|7
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:43
|8
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|0:10:22
|9
|William Barta (Usa) CCC Team
|0:12:06
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:44
|11
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:28
|12
|Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:17:41
|13
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:56
|14
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R
|0:20:15
|15
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:21:23
|16
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:39
|17
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:23:13
|18
|Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:02
|19
|Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:25:34
|20
|Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb
|21
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26:48
|22
|Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:56
|23
|Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|24
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:28:42
|25
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:29:14
|26
|Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis
|0:29:36
|27
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R
|28
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:30:02
|29
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:30:04
|30
|Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|0:30:26
|31
|Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren
|32
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|33
|Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe
|0:31:19
|35
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:01
|36
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:33:15
|37
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:35
|38
|Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH
|0:33:44
|39
|Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling
|40
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|42
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|43
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|44
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|47
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:34:45
|48
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:03
|49
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:20
|50
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|0:36:15
|51
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:37:05
|52
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:45:37
|51
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:37:05
|52
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:45:37
|51
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:37:05
|52
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:45:37
|51
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:37:05
|52
|Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:45:37
|Командная классификация после 2 этапа
|1
|Jumbo - Visma (Ned)
|24:30:41
|2
|Movistar (Spa)
|01:00
|3
|UAE Team Emirates (Uae)
|04:36
|4
|Astana (Kaz)
|11:09
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott (Aus)
|18:41
|6
|Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr)
|27:24
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel)
|29:19
|8
|Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
|30:31
|9
|Cofidis (Fra)
|37:45
|10
|Groupama - FDJ (Fra)
|38:16
|11
|CCC Team (Pol)
|42:27
|12
|NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa)
|46:30
|13
|Bahrain McLaren (Brn)
|49:22
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa)
|49:55
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr)
|53:25
|16
|Bora-hansgrohe (Ger)
|55:34
|17
|EF Pro Cycling (Usa)
|55:53
|18
|Total Direct Energie (Fra)
|01:00:51
|19
|Soudal Lotto (Bel)
|01:01:12
|20
|Team Sunweb (Ger)
|01:15:05
|21
|AG2R (Fra)
|01:16:00
|22
|Burgos - BH (Spa)
|01:21:31
Вуэльта Испании-2020: Альтиметрия маршрута
Copyright ©VeloLIVE.com Все права защищены. Частичное копирование публикаций разрешено при размещении активной ссылки https://velolive.com на продолжение, указание автора обязательно.
Поддержите нас, поделитесь публикацией с друзьями в социальных сетях. Спасибо!
- Комментариев
- (20)
- Просмотров
- (1 962)