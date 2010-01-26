Вуэльта Испании-2020. Результаты 2 этапа Категория:

Сегодня, 18:44 Памплона - Лекунберри, 151,6 км 1 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 03:47:04 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma 00:19 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 5 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 6 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 7 Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling 9 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 10 George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma 11 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 00:58 12 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 01:01 13 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14 David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 15 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 16 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 18 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 19 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 20 Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott 21 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 22 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 25 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 01:15 26 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 04:14 27 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers 05:56 28 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 06:34 29 Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 06:40 30 Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team 31 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 08:20 32 Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 33 William Barta (Usa) CCC Team 34 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team 37 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 38 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 39 Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10:28 40 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 10:34 41 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 42 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 43 Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 44 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 45 Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb 46 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 47 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 48 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH 12:57 49 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team 15:02 51 Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis 15:26 52 Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo 53 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 54 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 55 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 57 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 58 Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH 59 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 60 Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 62 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 63 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 64 Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 64 Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates 66 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 67 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 68 Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 70 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers 71 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 72 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 73 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 74 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 76 Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers 77 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step 78 Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers 79 Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step 80 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers 81 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 82 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step 83 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 84 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 85 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 86 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 16:07 88 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 89 Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH 90 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 91 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma 92 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 92 Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis 18:44 94 Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling 95 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH 96 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH 97 Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 98 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team 100 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 102 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 103 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe 104 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 105 Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R 106 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 107 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 108 Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers 109 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 110 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 111 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 112 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 113 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 114 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 115 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 116 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R 117 Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling 117 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH 120 Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 121 Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 122 Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH 123 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 124 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 125 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH 126 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 127 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 128 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 129 Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 130 Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 131 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 132 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R 133 Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 134 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 135 Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R 136 Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 137 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 138 Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling 139 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 140 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 141 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 142 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 143 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 144 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 145 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 146 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 147 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 148 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 149 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren 150 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 151 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 152 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 153 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 20:03 154 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe 21:23 155 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 156 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 157 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe 158 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 159 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 160 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 161 Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 162 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 163 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 164 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 165 Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 166 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 167 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 168 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 169 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 170 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 171 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R DNF Brandon Rivera (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers 0 DNF Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R Промежуточный спринт Arbizu - 118 км 1 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 4 2 Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 Финиш этапа 1 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 25 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma 20 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 14 5 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 12 6 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 10 7 Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 9 8 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling 8 9 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 7 10 George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma 6 11 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 5 12 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 4 13 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 1 Горная премия 3 кат. Puerto de Guirguillano - 29.2 км 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 2 3 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 1 Горная премия 3 кат. Puerto de Urbasa - 87.2 км 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 2 3 Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 Горная премия 1 кат. Alto de S. Miguel de Aralar - 134.7 км 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 10 2 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 6 3 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 4 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma 1 Командный зачет этапа 1 Movistar (Spa) 11:21:50 2 Jumbo - Visma (Ned) 00:19 3 UAE Team Emirates (Uae) 02:25 4 Astana (Kaz) 5 Mitchelton-Scott (Aus) 07:16 6 Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel) 11:55 7 Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr) 21:03 8 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 21:31 9 Trek-Segafredo (Usa) 26:23 10 NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa) 29:41 11 Cofidis (Fra) 29:48 12 Bahrain McLaren (Brn) 31:29 13 Soudal Lotto (Bel) 31:59 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa) 33:36 15 Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr) 33:51 16 CCC Team (Pol) 34:46 17 Bora-hansgrohe (Ger) 35:14 18 EF Pro Cycling (Usa) 37:09 19 Burgos - BH (Spa) 43:52 20 Total Direct Energie (Fra) 45:40 21 Team Sunweb (Ger) 47:24 22 AG2R (Fra) 55:34 Генеральная классификация после 2 этапа: 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma 08:09:41 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:09 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 00:11 4 Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:17 5 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 6 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling 00:20 7 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 00:26 8 George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma 00:56 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 00:59 10 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 01:04 11 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 01:07 12 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 01:46 13 David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 01:49 14 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 15 Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 02:13 18 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 02:30 19 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 02:36 20 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 03:03 22 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 03:20 23 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 24 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 05:29 25 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Pro Team 26 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers 07:44 27 Jose Herrada (Esp) Cofidis 08:59 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 09:08 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 09:25 30 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10:00 31 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 10:39 32 Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar Team 11:06 33 William Barta (Usa) CCC Team 12:23 34 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar Team 12:46 35 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 16:04 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 16:14 37 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 17:01 38 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 17:45 39 Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo 40 Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17:58 41 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 18:04 42 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 18:25 43 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 19:59 44 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 20:13 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 20:20 46 Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R 20:32 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 48 Julen Amezqueta (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 21:03 49 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 21:23 50 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 21:40 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21:43 52 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 21:51 53 Luis Angel Mate (Esp) Cofidis 22:56 54 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 55 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 56 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 23:30 57 Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Pro Team 23:37 58 Aritz Bagües (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 59 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 24:24 60 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 24:32 61 Angel Madrazo (Esp) Burgos - BH 25:10 62 Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25:19 63 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 25:48 64 Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 25:51 66 Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb 67 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 68 Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 26:14 69 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 26:35 70 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team INEOS Grenadiers 71 Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers 72 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 27:05 73 Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team 27:13 74 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 75 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R 76 Jonathan Lastra (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 27:40 77 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28:14 78 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 28:41 79 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 28:59 80 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 29:25 81 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 29:31 82 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 83 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 84 Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis 29:53 85 Chris Froome (Gbr) Team INEOS Grenadiers 86 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-hansgrohe 87 Oscar Cabedo (Esp) Burgos - BH 88 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R 89 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 30:19 90 Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 30:21 91 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 30:22 92 Willie Smit (Rsa) Burgos - BH 30:43 92 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 94 Dion Smith (Nzl) Mitchelton-Scott 95 Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 96 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 97 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team INEOS Grenadiers 98 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 99 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 100 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 101 Michal Golas (Pol) Team INEOS Grenadiers 102 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step 104 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick Step 105 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 106 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck - Quick Step 107 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck - Quick Step 108 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 30:57 110 Jesus Ezquerra (Esp) Burgos - BH 31:24 111 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe 31:36 112 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 33:16 113 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33:18 114 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 33:32 115 Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates 33:52 116 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma 33:55 117 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH 34:01 117 Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 119 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 121 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 122 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 123 Carlos Barbero (Esp) NTT Pro Cycling 124 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos - BH 125 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 126 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 127 Ben Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 128 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 129 Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar Team 130 Jon Aberasturi (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 131 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 132 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 133 Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 134 Tejay Van Garderen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling 135 Hector Saez (Esp ) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 136 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren 137 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 138 Francisco Ventoso (Esp) CCC Team 35:02 139 Harry Tanfield (Gbr) AG2R 140 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 141 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 35:20 142 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 35:37 143 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 36:18 144 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 36:28 145 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 36:32 146 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 147 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 36:40 148 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 149 Stephen Williams (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 150 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos - BH 37:10 151 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 152 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 153 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH 154 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 155 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 156 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 157 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 37:41 158 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 159 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 160 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 38:12 161 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 38:55 162 Logan Owen (Usa) EF Pro Cycling 39:09 163 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 39:11 164 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 39:49 165 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R 40:05 166 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 41:34 167 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 41:44 168 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-hansgrohe 41:46 169 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-hansgrohe 41:48 170 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43:53 171 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - FDJ Классификация по очкам после 2 этапа 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma 45 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 34 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 32 4 Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar Team 25 5 Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 23 6 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 20 7 Hugh Carthy (Gbr) EF Pro Cycling 17 8 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 17 9 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 15 10 George Bennett (Nzl) Team Jumbo - Visma 13 11 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-hansgrohe 12 12 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 11 13 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 4 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 4 15 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 4 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 4 17 David De La Cruz (Esp) UAE Team Emirates 3 18 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 3 19 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 20 Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott 2 21 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 22 Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team 2 23 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 1 24 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 25 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 26 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -5 27 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling -5 Горная классификация после 2 этапа 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team INEOS Grenadiers 14 2 Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Jumbo - Visma 14 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R 6 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 6 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 6 7 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 6 8 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos - BH 4 9 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 10 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 2 11 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 2 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma 1 13 Esteban Chavez (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 14 Gonzalo Serrano (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 15 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana Pro Team 1 16 Andrey Amador (Crc) Team INEOS Grenadiers 1 17 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick Step 1 18 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 19 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -2 20 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling -2 Молодежная классификация после 2 этапа 1 Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team 08:09:58 2 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:01:29 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:13 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ 0:03:03 5 Alexander Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 6 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team INEOS Grenadiers 0:07:27 7 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:43 8 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 0:10:22 9 William Barta (Usa) CCC Team 0:12:06 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:44 11 Juan Pedro Lopez (Esp) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:28 12 Jhojan Garcia (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:17:41 13 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:56 14 Clement Champoussin (Fra) AG2R 0:20:15 15 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 0:21:23 16 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:39 17 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:23:13 18 Rémy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:02 19 Jannik Steimle (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:25:34 20 Mark Donovan (Gbr) Team Sunweb 21 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:26:48 22 Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Pro Team 0:26:56 23 Stefan De Bod (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 24 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:28:42 25 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:29:14 26 Fernando Barcelo (Esp) Cofidis 0:29:36 27 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R 28 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:30:02 29 Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:30:04 30 Fred Wright (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 0:30:26 31 Scott Davies (Gbr) Bahrain McLaren 32 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 33 Ian Garrison (Usa ) Deceuninck - Quick Step 34 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-hansgrohe 0:31:19 35 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:01 36 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:33:15 37 Jasper Philipsen (Bel ) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:35 38 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Burgos - BH 0:33:44 39 Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) NTT Pro Cycling 40 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 42 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 43 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 44 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 46 Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain McLaren 47 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:34:45 48 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:03 49 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:20 50 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 0:36:15 51 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:37:05 52 Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:45:37 51 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:37:05 52 Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:45:37 51 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:37:05 52 Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:45:37 51 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:37:05 52 Robert Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:45:37 Командная классификация после 2 этапа 1 Jumbo - Visma (Ned) 24:30:41 2 Movistar (Spa) 01:00 3 UAE Team Emirates (Uae) 04:36 4 Astana (Kaz) 11:09 5 Mitchelton-Scott (Aus) 18:41 6 Team INEOS Grenadiers (Gbr) 27:24 7 Deceuninck - Quick Step (Bel) 29:19 8 Trek-Segafredo (Usa) 30:31 9 Cofidis (Fra) 37:45 10 Groupama - FDJ (Fra) 38:16 11 CCC Team (Pol) 42:27 12 NTT Pro Cycling (Rsa) 46:30 13 Bahrain McLaren (Brn) 49:22 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Spa) 49:55 15 Israel Start-Up Nation (Isr) 53:25 16 Bora-hansgrohe (Ger) 55:34 17 EF Pro Cycling (Usa) 55:53 18 Total Direct Energie (Fra) 01:00:51 19 Soudal Lotto (Bel) 01:01:12 20 Team Sunweb (Ger) 01:15:05 21 AG2R (Fra) 01:16:00 22 Burgos - BH (Spa) 01:21:31 Вуэльта Испании-2020: Альтиметрия маршрута Вуэльта Испании-2020. 